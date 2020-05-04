Editorials And Opinions

Los Angeles Times: America's Bad Food System Made Worse By The Pandemic Last Tuesday, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act to direct the Secretary of Agriculture to “take all appropriate action . . . to ensure that meat and poultry processors continue operations.” Although technically the executive order neither forces plants to open nor compels workers to show up, it reveals the president’s utter disregard for plant workers who could face a high risk of contracting COVID-19 from workplaces contaminated with the coronavirus. (Margot J. Pollans, 5/4)

The Hill: Bring Back The Nurse Corps To Fight Coronavirus Almost 80 years ago, America faced an enormous health crisis. The conflagration of World War II was spreading across the globe, creating a dire need for nurses. In response, we created a program called the Nurse Corps. From 1943 to 1948, 124,000 nurses got expedited training to provide life-saving care to soldiers, sailors, and civilians worldwide. Today, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating another nightmare shortage of front-line health care workers. It’s time to revive the Nurse Corps for the modern age. (Ivy Love, 5/3)

The New York Times: What One Doctor’s Suicide Taught Us In the months and years ahead, we’re going to have to train ourselves to be especially attentive to the mental health needs of our first responders to this pandemic. In the aftermath of a disaster, they’re at a far greater risk for post-traumatic stress, substance abuse and major depression than the average civilian. Yet seeing themselves as vulnerable is disruptive — antithetical, even — to their self-concept. They’re the healers in this equation, not the ones who need to be healed. It wasn’t just my friend who taught this to me. Last week NBC ran an interview with the sister of Lorna M. Breen, the medical director of the emergency department at New York-Presbyterian Allen Hospital who died by suicide on April 26. (Jennifer Senior, 5/3)

Los Angeles Times: The Trauma That Comes After Surviving COVID-19 Since nearly half of all patients with severe respiratory failure who are placed on a ventilator die, we tend to declare victory if a COVID-19 patient comes off the machine alive. But the reality is that many survivors of severe respiratory failure and other forms of critical illness fare poorly, even if they do beat their underlying disease. Their likelihood of developing PTSD, depression or anxiety is similar to that of soldiers returning from combat. (Marissa Wagner Meryman, 5/4)

The Washington Post: How The Coronavirus Is Creating Other Threats For Addicts Fear, economic distress and isolation could trigger anxiety and depression in anyone. For people who have opioid use disorders, the coronavirus pandemic is a tinderbox of potential triggers and double binds. Disjointed, often punitive approaches to assistance could leave many addicts at heightened risk of relapse or greater exposure to the virus. For more than a decade, I led a double life, fueled by heroin and mental illness. There was nothing recreational about my use — no dinner parties with pairings of Dilaudid (hydromorphone) and Chilean sea bass, no afternoons of shooting up and playing Ultimate Frisbee. I lost a lot of friends to overdoses and tried many times to stop before I finally got sober 12 years ago. (David Poses, 5/1)

The Hill: Missing From America's Fight Against COVID-19: Vision And Boldness Here’s a mind-boggling plan to safely open the economy and deal with a COVID-19 surge in the fall. Within six months, ramp up testing to 30 million Americans a week and create a giant COVID Community Healthcare Corps to do massive contact tracing. That’s at the core of a “National Covid-19 Testing Action Plan” proposed by experts assembled by the Rockefeller Foundation. (Gregory J. Wallance, 4/29)

Stat: Time Well Spent: Maintaing Research Productivity During Covid-19 Years of my cancer research work came to a grinding halt on March 13. I certainly wasn’t alone. Researchers across the country had to shutter their labs when universities suspended research that was considered “non-essential” to follow social distancing and help slow the spread of Covid-19. (Deborah Watkins Bruner, 5/1)

The New York Times: Coronavirus And The Sweden 'Herd Immunity' Myth For countries battling the coronavirus pandemic, Sweden sets a seductive example. While the world’s biggest economies have shut down, one small, well-governed Scandinavian country has allowed most businesses to stay open. The strategy apparently relies on “herd immunity,” in which a critical mass of infection occurs in lower-risk populations that ultimately thwarts transmission. But the reality is not so simple for Sweden. Government authorities there seem to be for this strategy, then against it, then for it again if the data look promising. (Ian Bremmer, Cliff Kupchan and Scott Rosenstein, 5/4)

Stat: Using Bayh-Dole March-In Rights Would Slow Covid-19 Innovation Scientists across America are working hard to develop treatments for and vaccines against the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Unfortunately, several activist groups are making their jobs harder. (Fred Reinhart, 5/4)

The New York Times: In The Race For A Coronavirus Vaccine, We Must Go Big. Really, Really Big. The Covid-19 virus has killed over 200,000 people, overwhelmed health systems and confined billions of people in their homes. Large sections of the world economy have been locked down. We are desperate for a vaccine, and research is underway around the world toward that goal. However, the challenge facing us has been underestimated. Vaccines often take 10 years to bring to market. We want a new vaccine as fast as possible, where each month matters. (Susan Athey, Michael Kremer, Christopher Snyder and Alex Tabarrok, 5/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Grading The State Virus Response

The government response to the coronavirus has been a tale of 50 states as much as Washington, but most media attention focuses on the White House. Readers therefore might appreciate a comparative look at how state governors have handled the pandemic and especially as they reopen their economies at different times and ways. The ratings come from the Committee to Unleash Prosperity and were put together by economist Art Laffer, Steve Moore of the Heritage Foundation, market analyst Phil Kerpen and journalist John Fund. The results will be released Monday but we got an early look. (5/3)

The Washington Post: The Path To Reopening Is Clear. Our National Strategy Is Not.

May Day brought expiration of the federal social distancing guidance, and as more than half the states began to lift their restrictions, the United States plunged forward in the pandemic without a national strategy. Instead, we have an uneven patchwork of local decisions and a population divided, fatigued, wary and still highly susceptible to the novel coronavirus while suffering massive economic losses. This is a moment to remember what we know, what works and the right way forward. What works is social distancing to break the chains of transmission of a virus that leaps from person to person. We know it works because the early, explosive growth of new infections has slowed. But new infections and deaths are not yet on a downward slope. Every day, 2,000 lives are being lost. It is too soon to return willy-nilly to crowded places or to drop vigilance about masks, hand-washing and discretionary travel. (5/2)

The Washington Post: Trump Can’t Blame China For His Own Coronavirus Failures

The 1918 influenza epidemic, which killed 50 million to 100 million people around the world, is now known as the “Spanish flu.” But it most likely started in Haskell County, Kan., and it was spread around the world by U.S. soldiers initially infected at Camp Funston in Kansas. It should be known as the “American flu” or “Kansas flu.” The influenza became a global pandemic in no small part because U.S. officials failed to warn their own citizens — or the world. (Max Boot, 5/3)

CNN: While George W. Bush Pleads For Unity, Donald Trump Plays Coronavirus Victim

On Saturday, former President George W. Bush released a short, heartfelt video offering words of support for a nation rocked by a staggering loss of lives and livelihoods during the coronavirus pandemic... Come Sunday morning, President Donald Trump shared his view on the video in which he, true to form, made it all about himself and his grievances. (Deal Obeidallah, 5/3)

The Wall Street Journal: The Cruel Covid ‘New Normal’

The Covid-19 epidemic continues to expand in some 20 states. The number of new cases in New York City is slowing, but the picture is different elsewhere in the nation. America has hovered around 30,000 new daily infections and 2,000 deaths for almost a month. Yet the number of days it takes for infections to double has improved, from less than a week in hot spots to almost a month nationally. This represents progress. But everyone thought we’d be in a better place after weeks of sheltering in place and bringing the economy to a near standstill. Mitigation hasn’t failed; social distancing and other measures have slowed the spread. But the halt hasn’t brought the number of new cases and deaths down as much as expected or stopped the epidemic from expanding. (Scott Gottlieb, 5/3)

NBC News: Trump's Coronavirus Testing Blueprint Isn't Enough. Let's Fix This Before We Open America.

On April 26, the White House presented a "testing blueprint," an addendum to the Guidelines for Opening Up America Again announced two weeks ago. It came after weeks of pressure from public health experts and state leaders asking for a national testing strategy. The plan is an important step — in fact, it's the first comprehensive acknowledgment by President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force that we need to do better on testing. But just like the earlier guidelines, it falls short on the details. (Dr. Ashish Jha, 5/4)

Stat: Ventilators Will Sit Unused Without A National Data-Sharing Plan

In Nobel laureate Amartya Sen’s book “Poverty and Famines,” he argues that famines arise not from a lack of food, but from a system that promotes unequal distribution of existing food. That logic easily applies to shortages of ventilators and other medical supplies for fighting Covid-19. (Jayson Marwaha, John D. Halamka and Gabriel Brat, 5/4)

Boston Globe: Federal Government Needs To Change How It Releases Unemployment Data

In the sweeping economic crisis fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, women and people of color are being hit particularly hard. Industries that disproportionately employ them — restaurant, hospitality, and services — were among the first to face large-scale layoffs. Statistics from 17 states show that during the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis, in all 17 states women became the majority of employment seekers. (Susan Smith Richardson and Xanthe Scharff, 4/30)

The New York Times: Covid-19’s Race And Class Warfare

People — mostly white, sometimes armed, occasionally carrying Confederate flags or hoisting placards emblazoned with a Nazi slogan from the Holocaust — have been loudly protesting to push their state governments to reopen business and spaces before enough progress has been made to contain the coronavirus. This is yet another illustration of the race and class divide this pandemic has illuminated in this country.For some, a reopened economy and recreational landscape will mean the option to run a business, return to work, go to the park or beach, or have a night on the town at a nice restaurant or swanky bar. But for many on the lower rungs of the economic ladder, it will only force them back into compulsory exposure to more people, often in occupations that make it hard to protect oneself and that pay little for the risk. (Charles M. Blow, 5/3)

CNN: The Pandemic Offers Chance To Transform The US' Cruel Policies Toward Poor People

Out of the wreckage of World War II, the United States worked with other countries to proclaim, in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, that "freedom from fear and want" are people's highest aspirations. Seventy-two years later, with a pandemic laying waste to lives and livelihoods, the world is again gripped by fear and want. In the United States, the world's wealthiest nation, the coronavirus is laying bare the dire consequences of policies that have led to widespread poverty and inequality. (Alston, Rev. William Barber and Rev. Liz Theoharis, 4/30)