- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 7
- Fractured Skulls, Lost Eyes: Police Often Break Own Rules Using 'Rubber Bullets'
- As Problems Grow With Abbott’s Fast COVID Test, FDA Standards Are Under Fire
- Easy To Say ‘Get Tested.’ Harder To Do. Here’s How.
- Injured And Uninsured, Protesters Get Medical Aid From LA Doctor
- How Those With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cope With Added Angst Of COVID
- Lost On The Frontline
- KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: SCOTUS, Trump Collide Over Transgender Rights
- Political Cartoon: 'Summer Hot Spots'
- Administration News 5
- Joking Or Not, Trump's 'Slow The Testing Down' Statement Stands Out From Tulsa Rally
- White House 'Filling The Stockpile' In Anticipation Of Another Virus Wave In The Fall
- 'Anti-Science Bias' In America Contributing To Spread Of Virus, Fauci Warns
- NIH To Stop Trial On Controversial Anti-Malarial Drug; Scientists Excited About Osteoperosis Medication
- Feds Now Say They'll Disclose Names of Businesses That Received PPP Loans
- Capitol Watch 1
- Lawmakers Struggle To Agree On Solutions To Pandemic's Threat To Voters And Election
- Supreme Court 1
- Roberts Has Reputation For Honoring Past Supreme Court Rulings. Will That Hold True For Abortion Case?
- Disparities 2
- Rubber Bullets, Pepper Spray, Riot Gear: Protest Injuries Raise Concerns About 'Non-Lethal' Police Tools
- Virus Infections Rapidly Increasing In Latino Populations, Outpacing Other Racial And Ethnic Minorities
- Preparedness 5
- Testing Equipment Troubles: Early Kits Were Likely Contaminated; Trump Administration Bought Unsterile Tubes
- Risk To Health Care Workers 'Goes Far Beyond This Pandemic,' Experts Say As Deaths, Catastrophes Mount
- COVID Patients Are Lucrative For Nursing Homes. So They're Kicking Out Other Residents To Make Room.
- Even As Political Fight Over Masks Continues To Roil U.S., Scientists Coalescing Behind Effectiveness
- Vaccines Don't Always Work The Same In Older Patients, Adding An Extra Layer Of Complexity
- Marketplace 2
- COVID Patients Are Lucrative For Nursing Homes. So They're Kicking Out Other Residents To Make Room.
- Are Hospitals' Finances As Dire As Their Trade Group Lobbyists Would Have Congress Believe?
- State Watch 3
- Gov. DeSantis Acknowledges Spike In Florida Cases Can't Be Explained Away By Increase In Testing
- States Continue To See Record High Number Of Cases As Leaders Hold Steady On Reopening Plans
- Hundreds Of Tyson Foods Workers Hit By Coronavirus In Arkansas; China Suspends Imports From One Facility
- Public Health And Education 4
- Public Health Workers Adjust Strategy As More Young Adults Are Testing Positive For COVID
- While Some Experts Brace For Tsunami Of Mental Health Issues, Others Predict Crisis Will Be Short-Lived
- 'Prison Is Not Designed For Social Distancing': How Pandemic Is Forcing A Reckoning With A Flawed System
- Influential Government Panel Revises Advice On Alcohol Consumption For Men
- Global Watch 2
- Italy Was Once The Nightmare Scenario For United States. Now The Roles Have Reversed.
- Deforestation's Link To Outbreaks: 'When You Disturb A Forest, It Actually Upsets The Balance Of Nature'
From Kaiser Health News - Latest Stories:
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
Fractured Skulls, Lost Eyes: Police Often Break Own Rules Using 'Rubber Bullets'
Around the country, police responded to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death by shooting “less lethal” projectiles, which can seriously hurt and kill. In a joint investigation, KHN and USA TODAY found some officers appear to have violated their department’s own rules when they fired. (Liz Szabo and Jay Hancock and Kevin McCoy, USA TODAY and Donovan Slack, USA TODAY and Dennis Wagner, USA TODAY, 6/19)
As Problems Grow With Abbott’s Fast COVID Test, FDA Standards Are Under Fire
After the FDA issues a public warning about the test, one of its senior officials says point-of-care coronavirus tests can miss 20% of cases and still be considered useful. Public health experts are split. (Rachana Pradhan, 6/22)
Easy To Say ‘Get Tested.’ Harder To Do. Here’s How.
If you’ve been in a crowd — a protest or rally — experts have advice for figuring out whether you might have been exposed to the coronavirus, and where and when to get tested for it. (Bernard J. Wolfson and Phil Galewitz, 6/22)
Injured And Uninsured, Protesters Get Medical Aid From LA Doctor
A Los Angeles ophthalmologist's offer on Instagram has ballooned into a loose network of physicians providing medical care to protesters who were injured while rallying against police brutality and racism. While clashes with the police have died down in some parts of the country, some protesters are seeking care for festering wounds from days-old injuries. (Jackie Fortiér, KPCC, 6/19)
How Those With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cope With Added Angst Of COVID
During the coronavirus pandemic, people with obsessive-compulsive disorder and other serious anxieties may struggle to distinguish concerns brought on by their conditions from the fears shared by the general public. But some patients say successful treatment has armed them to handle COVID-19’s uncertainties. (Elizabeth Lawrence, 6/22)
A nursing home certified medication aide who was Navajo and could speak to residents in their Indigenous language. A travel nurse from Tennessee who felt obliged to serve when he heard New York was short-staffed in the pandemic. These are the people just added to “Lost on the Frontline,” a special series from The Guardian and KHN that profiles health care workers who died of COVID-19. (The Staffs of KHN and The Guardian, 6/23)
KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: SCOTUS, Trump Collide Over Transgender Rights
The Trump administration rolled back protections for transgender patients just days before the Supreme Court cemented LGBTQ rights under the Civil Rights Act. So, what now? Meanwhile, coronavirus politics reaches beyond health care settings. Anna Edney of Bloomberg News, Tami Luhby of CNN and Shefali Luthra of KHN join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss this and more. Also, for extra credit, the panelists recommend their favorite health stories of the week they think you should read, too. (6/18)
Political Cartoon: 'Summer Hot Spots'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Summer Hot Spots'" by David Fitzsimmons.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
CAN’T HELP WONDERING
Will there be enough
Coronavirus testing
To meet a fall surge?
- Timothy Kelley
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Sign up to get the morning briefing in your inbox
Summaries Of The News:
Sunday Saw Biggest Single-Day Rise In COVID-19 Cases, WHO Reports
Nearly half of the states are reporting a rise in new cases, and some continue to break records in their daily number of cases.
The Hill:
WHO Records Largest Single-Day Increase In COVID-19 Cases
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday reported more than 183,000 new coronavirus cases globally in the last 24 hours. The number is the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by count, according to The Associated Press. The most new cases were recorded in the Americas, making up 116,041 of the new cases, according to the WHO report. (Klar, 6/21)
Reuters:
WHO Reports Record Daily Increase In Coronavirus Cases
The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period. The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to a daily report here Total global cases are over 8.7 million with more than 461,000 deaths, according to the WHO. (6/21)
The Washington Post:
In The Nation’s Biggest States, A Spike In Coronavirus Comes With The Economic Reopening
California and some other large states are experiencing a sharp climb in new coronavirus cases just weeks into a gradual economic reopening, filling hospital beds and intensive care units in an uneven surge that many public health officers predicted months ago. Last week, Texas, Florida, Arizona and at least seven other states reported their highest weekly infection-rate averages. But there is little sign that states are reconsidering politically popular decisions to open the economy. In parts of California, where more than 5,000 have died of the virus, people will be allowed to see movies in theaters this weekend for the first time since the stay-at-home orders began in early March. (Wilson, 6/21)
CNN:
US Coronavirus: Nearly Half Of States Are Reporting A Rise In New Coronavirus Cases
The first wave of coronavirus in the US isn't over. Nearly half of states are reporting a rise in new cases and some continue to break records in their daily reported cases. In the South, officials say more young people are testing positive. And across the US, experts continue to repeat warnings highlighting the need for social distancing and face covers. (Maxouris, 6/22)
NBC News:
U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 120,000 As China, South Korea Work To Contain New Outbreaks
More than 120,000 people have now died from coronavirus in the United States, according to an NBC News tally, which shows that over 2.2 million people have been infected across the country. The grim figure was reached hours before President Donald Trump told a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he wanted to "slow the testing down," on Saturday. The White House later said he was joking. (van Hagen, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
Decline In New US Virus Deaths May Be Temporary Reprieve
The number of deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. has fallen in recent weeks to the lowest level since late March, even as states increasingly reopen for business. But scientists are deeply afraid the trend may be about to reverse itself. “For now, it’s too soon to be reassured that deaths are going down and everything’s OK,” said Dr. Cyrus Shahpar of Resolve to Save Lives, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent epidemics. (Johnson and Forster, 6/18)
Joking Or Not, Trump's 'Slow The Testing Down' Statement Stands Out From Tulsa Rally
Echoing previous statements on U.S. testing efforts, President Donald Trump told an audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night, "When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases. So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’” As critics of the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic jumped on the president's words, White House advisers insisted Trump was joking during a light moment of the campaign rally.
The Associated Press:
Trump Suggests US Slow Virus Testing To Avoid Bad Statistics
President Donald Trump said Saturday he’s asked his administration to slow down coronavirus testing because robust testing turns up too many cases of COVID-19. Trump told supporters at his campaign rally that the U.S. has tested 25 million people, far more than any other country. The “bad part,” Trump said, is that widespread testing leads to logging more cases of the virus. “When you do testing to that extent, you’re going to find more people, you’re going to find more cases,” Trump said. “So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please.’ They test and they test.” (Freking, 6/21)
CNN:
White House Officials On The Defensive After Trump Says He Wanted Testing Slowed Down
"You know testing is a double-edged sword," Trump said while complaining about press coverage of his handling of the virus. Claiming the US has now tested some 25 million people, he added: "Here's the bad part ... when you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people; you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, slow the testing down please." It was a stunning revelation given that nearly 120,000 people have died in the United States from the coronavirus and medical experts have long said that testing is critical to identifying cases, tracing them and stopping the spread of the virus. (Reston, 6/21)
NBC News:
Trump Officials Defend Coronavirus Testing Comments, Rally Turnout
Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," top White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Trump's comment "was tongue-in-cheek." "Come on now. Come on now. That was tongue-in-cheek. Please," Navarro said. "I know it was tongue-in-cheek. That's news for you, tongue-in-cheek."Navarro later called the comment "a light moment" for Trump "in a rally." (Smith, 6/21)
The Hill:
Trump Quips That He Told Aides To 'Slow The Testing Down' For Coronavirus
The president's remark appeared to be in jest and came during a lengthy riff on the coronavirus. But he has previously made similar remarks indicating he believes widespread testing, which is recommended by public health experts, can be problematic because it leads to higher case counts. (Samuels, 6/20)
Reuters:
Trump Urges Slowdown In COVID-19 Testing, Calling It A 'Double-Edge Sword'
Trump said his actions in blocking travelers from China and Europe had helped save “hundreds of thousands of lives.” But he said the “radical fake news” media had not given him credit for doing what he called “a phenomenal job” responding to the outbreak. (6/21)
The Washington Post:
With ‘Kung Flu,’ ‘Thugs,’ And ‘Our Heritage,’ Trump Leans On Racial Grievance As He Reaches For A Campaign Reset
He referred to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as the “kung flu.” He called racial justice demonstrators “thugs.” He attacked efforts to take down Confederate statues as an assault on “our heritage.” And in an ominous hypothetical, he described a “very tough hombre” breaking into a young woman’s home while her husband is away. President Trump has long used his raucous rallies to road test potential campaign themes and attack lines. And while much attention on his Saturday night appearance in Tulsa focused on the sparse turnout for his first rally since the pandemic ended mass gatherings, Trump’s litany of racially offensive stereotypes sent a clear signal about how he plans to try to revive his flagging reelection effort. (Del Real, 6/21)
The New York Times:
The President’s Shock At The Rows Of Empty Seats In Tulsa
The president, who had been warned aboard Air Force One that the crowds at the arena were smaller than expected, was stunned, and he yelled at aides backstage while looking at the endless rows of empty blue seats in the upper bowl of the stadium, according to four people familiar with what took place. ... Exactly what went wrong was still being dissected on Sunday. But a broad group of advisers and associates acknowledged to one another that Mr. Trump had not been able to will public opinion away from fears about the spread of the coronavirus in an indoor space. (Haberman and Karni, 6/21)
The Hill:
Pelosi On Trump Testing Remarks: 'The American People Are Owed Answers'
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Sunday that Americans are owed answers about President Trump's claim during his rally on Saturday that he asked aides to “slow the testing down.” Pelosi called for answers from the White House coronavirus task force members who are expected to testify in front of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Tuesday. “The American people are owed answers about why President Trump wants less testing when experts say much more is needed,” she said in a statement. (Coleman, 6/21)
The Washington Post:
Democrats, Public Health Experts Decry Trump For Saying He Asked Officials To Slow Down Coronavirus Testing
President Trump’s Saturday night remark that he asked officials to “slow the [coronavirus] testing down" sparked harsh rebukes from experts and frustration from his own staffers, who say it undercuts their efforts to reassure Americans as the disease surges around the country. The president’s comment, which came on the same day that eight states reported their highest-ever single-day case counts, drew a chorus of criticism from congressional Democrats and public health officials, who worry the president is more concerned with saving face than combating the pandemic. (Abutaleb, Telford and Dawsey, 6/21)
Politico:
Trump Trade Adviser: Rally Comment On Reducing Covid Testing Was Just A Joke
Trump has made similar remarks in the past, but never as explicitly and from as large a platform as on Saturday night. The White House has since said multiple times that the president was joking. "Come on. It was a light moment," Navarro said. There have been more than 2 million cases of coronavirus diagnosed in the United States, causing more than 120,000 deaths. (Choi, 6/21)
The New York Times Fact Check:
Trump’s Tulsa Rally: Covid-19, Protesters And Biden
In his first mass rally in months, President Trump touched on everything from the coronavirus pandemic to military spending to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., the presumptive Democratic nominee. Here’s a fact-check. (Qiu and Epstein, 6/20)
ABC News:
The Note: 'Testing' Line Haunts Trump More Than Crowd Size
President Donald Trump is focused on optics -- and on grievances. The realities of rally attendance sting inside a campaign focused on making the candidate proud. But Trump's heralded return to the campaign trail could be remembered for something the president said rather than how many people showed up. Trump said Saturday night in Tulsa that he has done a "phenomenal job" controlling COVID-19 -- which he at one point called by the racist term "Kung Flu" -- and complained that testing was making him look bad. (Klein and Parks, 6/22)
In other news on the White House's pandemic response efforts —
Stat:
Trump’s Dismissiveness Could Prolong Covid-19 Pandemic, Experts Warn
The White House is taking a new position on the coronavirus pandemic: a daily count of 750 deaths is a testament to the federal government’s successful pandemic response. On Wednesday, when U.S. health officials reported nearly 27,000 new Covid-19 cases, President Trump said in a television interview that the virus was “dying out.” He brushed off concerns about an upcoming rally in Tulsa, Okla., because the number of cases there is “very miniscule,” despite the state’s surging infection rate. In a Wall Street Journal interview Wednesday, Trump argued coronavirus testing was “overrated” because it reveals large numbers of new Covid-19 cases, which in turn “makes us look bad,” and suggested that some Americans who wear masks do so not only to guard against the virus, but perhaps to display their anti-Trump animus. (Facher and Joseph, 6/18)
NBC News:
DHS Secretary Says U.S. Is 'Doing A Great Job' At Reopening Despite Spikes
Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Sunday that the U.S. is doing a "great job" at reopening during the coronavirus pandemic, even as rising caseloads across the country have prompted concern from public health officials. In an interview on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Wolf praised the "dramatic steps" he said President Donald Trump took to slow the spread of the virus. And he said guidance from the White House coronavirus task force is helping put states in positions to open "in a safe and reasonable way." (Kamisar, 6/21)
Politico:
Acting Homeland Security Leader Defends White House Response To Coronavirus
Despite rising numbers of coronavirus infections, acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said Sunday that states are reopening in “a safe and reasonable way. ”Wolf said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the White House task force worked day and night to issue guidance for a careful economic reopening: “And I think that’s what we’re seeing.” (Dugyala, 6/21)
WBUR:
As The Culture Wars Shift, President Trump Struggles To Adapt
Culture wars have been part of American politics for decades. Hot-button issues like immigration, family values and respect for the American flag can get a more powerful reaction from voters than dry debates over taxes or Medicare. But at a time when the country continues to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, an economic recession and, above all, heightened levels of racial unrest, the culture wars are changing, and Trump, who has always relished a fight over white identity and culture is struggling to adjust. (Liasson, 6/20)
ABC News:
Approval Of Trump's Coronavirus Response Underwater, As He Returns To Campaign Trail: POLL
A solid majority of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus, even as he returned to the campaign trail with a rally Saturday night that marked his first major event since the pandemic began, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday finds. His approval now stands at 41%, similar to the 39% approval rating he received the last time the question was asked in a poll two weeks ago. Trump's disapproval now stands at 58%, compared to 60% last time. (Karson, 6/21)
White House 'Filling The Stockpile' In Anticipation Of Another Virus Wave In The Fall
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro says the Trump administration is preparing for an additional wave of coronavirus infections. Meanwhile public health experts warn that the nation is still in the "first wave" of the pandemic.
The Washington Post:
Trump Administration Gears Up For Second Wave As Half The Country Reports Infection Increases
A White House adviser said Sunday that the Trump administration is preparing for a possible second wave in the coronavirus pandemic this fall, as 29 states and U.S. territories logged an increase in their seven-day average of new reported case numbers after many lifted restrictions in recent weeks. White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the Trump administration is preparing for a possible second wave, but he rejected the suggestion that a second wave has already taken hold. (Shepherd, 6/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
White House Preparing For Second Wave Of Coronavirus, Trade Adviser Says
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the Trump administration is preparing for a second wave of coronavirus infections. “We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall. We are doing everything we can beneath the surface, working as hard as we possibly can,’’ Mr. Navarro told CNN. “You prepare—you prepare for what can possibly happen. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but of course you prepare.’’ (Leary and Gershman, 6/21)
CNN:
White House Adviser: Trump Administration Preparing For Second Wave Of Coronavirus In The Fall
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said Sunday that the Trump administration is preparing for the possibility that a second wave of Covid-19 could hit the United States in the fall. "We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall. We are doing everything we can beneath the surface, working as hard as we possibly can," Navarro told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." Asked by Tapper if the administration is preparing for a second wave in the fall, Navarro replied, "Of course." (Stracqualursi, 6/21)
The New York Times:
Public Health Experts Reject President’s View Of Fading Pandemic
Public health experts warned on Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic is not going away anytime soon. They directly contradicted President Trump’s promise that the disease that has infected more than two million Americans would “fade away” and his remarks that disparaged the value of evidence from coronavirus tests. A day after Mr. Trump told a largely maskless audience at an indoor rally in Tulsa, Okla., that he had asked to “slow down the testing” because it inevitably increased the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, infectious disease experts countered that the latest rise of infections in the United States is real, the country’s response to the pandemic is not working and rallies like the president’s risk becoming major spreading events. (Gorman, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
2nd Wave Of Virus Cases? Experts Say We're Still In The 1st
What’s all this talk about a “second wave” of U.S. coronavirus cases? In The Wall Street Journal last week, Vice President Mike Pence wrote in a piece headlined “There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave’” that the nation is winning the fight against the virus. Many public health experts, however, suggest it’s no time to celebrate. About 120,000 Americans have died from the new virus and daily counts of new cases in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in more than a month, driven by alarming recent increases in the South and West. (Stobbe, 6/21)
'Anti-Science Bias' In America Contributing To Spread Of Virus, Fauci Warns
Dr. Anthony Fauci has faded from public view as the White House shifts its messaging toward reopening, but the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is still speaking out about his concerns for the country. Meanwhile, in other administration news, The Wall Street Journal fact checks Vice President Mike Pence's claims about Project Airbridge.
CNN:
Anthony Fauci Warns Of 'Anti-Science Bias' Being A Problem In US
The White House coronavirus task force has been out of public view as President Donald Trump has shown an urgency to move past the pandemic, downplay recent surges in Covid cases in some states, and get Americans back to work. But the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been warning Americans about the risk of further spread of the virus. (Howard and Stracqualursi, 6/18)
The Hill:
Fauci Defends Coronavirus Lockdowns As Saving 'Millions Of Lives'
Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, said Wednesday that lockdowns meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus saved “millions of lives” in an interview... "[I]f you look at the data, now that papers have come out literally two days ago, the fact that we shut down when we did and the rest of the world did, has saved hundreds of millions of infections and millions of lives," he [said]. (Budryk, 6/18)
The Wall Street Journal:
Pence Overstates Coronavirus Supplies Delivered By Administration’s ‘Airbridge’ Program
Vice President Mike Pence has overstated the amount of coronavirus-related medical equipment distributed by a Trump administration program on multiple occasions, according to public data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In an Opinion article published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, Mr. Pence praised the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus, and singled out Project Airbridge, a public-private partnership championed by Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser. (Ballhaus, 6/19)
And ProPublica looks at President Donald Trump's decision to cut ties with WHO —
ProPublica:
Inside The Trump Administration’s Decision To Leave The World Health Organization
Right before President Donald Trump unveiled punitive measures against China on May 29, he inserted a surprise into his prepared text. “We will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization,” he announced during a press conference in the Rose Garden. Most of the president’s top aides — and even some of his Cabinet secretaries — were blindsided. Just 11 days earlier, Trump had sent an ultimatum threatening to withdraw from the WHO if reforms were not enacted in 30 days. (Rotella, Bandler and Callahan, 6/20)
NIH To Stop Trial On Controversial Anti-Malarial Drug; Scientists Excited About Osteoperosis Medication
The decision from NIH is just the latest to signal that hydroxychloroquine, the drug President Donald Trump touted as a "game changer," doesn't work for COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, scientists urge caution on a promising steroid treatment.
The New York Times:
Federal Agency Halts Studies Of Hydroxychloroquine, Drug Trump Promoted
The National Institutes of Health said Saturday that it had stopped two clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine, the malaria drug that President Trump promoted to treat and prevent the coronavirus, one because the drug was unlikely to be effective and the other because not enough patients signed up to participate. The agency halted a trial that had aimed to enroll more than 500 patients after an independent oversight board determined that the drug did not appear to benefit hospitalized patients. The same day, the N.I.H. said it had closed another trial — of hydroxychloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin — because only about 20 patients had enrolled in the planned study of 2,000 people. (Thomas, 6/20)
Reuters:
Novartis Halts Malaria Drug Trial Against COVID-19 Amid Participant Shortfall
Swiss drugmaker Novartis (NOVN.S) is halting its trial of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) against COVID-19 after struggling to find participants, it said on Friday, as data emerged from other studies raising doubts about its efficacy. (Miller, 6/19)
The Hill:
Researchers Request Clinical Trials For Osteoperosis Drug To Treat COVID-19
Researchers backed by the European Union have requested clinical trials to study the potential of an osteoporosis drug, raloxifene, as a potential treatment for the novel coronavirus. The Exscalate4CoV research consortium virtually screened more than 400,000 molecules for possible efficacy as an antiviral treatment with a supercomputer and then analyzed 7,000 specimens that showed potential through laboratory and biological tests, according to Politico. (Budryk, 6/18)
WBUR:
Doctor Warns Of Risks In Rush To Embrace A COVID-19 Treatment
Earlier this week, researchers in the United Kingdom announced preliminary results from a clinical trial that showed a low-cost steroid called dexamethasone appeared to lower the risk of death in patients with COVID-19. The researchers said the anti-inflammatory drug reduced the number of deaths in COVID-19 patients on ventilators or oxygen alone by one-third. (Simon, 6/20)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Stat:
What To Know About A Crucial Study Of Bellus Health's Chronic Cough Drug
Bellus Health, a small Canadian drug maker, is seeking to develop a potential blockbuster medicine for chronic cough that could surpass a competing drug from Merck. Now, it’s nearing the completion of a mid-stage clinical trial that will serve as a pivotal test of whether it can pull that off. Here are five things to know about the Bellus drug, its Phase 2 study, and expectations heading into the results. (Feuerstein, 6/22)
Stat:
Court Invalidates Biogen's Patent On Blockbuster Multiple Sclerosis Drug
Shares of Biogen fell Thursday after a federal court judge ruled in favor of generic drug maker Mylan in a patent case involving the biotech’s top-selling multiple sclerosis drug, Tecfidera. The U.S. District Court in West Virginia declared invalid Biogen’s so-called “514” patent protecting Tecfidera from generic competition. The ruling gives Mylan the right to launch its own version of Tecfidera within days, although Biogen said Thursday that an appeal will be filed. (Feuerstein, 6/18)
Stat:
A ‘Semi-Wartime’ Effort: Thermo Fisher COO On Adapting To Covid-19 World
Way back in January, Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), the world’s largest maker of scientific tools, monitored the speedy sequencing in China of an unnamed coronavirus that would soon blaze around the world. Gearing up to produce diagnostic test kits and keep hospitals and labs supplied with the instruments to read them, the Waltham, Mass.-based company raced to deliver 5 millions tests per week by mid-April, as did two other giants in biopharma, Roche (RHHBY) and Abbott (ABT). (Cooney, 6/19)
Stat:
Finch Touts Positive Results For Its Microbiome Pill For C. Diff Infections
Three-quarters of the people who got Finch Therapeutics’ microbe-based pill for potentially deadly C. difficile infections appeared to be cured, an improvement over rates for the current standard treatment, the company announced Friday. Finch’s announcement makes it the second microbiome company to announce positive results for a microbe-based drug this year. But it is the first to do so with an oral treatment; Rebiotix, announced that its Phase 3 trial for an enema-based therapy succeeded in early May. (Sheridan, 6/19)
Stat:
Clinical Trial Costs To Develop A New Drug Might Be Modest, Study Suggests
For years, the pharmaceutical industry has maintained that the costs to develop medicines accounts for rising prices. But a new analysis contends that expenses for at least one crucial component of drug development — the clinical trials — are actually modest. (Silverman, 6/18)
Feds Now Say They'll Disclose Names of Businesses That Received PPP Loans
In other economic news: Coronavirus pushing up debt levels; Black workers losing out on job gains; and studies suggest expansion of federal aid is helping to stem a rise in poverty.
The Washington Post:
SBA, Treasury Department Reverse Course On Loan Data After Pressure From Congress
The U.S. Small Business Administration and Treasury Department announced Friday that they would release a data set showing which businesses received many taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program loans, walking back an earlier stance that all of the business names would remain hidden because the Trump administration considered them proprietary. The disclosures will include the names of recipients who received loans of more than $150,000 and it will also reveal a dollar range for each loan, such as whether it was between $1 million and $2 million. Precise dollar amounts will not be disclosed, the Trump administration said. (Gregg and Stein, 6/19)
The Associated Press:
Watchdogs: Treasury Too Secretive On Small Business Loans
The Trump administration has relented to public pressure and pledged to provide more details about which small businesses received loans from a $600 billion-plus coronavirus aid program. But government watchdogs say even more transparency is needed to get an accurate picture of who was helped, and who was left out. Under pressure from Democratic lawmakers and government watchdogs, the Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration said Friday they would disclose the names of small business owners who received $150,000 or more in forgivable loans. (D'Innocenzio, 6/21)
Reuters:
Coronavirus Doing Almost Double The Debt Damage As Financial Crash: Moody's
The coronavirus will push debt levels in the world’s richest nations up by almost 20 percentage points on average this year, credit rating agency Moody’s said on Monday, almost double the damage seen during the financial crash. A new report by Moody’s looked at 14 countries from the United States and Japan to Italy and Britain and assessed how coronavirus-induced economic slowdowns would scar their finances. (6/22)
Stateline:
Black Professionals Miss Out On Recent Job Gains
Black workers with bachelor’s degrees continued to lose jobs in May, even as the relaxing of coronavirus restrictions led to job gains for white professionals. White college graduates gained almost 900,000 jobs in the first sign of an economic recovery between April and May, while their black counterparts lost 200,000 jobs, according to a Stateline analysis of federal employment data. (Henderson, 6/22)
The New York Times:
Vast Federal Aid Has Capped Rise In Poverty, Studies Find
An unprecedented expansion of federal aid has prevented the rise in poverty that experts predicted this year when the coronavirus sent unemployment to the highest level since the Great Depression, two new studies suggest. The assistance could even cause official measures of poverty to fall. The studies carry important caveats. Many Americans have suffered hunger or other hardships amid long delays in receiving the assistance, and much of the aid is scheduled to expire next month. Millions of people have been excluded from receiving any help, especially undocumented migrants, who often have American children. (DeParle, 6/21)
Lawmakers Struggle To Agree On Solutions To Pandemic's Threat To Voters And Election
The Associated Press looks at how basic access to the ballot is at the core of debates over steps that could be taken to facilitate safe and fair elections during the pandemic. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to rail against expanding mail-in voting. In other election news, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden evolves when it comes to LGBTQ rights.
The Associated Press:
Access To Ballot, Seal Of Democracy's Covenant, Under Attack
The ballot is deployed to replace the bullet, to decide peacefully who will lead, to resolve divisive issues and to empower individual citizens. Whether by voice or shards of pottery in ancient Greece, by ball, by corn and beans, lever and gear machines or touch screens, ballots were often cast in public until the United States and many other nations adopted the Australian model and allowed people to vote in private. (Tackett, 6/21)
Politico:
‘My Biggest Risk’: Trump Says Mail-In Voting Could Cost Him Reelection
President Donald Trump called mail-in voting the biggest threat to his reelection and said his campaign's multimillion-dollar legal effort to block expanded ballot access could determine whether he wins a second term. In an Oval Office interview Thursday focusing on the 2020 election, the president also warned his party in blunt terms not to abandon him and cast Hillary Clinton as a more formidable opponent than Joe Biden, despite Biden's commanding lead in polls. (Isenstadt, 6/19)
The New York Times:
Behind Joe Biden’s Evolution On L.G.B.T.Q. Rights
Joseph R. Biden Jr. voted for the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996, blocking federal recognition of same-sex marriages. Two years earlier, he voted to cut off federal funds to schools that teach the acceptance of homosexuality. In 1973, Mr. Biden, in an off-handed response to a question, wondered if homosexuals in the military or government were potential security risks. But today, Mr. Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, has so completely identified himself with positions embraced by L.G.B.T.Q. leaders that his history on gay rights has faded into the mist. If he is elected president, said Chad Griffin, a political consultant and longtime gay rights leader, Mr. Biden, the former vice president, will be the “most pro-equality president we have ever had.” (Nagourney and Kaplan, 6/21)
Roberts Has Reputation For Honoring Past Supreme Court Rulings. Will That Hold True For Abortion Case?
A decision on Louisiana's admitting privileges law could come as early as Monday and all eyes are on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.
The Hill:
All Eyes On Roberts Ahead Of Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling
Chief Justice John Roberts is under the microscope as the Supreme Court prepares to issue its first major ruling on abortion rights in the Trump era, which will give the clearest indication yet of the court’s willingness to revisit protections that were first granted in Roe v. Wade. The tie-breaking vote may rest with Roberts, and the case stands to test his role as the court’s new ideological center as well as his allegiance to past rulings. (Kruzel, 6/21)
ABC News:
Explaining The Third-Party Question In The Supreme Court Abortion Case
The Supreme Court will be announcing a decision in a major abortion case soon, and while it's centered on one state law, another question has come up in the case that could have massive consequences for the future of abortion laws in America. June Medical Services v. Russo is a challenge to a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers have admitting privileges with a nearby hospital, an agreement between a doctor and a hospital that allows a patient to go to that hospital if they need urgent care. However, last year, shortly before the Supreme Court agreed to take on the case, Louisiana brought another question to the table, on the issue of third-party standing. (Svokos, 6/21)
GMA:
Family's Abortion Story Sheds Light On Stakes Of Supreme Court Ruling
When Louisiana native Kim O'Brien decided to have an abortion in 2011 because her pregnancy had severe complications, she was unaware of the difficulties she would face -- including traveling to another state -- to get the care she is legally entitled to through Roe v. Wade. Now, nine years later, O'Brien, 43, is part of an abortion case before the U.S. Supreme Court that has the potential to dramatically change the landscape of abortion access across the United States, particularly in Louisiana, where the case originates. (Kindelan, 6/21)
In other news on Supreme Court rulings —
The Associated Press:
What Supreme Court? Trump's HHS Pushes LGBT Health Rollback
The Trump administration Friday moved forward with a rule that rolls back health care protections for transgender people, even as the Supreme Court barred sex discrimination against LGBT individuals on the job. The rule from the Department of Health and Human Services was published in the Federal Register, the official record of the executive branch, with an effective date of Aug. 18. That will set off a barrage of lawsuits from gay rights and women’s groups. It also signals to religious and social conservatives in President Donald Trump’s political base that the administration remains committed to their causes as the president pursues his reelection. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 6/19)
Kaiser Health News:
KHN’s ‘What The Health?’: SCOTUS, Trump Collide Over Transgender Rights
Transgender people have had a head-spinning week. First, the Trump administration issued long-promised rules rolling back the Obama administration’s protections against discrimination in health care. But just three days later, the Supreme Court, in a 6-3 ruling authored by conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch, said that gay and transgender people are protected by the nation’s core employment anti-discrimination law, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. (6/18)
Rubber Bullets, Pepper Spray, Riot Gear: Protest Injuries Raise Concerns About 'Non-Lethal' Police Tools
News outlets investigate tactics employed by law enforcement during recent protests of racism and police violence. Calls for reform by protesters and lawmakers are also reported.
The Associated Press:
Injuries At Protests Draw Scrutiny To Use Of Police Weaponry
In law enforcement, they’re referred to as “nonlethal” tools for dealing with demonstrations that turn unruly: rubber bullets, pepper spray, batons, flash-bangs. But the now-familiar scenes of U.S. police officers in riot gear clashing with protesters at Lafayette Park across from the White House and in other cities have police critics charging that the weaponry too often escalates tensions and hurts innocent people. (Neumeister and Hays, 6/21)
Kaiser Health News:
Fractured Skulls, Lost Eyes: Police Often Break Own Rules Using ‘Rubber Bullets’
Megan Matthews thought she was dying. “I thought my head was blown off,” said Matthews, 22, who was hit in the eye with a sponge-tipped projectile fired by law enforcement at a May 29 protest in Denver. “Everything was dark. I couldn’t see.” Matthews, a soft-spoken art major who lives with her mother, had gone to the demonstration against police brutality carrying bandages, water bottles and milk so she could provide first aid to protesters. (Szabo, Hancock, McCoy, Slack and Wagner, 6/19)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Crowds Take To Bay Area Streets To Celebrate Juneteenth, Protest Racism And Police Brutality
Thousands of people gathered for rallies and marches around the Bay Area on Friday to demonstrate against racism and police brutality and participate in a nationwide “day of action” marking the end of slavery in the United States. The biggest of the day’s events was in Oakland, where a peaceful protest along the waterfront closed the Port of Oakland for the day. A smaller but still spirited group in San Francisco urged city officials to defund the Police Department and redistribute the resources into community programs. (Bauman and King, 6/19)
The New York Times:
After Video Shows Apparent Chokehold, N.Y.P.D. Suspends Officer
The New York Police Department on Sunday suspended a police officer who was involved in the arrest of a black man in Queens, after cellphone video of the encounter showed the officer appearing to use an illegal chokehold. The encounter on the Rockaway boardwalk Sunday morning took place only days after the City Council passed a law making the use of a chokehold by the police a criminal offense. It also comes as protesters have marched against police brutality for weeks in New York City and across the nation. (Southall and Zaveri, 6/21)
The New York Times:
From Policing To Climate Change, A Sweeping Call For A ‘Moral Revolution’
A national coalition to address the challenges of the working poor released a sweeping legislative platform in a three-hour virtual rally on Saturday, including proposals to address mass incarceration, health care and wealth inequality. The policy agenda by the coalition, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, seeks to offer a concrete road map for tackling the systemic injustices that have captured the nation’s attention in recent weeks after the police killing of George Floyd. (Eligon, 6/20)
Politico:
'Defund The Police’ Faces Skepticism — Even In Deeply Liberal Cities
The liberal push to "defund the police" has drawn predictable scorn from conservatives and resistance from more moderate Democrats, including the party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Joe Biden. But there’s a more significant obstacle to the growing movement on the left: Democratic politicians in the country’s deep-blue cities. Many of the cities with the highest number of law enforcement per capita on the payroll are urban areas with progressive mayors — including many women and people of color — and Democratic majorities on the city council. That means local leaders in cities like Washington, New York and Atlanta have the power to limit funding for some of the nation’s largest police forces and reallocate that money for programs to shrink the wealth gap and provide stable housing, access to jobs and health care. (McCaskill, 6/19)
Los Angeles Times:
School Police Defunding To Be Consider By L.A. School Board
The Los Angeles Board of Education next week will consider phasing out the school police, essentially eliminating the department over the next four years, a proposal that comes after more than a week of intensifying demands to do so by student advocacy groups and the leadership of the teachers union. Two other competing school board resolutions also call for a review of police operations, but not an outright termination of the department. (Blume, 6/18)
Los Angeles Times:
Protesters Demand Answers For Why 18-Year-Old Latino Man Was Shot By A Sheriff’s Deputy
Protesters and sheriff’s deputies engaged in a tense standoff Sunday evening over the officer-involved shooting of a Gardena man, with authorities using what appeared to be tear gas to disperse a small group who had broken off from the otherwise peaceful demonstration. “We don’t want to see your children hurt,” someone announced from a sheriff’s helicopter that circled overhead, urging families to leave so that they were not exposed to pepper spray or tear gas and to protect themselves from troublemakers. (Mejia, Do and Newberry, 6/21)
NPR:
Sandy Hook Victim's Parents Encourage Protesters To Persevere
The protests since the death of George Floyd are being hailed by many as a watershed moment that might ultimately bring about an end to police brutality and systemic racism. But the high hopes are also tangled up in dark fears that the current uprising will eventually die down and will end up being just one more missed opportunity. Nelba Marquez-Greene, 45, has seen it before. After her 6-year-old daughter, Ana Grace, was killed, along with 25 others, in the 2012 mass shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, she'd hoped that tragedy would mark a turning point. She poured herself into protesting and lobbying for meaningful change. (Smith, 6/21)
The Washington Post:
On Father’s Day, Families Gather In D.C. To Celebrate Black Fatherhood And Challenge Stereotypes
Determined to challenge racial stereotypes, scores of fathers gathered Sunday morning with their children, other relatives and friends at the National Museum of African American History and Culture for a walk to celebrate black fatherhood and commemorate those who were killed by police. On a cloudy and muggy Father’s Day in the nation’s capital, hundreds convened at the site on the Mall to deliver a myth-busting message. They wanted the world to know that they have pride in their families and work hard to nurture them. They shouted the names of their male ancestors, and they showed off their own children .Then they marched through the streets of Washington, as so many have in recent weeks, to demonstrate against racism and police brutality. “Black lives matter! Black dads matter! My dad matters!” the crowd chanted. (Boorstein and Anderson, 6/21)
San Francisco Chronicle:
While Some California Police Unions Promise Change, Others Seek To Undo Reforms
While three of California’s biggest local police unions are taking out full-page newspaper ads promising to back reforms, other law enforcement organizations have pumped more than $2 million into a November ballot measure that would partially overturn laws that some call models for reforming the criminal justice system. Police unions have contributed more than half the nearly $4 million raised for the Reducing Crime and Keeping California Safe Act campaign. The ballot initiative would roll back provisions in three measures that were aimed at reducing the state’s prison population, including Proposition 47, a voter-approved 2014 initiative that reclassified several felony crimes as misdemeanors. (Garofoli, 6/18)
Kaiser Health News:
Injured And Uninsured, Protesters Get Medical Aid From LA Doctor
It wasn’t Deon Jones’ fractured cheekbone or even his concussion that most worried Dr. Amir Moarefi. He was most concerned that Jones could go blind. “He sustained a rubber bullet direct injury to the cheek, which broke his zygomatic bone, which is your cheekbone, literally about an inch and a half from his eye and about another inch and a half from his temple,” Moarefi said. The death of George Floyd led to a national wave of protests against police brutality and racism. Law enforcement’s attempts to control impassioned, mostly peaceful crowds has included tactics often deemed “less than lethal,” such as tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets. (Fortier, 6/19)
Virus Infections Rapidly Increasing In Latino Populations, Outpacing Other Racial And Ethnic Minorities
“For both the African American and Latino populations there's a triple threat,” said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC. “The first is that there's more exposure, the second is that there's more underlying health problems sometimes, and the third is there's less access to health care.” Meanwhile, experts in the Trump administration remain largely quiet on the disparities being seen in the pandemic.
Politico:
'So Much Worse Than I Ever Thought It Would Be': Virus Cases Skyrocketing Among Latinos
Coronavirus infections have rapidly increased among Latinos in the past two months, outpacing other racial and ethnic minorities. Latinos make up a disproportionate share of the cases in nearly every state, and are more than four times higher than their share of the population in some states. That’s raising alarms for doctors and public health officials as they see hospitalizations on the rise. The doctors "had never seen such a large number of people who speak Spanish in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a Duke professor and physician who has tracked hospitalizations of Latino patients in Durham County, N.C. Although they were young to middle-aged — a group that is not usually at high risk for serious illness, many patients were very ill and had delayed seeking help, she said. (Barron-Lopez, 6/18)
The Associated Press:
COVID-19 Is Ravaging America's Vulnerable Latino Communities
A Hispanic immigrant working at a fast-food restaurant in North Carolina is rushed to the hospital after she contracts COVID-19. A sickened Honduran woman in Baltimore with no health insurance or immigration status avoids the doctor for two weeks and finally takes a cab to the hospital and ends up on oxygen. As the coronavirus spreads deeper across America, it’s ravaging Latino communities from the suburbs of the nation’s capital to the farm fields of Florida to the sprawling suburbs of Phoenix and countless areas in between. (Cano, Snow and Anderson, 6/19)
NBC News:
The Rise Of Coronavirus Cases In Los Angeles Puts Latinos At Disproportionate Risk, Experts Say
California is among the more than a dozen states that have seen a rise in coronavirus cases as cities continue to reopen amid the pandemic. Medical professionals like Dr. Don García in Los Angeles are sounding the alarm over one group in particular — the disproportionate number of Latinos who have contracted the disease. (Acevedo, 6/19)
ABC News:
Latinos Shoulder Disproportionate Coronavirus Cases: CDC Data
Under the scorching Florida sun, Adriana Enrique picks fresh fruit and vegetables every day. Bearing the responsibility of being the only provider for her family and being deemed by the federal government as “essential," Enrique is among a demographic that new data suggests is bearing a disproportionate share of coronavirus cases. (Romero, 6/19)
Stat:
Amid Covid-19, Federal Minority Health Experts Are Conspicuously Silent
Four months into a pandemic that has disproportionately devastated Black, Latino, and Native American communities, leading minority health experts within the Trump administration remain conspicuously quiet and have conducted minimal outreach to communities of color. The directors of two federal minority health offices, as well as the government’s $336 million health disparities research institute, have not conducted TV or radio interviews since the pandemic began in early 2020. None has testified before Congress, or appeared at a White House coronavirus task force meeting or public press briefing. (Facher, 6/22)
The Washington Post:
Eight Ways To Reduce The Pandemic’s Outsize Impact On People Of Color
In recent weeks, there has been increased recognition of the profound health disparities unmasked by covid-19. A new Brookings Institution report finds that in some age groups, death rates for African Americans and Hispanic Americans are as much as six times higher than for white people. Policymakers are rightly discussing the complexity of the overlapping crises of racism and covid-19, but we don’t have time to wait. Here are eight concrete steps we can take now to reduce the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on people of color. (Leana S. Wen, 6/19)
And in other news —
The Washington Post:
Asians And Latinos Embrace George Floyd Protests Over Parents' Objections
The argument began as soon as Charlie Mai and his brother, Henry, announced their plans to attend a Black Lives Matter protest that evening in D.C. Their father was not having it. Glenn Mai, a retired FBI agent, had been raised in Dallas by Chinese immigrants who had taught him that he would succeed if he just worked hard. “Chinese culture is very much about working within the system,” Glenn, 54, said, and during decades in law enforcement, he’d come to believe the system worked. (Trent, 6/21)
WBUR:
Inside Boston Hospitals, A Reckoning With Racism
As calls for racial justice continue on Boston streets, conversations have shifted to what’s next. That’s true inside hospitals as well, where the life-long effects of racism play out every day. (Bebinger, 6/19)
Crain's Chicago Business:
36 Chicago-Area Hospitals Name Racism A 'Public Health Crisis'
Chicago's largest hospitals and clinics officially named racism a public health crisis today. In an open letter—coincidentally shared on Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.—36 organizations committed to improving health equity across the city. In addition to supporting programs that help people of color find healthcare jobs, each organization is pledging to provide anti-racism training for staff and create new policies that promote equity, among other commitments. (Goldberg, 6/21)
ABC News:
There Are No Black Doctors In Congress. A Candidate In Virginia Hopes To Change That.
In the weeks before the competitive Democratic primary in Virginia's 5th Congressional District, candidate Cameron Webb wasn't sleeping much. "I'm in the four to five-hour range," he said in a phone interview. But it wasn't nerves. It was the week of night shifts he'd just wrapped up at the hospital. (Haslett, 6/20)
Testing Equipment Troubles: Early Kits Were Likely Contaminated; Trump Administration Bought Unsterile Tubes
The Washington Post and ProPublica report on stories of how U.S. efforts to test for the coronavirus have been hampered by bad equipment that yielded false results. Meanwhile, other testing questions persist, such as, who pays? News outlets report on other tracking and test developments.
The Washington Post:
CDC Coronavirus Test Kits Were Likely Contaminated, Federal Review Confirms
The test kits for detecting the nation’s earliest cases of the novel coronavirus failed because of “likely” contamination at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, whose scientists did not thoroughly check the kits despite “anomalies” during manufacturing, according to a new federal review. The review, conducted by two Department of Health and Human Services lawyers, also said there was “time pressure’’ at the CDC to launch testing, and “lab practices that may have been insufficient to prevent the risk of contamination.’’ The lawyers, from the department’s general counsel’s office, were not named. (Willman, 6/20)
ProPublica:
The Trump Administration Paid Millions For Test Tubes — And Got Unusable Mini Soda Bottles
Since May, the Trump administration has paid a fledgling Texas company $7.3 million for test tubes needed in tracking the spread of the coronavirus nationwide. But, instead of the standard vials, Fillakit LLC has supplied plastic tubes made for bottling soda, which state health officials say are unusable. The state officials say that these “preforms,” which are designed to be expanded with heat and pressure into 2-liter soda bottles, don’t fit the racks used in laboratory analysis of test samples. Even if the bottles were the right size, experts say, the company’s process likely contaminated the tubes and could yield false test results. (McSwane and Gabrielson, 6/18)
NPR:
If You Get A Coronavirus Test, Will Insurance Pay? It Depends
In the wake of the massive turnout at anti-racism demonstrations around the country, public health officials are encouraging protesters to get tested for the coronavirus. As purely precautionary testing has become more common, some insurance companies are arguing they can't just pay for everyone who's concerned about their risk to get tested. Lynne Cushing of Nashville, Tenn., says she had been pretty strict about social distancing until the recent protests, which she felt compelled to attend. (Farmer, 6/19)
Kaiser Health News:
As Problems Grow With Abbott’s Fast COVID Test, FDA Standards Are Under Fire
In mid-May, the Food and Drug Administration issued a rare public warning about an Abbott Laboratories COVID-19 test that for weeks had received high praise from the White House because of its speed: Test results could be wrong. The agency at that point had received 15 “adverse event reports” about Abbott’s ID NOW rapid COVID test suggesting that infected patients were wrongly told they did not have the coronavirus, which had led to the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans. The warning followed multiple academic studies showing higher “false negative” rates from the Abbott device, including one from New York University researchers who found it missed close to half of the positive samples detected by a rival company’s test. (Pradhan, 6/22)
The New York Times:
Big Tech Zeros In On The Virus-Testing Market
Verily Life Sciences, a sister company of Google, scrambled to introduce a free coronavirus-screening site for the public and set up testing locations in March after President Trump made an off-the-cuff announcement about the program. It had a rocky start, but has since helped more than 220,000 people get tested in 13 states. Now, the company has its sights set on employers. It is introducing a health screening and analytics service for businesses trying to safely reopen during the pandemic. (Singer, 6/18)
Reuters:
'No-Swab' Saliva Test For Coronavirus Piloted In Britain
A weekly coronavirus testing regime using a “no-swab” saliva test is being trialled in Southampton, southern England, and could result in a simpler and quicker way to detect outbreaks of the virus, the British government said on Monday. “Saliva testing could potentially make it even easier for people to take coronavirus tests at home, without having to use swabs,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “This trial will also help us learn if routine, at-home testing could pick up cases of the virus earlier.” (6/22)
Kaiser Health News:
Easy To Say ‘Get Tested.’ Harder To Do. Here’s How.
Will Bondurant decided to get tested for COVID-19 after attending three racial justice demonstrations over a five-day period in San Francisco, where he lives. The first, on June 3, “was the scariest and most risky from the point of view of COVID infection,” said Bondurant, 31. Although most wore masks, participants were jammed in, unable at times to maintain the recommended 6-foot distance, he said. Bondurant did not have any COVID symptoms but went for the test because he had a meeting scheduled the following weekend with a friend in his late 70s. (Wolfson and Galewitz, 6/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Federal COVID-19 Uninsured Reimbursement Program Sparks Data Privacy Concerns
Roughly half of the patients Zufall Health Center serves in New Jersey are uninsured. But requirements to get federal payment for COVID-19 testing and treatment for those patients have given Zufall CEO Eva Turbiner pause. New Jersey has the second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country, but the state hasn't yet taken steps to ensure COVID-19 testing and treatment for uninsured patients are readily reimbursable by Medicaid. Healthcare providers can apply for federal reimbursement, but the claim forms ask for Social Security numbers that Zufall doesn't always collect. (Cohrs ,6/19)
The Washington Post:
Democratic Senators Say Trump Administration Has Been Slow To Use Coronavirus Testing Funds
The Trump administration has yet to distribute nearly one-third of the funds provided by Congress for coronavirus testing and contact tracing, leading Senate Democrats say. The Department of Health and Human Services has neither spent nor detailed how it plans to spend $8 billion out of a $25 billion pot to be used for stemming the virus’s spread through diagnostic and antibody testing and contact tracing, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) charge. The funds were provided as part of the fourth pandemic relief bill passed by Congress at the end of April. (Winfield Cunningham, 6/21)
ABC News:
Employers Can't Require COVID-19 Antibody Tests, EEOC Says
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission made it clear that employers can't force workers to take COVID-19 antibody tests, as businesses begin grappling with how to safely reopen amid the pandemic. The federal group that enforces anti-discrimination laws said in a new post on Wednesday, however, that business leaders can require workers to take a viral test to determine whether they are actively infected. (Flaherty and Thorbecke, 6/18)
The New York Times:
N.Y.C. Hired 3,000 Workers For Contact Tracing. It’s Off To A Slow Start.
New York City’s ambitious contact-tracing program, a crucial initiative in the effort to curb the coronavirus, has gotten off to a worrisome start just as the city’s reopening enters a new phase on Monday, with outdoor dining, in-store shopping and office work resuming. The city has hired 3,000 disease detectives and case monitors, who are supposed to identify anyone who has come into contact with the hundreds of people who are still testing positive for the virus in the city every day. But the first statistics from the program, which began on June 1, indicate that tracers are often unable to locate infected people or gather information from them. (Otterman, 6/21)
The Hill:
Infectious Disease Expert: We Should Be Testing For Coronavirus As Much As Possible
Michael Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said it is “wrong” to hear that Trump administration officials don’t want to have coronavirus testing in the U.S. “To hear the fact that, we don't want to do testing, is wrong. Absolutely, we should be testing as much as possible,” Osterholm said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” (Klar, 6/21)
Risk To Health Care Workers 'Goes Far Beyond This Pandemic,' Experts Say As Deaths, Catastrophes Mount
Hospitals and other medical facilities need to prioritize protective gear and safety measures for their workers, experts say. Although there's been a sharp increase in deaths linked to the pandemic, the underlying causes is more systemic, experts say. Meanwhile, the lives of front-line workers are remembered.
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Workplace Safety Investigations Spike During Pandemic
There has been an exponential increase in fatalities and catastrophic injuries among healthcare workers, which has nearly doubled the number of Occupational Health and Safety Administration investigations, according to a Modern Healthcare analysis. More than 130 of the 202 OSHA investigations at hospitals, nursing homes, doctor's offices, home health agencies and rehabilitation centers in April were related to fatalities and catastrophes, up more than 4,300% from three out of 117 investigations in April 2019, an analysis of federal and state OSHA data revealed. (Kacik, 6/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospitals Would Receive Part Of $30B In House Infrastructure Bill
House Democrats unveiled this week that their more than $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal includes $30 billion for hospitals and other healthcare providers. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she expects the proposal will pass the House before July 4. The White House has expressed interest in securing a major infrastructure package before the 2020 election, but many Senate Republicans aren't supportive of the idea. (Cohrs, 6/19)
NPR:
COVID-19: Remembrances From The Front Lines Of Service
It has been five months since the novel coronavirus started infecting Americans. Since then, the U.S. has lost more than 119,000 people to the sickness it causes — COVID-19. So many have been touched by the deaths of family and friends. Here we remember just a few of those who continued working during the pandemic because their jobs called for it and who, ultimately, lost their lives. (6/22)
Kaiser Health News:
Lost On The Frontline
A mason who helped repair hospital ceilings, floors, soap dispensers and sharps collectors. An unflappable nurse who loved playing tour guide. These are the people just added to “Lost on the Frontline,” a special series from The Guardian and KHN that profiles health care workers who died of COVID-19. (6/19)
Boston Globe:
‘It’s Like Pulling Teeth’: There’s Still A PPE Shortage — And A Second Wave Could Send Medical Workers Into Crisis Mode
Even as the rate of new coronavirus cases has ebbed across Massachusetts, medical workers say they still face shortages of gear to protect themselves, their families, and their patients. Many are taking matters into their own hands, while worrying that a second wave of infections, which some experts consider likely, would again send them into crisis mode. (Martin, 6/21)
COVID Patients Are Lucrative For Nursing Homes. So They're Kicking Out Other Residents To Make Room.
Nursing homes are being offered financial incentives to take on COVID patients, but it might be backfiring for other residents who are being cleared out to make room. Nursing home officials, however, insist that the evictions are warranted. Other nursing homes news comes out of West Virginia, New York, Georgia and Michigan.
The New York Times:
‘They Just Dumped Him Like Trash’: Nursing Homes Evict Vulnerable Residents
On a chilly afternoon in April, Los Angeles police found an old, disoriented man crumpled on a Koreatown sidewalk. Several days earlier, RC Kendrick, an 88-year-old with dementia, was living at Lakeview Terrace, a nursing home with a history of regulatory problems. His family had placed him there to make sure he got round-the-clock care after his condition deteriorated and he began disappearing for days at a time. But on April 6, the nursing home deposited Mr. Kendrick at an unregulated boardinghouse — without bothering to inform his family. Less than 24 hours later, Mr. Kendrick was wandering the city alone. (Silver-Greenberg and Harris, 6/21)
Modern Healthcare:
New CMS Nursing Home Data Creates Questions Around Death Toll
As more data comes in on nursing homes across the country, the number of COVID-19 cases and suspected cases continues to climb, as the overall death toll figures somehow drop, according to the latest data shared by CMS Thursday. The newest data, current as of June 7, shows that there are more than 107,000 confirmed cases, more than 71,000 suspected cases and just shy of 29,500 COVID-19 deaths in Medicare and Medicaid nursing homes. (Christ, 6/19)
NPR:
Nursing Homes Are Reopening In West Virginia, But Not Everyone Can Visit Yet
Mark Shaver hadn't seen his 96-year-old mother Betty in months when he hit a breaking point and decided he had to see her. Shaver lived in South Carolina and Betty was in a nursing home in Morgantown, W. Va., when COVID-19 outbreaks began sweeping across the nation. By early March, Gov. Jim Justice requested that nursing homes in the state restrict visitors, blocking any real chance Shaver would have to see his mom in-person. (Martin and Silva, 6/22)
The Hill:
Gov. Cuomo: Criticism Of NY Nursing Home Deaths A 'Shiny Object,' 'Pure Politics'
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) called criticism of his handling of COVID-19 patients being sent back into nursing homes "a shiny object" and "pure politics" during an interview with New York's WAMC-AM on Thursday. The interview comes as ProPublica reported earlier this week that more than 6,000 New York nursing home residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, about 6 percent of the more than 100,000 nursing residents in the state. (Concha, 6/18)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Congressional Panel Probing COVID Crisis In Nursing Homes
Atlanta-based SavaSeniorCare is one of five for-profit nursing homes chains targeted in a congressional investigation launched last week to explore the coronavirus crisis in the nation’s long-term care facilities. Rep. James Clyburn, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, sent Sava’s CEO Jerry Roles a 10-page letter asking detailed questions about the company’s operations and its handling of the pandemic. (Teegardin, 6/21)
Detroit Free Press:
Nursing Home Deaths From Coronavirus Honored With 1,900 Flag Memorial
State data released this week shows nursing home residents account for one in three of Michigan’s COVID-19-related deaths. According to the latest data, the deaths of 1,976 nursing home residents and 24 employees at facilities across the state were coronavirus-related. Service Employees International Union Healthcare Michigan held the memorial and called for better working conditions at nursing homes. (Anderson, 6/19)
Even As Political Fight Over Masks Continues To Roil U.S., Scientists Coalescing Behind Effectiveness
"If there is a policy around using face masks in place, it does actually come with a fairly large effect," says Holger Schünemann, an epidemiologist at McMaster University. The political fight over mask-wearing was on display at President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, where there were few face coverings to be seen in the audience. Meanwhile, California pass a mandate that residents wear masks in public spaces. And airlines struggle with mask enforcement.
NPR:
Face Mask Debates: Here's What We Know About The Science
Mask wearing has become a topic of fierce debate in the United States. People opposed to mask mandates have staged protests, and one local health official in Orange County, Calif., quit her job after receiving a death threat for a mask order. Not long after, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered Californians to wear face coverings in public. Meanwhile in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott recently allowed some counties to impose mask mandates on businesses, despite an earlier order forbidding penalties on individuals for not wearing masks. (Godoy, 6/21)
NBC News:
Inside Trump's Tulsa Rally, No Distancing Despite Empty Seats, Few Masks And Plenty Of Doubt About Coronavirus
At the BOK Center, where thousands gathered for President Donald Trump's campaign rally Saturday, few of the president's supporters wore masks inside as they stood shoulder to shoulder. Barbara Baccari, 59, of Tulsa, told NBC News that event organizers had asked attendees to put on their masks before entering the arena, but said they were free to remove them once inside. "I think the CDC and the Democrats are escalating the virus. I know it's real, but I think they skew it. I’m not sure masks are even going to protect you," Baccari said, adding that she did not keep her mask on. (Egan, 6/20)
Sacramento Bee:
Northern California Mayor Lashes Out At Newsom’s Mask Order
The mayor of Nevada City, in a controversial social media post, suggested that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recent order for all Californians to wear masks when in public was not legitimate. Mayor Reinette Senum wrote Saturday morning that Newsom’s orders could not be enforced by law, and that no action can legally be taken against offenders. (Moleski, 6/20)
NBC News:
California Mandates Masks For Most Public Activity As Coronavirus Numbers Surge
California officials on Thursday mandated mask-wearing in public with few exceptions. "Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.” (Romero, 6/18)
The Hill:
Airports Beg Government To Set Face Mask Policy For Passengers
Airline passengers are encountering a patchwork of rules when it comes to wearing masks on planes and in airports, creating confusion and frustration among customers and companies alike. With no federal law for wearing masks on planes or in airports, airlines are setting their own policies. Some have removed non-compliant passengers and banned them from future flights, as was the case earlier this week when American Airlines removed a pro-Trump activist. (Gangitano, 6/21)
The New York Times:
American Airlines Bans Conservative Activist Who Refused To Wear A Mask
A conservative activist who is an ardent supporter of President Trump was barred by American Airlines on Thursday, one day after he was removed from a flight from La Guardia Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport after he refused to wear a mask. The passenger, Brandon Straka, recorded his exchange with an airline employee on Wednesday after boarding the plane and shared it with several media outlets. (Vigdor, 6/18)
Vaccines Don't Always Work The Same In Older Patients, Adding An Extra Layer Of Complexity
Scientists are worried a vaccine will be developed and work best in younger people--who are far less vulnerable to COVID than seniors are. Other vaccine news focuses on the global development race.
The Wall Street Journal:
Efforts For Coronavirus Vaccine Focus On Vulnerable Group: Older Adults
Health experts are worried about whether coronavirus vaccines under development will adequately protect the elderly, sparking efforts to make sure there are shots that can help the vulnerable group. Older adults are especially susceptible to infection by the virus, and at higher risk of falling critically ill and dying, at least partly because their immune systems have lost strength with age. Public-health officials and scientists are concerned that a weakened immune system could also limit the effectiveness of a coronavirus vaccine, just as it has sapped the power of other shots in older people. (Hopkins, 6/21)
The Washington Post:
How One Covid-19 Vaccine Race Went From Oxford To An Italian Lab Overseeing Trials
On a day in mid-March — as the pandemic began to grip the world — a box from Oxford University arrived at a lab south of Rome. In it, packed with dry ice, were several tiny vials. Each one held a few drops of “seed stock,” a starter kit for the production of a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus. The company’s job was to turn a few droplets into an amount large enough for 13,000 people — a sufficient quantity to perform large-scale trials unfolding on several continents. (Harlan and Pitrelli, 6/20)
ABC News:
What Will A COVID-19 Vaccine Look Like? Don’t Expect A Cure-All, Scientists Say
Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, a vaccine has been widely regarded as the best path toward reopening society and returning to normalcy. Scientists have worked around-the-clock to develop a vaccine even entering late-stage human studies at record speed for the disease that has killed more than 430,000 people worldwide. Yet, despite these Herculean efforts, scientists say a one-time cure-all is unlikely. (Nunez, 6/19)
Reuters:
Chinese Researchers Launch Phase-2 Human Test For Possible Coronavirus Vaccine
Chinese researchers have started a second phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) said on Sunday, in efforts to further assess effectiveness and safety. About a dozen vaccines are in different stages of human tests globally, as the World Health Organization warns the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating and “the world is in a new and dangerous phase.” (6/21)
COVID Patients Are Lucrative For Nursing Homes. So They're Kicking Out Other Residents To Make Room.
Nursing homes are being offered financial incentives to take on COVID patients, but it might be backfiring for other residents who are being cleared out to make room. Nursing home officials, however, insist that the evictions are warranted. Other nursing homes news comes out of West Virginia, New York, Georgia and Michigan.
The New York Times:
‘They Just Dumped Him Like Trash’: Nursing Homes Evict Vulnerable Residents
On a chilly afternoon in April, Los Angeles police found an old, disoriented man crumpled on a Koreatown sidewalk. Several days earlier, RC Kendrick, an 88-year-old with dementia, was living at Lakeview Terrace, a nursing home with a history of regulatory problems. His family had placed him there to make sure he got round-the-clock care after his condition deteriorated and he began disappearing for days at a time. But on April 6, the nursing home deposited Mr. Kendrick at an unregulated boardinghouse — without bothering to inform his family. Less than 24 hours later, Mr. Kendrick was wandering the city alone. (Silver-Greenberg and Harris, 6/21)
Modern Healthcare:
New CMS Nursing Home Data Creates Questions Around Death Toll
As more data comes in on nursing homes across the country, the number of COVID-19 cases and suspected cases continues to climb, as the overall death toll figures somehow drop, according to the latest data shared by CMS Thursday. The newest data, current as of June 7, shows that there are more than 107,000 confirmed cases, more than 71,000 suspected cases and just shy of 29,500 COVID-19 deaths in Medicare and Medicaid nursing homes. (Christ, 6/19)
NPR:
Nursing Homes Are Reopening In West Virginia, But Not Everyone Can Visit Yet
Mark Shaver hadn't seen his 96-year-old mother Betty in months when he hit a breaking point and decided he had to see her. Shaver lived in South Carolina and Betty was in a nursing home in Morgantown, W. Va., when COVID-19 outbreaks began sweeping across the nation. By early March, Gov. Jim Justice requested that nursing homes in the state restrict visitors, blocking any real chance Shaver would have to see his mom in-person. (Martin and Silva, 6/22)
The Hill:
Gov. Cuomo: Criticism Of NY Nursing Home Deaths A 'Shiny Object,' 'Pure Politics'
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) called criticism of his handling of COVID-19 patients being sent back into nursing homes "a shiny object" and "pure politics" during an interview with New York's WAMC-AM on Thursday. The interview comes as ProPublica reported earlier this week that more than 6,000 New York nursing home residents have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, about 6 percent of the more than 100,000 nursing residents in the state. (Concha, 6/18)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Congressional Panel Probing COVID Crisis In Nursing Homes
Atlanta-based SavaSeniorCare is one of five for-profit nursing homes chains targeted in a congressional investigation launched last week to explore the coronavirus crisis in the nation’s long-term care facilities. Rep. James Clyburn, chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, sent Sava’s CEO Jerry Roles a 10-page letter asking detailed questions about the company’s operations and its handling of the pandemic. (Teegardin, 6/21)
Detroit Free Press:
Nursing Home Deaths From Coronavirus Honored With 1,900 Flag Memorial
State data released this week shows nursing home residents account for one in three of Michigan’s COVID-19-related deaths. According to the latest data, the deaths of 1,976 nursing home residents and 24 employees at facilities across the state were coronavirus-related. Service Employees International Union Healthcare Michigan held the memorial and called for better working conditions at nursing homes. (Anderson, 6/19)
Are Hospitals' Finances As Dire As Their Trade Group Lobbyists Would Have Congress Believe?
Hospitals are arguing for more time to repay federal aid, but experts say many of them will be fine if everything goes according to schedule. Meanwhile, Politico looks at the role consulting firm McKinsey is playing in the distribution of CARES Act funds for hospitals.
Modern Healthcare:
CARES Act Medicare Loan Repayment Will Cut Reimbursement By 25%, Industry Execs Say
Hospitals are using dramatic language in their effort to convince Congress to allow more time to repay loans meant to sustain them during the pandemic—arguing, for example, that 25% of hospitals' total payments will vanish once repayment starts. But for many, especially large, well-capitalized companies, the situation isn't as dire as their trade groups would have lawmakers believe. (Bannow, 6/19)
Politico:
McKinsey Helps Oversee Recovery Payouts To Former Clients
The global consulting firm McKinsey, which has been tapped by the Department of Health and Human Services to help manage and audit billions of dollars in coronavirus relief for hospitals, has worked for at least 10 hospitals and chains that have received federal recovery funds, according to tax records and other public disclosures. McKinsey was hired to help manage the program and establish audit procedures for the funds, according to the contract award, which was granted in late April and is worth $4.9 million. (Lippman and Severns, 6/20)
In other news from the health industry —
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Might Not Learn Much From BPCI Advanced, New Report Says
More providers are taking part in Medicare's largest bundled-payment model relative to its predecessor, but the results of the demonstration probably won't carry over to a larger or different group of providers because participants choose whether and how to participate, CMS' Center for Medicare & Medicaid Innovation said in a report Friday. According to CMMI, about 22% of eligible hospitals took part in Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced during the first six months of the demonstration. That rate dropped to 13% for BPCI Advanced-eligible hospitals that participated in the earlier BPCI model. (Brady, 6/19)
Modern Healthcare:
Stark, Anti-Kickback Law Changes Can't Come Soon Enough, Experts Say
The COVID-19 pandemic is producing even more evidence that proposed changes to Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute regulations can't come soon enough. But the rule changes, which are designed to encourage better care, could be delayed, also thanks to the coronavirus outbreak. For years, the healthcare industry has warned regulators that providers are hesitant to engage in value-based arrangements or coordinate care, in part, because they're worried about running afoul of federal fraud and abuse rules. So federal officials in October proposed a wide range of changes to physician self-referral and safe harbor regulations to improve care coordination and encourage providers to take part in value-based arrangements, among other things. (Brady, 6/22)
Gov. DeSantis Acknowledges Spike In Florida Cases Can't Be Explained Away By Increase In Testing
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says he's going to step up efforts to promote social distancing as cases in his state surge. The Florida Department of Health reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 diagnoses on Friday. Experts predict the Sunshine State could be the next U.S. epicenter of the pandemic.
Politico:
DeSantis Pivots On Covid-19 Surge, Says Testing Doesn't Account For Spike
Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged on Saturday that the rising number of new Covid-19 cases in Florida cannot be explained away by an increase in testing, and announced plans to step up enforcement of social distancing practices in bars and nightclubs. “Even with the testing increasing or being flat, the number of people testing positive is accelerating faster than that,” DeSantis told reporters during a briefing at the state Capitol. “You know that's evidence that there's transmission within those communities.” (Sarkissian, 6/20)
ABC News:
Florida Sets New Record Of COVID-19 Cases With Over 4,000 More
Florida continued to set record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases, with an additional 4,049 new cases reported Saturday. There were an additional 40 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health. There are now a total of 93,797 Florida cases with 3,144 deaths related to COVID-19, the Department of Health reported. (Torres, 6/20)
The Wall Street Journal:
Florida Reports Another Record High Of Daily Covid-19 Cases
Florida: The state, which broadly began the second phase of its reopening June 5, including movie theaters, bars and other entertainment venues, hit another record number of daily cases, according to data released by its health department Saturday morning. Florida’s total cases have climbed to more than 93,000, and more than 3,100 people have died. The share of people testing positive has also climbed, to about 10% this week from about half that the week prior. Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a press conference that confirmed positive cases were increasingly concentrated among younger people, who were less likely to have severe symptoms, and that the state had ample hospital beds to accommodate a higher number of infections. (Kusisto, 6/20)
CBS News:
Florida Could Be The Next Epicenter Of The Coronavirus Pandemic, Report Warns
Florida is continuing to move forward with its reopening plans, despite having a week of record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases. And now, one group of experts is warning that the state "has all the makings of the next large epicenter." (Cohen, 6/18)
NBC News:
ICU Beds In Short Supply Across Florida As State Struggles With Coronavirus Spike
Less than a quarter of hospital beds for intensive care patients are now available in Florida as the state grapples with a spike in coronavirus cases, data provided by the state revealed on Thursday. There were 1,371 adult ICU spots available out of 6,064 statewide, which is about 22.6 percent, the Agency for Health Care Administration showed in an update posted at 3:32 p.m. ET. (Li, 6/18)
KQED:
How A National Health Crisis Fell On The Backs Of Local Leaders
At a congressional hearing in mid-May, a recently ousted federal health official pulled back the curtain on the colossal missteps that had undercut the federal response to the pandemic. Rick Bright had filed a whistleblower complaint charging that he was removed from his post as the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response at the Department of Health and Human Services when he urged the vetting of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug Trump touted as a cure for COVID-19. (Williams, Morel, Lagos, Switalski, Lewis and Harris, 6/19)
States Continue To See Record High Number Of Cases As Leaders Hold Steady On Reopening Plans
Media outlets take a look at how the pandemic looks in states across the country, including the dozen or so that are seeing record highs in cases.
ABC News:
12 States Have Set Record Highs In New COVID-19 Cases Since Friday
A dozen states have seen record highs of new COVID-19 cases since Friday, an ABC News analysis has found. The states that saw the increase were Florida, Texas, Utah, South Carolina, Nevada, Georgia, Missouri, Montana, Arizona, California, Tennessee and Oklahoma, according to the analysis of state-released data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project. (Deliso and Mitropoulos, 6/21)
CNN:
Spikes In US Coronavirus Cases Bring States And Cities Back To The Table To Discuss Protection Measures
The pressure is on for local leaders to respond to regional Covid-19 spikes and records, and some are turning to mask mandates. Statewide, Californians will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public places, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. To the north, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced a similar mandate for seven counties beginning June 24. Similar measures are being considered in North Carolina and Arizona, where Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane is developing an ordinance with a legal team. (Holcombe, 6/19)
The Hill:
Gottlieb: Coronavirus Outbreaks In Southern, Sun Belt States Could 'Mount Very Quickly As We Saw In New York'
Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb warned Sunday that coronavirus outbreaks in several states, including Texas, Florida and Arizona, could overwhelm local health care systems if not properly handled. “We’re seeing a resurgence in the south and the southeast, they really never got rid of their epidemics,” Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “A challenge that was once facing some regions of the country is now facing every region of the country, and the worry is they’re going to tip into exponential growth.” (Budryk, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
Rise In Coronavirus Cases Brings New Concerns In Alabama
William Boyd was at the funeral Saturday morning for a relative who had died after contracting the new coronavirus when he got the call with the news. His brother had also passed away from COVID-19. “The virus is real. It’s real. If they don’t know it’s real, they can come and walk with me to the cemetery,” said Boyd, the owner of a Montgomery car lot. (Chandler, 6/21)
Los Angeles Times:
COVID-19 Surge In South, Southwest Poses Growing Threat
Infectious disease experts expressed alarm Sunday over the pace of new coronavirus infections in several states in the South and Southwest, with one likening the spread in parts of the country to a “forest fire.” At the same time, President Trump’s surrogates insisted he was joking on Saturday when he told rally-goers he had ordered a testing slowdown because the results painted an overly dire picture of the pandemic. (King, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
Navajo Nation Reports 69 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 More Deaths
The Navajo Department of Health has reported 69 new cases of coronavirus on the Navajo Nation and four more known deaths. That pushes the totals to 6,963 positive COVID-19 cases and 334 known deaths as of Saturday night. Tribal officials also said preliminary reports from 11 health care facilities indicate about 3,470 people have recovered from COVID-19 with more reports still pending. (6/21)
The Oklahoman:
Distribution Of $1.9 Billion In Tribal Coronavirus Relief Funds Sparks Federal Lawsuit, Protest
Controversy is stirring in Oklahoma Indian country over decisions made regarding the distribution of about $1.9 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds designated for 38 Oklahoma tribes. The Shawnee Tribe, which is headquartered in Miami, filed a federal lawsuit against U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday, alleging the tribe was shortchanged about $6 million in CARES ACT relief funds. (Ellis, 6/21)
CNN:
An Arizona Sheriff Who Said He Wouldn't Enforce The State's Stay-At-Home Order Has Tested Positive For Covid-19
When Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey extended the state's stay-at-home order into mid-May, Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb countered that the policy had gone on long enough. "The numbers don't justify the actions anymore," he told The Arizona Republic in early May. "Three hundred deaths is not a significant enough number to continue to ruin the economy." Lamb said he would talk to residents in the jurisdiction near Phoenix about complying with the order. But he wouldn't criminally enforce it. (Kaur, 6/18)
CBS News:
Oklahoma Officials Worry About Trump's Rally As Tulsa County COVID Infections Rise To Record Levels
Days before President Trump's first rally in over three months, on June 20 in Tulsa, city officials and politicians are worried, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Tulsa County rise to record levels. While Trump supporters lined up with their lawn chairs and umbrellas outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, the city's Republican mayor said he will not be attending President Trump's rally on Saturday. (Sganga, Bidar and Watson, 6/18)
ABC News:
Oklahoma Sees Rise In COVID Cases Following Reopening
As President Trump prepares to hold his first major election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this weekend, health experts have issued strong warnings about the coronavirus risks posed to attendees as all of Oklahoma sees a rise in cases. Gov. Kevin Stitt rolled back the state's coronavirus precautions for businesses on May 1, when the state's health department said there were 3,748 total cases. As of June 18, there were 8,908 confirmed cases throughout Oklahoma, according to the health department. (Pereira, 6/18)
CBS News:
Returning To Work Led To Dad's COVID-19 Death, Anguished Daughter Says
As Arizona contends with a record spike in coronavirus cases amid the state's move to reopen, one grief-stricken daughter is pleading for the public and government leaders to take safety more seriously. Lina Washington's father, Robert Washington, died of COVID-19 a week ago, and barely a month after returning to his job as a security guard at the Gila River Hotels & Casinos - Lone Butte in Chandler, Arizona. "My dad called me on May 16 fearing for his safety," she tweeted on Sunday. "He said no one was social distancing and few wore masks." (Gibson, 6/18)
Los Angeles Times:
Los Angeles County Reports 1,784 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 Deaths
Los Angeles County public health officials on Sunday reported 1,784 new cases of the coronavirus and 11 related deaths. The county now has recorded more than 83,000 cases of the virus and over 3,120 deaths. The continued rise in new cases came amid the first weekend of more businesses sectors reopening, as bars, card rooms and some personal care services were given the green light to resume operations Friday, provided they take certain precautions. (Wigglesworth, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
From Shops To Dining Out, NYC Reopening Hits 'Biggest Piece'
From Macy’s “Miracle on 34th Street” store to the World Trade Center’s office towers, New York City hits a key point Monday in trying to rebound from the nation’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak. For the first time in three months, New Yorkers will be able to dine out, though only at outdoor tables. Shoppers can once again browse in the city’s destination stores. Shaggy heads can get haircuts. Cooped-up kids can finally climb playground monkey bars instead of apartment walls. Office workers can return to their desks, though many won’t yet. (Peltz, 6/22)
ABC News:
New York City Closing In On Phase 2 Of COVID-19 Reopening
New York City, the original epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus pandemic, has seen enough progress in its battle against the virus that phase 2 of reopening is slated for next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio said. Cuomo said in his daily briefing on Thursday he will officially decide Friday on the reopening, but all indicators point to New York City entering the next stage. (Pereira, 6/18)
The Wall Street Journal:
New Yorkers Now Can Return To The Office. Most Are Staying Away.
New York City will allow companies to reopen their offices on Monday after a three-month lockdown from the pandemic. Few employees seem ready or willing to go back. Most companies are taking a cautious approach. Some are keeping offices closed, while others are opening them at reduced occupancy and allowing employees to decide if they prefer to keep working from home. Mary Ann Tighe, chief executive for the tri-state region at real-estate services firm CBRE Group Inc., said many New York City clients don’t plan on being fully back in the office before Labor Day. And maybe only then if schools have reopened. (Putzier, 6/21)
CBS News:
New York's Cuomo Warns "This Could Start All Over Again," As Coronavirus Cases Rise In Other States
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at his coronavirus briefing Thursday that people in states with rising coronavirus cases could get on a plane and land in New York City, "and this could start all over again." "You look at what's going on across the nation and people should be concerned," he said. "You're seeing the virus go up across this country." (Baldwin, 6/18)
The Wall Street Journal:
As New York City Reopens, Driving Becomes A Tempting Commute
Parking garages are hoping for a surge in business as tens of thousands of office workers return to Manhattan during New York City’s reopening, which is expected to enter its second phase Monday. About 10% of white-collar workers, or 130,000 people, could be back by mid-August, according to a survey of firms conducted by the Partnership for New York City, a business group that represents some of the city’s largest private-sector employers. (Berger, 6/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Lower Manhattan Offers Clues On How To Live Post-Pandemic
As New York City looks to reinvent itself for the post-pandemic era, lower Manhattan offers a few lessons on how to recover from disaster. Once largely a 9-to-5 financial center, the district has changed since the Sept 11, 2001, terrorist attacks into a walkable neighborhood that has more than doubled its residential population. Officials’ determination to transform the area made it more resilient to the sort of economic shocks the entire city now faces: widespread job losses and the threat of people leaving because they don’t feel safe (back then because of terrorism, now because of disease). (King, 6/20)
The New York Times:
New York City Enters Its Broadest Reopening Yet: Offices
More than 100 days ago, buildings across New York shut their doors and companies sent their workers home. As the coronavirus pandemic swept across the city, lockdown orders left offices dormant, stores shuttered and streets and sidewalks all but abandoned. On Monday, two weeks after it began easing restrictions, New York City marks another major milestone when it enters a much larger reopening phase, allowing thousands of offices to welcome back employees for the first time since March. (Gold and Closson, 6/22)
The Washington Post:
D.C. Restaurants, Gyms To Open Their Doors Monday With New Safety Measures
After three months off, D.C. residents, apparently, are ready to hit the gym.The 6 a.m. slots at all five Vida Fitness locations are completely booked for Monday, said founder David von Storch, whose facilities are among the businesses that will reopen then as the District joins the rest of the region in the second phase of its coronavirus recovery plan. Phase 2, announced last week by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), will also bring the return of indoor dining, retail, camps and worship services — but with strict social distancing requirements. (Chason and Shapira, 6/21)
Dallas Morning News:
Texas Childcare Centers See Sharp Increase In Coronavirus Cases After Months Of Relative Calm
Coronavirus cases in Texas have surged, and childcare centers are no exception. As of Friday, 410 total cases of coronavirus — 267 staff members and 143 children — had been reported at 318 licensed child care operations across the state, according to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. That’s a sharp increase from the 339 cases the agency reported Thursday and the 210 it shared with KVUE-TV in Austin on Monday. (Hoyt, 6/19)
Dallas Morning News:
New Order Requires Dallas County Businesses To Mandate Masks On Premises
Starting Saturday, businesses must start requiring customers and everyone on the premises to wear a mask to contain the spread of COVID-19 as cases continue climbing. Dallas County commissioners voted 3-2 Friday to pass the mask order — which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday — after a fiery debate. The order follows similar rules put in place in other parts of the state earlier this week. Seven of Texas’ 10 most-populous counties have put face mask orders in place on businesses. (Manuel, 6/19)
Detroit Free Press:
Michigan Black Business Owners Hit Hard, Feel Greater Pain From COVID-19
For Black-owned businesses, the hurdles are even higher as the economy reopens, especially given the racial wealth gap, the higher unemployment rate during the crisis among African Americans and the lack of access that many minority businesses have to traditional loans, even including the new Payment Protection Program. Already some small businesses lost the battle. About 3.3 million small businesses shut their doors, or 22%, from February until April, according to a report by the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research. (Tompor, 6/19)
Modern Healthcare:
University Of Michigan Health System Residents Approve New Union Contract
After five months of tough negotiations, unionized residents, interns and fellows at Michigan Medicine have overwhelmingly ratified a three-year contract that its executive director says is the best since 2013, when the state's right-to-work law went into effect. The contract for 1,300 staffers negotiated with the University of Michigan House Officers Association includes a total salary increase of 8.66 percent along with a 10 percent base pay increase in November they can take as lump sum payment or toward their retirement plan to encourage savings, according to union and hospital officials. (Greene, 6/20)
Detroit Free Press:
New Detroit Program Can Match Public Defenders, Clients Before Arrest
A new program at a local public defender office will allow thousands of people who can't afford an attorney in Wayne County to get legal help before their first day in court. Leaders with the Neighborhood Defender Service in Detroit say they hope their community intake program announced Friday, on Juneteenth, will level the playing field for their indigent clients, 70% of whom are Black. (Jackson, 6/19)
Detroit Free Press:
Federal Judge Seeks To Clarify Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Emergency Powers
A federal judge in Kalamazoo has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to clarify Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic. The request from U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney could cause Michigan's high court to reconsider its earlier rebuff of a request to give speedy attention to constitutional questions raised by Whitmer's use of emergency powers since the pandemic hit Michigan in March. (Egan, 6/19)
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Can Louisiana Continue Phased Coronavirus Reopening? Rising Cases And Data Glitches Muddy The Outlook
As Gov. John Bel Edwards prepares to announce whether Louisiana can continue its phased reopening, the coronavirus is spreading throughout the state, in some places at an alarming clip. At the same time, the state’s public-facing dashboard for statistics related to the virus has been hobbled by a series of data glitches, making it almost impossible to chart the virus’s progress region by region. (Karlin, 6/20)
Bangor Daily News:
Maine Unemployment Rate Declines To 9.3 Percent In May
Maine’s unemployment rate declined slightly in May after more than tripling amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to information released Friday by the state and federal labor departments, though the number doesn’t reflect the true extent of the hardship. The rate declined to 9.3 percent, or by 1.3 percentage points. Cumberland, Franklin, Oxford and Somerset counties all had rates topping 10 percent. The Portland-South Portland area continued to be the most affected by the coronavirus-related downturn, with 84 percent as many jobs in May as there were in February. (Valigra, 6/19)
Bangor Daily News:
Maine Health Agencies Say Virus Causing Financial Crises As They Seek Stimulus Money
Health and social services officials told Maine lawmakers on Friday that the coronavirus has caused urgent financial problems as they asked for a share of roughly $1 billion in federal stimulus money to recover from the pandemic. A $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress in March gave Maine $1.25 billion for the virus response. The state has committed only $411 million of it so far, with the biggest $270 million chunk going to backfill an unemployment insurance system exhausted by the pandemic. (Shepherd, 6/19)
Sacramento Bee:
California Budget Deal Could Happen Friday, Gavin Newsom Says
California lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom could reach a deal on the state budget in the next few hours, Newsom told reporters Friday. “We’re in final throes ... so we’re hoping today,” Newsom said during a trip to Sacramento restaurant Queen Sheba where he helped cook meals for seniors. “There’s a lot of labor negotiations, a lot of pieces, a lot of moving parts. It’s a tough budget for all of us. The magnitude of the shortfall is unprecedented.” Lawmakers approved a budget Monday, the constitutional deadline. But the bill they passed represented agreement only among lawmakers, not with the governor, so negotiations have continued. (Bollag, 6/19)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
More Georgia Residents Losing Health Insurance
By some estimates, as many as 1.4 million Georgians may lose employer-sponsored health insurance due to the pandemic. The impact will range from upheaval to ruin. (Hart, 6/21)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Senate Backs $2.6 Billion In Spending Cuts On Party-Line Vote
The Georgia Senate passed a state budget on a party-line vote Friday that cuts $2.6 billion in spending during the upcoming year. That means in fiscal 2021 — which begins July 1 — $1 billion less would be sent to local districts to fund k-12 schools. Millions of dollars would also be cut from a host of health care programs, forcing staff furloughs in the agency that for the past three months has been fighting the coronavirus pandemic. (Salzer, 6/19)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
How Georgia's HBCUs Are Coping Amid Pandemic
The fall semester will be a pivotal time for HBCUs as they balance renewed interest in their missions during a time of racial unrest with surviving in the midst of a health crisis. Many administrators anticipate enrollment declines this fall and planned social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic may limit how many students can actually take in-person classes. So, even if more students want to enroll, the colleges may have no room for them. (Stirgus, 6/21)
Boston Globe:
Governor Raimondo Unveils Phase 3 Of Rhode Island’s Re-Opening Plan
Given that the number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined over the past two weeks, Governor Gina M. Raimondo says Rhode Island could be ready to move to Phase 3 of its re-opening plan by the end of the month. Rhode Islanders got a taste of a return to normal life when the state launched Phase 2 on June 1, which reopened many of the businesses that had been closed during the pandemic, with restrictions. (Milkovits, 6/19)
Boston Globe:
New Data On State’s Coronavirus Cases, Deaths Show Stark Racial Divide
New data released Friday by the Baker administration reveal the stark racial divide in Massachusetts surrounding illnesses and deaths from COVID-19, providing in more granular details just how significantly and disproportionately the virus has hit Black and Hispanic communities. For instance, the numbers indicate that Hispanic residents make up 12 percent of the population, but their rate of positive cases is nearly 30 percent. (Lazar and Prgnano, 6/19)
Boston Globe:
Boston Councilors Propose Diverting Nonviolent 911 Calls Away From Police
A trio of Boston city councilors are proposing a crisis response system that would divert nonviolent 911 calls away from police. Councilors Michelle Wu, Lydia Edwards, and Julia Mejia said the ordinance, filed on Friday, would offer “an alternative response from non-law enforcement agencies.” (McDonald, 6/19)
Hundreds Of Tyson Foods Workers Hit By Coronavirus In Arkansas; China Suspends Imports From One Facility
Tyson revealed that 481 employees across its northwest Arkansas facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 this month. The outbreak has prompted China to halt poultry imports from the Springdale, Arkansas plant.
The Wall Street Journal:
China Halts Some Tyson Chicken Shipments Over Covid-19
Chinese authorities suspended chicken imports from a Tyson Foods Inc. TSN -1.25% facility due to what Chinese officials said were Covid-19 infections among the plant’s employees. The suspension issued Sunday covered products that have arrived in China or are about to arrive there, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. The agency’s order didn’t specify how much chicken the Tyson facility supplied, or other details about the products. (Bunge and Craymer, 6/21)
NPR:
China Suspends Poultry Imports From Tyson Foods Plant In Arkansas
Tyson Foods confirmed to NPR that the announcement pertains to its Berry Street facility in Springdale, Ark., where 227 workers tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. All but four of them were asymptomatic, according to Tyson. The company said that tests of its facilities in northwest Arkansas showed that 481 employees, or 13% of 3,748 employees, had tested positive. The company said 455 of those employees (95%) were asymptomatic. (Slotkin, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
Hundreds Test Positive At Tyson Foods Plant In Arkansas
Tyson Foods is looking into reports that China’s customs agency has suspended poultry imports from a Tyson facility in the United States after coronavirus cases were confirmed among its employees. A Tyson spokesman said Sunday that the plant in question is in Springdale, Arkansas. “At Tyson, we’re confident our products are safe and we’re hopeful consultations between the U.S. and Chinese governments will resolve this matter,” wrote spokesman Gary Mickelson in an email to The Associated Press. (Lush, 6/21)
Public Health Workers Adjust Strategy As More Young Adults Are Testing Positive For COVID
Since the beginning, public health officials have struggled to get young adults to take the pandemic seriously, since the older populations have experienced much more severe outcomes to the illness. But recent spikes in many states are proving that anyone is susceptible to getting sick.
NPR:
As More Young Adults Catch Coronavirus, Can Public Health Messages Adapt?
As much of the country presses forward with reopening, a growing number of cities and states are finding that the coronavirus outbreak now has a foothold in a younger slice of the population, with people in their 20s and 30s accounting for a larger share of new coronavirus infections. The demographic shift has emerged in regions with different populations and political approaches to the pandemic – from Washington state and California to Florida and Texas. North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin and Colorado also all report clusters that have a larger proportion of young adults than they had previously seen. (Stone, 6/19)
The Hill:
Young People Drive New Coronavirus Spikes
The rising number of COVID-19 cases in states across the country is due in large part to more young people contracting the virus, raising alarms among public health officials. The spikes suggest young adults are both more likely to hold front-line service jobs that put them at risk and more likely to ignore some of the social distancing practices advised by health experts. (Wilson, 6/20)
Los Angeles Times:
December Deaths Of California Kids Could Be Linked To Coronavirus
A cluster of mysterious deaths, some involving infants and children, is under scrutiny amid questions of whether the novel coronavirus lurked in California months before it was first detected. But eight weeks after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide hunt for undetected early COVID-19 deaths, the effort remains hobbled by bureaucracy and testing limits. Among those awaiting answers is Maribeth Cortez, whose adult son, Jeremiah DeLap, died Jan. 7 in Orange County while visiting his parents. He had been healthy, suffering on a Friday from what he thought was food poisoning, and found dead in bed the following Tuesday, drowned by fluid in his lungs. (St. John and Choi, 6/21)
While Some Experts Brace For Tsunami Of Mental Health Issues, Others Predict Crisis Will Be Short-Lived
“In most disasters, the vast majority of people do well,” said Dr. Steven Southwick, a professor of psychiatry at Yale who has worked with survivors after numerous cataclysms, including mass shootings. “Very few people understand how resilient they really are until faced with extraordinary circumstances. In fact, one of our first jobs in these situations is to call attention to just that.” In other public health news: summer and sleep-away camps; gyms and sports; a socially distant Father's Day; and more.
The New York Times:
Tsunami Or Ripple? The Pandemic’s Mental Toll Is An Open Question
The psychological fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has yet to fully show itself, but some experts have forecast a tsunami of new disorders, and news accounts have amplified that message. The World Health Organization warned in May of “a massive increase in mental health conditions in the coming months,” wrought by anxiety and isolation. Digital platforms such as Crisis Text Line and Talkspace regularly reported spikes in activity through the spring. And more than half of American adults said the pandemic had worsened their mental health, according to a recent survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation. (Carey, 6/21)
USA Today:
As COVID Spurs Mental Health Needs, Treatment Centers Go Underfunded
In early March, Zoraida Diaz was coming to twice-weekly yoga classes here at Community Health Resources' offices. She's in recovery from colon cancer and alcoholism while in treatment for severe anxiety and depression. Carla Mitchell showed up for intensive PTSD therapy, happy to be free from her stressful home life and the racist taunts she hears walking in her neighborhood. And Tara Kulikowski, who has schizoaffective and bipolar disorders, lupus and is in recovery from drug addiction, organized craft classes and other activities at CHR's nearby "We Can Clubhouse." (O'Donnell, 6/21)
USA Today:
Coronavirus Summer: Reduce The Risk Of The Season's Beloved Pastimes
Mary Grace Sponn loves picnics. For years, Sponn, a Stonington, Connecticut shop owner, has kept everything she needed for outdoor eating – folding chairs and a table, coolers, baskets, utensils and even salt and pepper shakers – at home, ready to be used at parks and open areas. Then, the coronavirus pandemic hit, bringing with it social distancing and other restrictions. Her picnic gear soon turned into a tool kit for maintaining social connections and safety. (Jensen and O'Donnell, 6/18)
The Washington Post:
Summer Camp During Coronavirus Looks A Little Different
Donning a white mask, YMCA counselor Aryan Shal tried to channel calm as he told the kids to imagine pushing a wave. Standing six feet apart, the group giggled as they imitated his movements.The two dozen boys and girls were coronavirus pros. They knew to sit at opposite ends of tables, knew shared toys had to be disinfected first, and knew they shouldn’t suffer through a tummy ache but instead tell an adult right away. “The kids are like, ‘Yeah, this feels a little weird, but we’re still having fun.’ It’s an adjustment, obviously,” Shal, 22, said. (Eunjung Cha, 6/19)
The New York Times:
As Some Sleepaway Summer Camps Close Down, Others Balance The Risks
In 1993, after wrapping up her 10th sleepaway summer at Camp Louise, in Maryland, Dr. Megan Wollman-Rosenwald realized that she didn’t want the experience to end. So she found a way to game the system: She went to medical school, then returned in 2016 to her childhood mainstay as an on-site doctor for one week every year. Dr. Wollman-Rosenwald, now a family medicine physician in Olney, Md., has clocked four more sessions at Camp Louise that way. For the past three summers, she has brought along her daughter, Emmy, who is now 9. But this year, the coronavirus barred both of them from returning. (Wu, 6/18)
NPR:
Facing Summer Heat, Cities Weigh Opening Spray Parks And Cooling Centers
Aaron McCullough brought his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana, to a playground in a leafy, residential suburb of Rochester, New York, on a day in mid-June when temperatures topped out at 94 degrees. The playground is one of seven spray parks in the city that offer cooling water to area residents whenever temperatures exceed 85 degrees. Except during a pandemic. (Dahlberg, 6/20)
The Washington Post:
Gyms Turn To Outdoor Classes To Lure Cautious But Stir-Crazy Members
Some gyms at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic are like bar owners anticipating a brawl. They’re ordering their instructors to take it outside.In efforts to meet state regulations, boost business and lure back members wary of exercising indoors with others, these facilities are moving group fitness classes into the fresh air, where, experts say, transmission of the virus is less likely than in enclosed spaces. Still, they’re being cautious and following many of the same guidelines they would indoors. (Lewis, 6/19)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Virus Is Still Winning. Sports May Have To Wait.
Hundreds of college football players have tested positive since returning to campus for practice. Major League Baseball and NHL teams closed their facilities after detecting outbreaks. And the entire NBA is relocating to a part of Florida that is rapidly emerging as a hot spot. Sports are trying to stage a comeback. The virus is still winning. (Cohen, Robinson and Higgins, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
High Schools Push Ahead For Fall Football Amid Pandemic
High schools across the country are trying to figure out how and when students might return to classrooms this fall. Many are also making sure their star quarterbacks and other athletes will be in shape when they do. While states have been easing the economic and social lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, some are now letting high school athletes return for summer workouts before teachers have even figured out how they are going to hold classroom instruction. (Vertuno, 6/22)
CNN:
Actor-Comedian D.L. Hughley Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Collapsing Onstage In Nashville
Actor, comedian and former CNN host D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for coronavirus after collapsing on stage during a show in Nashville. Hughley, 57, was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week, publicist Yvette Shearer said. In an Instagram post, Hughley said the positive diagnosis came after a battery of tests were performed when he was taken to Nashville's Saint Thomas Hospital Friday night after his collapse. (Spells and Moshtaghian, 6/21)
Kaiser Health News:
How Those With Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Cope With Added Angst Of COVID
Before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States, Chris Trondsen felt his life was finally under control. As someone who has battled obsessive-compulsive disorder and other mental health issues since early childhood, it’s been a long journey. “I’ve been doing really, really well,” Trondsen said. “I felt like most of it was pretty much — I wouldn’t say ‘cured’ ― but I definitely felt in remission or under control. But this pandemic has been really difficult for me.” (Lawrence, 6/22)
The Associated Press:
Because Of The Virus, Dads Mark Father's Day From A Distance
Wake Sharp got to see his family on Father’s Day -- see them, not hug them, not kiss them, not even shake hands. Because of the terrible toll taken by the coronavirus on older people in nursing homes and other institutions, the 93-year-old Navy veteran and his loved ones had to stay on opposite sides of a plexiglass barrier and talk by phone at the assisted-living home outside San Francisco where he is a resident. (Irvine, 6/21)
The Washington Post:
Cruise Industry Stretches Suspension Of U.S. Sailing To At Least Sept. 15
More than three months after first suspending cruises from U.S. ports, operators said they will now continue that pause for another two months — if not longer.Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group, said in a statement Friday that its members would voluntarily extend the suspension until Sept. 15 or later if necessary. That’s almost two months after a no-sail order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to lift on July 24. (Sampson, 6/19)
The New York Times:
8 Hospitals In 15 Hours: A Pregnant Woman’s Crisis In The Pandemic
Neelam Kumari Gautam woke up at 5 a.m. with shooting labor pains. Her husband put her gently in the back of a rickshaw and motored with her to a hospital. Then another. Then another. Her pain was so intense she could barely breathe, but none would take her. “Why are the doctors not taking me in?” she asked her husband, Bijendra Singh, over and over again. “What’s the matter? I will die.” Mr. Singh began to panic. He knew what he was up against. As India’s coronavirus crisis has accelerated — India is now reporting more infections a day than any other nation except the United States or Brazil — the country’s already strained and underfunded health care system has begun to buckle. (Gettleman and Raj, 6/21)
The Washington Post:
Postpartum Stress Worsens Because Of Coronavirus
On March 31, Andrea Root of Whittier, Calif., gave birth to her first child surrounded by doctors and nurses equipped with thick plastic face shields and multiple face masks who kept their distance, fearful that the 38-year-old was carrying covid-19. Within moments of her son’s birth, doctors whisked him away into the nearby neonatal intensive care unit — a precautionary measure taken to protect the infant from potentially contracting the novel coronavirus from his mother. Dazed, Root began to sob. (Leffler, 6/21)
CNN:
Covid-19 Or Migraine? Here's How To Tell And What To Do About It
Does it seem that your migraines are more frequent or worse and more difficult to bear since the pandemic began? That's not just in your head. Doctors say they are now seeing many more complaints from migraine sufferers — often called "migrainers" — and for good reason. "The current setting we're in is certainly quite triggering for people who have migraines. People are worried and they're getting more migraine headaches," said Dr. Rachel Colman, director of the Low-Pressure Headache Program at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. (LaMotte, 6/22)
CIDRAP:
Survey Uncovers Gaps In Coronavirus Knowledge
Overall, knowledge about how COVID-19 spreads was high, with 4,215 of 5,198 people (81%) saying that it can be contracted by touching a contaminated surface, and 4,404 (85%) correctly identifying fever, cough, and shortness of breath as the hallmark symptoms. Only 553 (11%) of 5,198 people said COVID-19 could be spread by sexual contact, and only 257 (5%) said it was a hoax. The largest differences in coronavirus knowledge and behaviors related to race/ethnicity, sex, and age, with black respondents, men, and people younger than 55 years demonstrating less knowledge than other groups. (Van Beusekom, 6/18)
The Washington Post:
Why Eyes Need Good Care During Pandemic
What is it about the eyes that have prompted the repeated coronavirus warnings? Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned again and again. You want to protect your eyes from respiratory viruses for two main reasons. There is a direct connection between the eyes and the nasal passages, which can lead to respiratory infection. And viruses can infect the eyes themselves, which is called conjunctivitis — or pinkeye. (Adama, 6/21)
Stat:
Can Akili's Prescription Video Game Actually Make Money?
Akili Interactive Labs proved last week that it could convince the Food and Drug Administration to let it market a treatment delivered through a video game. Now, the Boston-based company has a new challenge — trying to show that a prescription video game can make money. How the game fares commercially could shape the fortunes of the emerging digital therapeutics sector, which is looking to Akili to chart a path for how to persuade doctors to prescribe software-based therapies — and how to convince insurers to pay for them. (Robbins, 6/22)
'Prison Is Not Designed For Social Distancing': How Pandemic Is Forcing A Reckoning With A Flawed System
Prisons have long struggled with overcrowding, but the coronavius is casting a harsh spotlight on the problem.
ProPublica:
The Prison Was Built To Hold 1,500 Inmates. It Had Over 2,000 Coronavirus Cases.
Jason Thompson lay awake in his dormitory bed in the Marion Correctional Institution in central Ohio, immobilized by pain, listening to the sounds of “hacking and gurgling” as the novel coronavirus passed from bunk to bunk like a game of “sick hot potato,” he wrote in a Facebook post. Thompson lives in Marion’s dorm for disabled and older prisoners — a place he described to ProPublica in a phone call as the prison’s “old folks home” — where 199 inmates, many frail and some in wheelchairs, were isolated in a space designed for 170. As the disease spread among bunks spaced 3 or 4 feet apart, Thompson said he could see bedridden inmates with full-blown symptoms and others “in varying stages of recovery. While the rest of us are rarely 6 feet away from anyone else, sick or not.” (Lind, 6/18)
ABC News:
More Than 1 Out Of 3 Tested Federal Inmates Were Positive For Coronavirus
More than 35% of federal inmates who have tested for coronavirus were positive, according to data from The Bureau of Prisons. The agency says that of its 16,839 tested inmates, 6,060 have tested positive. In total, the BOP has tested more than 18,000 of its 163,441 federal inmates, with results pending in more than 2,300 cases. (Barr, 6/16)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Coronavirus Cases At San Quentin Soar To 190; ‘They’re Calling Man Down Every 20 Or 30 Minutes’
Now 159 prisoners have tested positive for the virus — a figure that has increased tenfold in the last two weeks, according to the state’s web tracker. In addition, more than 30 San Quentin employees have recently been infected. These numbers are likely to climb as the virus races through the aging, overcrowded structure. Interviews with inmates and staffers give a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the confusion and chaos that erupted behind bars as prison executives tried to keep a lid on a disaster of their own making. (Fagone and Cassidy, 6/20)
In other news on prisons —
ProPublica/Anchorage Daily News:
Her Addiction Landed Her In A Prison Segregation Wing. The Man She Says Abused Her Lives Free.
Two windows, each the size of a brick, show her sunrise and sunset. When the meal cart rolls to a stop outside her vault-like cell door, Ricki Dahlin knows it’s noon. This is how you tell time in the hole at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center. Hidden among the acres of skeletal birch and Christmas tree evergreens outside Anchorage, the prison houses 322 women convicts from across Alaska. Dahlin, a 28-year-old recovering addict, is a regular. (Hopkins, 6/20)
Influential Government Panel Revises Advice On Alcohol Consumption For Men
The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee now says that men, like women, should limit their drinks to one a day. Meanwhile, alcohol consumption is skyrocketing during the pandemic.
Politico:
Men Should Cut Back On Booze, Federal Panel Says
Men should cut back their alcohol intake to one drink per day rather than two, according to an influential panel that is advising the government on new dietary guidelines due out this year. And Americans should also further cut back on added sugars, said the panel of outside experts convened once every five years called the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. (Bottemiller Evich, 6/18)
NPR:
Drinking Too Much? Know The Signs And How To Get Help
Despite the lack of dine-in customers for nearly two and half long months during the shutdown, Darrell Loo of Waldo Thai stayed busy. Loo is the bar manager for the popular restaurant in Kansas City, Mo., and he credits increased drinking and looser liquor laws during the pandemic for his brisk business. Alcohol also seemed to help his customers deal with all the uncertainty and fear. "Drinking definitely was a way of coping with it," says Loo. "People did drink a lot more when it happened. I, myself, did drink a lot more." (Smith, 6/21)
Italy Was Once The Nightmare Scenario For United States. Now The Roles Have Reversed.
“I would rather spend this summer in Rome with my family than in Phoenix," Ashish Jha, head of Harvard’s Global Health Institute, tells Politico. Meanwhile, WHO reports the largest single-day increase of the outbreak, with many of the new cases coming from the Americas. Media outlets report on news from China, Italy, Nordic countries, South Sudan, Africa, Iraq, India and more.
Politico:
How The U.S. And Italy Traded Places On Coronavirus
Three months ago, public health officials feared that America would be swamped by Covid-19 like Italy. Today, the U.S. would be lucky to swap its coronavirus crisis for theirs. Italy’s sudden surge of coronavirus in March swamped hospitals, pushed the nation into a strict lockdown and forced its doctors to ration life-saving ventilators. About 200,000 Italians were sickened and 29,000 died from the virus by May 1 alone. Global health officials seized on Italy — as the first country outside of China to be battered by the virus — as a disturbing case study for the rest of the world. In private meetings, White House officials worried that Italy was a preview of the storm about to hit the U.S. health system. (Diamond, 6/22)
The Associated Press:
WHO Reports Largest Single-Day Increase In Coronavirus Cases
More than two-thirds of those new deaths were reported in the Americas. In Spain, officials ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown, allowing its 47 million residents to freely travel around the country for the first time since March 14. The country also dropped a 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and the 26 European countries that allow visa-free travel. But there was only a trickle of travelers at Madrid-Barajas Airport, which on a normal June day would be bustling. (Wilson and Keaten, 6/21)
Reuters:
Beijing Coronavirus Cases To See 'Cliff-Like' Drop This Week: Chinese Expert
Beijing will see a “cliff-like” drop in new cases in the current coronavirus outbreak by the end of this week with efforts to control the spread of infections in the Chinese capital underway, said an expert at the national health authority. (6/22)
The New York Times:
In Beijing's Coronavirus Wave, China Tries Something New: Restraint
At an apartment complex in southern Beijing that is under lockdown, residents could not leave their homes in a gated cluster of low-rise brick buildings. Uniformed security guards and medical workers in protective gear watched the gate. Around the corner in the Baizhifang neighborhood lay a different world. Shops were open. A supermarket was doing a brisk business. Residents came and went and seemed unfazed by a new coronavirus outbreak. “It should not be as serious as last time,” said Johnny Zhao, a resident who wore a white face mask as he walked toward the supermarket. “The government is very experienced now.” (Bradsher and Buckley, 6/19)
The Associated Press:
Italy Mulls New WHO Guidelines On Virus Patient Isolation
Italy’s Health Ministry is asking government advisers to evaluate new World Health Organization recommendations saying that people with COVID-19 can come out of isolation before they test negative for the coronavirus. The WHO last week said patients who spent 10 consecutive days in isolation with symptoms can be released if they are then symptom-free for at least three days. People who don’t develop COVID-19 symptoms can stop isolating 10 days after they first test positive, according to WHO’s revised guidelines. (Winfield, 6/21)
Politico:
Coronavirus May Change Nordic Friendships Forever
When Finland shut its border with Sweden to stop the spread of coronavirus, it felt to Swedish lawmaker Ida Karkiainen like a throwback to the Cold War. Years of integration between her northern Sweden home town of Haparanda and the conjoined Finnish town of Tornio were frozen at a stroke as fences were put up to split the community along an international border that residents had long worked to erase. (Duxbury, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
Virus Outbreak Could Spin 'Out Of Control' In South Sudan
It began with a dry cough, weakness and back pain. For Reagan Taban Augustino, part of South Sudan’s small corps of health workers trained in treating COVID-19 patients, there was little doubt what he had. Days later, hardly able to breathe, the 33-year-old doctor discovered just how poorly equipped his country is for the coronavirus pandemic: None of the public facilities he tried in the capital, Juba, had oxygen supplies available until he reached South Sudan’s only permanent infectious disease unit, which has fewer than 100 beds for a country of 12 million people. (Ajak and Anna, 6/22)
NBC News:
A Plague Amid A Pandemic: East Africa, West Asia Combat Surging Locust Outbreak
When the skies darkened suddenly over Michael Gatiba's 10-acre farm in Nakuru County, Kenya, what came pouring down stunned him: millions of desert locusts. "It was like a storm," Gatiba, 45, said by telephone. "It was like hail. They covered everywhere. Even there was no sun." That was three months ago. Although Gatiba said he was lucky that the damage from the insects was minimal, he fears that the outbreak that has plagued swaths of Africa, the Middle East and Asia for the past two years will return to ravage his maize and bean crops. (Givetash, 6/22)
The Associated Press:
Long-Dreaded Virus Increase Hits Iraq As New Cases Soar
In Baghdad’s vast exhibition grounds, masked workers lugged hospital beds into rows for makeshift coronavirus wards, as doctors and officials sounded the alarm Sunday over a surge in virus cases in the capital. The long-dreaded scenario is gripping the country amid a severe economic crisis brought on by plummeting oil prices. But with a widening budget deficit, doctors are running low on medical equipment, including key protective gear. A cap on new hires is also expected to strain the already over-stretched system. (Kullab and Abdul-Zahra, 6/21)
The Associated Press:
Virus Cases Surge In US, India, But Slow In China, Korea
The world saw the largest daily increases yet in coronavirus cases, with infections soaring in India’s rural villages after migrant workers fled major cities. India’s coronavirus caseload climbed by nearly 15,000 as of Monday to 425,282, with more than 13,000 deaths, the health ministry reported. After easing the nationwide lockdown, the Indian government has run special trains to return thousands of migrant workers to their natal villages in recent weeks. (Schmall and Kurtenbach, 6/22)
Stat:
Second Deadliest Ebola Outbreak Ever Is Days From Being Declared Over
It hasn’t been the longest, nor has it been the deadliest. But the Ebola outbreak that has ravaged a corner of the Democratic Republic of the Congo for much of the past two years has been one of the most challenging on record. With some long overdue luck, the outbreak will be declared over later this week. (Branswell, 6/22)
Reuters:
Germany's Coronavirus Reproduction Rate Jumps, Indicating Rising Contagion
Germany’s coronavirus reproduction rate jumped to 2.88 on Sunday, up from 1.79 a day earlier, health authorities said, a rate showing infections are rising above the level needed to contain the disease over the longer term. (6/21)
Reuters:
South Korea Says It Is Battling 'Second Wave' Of Coronavirus
Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday it is in the midst of a “second wave” of novel coronavirus infections focused around its densely populated capital, stemming from a holiday in May. (Smith, 6/22)
The Associated Press:
As Virus Surges, Pakistan Says There's No Choice But To Open
The coronavirus is spreading in Pakistan at one of the fastest rates in the world, and overwhelmed hospitals are turning away patients. But the government is pushing ahead with opening up the country, trying to salvage a near-collapsed economy where millions have already slid into poverty from pandemic restrictions. Further complicating the dilemma, as the government pins its main hope for stemming the virus’ rampage on social distancing and masks, many in the public ignore calls to use them. (Gannon, 6/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Escape To The Country: Why City Living Is Losing Its Appeal During The Pandemic
Confined to her Paris apartment with three young children, her husband and a dog during the city’s strict eight-week lockdown, Kate Gambey began fantasizing about something she never thought she would: a country house. “I’m such a city girl,” said Ms. Gambey, an American married to a Frenchman. She made Paris her home nearly a decade ago but is now searching for a new home some 30 to 150 miles southwest of Paris. “Right now it’s a question of how and where do we survive this best.” (Bender, 6/21)
The Washington Post:
Japanese Company Adopts Blanket Virus Tests To Speed ‘Exit Strategy’ From Uncertainty
Sports leagues around the world have acknowledged that the only way to restart competition is to test all their players for the novel coronavirus. For businesses, the same idea is gaining ground: stepping in with testing where government-run efforts are lagging. In Japan, a telecom magnate, Masayoshi Son, has taken the lead with a combination of antibody and diagnostic tests that offer a model for others as parts of the world look to reopen their economies. (Denyer, 6/21)
The Washington Post:
Mexico Coronavirus: How Covid-19 Tore Through Mexico City’s Central De Abasto Market
Martín Mateo had a cold. Or so he thought: sore throat, body aches, runny nose. “He felt bad but kept working,” said his son, Carlos. The 50-year-old father had labored for decades as a tomatero — a tomato man — at Latin America’s biggest food market.Coronavirus? He didn’t believe in it.Then he started gasping for breath. Within days, he was dead. By then, scores of Mateo’s fellow tomateros also were infected. Workers hoisted yellow signs outside the market reading “High Contagion Zone.” At least 10 tomato men died from mid-April to mid-May. (Sheridan, 6/21)
The New York Times:
Wildlife Trade Spreads Coronaviruses As Animals Get To Market
A study of the wildlife trade in three provinces in southern Vietnam produced startlingly clear confirmation for one of the underlying objections to the wildlife trade in Asia — the trading offers an ideal opportunity for viruses in one animal to infect another. In field rats, a highly popular animal to eat in Vietnam and neighboring countries, the percentage that tested positive for at least one of six different coronaviruses jumped significantly. It increased from 20 percent of wild-caught rats sold by traders, to slightly more than 30 percent at large markets, the next step in the supply chain, to 55 percent of rats sold in restaurants that tested positive. (Gorman, 6/19)
The Washington Post:
New Zealand Beat Back The Coronavirus, But Families Were Left Divided And Migrant Workers Stranded In The Process
Jeus Joaquin helped New Zealand beat back the coronavirus as the nation’s confirmed cases gradually fell to zero in May. During New Zealand’s 49-day lockdown, the 34-year-old emergency department nurse treated covid-19 patients at Thames Hospital, on the country’s North Island. Essential workers like him were lauded as heroes as New Zealand’s international prestige soared. (New Zealand has since seen three new cases.) But the victory against the virus came at a cost, and Joaquin is among those paying it. (Berger, 6/20)
Reuters:
Fearing Second COVID-19 Wave, Europe Aims To Train Army Of Medics
Europeans are enjoying the gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown measures, but in hospitals they are already preparing for the next wave of infections. Some intensive care specialists are trying to hire more permanent staff. Others want to create a reservist “army” of medical professionals ready to be deployed wherever needed to work in wards with seriously ill patients. (Guarascio, 6/22)
Politico:
United Kingdom To Cut Social Distance Rule
The U.K. government will reduce its two-meter social distancing rule this week, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed, following intense pressure from the hospitality industry that it makes profitable operations impossible. There have been rumors for weeks that the government would ditch the rule in favor of a shorter distance as is the case in several European countries, but ministers have been reluctant to pre-empt the outcome of a review of the measure. Pubs and restaurants are due to reopen on July 4, but the industry has warned that keeping customers 2 meters apart — a little over 6 feet — to reduce the spread of coronavirus is impossible for many establishments. (Randerson, 6/21)
Los Angeles Times:
Out Of Coronavirus Lockdown, Europe Begs Tourists To Return
In the gilded halls of the Palais de Versailles, visitors stop to marvel at the crystal chandeliers, Marie-Antoinette’s brocade-hung four-poster bed and the portraits of Napoleon drawn up to his full — if diminutive — height. Then it’s on to the famous Hall of Mirrors, given a good dusting during the coronavirus lockdown for the first time since 2007, and the gory Gallery of Great Battles that, as a guidebook says, “depicts nearly 15 centuries of French military successes.” (Willsher, 6/21)
Deforestation's Link To Outbreaks: 'When You Disturb A Forest, It Actually Upsets The Balance Of Nature'
Scientists are seeing a disturbing trend between an increase in deforestation and a surge of new diseases. Six out of every 10 diseases in humans, and three-quarters of the world's emerging infectious diseases, are zoonotic, and many of them come from man encroaching on animals' homes. In other scientific news: cancer, genetics, and disabilities.
NPR:
The Worrisome Link Between Deforestation And Disease
In 2013, an 18-month old boy got sick after playing near a hollow tree in his backyard, in a remote West African village. He developed a fever and started vomiting. His stool turned black. Two days later, he died. Two years and more than 11,000 deaths later, the World Health Organization put out a report saying the Ebola outbreak that likely emanated from that hollow tree may have been caused in part by deforestation, led by "foreign mining and timber operations." The tree the boy played near was infested with fruit bats — bats that may have been pushed into the boy's village because upwards of 80 percent of their natural habitat had been destroyed. (Rott, 6/22)
Stat:
Ignoring Cancer Now May Trade One Health Crisis For Another: NCI Chief
Ned Sharpless is worried. The director of the National Cancer Institute believes the Covid-19 pandemic is posing a danger to cancer patients across a wide spectrum of care and research. People — and their health care providers — are postponing screening measures like mammograms and colonoscopies. Fewer cancers are being diagnosed, and treatment regimens are being stretched out into less frequent encounters. Clinical trials have seen patient enrollment plummet. (Cooney, 6/19)
Stat:
A Geneticist Advocates For Diversity — And Fixing His Industry In The Process
Over the past few weeks, 23andMe and other genetic testing companies have made headlines for releasing candid statements acknowledging that their field and their products are too white. It’s a problem with which geneticist Tshaka Cunningham is all too familiar. As executive director of the nonprofit Faith Based Genetic Research Institute, Cunningham has traveled widely to speak at Black churches about the value of genetic research. And as co-founder and chief scientific officer of a genetics startup called TruGenomix, he’s working to recruit more diverse cohorts to build a genetic test for gauging risk of developing PTSD. (Robbins, Garde and Feuerstein, 6/19)
Stat:
In Mice, Scientists Decode How The Brain Recognizes Scent
New research untangles the complex code the brain uses to distinguish between a vast array of smells, offering a scientific explanation for how it separates baby powder from bleach, lemon from orange, or freshly cut grass from freshly brewed coffee. A single scent can trigger a complex chain of events in what’s known as the olfactory bulb, the brain’s control center for smell. To unravel the intricacies of that process, researchers in the U.S. and Italy turned to a technique known as optogenetics, which uses light to control neurons in the brain. (Isselbacher, 6/18)
Stat:
New Findings About Cellular Droplets Could Make Chemo More Effective
Getting the right drug to the right place at the right time has been the leading principle of precision medicine, guided by GPS-like genomic advances to engineer targeted therapies. New research from the Whitehead Institute suggests more traditional chemotherapy drugs could also be fine-tuned to hit smaller targets within cells, possibly boosting their efficacy. (Cooney, 6/18)
NBC News:
In 'Cancer Alley,' A Renewed Focus On Systemic Racism Is Too Late
Robert Taylor has lived on the banks of the Mississippi River in Reserve, Louisiana, his entire life. Both of his parents worked in the local sugar refinery when plantations made up this stretch of the river between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. But where sugar cane once grew, chemicals now spew from smoke stacks. When the petrochemical industry moved in, the predominantly Black community’s health began to suffer. “We didn't know why. We were just ignorant plantation hands, you know, the descendants of slaves," he said. (Denne, 6/21)
NPR:
The Brain Continues To Keep Contact With Disabled Limb
A neurologist who encased his healthy right arm in a pink fiberglass cast for two weeks has shown how quickly the brain can change after an injury or illness. Daily scans of Dr. Nico Dosenbach's brain showed that circuits controlling his immobilized arm disconnected from the body's motor system within 48 hours. But during the same period, his brain began to produce new signals seemingly meant to keep those circuits intact and ready to reconnect quickly with the unused limb. (Hamilton, 6/18)
CIDRAP:
Chinese Study: Antibodies In COVID-19 Patients Fade Quickly
A new study from China showed that antibodies faded quickly in both asymptomatic and symptomatic COVID-19 patients during convalescence, raising questions about whether the illness leads to any lasting immunity to the virus afterward. The study, which focused on 37 asymptomatic and 37 symptomatic patients, showed that more than 90% of both groups showed steep declines in levels of SARS-COV-2–specific immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies within 2 to 3 months after onset of infection, according to a report published yesterday in Nature Medicine. Further, 40% of the asymptomatic group tested negative for IgG antibodies 8 weeks after they were released from isolation. (Roos, 6/19)
ABC News:
Will COVID Become More Dangerous? That's Up To Us, Experts Say
As states gradually begin to reopen and some grapple with the consequences of loosened restrictions, experts are peering into what the future with COVID-19 may look like. While viruses are capable of mutating on their own and may evolve over time, experts say it's society's collective actions rather than the virus itself that may determine whether the virus becomes more or less dangerous. (David and Johnson, 6/18)
Viewpoints: Most Of U.S. COVID Deaths Were Preventable With Faster Action; Are Americans Seeking Too Much Care?
Opinion writers and editorials focus on issues related to COVID-19.
Stat:
A Faster Response Could Have Prevented Most U.S. Covid-19 Deaths
More than 120,000 Americans have now perished from Covid-19, surpassing the total number of U.S. dead during World War I. Had American leaders taken the decisive, early measures that several other nations took when they had exactly the same information the U.S. did, at exactly the same time in their experience of the novel coronavirus, how many of these Covid-19 deaths could have been prevented? (Isaac Sebenius and James K. Sebenius, 6/19)
Stat:
Lack Of Rapid Diagnostic Tools Contributes To Covid-19 Deaths
SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus that humans have never before encountered, is causing hundreds of thousands of deaths around the globe. The emergence of new infectious agents is tragically part of the cycle of infectious disease. What is not part of that cycle are the many Covid-19-related deaths that occur because of our systemic failure to employ rapid diagnostic tools, something that health systems have long neglected — to our peril. Many deaths from Covid-19 mirror deaths from sepsis, which are also largely preventable with better diagnostic tools. Sepsis, the immune system’s out-of-control response to infection, often leads to organ failure and death. (Prabhavathi Fernandes and Steve Brozak, 6/22)
The New York Times:
How Should We Reopen Hospitals That Closed Because Of The Coronavirus?
As stay-at-home orders ease and cities reopen for business, many doctors and hospital administrators are calling for a quick return of health care to pre-pandemic levels. For months now, routine care has been postponed. Elective procedures — big moneymakers — were halted so that hospitals could divert resources to treating Covid-19 patients. Routine clinic visits were canceled or replaced by online sessions. This has resulted in grievous financial losses for hospitals and clinics. Medical practices have closed. Hospitals have been forced to furlough employees or cut pay. Most patients, on the other hand, at least those with stable chronic conditions, seem to have done OK. In a recent survey, only one in 10 respondents said their health or a family member’s health had worsened as a result of delayed care. Eighty-six percent said their health had stayed about the same. (Sandeep and Jauhar, 6/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Rules For Clinical Trials In A Pandemic
A new study finds that adding a simple steroid to the treatment of severe Covid-19 cases can significantly reduce deaths. That’s another milestone in the battle against the virus. It shows a path for reducing Covid deaths faster through medical innovation and for keeping the health-care system from being overwhelmed as the epidemic spreads. The U.S., unlike Europe and Asia, seems to have decided not to crush the virus but try to reduce its spread to a controllable level. The 30,000 cases diagnosed each day probably represent no more than 20% of the total infections. It’s a lot of virus, but mostly manageable, for now. It won’t stay that way. (Scott Gottlieb and Mark McClellan, 6/21)
Stat:
Account For Gender/Sex To Make PPE Safer For Women
Covid-19 is not a gender- or sex-neutral killer. Men are more likely than women to need intensive care for the disease or die of it. Among health care workers, however, the tables are turned: Women accounted for 73% of the more than 9,000 U.S. health care workers who had been infected with the novel coronavirus by early April. This gender/sex difference has been seen in other countries, and it isn’t because more women than men are on the frontlines of Covid-19 care. The design of personal protective equipment might be to blame. (Saralyn Mark, 6/19)
The New York Times:
Las Vegas's Coronavirus Reopening
At the MGM’s Bellagio hotel and casino, patrons are welcomed with branded pouches stocked with hand sanitizer, face masks and a stylus they can use to push elevator buttons. At the Cosmopolitan’s elevated pool, an L.C.D. screen flashes the message, “Face masks are the new tan lines.”In typical Las Vegas style, the hospitality industry is going overboard to make sure visitors feel safe, and to make the precautions the pandemic requires feel luxurious. Visitors can check in using their phones and take advantage of hand- washing stations. On the gambling floors, chips, cards and dice are disinfected between players. (Brittany Bronson, 6/21)
CNN:
This Supersafe Lab Protects Researchers As They Race To Develop A Coronavirus Vaccine
It's quiet in the laboratory, almost peaceful. But I'm holding live SARS-CoV-2 in my hands and this virus is not to be taken lightly. As I dilute the coronavirus to infect cultured cells, I hear the reassuring sound of purified air being blown by my respirator into my breathing space. There are three layers of nitrile and protective materials between me and the virus, and every part of my body is wrapped in protective equipment. Thanks to these precautions and other features of our high containment lab, I'm not nervous about being up close and personal with this dangerous pathogen. (Troy Sutton, 6/22)
CNN:
China Needs To Be Held Accountable For Covid-19's Destruction
That the Chinese government has significant culpability for the global spread of Covid-19 and needs to be held accountable for its misconduct should not be a partisan issue. We already know that the Associated Press has reported the Chinese government concealed critical facts about the emergence of the virus; that local officials silenced voices of warning; and that as a result, actions of Chinese officials most likely deprived the world early on of critical information about the virus' transmissibility and lethality. (James D. Schultz and Sean Carter, 6/20)
The Wall Street Journal:
Dept. Of Coronavirus Good News
Alarming headlines about surging Covid-19 cases in some states dominated the news this week, but there was some good news: A University of Oxford drug trial found that a low-cost steroid can substantially reduce deaths in severely ill patients. As results from more studies roll in this summer, improved treatments could blunt the impact of any second wave. The randomized trial compared 2,100 hospitalized patients who received the steroid dexamethasone at low-to-moderate doses for 10 days with 4,300 controls receiving standard hospital care. Dexamethasone reduced fatalities among patients receiving supplemental oxygen by 20% and by a third among those on mechanical ventilators. The drug had no impact on less sick patients. (6/19)
The Washington Post:
The Pandemic Trump Cannot Ignore
It is not so much that Americans have given up. Rather, it is that their president has made coronavirus-spreading conduct a test of political loyalty. President Trump gleefully assembled in Tulsa thousands of his followers (albeit far fewer than he hoped). They were apparently too deluded to know they were putting their lives and the lives of their loved ones at risk by cramming into an enclosed arena without masks, just so Trump could bask in the glory of a red-state crowd. (The Post reported, “Oklahoma reported 331 new coronavirus infections Saturday afternoon. The new cases put the state’s rolling average at 281, setting the average high record for the eighth day in a row. (Jennifer Rubin, 6/21)
The Hill:
America Needs A National Center For Infectious Disease Intelligence
America needs a national center for infectious disease intelligence whose mission is to monitor trends and provide a real-time interpretation of outbreak data through modeling, biostatistics, and data science. This idea has been bandied about at least since the Obama administration and reiterated recently in Johns Hopkins University’s reports A Road Map to Reopening and Modernizing and Expanding Outbreak Science. Such an agency may cost billions and take time to plan and implement, but we can take the first step now, which is to create a national network of the people and organizations where the essential talent lies. (John M. Drake, 6/21)
Axios:
The Front-Line Workers Most At Risk From Coronavirus
If you work for any number of public-facing small businesses — an auto body shop or a dry cleaner or a pizza place — your boss will need you back at work for the business to function, but interaction with customers will likely increase your risk of infection. (Drew Altman, 6/22)
Los Angeles Times:
How Isolation Is Complicating Care During The Pandemic.
Hospital restrictions on visitors during the COVID-19 era keep away a crucial support system of family and friends. (Nathan Gray, 6/22)
The Hill:
Rebounding From COVID-19: How Whole-Person Health Care Can Guide The Way
America’s economic and racial inequality, thin social safety nets and fragmented health care system are putting the most disadvantaged people at the greatest risk from COVID-19. Yet, in the midst of this crisis, there are inspiring examples of organizations that are transforming health care through trust-based relationships and community partnerships that provide whole-person care for people’s physical, economic and social needs. (Gary Hirsch and Kate Isaacs, 6/18)
The Hill:
The Unintended Impact Of COVID-19 On Cancer
Over the last few months, many patients have been in fear of their cancer journey. This fear had nothing to do with receiving their diagnosis or walking into a screening because of a found lump or increased risk. It wasn’t about dealing with the side effects of their chemotherapy, surgery, or radiation treatment. And, it was not caused by the stress felt when waiting for results from a significant medical test or scan. The fear was caused by our country’s myopic focus on flatting the COVID-19 curve. (Dr. Pat Basu, 6/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Base Providers' COVID Payments On Actual Cost Of Care
Like almost every part of the U.S. economy, healthcare providers have faced unprecedented challenges over how to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising costs and shrinking revenue have left many healthcare providers in a dire financial situation. The direct medical costs of COVID-19 patients are substantially higher than those of patients with other common infectious diseases. COVID-19 patients are more likely to require longer inpatients stays and more resources including intensive care, ventilator care and personal protective equipment. COVID-19 also requires more staff time for infection control. And staff require additional resources including overtime and hazard pay. (Lisa M. Grabert and David C. Grabowski, 6/17)
Stat:
Post-Traumatic Growth Will Happen In Some After Covid-19 Ends
Some experts are warning of a looming mental health crisis in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic that we are apparently ill-prepared for, and journalists are amplifying this message. Everyone, it seems, is depressed and there is a new health curve to flatten. We believe these warnings are being overdone, and definitely overlook the potential for post-traumatic growth (more on that in a minute). (Jay Behel and Jennifer A. Coleman, 6/22)
The Hill:
The New Dexamethasone- COVID-19 Study Should Be Viewed With Caution
A new study shows a steroid, dexamethasone, improves the survival of some COVID-19 patients, especially those with severe forms of the diseases. These include some on ventilators and some who require oxygen. The study enrolled 2,100 participants who received dexamethasone at a low or moderate dose for ten days. The control group was 4,300 patients who received standard care for coronavirus infection. Results show a reduction in risks of dying by 30 percent in patients on ventilators and 20 percent in patients receiving oxygen. (Dr. Ifeanyi M. Nsofor, 6/19)
The Hill:
Will We Ever Learn To Use History As A Guide?
1920. 2020. A hundred years apart but closer than one might think. In 1920 the world was just recovering from the devastating influenza pandemic that shuttered schools, killed nearly 50 million people and laid waste to the economy. Just like now, an untried cure — aspirin 100 years ago, today hydroxychloroquine — did more harm than good, causing a number of unnecessary deaths. And chillingly, the previous summer, 1919, had seen a wave of racial violence across the U.S. and would become known as the Red Summer. Lynchings and anti-black violence forced African Americans to the streets to protest, and it was their actions that were branded dangerous and lawless, rather than the hate they were desperate to counter. (Philippa Levine, 6/17)
Perspectives: Blaming 'Bad Cops' Excuses Systemic Racism; Supreme Court Abortion Ruling Could Get Buried
Opinion writers focus on health topics such as police violence, abortion, fatherhood, dietary guidelines and more.
The New York Times:
Why The 'Bad Cop' Theory Won't Fix Racist Police
On June 6, one of us attended a memorial vigil for George Floyd. The opening speaker first thanked the local Police Department for keeping the vigil safe and then went on to distinguish between the majority of police officers who do their job helping and protecting people and the few who are racist and violent. His remarks echoed those made by Barack Obama on May 29, in his public statement on the killing of Mr. Floyd, when he wrote of “the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day.” (Todd May and George Yancy, 6/21)
The Washington Post:
America Has Always Known About Systemic Police Brutality. Will We Finally Do Something About It?
My namesake, Rodney, was pulled over by police after a high-speed chase. The cops beat Rodney King with their nightsticks more than 50 times. The brutal event on March 3, 1991, in Los Angeles was caught on amateur videotape. After four policemen were acquitted, the City of Angels went up in flames. Decades earlier, in the summer of 1967, civil disorder erupted in Newark, Detroit and more than 100 communities across the country, some of it brought on and inflamed by police actions. (Colbert I. King, 6/19)
Los Angeles Times:
Defund The School Police? It's Not That Simple
Parents’ concerns about fights among students and other safety issues have led to a growing police presence at public schools, whether the officers are hired as school employees or are provided by the local police department. Their numbers grew further after a series of high-profile tragedies in which a disturbed student or outsider brought guns to a school and killed multiple students and teachers. Although rare, these incidents created a misguided sense that campuses needed to be well-armed in self-defense. (6/21)
The New York Times:
My Police Misconduct Experiences
Every black southern family that I’m aware of has a cold case. The murder of a family member by a white man about which records might have disappeared or been deleted. It’s family oral tradition that keeps the story alive. My grandfather, Mack Hopkins, was stabbed by a white man on July 9, 1934. He told my mother that when he arrived at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn., he overheard a doctor say, “Let that nigger die.” My mother was 16 at the time. My grandfather did die, and his killer remained free. (Ishmael Reed, 6/20)
The Washington Post:
Black People Are Tired Of Trying To Explain Racism
A white classmate from college recently sent an email. She recalled that decades ago, I talked to her about racism when we were both students. We walked across campus as I talked. Perhaps I was trying to explain institutional racism, or racism and Western Civilization, or racism and literature. She told me she didn’t believe me then but that the conversation stayed with her. I have no recollection of this conversation. It sounds like my younger self — the self not yet exhausted explaining racism to white people. I'm not sure how to respond. (DeNeen L. Brown, 6/17)
The Washington Post:
It’s Long Overdue For The Boy Scouts To Do Something About Racism In Their Ranks
Forgive me if, based on my experience, and my son’s, I’m a little skeptical about the Boy Scouts of America’s announcement on June 15 of several moves to make scouting more inclusive. The BSA’s plans include the creation of a “diversity and inclusion merit badge.” It will be required for anyone who wants to become an Eagle Scout, scouting’s highest achievement. The organization also says it will review its programs and mandate diversity training for employees and adult volunteers. That’s a good start, but I wish I could be more hopeful. (David Nicholson, 6/19)
The New York Times:
What If The Supreme Court Rules On Abortion And The Country Shrugs?
Remember early March — that week or so before we fully grasped how much our lives were about to change? I was in Washington, D.C., to attend what turned out to be one of the last in-person oral arguments at the Supreme Court for the foreseeable future — the big abortion case out of Louisiana. Though I didn’t know it at the time, on that trip I also ate my last meal inside a restaurant for a good while (huevos rancheros and a margarita), went to my last cultural institution (the Smithsonian’s African-American history museum, where I at least avoided the interactive exhibits and winced at a toddler licking the wall) and shared my last hug with someone outside my home. (Lauren Kelley, 6/21)
Stat:
Celebrate Fathers By Including Them In Family Health Research
Covid-19 is freaking out fathers. And rightly so. Whether it’s an expectant father trying not to contract Covid-19 ahead of his newborn’s birth or an essential worker who comes home every night fearful of spreading the virus to his family, fathers are more stressed than ever about how their health affects their families. And there are reasons to be concerned. Long before the pandemic, men were fighting an uphill health battle. (Clarissa Simon and Craig Garfield, 6/21)
The New York Times:
The Pandemic Has Reshaped American Fatherhood. Can It Last?
On his podcast, the chef David Chang recently talked about spending more time at home with his baby this spring. Mr. Chang shared stories about cooking for his son and other newfound parental responsibilities, joking that he should call the podcast “Mr. Moms.” In a later episode, Mr. Chang humbly explained that a listener had informed him of a better name for a podcast about men who spend time at home with their kids: “Dads.” Mr. Chang is hardly the only American father who has been on a steep learning curve in the past few months. During the quarantine, millions of men have spent significant time at home with their children for the first time. (Martin Gelin, 6/21)
The Hill:
It's Time To Ban Balance Billing
Not all surprises are welcome, least of all surprise medical charges — when patients are billed for services they had expected their insurer would cover. Negotiations to end surprise billing have been at an impasse for nearly a year. Discussions between the White House and congressional leaders over another coronavirus bill offer an opportunity to finally end this practice that defrauds millions of patients every year. The lobbying battle lines are well defined. (Doug Badger and Brian Blase, 6/19)
The Hill:
There's Now Progress On Alcohol In The Dietary Guidelines
In their recent public meeting, members of the Dietary Guidelines Advisory (DGA) Committee forecast changes to the prevailing advice on alcohol. Long instructed to limit consumption to no more than two drinks per day, “if they choose to consume alcohol,” American men will now be told to cut themselves off after just a single serving of beer, wine, or liquor. The new guidelines also have advice for anyone drinking to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease or achieve other health benefits: don’t. According to the Committee, “at all levels of consumption, drinking less is generally better for health than drinking more.” (Thomas Gremillion, 6/19)
The Wall Street Journal:
Failure In The Virtual Classroom
The remote-learning experiment isn’t going well. This month the University of Washington’s Center on Reinventing Public Education published a report looking at how 477 school districts nationwide have responded to the Covid-19 crisis. Its findings reveal widespread neglect of students. The report found only 27% of districts required teachers to record whether students participate in remote classes, while remote attendance has been abysmal. During the first two weeks of the shutdown, some 15,000 Los Angeles students failed to show up for classes or do any schoolwork. (6/21)