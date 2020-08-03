Public Health

AP: Barron Trump's Private School To Stay Closed For Now President Donald Trump insists that schools reopen so students can go back to their classrooms, but the Maryland private school where his son Barron is enrolled is among those under county orders to stay closed. Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles said his order to stay closed for in-person instruction through Oct. 1 and to conduct online classes only will be reevaluated before Oct. 1 to determine whether it should be extended, terminated or amended. (Superville, 8/2)

PBS NewsHour: A California Collective Makes The Case For Outdoor Schooling As school districts across the country are trying to determine how or if they can open their doors in the fall, a California coalition has come together - offering districts everything from curriculum to architecture advice to take their classrooms outside. (Booker, 8/2)

WBUR: Safer Air: To Cut Virus Risk In Fall, Schools Scramble To Improve Ventilation There’s growing evidence that the coronavirus can linger in the air, including several documented cases that linked poor ventilation to spread of the virus. The state is advising schools that while masks are the best defense against that, better ventilation can help too. (Goldberg, 7/31)

KQED: Overwhelmed, Stressed, Scared: School Nurses Brace For The Fall Semester Many nurses have been working with their school districts over the summer to prepare plans for every scenario imaginable. But they say that's not the case for everyone."I know a lot of nurses have asked to be at the table and they're not being invited or disregarded," said one. "And honestly, would you want your child to return to a school where a school nurse was not part of the plan?" (Lombardo, 8/1)

The Wall Street Journal: As Schools Plan To Reopen, Single Parents Have Few Child-Care Options As U.S. workers look ahead to fall, the realities of remote education and precarious child care are hitting single parents harder than most segments of the workforce. Lacking a co-parent with whom to share the additional workload at home and unable to rely on support systems such as grandparents and babysitters, many single parents are struggling to care for kids while earning a living. They are often the sole breadwinner in their homes, so cutting back hours or taking a leave of absence isn’t feasible. Some say they are simply out of options. (Weber, 8/2)

AP: As School Begins Amid Virus, Parents See Few Good Options John Barrett plans to keep his daughter home from elementary school this year in suburban Atlanta, but he wishes she were going. Molly Ball is sending her teenage sons to school in the same district on Monday, but not without feelings of regret. As the academic year begins in many places across the country this week, parents are faced with the difficult choice of whether to send their children to school or keep them home for remote learning because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many are unhappy with either option. (Amy, 8/2)

Indianapolis Star: Indiana Schools Reopening: How Will We Know Districts Are Safe? The debate about how, when and if schools should reopen for in-person learning isn’t going anywhere. State guidance on reopening made only suggestions for safe reopening, but mandated nothing. No plans are required to be reviewed or approved. (Herron, 8/2)

The New York Times: The Coronavirus Infected Hundreds At A Georgia Summer Camp As schools and universities plan for the new academic year, and administrators grapple with complex questions about how to keep young people safe, a new report about a coronavirus outbreak at a sleepaway camp in Georgia provides fresh reasons for concern. The camp implemented several precautionary measures against the virus, but stopped short of requiring campers to wear masks. The virus blazed through the community of about 600 campers and counselors, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday. (Rabin, 7/31)

CNN: 260 Employees In Georgia School District Have Tested Positive For Covid-19 Or Been Exposed Georgia's largest school district has confirmed that around 260 employees have either tested positive for Covid-19 or have been exposed. The Gwinnett County School District (GCPS) employees won't be returning to school just yet as districts across the country continue to adjust their back-to-school plans to prevent the spread of the virus. The situation in Gwinnett is fluid, GCPS spokeswoman Sloan Roach told CNN in an email Sunday evening. (Paget and Silverman, 8/3)

Stat: International Med Students Ease The Path For Others With New Mentor Group Long before Azan Virji entered medical school, a college counselor back home in Tanzania tried to dissuade him from coming to the U.S. to pursue a medical degree. The odds, he was told, would not be in his favor. Fewer than 3% of medical school applicants in the U.S. are international students, and only 0.5% of all medical school enrollees are from abroad. (Chakradhar, 8/3)

The Wall Street Journal: Colleges Try To Reunite Students With The Stuff They Left Behind For months, nearly 3,000 miles has separated Benjamin Beckman, a Yale University music major in California, from his French horn back in Connecticut. The instrument was left behind in the hasty shutdown of colleges across the U.S. this spring as coronavirus hit—along with piles of laundry, snacks and personal belongings gathering dust for months in shuttered dorms at campuses across the country. Mr. Beckman, who lives in Los Angeles, was on spring break when Yale decided to close its campus. Finally, a friend was able to fetch the horn—worth thousands of dollars and crucial to his studies—from his dorm and recently shipped it back to him. (Brody and Korn, 8/2)

CIDRAP: Researchers Offer Ways To Promote Safety When Reopening Colleges Researchers who conducted a decision and cost-effectiveness study published today in JAMA Network Open have concluded that the safe reopening of US college campuses amid the COVID-19 pandemic this fall relies on every-other-day screening of asymptomatic students and strict compliance with physical distancing and infection-control protocols. The study involved modeling a hypothetical cohort of 4,990 healthy college students and 10 with undetected, asymptomatic COVID-19 infections at the start of the semester. (Van Beusekom, 7/31)

The New York Times: Covid Tests And Quarantines: Colleges Brace For An Uncertain Fall This month, many colleges around the country plan to welcome back thousands of students into something they hope will resemble normal campus life. But they face challenges unlike any other American institution — containing the coronavirus among a young, impulsive population that not only studies together, but lives together, parties together, and, if decades of history are any guide, sleeps together. It will be a hugely complex and costly endeavor requiring far more than just the reconfiguring of dorm rooms and cafeterias and the construction of annexes and tent classrooms to increase social distancing. (Hartocollis and Hubler, 8/2)

The New York Times: More Than 6,600 Coronavirus Cases Have Been Linked To U.S. Colleges A New York Times survey of every public four-year college in the country, as well as every private institution that competes in Division I sports or is a member of an elite group of research universities, revealed at least 6,600 cases of COVID. And the new academic year has not even begun at most schools. (Cai, Ivory, Smith, Lemonides and Higgins, 7/29)

Reuters: At Least 40 Infected With COVID-19 On Norway Cruises Amid Scramble To Trace Passengers

At least 40 passengers and crew from a luxury cruise liner have tested positive for COVID-19 and the authorities are still trying to trace a number of passengers from two recent Arctic voyages, public health officials in Norway said on Sunday. Four crew members on the MS Roald Amundsen were hospitalised on Friday when the ship arrived at the port of Tromsoe, and later diagnosed with the respiratory illness. Tests showed another 32 of the 158 staff were also infected. (Solsvik, 8/2)

USA Today: Hurtigruten Cruise Line: 36 Crew Infected With COVID-19 In Norway

But the virus might not have been contained onboard. Potentially impacted passengers from two separate voyages had already disembarked a cruise on July 24 and the last cruise on Friday, leaving ample time for passengers to begin their voyages home and potentially spread the virus. The cruise line has contacted passengers who had been on the MS Roald Amundsen for its July 17 and July 24 departures. There were 209 guests on the first voyage and 178 guests on the second voyage, though the ship holds between 530 and 600 passengers, according to CruiseMapper. All have been asked to self-quarantine in accordance with Norwegian regulations, according to the cruise line. (Hines, 8/1)

The Washington Post: D.C. Catholic Pastor Charles Pope Who Preached Against Fear Of Virus Tests Positive For Covid-19

The pastor of a Catholic church on Capitol Hill who urged people not to “cower in fear” of the novel coronavirus has contracted covid-19, the disease the virus causes, prompting D.C. health officials to tell about 250 staff and parishioners to self-quarantine for two weeks. Monsignor Charles Pope of Holy Comforter St. Cyprian Catholic Church on East Capitol Street was admitted to the hospital on July 27 after experiencing a high fever. He tested positive for the coronavirus after a rapid diagnostic test that afternoon. (Tan, 8/2)

The Washington Post: Fear Of Covid-19 Exposes Lack Of Health Literacy

A Michigan library had to ask patrons to stop microwaving books to kill the coronavirus after noticing returned books with scorched pages. The Cleveland Clinic issued a public warning about the danger of using vodka concoctions as a hand sanitizer when recipes started to circulate. Then came the surge of calls to poison control centers about bleach. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had to double-down on warnings not to drink it or rinse food in it. (Glicksman, 8/2)

Kaiser Health News: What Seniors Can Expect As Their New Normal In A Post-Vaccine World

Imagine this scenario, perhaps a year or two in the future: An effective COVID-19 vaccine is routinely available and the world is moving forward. Life, however, will likely never be the same — particularly for people over 60. That is the conclusion of geriatric medical doctors, aging experts, futurists and industry specialists. Experts say that in the aftermath of the pandemic, everything will change, from the way older folks receive health care to how they travel and shop. Also overturned: their work life and relationships with one another. (Horovitz, 8/3)

CNN: Do Some People Have Protection Against The Coronavirus?

We're now more than seven months into the coronavirus pandemic that has upended the lives of most of Earth's inhabitants. And while it is true that the scientific community has learned many things about the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease it causes, Covid-19, there are also many gaps in our understanding. One big mystery: Why do some people get very sick and even die from their illness, while other similar people show no symptoms and may not realize they've been infected at all? (Gupta and Kane, 8/2)

WBUR: One Man's COVID-19 Death Raises The Worst Fears Of Many People With Disabilities

Michael Hickson's death has become a cause among many with disabilities, an emblem of a medical system that they believe views their lives as having less value, even before a pandemic put doctors and hospitals under stress. And now Hickson's death may get the scrutiny of a federal civil rights office. (Shapiro, 7/31)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Another Health Concern ? Closed Public Restrooms

When courier Brent Williams makes his daily deliveries around the city here, he runs into one persistent problem: There's almost nowhere to use the restroom. Most public buildings are closed under the pandemic, and restaurants and coffee shops that have shifted to carryout service won't let him use their facilities. “It’s hard to find any place where I can use the restroom,” said Williams, speaking outside a ­library in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood that has reopened its ­restrooms to the public. (Brown, 8/1)

Los Angeles Times: One Day In The Life Of The COVID-19 Pandemic In L.A.

The pandemic may have slowed the city, but it hasn’t stopped it.Starting well before dawn, essential workers toil at factories and markets and restaurants. Some remain deep into the night; the lucky ones work from home. Parks and beaches and hiking trails beckon those desperate for a break. But COVID-19 has not been an equal-opportunity scourge. Those who see no choice but to work outside their homes are far more exposed than those who have the luxury of sheltering in place. Those in crowded households are far more likely to fall ill than those who live alone or in small families. (8/2)

NPR: Latinx Communities Hit Hard By Coronavirus Outbreak In Rural MO

Francisco Bonilla is a pastor in Carthage, Mo., catering to the spiritual needs of the town's growing Latinx community. But he's also a media personality, casting his voice far beyond the white-painted walls of Casa de Sanidad. Inside the church, Bonilla runs a low-power, Spanish-language radio station. Bonilla mainly uses the station to broadcast sermons and religious music. But these days he is also focused on COVID-19: explaining the illness and its symptoms, updating his listeners with the newest case counts, and bringing on guests. He has broadcast interviews with a local nurse and with investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Martinez Valdivia, 8/1)

Dallas Morning News: ‘It’s Hell Living There’: Texas Inmates Say They Are Battling COVID-19 In Prisons With No A/C

There are more than 100 state-run jails and prisons in Texas. Only about 1 in 4 has air conditioning in inmate housing areas. As Texas enters what could be the hottest month of the year, prisoners said the pain and fear of battling COVID-19 is being exacerbated by inescapable heat. The continued spread of the virus behind bars has advocates and lawmakers talking once again about how to address the air-conditioning issue. They said a real solution would take years. (McGaughy, 7/31)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Metro Atlanta Stores Apply Soft Touch On Mask Mandates, With Success

Many of metro Atlanta’s biggest retailers now say they require shoppers to wear masks, and more start such mandates today. Enforcement appears minimal — and yet the gentle approach is mostly working. An average of 93% of shoppers at stores with mandates wore face coverings during spot checks this week by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (Kempner, 8/1)

Boston Globe: Baker Cites A Number Of Large Social Gatherings As A Recipe For Coronavirus Disaster

Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that recent large gatherings in communities throughout the state were a “recipe for disaster” in potentially spreading the coronavirus, and warned residents that “we’re going to have to make some changes” if the positive test rate continues to move up. Baker made the comments during his regular State House briefing. (Andersen. 7/31)

CNN: Los Angeles Bar: Dozens Attend Party Without Covid-19 Precautions

Dozens of people attended a party at a bar in Los Angeles on Friday night -- without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing. The party, according to a spokeswoman for the Hollywood bar, was meant to be a mix of first responders as a way to celebrate their profession. CNN was tipped off to the event by a source with direct knowledge of the party, who was told it would involve 100 to 150 law enforcement personnel at Sassafras Saloon. (Lah, Berryman and Andone, 8/2)