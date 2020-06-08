From The States

Exactly 100 Days Since Its First Confirmed Case, NYC Begins To Reopen With Eyes Of Nation On It

As many as 400,000 workers could begin returning to construction jobs, manufacturing sites and retail stores in the city’s first phase of reopening. But the momentous day comes amid turmoil and uncertainty from the protests. Media outlets look at how other areas of the country are weathering the pandemic as the U.S. death toll surpasses 110,000.

The New York Times: New York City Begins Reopening After 3 Months Of Outbreak And Hardship

Exactly 100 days since its first case of coronavirus was confirmed, New York City, which weathered extensive hardship as an epicenter of the worldwide outbreak, is set to take the first tentative steps toward reopening its doors on Monday. Getting here took the sacrifice of millions of New Yorkers who learned to live radically different lives. More than 205,000 have been infected, and nearly 22,000 have died. As many as 400,000 workers could begin returning to construction jobs, manufacturing sites and retail stores in the city’s first phase of reopening— a surge of normalcy that seemed almost inconceivable several weeks ago, when the city’s hospitals were at a breaking point and as many as 800 people were dying from Covid-19 on a single day. (Goodman, 6/7)

CNN: New York Coronavirus: NYC Exits Lockdown But Enters A New Crisis

After 78 days of coronavirus stay-at-home orders and a death toll larger than all but six countries, New York City begins to reopen Monday. Now, New York and cities across the country must reckon with a combination of coronavirus, vast unemployment and systemic racism -- a toxic trifecta that most deeply hurts black communities. (Levenson, 6/8)

The Associated Press: 'All Eyes' On New York: Reopening Tests City Torn By Crises

The city that never sleeps had a curfew for much of last week. Famous stores were boarded up after days of unrest. The lights are out on Broadway theaters, and the subway no longer runs overnight. But after three bleak months, New York City will try to turn a page when it begins reopening Monday after getting hit first by the coronavirus, then an outpouring of rage over racism and police brutality. (Peltz, 6/8)

NPR: New York City Starts Easing Stay-At-Home Order For The Coronavirus Crisis

This first phase of reopening is a big move for the pandemic's national epicenter, which has seen more than 206,000 New Yorkers confirmed with the coronavirus and more than 21,800 people die from COVID-19 since March. "Getting people back their livelihood, that's what Phase 1 is about," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday during a news conference. A resurgence of activity in the country's largest and most densely populated major city — home to more than 8 million people — is expected to test the limits of social distancing for the coronavirus. (Wang, 6/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Covid-19 Stalks Large Families In Rural America

The Woods family did everything together at the house on Paden Road in Gadsden, Ala. They gathered there before going to high-school football games on Friday nights. They ate there after church on Sundays, when the family matriarch, Barbara Woods, would make chicken and dressing for her children and grandchildren. And this spring, they grew sick there together. For weeks in early April, seven family members staying in the three-bedroom home were stricken by the new coronavirus, several of them recounted. Five ended up in the hospital. Two died. (Lovett, Frosch and Overberg, 6/7)

The Hill: US Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 110,000

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus passed 110,000 on Sunday, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.Nationwide, the death toll sat at just over 110,100 on Sunday afternoon, while the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the U.S. neared 2 million. The increase in deaths and infections comes as states across the country have begun relaxing restrictions put in place to prevent the virus's spread, including the closure of nonessential businesses. (Bowden, 6/7)

Reuters: CDC Reports 1,920,904 Coronavirus Cases In United States

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,920,904 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 29,214 cases from its previous count, and said COVID-19 deaths in the United States had risen by 709 to 109,901. (6/7)

WBUR: New Coronavirus Hot Spots Emerge Across South And In California, As Northeast Slows

Mass protests against police violence across the U.S. have public health officials concerned about an accelerated spread of the coronavirus. But even before the protests began May 26, sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, several states had been recording big jumps in the number of cases.The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, registered his concern at a congressional hearing Thursday. He shook his head as a congresswoman showed him photos of throngs of people at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri over Memorial Day weekend and crowds in Florida that had assembled to watch the May 30 launch of the SpaceX Dragon crew capsule. (Bebinger, Farmer and Fortier, 6/5)

The Wall Street Journal: California And Some Other States See Coronavirus Cases Rise

Nearly three months since the U.S. declared a national emergency over the new coronavirus, some states are reporting a rise in new cases as they lift restrictions meant to slow the virus’s spread. California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, Arkansas and Texas, among others, have all logged rises in confirmed cases, according to a Johns Hopkins tabulation of a five-day moving average. Meantime, New York City, the U.S. area hit hardest by the pandemic, has seen a drop in cases and deaths and plans to begin reopening its economy Monday. (Ansari and Abbott, 6/7)

CNN: Second Wave Of Covid-19 Infections Are Still The Biggest Risk To The US Economy

The US economy is reopening and the labor market is bouncing back after dramatic losses during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown. But a major risk lies ahead. The lion's share of economists participating in the June National Associate of Business Economics Outlook Survey — 87% — believe a second wave of infections could imperil a rebound and become the biggest danger to America's economy this year. (Tappe, 6/8)

The New York Times: How To Navigate Your Community Reopening? Remember The Four C’s

When the country was largely under lockdown, at least the rules were mostly clear. Essential workers ventured out; everyone else sheltered in. Bars and restaurants were closed except for dining out; hair salons and spas were shuttered. Outings were limited to the supermarket or the drugstore. Now states are lifting restrictions, but detailed guidance about navigating the minutiae of everyday life is still hard to come by — and anyway, there’s never going to be a ready solution to every problematic circumstance you may encounter. (Rabin, 6/6)

The New York Times: Returning To Work On The Subway? Here’s What You Need To Know.

When the coronavirus pandemic swept across New York City, over 90 percent of the subway’s 5.5 million daily riders abandoned the system — an icon of urban crowding turned into a symbol of the threat that a deadly virus posed. But now as some businesses begin to reopen Monday after nearly three months, and city life slowly rebounds, New Yorkers will trickle back to public transportation during their daily commutes. (Goldbaum, 6/8)

The New York Times: ‘Cruise Ships On Land’: As Las Vegas Reopens, A Huge Test For Casinos

It was among the last of the big conferences before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the massive casinos lining the Las Vegas Strip in March. More than 1,000 people gathered at MGM Resorts International’s Mirage Hotel & Casino for the Women of Power Summit, after organizers of the networking event for executive women of color assured attendees that the risk of attendance was “extremely low.” That seemed a reasonable bet, given that Las Vegas had yet to record a single coronavirus case. What no one realized was that one of the conference speakers, a New Yorker, had already contracted the virus by the time she landed at McCarren International Airport on March 6. Two days later, she was in the hospital. (Becker, 6/8)

The Washington Post: As Summer Camps Begin To Reopen, Parents Wonder If There's Room For Their Kids

As stay-at-home orders in the Washington region are slowly lifted, the area’s summer camps are plan to reopen — but social distancing and other pandemic restrictions mean many won’t have enough slots for all the families that normally rely on them. That could hit low-income families especially hard. (Rosenzweig-Ziff, 6/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Sets Rules For Counties To Progress To Third Reopening Phase, Including Bars And Gyms, As Bay Area Remains On Its Own Timeline

California campgrounds, hotels, gyms, bars and museums may reopen as soon as June 12 if their home counties can prove to the state that public health safety criteria have been met, according to new guidance issued by state health officials Friday. California health officials also released new guidance on how schools will be allowed to reopen. (Ho, 6/6)