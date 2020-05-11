From The States

The New York Times: Concert To Test Whether America Is Ready To Rock Again Being first is often a good thing, but the opening this week of what could be the first major concert in the United States is turning into a fraught affair. While the world’s big touring acts remain on hiatus or confined to sporadic online performances, Travis McCready, a country-rock singer, is set to take the stage Friday for an intimate acoustic live performance at a venue in Fort Smith, Ark. (Bowley, 5/10)

ABC News: Bringing America Back: The Post-Pandemic Workplace New cleaning protocols. Employee temperature checks. Color-coding on floors to maintain social distancing. Those are just some of the measures that may come into play as COVID-19 helps shape the next evolution of the office. (Deliso, 5/11)

CNN: Our Cities May Never Look The Same Again After The Pandemic For advocates of walkable, unpolluted and vehicle-free cities, the past few weeks have offered an unprecedented opportunity to test the ideas they have long lobbied for. With Covid-19 lockdowns vastly reducing the use of roads and public transit systems, city authorities -- from Liverpool to Lima -- are taking advantage by closing streets to cars, opening others to bicycles and widening sidewalks to help residents maintain the six-foot distancing recommended by global health authorities. And, like jellyfish returning to Venice's canals or flamingos flocking to Mumbai, pedestrians and cyclists are venturing out to places they previously hadn't dared. (Holland, 5/9)

The Washington Post: Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlor In Cape Cod Pauses After Reopening Because Employees Were Harassed, Owner Says Friday was supposed to be a step back toward normal for Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour. Instead, it turned into one of Mark Lawrence’s worst days in close to two decades serving award-winning desserts in Cape Cod. People disregarded a rule to order an hour before pickup and demanded their ice cream anyway, he wrote on his business’s Facebook page. (Knowles and Kornfield, 5/10)

Politico: New Jersey Almost Required Stricter Infection-Control Rules. But Then It Backed Off. New Jersey officials swore it would never happen again. Almost a year after an adenovirus outbreak killed 11 children at a long-term care facility in northern New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation requiring every such facility in the state to develop outbreak response plans to prevent future tragedies. (Sutton, 5/11)

The Washington Post: Northern Va. Nowhere Near Ready To Reopen Under Northam Plan, Officials Say Northern Virginia, the state’s economic engine, is nowhere near ready to reopen Friday when Gov. Ralph Northam plans to begin lifting shutdown restrictions, the region’s top elected officials said Sunday, citing the continuing increase in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. (Olivo, Tan and Portnoy, 5/10)

Boston Globe: Does Rhode Island Meet The White House Criteria To Reopen? Pretty Much. Governor Gina M. Raimondo is starting a phased reopening of the Rhode Island economy Saturday, giving rise to the question: Does the state meet the suggested guidelines the White House coronavirus task force says should be met before easing restrictions?Pretty much. The Globe looked at the state’s coronavirus statistics as well as the standards established by Raimondo’s health experts, which they say are tailored to the state’s needs. (Milkovits, 5/8)

Kaiser Health News: How COVID Colors The Salon Experience Blush Beauty Bar hair salon had been closed 48 days, a consequence of stay-at-home orders to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. But last Tuesday, the shop in this city of nearly 80,000, about 50 miles north of Denver, was finally reopening after the orders had been partially lifted on May 1. It was booked solid its first day — and for each day the rest of the month. After seven weeks of isolation, it seems people desperately want to get their hair cut. Still, as Colorado attempts a soft reopening, the three-person staff has had to adjust to a new way of doing business. (Hawryluk, 5/11)

The New York Times: For Those Who Must Enforce Coronavirus Lockdowns In California, The Decisions Are Wrenching How do you enforce a law that tramples the Land of the Free? This is the vexing question confronting Angela Alvarado again and again at her kitchen table, the improvised command post where she fields complaints about businesses and residents violating Santa Clara County’s strict lockdown order. Ms. Alvarado, a veteran prosecutor in the district attorney’s office, monitors two computers and a cellphone, and each time an email alert chimes, in sails another complaint. (Rusch and Smith, 5/11)

The New York Times: When Will New York City Reopen? The Path Will Be Difficult Nearly 190,000 people were tested for the coronavirus in New York City over the past two weeks, a record number. The increase in testing, crucial for curbing the outbreak, came as Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to hire a small army of 1,000 disease detectives to track down the contacts of every infected New Yorker. The city is also paying for hotels to house people who cannot quarantine in their cramped apartments, and it may use the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens for the same purpose. (Goodman and Rothfeld, 5/10)

WBUR: Public Health Experts Say Many States Are Opening Too Soon To Do So Safely As of Friday in Texas, you can go to a tanning salon. In Indiana, houses of worship are being allowed to open with no cap on attendance. Places like Pennsylvania are taking a more cautious approach, only starting to ease restrictions in some counties based on the number of COVID-19 cases. By Monday, at least 31 states will have partially reopened after seven weeks of restrictions. The moves come as President Trump pushes for the country to get back to work despite public health experts warning that it's too soon. (Fadel, 5/9)

The New York Times: How Pandemics End When will the Covid-19 pandemic end? And how?According to historians, pandemics typically have two types of endings: the medical, which occurs when the incidence and death rates plummet, and the social, when the epidemic of fear about the disease wanes. “When people ask, ‘When will this end?,’ they are asking about the social ending,” said Dr. Jeremy Greene, a historian of medicine at Johns Hopkins. (Kolata, 5/10)

The Associated Press: Strangeness Of The Day: For Americans, An In-Between Moment In coming years, when they write the narrative histories of the 2020 pandemic — those paperweight-level volumes that reconstruct these strange days in painstaking and vivid detail — the past week in American life will be a particularly curious moment to unpack. It was unlike what came before, and almost certainly unlike what is still ahead. On social media and in real life, Americans fought fervent pitched battles about getting back to their lives — when, where and under what conditions. Mostly, these battles were verbal. Sometimes, they got physical. (Anthony, 5/11)

ABC News: White House, Birx Now Say Detailed CDC Reopening Guidelines 'In The Editing Process' The White House on Friday echoed Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, who said she's still working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on detailed reopening guidelines for states during the pandemic even though a White House task force official said the guidelines wouldn't be issued because those decisions are up to local officials. "We're working with the CDC on a whole series of products, from how to improve community mitigation, what to do about contact tracing, how to improve surveillance, and certainly these more detailed guidelines about child care and camps. Those are still being worked on. No one has stopped those guidelines. We're still in editing," she told CNN Thursday night. (5/8)

Politico: Trump Sticks With Positive Messaging As Coronavirus Misery Piles Up Even as coronavirus deaths mount and infections make inroads into the White House, President Donald Trump is maintaining his upbeat message about reopening the country and restarting the economy. Trump has branded the moment a “transition to greatness,” casting himself as a “wartime president” and Americans as warriors in an epic battle against a disease for which there is still no vaccine. (Cook, 5/11)

The Washington Post: As Deaths Mount, Trump Tries To Convince Americans It’s Safe To Inch Back To Normal In a week when the novel coronavirus ravaged new communities across the country and the number of dead soared past 78,000, President Trump and his advisers shifted from hour-by-hour crisis management to what they characterize as a long-term strategy aimed at reviving the decimated economy and preparing for additional outbreaks this fall. But in doing so, the administration is effectively bowing to — and asking Americans to accept — a devastating proposition: that a steady, daily accumulation of lonely deaths is the grim cost of reopening the nation. (Dawsey, Parker, Rucker and Abutaleb, 5/9)

The New York Times: Putting A Dollar Value On Life? Governments Already Do How much money is a life worth? To many, the answer is so obvious that the question is offensive: Life is immeasurably valuable. No price is too high. During the pandemic, some economists and health experts have said there’s not necessarily a need to weigh the balance between saving lives and saving the economy — that prioritizing fighting the coronavirus will benefit the economy. (Frakt, 5/11)

For example in 1972, a member of a Nixon administration task force on regulating the auto industry valued a life's worth at $885,000 in today's dollars; in 1998 debate over safety bars on trucks, the Department of Transportation's value of a life reached $2.5 million.

ABC News: COVID-19 Cluster Traced To Southern California Birthday Party: Health Department The Pasadena Public Health Department is reminding residents to stay home after a cluster of COVID-19 cases were traced to a birthday party in the Southern California city. More than five confirmed cases and "many more ill individuals" were tied to the party, the department announced. The party was held in early April, after the state's stay-at-home order went into effect. (Deliso, 5/10)

The Wall Street Journal: Curbing Coronavirus With A Contact-Tracing App? It’s Not So Simple. Who would be interested in my exact whereabouts that morning? If I were to have subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, a contact tracer would. (Yes, shadier types might also be interested.) Think of a contact tracer like a public-health detective. They ask infected patients where they’ve been, who they’ve interacted with and when it happened. Then they track down those people and businesses to tell them about their exposure to the virus and to recommend quarantining or cleaning to slow the spread. (Stern, 5/9)

Politico: Virus Hunters Rely On Faxes, Paper Records As More States Reopen A runaway global pandemic is killing tens of thousands of Americans, requiring one of the most cutting edge, data-driven national health responses in American history to stop the virus spread. So what are many public health officials using to share information? Fax machines and paper records. The nation's public health tech system, from the CDC down to local agencies, are relying on technology from the turn of the 21st century that’s slowing efforts to track infected people, gauge how fast the virus is spreading and coordinate resources. It's the result of years of missed opportunities and a technology blitz that modernized big parts of American medicine but left public health agencies behind. (Tahir, 5/10)

The Hill: States Build Contact Tracing Armies To Crush Coronavirus State governments are building armies of contact tracers in a new phase of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, returning to a fundamental practice in public health that can at once wrestle the virus under control and put hundreds of thousands of newly jobless people back to work... Contact tracing is a pillar of basic public health, a critical element in battling infectious disease around the globe. The goal is to identify those who have been infected with a virus and those with whom the infected person has come into contact. (Wilson, 5/10)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Falling Short On Needed Contact Tracers, Experts Say When the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S. in March, George Roberts, chief executive of the Northeast Texas Public Health District, set his three contact tracers to work tracking everyone who had been close to infected people. “They were absolutely overwhelmed within moments,” Mr. Roberts said. Desperate for help, he recruited employees of nearby Tyler, Texas, including police officers, firefighters and the district attorney’s office, beefing up his staff to 26. (Jamerson, 5/10)

Contact tracing is viewed by experts as a key component to reopening the country, but it takes time, money and resources -- all of which are thin for already overstretched public health departments. Meanwhile, federal virus hunters are hamstrung by an outdated system that relied on fax machines and paper documents. And a promising solution posed by tracing apps could breed a host of other smaller problems.

Detroit Free Press: GM Restarts Its Parts Plants And Recalls Some Workforce At All Plants General Motors is starting production at three of its North American parts plants on Monday. GM is also recalling its skilled trades workers and some production workers to most of its assembly and engine plants on Monday too to prep the equipment and the plants for restarting that production the week of May 18, a person familiar with GM's plans who declined to be named because they are not authorized to speak on the topic. (LaReau, 5/9)

Reuters: As U.S. Meat Workers Fall Sick And Supplies Dwindle, Exports To China Soar U.S. President Donald Trump ordered meat processing plants to stay open to protect the nation’s food supply even as workers got sick and died. Yet the plants have increasingly been exporting to China while U.S. consumers face shortages, a Reuters analysis of government data showed. (Polansek, 5/11)

The New York Times: Pork Chops Vs. People: Battling Coronavirus In An Iowa Meat Plant On April 10, Tony Thompson, the sheriff for Black Hawk County in Iowa, visited the giant Tyson Foods pork plant in Waterloo. What he saw, he said, “shook me to the core.” Workers, many of them immigrants, were crowded elbow to elbow as they broke down hog carcasses zipping by on a conveyor belt. The few who had face coverings wore a motley assortment of bandannas, painters’ masks or even sleep masks stretched around their mouths. Some had masks hanging around their necks. (Swanson, Yaffe-Bellany and Corkery, 5/10)

The New York Times reports on elbow-to-elbow work conditions inside a Tysons Foods pork plant in Waterloo, Iowa, its resistance to close and new precautions workers say came too late.

Politico: 'Abusive, Dictatorial, Tyrannical': Republicans Ramp Up Attacks On Lockdowns In recent weeks, Republicans have been angrily lashing out at the media, local and state officials and House Democratic leadership over the continued shutdown — and are now actively encouraging the fired-up protesters swarming state capitols across the country. “It’s ludicrous, it’s arbitrary and it’s absolutely unnecessary,” said Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.), whose state has been one of the earliest to lift coronavirus restrictions. “In some cases, there’s no evidence whatsoever that they eliminate the spread of Covid-19. It’s just abusive, dictatorial, tyrannical-type leadership.” (Zanona, 5/11)

Los Angeles Times: Far Right Outing Those Reporting Coronavirus Violations Aram Westergreen, a construction worker idled last month in the COVID-19 pandemic, filled out an online Washington state form recently to report a pawn shop open despite a ban on nonessential businesses. Westergreen lives in Tacoma, Wash., less than an hour from the nursing home where the first COVID-19 death in the United States was reported in late February. With more than 900 deaths statewide since, and a stay-at-home order in place since March 23, Westergreen, like many of his neighbors, has suffered from lost income, but regards social distancing as critical to slow the spread of the pathogen. (Read and Etehad, 5/10)

The Washington Post: Who Is Judy Mikovits In ‘Plandemic,’ The Coronavirus Conspiracy Video Just Banned From Social Media? [Judy Mikovits] has now accused the scientific establishment of conspiracy again. In a film called “Plandemic,” and in a recently published book that topped the Amazon bestsellers chart this week, she makes a bizarre and false claim: that the doctors and experts shaping public policy in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic have silenced dissenting voices and misled the public for sinister reasons. She falsely claims that wealthy people intentionally spread the virus to increase vaccination rates and that wearing face masks is harmful. The coronavirus-related theories Mikovits presented defy accepted science and wilt under scrutiny, according to dozens of experts who spoke up after “Plandemic” trended this week. (Shepherd, 5/8)

The New York Times: Virus Conspiracists Elevate A New Champion In a video posted to YouTube on Monday, a woman animatedly described an unsubstantiated secret plot by global elites like Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci to use the coronavirus pandemic to profit and grab political power. In the 26-minute video, the woman asserted how Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading voice on the coronavirus, had buried her research about how vaccines can damage people’s immune systems. It is those weakened immune systems, she declared, that have made people susceptible to illnesses like Covid-19. (Alba, 5/9)

A viral video showcasing COVID-19 disinformation espoused by Judy Mikovits has made her a celebrity among conspiracy theorists and anti-shutdown activists. The New York Times and Washington Post look into her background and the path she took to becoming the latest darling of extreme groups.

Media outlets report on news from Washington, New York, Illinois, California, South Dakota, District of Columbia, Connecticut, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maine, Oklahoma, Nevada and Louisiana.

"Chaos" was how Dr. Kevin Hanson described his emergency department at EvergreenHealth hospital in suburban Seattle. Nearly 20 coronavirus patients were coming in every day. Staff members were running out of personal protective equipment. Even one of the doctors became severely ill with the virus. "It's very sobering," Hanson said. "It gave us all a lot of pause, saying 'are we doing the right thing?'" But that was a month ago. Now, Hanson strolls past room after room with empty beds. The lights are off. The waiting room is nearly empty. (Kravarik and Sidner, 5/8)

The New York Times: In Chicago And Los Angeles, Virus Spread Is Slower, But Persistent

As cases of the coronavirus spiraled upward in New York City, leaders of other big cities watched with worry, searching for ways to avoid an escalation of the magnitude that might overwhelm hospitals. In Chicago, the nation’s third-largest city, fear of explosive growth — the kind that overtook New York City, Detroit and New Orleans — has faded in recent days, but the Chicago area has faced its own stubbornly high numbers. Cook County, Ill., which includes Chicago and its closest suburbs, has added more cases of the coronavirus than any other county in the United States on some recent days. On Friday, Cook County added more new cases than the five boroughs of New York City combined. (Bogel-Burroughs and Smith, 5/9)

CNN: South Dakota Sioux Tribe Refuses To Take Down Checkpoints That Governor Says Are Illegal

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota is refusing to end coronavirus checkpoints declared illegal by the state's governor, saying they are the best tool they have to stop the virus from spreading. Gov. Kristi Noem sent letters Friday to the leaders of the Oglala Sioux and the Cheyenne River Sioux tribes demanding that the checkpoints along the US and state highways through tribal land be removed. Her office released an update Sunday clarifying the request: "The checkpoints on state and US highways are not legal, and if they don't come down, the state will take the matter to Federal court, as Governor Noem noted in her Friday letter." (Sidner, Perrot, Moshtaghian and Cullinane, 5/10)

The Washington Post: Street Sense Newspaper Was A Lifeline For The Homeless In D.C. Coronavirus Forced It To Stop The Presses.

After waking up on a recent Monday, Ron Dudley pulled on his Washington Nationals jersey and walked down his street, past a bus stop where he had slept one night, and stopped in front of Trader Joe’s for the first time in three weeks. “When Trader Joe’s opens, I open,” he thought that morning. But unlike every other time he had stood outside of the grocery store on 14th Street in Northwest Washington for the past three years, Dudley had not a single newspaper to sell. (Davies, 5/10)

The Associated Press: Shutdown Of Tribal Casinos Deals Blow To Indian Country

When the Kalispel Tribe of Indians closed its casino as the coronavirus took hold in Washington state, it essentially shut down its economy. That difficult choice has played out nationwide as some 500 Native American casinos have voluntarily closed during the pandemic, often taking away tribes’ main source of income in an effort to protect people’s health in communities with limited medical resources. (Geranios, 5/10)

Dallas Morning News: 423 Coronavirus Cases Reported In Federal Prison Outbreak In Tarrant County

Tarrant County reported 423 cases of coronavirus Sunday in a federal prison outbreak that led to the highest one-day increase in a North Texas county’s tally since the pandemic began. Two more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported in the county, bringing the total to 103 (Keomoungkhoun, Branham, Hoyt and Smith, 5/10)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Ranks Highest For Prisoner Deaths From Coronavirus

The Michigan Department of Corrections has logged more coronavirus deaths than any other state prison system and ranks second nationwide behind New Jersey for prisoner deaths per capita, according to The Marshall Project, a nonprofit journalism outfit that reports on the criminal justice system and is tracking the virus in prisons across the country. (Jackson and Tanner, 5/9)

Dallas Morning News: For Third Time, Dallas County Reports Single-Day High Of 10 Coronavirus Deaths; It Also Adds 249 Cases

Ten more Dallas County residents have died from the coronavirus, tying the county’s single-day high, officials said Friday. Six of the victims were residents of long-term care facilities: a Dallas man in his 60s, a Dallas woman in her 80s, a Duncanville man in his 40s, a Duncanville man in his 70s, a Garland man in his 90s and a Richardson woman in her 60s. (Steele and Marfin, 5/8)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: All Of Georgia’s 159 Counties Now Have At Least One Case Of COVID-19

The highly contagious disease has spared no corner of Georgia. Not metro Atlanta. Not the state’s coastal areas. And not its rural, out-of-the-way communities like Taliaferro and Glascock. As of Friday morning, 31,611 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Georgia and 1,352 people had died from the disease, according to Georgia Department of Public Health data. (Redmon, 5/8)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Dentists Struggle To Meet New Infection-Control Measures

Less than three weeks ago, the Georgia Dental Association, which represents thousands of the state’s dentists, sent a letter to the governor’s office expressing concerns that most of its members would not be able to meet the CDC’s minimum requirements. Fears, echoed by industry leaders in other states, are that dentists could be subject to disciplinary action, and some could lose their licenses, if they are found to be in violation of the new requirements. (Berard, 5/9)

State House News Service: Mass. Virus Reporting Includes Big Gap: The Recovered

A COVID-19 simulator built by Massachusetts General Hospital estimates that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts — meaning "anyone who is in the infectious period" — is roughly 6,200. But there is no real way to know for sure yet. Clinicians in Massachusetts are required to report positive cases of COVID-19, but are not required to report when a patient recovers and the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) does not track the number of recoveries in the state, a DPH spokeswoman said. (Young, 5/8)

WBUR: Worcester Leaders Say Coronavirus Measures Allow City To 'Do Wonders' For Homeless Community

City officials in Worcester say thorough testing for the coronavirus in the homeless community has allowed them to control the spread of the virus and get people help for other conditions as well. The most recent round of testing found just four out of the 59 people (7%) staying at the city's emergency adult shelter had the coronavirus, city leaders say. (Joliocoeur, 5/8)

WBUR: In Northern Virginia, A Grassroots Push To Help Latinos Combat Coronavirus

As Latino households across the country are pummeled by the virus outbreak, staff from Neighborhood Health, a chain of medical clinics in northern Virginia, have stepped up testing efforts in areas where that community is hardest-hit. Of the health center's 30,000 patients, 50% are Latino immigrants hailing from Central America. They are predominantly low-income and uninsured. And though they make up half of the patient population, Latinos represent nearly 90% of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the group's clinics. (Simons, 5/9)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan’s Definition Of Coronavirus ‘Recovery’ Looser Than Others

As Michigan’s first and worst-hit coronavirus patients leave hospitals and rehab units and head back home, the disconnect between the state’s definition of “recovered” and their everyday life is startlingly clear. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services counts those “who are 30 days out from their onset of illness” as recovered. In other words, unless the state receives a death certificate stating otherwise — every person who tests positive is considered “recovered” 30 days after the onset of symptoms. (Erb, 5/10)

Bangor Daily News: State Says Ban On In-Person Church Services Is Constitutional

Attorneys for Gov. Janet Mills on Friday said that her prohibition on in-person worship services do not violate the Constitution in light of the current health crisis as an Orrington church has claimed in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday. (Harrison, 5/8)

The Oklahoman: Status Of School Reopenings Still Unclear In Oklahoma

COVID-19 has thrown Oklahoma school districts and state leaders into a whirlpool of contingency plans, as a model of the 2020-21 school year remains in flux. The ever-changing pandemic creates multiple possibilities, influenced by logistical and financial challenges, that could alter the course of the next school year. (Martinez-Keel, 5/10)

Bangor Daily News: What Doctors Need As Maine Begins To Test More People For The Coronavirus

With Maine aiming to triple its coronavirus testing capacity by the end of next week, doctors are relieved that more will be diagnosed while warning that more protective equipment will be needed to treat an influx of patients. (Andrews, 5/9)

Las Vegas Review-Journal: Nevada To Begin Coronavirus Antibody Testing This Month

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory plans to begin antibody studies this month of those on the front lines of the pandemic and of the general public to better understand what portion of the population has been infected by the new coronavirus and may have developed some immunity. (Hynes, 5/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Is Ramping Up Antibody Tests. The Technology Is Promising, But Big Questions Remain

California public health officials have begun distributing tens of thousands of coronavirus antibody tests from Abbott Laboratories to more than a dozen labs across the state as counties prepare to reopen and allow people to return to work, school and recreation. Other testing and health service companies are promoting antibody testing as a way to help people feel safer, get back to work and establish “a path toward normalcy for Americans.” (Dizikes, 5/9)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Is Publicly Sharing Incomplete Data On Coronavirus Outbreaks At Nursing Homes

California is publicly sharing an incomplete picture of how far the potentially deadly coronavirus has spread throughout skilled nursing facilities for the elderly. Experts say the state’s decision to publish only point-in-time data for each facility rather than case totals over time creates confusion about the scope of infections. Getting a handle on the true extent of the outbreaks at skilled nursing homes is crucial to containing the spread of the virus and saving lives. (Ravani and Thadani, 5/9)

KQED: Poll: Most California Voters Support Farmworker Protections During The Pandemic

Most voters in California support greater economic protections and health care for farmworkers, as they continue to help feed the country through the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new statewide poll. The survey found that 71% of voters agree that agricultural workers who contract COVID-19 should have medical benefits and paid sick leave, even if they are undocumented immigrants. The poll, released Friday, was conducted by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the California Initiative for Health Equity & Action. (Romero, 5/8)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Counties Start Reopening Stores, Slowly And Cautiously

Glimmers of an economic reopening that could bring relief to small businesses and laid-off workers are spreading in the Bay Area, particularly in the more rural North Bay. Solano County said late Thursday it would allow some retailers to open, as well as manufacturers and some other businesses, provided they follow social distancing rules. Napa County suggested on its website that some businesses could reopen as soon as Friday, though it deferred to the state on which ones that might be. (Narayan, Phillips and Cassidy, 5/8)