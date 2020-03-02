Global Health Watch

Reuters: U.S. Still Unsure How First American Fatality Contracted Virus: Azar U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday it remained unclear how the first American to die of coronavirus contracted the disease, and that there was no evidence he had a connection to someone who had traveled to an outbreak area. (3/2)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Cases Mount As Second Person Dies In U.S. Public health experts said that a shortage of tests had limited the ability to identify and contain cases and likely contributed to the virus’ spread. There had been relatively few diagnostic tests conducted in the U.S., with most state and local health departments sending patient samples to the CDC and waiting days for results. (Abbott and Mullins, 3/1)

San Francisco Chronicle: 5 New Coronavirus Cases In Solano, Alameda, Santa Clara Counties Bay Area health officials announced five new coronavirus cases Sunday, reinforcing warnings from the Centers for Disease Control that the outbreak may become a pandemic. The diagnoses include two East Bay health care workers who probably have the virus, public health officials in Alameda and Solano counties said. The workers, employees at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, are considered “presumptive positives,” meaning local tests administered by the California Department of Public Health found they have the virus, officials said. (Sanchez, 3/1)

Los Angeles Times: West Coast Scrambles As Cases Emerge Nationwide Meanwhile, three more people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Santa Clara County on Sunday, health officials said. One is an adult woman with chronic health conditions. An investigation into how she acquired the infection was just launched, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said Sunday evening. The other two patients are a husband and wife who had recently traveled to Egypt. All three are hospitalized, officials said. Additional information about their condition was not available. (Wigglesworth, Karlamangla, Vives, King and Read, 3/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Three New Coronavirus Cases With No Known Exposure Reported On West Coast Late Friday, Washington health officials said a high-school student in Snohomish County came down with a fever, body aches and a headache on Monday and sought treatment at local clinics. He returned to school Friday morning after feeling better but was notified of a positive test for the coronavirus and returned home immediately before going to class. The student, who is at home in isolation and doing well, hadn’t traveled to Asia and it wasn’t clear how the illness was contracted, health officials said. A small number of classmates who came into contact with the sick student have been told to stay home for 14 days. (Carlton, Frosch and Armour, 2/29)

Stat: 4 New Coronavirus Cases In Pacific Northwest Suggest Community Spread Later on Friday health officials in Oregon reported diagnosing a case of Covid-19 — the disease the virus causes — in a person from Washington County who had neither a history of travel to a country where the virus was circulating nor close contact with a confirmed case. (Branswell, 2/28)

CNN: US Coronavirus: Two Dozen New Cases Reported Over The Weekend The total number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States jumped by two dozen over the weekend, as the first two deaths from the outbreak were confirmed. New cases of the virus were announced in Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington state, and Florida on Sunday, bringing the US total to 89 as of Monday morning, up from 65 on Friday night. The new cases prompted emergency declarations in at least two states and sparked new warnings. (Silverman, 3/2)

The Associated Press: Wash. State Sees 1st Virus Death In US, Declares Emergency Gov. Jay Inslee directed state agencies to use “all resources necessary” to prepare for and respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary. “We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus," the governor vowed. (Selsky, 2/29)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus May Have Spread Undetected For Weeks In Washington State, Which Reported First Two Deaths In U.S. The researchers conducted genetic sequencing of two virus samples. One is from a patient who traveled from China to Snohomish County in mid-January and was the first person diagnosed with the disease in the United States. The other came from a recently diagnosed patient in the same county, a high school student with no travel-related or other known exposure to the coronavirus. The two samples look almost identical genetically, said Trevor Bedford, a computational biologist at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle who announced the results of the research on Twitter late Saturday night. “This strongly suggests that there has been cryptic transmission in Washington State for the past 6 weeks,” Bedford wrote. “I believe we’re facing an already substantial outbreak in Washington State that was not detected until now due to narrow case definition requiring direct travel to China.” (Achenbach, Mettler, Sun and Guarino, 3/1)

The New York Times: Coronavirus May Have Spread In U.S. For Weeks, Gene Sequencing Suggests Researchers who have examined the genomes of two coronavirus infections in Washington State say the similarities between the cases suggest that the virus may have been spreading in the state for weeks. Washington had the United States’ first confirmed case of coronavirus, announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Jan. 20. Based on an analysis of the virus’s genetic sequence, another case that surfaced in the state and was announced on Friday probably was descended from that first case. The two people live in the same county, but are not known to have had contact with one another, and the second case occurred well after the first would no longer be expected to be contagious. (Fink and Baker, 3/1)

CNN: Woman Whose Husband Is Being Cared For At Washington Nursing Facility Demands Answers After State Says Its Investigating A Possible Outbreak At The Site Bonnie Holstad stood outside a long-term nursing facility in Washington state Sunday holding a sign in hopes of getting information on her husband's condition. Holstad's husband, Ken, has been staying at the Life Care Center -- where more than 50 residents and staff are experiencing coronavirus symptoms -- after a fall that broke his hip. He has Parkinson's disease and dementia and also has a cough, she said. "No one at Life Care is answering the phones," the sign read. "He needs to be attended to ... what is his temperature?" (Holcombe and Karimi, 3/2)

Boston Globe: At Senior Living Homes, A Heightened Readiness As Coronavirus Looms Senior living communities across Massachusetts are girding themselves for the arrival of an unwanted visitor: Covid-19. Many are ordering protective gear, updating emergency procedures, and poring over public health guidance on everything from alcohol-based hand rubs to special respirators for staffers who may be caring for infected residents. (Weisman, 3/1)

Kaiser Health News: Nursing Home Outbreak Spotlights Coronavirus Risk In Elder Care Facilities An outbreak of coronavirus disease in a nursing home near Seattle is prompting urgent calls for precautionary tactics at America’s elder care facilities, where residents are at heightened risk of serious complications from the illness because of the dual threat of age and close living conditions. The emergence of the novel contagious illness at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, has left one resident dead and four others hospitalized, with three in critical condition, local health officials said late Sunday. (Aleccia, 3/1)

Stat: First Covid-19 Outbreak In A U.S. Nursing Home Raises Concerns “We are very concerned about an outbreak in a setting where there are many older people, as we would be wherever people who are susceptible might be gathering,” said Jeff Duchin, health officer for public health for Seattle and King County. He added that older adults and people with underlying health conditions like diabetes, heart or lung disease should be especially careful to protect themselves by washing their hands, not touching their faces, and avoiding contact with people who are sick. (Boodman and Branswell, 2/29)

The Washington Post: Kirkland, Wash., Becomes Epicenter Of Coronavirus Response As Cases Spread One church canceled Communion on Sunday and banned handshakes and hugs. More than two dozen firefighters, and some police officers, are under quarantine. The hospital urged visitors to stay home. And Lake Washington Institute of Technology said it is shutting down for two days to disinfect the campus. This outdoorsy city of 90,000 just northeast of Seattle, known for its piney woods, water sports and a Google campus with a meandering bike path running through it, has become the epicenter of the U.S. response to the deadly coronavirus as it begins to spread along the West Coast. (Sacchetti and Nguyen, 3/1)

The New York Times: 2nd Death Near Seattle Adds To Signs Coronavirus Is Spreading In U.S. With testing now ramping up, the Seattle suburb of Kirkland has become an epicenter of both illness and fear, much of it focused on a nursing facility where six coronavirus cases have been confirmed and many more residents and employees have complained of illness. Health authorities in King County, Wash., announced on Sunday evening that one of the six, a resident of the nursing home, had died of the virus at the EvergreenHealth hospital in Kirkland, and that three more were in critical condition. The death was the second on U.S. soil from the virus; the first also occurred at that hospital. One-quarter of Kirkland’s firefighters were in quarantine on Sunday because they had been to the nursing facility. A nearby college spent the day cleansing its campus because students had visited the nursing home. The hospital has asked visitors to stay away. (Baker, Fink, Bogel-Burroughs and Healy, 3/1)

The Associated Press: Authorities Announce 2nd Coronavirus Death In US Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus — a man in his 70s from a nursing facility near Seattle where dozens of people were sick and had been tested for the virus. Researchers said earlier the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state. (Johnson and Flaccus, 3/1)

Authorities in the Seattle area reported four new cases Sunday night. Researchers say that it's likely the virus has been spreading undetected in the area for weeks. Meanwhile, officials up and down the West Coast scramble to contain the outbreak as more cases are reported.

The New York Times: For American Military, Coronavirus Is An Enemy To Be Fought The commander of an American military post near the center of a coronavirus outbreak in South Korea delivered the sobering news to his troops in warriors’ terms: “We had a breach in our perimeter.” A soldier at the post, Army Garrison Daegu, had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday — the military’s first active-duty case — and the commander, Col. Edward Ballanco, told the troops in a video address, “Let’s regroup and attack the virus.” (Philipps, 2/29)

Bloomberg: White House Weighs Use Of Defense Law For Coronavirus Supplies That could include manufacturing face masks needed by medical workers, for which the administration has said there could be a shortage in the event of an outbreak. No decision has been made on invoking the act, Azar told reporters on Friday. (Wingrove, 2/28)

Politico: Alex Azar: War Powers On The Table To Increase Medical Supplies Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the administration could use the War Powers Act to increase the production of protective medical gear in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking with Chris Wallace on “Fox News Sunday,“ Azar said the administration is already using authority under the Defense Production Act to make its orders the top priority for private contractors, specifically for personal protective equipment such as gloves and masks. (Choi, 3/1)

WBUR: MAP: Which Countries Have CDC Travel Advisories Because Of Coronavirus The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regularly issues "Travel Health Notices" that address disease outbreaks and other health-related matters in international destinations. The newly discovered coronavirus is now a topic of concern. The point of the warnings is to indicate countries where the CDC believes there is a risk of infection with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. (Adeline and Wood, 2/29)

Stat: Trump Expands Coronavirus Travel Ban To Include Iran The Trump administration on Saturday announced it would expand an existing ban on travel from Iran in response to the accelerating novel coronavirus outbreak, barring any foreigner who has visited Iran within the last 14 days from entering the United States. Later in the day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upped its travel alerts for Italy and Iran yesterday to the highest level, Level 3, which means avoid all non-essential travel. The State Department also increased its warning advising Americans not to travel to certain regions of Italy and South Korea affected by the virus. (Facher, 2/29)

The New York Times: In Trump’s Words: Praise For The Taliban And Optimism About The Coronavirus The president said the administration was thinking about closing the Mexican border to fight the spread of the coronavirus only to say a few minutes later that the border was not a problem. He said the first American victim was a woman, based on information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only to have Washington State health officials correct the record after a period of confusion over the patient’s identity. (2/29)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Considering New Steps To Take On Coronavirus Mr. Trump said that he was considering restricting travel from additional countries that are experiencing major coronavirus outbreaks, without specifying which countries he had in mind. “We’re looking at that right now and we’re looking at a couple of countries—a few countries—that have a little bit disproportionately high number,” he told reporters, adding that he would make a decision “very soon.” Mr. Trump had previously signaled he was considering restrictions on travelers from Italy and South Korea, on top of existing restrictions rolled out last month regarding China, the epicenter of the outbreak. (Restuccia and Buehren, 2/28)

Reuters: Additional U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are 'Likely,' Trump Says President Donald Trump said additional coronavirus cases in the United States were "likely" but that the country was prepared for any circumstance, at a news conference on Saturday after reports of the first U.S. patient death from the virus. The first U.S. death from the flu-like illness was a medically high-risk patient in her late fifties in the state of Washington, Trump told reporters at the White House conference. (2/29)

President Donald Trump tried to soothe fears about the virus outbreak and said he would meet with pharmaceutical companies on Monday to discuss potential vaccines, which experts say wouldn't be available anytime soon. Meanwhile, HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the administration would invoke the War Powers Act "if we need to" but would prefer to work cooperatively with private vendors to produce needed medical supplies.

Politico: U.S. Health Officials Probe Coronavirus Test Problems At CDC The situation with the CDC lab in Atlanta — apparently a manufacturing defect — has already spurred finger pointing between various federal health agencies and officials, who are all under intense scrutiny amid a major public health crisis. President Donald Trump has repeatedly tried to reassure the public — and the sinking stock market — that it’s under control. (Lim, Karlin-Smith and Diamond, 3/1)

The Wall Street Journal: Manufacturing Defect In Some Early CDC Test Kits Being Probed The Health and Human Services Department has launched an investigation into a manufacturing defect in an early testing kit for the coronavirus, according to an administration official. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement Sunday that the FDA was alerted to possible issues with the test by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Restuccia, 3/1)

WBUR: Mass. Public Health Lab Can Now Test For New Coronavirus, Speeding Results The State Public Health Laboratory says it now has federal approval to test patients suspected of having COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Local testing will mean faster answers for doctors who think a patient may have the virus. The turnaround time for test results is expected to be 24 hours, instead of up to a week with the CDC. (Goldberg, 2/28)

ABC News: Secretary Alex Azar Says HHS Is 'Ramping Up' Testing For Coronavirus "How big that gets, we do not know," [Azar] added. "But we have the most advanced public health system and surveillance system in the world. We are actively working on a vaccine. We are actively working on therapeutics, the diagnostic is out in the field." (Robinson, 3/1)

WBUR: To Speed Coronavirus Treatment, Some Mass. Scientists Are Designing Faster Tests On Friday, federal officials announced changes to the test kits that will allow more state laboratories, including those in Massachusetts, to conduct their own testing. State officials estimate they will get results from the tests in 24 hours. Any positive results will still have to be confirmed by the CDC, which may take longer. If the new coronavirus begins spreading in the U.S., testing delays could hamstring hospitals’ ability to accept and treat patients with coronavirus and other serious illnesses, researchers warn. (Chen, 2/28)

Stat: ‘Speed Is Critical': As Coronavirus Spreads In U.S., Officials Trace Contacts This weekend, as it became clearer and clearer that Covid-19 has been spreading stealthily through the Pacific Northwest, the task facing health officials has become more and more monumental. To try to stop the virus’ transmission and restrain the outbreak, they need to identify every single person with whom patients have come into contact, isolate those at risk of harboring the illness, and monitor the entire network of people for symptoms. (Boodman, 3/1)

The Wall Street Journal: FDA To Allow Labs To Begin Use Of High-Complexity Tests For Coronavirus The FDA said the new policy is for certain laboratories that develop and begin to use validated Covid-19 diagnostics before the FDA has completed review of their Emergency Use Authorization requests. The FDA estimated that between 300 and 400 academic medical centers and a few large community hospitals can immediately begin testing. Until Saturday’s announcement, the U.S. had been limited to a relatively few diagnostic tests done so far by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Burton, 2/29)

The New York Times: U.S. Plans ‘Radical Expansion’ Of Coronavirus Testing After weeks of stalled testing for the coronavirus, the United States now has enough diagnostic kits to test 75,000 people, with more on the way, Alex M. Azar II, the health and human services secretary, said on Sunday. The Trump administration has faced widespread criticism for a slow and scattered delivery of testing materials to states, where only 12 labs are capable of diagnosing the virus. (Sheikh, 2/29)

The FDA gives laboratories and hospitals across the country the go-ahead to conduct tests that were previously limited to those analyzed by the CDC. Early delays and restrictions on testing is the target of vocal criticism about the government's response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, HHS launches an investigation into flawed tests that derailed early detection.

The Washington Post: The Coronavirus Crisis Shows A Common Thread Between Warren And Bloomberg: Both Campaign On Data, Science And Competence Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg have long treated each other as foils. But the looming coronavirus health crisis has revealed a core similarity between the senator and the billionaire: Both are using this moment to paint themselves as highly competent technocrats who would use data to guide policy. Over the weekend, both candidates seized on the virus to draw a sharp contrast with President Trump, excoriating the administration’s response to the epidemic and highlighting what they would do differently. (Linskey, 3/1)

NBC News: Democrats, Trump Officials Clash Over Coronavirus Response Top White House officials and Democrats offered conflicting comments Sunday about the administration's response to coronavirus. Vice President Mike Pence defended the administration's handling of the outbreak and accused Democrats of politicizing it. He in particular defended the president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who said Democrats were hoping for "millions" of Americans to be killed by the new coronavirus. (Smith, 3/1)

The New York Times: How Coronavirus Is Already Being Viewed Through A Partisan Lens Rob Maness, a Republican commentator, recently wrote a column, outlining his concerns about how the coronavirus outbreak could disrupt supplies of medicine. He was not ready for the backlash — from his fellow conservatives. “I got accused of being alarmist and trying to hurt the president,” said Mr. Maness, a staunch President Trump supporter, describing the response on social media. “I actually said the government’s doing a pretty good job.” (Healy, Robertson and Tavernise, 3/1)

The New York Times: A Virus Spreads, Stocks Fall, And Democrats See An Opening To Hit Trump Democratic presidential candidates have seized on President Trump’s response to the spreading global coronavirus outbreak, and the growing threat it poses to America’s record-long economic expansion, to attack the president on what has been his greatest strength with voters: the economy. Until last week, the candidates had largely attacked Mr. Trump’s economic management on inequality grounds, at a time when growth has been steady and unemployment has sunk to a half-century low. (Jim Tankersley and Thomas Kaplan, 3/1)

Politico: Schumer Calls For Medicare To Cover Coronavirus Vaccine That Is Still In Development Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called for Medicare to cover the coronavirus vaccine, which is still being developed and is at least months away from being widely available. Schumer’s plan is to add a provision into the spending package being negotiated in Congress, which would ensure seniors can be immunized at no cost. (Goldberg, 3/1)

Roll Call: States Counting On Reimbursements For Coronavirus Response State governments are digging deep into their own pockets to prevent an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease and prepare to address any health crisis that does occur — and they expect to be reimbursed by Uncle Sam. As Congress debates how to fund a federal response, the seven states with confirmed cases have taken extra measures to limit the virus’s spread and states across the country are preparing testing equipment and taking other actions to prepare for a possible emergency. (Fischler, 2/28)

Roll Call: Coronavirus Response Efforts Ramp Up As First US Death Confirmed House and Senate negotiators working through the weekend on a COVID-19 aid package are now trying to agree on a figure between $7 billion and $8 billion, people familiar with the talks said, in advance of likely floor action the week of March 1. Lawmakers and aides were hashing out the final details as public health officials confirmed more cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that originated in China last year — including the first reported U.S. death. At a press conference Saturday, President Donald Trump warned "additional cases in the United States are likely," but healthy individuals "should be able to recover should they contract the virus." (Lesniewki and Krawzak, 2/29)

Stat: Health Experts Warn Congress: Don’t Let Politics Delay Coronavirus Money Public health experts have a warning for Congress: don’t treat emergency coronavirus aid like business as usual.Partisan bickering has often frustrated lawmakers’ attempts to speedily approve emergency spending packages. Congress, for example, dawdled for seven months because of an acrimonious fight over funding for Zika in 2016. That left health departments around the country cash-strapped and forced to cut back on existing public health programs, like responding to STD outbreaks. (Florko, 3/2)

Lawmakers are discussing emergency funding for the coronavirus, but there's not even a draft of the legislation yet. Public health experts worry that the funding will get held up in the gridlock created by a hyper-partisan Congress, leaving cash-strapped state health departments underwater. Meanwhile, Democrats seize on the Trump administration's response to the crisis as a talking point on the campaign trail.

Human Error Remains A Formidable Threat As Federal Government, States Brace For The Outbreak

Past epidemics show just how quickly human error can lead to disaster, yet it's nearly impossible to prevent. Meanwhile, experts say the U.S. is better positioned than most to handle an epidemic, but it still could face critical shortages of respirators and masks. Meanwhile, states prepare for an influx of cases.

Politico: The Glaring Loophole In U.S. Virus Response: Human Error

Even as the Trump administration and Congress prepare to direct billions of dollars to coronavirus prevention, human error remains a formidable threat to preventing the spread of the virus. Mistakes already abound as federal, state and local public health departments scramble to prepare for outbreaks in the United States — or detect those that may already have begun. Flaws in a test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coupled with initial federal rules limiting who should be tested, delayed the ability to diagnose patients. (Ehley, 3/2)

NPR: CDC Defends Its Handling Of Coronavirus Case In California

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there's been "confusion" about the handling of a coronavirus patient in California who is thought to represent the first case of the virus being transmitted in the general population, rather than through a known contact with someone who has been in China. The case involves a woman who appears to have contracted the virus in California, apparently without having contact with anyone who had traveled abroad or was previously known to have the coronavirus. (Chappell and Simmons-Duffin, 2/28)

The New York Times: How Prepared Is The U.S. For A Coronavirus Outbreak?

In 2005, the federal government sought to assess how a respiratory-related pandemic might play out in the United States. Its report estimated that a severe influenza pandemic would require mechanical ventilators for 740,000 critically ill people. Today, as the country faces the possibility of a widespread outbreak of a new respiratory infection caused by the coronavirus, there are nowhere near that many ventilators, and most are already in use. Only about 62,000 full-featured ventilators were in hospitals across the country, a 2010 study found. More than 10,000 others are stored in the Strategic National Stockpile, a federal cache of supplies and medicines held in case of emergencies, according to Dr. Thomas R. Frieden, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Jacobs and Fink, 2/29)

The New York Times: Who’s On The U.S. Coronavirus Task Force

President Trump formed a coronavirus task force in late January, and members have been meeting regularly. But as the virus began to spread around the globe and infections were confirmed in the United States, Mr. Trump named Vice President Mike Pence as his point person at the end of February, and more administration officials were added to the panel. Among them are internationally known AIDS experts; a former drug executive; infectious disease doctors; and the former attorney general of Virginia. (2/29)

Politico: Alex Azar: Need To Treat Americans As ‘Adults’ On Coronavirus

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Sunday that, when it comes to coronavirus, it’s important to “treat the American people like adults.” “It’s very important that we treat the American people like adults and explain to them that we don't know where this will go, that we will see more cases, that we will see continued community spreading in the United States, as we're seeing around the world,” Azar said on ABC’s “This Week.” (Dugyala, 3/1)

Politico: Pence: It’s OK For Local Schools To Shut Down Over The Coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration will defer to local officials on their decisions on the coronavirus. “I think the president would respect any decisions that are made at the state and local level,” he said in an interview airing Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” (Cohen, 3/1)

CNN: How US Schools Are Preparing For The Coronavirus

As communities across the United States prepare for the novel coronavirus, many are wondering how schools plan to respond. Millions of students in China, Japan, Vietnam, Mongolia, Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Italy and elsewhere have been impacted by school closures in recent weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. And fears of an outbreak in the United States have already prompted a handful of school closures in the Northwest, including at Jackson High School in Snohomish County, Washington, where a boy tested positive for the coronavirus. (Andone, 3/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: Schools Plan For Possible Fallout From Coronavirus Outbreak

Schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking “perfect attendance” awards as they brace for the possibility that the new coronavirus could begin spreading in their communities.Districts have been rushing to update emergency plans since federal officials warned that the virus, which started in China, is almost certain to begin spreading in the U.S. Many are preparing for possible school closures that could stretch weeks or longer, even as they work to tamp down panic among students, parents and teachers. (Binkley, 2/28)

The Associated Press: Media Faces Challenges In Covering Coronavirus Outbreak

Covering the coronavirus story requires careful navigation and constant attention. News organizations trying to responsibly report on the growing health crisis are confronted with the task of conveying its seriousness without provoking panic, keeping up with a torrent of information while much remains a mystery and continually advising readers and viewers how to stay safe. (3/2)

The Washington Post: Alabama Residents Rejected Plan To Relocate Quarantined Coronavirus Patients After Rumors, Poor Planning

Not long before local leaders decided, in the words of one of them, that federal health officials “didn’t know what they were doing" with their plan to quarantine novel coronavirus patients in town, a doctor here set out in a biohazard suit to stage a one-man protest along the highway with a sign. “The virus has arrived. Are you ready?” it asked. The town didn’t think it was. Residents already were unnerved by strange stories posted on Facebook and shared via text messages about helicopters secretly flying in sick patients, that the virus was grown in a Chinese lab, that someone — either the media or the government — was lying to them about what was really going on. (Frankel, 3/1)

North Carolina Health News: NC Hospitals Prepare For Coronavirus

As the World Health Organization warns the new coronavirus has “pandemic potential,” state and national experts worry that in the case of a widespread and sustained outbreak, an influx of patients could lay bare the glaring resource inequities between urban and rural hospitals... North Carolina has seen no confirmed cases thus far, but state officials said last week that while the risk for coronavirus in the state remains low, they are preparing for potential respiratory infections. (Hoban and Engel-Smith, 3/2)

North Carolina Health News: Is NC Ready For Coronavirus?

North Carolina handled one of the eight confirmed cases of SARS, the last new coronavirus that emerged in 2003. Like the coronavirus, COVID-19, that’s recently emerged in China, SARS swept the globe, causing widespread concern, and in some places, panic. Over the course of 10 months, SARS caused more than 8,400 confirmed cases, mostly in China. About 11 percent of patients died, a total of 916 people. (Hoban, 2/28)

Capitol Beat News Service: Gov. Kemp Appoints Georgia Coronavirus Task Force

Gov. Brian Kemp named an 18-member task force Friday to handle Georgia’s response to the coronavirus outbreak. The governor acted following a morning phone conversation with Vice President Mike Pence, who is heading the Trump administration’s federal response effort to the virus, which also goes by the name COVID-19. (Williams, 2/28)

The Baltimore Sun: Coronavirus: Here’s What You Need To Know To Prepare For A Possible Outbreak In The United States

As countries around the world continue to monitor the spread of the coronavirus, Maryland health officials are beginning to put together response plans should the virus become a pandemic. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for a possible outbreak in the United States. (Reed, 3/2)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Preparing For Possible Extended Shutdowns Of Schools, Businesses, Events As Coronavirus Spreads

People in Maryland and across the country know the drill when a big snowstorm is coming: Stock up on toilet paper, nonperishable human and pet food and needed medications. As a new coronavirus wallops the rest of the world and makes inroads in the United States, officials are pointing to that kind of preparation. Canceled events, school and day-care closures and direction to work from home “are the kinds of things people should plan for,” Gov. Larry Hogan said at a news conference this week. (Cohn, Bowie and Knezevich, 3/1)

Los Angeles Times: Amid Coronavirus Concerns, Churches Are Taking New Precautions

With more cases of coronavirus announced Sunday, some churches are making changes designed to better protect parishioners. The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Bernardino, which serves San Bernardino and Riverside counties, announced that parishes have the option “to implement liturgical restrictions that are allowed during the annual flu season,” according to a letter from the Office of the Vicar General. (Wigglesworth and Karlamangla, 3/1)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: To Prep For Coronavirus, This Is How Louisiana Hospitals, Officials Are Cranking Up Plans

Empty shelves in local stores that sell respiratory face masks are one sign of coronavirus concerns among Louisiana residents. But in a warehouse nearby, a stockpile of masks, gowns, gloves and emergency ventilators is ready for area hospitals in the event that the virus spreading around the globe makes its way to Louisiana. (Woodruff, 2/28)

Boston Globe: Second Coronavirus Case Confirmed In R.I.; Both Patients Were On A School Trip To Europe

A teenager has become the second Rhode Island victim of the coronavirus, and state health officials said she was on the same school trip to Europe last month as the first victim, a man in his 40s who was hospitalized. The trip was sponsored by Saint Raphael Academy, a Catholic high school in Pawtucket; those on the trip visited Italy, France, and Spain. (Fitzpatrick, 3/2)

KQED: What Californians Need To Know About The Coronavirus

The Santa Clara County Public Health Department announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total count in the county to seven. The fifth case is an adult woman who suffers from chronic health conditions. The sixth and seventh cases are a husband and wife who have recently traveled to Egypt. All three patients are currently hospitalized. (McClurg, 3/1)

KQED: Union Says 124 Hospital Workers Sent Home Because Of UC Davis Coronavirus Patient

The nation's largest union of registered nurses says hospitals are not prepared for an outbreak of the new coronavirus.Since a COVID-19 patient was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center on Feb. 19, National Nurses United says, 124 nurses and health care workers who were at high risk of having been exposed to the coronavirus were told by the hospital to quarantine themselves at home, which they have complied with. The workers are being paid during this period. (Remmel, 2/28)