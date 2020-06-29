State Watch

The Wall Street Journal: Texas Tried Reopening Offices Early. It Was Hard Even Before The Coronavirus Surge. Texas got back to work faster than most states. It now serves as a warning to the nation: reopening offices and other businesses may be messier and more prone to disruption than many imagined. (Eaton and Cutter, 6/28)

Houston Chronicle: Gov. Abbott Gambled Texas' Reopening On Contact Tracing. Here’s How It Went Bust. Gov. Greg Abbott was certain that contact tracing would help dig Texas out from the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.As he prepared to reopen the state in late April, the governor boasted that more than 1,000 tracers were in place to track down infections and advise anyone exposed to stay home. A website was up and running. Within weeks, thousands more tracers would be deployed and the technology to manage their progress available statewide. (Blackman, 6/26)

Dallas Morning News: Jenkins Asks Governor To Require Masks In Texas As Dallas County Reports Record 570 Coronavirus Cases Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has sent a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott asking him to implement a mandatory mask requirement for the state as the county reported a record high 570 coronavirus cases Sunday. ... In the letter, dated June 27, Jenkins also asked Abbott to reinstitute the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order for 30 days in addition to requiring masks for the state or specific regions. The letter detailed recommendations from the Public Health Committee, a group composed of local epidemiologists, infectious-disease doctors, hospital executives and other health experts. (Keomoungkhoun, 6/28)

Dallas Morning News: Texas Closed Bars And Curbed Restaurants. Will That Be Enough To Stop The Coronavirus Surge? Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who oversaw one of the country’s most aggressive reopenings, is now backtracking amid a record surge of coronavirus cases. Bars are closed again. Restaurants can be only half full. And no one can rent an inner tube to float down the state’s rivers. Yet scores of other venues that can hasten the spread of the virus remain open, including gyms, camps, amusement parks and churches. Abbott is pleading for people to wear face masks, but not requiring it. (Hacker, Morris and Ambrose, 6/28)

NPR: Houston Hospitals Seeing Surge In Coronavirus Admissions As COVID-19 cases in Texas continue to surge, young people appear to be the driving force. ... Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist Hospital, which is part of the Texas Medical Center, told NPR's All Things Considered that there's been a shift in the patients at his hospital. In the beginning of the pandemic, about 60% of people with COVID-19 in the hospital were over 50 years old, and 40% were younger, Boom said. Now that has "completely flipped," he said. (Silva, 6/26)

Houston Chronicle: 'This Is A Wake-Up Call': Houston ICU Doctor Applauds Abbott, Hidalgo For New COVID-19 Orders As Texas grapples with 5,994 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday, Houston Methodist's ICU doctors have been preparing for the influx of patients. Houston Methodist's ICU capacity has now reached 82 percent, and the hospital has added 19 ICU beds, according to hospital officials. "These are not good numbers," Houston Methodist ICU Director Dr. Faisal Masud said. "The action that the governor took about closing the bars and restaurants is a good move. People in the last month have become complacent." (Medley, 6/26)

The Hill: Houston Hospitals Stop Reporting COVID-19-Related Data After Reaching Base ICU Capacity: Report Data released by a major Houston hospital system no longer includes information about the hospital system's ICU capacity, a change reportedly made just a day after it previously was updated to show the hospitals reaching 100 percent base capacity due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Charts updated daily by the Texas Medical Center, a hospital system with locations in downtown Houston, contained a warning as of Sunday that an "upward trajectory of new daily cases" was continuing, and indicated that the surge in patients to the ICU "supports future ICU resource planning." However, no indications of when the hospital system would reach capacity were available. (Bowden, 6/28)

Houston Chronicle: Claiming Confusion, Texas Medical Center Changes How It Reports ICU Capacity Amid COVID-19 Texas Medical Center hospitals stopped updating key metrics showing the stress rising numbers of COVID-19 patients were placing on their facilities for more than three days, rattling policymakers and residents who have relied on the information to gauge the spread of the coronavirus. The institutions — which together constitute the world’s largest medical complex — reported Thursday that their base intensive care capacity had hit 100 percent for the first time during the pandemic and was on pace to exceed an “unsustainable surge capacity” of intensive care beds by July 6. (Morris and Despart, 6/28)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In Florida: What Pandemic Is Like For Theme Park Workers Recent weeks have brought a new kind of purgatory for tourism workers in the region. Will spiking coronavirus cases in Florida halt the reopening that was beginning to happen? Disney, for instance, has been calling back employees ahead of a limited return to operations on July 11. (Edelheit and Barnes, 6/27)

The New York Times: Florida Smirked At New York's Coronavirus Crisis. Now It Has Its Own. In late April, as new coronavirus cases in Florida were steadily decreasing, Gov. Ron DeSantis began crowing about how his state had tamed the pandemic. He credited his decision to impose a state-specific quarantine on New York, then the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak. The move earned him praise in the White House and the ire of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York. Months later, Mr. Cuomo has clearly not forgotten. “You played politics with this virus and you lost,” Mr. Cuomo said on Thursday when asked in an interview about Mr. DeSantis’s earlier boasts. (Goodman and Mazzei, 6/26)

The New York Times: Florida’s Covid Cases Up Fivefold In 2 Weeks: ‘The Numbers Are Scary’ On Saturday, for the second straight day, Florida crushed its previous record for new coronavirus cases, reporting 9,585 infections. Another 8,530 were reported on Sunday. ...Much of Florida’s new surge in cases appears to follow from the reopening of beaches, bars, restaurants and other social activities. The state’s beaches are full and throngs of revelers pack its waterways on boats. (Robles, 6/28)

The recent surge is triggering concern among the state's tourism workers, who worry whether the increase in coronavirus will undermine the state's ability to attract visitors.

AP: Democrats Want John Wayne's Name, Statue Taken Off Airport In the latest move to change place names in light of U.S. racial history, leaders of Orange County’s Democratic Party are pushing to drop film legend John Wayne’s name, statue and other likenesses from the county’s airport because of his racist and bigoted comments. The Los Angeles Times reported that earlier this week, officials passed an emergency resolution condemning Wayne’s “racist and bigoted statements” made in a 1971 interview and are calling on the Orange County Board of Supervisors to drop his name, statue and other likenesses from the international airport. (6/29)

Politico: California Cities Begin Embracing Cannabis In Desperate Search For Cash California local governments scrambling to find tax revenues during the coronavirus pandemic are turning toward an industry they had considered taboo until now: cannabis. It has been almost four years since voters legalized recreational marijuana in California, and nearly 70 percent of cities and counties have yet to embrace pot businesses because they see regulatory problems or have concerns about public safety and negative publicity. (Nieves, 6/26)

The Wall Street Journal: The Word Of God In The Age Of Legal Marijuana Sue Taylor never would have let one of her students slide 20 years ago if she had caught one with marijuana. But the former Catholic school principal has found a new mission with senior citizens: providing them with information and access to cannabis through her California dispensary, Farmacy Berkeley. It opened in the Bay Area in February. (Jordan, 6/28)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Filipinos Work Dangerous Front Lines Of Coronavirus Fight Across the Bay Area, 17% of nurses are Filipino, according to the most recent California Board of Registered Nursing survey, compared with 5% of the total population. In San Francisco, nearly a quarter of workers at city-owned hospitals, clinics and nursing homes are Filipino, although only 4% of city residents are Filipinos. The Bay Area is home to one of the largest Filipino communities in the U.S. (Moench, 6/27)

WBUR: 'Shocking, Heartbreaking' Coronavirus Outbreak In Calif. Prison Alarms Health Experts An explosion of coronavirus infections at California's San Quentin State Prison, the state's oldest, has public health officials there worried about its impact on prisoners, staff and the wider hospital system in the San Francisco Bay Area. (Westervelt, 6/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: Prison Officials Plan To Transfer 150 Inmates Out Of Coronavirus-Ridden San Quentin Prison officials are planning to bus as many as 150 incarcerated people out of coronavirus-ridden San Quentin State Prison to a Bakersfield-area institution as early as Monday, sources said, in a move critics and a lawmaker said is reminiscent of the botched transfer that triggered San Quentin’s outbreak in the first place. A spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirmed the planned transfer, but did not specify how many people would be included. (Cassidy and Fagone, 6/26)

KQED: 'Shocking, Heartbreaking' San Quentin Coronavirus Outbreak Alarms Health Officials An explosion of coronavirus infections at California's San Quentin State Prison, the state's oldest, has public health officials worried about its impact on prisoners, staff and the wider hospital system in San Francisco Bay Area. (Westervelt. 6/27)

Kaiser Health News: California Prisons Are COVID Hotbeds Despite Billions Spent On Inmate Health From Corcoran and Avenal state prisons in the arid Central Valley to historical San Quentin on the San Francisco Bay, California prisons have emerged as raging COVID-19 hot spots, even as the state annually spends more on inmate health care than other big states spend on their entire prison systems. The new state budget taking effect July 1 authorizes $13.1 billion for California’s 34 prisons, housing 114,000 inmates, more than three times what any other state spends. That sum includes $3.6 billion for medical and dental services and mental health care — roughly what Texas spends to run its entire 140,000-inmate prison system. (Morain, 6/29)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF To Lift Ban On Reusable Shopping Bags Amid Complaints About Waste San Franciscans frustrated by plastic bags piling up in their cupboards and trash bins can rest easier: The city says its ban on reusable bags in grocery stores will be rescinded within days. The city, along with most Bay Area counties, banned reusable shopping bags at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic because of concerns they could carry the virus into stores. Now, public health officials say, there’s little risk of such transmission. (Gardiner, 6/26)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Lawmakers Approve Coronavirus-Era Budget That Mostly Avoids Deep Cuts The California Legislature approved a $202 billion state budget deal that largely avoids widespread cuts to public services to close a multibillion-dollar deficit caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The agreement, which went to Gov. Gavin Newsom for his signature after the Assembly gave final approval Friday, relies on reserve accounts and internal borrowing — as well as the hope of a federal bailout — to maintain education, health care and social services spending. (Koseff, 6/26)

AP: Courts Straining To Balance Public Health With Public Access After her son was arrested for allegedly throwing rocks at police during a protest over racial injustice, Tanisha Brown headed to the courthouse in her California hometown to watch her son’s arraignment. She was turned away, told the courthouse was closed to the public because of coronavirus precautions. A day later, the Kern County Superior Court in Bakersfield posted a notice on its website explaining how the public could request special permission from judicial officers to attend court proceedings. (Lieb, 6/28)

CNN: A California Family Lost A Father To Coronavirus And 28 Family Members Got Infected, Son Says Southern California resident Richard Garay tested positive for coronavirus in early June, around the same time his father also got sick, he said. About two weeks later, his father, Vidal Garay, died of Covid-19. At least 28 family members have since tested positive, Garay said. The family is grappling with grief at the same time they fight a virus that has killed more than 125,000 people nationwide. (Jones, 6/28)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. County Faces 'Critical Moment' As Coronavirus Cases Keep Surging Another day of big increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations prompted health officials Saturday to warn that Los Angeles County is entering a “critical moment” and that some of the easing of stay-at-home orders is in jeopardy unless the trend changes. Los Angeles and many other parts of California have seen big COVID-19 surges in recent weeks, as the economy has reopened. Officials say it’s essential to follow social distancing rules and other safety regulations. (Wigglesworth, 6/27)

The Hill: California Governor Orders Bars In L.A., Six Other Counties To Close “We are actively monitoring COVID-19 across the state and working closely with counties where there are increased rates and concerning patterns of transmission,” state public health director, Sonia Angell said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Closing bars in these counties is one of a number of targeted actions counties are implementing across our state to slow the virus’ spread and reduce risk.” (Budryk, 6/28)

Reuters: Closing Time For Some California Bars As U.S. Posts Record Coronavirus Cases Public health officials in California and throughout the United States have identified bars as the riskiest non-essential businesses currently open. Consuming alcohol reduces inhibitions, which leads to less mask-wearing and social distancing, health officials warn. Patrons in noisy bars often shout, which spreads droplets more widely. (Bernstein and Shumaker, 6/28)

Politico: Newsom Orders Bars Closed In Los Angeles And 6 Other Counties Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday ordered bars closed in seven California counties — including Los Angeles — as the state grapples with a surge in coronavirus infections and increasing hospitalizations after reopening most sectors over the past month. The move comes two days after Republican governors in Texas and Florida closed bars after seeing concerning levels of coronavirus spread in their states. (Yamamura and Marinucci, 6/28)

Gov. Gavin Newsom is considering closures in other counties, as well. News on California is about one family's struggle with COVID, difficult access to courts, tackling the budget, permitting reusable shopping bags, rising prison outbreaks, and a strain on Filipino nurses, as well.

'Too Great To Hate': Georgia's Governor Signs Revived Hate Crimes Bill; 31 States See Upticks In Numbers Of New COVID Cases

Media outlets report on news from Georgia, Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, North Carolina, Louisiana, Michigan, Vermont and Massachusetts.

NPR: After Ahmaud Arbery's Killing, Georgia Governor Signs Hate Crimes Legislation

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday signed a hate crimes bill into law. The killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man shot dead while jogging in February, drew nationwide attention and energized efforts to pass this law. Ahead of the signing on Friday, Kemp called House Bill 426 a "silver lining" amid difficult and stormy times. (Slotkin, 6/26)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Hate-Crimes Law Highlights Less Partisan Session

The end of the legislative session triggers a new phase of the election season, as lawmakers are now free from restrictions on campaign fundraising and can focus on their re-election bids. But some optimistic lawmakers saw the hate-crimes measure, which imposes additional criminal penalties on crimes motivated by bias, as a template for more cooperation in the months ahead. (Bluestein, 6/28)

CNN: US Coronavirus: Some States Return To Previous Restrictions Hoping To Slow Surges Of Coronavirus Cases

Weeks after most US states began lifting their lockdowns, parts of the country are clamping down on renewed restrictions hoping to slow staggering surges in new case numbers. With July 4 approaching, officials are trying not to repeat scenes of Memorial Day, when thousands across the country flocked to beaches, bars and parties while experts cautioned the crowds could lead to spikes in cases down the road. At least 12 states have hit a pause on their reopening plans hoping to contain the spread. (Maxouris, 6/29)

ABC News: Cities Push Back Against Governors' Lax COVID-19 Safeguards

The recent jump in coronavirus cases in locations such as Texas and Florida has pitted state and local leaders against each other over safety measures. Despite surging daily numbers of cases in those states, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans, have long refused to mandate proven health actions such as face coverings and reduction of crowds. Their actions have prompted city leaders, such as the Democratic mayors of Austin and Tampa, Florida, to take matters into their own hands. (Pereira, 6/28)

Modern Healthcare: Ohio's Coronavirus Cases Increase While Median Age Decreases

With nearly 900 new positive COVID-19 cases, Ohio has marked one of its biggest 24-hour spikes since mid-April, when the outbreak in the state was at its peak, Gov. Mike DeWine reported at his Thursday, June 25, press conference. The rise in cases comes as more than 17,000 Ohioans were tested in one day earlier in the week, but DeWine warned that the two were not necessarily correlated. (Palmer, 6/26)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Coronavirus Crisis Keeps Nonprofits Guessing About Funding

Since early March, metro area nonprofits have navigated uncharted territory as the pandemic fueled increased demand for certain social services. Guidelines for social distancing made it difficult to use on-site volunteers, and the fundraisers that generate revenue for operating expenses had to be canceled or turned into virtual events. A survey conducted by the Georgia Center for Nonprofits found that 90% of Georgia nonprofits said their revenues have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. (Rhone, 6/27)

The Hill: Arkansas Governor: States 'Can't Be Putting Restrictions On Each Other Across The Country'

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Sunday that states “can’t be putting restrictions on each other” after New York, New Jersey and Connecticut announced a 14-day quarantine for travelers from states hit hard by coronavirus. The Arkansas governor, whose residents would have to comply with the quarantine, said on ABC News’ “This Week” that it is “understandable” that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) instituted this policy, along with the two other states.

Politico: States Scramble To Contain Covid Spikes Without Enough Workers To Track Outbreaks

Severe shortages of public health workers to track disease spread helped fuel coronavirus spikes in states like Florida, Texas and Arizona and could make it harder to stamp out new hot spots. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has about 10 percent of the 15,000 workers needed to contain the outbreak in his state, according to one widely cited simulator and plans to hire just 600 more. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has 3,000 of the 4,000 tracers he said he wanted to hire in late April. And Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey called up 300 National Guard members to fill the surveillance gap, more than a month after he lifted his stay-at-home order. (Goldberg and Miranda Ollstein, 6/28)

PBS NewsHour: In Arizona, A Tale Of 2 Pandemic Realities

The epicenter of the coronavirus in the U.S. appears to be shifting south and west, with some states that were among the first to reopen, like Arizona, experiencing a surge of cases. As officials renew efforts to slow the virus’ spread, however, they are encountering some resistance. (Sy, Jackson and Kuhn, 6/26)

Kaiser Health News and Politifact HealthCheck: In Arizona Race, McSally Makes Health Care Pledge At Odds With Track Record

Trailing Democratic challenger Mark Kelly in one of the country’s most hotly contested Senate races, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally is seeking to tie herself to an issue with across-the-aisle appeal: insurance protections for people with preexisting health conditions. “Of course I will always protect those with preexisting conditions. Always,” the Republican said in a TV ad released June 22. (Luthra, 6/29)

AP: Forest To Discuss Suit Challenging Cooper's COVID-19 Orders

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is already challenging Roy Cooper in this fall’s gubernatorial election. Now he’s preparing to challenge Cooper in court over the governor’s executive orders responding to COVID-19. Forest scheduled a Monday news conference to discuss a lawsuit he told Cooper last week he wanted to file. The Republican says Cooper is failing to follow state law by issuing orders closing businesses and limiting movement without receiving formal support from members of the Council of State. Cooper’s most recent order included a statewide face-mask mandate. (6/29)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: With Louisiana Nowhere Near Herd Immunity, Second Coronavirus Wave Could Be Devastating

Louisiana, and New Orleans in particular, have been struck hard by the virus’s first wave. Deaths have surpassed 3,000 statewide, and parts of the state are seeing a resurgence in cases as the nation muddles through the first wave of a pandemic with no end in sight. (Gallo, 6/27)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Tenant Advocates Overwhelmed From Influx Of Calls For Help As Evictions Resume In Louisiana

With landlords moving to kick people out of more than 230 households in New Orleans since the state lifted an eviction moratorium on June 15, advocates say they’re scrambling to help desperate tenants who lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of them is Sada Jones. After months of non-payment, the 23-year-old renter at Cypress Park Apartments in Algiers will square off against her landlord in 2nd City Court on Tuesday. (Sledge, 6/28)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Health Officials Urge Caution As Coronavirus Cases Begin To Rise, Again

It's no time to get complacent. That's the message public health leaders want Michiganders to understand as businesses open up, restrictions are lifted and coronavirus case numbers begin to inch upward. For the fourth consecutive day Saturday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced more than 300 newly confirmed coronavirus cases. The seven-day average of daily new cases rose to 275 after bottoming out June 15 at 152. (Shamus, 6/28)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Restaurants Struggle With Face Mask, Social Distancing Rules

Welcome to the new world of running a restaurant in the middle of a pandemic. It's been more than two weeks since metro Detroit restaurants were allowed to reopen their dining rooms after a three-month, state-mandated closure aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Although restaurants could continue to offer carryout and delivery under the governor's order, many shut down completely during those first months. Now as they slowly reopen, they're faced with the new reality of keeping their customers and employees safe, while trying to be profitable. (Selasky,, 6/26)

CNN: Patrons Are Asked To Self-Quarantine After About 85 People Who Visited A Michigan Bar Get Covid-19

People who visited a bar in East Lansing, Michigan, are being asked to self-quarantine because roughly 85 people contracted Covid-19 after visiting the establishment this month, a health official says. That number is up from the 34 reported Wednesday and is expected to rise, Ingham County Health officer Linda S. Vail told CNN. (Jones, 6/27)

Burlington Free Perss: Vermont Commission On Women Report Highlights Gender Disparities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Women across Vermont may be disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent report compiled by the Vermont Commission on Women. The report, released Thursday, collects data around the demographics of frontline workers, the number of women who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermont, and economic and social challenges tied to the shutdown of businesses. (Bakuli, 6/26)

Burlington Free Press: VT Dentists: We're A Low Priority For Personal Protective Equipment

Vermont dentists fear the coronavirus pandemic is an existential threat, and say the state's response to help them survive has been inadequate.In a recent conference call with Rep. Peter Welch, dentists said in a state already struggling to meet the needs of a rural and impoverished population, the pandemic may push some dental practices into bankruptcy. (D'Ambrosio, 6/26)

Boston Globe: For The Homeless In Boston And Beyond, Laws Can Criminalize Life Itself

One in eight people arrested in Boston last year was homeless, the result of laws — common in cities where the cost of living is high — that advocates say criminalize the most basic necessities of life for people without housing.In Boston, homeless people accounted for almost 13 percent of arrests last year, up from 10 percent in 2016 and mirroring law enforcement patterns across the country, according to an investigation by the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland. (McCool, Arellano-Summer and Mulvihill, 6/28)

WBUR: Report: Mass. Child Care System Needs $690M To Survive The Next 5 Months

An analysis by the Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center said child care providers would need $690 million to keep them afloat during the next five months. The funding would help recover tuition lost during state-mandated closures and pay for the increased cost of new health regulations once they reopen. It would also nearly double the amount of funding the state currently spends on early education and care. (McNerney, 6/26)

Boston Globe: A ‘Tsunami Of Evictions’ Threatens To Strike Boston

As coronavirus cases continue to fall and the economy brightens for the moment, some communities in Massachusetts are bracing for a new threat: a surge of evictions that could push thousands of people from their homes. A disproportionate number will be Black or Latino. Even with rampant unemployment in the state, most residents have been able to stay put, thanks to enhanced unemployment benefits and a state law banning evictions during the pandemic. But those protections are slated to end this summer — putting roughly 120,000 households at risk of being unable to make their housing payments, according to a study by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. (Greenberg and Logan, 6/28)

Boston Globe: Campbell Says Boston Must Do More On Racial Justice, Response To COVID-19

Amid a global health crisis and local calls for racial justice, Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell said Sunday in a televised interview that city leaders must do more to address systemic racism and invest more resources into Boston’s poorer neighborhoods. Campbell has criticized Mayor Martin J. Walsh for not doing enough to address racial issues, including his move to create an equity and inclusion Cabinet-level office. And while she supports efforts like the creation of a new city racial equity fund, officials must go further. (Hilliard, 6/28)