From The States

Modern Healthcare: UnitedHealth, Microsoft Launch COVID-19 Screening App UnitedHealth Group and Microsoft partnered to launch a tool that allows employers to screen workers for COVID-19 symptoms.The smartphone app, called ProtectWell, asks users a series of questions to screen for symptoms or exposure to the coronavirus. Employers can then direct employees who may have been infected to get tested; results will be reported directly to the employer, the companies said Friday. (Livingston, 5/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Apple, Google Start To Win Over Europe To Their Virus-Tracking Technology The continent that helped lead a backlash against Silicon Valley’s appetite for personal data is increasingly aligning itself with technology built by Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google to blaze a path out of the coronavirus pandemic. Countries across Europe, like others in the developed world, are building their own smartphone apps to help conduct contact tracing. The aim of the apps is to help public-health officials identify and test everyone who has spent time near an infected person, to better understand and contain the virus. (Schechner and Strasburg, 5/17)

Stat: Life As A Covid-19 Contact Tracer: Sleuthing, Stress, Going Off-Script All Maddie Bender knew when she called the New Haven, Conn., family was that a child had tested positive for Covid-19. Anyone who lived with the child was at risk of catching the new virus, and Bender needed to find out if they had symptoms, if new cases were taking root. What she learned was that public health work during a pandemic is four parts shoe leather and intuition, one part empathy. (Sataline, 5/18)

Politico: Getting It Right: States Struggle With Contact Tracing Push A half-dozen states have announced they’re building their own apps to pinpoint the spread of coronavirus so they won’t have to rely on similar efforts from distrusted big tech firms. So far, it’s not going well. North Dakota is getting spotty data from cell phone towers after relying on an app originally designed to connect its state university football fans on road trips to away games. Utah delayed the rollout of a GPS tracking function after technical difficulties. Other states, like Georgia, are promoting tools that rely on people to self-report new Covid-19 infections, potentially creating gaps in the effort to track the spread of the virus. (Ollstein and Ravindranath, 5/17)

The New York Times: Remote And Ready To Fight Coronavirus’s Next Wave In mid-March, Dr. Jim Bristow’s wife came down with gastrointestinal issues. Then, she couldn’t stop coughing. Her symptoms pointed to coronavirus, but she couldn’t get tested — in part because of the nationwide test shortage, but also because the pair lived in Vashon, an idyllic town on an island in Washington State’s Puget Sound with scant medical resources. When Dr. Anthony S. Fauci of President Trump’s coronavirus task force said that the United States was failing with regards to testing, Dr. Bristow, said that it “really struck me.” Dr. Bristow felt inspired to collaborate with other members in the Vashon community to develop a model to test, trace and isolate — in essence, a coronavirus response plan that they call the Rural Test & Trace Toolkit. (Yan, 5/16)

Vashon Island is geographically part of King County — which includes Seattle, the early epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Experts there want to provide a way for understaffed, but oftentimes nimble, rural areas to be able to test, track and isolate cases. Meanwhile, other states try to build up the armies needed for successful contact tracing.

While There Haven't Yet Been Spikes In States That Have Reopened, Azar Warns It's Too Early To Tell

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said that tracking will be imperative as states begin to lift social distancing measures. Governors across the country are facing hard choices about how quickly to reopen as cases continue to climb.

Reuters: So Far, No Spike In Coronavirus In Places Reopening, U.S. Health Secretary Says

U.S. authorities are not yet seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but it was still too early to determine such trends, health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday. “We are seeing that in places that are opening, we’re not seeing this spike in cases,” Azar said on CNN’s “State of the Union” program. “We still see spikes in some areas that are, in fact, closed.” However, Azar said identifying and reporting new cases takes time. A critical part of reopening will be surveillance of flu-like symptoms in the population and other hospital admissions data, as well as testing of asymptomatic individuals, he said. (Chiacu, 5/17)

The New York Times: As States Reopen, Governors Balance Existing Risks With New Ones

The pain of the coronavirus shutdown, in terms of wrecked economies and shattered lives, has been unmistakable. Now, governors across the country are contemplating the risks of reopening, particularly if it produces a surge of new cases and deaths. “This is really the most crucial time, and the most dangerous time,” Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, a Republican, said on the CNN program “State of the Union” on Sunday. “All of this is a work in progress. We thought it was a huge risk not to open. But we also know it’s a huge risk in opening.” State officials said that pressure was building to revive commerce and to chart a path for states to stagger back toward a semblance of normalcy, and some were already discussing plans for starting school in the fall. (Rojas and Delkic, 5/17)

CNN: US Governors Perform Balancing Act To Reopen As Nationwide Covid-19 Death Toll Inches Toward 90,000

Governors across the US are navigating a balancing act as they try to reopen their economies without triggering a second spike of coronavirus cases. By now, all but two states have loosened restrictions in place to help curb the spread of the virus. Some began allowing limited gatherings, while others have allowed restaurants and some businesses to reopen their doors with caution. And while many parts of the country have expressed hope about their number of cases seemingly slowing, other states have reported hikes. More than 1,486,700 Americans have so far tested positive for the virus and at least 89,562 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Maxouris, 5/18)

Politico: Democratic Governors Hit With Flurry Of Legal Challenges To Coronavirus Lockdowns

The raging public debate over statewide coronavirus lockdowns is running parallel to a series of legal battles in state capitals — and the lockdown skeptics got a big boost this week. The decision by Wisconsin’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to toss Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide shelter-in-place order set off a scramble in cities across the state to impose their own local restrictions. Elsewhere, bars and restaurants shut down by the order declared themselves open for business. (Oprysko, 5/17)

The Wall Street Journal: Social Distancing Wanes As States Loosen Coronavirus Curbs

After two months of social distancing, states across the country have begun relaxing stay-at-home measures. But the habits of U.S. residents, based on data from millions of cellphones, indicates Americans have been on the move even before official government orders eased restrictions. Data from Unacast, a location-data firm, showed a steep decline in movement even before states implemented restrictions. As authorities have begun to lift those curbs and others prepare to do so, more Americans are coming into closer contact again. (Wu, Rust and Yeip, 5/16)

The Associated Press: US, European Leaders Weigh Reopening Risks Without A Vaccine

On a weekend when many pandemic-weary people emerged from weeks of lockdown, leaders in the U.S. and Europe weighed the risks and rewards of lifting COVID-19 restrictions knowing that a vaccine could take years to develop. In separate stark warnings, two major European leaders bluntly told their citizens that the world needs to adapt to living with the coronavirus and cannot wait to be saved by a vaccine. (Schor, Stobbe and Kunzelman, 5/18)

Reuters: Beaches, Parks Busy As Europe Heat Wave And U.S. Spring Test New Coronavirus Rules

People are streaming back to beaches, parks and streets just as a heat wave hits southern Europe and spring-like temperatures allow Americans to shed winter coats. As they venture out again, most are keeping their distance and some are wearing masks. However, protests are also heating up from Germany to England to the United States, arguing the government restrictions demolish personal liberties and are wrecking economies. (Shumaker, 5/17)

The Washington Post: Summer Weather And Coronavirus: It May Slow Spread But Won't Halt Pandemic

New research has bolstered the hypothesis that summer’s heat, humidity, abundant sunshine and opportunities for people to get outside should combine to inhibit — though certainly not halt — the spread of the coronavirus. But infectious-disease experts add a cautionary note: Any benefit from summer conditions would probably be lost if people mistakenly believe the virus can’t spread in warm weather and abandon efforts that limit infections, such as social distancing. (Freedman and Achenbach, 5/16)

The Associated Press: Me And We: Individual Rights, Common Good And Coronavirus

From the moment the American republic was born right up until today, this has been its hallmark: Me and we — different flavors of freedom that compete but overlap — living together, but often at odds. The history of the United States and the colonies that formed it has been a 413-year balancing act across an assortment of topics, priorities, passions and ambitions. Now, in the coronavirus era, that tug of war — is it about individuals, or the communities to which they belong? — is showing itself in fresh, high-stakes ways. (Anthony, 5/18)

Politico: Governors Express Measured Optimism For Careful School Reopenings

A trio of governors making the rounds on the Sunday news shows expressed measured optimism about the possibility for schools in their states to reopen by the fall. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in an interview on “Fox News Sunday” outlined the most bullish vision of the three governors, though even he acknowledged: “It’s just not going to look like any other school year.” (Beavers, 5/17)

The New York Times: 'Credible Threats' To Kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Lead To Charges, Police Say

A Detroit man has been charged with threatening to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and the state attorney general, Dana Nessel, prosecutors said on Friday. The man, Robert S. Tesh, 32, was charged with false report of threat of terrorism, a felony. Mr. Tesh relayed what prosecutors called “credible threats” to an acquaintance, using more than one social media messenger on April 14, First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the Michigan State Police, said on Friday. (Mele, 5/15)

CNN: US Coronavirus: Health Officials Double Down On Dangers Of Mass Gatherings

Just as more Americans are allowed to visit beaches, attend church indoors or eat inside a restaurant, health officials say gathering in large groups could send states back to where they started. Texas had its highest single-day increase in new coronavirus cases Saturday, according to numbers from the Department of State Health Services. The Lone Star State, one of the first to start reopening, reported an increase of 1,801 coronavirus cases on Saturday. But it's not clear whether the surge is simply due to more testing, or if the virus is spreading more rampantly. (Maxouris and Yan, 5/17)