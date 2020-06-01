COVID-19 Crisis

CIDRAP: Global COVID-19 Total Passes 6 Million The global COVID-19 total topped 6 million cases today, as Brazil's cases hit new daily highs and as large numbers continue to be reported in other large countries such as the United States, Russia, and India. It took only 9 days for illnesses to rise from 5 million to 6 million, which is 3 days less than it took for totals to rise from 3 million to 4 million, and from 4 million to 5 million. The global total is at 6,014,117, and 367,627 people have died from their infections, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard. (Schnirring, 5/30)

The Associated Press: Navajo Nation Reports 105 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths The Navajo Department of Health has reported 105 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and 10 more known deaths. That pushes the numbers to 5,250 positive COVID-19 cases and 241 known deaths as of Saturday night. (5/31)

ABC News: Doctor Warns There Could Be 100,000 More American COVID-19 Deaths By Labor Day, But Models Vary Widely Infectious disease experts from the Emory University School of Medicine are warning that given the current rate of deaths per day, it is possible the U.S. death toll from the novel coronavirus could double by September as restrictions are lifted throughout the summer, and Americans begin to congregate again. "Yesterday we passed over 100,000 deaths in this country. We are currently at a rate of about 1,500 deaths per day in the U.S. That means that by Labor Day, there will be another hundred thousand deaths in our country. That is a very sobering number," said Dr. Carlos del Rio, a professor of medicine and global health at Emory, during a virtual video briefing conducted on Thursday, as he urged people to be careful and practice social distancing. (Mitropoulos, 5/29)

Reuters: U.S. CDC Reports Total Of 1,761,503 Coronavirus Cases, 103,700 Deaths The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday reported a total 1,761,503 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 23,553 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 915 to 103,700. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. EDT on May 30 versus its previous report released on Saturday. The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states. (5/31)

The New York Times: Is America’s Pandemic Waning Or Raging? Yes In the weeks since America began reopening on a large scale, the coronavirus has persisted on a stubborn but uneven path, with meaningful progress in some cities and alarming new outbreaks in others. A snapshot of the country on a single day last week revealed sharply divergent realities. As the United States marked the tragic milestone of 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday, the contrasting picture was unmistakable — a murky, jumbled outlook depending on one’s location. Around Chicago, Wednesday was one of the most lethal days of the pandemic, with more than 100 deaths. Among the dead: a woman in her 30s, and four men past their 90th birthdays. (Bosman and Smith, 6/1)

Some areas of the U.S. are on the downward slope of COVID-19 peaks but others report stubbornly high or rising numbers. Overall the country has confirmed more than 1.7 million cases and nearly 104,000 deaths to date.

Nationwide Protests Create Perfect Environment For Second COVID Wave With Black Americans Most Vulnerable, Experts Say

Americans flooded the streets by the thousands over the past days to protest the death of George Floyd, racial inequity and police brutality. Health experts worry that the mass gatherings could set off another wave of the coronavirus. Black Americans have already suffered in disproportionate numbers from the outbreak, and could bear the brunt of the new infections.

The New York Times: Will Protests Set Off A Second Viral Wave?

Mass protests against police brutality that have brought thousands of people out of their homes and onto the streets in cities across America are raising the specter of new coronavirus outbreaks, prompting political leaders, physicians and public health experts to warn that the crowds could cause a surge in cases. While many political leaders affirmed the right of protesters to express themselves, they urged the demonstrators to wear face masks and maintain social distancing, both to protect themselves and to prevent further community spread of the virus. More than 100,000 Americans have already died of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. People of color have been particularly hard hit, with rates of hospitalizations and deaths among black Americans far exceeding those of whites. (Rabin, 5/31)

The Washington Post: Crowded Protests Spark Concerns About Fresh Outbreaks Of The Deadly Coronavirus

Outside Brooklyn's Barclays Center, thousands of protesters churned this weekend in tightly packed crowds, casting aside social distancing to express their rage and grief. In Minneapolis, ungloved demonstrators held hands as they marched. In Las Vegas, demonstrators roared their anger into the faces of police lined up just a few feet away. And in nearly two dozen U.S. cities, police grappled physically with more than 2,500 people arrested during often-violent protests over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in the custody of Minneapolis police on Memorial Day. (Bernstein, 5/31)

The Wall Street Journal: Protests Over Death Of George Floyd Threaten A Jump In Coronavirus Cases

“It’s a triple whammy of protests, plus raging pandemic, plus economic instability. Those three things together make for a perfect storm of viral transmission,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. He said he expects there will be a spike in cases due to protests. That would mirror patterns seen around the world after governments started lifting lockdown restrictions, but this time on a larger scale, he said, because the protests are happening across the country, often in hot spots of transmission, like the South and West. (Hernandez and Abbott, 5/31)

The Associated Press: Mass Gatherings, Erosion Of Trust Upend Coronavirus Control

Protests erupting across the nation over the past week — and law enforcement’s response to them — are threatening to upend efforts by health officials to track and contain the spread of coronavirus just as those efforts were finally getting underway. Health experts need newly infected people to remember and recount everyone they’ve interacted with over several days in order to alert others who may have been exposed, and prevent them from spreading the disease further. But that process, known as contact tracing, relies on people knowing who they’ve been in contact with — a daunting task if they’ve been to a mass gathering. (Stobbe, 6/1)

The Associated Press: US Heads Into A New Week Shaken By Violence And Pandemic

With cities wounded by days of violent unrest, America headed into a new week with neighborhoods in shambles, urban streets on lockdown and shaken confidence about when leaders would find the answers to control the mayhem amid unrelenting raw emotion over police killings of black people. All of it smashed into a nation already bludgeoned by a death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surging past 100,000 and unemployment that soared to levels not seen since the Great Depression. (Khalil, Morrison and Vertuno, 6/1)

NBC News: Protests Could Cause Catastrophic Setback For Controlling Coronavirus, Experts Say

Within the last few days, careful social distancing has been overturned by demonstrations against social injustice — as thousands of Americans congregate in cities across the country protesting the death of George Floyd. The large gatherings, infectious disease experts said, could cause a catastrophic setback for controlling COVID-19 in the U.S. as cities and states try to reopen. (Edwards, 5/31)

The Washington Post: May Brought A Glaring Accrual Of Trauma And Grief To Black Communities

The whole city still smelled like fire, but Yvonne Passmore wanted to survey the damage wrought by days of violent protests. So she stood beside three neighbors in South Minneapolis, all of them black, all of them trying to process what had happened the past few days, and months, and years.“ First, we had the coronavirus, which is wiping us out,” said Passmore, 65, pushing down her mask so she could breathe a little better. “And now it’s this.” (Bailey, Gowen, Williams and Del Real, 5/31)

The Hill: Gottlieb: Need To Resolve 'Underlying Problems' Of Racial Inequity To Stop Coronavirus Pandemic

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said the “underlying problems” of racial inequity in the U.S. need to be addressed in order to stop the coronavirus pandemic which is impacting communities of color at disproportionate rates. “I think it's a symptom of broader racial inequities in our country that we need to work to resolve,” he said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Gottlieb said the issue needs to be addressed at two levels: why there are higher rates of COVID-19 and higher death rates from the coronavirus among black Americans. (Klar, 5/31)

CBS News: Ex-FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb Warns Of Uptick In Coronavirus Infections After Widespread Protests

"There's going to be a lot of issues coming out of what's happened in the last week, but one of them is going to be that chains of transmission will have become lit from these gatherings," Gottlieb said on "Face the Nation," adding that Minnesota, the epicenter of the protests, was already experiencing an uptick in coronavirus infections. "This country isn't through this epidemic," Gottlieb said. "This is continuing to expand but at a much slower rate. But it's still expanding, and we still have pockets of spread in communities that aren't under good control." (Quinn, 5/31)

CNN: In Huntington Beach, A George Floyd Protest Was Deemed An Unlawful Assembly. A Stay-At-Home Protest One Month Ago Was Not

In Huntington Beach, California, on Sunday, hundreds demonstrated over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Protesters held signs that read "End Racism" and "Black Lives Matter," according to CNN affiliate KTLA. Police deemed the gathering an unlawful assembly, and asked the hundreds of protesters to disperse, police officials said in a statement. One month ago, a different protest in the same Orange County community, which has a large Republican community, was left mostly alone. (Hamedy and Meeks, 6/1)

The Hill: Hogan Concerned About Coronavirus Spike After Protests

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Sunday he is a “little bit concerned” about protests sparked by the death of George Floyd potentially leading to a spike in coronavirus cases. “Well, we're a little bit concerned about that,” Hogan said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked if he’s worried the protests could be spreading the coronavirus. “Right now, the immediate concern is to lower the temperature, stop the looting, and potentially keep our citizens safe from the riots that are going on,” he added. (Klar, 5/31)

The Washington Post: D.C. Area Leaders Fear Virus Surge After Protests, But Md. Suburbs Continue To Prepare For Reopening

Washington-area leaders on Sunday raised alarms that widespread protests against police brutality could lead to a new wave of coronavirus infections, wiping out progress as the region began reopening over the weekend. “When you put hundreds or thousands of people together in close proximity, when we’ve got this virus all over the streets, it’s not healthy,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “There’s about a 14-day incubation period, so, two weeks from now, across America, we’re going to find out whether this gives us a spike and drives the numbers back up or not.” (Nirappil, 5/31)

Reuters: Retailers Already Hit By Coronavirus Board Up As U.S. Protests Rage

Target Corp and Walmart said on Sunday they shuttered stores across the United States as retailers already reeling from closures because of the coronavirus pandemic shut outlets amid protests that included looting in many U.S. cities. (Resnick-Ault, 5/31)