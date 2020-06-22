State Watch

KQED: How A National Health Crisis Fell On The Backs Of Local Leaders At a congressional hearing in mid-May, a recently ousted federal health official pulled back the curtain on the colossal missteps that had undercut the federal response to the pandemic. Rick Bright had filed a whistleblower complaint charging that he was removed from his post as the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services when he urged the vetting of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug Trump touted as a cure for COVID-19. (Williams, Morel, Lagos, Switalski, Lewis and Harris, 6/19)

NBC News: ICU Beds In Short Supply Across Florida As State Struggles With Coronavirus Spike Less than a quarter of hospital beds for intensive care patients are now available in Florida as the state grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases, data provided by the state revealed on Thursday. There were 1,371 adult ICU spots available out of 6,064 statewide, which is about 22.6 percent, the Agency for Health Care Administration showed in an update posted at 3:32 p.m. ET. (Li, 6/18)

CBS News: Florida Could Be The Next Epicenter Of The Coronavirus Pandemic, Report Warns Florida is continuing to move forward with its reopening plans, despite having a week of record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases. And now, one group of experts is warning that the state "has all the makings of the next large epicenter." (Cohen, 6/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Florida Reports Another Record High Of Daily Covid-19 Cases Florida: The state, which broadly began the second phase of its reopening June 5, including movie theaters, bars and other entertainment venues, hit another record number of daily cases, according to data released by its health department Saturday morning. Florida’s total cases have climbed to more than 93,000, and more than 3,100 people have died. The share of people testing positive has also climbed, to about 10% this week from about half that the week prior. Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference that confirmed positive cases were increasingly concentrated among younger people, who were less likely to have severe symptoms, and that the state had ample hospital beds to accommodate a higher number of infections. (Kusisto, 6/20)

ABC News: Florida Sets New Record Of COVID-19 Cases With Over 4,000 More Florida continued to set record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, with an additional 4,049 new cases reported Saturday. There were an additional 40 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health. There are now a total of 93,797 Florida cases with 3,144 deaths related to COVID-19, the Department of Health reported. (Torres, 6/20)

Politico: DeSantis Pivots On Covid-19 Surge, Says Testing Doesn't Account For Spike Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged on Saturday that the rising number of new Covid-19 cases in Florida cannot be explained away by an increase in testing, and announced plans to step up enforcement of social distancing practices in bars and nightclubs. “Even with the testing increasing or being flat, the number of people testing positive is accelerating faster than that,” DeSantis told reporters during a briefing at the state Capitol. “You know that's evidence that there's transmission within those communities.” (Sarkissian, 6/20)

ABC News: 12 States Have Set Record Highs In New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday

A dozen states have seen record highs of new COVID-19 cases since Friday, an ABC News analysis has found. The states that saw the increase were Florida, Texas, Utah, South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Missouri, Montana, Arizona, California, Tennessee and Oklahoma, according to the analysis of state-released data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project. (Deliso and Mitropoulos, 6/21)

CNN: Spikes In US Coronavirus Cases Bring States And Cities Back To The Table To Discuss Protection Measures

The pressure is on for local leaders to respond to regional Covid-19 spikes and records, and some are turning to mask mandates. Statewide, Californians will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public places, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. To the north, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a similar mandate for seven counties beginning June 24. Similar measures are being considered in North Carolina and Arizona, where Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane is developing an ordinance with a legal team. (Holcombe, 6/19)

The Hill: Gottlieb: Coronavirus Outbreaks In Southern, Sun Belt States Could 'Mount Very Quickly As We Saw In New York'

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned Sunday that coronavirus outbreaks in several states, including Texas, Florida and Arizona, could overwhelm local health care systems if not properly handled. “We’re seeing a resurgence in the south and the southeast, they really never got rid of their epidemics,” Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “A challenge that was once facing some regions of the country is now facing every region of the country, and the worry is they’re going to tip into exponential growth.” (Budryk, 6/21)

The Associated Press: Rise In Coronavirus Cases Brings New Concerns In Alabama

William Boyd was at the funeral Saturday morning for a relative who had died after contracting the new coronavirus when he got the call with the news. His brother had also passed away from COVID-19. “The virus is real. It’s real. If they don’t know it’s real, they can come and walk with me to the cemetery,” said Boyd, the owner of a Montgomery car lot. (Chandler, 6/21)

Los Angeles Times: COVID-19 Surge In South, Southwest Poses Growing Threat

Infectious disease experts expressed alarm Sunday over the pace of new coronavirus infections in several states in the South and Southwest, with one likening the spread in parts of the country to a “forest fire.” At the same time, President Trump’s surrogates insisted he was joking on Saturday when he told rally-goers he had ordered a testing slowdown because the results painted an overly dire picture of the pandemic. (King, 6/21)

The Associated Press: Navajo Nation Reports 69 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths

The Navajo Department of Health has reported 69 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and four more known deaths. That pushes the totals to 6,963 positive COVID-19 cases and 334 known deaths as of Saturday night. Tribal officials also said preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,470 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending. (6/21)

The Oklahoman: Distribution Of $1.9 Billion In Tribal Coronavirus Relief Funds Sparks Federal Lawsuit, Protest

Controversy is stirring in Oklahoma Indian country over decisions made regarding the distribution of about $1.9 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds designated for 38 Oklahoma tribes. The Shawnee Tribe, which is headquartered in Miami, filed a federal lawsuit against U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday, alleging the tribe was shortchanged about $6 million in CARES ACT relief funds. (Ellis, 6/21)

CNN: An Arizona Sheriff Who Said He Wouldn't Enforce The State's Stay-At-Home Order Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

When Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extended the state's stay-at-home order into mid-May, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb countered that the policy had gone on long enough. "The numbers don't justify the actions anymore," he told The Arizona Republic in early May. "Three hundred deaths is not a significant enough number to continue to ruin the economy." Lamb said he would talk to residents in the jurisdiction near Phoenix about complying with the order. But he wouldn't criminally enforce it. (Kaur, 6/18)

CBS News: Oklahoma Officials Worry About Trump's Rally As Tulsa County COVID Infections Rise To Record Levels

Days before President Trump's first rally in over three months, on June 20 in Tulsa, city officials and politicians are worried, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County rise to record levels. While Trump supporters lined up with their lawn chairs and umbrellas outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, the city's Republican mayor said he will not be attending President Trump's rally on Saturday. (Sganga, Bidar and Watson, 6/18)

ABC News: Oklahoma Sees Rise In COVID Cases Following Reopening

As President Trump prepares to hold his first major election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend, health experts have issued strong warnings about the coronavirus risks posed to attendees as all of Oklahoma sees a rise in cases. Gov. Kevin Stitt rolled back the state's coronavirus precautions for businesses on May 1, when the state's health department said there were 3,748 total cases. As of June 18, there were 8,908 confirmed cases throughout Oklahoma, according to the health department. (Pereira, 6/18)

CBS News: Returning To Work Led To Dad's COVID-19 Death, Anguished Daughter Says

As Arizona contends with a record spike in coronavirus cases amid the state's move to reopen, one grief-stricken daughter is pleading for the public and government leaders to take safety more seriously. Lina Washington's father, Robert Washington, died of COVID-19 a week ago, and barely a month after returning to his job as a security guard at the Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Lone Butte in Chandler, Arizona. "My dad called me on May 16 fearing for his safety," she tweeted on Sunday. "He said no one was social distancing and few wore masks." (Gibson, 6/18)

Los Angeles Times: Los Angeles County Reports 1,784 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 Deaths

Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 1,784 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 related deaths. The county now has recorded more than 83,000 cases of the virus and over 3,120 deaths. The continued rise in new cases came amid the first weekend of more businesses sectors reopening, as bars, card rooms and some personal care services were given the green light to resume operations Friday, provided they take certain precautions. (Wigglesworth, 6/21)

The Associated Press: From Shops To Dining Out, NYC Reopening Hits 'Biggest Piece'

From Macy’s “Miracle on 34th Street” store to the World Trade Center’s office towers, New York City hits a key point Monday in trying to rebound from the nation’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak. For the first time in three months, New Yorkers will be able to dine out, though only at outdoor tables. Shoppers can once again browse in the city’s destination stores. Shaggy heads can get haircuts. Cooped-up kids can finally climb playground monkey bars instead of apartment walls. Office workers can return to their desks, though many won’t yet. (Peltz, 6/22)

ABC News: New York City Closing In On Phase 2 Of COVID-19 Reopening

New York City, the original epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic, has seen enough progress in its battle against the virus that phase 2 of reopening is slated for next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Cuomo said in his daily briefing on Thursday he will officially decide Friday on the reopening, but all indicators point to New York City entering the next stage. (Pereira, 6/18)

The Wall Street Journal: New Yorkers Now Can Return To The Office. Most Are Staying Away.

New York City will allow companies to reopen their offices on Monday after a three-month lockdown from the pandemic. Few employees seem ready or willing to go back. Most companies are taking a cautious approach. Some are keeping offices closed, while others are opening them at reduced occupancy and allowing employees to decide if they prefer to keep working from home. Mary Ann Tighe, chief executive for the tri-state region at real-estate services firm CBRE Group Inc., said many New York City clients don’t plan on being fully back in the office before Labor Day. And maybe only then if schools have reopened. (Putzier, 6/21)

CBS News: New York's Cuomo Warns "This Could Start All Over Again," As Coronavirus Cases Rise In Other States

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his coronavirus briefing Thursday that people in states with rising coronavirus cases could get on a plane and land in New York City, "and this could start all over again." "You look at what's going on across the nation and people should be concerned," he said. "You're seeing the virus go up across this country." (Baldwin, 6/18)

The Wall Street Journal: As New York City Reopens, Driving Becomes A Tempting Commute

Parking garages are hoping for a surge in business as tens of thousands of office workers return to Manhattan during New York City’s reopening, which is expected to enter its second phase Monday. About 10% of white-collar workers, or 130,000 people, could be back by mid-August, according to a survey of firms conducted by the Partnership for New York City, a business group that represents some of the city’s largest private-sector employers. (Berger, 6/21)

The Wall Street Journal: Lower Manhattan Offers Clues On How To Live Post-Pandemic

As New York City looks to reinvent itself for the post-pandemic era, lower Manhattan offers a few lessons on how to recover from disaster. Once largely a 9-to-5 financial center, the district has changed since the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks into a walkable neighborhood that has more than doubled its residential population. Officials’ determination to transform the area made it more resilient to the sort of economic shocks the entire city now faces: widespread job losses and the threat of people leaving because they don’t feel safe (back then because of terrorism, now because of disease). (King, 6/20)

The New York Times: New York City Enters Its Broadest Reopening Yet: Offices

More than 100 days ago, buildings across New York shut their doors and companies sent their workers home. As the coronavirus pandemic swept across the city, lockdown orders left offices dormant, stores shuttered and streets and sidewalks all but abandoned. On Monday, two weeks after it began easing restrictions, New York City marks another major milestone when it enters a much larger reopening phase, allowing thousands of offices to welcome back employees for the first time since March. (Gold and Closson, 6/22)

The Washington Post: D.C. Restaurants, Gyms To Open Their Doors Monday With New Safety Measures

After three months off, D.C. residents, apparently, are ready to hit the gym.The 6 a.m. slots at all five Vida Fitness locations are completely booked for Monday, said founder David von Storch, whose facilities are among the businesses that will reopen then as the District joins the rest of the region in the second phase of its coronavirus recovery plan. Phase 2, announced last week by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), will also bring the return of indoor dining, retail, camps and worship services — but with strict social distancing requirements. (Chason and Shapira, 6/21)

Dallas Morning News: Texas Childcare Centers See Sharp Increase In Coronavirus Cases After Months Of Relative Calm

Coronavirus cases in Texas have surged, and childcare centers are no exception. As of Friday, 410 total cases of coronavirus — 267 staff members and 143 children — had been reported at 318 licensed child care operations across the state, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. That’s a sharp increase from the 339 cases the agency reported Thursday and the 210 it shared with KVUE-TV in Austin on Monday. (Hoyt, 6/19)

Dallas Morning News: New Order Requires Dallas County Businesses To Mandate Masks On Premises

Starting Saturday, businesses must start requiring customers and everyone on the premises to wear a mask to contain the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue climbing. Dallas County commissioners voted 3-2 Friday to pass the mask order — which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday — after a fiery debate. The order follows similar rules put in place in other parts of the state earlier this week. Seven of Texas’ 10 most-populous counties have put face mask orders in place on businesses. (Manuel, 6/19)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Black Business Owners Hit Hard, Feel Greater Pain From COVID-19

For Black-owned businesses, the hurdles are even higher as the economy reopens, especially given the racial wealth gap, the higher unemployment rate during the crisis among African Americans and the lack of access that many minority businesses have to traditional loans, even including the new Payment Protection Program. Already some small businesses lost the battle. About 3.3 million small businesses shut their doors, or 22%, from February until April, according to a report by the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. (Tompor, 6/19)

Modern Healthcare: University Of Michigan Health System Residents Approve New Union Contract

After five months of tough negotiations, unionized residents, interns and fellows at Michigan Medicine have overwhelmingly ratified a three-year contract that its executive director says is the best since 2013, when the state's right-to-work law went into effect. The contract for 1,300 staffers negotiated with the University of Michigan House Officers Association includes a total salary increase of 8.66 percent along with a 10 percent base pay increase in November they can take as lump sum payment or toward their retirement plan to encourage savings, according to union and hospital officials. (Greene, 6/20)

Detroit Free Press: New Detroit Program Can Match Public Defenders, Clients Before Arrest

A new program at a local public defender office will allow thousands of people who can't afford an attorney in Wayne County to get legal help before their first day in court. Leaders with the Neighborhood Defender Service in Detroit say they hope their community intake program announced Friday, on Juneteenth, will level the playing field for their indigent clients, 70% of whom are Black. (Jackson, 6/19)

Detroit Free Press: Federal Judge Seeks To Clarify Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Emergency Powers

A federal judge in Kalamazoo has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to clarify Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic. The request from U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney could cause Michigan's high court to reconsider its earlier rebuff of a request to give speedy attention to constitutional questions raised by Whitmer's use of emergency powers since the pandemic hit Michigan in March. (Egan, 6/19)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Can Louisiana Continue Phased Coronavirus Reopening? Rising Cases And Data Glitches Muddy The Outlook

As Gov. John Bel Edwards prepares to announce whether Louisiana can continue its phased reopening, the coronavirus is spreading throughout the state, in some places at an alarming clip. At the same time, the state’s public-facing dashboard for statistics related to the virus has been hobbled by a series of data glitches, making it almost impossible to chart the virus’s progress region by region. (Karlin, 6/20)

Bangor Daily News: Maine Unemployment Rate Declines To 9.3 Percent In May

Maine’s unemployment rate declined slightly in May after more than tripling amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to information released Friday by the state and federal labor departments, though the number doesn’t reflect the true extent of the hardship. The rate declined to 9.3 percent, or by 1.3 percentage points. Cumberland, Franklin, Oxford and Somerset counties all had rates topping 10 percent. The Portland-South Portland area continued to be the most affected by the coronavirus-related downturn, with 84 percent as many jobs in May as there were in February. (Valigra, 6/19)

Bangor Daily News: Maine Health Agencies Say Virus Causing Financial Crises As They Seek Stimulus Money

Health and social services officials told Maine lawmakers on Friday that the coronavirus has caused urgent financial problems as they asked for a share of roughly $1 billion in federal stimulus money to recover from the pandemic. A $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress in March gave Maine $1.25 billion for the virus response. The state has committed only $411 million of it so far, with the biggest $270 million chunk going to backfill an unemployment insurance system exhausted by the pandemic. (Shepherd, 6/19)

Sacramento Bee: California Budget Deal Could Happen Friday, Gavin Newsom Says

California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom could reach a deal on the state budget in the next few hours, Newsom told reporters Friday. “We’re in final throes ... so we’re hoping today,” Newsom said during a trip to Sacramento restaurant Queen Sheba where he helped cook meals for seniors. “There’s a lot of labor negotiations, a lot of pieces, a lot of moving parts. It’s a tough budget for all of us. The magnitude of the shortfall is unprecedented.” Lawmakers approved a budget Monday, the constitutional deadline. But the bill they passed represented agreement only among lawmakers, not with the governor, so negotiations have continued. (Bollag, 6/19)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: More Georgia Residents Losing Health Insurance

By some estimates, as many as 1.4 million Georgians may lose employer-sponsored health insurance due to the pandemic. The impact will range from upheaval to ruin. (Hart, 6/21)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Senate Backs $2.6 Billion In Spending Cuts On Party-Line Vote

The Georgia Senate passed a state budget on a party-line vote Friday that cuts $2.6 billion in spending during the upcoming year. That means in fiscal 2021 — which begins July 1 — $1 billion less would be sent to local districts to fund k-12 schools. Millions of dollars would also be cut from a host of health care programs, forcing staff furloughs in the agency that for the past three months has been fighting the coronavirus pandemic. (Salzer, 6/19)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: How Georgia's HBCUs Are Coping Amid Pandemic

The fall semester will be a pivotal time for HBCUs as they balance renewed interest in their missions during a time of racial unrest with surviving in the midst of a health crisis. Many administrators anticipate enrollment declines this fall and planned social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic may limit how many students can actually take in-person classes. So, even if more students want to enroll, the colleges may have no room for them. (Stirgus, 6/21)

Boston Globe: Governor Raimondo Unveils Phase 3 Of Rhode Island’s Re-Opening Plan

Given that the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined over the past two weeks, Governor Gina M. Raimondo says Rhode Island could be ready to move to Phase 3 of its re-opening plan by the end of the month. Rhode Islanders got a taste of a return to normal life when the state launched Phase 2 on June 1, which reopened many of the businesses that had been closed during the pandemic, with restrictions. (Milkovits, 6/19)

Boston Globe: New Data On State’s Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Show Stark Racial Divide

New data released Friday by the Baker administration reveal the stark racial divide in Massachusetts surrounding illnesses and deaths from COVID-19, providing in more granular details just how significantly and disproportionately the virus has hit Black and Hispanic communities. For instance, the numbers indicate that Hispanic residents make up 12 percent of the population, but their rate of positive cases is nearly 30 percent. (Lazar and Prgnano, 6/19)