Reproductive Health

NPR: Large Employers Express Opposition After Indiana Approves Abortion Ban Planned Parenthood called the legislation "an egregious attack on health care in Indiana," and noted that the group's facilities would not be able to provide abortions after it takes effect, even in the circumstance where exceptions are granted. "The way Indiana lawmakers moved this bill, hastily and without regard for the people it will impact most, is cruel and out of touch," said Rebecca Gibron, CEO for Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky. "Governor Holcomb shut off his phones, cowering from his constituents, and signed their fates away to a future without bodily autonomy and access to fundamental health care." (Davis, 8/6)

Bloomberg: Eli Lilly Says Indiana Abortion Law Forces Hiring Out-Of-State A growing list of companies, including Citigroup Inc., Apple Inc., Bumble Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co., are offering benefits for reproductive-care services in states that have imposed restrictions. But Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly’s announcement marks a swift escalation by a multinational that employs 10,000 people in Indiana, where the drug maker was founded in 1876. (Fisher, 8/6)

AP: Biden Team, Eli Lilly Condemn New Indiana Abortion Ban Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co., which employs 10,400 people at its headquarters in Indianapolis, warned that the ban could lead it to reassess its presence in Indiana. “We are concerned that this law will hinder Lilly’s — and Indiana’s — ability to attract diverse scientific, engineering and business talent from around the world,” the company said in a statement Saturday. “While we have expanded our employee health plan coverage to include travel for reproductive services unavailable locally, that may not be enough for some current and potential employees.” (Kusmer, 8/6)

Indianapolis Star: Indiana Abortion Law: Here's What It Does The ban will go into effect on Sept. 15. The law makes Indiana the first state to pass legislation of its kind in a special session since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. ... The bill bans abortion at zero weeks, with narrow exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities, plus the life and health of the mother. (Kane, Lange, Herron and Fradette, 8/6)

BuzzFeed News: A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban Republican House Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove all exceptions from the bill, including those for rape and incest, declared that an abortion was not a woman’s choice. “The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body,” Jacob said on Friday. “Let me repeat that: The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice.” (Cao, 8/6)

The 19th: Indiana Becomes First State To Pass Abortion Ban Post-Roe V. Wade With the passage of a near-total abortion ban Friday night, Indiana became the first state to pass an abortion restriction after Roe v. Wade, which protected the federal right to abortion, was overturned. (Padilla, 8/5)

News outlets report on the new law in Indiana, passed Friday night. It's the first state to pass an abortion restriction law since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Some responses have been swift, with Eli Lilly already saying it will reassess its presence in the state where it was founded.

Minnesota Jury Says Pharmacist Had The Right To Refuse Morning-After Pill

A woman tried to buy emergency contraception from Thrifty White pharmacy in January 2019, but the longtime pharmacist there said he wouldn't fill the prescription based on his beliefs. In other reproductive health news: a new abortion clinic opens in Kansas; doctors are reluctant to work in states that restrict abortion; and more.

AP: Minnesota Jury: Woman Wasn't Entitled To Morning-After Pill

A jury on Friday ruled that a central Minnesota pharmacist did not violate a woman’s rights when he refused to provide her emergency contraceptives more than three years ago. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist, based on his religious beliefs, refused to accommodate her request. ... Anderson eventually got her prescription filled at a pharmacy in Brainerd, making the round-trip of more than 100 miles in wintry driving conditions. (8/5)

In abortion updates from California, Kansas, and Florida —

Los Angeles Times: Proposed Abortion Ban Dies In San Clemente After Heated City Council Meeting

A proposal to declare San Clemente an abortion-free city has died after an emotional meeting where dozens of residents spoke on both sides of the issue. The City Council voted 3 to 1 Saturday to withdraw the proposal from the agenda of an upcoming meeting. Despite San Clemente’s reputation as a conservative bastion, the proposal has mostly fallen flat. (Do, 8/7)

AP: 5th Abortion Clinic Opened In Kansas In Lead Up To Vote

Planned Parenthood quietly opened another abortion clinic in Kansas in the lead up to a decisive statewide vote in favor of protecting abortion access. The Wyandotte Health Center in Kansas City, Kansas, had long been in the works but opened with little notice this summer. ... It brings the number of clinics in the state to five, three of which are operated by Planned Parenthood. (8/5)

AP: Florida Prosecutor Vows To Fight Gov. DeSantis Suspension

A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state’s 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, said in a Facebook video message and news release Sunday he plans a “vigorous defense” by his legal team but did not give specifics. (Anderson, 8/7)

For doctors and patients, frustration and confusion abound —

The Washington Post: A Challenge For Antiabortion States: Doctors Reluctant To Work There

In a few years, Olgert Bardhi’s skills will be in high demand. A first-year resident in internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, he’ll be a full-fledged physician by 2025 in a nation facing a shortage of primary care doctors. The trouble for Texas: Because of the state’s strict antiabortion laws, Bardhi’s not sure he will remain there. (Rowland, 8/6)

NPR: Confusion Roiled Michigan For Days As Abortion Rights Changed Hour To Hour

When Dr. Audrey Lance, an OB-GYN at Northland Family Planning Centers in Metro Detroit, got to work Monday morning, abortion was legal in the state of Michigan. By noon, it wasn't. Then by 5 p.m., it was legal again, with at least some certainty it would probably stay that way, at least until a hearing Wednesday. (Wells, 8/5)

KHN: Patients And Doctors Trapped In A Gray Zone When Abortion Laws And Emergency Care Mandate Conflict

Each week, Dr. Kim Puterbaugh sees several pregnant patients at a Cleveland hospital who are experiencing complications involving bleeding or infection. The OB-GYN has to make quick decisions about how to treat them, including whether to remove the dead or dying fetus to protect the health and life of the mother. Leaving in place a fetus that has no chance of survival dramatically increases the chance of maternal infection and permanent injury. But now her medical decisions are complicated by Ohio’s new abortion law, which generally prohibits abortions after six weeks of pregnancy if cardiac activity is detected in the embryo or fetus — which can persist for hours or days even if a pregnancy has no chance of progressing. (Meyer, 8/8)

The New York Times: Some Women Turn To Self-Managed Abortion As Access Recedes

In states that have banned abortion, some women with unwanted pregnancies are pursuing an unconventional workaround: They are “self-managing” their abortions, seeking out the necessary know-how online and obtaining the medications without the supervision of a clinic or a doctor. At first glance, the practice may recall the days before Roe v. Wade, when women too often were forced to take risky measures to end an unwanted pregnancy. But the advent of medication abortion — accomplished with drugs, rather than in-office procedures — has transformed reproductive care, posing a significant challenge to anti-abortion legislation. (Rabin, 8/7)

What's next in the playbook for Republicans, Democrats? —

The Washington Post: Post-Roe, Some In GOP Wage Uphill Battle To Offer Families More Support

GOP aides and conservative policy analysts are skeptical that the Supreme Court decision will produce a meaningful shift in the party’s stance on federal family benefits. Republicans have mostly opposed Democrats’ efforts to create new social programs for the last century. Meanwhile, one of their central economic policy goals — cutting federal taxes — is at odds with an expanded safety net. (Stein and Caldwell, 8/7)

Politico: Republican Lawmaker: Abortion Could Hurt GOP In November If Party Goes Too Far

GOP Congresswoman Nancy Mace on Sunday warned that Republicans could pay a price in November if they don’t reel in extreme takes on abortion policy. The Republican from South Carolina supports the overturning of Roe v. Wade but criticized bans that states have implemented that take measures such as preventing a person traveling out of state for care or include no exceptions for rape or incest. (Ward, 8/7)