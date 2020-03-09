Global Health Watch

Bloomberg: Top Health Official Anthony Fauci Predicts ‘Social Distancing’ As Outbreak Continues “Social distancing” will become more prevalent in the U.S. over the next three months as the nation attempts to tamp down the spread of the new coronavirus, Anthony Fauci said Sunday. “We’re getting a better sense as the days go by” of the scope of the outbreak in the U.S., Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Unfortunately, that better sense is not encouraging, because we’re seeing community spread.” (Dexheimer, 3/8)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Map: Tracking Cases In The U.S. And Around The World By Sunday, confirmed cases in the United States had climbed to more than 530, while the South by Southwest festival in Austin and the Calle Ocho Music Festival in Miami were both canceled. Several states have declared a state of emergency. (3/8)

The Washington Post: As Fears Rise Of A Global Recession, The White House And Federal Reserve Are At Odds Over How To Help As he concluded meetings in Saudi Arabia on Feb. 23, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell sent urgent emails to his staff about the coronavirus. The outbreak was escalating in South Korea, Italy and Iran, and the central bank needed to intensify its response to the economic shock. While Fed economists began to run through scenarios of what could go wrong, senior White House officials both privately and publicly maintained that there was virtually no reason for concern. On Feb. 25, as Powell began meeting with staff to prepare contingency plans, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the U.S. had an almost “airtight” containment on the outbreak, a day after urging investors to “buy these dips" in the stock market. (Long and Stein, 3/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Federal Agencies Prepare For Coronavirus Disruptions Federal agencies are preparing to deploy emergency plans to maintain essential services—from directing air traffic to delivering mail and making Social Security payments—as the novel coronavirus epidemic widened and the nation’s capital diagnosed its first case. Some agencies are canceling nonessential travel. All are planning for widespread absences and making provisions for working remotely. Some workers, like food-safety inspectors, won’t have that option; the challenge will be keeping them safe and healthy. (Davidson, 3/8)

The New York Times: U.S. Health Experts Say Stricter Measures Are Required To Limit Coronavirus’s Spread As the coronavirus gained a foothold in the United States, thousands of employees from Seattle to Silicon Valley were told to work from home. Public school districts in several states have shut down, universities are moving classes to online only, and even churches are limiting services or prayer meetings. A global health conference in Orlando, Fla., planned for Monday, which President Trump was supposed to address, will no longer happen. Off the California coast, another cruise ship with infected passengers is waiting for a place to dock. The State Department on Sunday advised Americans, especially those with underlying health conditions, not to travel on cruise ships. (Grady, 3/8)

The Hill: Surgeon General: You're Going To See More Cases Of Coronavirus, 'Doesn't Mean We Should Panic' Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said Sunday that Americans should not panic as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increases across the country. “We've been saying this all along. Initially, we had a posture of containment so that we could give people time to prepare for where we are right now,” Adams said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Now, we're shifting into a mitigation phase, which means we’re helping communities understand, you're going to see more cases. Unfortunately, you're going to see more deaths, but that doesn’t mean that we should panic.” (Klar, 3/8)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Warnings Become More Urgent For The Elderly And Frail As public health officials move to confront the coronavirus, they are targeting their most urgent messages to the elderly and frail who are at greatest risk from COVID-19. California officials have been urging that group to avoid large public gathering, travel and events. The Santa Clara city library is canceling all programs for the upcoming week, and most programs at the senior center. San Jose’s senior meals program will transition to a boxed to-go pick-up format. (Lin, King and Tchekmedyian, 3/8)

The New York Times: Not His First Epidemic: Dr. Anthony Fauci Sticks To The Facts Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, is widely respected for his ability to explain science without talking down to his audience — and lately, for managing to correct the president’s pronouncements without saying he is wrong. President Trump said that drug companies would make a coronavirus vaccine ready “soon.” Dr. Fauci has repeatedly stepped up after the president to the lectern during televised briefings or at White House round tables to amend that timetable, giving a more accurate estimate of at least a year or 18 months. Mr. Trump said a “cure” might be possible. Dr. Fauci explained that antiviral drugs were being studied to see if they might make the illness less severe. (Grady, 3/8)

Politico: Health Officials Shift Tone On Coronavirus, Say Elderly And Sick At Risk The government's top infectious disease expert on Sunday said that the coronavirus outbreak is getting worse and warned elderly and sick people to avoid traveling or circulating in crowds — a point later reinforced by new CDC guidance. The remarks from Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, signaled a change in tone from health officials representing the Trump administration, making it clear that the outbreak is past the point where it can be prevented from spreading or easily tracked. That contrasted with the more measured language from some Trump officials including Vice President Mike Pence. (Tahir and Ehley, 3/8)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Outbreak: 'We're Past The Point Of Containment' As a cruise ship with nearly 3,000 stranded travelers prepares to dock Monday in the Port of Oakland, top health officials warned that the country has entered a new stage in dealing with the deadly coronavirus — one in which containment is no longer possible. “We’re past the point of containment,” Dr. Scott Gottlieb, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration during the first two years of President Trump’s administration, said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” (Chabria, King, Campa and Wigglesworth, 3/8)

The New York Times: In U.S., Cases Of Coronavirus Cross 500, And Deaths Rise To 22 The U.S. has counted at least 539 cases across 34 states — Connecticut reported its first case and Washington announced another patient being treated for coronavirus had died on Sunday — and the District of Columbia, and logged 22 deaths. Washington State, New York, California and Oregon have declared emergencies. A growing number of schools are shutting down across the country, raising concerns about the closings will affect learning, burden families and upend communities. (3/9)

The U.S. has counted at least 539 cases across 34 states and has confirmed 22 deaths from the illness. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the newly confirmed cases showed signs of “community spread,” meaning they couldn’t be traced back to a single source and suggesting the outbreak is intensifying. But, Fauci said, “I don’t think you want to have folks shutting down cities like in northern Italy. We are not at that level. That is a hot spot. Social distancing like in Seattle is the way to go."

Boston Globe: State Department Urges US Citizens Not To Travel By Cruise Ship Amid Coronavirus The post notes that the US Centers for Disease control has advised older adults and travelers with underlying health issues to avoid situations that put them at increased risk for the virus, which entails “avoiding crowded places, avoiding non-essential travel such as long plane trips, and especially avoiding embarking on cruise ships.” (Reiss, 3/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Health Officials Block Several Princess Cruises Ships “It goes without saying that if you are elderly, if you have a pre-existing condition, you have issues of lung disease, heart disease, or you have other medical conditions, I would highly recommend—almost demand—that you not go on a cruise,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a Sunday news conference. (Ailworth and Paris, 3/9)

The Washington Post: U.S. State Department: Americans Should Avoid Cruises During Coronavirus Outbreak Yet the news came as a shock to some industry experts, who expected additional precautions on ships rather than a blanket advisory against cruise travel. Previously, U.S. officials had only gone as far as saying that senior citizens and people with health conditions should avoid cruising. Vice President Mike Pence, who is heading up the Trump administration’s response to the virus, met with industry leaders Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to determine “what more we can do together to protect the American people.” (Shammas and Knowles, 3/8)

The New York Times: State Dept. Tells Americans To Avoid Cruise Ships, Despite Trump’s Misgivings The State Department on Sunday advised Americans against traveling on cruise ships, warning that they presented a higher risk of coronavirus infection and made U.S. citizens vulnerable to possible international travel restrictions, including quarantines. The decision came after President Trump resisted requests from administration officials to publicly urge older travelers to avoid cruise ships and plane travel, saying he thought it would harm those industries, according to two people familiar with the discussions. (Weiland and Haberman, 3/8)

Los Angeles Times: Grand Princess Finally About To Dock. Here's Why Officials Picked Oakland Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a news conference in Oakland on Sunday that the disembarkation and transfer of passengers would take up to three days. But he warned that the situation was “fluid” and could take longer, in part because the port does not regularly deal with cruise ships, and tides and currents allowed only small windows of time to enter and leave. When finished, the Grand Princess would sail out of San Francisco Bay, he said, with the remaining 1,094 crew members — mostly foreign nationals — to be quarantined on board. (Chabria, King, Wigglesworth and Mozingo, 3/9)

Los Angeles Times: Stranded By Coronavirus, Cruise Passengers Eager To Land In Oakland Stranded aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship stuck off the coast of San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak, Karen Spoon was getting frustrated. “I’m starting to feel the effects of cabin fever,” she said Sunday. But detailed plans to get people off the boat at the Port of Oakland as early as Monday made Spoon, from Canada, and others feel more optimistic for the first time in days. (Chabria, 3/9)

The Hill: Cruise Liner Approved To Dock In Florida After Staff Tested For Coronavirus A Regal Princess cruise liner was approved to dock in Florida on Sunday after two crew members were tested for possible coronavirus infection. The Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Sunday evening that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials had announced around 6:30 p.m. that the two crewmembers had tested negative, allowing hundreds of passengers and fellow crew to disembark after hours of waiting on board. (Bowden, 3/8)

Georgia Health News: 34 Georgia Passengers From Cruise Ship Heading To Dobbins Air Base Gov. Brian Kemp said Sunday that 34 Georgia passengers from the coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cruise ship, along with others on board, will be transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta on Monday. The ship has been held off the coast of California after 21 people onboard tested positive for the coronavirus, known as COVID-19. (Miller, 3/8)

The Hill: Virus-Stricken Cruise Ship To Dock In Oakland "The Department of State is working closely with the home countries of several hundred passengers to arrange for repatriation to their countries," HHS added in a statement. (Budryk, 3/8)

Reuters: Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Bound For Coronavirus Quarantine In California, Elsewhere Nearly all 1,100 crew members will remain on board the vessel, which will depart Oakland as soon as possible following removal of the passengers and sail for an as-yet undetermined location outside San Francisco Bay for the duration of their two-week quarantine, he said. Passengers requiring acute medical attention and hospitalization will be allowed off the ship first and taken to health care facilities elsewhere in California, as would a relatively limited number of crew expected to need immediate treatment, the governor said. (Gorman and Goldberg, 3/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Efforts To Battle Coronavirus Escalate Around The Globe “Nearly 1,000 passengers who are California residents will complete the mandatory quarantine at Travis Air Force Base and Miramar Naval Air Station, and residents of other states will complete the mandatory quarantine at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland in Texas or Dobbins Air Force Base in Georgia,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a Sunday statement. (Ansari, Wong and Ailworth, 3/8)

The Associated Press: Officials Set To Receive Thousands From Ship Hit By Virus Federal and state officials in California were preparing Monday to receive thousands of people from a cruise ship that has been idling off the coast of San Francisco with at least 21 people aboard infected with the coronavirus. Fences were being installed at an 11-acre site at the Port of Oakland, as authorities readied flights and buses to whisk the more than 2,000 passengers aboard the Grand Princess to military bases or their home countries for a 14-day quarantine. More than 3,500 on the ship hail from 54 countries. (Rodriguez and Weber, 3/9)

The Wall Street Journal: Canada’s SARS Experience Helps Rapid Testing Response To Coronavirus About a day after Chinese researchers published genetic information on the new coronavirus in mid-January, a Toronto laboratory ran its first diagnostic test on a suspected case. The result was negative. By early March, Canada, with a population the size of California, had completed close to 3,000 coronavirus tests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meanwhile, had run less than 500. Although U.S. testing expanded last week, local officials have complained that they still can’t keep up with surging demand. (Mackrael, 3/8)

Boston Globe: Mass. Insurers To Cover Full Cost Of Coronavirus Testing, Treatment Health insurers in Massachusetts will cover the full cost of testing, counseling, treatment, and vaccination for the novel coronavirus, under new instructions from the state’s division of insurance. That means there will be no co-payments for these services, and deductibles will not be applied to them. But the insurers can check to make sure they are paying only for medically necessary services. A vaccine has not been developed but this directive will apply when one becomes available. (Freyer, 3/7)

Bloomberg: States Seek To Ease Consumer Costs For Coronavirus Testing A growing number of states are requiring health insurers to waive copays and other out-of-pocket expenses for coronavirus testing to make sure family budgetary challenges don’t slow efforts to control the outbreak. (Brown, 3/6)

Sacramento Bee: Stanford University Develops A New Coronavirus Test As the demand for coronavirus tests continues to climb, Stanford University has created its own. The test, created by a Stanford Health Care laboratory, is being used on Stanford Health Care and Stanford Children’s Health patients “suspected of being infected with the respiratory virus,” a news release from the university said. The lab started working on the test in January and confirmed “that the test meets the requirements to be a useful clinical tool” in February, according to the release. (Lin, 3/6)

The Hill: Gates Foundation To Offer Coronavirus Testing Kits In Seattle Area The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will reportedly offer thousands of home testing kits for Seattle-area residents who suspect they may have a novel form of coronavirus. The Seattle Times reported that the kits will become available this week, with a lab funded by the foundation initially set to test hundreds of kits per day and the possibility of expanding that testing to thousands per day in the future. (Bowden, 3/8)

NPR: Drive-Through Coronavirus Tests For UW Medicine Workers Employees of the University of Washington's UW Medicine system, can now get tested for coronavirus without leaving their cars. The system's medical center in northwest Seattle has turned a hospital garage lot into a drive-through clinic that can test a person every five minutes. They typically get results within a day or so. But the idea involves more than convenience. It's also about safety. (Hamilton, 3/8)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Surgeon General Predicts Rapid Rise In Testing For Coronavirus Georgia’s public health labs conducted 30 tests for the new coronavirus Thursday, and federal authorities are gearing up for a rapid expansion of the nation’s testing capacity, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said during a press conference in Atlanta on Friday. Nationally, public and private labs combined are projected to be able to test over a million people by next week, Adams said. Health care providers who think that their patients need a test can now order one for their patients, he said. He did not provide instructions on how to do so. (Mariano, 3/6)

Kaiser Health News: Pence Leaves Out Key Details About Health Coverage Of Coronavirus Testing Amid ongoing concern about the new coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence sought to assure Americans that their health insurance will cover the tests needed for diagnosis. “With regard to the cost, let me be very clear: HHS has designated the coronavirus test as an essential health benefit. That means, by definition, it’s covered in the private health insurance of every American, as well as covered by Medicare and Medicaid.“ (Appleby, 3/6)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In N.Y.: Cuomo Attacks C.D.C. Over Delays In Testing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo criticized the federal government on Sunday for delays in allowing private laboratories in New York State to test for the coronavirus. At a news conference, Mr. Cuomo also announced 16 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total number in New York State to 106. But he said that the state would not know the full extent of the spread until it could do more testing. (Freytas-Tamura, 3/8)

The Washington Post: What Went Wrong With The Coronavirus Tests In The U.S. Since Renee Schwartz developed shortness of breath and a severe cough two weeks ago, she has been trying desperately to get a coronavirus test. She has already been tested for the flu — she was negative — and other problems have been ruled out. But while her doctor thinks a test is warranted, she told Schwartz she does not have access to any tests. “I feel like crap,” said Schwartz, 60, of North Hills, Calif. “I want to know, why can’t I get this test?” (Johnson and McGinley, 3/7)

The New York Times: Anyone Who Wants A Coronavirus Test Can Have One, Trump Says. Not Quite, Says His Administration. The Trump administration on Saturday continued sending contradictory signals about its response to the coronavirus, as a top federal health official appeared to walk back President Trump’s claim that “anyone who wants a test can get a test.” The health and human services secretary, Alex M. Azar II, cautioned that only those who have gone through a doctor or medical professional can be approved for a test, a message that appeared to undercut Mr. Trump, who delivered his promise on Friday as he toured the Atlanta headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Weiland, 3/7)

The Hill: Trump: 'Fake News Media Is Doing Everything Possible To Make Us Look Bad' On Coronavirus Response President Trump in an early morning tweet on Sunday accused the “Fake News Media” of attempting to “make us look bad” on the administration's coronavirus response. The president called the White House’s plan to combat the growing outbreak in the U.S. “perfectly coordinated and fine tuned.” “We moved VERY early to close borders to certain areas, which was a Godsend,” he tweeted. “V.P. is doing a great job. The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to make us look bad. Sad!” (Coleman, 3/8)

Politico: In Crisis, Trump Team Sees A Chance To Achieve Long-Sought Goals In the depths of the 2008 economic downturn, incoming White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel uttered one of those controversial but honest lines that shook Washington: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.” Now, facing another emerging crisis, the Trump White House appears to agree. President Donald Trump and his team are talking up the opportunity to finally achieve stricter border security, wider tax cuts and reduced reliance on Chinese manufacturing amid the spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S. Some officials see it as a narrow opening to offset the political damage from the coronavirus outbreak and deliver — or at least, talk about — some of the president’s longstanding promises. (Cook, 3/9)

The New York Times: For Trump, Coronavirus Proves To Be An Enemy He Can’t Tweet Away Defending against criticism of his handling of the coronavirus, President Trump suggested the other day that he could hardly have been expected to be ready for such an unexpected crisis. “Who would have thought?” he asked during a visit to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nerve center for the government’s response to the outbreak. “Who would have thought we would even be having the subject?” (Baker, 3/8)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Trump Defends Administration’s Coronavirus Approach In Atlanta Visit President Donald Trump almost didn’t make the trip to Atlanta to address his administration’s response to the coronavirus. But when he arrived at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s main Atlanta campus, he didn’t seem to want to leave. After initially scrapping the trip, the president gave an extended press conference at a lab in the CDC facility where he boasted about the agency’s “fantastic work” and declared the nation ready for an outbreak that’s shocked the U.S. economy and tested its health care infrastructure. (Bluestein, 3/6)

NBC News: Mixed White House Messaging On Coronavirus Sparks Internal Frustration White House officials are growing increasingly frustrated at what they see as President Donald Trump's consistent bids to downplay the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, a tendency that has led to a clash in messaging with public health officials. Those mixed signals were on display Sunday as the top infectious disease doctor at the National Institutes of Health, Anthony Fauci, warned the elderly and medically vulnerable to avoid large crowds and long trips or cruises and Surgeon General Jerome Adams told the public to be prepared for more cases and deaths. (Pettypiece, Jackson and Alba, 3/8)

The Associated Press: Official: White House Didn't Want To Tell Seniors Not To Fly The White House overruled health officials who wanted to recommend that elderly and physically fragile Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new coronavirus, a federal official told The Associated Press. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the plan as a way of trying to control the virus, but White House officials ordered the air travel recommendation be removed, said the official who had direct knowledge of the plan. Trump administration officials have since suggested certain people should consider not traveling, but have stopped short of the stronger guidance sought by the CDC. (3/7)

Politico: Trump's Mismanagement Helped Fuel Coronavirus Crisis For six weeks behind the scenes, and now increasingly in public, Trump has undermined his administration’s own efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak — resisting attempts to plan for worst-case scenarios, overturning a public-health plan upon request from political allies and repeating only the warnings that he chose to hear. Members of Congress have grilled top officials like Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield over the government’s biggest mistake: failing to secure enough testing to head off a coronavirus outbreak in the United States. But many current and former Trump administration officials say the true management failure was Trump’s. “It always ladders to the top,” said one person helping advise the administration’s response, who noted that Trump’s aides discouraged Azar from briefing the president about the coronavirus threat back in January. “Trump’s created an atmosphere where the judgment of his staff is that he shouldn’t need to know these things.” (Diamond, 3/7)

The New York Times: Inside Trump Administration, Debate Raged Over What To Tell Public After weeks of conflicting signals from the Trump administration about the coronavirus, the government’s top health officials decided late last month that when President Trump returned from a trip to India, they would tell him they had to be more blunt about the dangers of the outbreak. If he approved, they would level with the public. But Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, got a day ahead of the plan. (Shear, Fink and Weiland, 3/8)

Stat: To Develop A Coronavirus Vaccine, Synthetic Biologists Try To Outdo Nature Even as companies rush to develop and test vaccines against the new coronavirus, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the National Institutes of Health are betting that scientists can do even better than what’s now in the pipeline. If, as seems quite possible, the Covid-19 virus becomes a permanent part of the world’s microbial menagerie rather than being eradicated like the earlier SARS coronavirus, next-gen approaches will be needed to address shortcomings of even the most cutting-edge vaccines: They take years to develop and manufacture, they become obsolete if the virus evolves, and the immune response they produce is often weak. (Begley, 3/9)

The CT Mirror: After The Outcry, A Search For Accommodation On Vaccines In the polarized battle over vaccines, Gov. Ned Lamont thought he’d found common ground with Trisha Connelly, one of the mothers who laid siege to the Legislative Office Building last month, staying overnight to testify against legislation that would bar unvaccinated children from school in September. When Connelly first approached Lamont at a public event Feb. 26 at Eastern Connecticut State University, it seemed like she was asking the governor to back less restrictive rules for medical exemptions to vaccines. (Pazniokas, 3/9)

The New York Times: President Trump On Vaccines: From Skeptic To Cheerleader President Trump has been promising the imminent arrival of a vaccine to halt the spread of the coronavirus, the novel germ that has sickened more than 100,000 people worldwide, killed more than 3,400 and is now spreading in the United States. Federal health officials have repeatedly pointed out that his timetable is off — that it will take at least a year — but his single-minded focus on warp-speed production of a new vaccine represents a striking philosophical shift. For years, Mr. Trump was an extreme vaccine skeptic who not only blamed childhood immunizations for autism — a position that scientists have forcefully repudiated — but once boasted he had never had a flu shot. (Hoffman, 3/9)

Modern Healthcare: Coronavirus Exposes Lax Practices For Infection Control As coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S., experts say the outbreak is revealing the healthcare industry inability to control infections at its own facilities or protect employees. Twelve people have died from the virus as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with nine linked to an outbreak within a single nursing home in suburban Seattle. On Wednesday, California reported its first COVID-19 death involving a patient who was being treated at a hospital near Sacramento, according to reports. (Johnson, 3/6)

The Washington Post: ‘Germ-Fest’ Party Preceded Deadly Nursing Home Outbreak In the days before the Life Care Center nursing home became ground zero for coronavirus deaths in the U.S., there were few signs it was girding against an illness spreading rapidly around the world. Visitors came in as they always did, sometimes without signing in. Staffers had only recently begun wearing face masks, but the frail residents and those who came to see them were not asked to do so. And organized events went on as planned, including a purple-and-gold-festooned Mardi Gras party last week, where dozens of residents and visitors packed into a common room, passed plates of sausage, rice and king cake, and sang as a Dixieland band played “When the Saints Go Marching In.” (Condon and Johnson, 3/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Nursing Home In Washington State Calls For More Help In Coronavirus Outbreak The Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of a fatal coronavirus outbreak called for more aid, as a federally deployed medical team arrived and deaths linked to the facility increased. Deaths tied to the outbreak at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, in Washington, increased to 14 Saturday, Public Health Seattle & King County reported. At least 19 people have died nationwide. The nursing home, which has faced criticism from public-health officials and residents’ families, received some test kits to be used for residents and extra medical staff in recent days, but it needs more, Tim Killian, a facility spokesman, said at a briefing Saturday. (Evans and Kamp, 3/7)

The Wall Street Journal: Nursing Home At Center Of Washington Coronavirus Outbreak Target Of Criticism Washington state officials are considering taking over a nursing home tied to 10 deaths in the Covid-19 outbreak after the facility’s owners drew criticism from local officials and families for spotty and at times chaotic dissemination of information. At one point, a woman whose mother died at the facility this week of still-unknown causes said she was later contacted by a nursing-home staffer to say her mother was alive and well. Federally deployed doctors and nurses are expected to begin helping staff at the Life Care Center of Kirkland nursing home this weekend, augmenting an in-house staff that has been reduced by quarantines. (Koh, Kamp and Evans, 3/7)

The New York Times: How To Help Protect A Family Member In A Nursing Home More than 10 people in the United States have died and over 200 have been sickened after contracting the coronavirus that continues to spread around the globe. The deaths have occurred in California and Washington State, including several residents at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. The death toll at a facility with a population vulnerable to disease and infection, and indications that the virus was spreading for weeks, raises difficult questions: Are nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the United States prepared for a serious public health threat? If you have a loved one in a facility, should you be concerned about their health and safety? And what, if anything, can you do? (Ortiz, 3/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Nursing Homes Brace For Coronavirus Outbreak Amid Staffing Concerns Nursing homes across the country are bracing themselves for further spread of the new coronavirus amid worries over shortages of staff to care for their vulnerable elderly residents. The risks were highlighted when a facility in Kirkland, Wash., emerged as the site of some of the earliest U.S. cases of infection and deaths linked to the virus. World-wide, many of those who have died from the virus are elderly. (Hayashi, 3/6)

The Associated Press: Nursing Homes Face Unique Challenge With Coronavirus From Miami to Seattle, nursing homes and other facilities for the elderly are stockpiling masks and thermometers, preparing for staff shortages and screening visitors to protect a particularly vulnerable population from the coronavirus. In China, where the outbreak began, the disease has been substantially deadlier for the elderly. In Italy, the epicenter of the virus outbreak in Europe, the more than 100 people who died were either elderly, sick with other complications, or both. (Kennedy and Gomez Licon, 3/8)

The New York Times: Voting In The Time Of Coronavirus: Gloves, Rumors And Disinfectant Elections are complicated events, involving massive amounts of paperwork, thorny issues of law and a widely scattered cast of poll workers and ballot counters. In Washington State, which is holding its 2020 primary on Tuesday, there is another matter that officials are having to consider this year. “How long does coronavirus last in saliva that is on an envelope?” asked Kim Wyman, the secretary of state in Washington, the state hardest hit by the virus so far. (Johnson and Robertson, 3/9)

Politico: Sanders Doesn’t Plan To Limit Rallies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak He cited his three rallies on Saturday and said he’s holding two more Sunday. “I’ve been working really, really hard,” he said. “Look, this is the most consequential election in the modern history of the United States of America. Trump, in my view, is a president who is a liar, who is running a corrupt administration, who does not understand the Constitution of the United States, who thinks he's above the law. He has to be beaten.” Sanders is 78, Biden is 77 and Trump 73. (Guida, 3/8)

The Associated Press: Despite Virus Risk, 2020 Hopefuls Keep Up Campaigns For Now As the coronavirus hits more states, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said Sunday his campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the potentially deadly illness. “Obviously what is most important to us is to protect the health of the American people,” Sanders said as he appeared in a series of TV interviews. “And what I will tell you, we are talking to public health officials all over this country.” (3/8)

The Hill: Schumer, Gillibrand Call For Less Federal Restrictions On Coronavirus Testing In New York New York's Senate delegation consisting of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D) called on the federal government to work with state officials to allow coronavirus testing at more New York facilities. In a letter to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials, Schumer and Gillibrand also urged federal officials to approve the use of automated testing, which they said was among the steps necessary to stay ahead of the needs of New York's population. (Bowden, 3/8)

The Associated Press: Pelosi, Schumer: Trump Needs To Support Help For Outbreak The two top Democratic leaders in Congress are calling on President Donald Trump to support a series of steps to help Americans deal with the coronavirus outbreak — from paid sick leave to widespread and free testing and other moves. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that Trump should put the health and safety of the public first and such steps should take priority over moves to help companies deal with financial losses — like tax cuts for corporations. (3/8)

WBUR: Capitol Hill Installs Precautions, Contingency Plans For Coronavirus Outbreak There are fewer handshakes. Purell hand sanitizer dispensers are posted outside the Senate and House chambers. Staffers are preparing plans to work remotely if there's a sudden closure. Welcome to a post-coronavirus world for the U.S. Capitol as it weighs developments from the spreading outbreak against its daily operations. (Grisales, 3/8)

Politico: Coronavirus Hits Capitol Hill As 2 GOP Lawmakers ‘Self-Quarantine’ Congressional leadership offices said there has been no change in the congressional schedule at this point, although numerous lawmakers are contacting party leaders with questions, concerns and suggestions for responding to the growing crisis. And with many lawmakers in the most endangered category for coronavirus exposure — individuals over age 60 who travel or attend public events — Congress may have a uniquely difficult time responding to the situation. (Dugyala and Bresnahan, 3/8)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Case At CPAC Brings Outbreak Closer To Trump, Threatening To Upend His Routine Amid Reelection Bid The handshake at CPAC put Trump just two degrees of separation away from the virus that he has sought to minimize as it has rocked financial markets and tested his leadership skills. While the White House has maintained that Trump was never in direct contact with the infected person and does not have any symptoms, the potential close call at a political event underscores how the outbreak threatens to upend the president’s routine as he campaigns for reelection. (Olorunnipa, Dawsey and Eilperin, 3/8)

The New York Times: CPAC Attendee Has The Coronavirus, Officials Say An attendee of a conservative conference where President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence spoke last week has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the event’s organizer. The organizer, the American Conservative Union, which hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington, D.C., said the attendee was exposed to the virus before the four-day event and tested positive for it on Saturday. (Levenson, 3/8)

ABC News: Ted Cruz, Paul Gosar To Self-Quarantine Due To Possible Coronavirus Exposure The American Conservative Union, which organized the CPAC event, announced in a statement on Saturday that a CPAC attendee had tested positive for COVID-19. While the exposure occurred before the conference, the person still attended the event and is now in the care of medical professionals in New Jersey. (Lantry, 3/8)

The Hill: Paul Gosar Says He's Under 'Self-Quarantine' After Interacting With Person At CPAC Who Now Has Coronavirus Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) said he and several of members of his senior staff are “officially under self-quarantine” after sustaining contact with a person at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) who has since been hospitalized with the novel form of coronavirus, or COVID-19. “I am announcing that I, along with 3 of my senior staff, are officially under self-quarantine after sustained contact at CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan Virus," he tweeted Sunday, referring to the disease after its place of origin, the Wuhan, China. (Folley, 3/8)

The Wall Street Journal: Ted Cruz Isolates Himself After Potential Coronavirus Exposure “I’m not experiencing any symptoms, and I feel fine and healthy,” Mr. Cruz said in a statement. “Given that the interaction was 10 days ago, that the average incubation period is 5-6 days, that the interaction was for less than a minute, and that I have no current symptoms, the medical authorities have advised me that the odds of transmission from the other individual to me were extremely low.” (Hughes, 3/8)

CBS News: Coronavirus News: Senator Ted Cruz "Briefly Interacted" With Person Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had brief contact with the person at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction. Gosar, R-Ariz., said he had made contact with the person at CPAC and that he and three members of his senior staff were under self-quarantine. His office will be closed for the week, Gosar said in a tweet Sunday. (3/9)

The Associated Press: 2 Members Of Congress Say They Met Man With Coronavirus Two members of Congress, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar, say they are isolating themselves after determining they had contact at a political conference in suburban Washington with a man who has tested positive for coronavirus. Cruz, R-Texas, said Sunday he had brief contact with the man at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago and would spend the next few days at his home in Texas until a full 14 days had passed since their interaction. (3/9)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) said they are taking the precautions after crossing paths with the patient at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Some were worried that President Donald Trump, who attended the event, may have been exposed to the virus.

Reuters: U.S. Airport Screeners, Health Workers Plagued By Fear And Anger As Coronavirus Spreads As coronavirus cases exploded across the world, federal medical workers tasked with screening incoming passengers at U.S. airports grew alarmed: Many were working without the most effective masks to protect them from getting sick themselves. Screeners with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked their supervisors this week to change official protocols and require stronger masks, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters. (3/8)

Reuters: Top U.S. Congressional Democrats Urge Worker Protections During Coronavirus Outbreak The two top U.S. congressional Democrats urged President Donald Trump on Sunday to act quicker to protect workers affected by the deadly coronavirus, including free testing for the virus and paid sick leave for those under quarantine orders or caring for children kept home by school closures. "President Trump continues to manufacture needless chaos within his administration and it is hampering the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak," House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. (3/8)

Kaiser Health News: Surging Health Care Worker Quarantines Raise Concerns As Coronavirus Spreads As the U.S. battles to limit the spread of the highly contagious new coronavirus, the number of health care workers ordered to self-quarantine because of potential exposure to an infected patient is rising at an exponential pace. In Vacaville, California, alone, one case — the first documented instance of community transmission in the U.S. — left more than 200 hospital workers under quarantine and unable to work for weeks. Across California, dozens more health care workers have been ordered home because of possible contagion in response to more than 80 confirmed cases as of Sunday afternoon. (Gold, 3/9)

Modern Healthcare: Healthcare Workers Concerned For Safety As Coronavirus Cases Rise Healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak are urging hospitals to work with them to reduce the risk of infections among employees as a way to ensure there are enough staffer to care for patients. A total of 14 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19 as of Friday, according to reports. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 200 coronavirus cases have been reported across 19 states. (Johnson, 3/6)

Boston Globe: What Exactly Is Self-Quarantine, Anyway? A New Hampshire man who’d recently returned from Italy and had symptoms of the coronavirus had been told to quarantine himself, but instead attended an event on Feb. 28 at the Engine Room in White River Junction, Vt. A few days later, he tested positive for Covid-19 and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services issued an official order of isolation. (Greenberg, 3/6)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Quarantine: How To Self-Quarantine At Home During An Outbreak You’ve stocked up on canned goods and bottled water. You made sure you have everything you’d need to spend 14 straight days in your home. You might have even picked a bingeable Netflix show. Fears of the coronavirus have confined thousands as a means of slowing the spread of the infectious virus. (Kornfield, 3/8)

KQED: The 'Disease Detectives' Tracing The Spread Of The Coronavirus The first known case of community-contracted Covid-19 in the United States was in Solano County last month. When someone does show symptoms, public health officials go through a lengthy process to figure out who they've had contact with. It's something these epidemiologists have trained for. But the sheer scale of this outbreak is what's new. Dr. Bela Matyas is one of these people tracing the path of the new coronavirus from Solano County. (Katayama, Venton, Guevarra and Montecillo, 3/9)

CBS News: The 1918 Flu Pandemic, A Cautionary Tale If the outbreak of COVID-19 has a bullseye in the U.S., it's Washington State. Schools and universities closed, a gauge of alarm here. Seen in Seattle: a lot of masks. But not for the first time. Substitute Spanish flu for coronavirus, 1918 for 2020, and the headlines look familiar. Seattle seized by the Godzilla of modern pandemics. The 1918 flu killed 675,000 Americans; 50-100 million people died worldwide. "That's equivalent to 225 to 450 million people today," said John Barry, who wrote a history of the 1918 flu and is on the adjunct faculty of Tulane University. (3/8)

The New York Times: In 1918, It Wasn’t The Coronavirus. It Was The Flu. A virus makes its way around the globe causing sickness, death, and spreading panic. Avoid crowds, the public is advised. Wash your hands. Avoid spitting in public. “Are you following this coronavirus thing?” asked Robert Hicks, former director of the Mütter Museum, as he took a seat in an office tucked behind the rooms of antique display cases of anatomical specimens. “Some striking similarities to 1918.” (Eblen, 3/8)

Bloomberg: Should You Wear Mask To Guard From Coronavirus? Experts Say This Public health officials have been clear about it: There’s no need for healthy people to go around wearing face masks to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. That hasn’t stopped a run on supplies, which has led to a shortage of face masks for medical personnel coping with the epidemic, who do need them. That news, in turn, has led many people to wonder why a mask that’s vital for protecting a nurse or a doctor wouldn’t help them too. Here’s what’s behind the confusion. (Lauerman, 3/6)

Stat: How Face-Touching Can Spread Viruses — And Why You Can't Help Yourself With the outbreak of Covid-19, health care professionals are urging people to regularly refrain from touching their face. Is that too much to ask? There’s no question it’s easier said than done. According to a 2015 study in the American Journal of Infection Control, people touch their faces more than 20 times an hour on average. About 44 percent of the time, it involves contact with the eyes, nose, or mouth. (Zia, 3/9)

The Washington Post: ICU Patients With Coronavirus And Pneumonia Treated In Wuhan, China The report is highly valuable, say clinicians in the United States and Europe, because it details the course of the disease in critically ill patients — that small but worrisome subset who end up in ICUs. The patients were treated at Jinyintan Hospital in Wuhan, China, during the first month of the epidemic, from the end of December through January. The authors tracked the constellation of life-threatening symptoms, what drugs patients were given to try to combat the infection’s assault on the lungs, how supplemental oxygen was administered, and the outcomes — whether patients survived or died in the ICU. (Booth, 3/7)

Stat: At Harvard Forum, Experts Warn Of 'Most Daunting Virus' In 50 Years For a veteran epidemiologist, an authority on homeland security, and a global health reporter, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is the type of emergency they had long anticipated. But now that it is here, the three experts said Friday, they still couldn’t help but feel the monumentality of what they were watching unfold. “It’s the most daunting virus that we’ve contended with in half a century or more,” Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said at a panel discussion Friday at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. (Joseph, 3/7)

ABC News: Early Mortality Rates For COVID-19 Are Likely Misleading, Experts Say It's possible that COVID-19 isn’t as fatal as most people think. And stockpiling hand sanitizer and masks could hurt people who are truly at risk: the elderly and those with weak immune systems. “Kids and adults have done extremely well in terms of recovery so far,” said Dr. Jeremy Faust, an emergency medicine doctor at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. “It’s so critical that we do not waste resources among the young and healthy and that we really focus on the areas where this might really get out of control.” (Amin, 3/9)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Continues Its Rapid Spread, Confounding Efforts By Global Leaders Efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak showed signs of faltering during the weekend, as Washington, D.C., confirmed its first case Saturday, and Italian leaders announced a plan early Sunday to lock down an entire region including Venice and Milan after reporting 1,000 new cases in 24 hours. The virus’s exact reach remains unknown. Late Saturday, the American Conservative Union announced an individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference less than two weeks ago had tested positive. President Trump, Vice President Pence and a number of other top White House officials had appeared at the four-day event in Maryland. (Itkowitz, Parker and Kim, 3/7)

The Wall Street Journal: How Many People Will Get Sick From The Coronavirus? Epidemiologists Model Answers The coronavirus has so far infected more than 100,000 people around the world and killed almost 3,500 as of Friday. The question that scientists are scrambling to figure out is how far and fast it will spread and how deadly it could become. Hundreds of teams of epidemiologists, mathematicians and statisticians are scouring for data, dialing into conference calls and communicating on Slack channels to share information about the disease. They are pumping reams of data into computer models to refine predictions. The answers they generate will enable governments to better formulate policies to slow it down and let hospitals prepare for who might be coming through their doors—and when. (Belkin, 3/7)

Los Angeles Times: Why Does The Fatality Rate For The New Coronavirus Keep Changing? If 100 people become infected with the new coronavirus from China, how many will die? For weeks, it seemed that the answer was 2. Perhaps a little more, perhaps a little less. The calculation was made by comparing the total number of people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 to the number of people who died of it. As both of those numbers grew, the ratio was bound to shift. (Lin, 3/7)

The Washington Post: U.S. Coronavirus Fatality Rate Could Be Lower Than Global Rate So Far The question everyone is asking: Just how deadly is the novel coronavirus? As it spreads across the planet, researchers are desperate to understand the contagiousness and lethality of covid-19, a respiratory disease that has killed more than 3,400 people. Evidence is mounting that the disease is most likely to result in serious illness or death among the elderly and people with existing health problems. It has little effect on most children, for reasons unknown. (Achenbach and Werner, 3/6)

The New York Times: How Deadly Is Coronavirus? What We Know And What We Don’t “I think the 3.4 percent number is really a false number,” Mr. Trump said in a Fox News interview. “Now, this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations,” he added, “I’d say the number is way under 1 percent.” By definition, the case fatality rate is the number of deaths divided by the total number of confirmed cases, which appears to be what the W.H.O. did to arrive at its rate. Is 3.4 percent a misleading number? We spoke to a number of experts in epidemiology, and they all agreed that 1 percent was probably more realistic (the W.H.O. has also said the number would probably fall). But they also said evidence about the spread and severity of the disease was still too new and spotty to know for sure. (Bui, Sanger-Katz and Kliff, 3/7)

The Washington Post: Health Agencies’ Funding Cuts Challenge Coronavirus Response Karen Koenemann wakes up at dawn, rubs the sleep out of her eyes and immediately starts tapping away on her iPhone from her bed. The anxious emails that began to sprinkle in a few weeks ago are now a daily deluge for the public health director for Pitkin County, Colo. Since the coronavirus reached U.S. soil, thousands of local health officials across the country have been working nonstop and scrambling to prepare. Pitkin County has not had a case, at least not yet, but Koenemann has helped businesses decide whether to cancel conferences, walked leaders through potential school closures, pored over response plans with the hospital in the county seat of Aspen. And it is exhausting. (Hawkins and Wan, 3/8)

NPR: Where The U.S. Coronavirus Emergency Funding Is Headed The coronavirus funding bill signed into law by the president Friday puts much more money toward treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 than his administration requested from Congress last week. The Trump administration's initial request — in the form of a two-page letter to Congress on Feb. 24 — was for $1.25 billion in new funds, with additional money moved from other parts of the federal budget to get to a total of $2.5 billion. The amount authorized Friday is more than three times that. (Simmons-Duffin, 3/6)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Puts A Wrinkle In Wedding Industry JoAnn Gregoli, a 30-year veteran of wedding and event planning, has advice for couples with weddings on the horizon: don’t cancel because of the coronavirus, but instead, postpone. “I’ve gone through the swine flu in Mexico, I’ve gone through the avian flu — this is uncharted waters,” Ms. Gregoli said. With worldwide cases now surpassing 100,000, the New York-based planner has seen the panic begin to set in for wedding industry professionals whose businesses rely on dresses manufactured in China, or flights to destination ceremonies and honeymoons, or even organizing large groups of people. (Halleck, 3/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Can You Play Games With No Fans? Sports Brace For The Coronavirus Impact The impact of coronavirus on the U.S. sports world switched from theory to reality late Sunday when organizers of a high-profile international tennis tournament in Indian Wells, Calif., said they would not hold this year’s event because of a declared public health emergency in Riverside County, Calif. The sudden cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open, which was scheduled to begin on Monday, was the start of a week that could bring severe disruptions to the sports calendar as the U.S. considers more aggressive measures to mitigate the effects of the virus. (Cohen and Radnofsky, 3/8)

Politico: America’s Workers Face An Outbreak Of Uncertainty Americans are going home — and creating an economic train wreck. The coronavirus outbreak has U.S. companies starting to shutter offices and send workers home through layoffs, furloughs or directives to telecommute until health risks from the spreading virus recede. (Noah, 3/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Employees Sidelined By Coronavirus May Get These Benefits California employees who lose work because of the coronavirus may be eligible for a range of benefits including paid sick leave, paid family leave, unemployment insurance and state disability insurance. To inform employees and employers of their rights and responsibilities, the California Department of Industrial Relations and Employment Development Department have issued FAQs related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, for programs they administer. These benefits are generally available only to employees, not independent contractors. (Pender, 3/6)

The Wall Street Journal: How To Keep Calm As Coronavirus Fears Turn Into Market Panic Markets are usually driven by greed or fear. On mercifully rare occasions, they are driven by outright panic. Monday’s price movements as Asian markets opened were one such occasion. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield fell by around 0.4 percentage points as markets opened, which would be its third-largest single-day move in 35 years, surpassing the 0.35 point drop on Friday. The two days with larger declines were October 20, 1987, the day after the Black Monday crash, and November 20 2008, during one of the worst weeks in U.S. financial market history. (Bird, 3/9)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Highlights The Pitfalls Of Health Deductibles Much of the care provided in the United States is unnecessary or too expensive. Cost sharing is one way to try to push patients to be more thoughtful consumers of medical care. The blunt way we use it, however, often does more harm than good. Cost sharing is a blanket term for things like deductibles, co-payments and co-insurance. If patients are spending money “out-of-pocket” — their own money — they might think harder about whether care is worth it. (Carroll, 3/9)

The New York Times: Surge Of Virus Misinformation Stumps Facebook And Twitter First, there were conspiratorial whispers on social media that the coronavirus had been cooked up in a secret government lab in China. Then there were bogus medicines: gels, liquids and powders that immunized against the virus. And then there were the false claims about governments and celebrities and racial unrest. Taiwan was covering up virus deaths, and the illness was spiraling out of control. Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder who now runs a philanthropic organization, was behind the spread of the virus. Italians were marching in the streets, accusing Chinese people of bringing the illness to their country. None of it was true. (Frenkel, Alba and Zhong, 3/8)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Means We Must Telecommute. We're Not Ready On Thursday morning, as the number of new coronavirus cases in California climbed, crates of telecommunications equipment and prefabricated sound isolation booths started arriving at the Playa Vista headquarters of ICANN, the organization tasked with overseeing the deepest levels of the internet. ICANN, which stands for Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, was originally set to hold its March meeting in Cancún, where policy and tech wonks from around the world would convene to hammer out the minutiae of global internet governance. (Dean, 3/6)

Modern Healthcare: New Telemedicine Strategies Help Hospitals Address COVID-19 When the first U.S. patient with COVID-19 sought medical care at Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.) in February, there were a host of concerns: providing high-quality care, keeping up-to-date on emerging information and reducing other patients' exposure to the virus, not to mention minimizing exposure among the hospital's own medical staff. Infection control is an area where telemedicine carts proved essential. The carts allowed workers roll video cameras and other telemedicine equipment into a patient's room so a physician could check in without physically being at the bedside. (Cohen, 3/6)

The Associated Press: As Coronavirus Spreads, Medicare Gets Telemedicine Option The coronavirus legislation signed by President Donald Trump on Friday would let Medicare expand the use of telemedicine in outbreak areas, potentially reducing infection risks for vulnerable seniors. Coverage of telemedicine is now limited primarily to residents of rural areas facing long road trips for treatment from specialists. The bill would allow the government to waive those restrictions to help deal with the public health emergency created by the coronavirus outbreak. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 3/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Cases In New York State Rise To 105

The number of people across New York infected with coronavirus was 105, based on state and city tallies Sunday, as residents prepared for a new workweek full of caution about personal contact and staying home if they notice any concerning symptoms. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the new tally was up from 89 Saturday. He renewed his call for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve automated testing for Covid-19—the disease caused by the virus—by private laboratories, including the Northwell Health site he used as a backdrop for a news conference. (Brody, 3/8)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In N.Y.C.: Disease Detectives

In just over a week, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State has jumped to at least 106, with about 4,000 people being isolated in their homes as a precaution. And yesterday, Scarsdale, a suburb in Westchester County, shut its public schools until March 18 after a faculty member tested positive. Columbia University shut classes for two days. (Paybarah, 3/9)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Outbreak Stymies New York Budget Debate

Health-care providers had planned a major trip to the State Capitol on Wednesday to push lawmakers about why they shouldn’t reduce Medicaid spending by $2.5 billion—a key issue in the state budget debate. But as the new coronavirus spread in New York, the gathering was canceled. The change shows how the coronavirus is crowding out public conversation on issues related to the state budget that is due April 1, at a time when lobbying in Albany normally reaches its crescendo. (Vielkind, 3/7)

The Baltimore Sun: Two More Positive Coronavirus Tests In Maryland, Including One In Harford County, Bring State’s Total To Five

Two more Maryland residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the state’s total of confirmed cases to five, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sunday. The two new patients are a Harford County woman in her 80s who is hospitalized and a Montgomery County man in his 60s who was “briefly hospitalized,” according to a statement from Hogan’s office. Both contracted the virus while traveling overseas, as did the three Montgomery County residents who were identified as having the coronavirus last week. (Wood, 3/8)

The Baltimore Sun: ‘Never Seen Anything Like It’: Maryland Shoppers Stock Up As The Coronavirus Spreads

Denise Cox knew she wanted to be prepared “just in case.” The Highlandtown resident did all her COVID-19-related shopping a week ago at BJ’s Wholesale Club in Canton. Saturday at Harris Teeter in Canton Crossing all she had to worry about was shopping for dinner. “I’m always prepared,“ she said as she retrieved a small bottle of hand sanitizer from her purse. She then rattled off her list of last week’s purchases: four cases of bottled water, Clorox wipes, Lysol spray and bleach. “When I bought the bleach, corona was in my thoughts.” (Williams IV, 3/9)

NPR: To Reduce Coronavirus Risk, U.S. Clergy Rethink Customs

Before she was the interim minister at the Central Christian Church of Austin, Janet Maykus was a chaplain in health care settings, a job that required training in infectious disease control. So when she heard reports of the coronavirus spreading in some U.S. communities, she knew it was time to overhaul religious practices at her church. Last Sunday, instead of offering Communion wine in a shared cup from which all congregants drink, Maykus' service did away with the wine altogether. Also gone for now is the practice of intinction, or dipping the consecrated bread or wafer in the wine. (Godoy and Farzan, 3/7)

The Associated Press: Officials Confirm First Coronavirus Case In Nation's Capital

A man in his 50s tested positive for coronavirus — the first presumptively confirmed case in the nation’s capital — and another person who traveled through the city has also tested positive in Maryland, officials said. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser said Saturday the man in the initial case started exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 in late February. He was admitted to a Washington hospital on Thursday and appeared to have no history of international travel and no close contacts to any other confirmed cases across the U.S., Bowser said. (Balsamo and Superville, 3/7)

CBS News: Rector Of Prominent Washington, D.C., Church Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The first person to test positive for coronavirus in Washington, D.C., is the prominent leader of a historic Episcopal church in Georgetown, the church said Sunday. The Reverend Timothy Cole, rector of Christ Church Georgetown, was diagnosed at the hospital Saturday night and is in stable condition, according to the Reverend Crystal Hardin, the assistant to the rector, who spoke at a press conference outside the church Sunday. (3/8)

The Washington Post: Maryland, Virginia, D.C. Coronavirus Cases: What You Need To Know

As the number of people confirmed to have the novel coronavirus climbs in Virginia, Maryland and the District, officials are trying to ease the confusion many residents feel about the spread of the virus and who should be tested. A story of a D.C. woman who had traveled through the Seoul airport and was unable to access a test for covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, circulated on social media over the weekend, drawing attention to testing criteria used in the District and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Portnoy, 3/8)

North Carolina Health News: NC Community Centers Prepare For COVID-19

As the state contends with its second coronavirus case, this one in Chatham County, North Carolina’s community health centers are stepping up their outreach to some of the most vulnerable members of every community: the uninsured and medically fragile. By recent count, more than a million North Carolinians lacked health insurance. About a quarter of them — or just over 245,000 uninsured people — were seen at a community health center in 2018, according to the North Carolina Community Health Center Association. (Engel-Smith, 3/9)

CBS News: Senator Chris Murphy Says Government Has "No Concept Of The Scope" Of Coronavirus Spread

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy lambasted the Trump administration for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak and said the federal government has "no concept" of the virus' spread due to a lack of extensive testing. Connecticut is one of the 33 states with confirmed cases of coronavirus, though Murphy believes there could be "hundreds if not thousands" of additional unknown cases in his home state. (Quinn, 3/8)

The CT Mirror: Wilton Resident Is State's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient

A Wilton resident who traveled recently to California is the first Connecticut resident to be diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials said Sunday. The resident, a man who is 40 to 50 years old, is being treated at Danbury Hospital. The person “most likely became infected” with the virus during a recent trip to California, the governor’s office said in a statement, and sought care shortly after returning to Connecticut. (Hamilton, 3/8)

The CT Mirror: Doctor Who Made Rounds At Bridgeport Hospital Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

A doctor who works in Connecticut and recently made rounds at Bridgeport Hospital has tested positive for the coronavirus, the governor announced Saturday. This is the second New York state resident who works in a Connecticut hospital to test positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19. State officials announced Friday night that an employee who works at both Danbury and Norwalk hospitals has tested positive for the coronavirus. (Carlesso, 3/7)

The Hill: Oregon Declares State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak as the number of confirmed cases in the state doubled to a total of 14, Brown announced Sunday. Brown authorized the state of emergency by verbal proclamation Saturday night around 8:14 p.m. and confirmed it in an executive order Sunday morning. (Klar, 3/8)

Los Angeles Times: Masks Join Water Bottles At L.A. Marathon Amid Coronavirus Worries

The spread of the new coronavirus has sparked anxiety, panic buying and preventive measures. But for participants in the 35th Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, it was mostly a punchline. “Run like someone with the coronavirus is behind you!” (Xia, Miller and Ormseth, 3/8)

Idaho Statesman: Idaho Legislature Gives $2 Million Emergency Coronavirus Funds

The Idaho Legislature’s budget committee has approved $2 million in emergency funding to help Idaho prepare and respond to a potential outbreak from the novel coronavirus. The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee on Friday approved Gov. Brad Little’s request to transfer the money to his emergency fund for COVID-19, the coronavirus disease that began spreading in 2019. (Dutton, 3/6)

Georgia Health News: Confirmed Coronavirus Cases Now At 5 In Georgia

Georgia Public Health officials said Saturday that two new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state — one in Fulton County and one in Cobb County. Testing on those two patients was done by the CDC prior to the Georgia Public Health Laboratory having the capacity to test for the coronavirus, known as COVID-19. That testing capability at the state lab started Thursday after weeks of delay when the CDC’s initial test kits proved flawed. And state officials announced that the CDC has confirmed the positive test for the new coronavirus in a patient who was admitted to a Rome hospital this week. The original testing was done by the state lab, and the individual is hospitalized. (Miller, 3/7)

WBUR: Rhode Island Braces For Growing Number Of Coronavirus Cases

As Washington and California grapple with a number of coronavirus cases, Rhode Island has confirmed two people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says there are 20 people who have been tested. One person diagnosed with the disease is recovering well at home, she says, while the other remains in the hospital. (Hobson, 3/6)

Bloomberg: Biogen Employees Test Positive For Covid-19 After Boston Meeting

Biogen Inc. said three employees have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a meeting in Boston last week, while five others at the same meeting are presumed to have contracted the disease as state health officials await final confirmation. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drugmaker said in a statement that a number of attendees reported varying degrees of flu-like symptoms after the meeting. (Lipschultz, Wu, and Gopal, 3/6)

Los Angeles Times: SXSW Is Canceled Due To Coronavirus... But For Some, It May Go On

Officials in the state capital declared a disaster late Friday due to fears of the coronavirus, essentially canceling the South by Southwest festival, but for some the show may still go on. Mayor Steve Adler declared the emergency shutdown Friday after consulting with local health officials concerned that the deadly illness could be spread to central Texas by attendees from the West Coast. (Hennessy-Fiske, 3/7)

Sacramento Bee: California Jails, Prisons On Alert For Coronavirus Spread

Hundreds of people confined to a single space every day. People — many with existing health problems — come and go, bringing untold illness and viruses inside. Scores of inmates and staff sharing chow halls and recreation yards, cell blocks and bathrooms.Jails and prisons are petri dishes. (Pohl, 3/6)

Sacramento Bee: Do CA Hospital Have Enough Supplies For Coronavirus Outbreak?

Emergency rooms would likely be swamped, overflowing into “surge tents” outside. Intensive care units might fill to capacity. Test kits and masks could run low. And medical personnel would almost certainly get overwhelmed. A coronavirus pandemic would strain California’s ability to quickly and effectively contain the disease. Although the state has confirmed less than 100 cases and a single death from COVID-19, experts are worried the state’s health care system couldn’t keep up. (Sabalow, Kasler, Reese and Pohl, 3/7)

Sacramento Bee: Sacramento CA Schools Announce Coronavirus Exposure Link

At least two Sacramento City Unified schools announced to families and staff that school community members were potentially exposed to COVID-19 and were in self-quarantine. Both campuses had been deep cleaned. Community members at Leonardo da Vinci School and C.K. McClatchy High School were potentially exposed to the virus, according to statements sent out to families. (Morrar, 3/6)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Testing Bottleneck Frustrates Bay Area Health Officials

Even with a flood of coronavirus testing kits that arrived in California this week, most parts of the state still don’t have nearly enough resources to test everyone who needs it and determine how widespread the virus is, say public health officials and doctors. But relief may be on the way, with more public and private labs expected to come on line next week that could allow for testing of hundreds or even thousands of people a day in the Bay Area. (Allday and Ho, 3/6)

WBUR: Boston Homeless Shelters Taking Extra Steps To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

Homeless shelters are taking extra precautions to try to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Pine Street Inn in Boston has hired an outside company to do deep sanitation — ramping up to have it done daily in addition to the normal shelter cleaning, according to Pine Street's president and executive director, Lyndia Downie. The organization has also installed portable hand-washing stations at its four shelters. (Joliocoeur, 3/6)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: These New Orleans Hospitals Are Ramping Up Screening For Coronavirus At Their Doors

As coronavirus cases spike across the U.S., New Orleans area hospitals are preparing for the increasing likelihood that patients and visitors walking through the doors may be carrying the virus with them. Every person entering a Tulane Health System facility will be screened for coronavirus starting on Monday, according to an email sent out to staff on Friday. (Woodruff, 3/6)

Detroit Free Press: If You Don't Follow Coronavirus Quarantine Orders, You Can Go To Jail

With the number of COVID-19 cases growing around the U.S. and the world, people who are suspected of having novel coronavirus and those with confirmed cases have been asked to self-quarantine, or isolate themselves at home for at least 14 days to avoid spreading the disease to others. But what happens if those people don't follow the advice of health officials? What if they decide to go to a party or the mall or out to dinner? (Shamus, 3/6)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Coronavirus In Milwaukee: Churches Adjusting Communion, Sign Of Peace

Local religious leaders are taking steps to reduce the potential spread of the new coronavirus as concern over how people interact in public spaces grows. From shaking hands with fellow congregants to drinking from a common Communion cup, many Christian services offer multiple opportunities for the virus to spread among crowds gathered in close proximity. (Carson, 3/6)

Charlotte Gazette-Mail: WV Universities Focus On Coronavirus Prevention

Spring break is around the corner for many of West Virginia’s colleges and universities, and as some students may be looking to travel abroad, administrators are preparing courses of action to prevent a potential spread of COVID-19 on campuses upon their return. So far in West Virginia, there have been no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a respiratory illness spread from person-to-person contact. As of Saturday, West Virginia — through the Department of Health and Human Resources — is verified to test in state for the coronavirus instead of sending samples to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Coyne, 3/7)