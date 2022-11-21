Covid-19 Crisis

Pfizer's Omicron Booster Better Against New Subvariants

News outlets cover data from Pfizer that show that its omicron-specific booster is better at tackling emerging covid subvariants than older shots are. Separately, the company's CEO Albert Bourla maintained that covid shots will remain "free" in the U.S. despite indirect costs.

CNBC: Pfizer Says Omicron Booster Is Better Against New Subvariants Like BQ.1.1 Than Old Shots

Pfizer said its omicron booster triggers a stronger immune response against a number of emerging Covid subvariants circulating in the U.S. The booster triggered more antibodies against omicron sublineages BQ.1.1, BA.4.6, BA.2.75.2 and XBB.1 in adults older than 55 compared with a fourth dose of the original vaccines, according to new data released by the company on Friday. Antibodies are a key part of the immune system that block the virus from invading cells. (Kimball, 11/18)

AP: Pfizer Booster Spurs Immune Response To New Omicron Subtypes

Pfizer said Friday that its updated COVID-19 booster may offer some protection against newly emerging omicron mutants even though it’s not an exact match. (Neergaard, 11/18)

More on vaccines and treatments —

Stat: Pfizer CEO Says Covid Jabs Will Remain ‘Free,’ Despite Indirect Costs

As Pfizer prepares to hike the price of its Covid-19 vaccines, the company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, maintained at a conference this week that the jabs will continue to be “free for all Americans” because insurers are required to pay the extra cost. (Feuerstein, 11/18)

The New York Times: Will Covid Boosters Prevent Another Wave? Scientists Aren’t So Sure

As winter looms and Americans increasingly gather indoors without masks or social distancing, a medley of new coronavirus variants is seeding a rise in cases and hospitalizations in counties across the nation. The Biden administration’s plan for preventing a national surge depends heavily on persuading Americans to get updated booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Now some scientists are raising doubts about this strategy. (Mandavilli, 11/18)

The New York Times: The End Of Covid Vaccines At ‘Warp Speed’

The Biden administration has launched a last-ditch effort to restore the country’s edge. In a bid to resurrect Operation Warp Speed, President Biden asked the lame-duck session of Congress this week for $5 billion for next-generation vaccines and therapeutics, as part of a broader $9.25 billion pandemic spending request. But Republicans, having blocked requests for next-generation vaccine funding since the spring amid complaints about how the White House spent earlier pandemic aid allocations, have shown no signs of dropping their resistance. (Mueller, 11/18)

The Washington Post: Scientists Working To Develop New Lab-Made Antibodies To Fight Covid

In the evolutionary chess match between the coronavirus and humans, scientists’ next move can’t come soon enough for the millions of Americans relying on treatments known as monoclonal antibodies. These lab-made therapies are rapidly losing their healing power, forcing researchers around the world to devise new antibodies that are both more potent and more resistant to new variants. (Johnson, 11/21)

On the spread of covid —

San Francisco Chronicle: Here’s How COVID Experts Are Handling Precautions For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is approaching, and the pandemic picture is much different from the previous two holidays. Multiple vaccines, boosters and therapeutics are available, at-home testing is easily accessible, and most people have some form of immunity from vaccinations, prior infection or both. Most COVID restrictions have been lifted for many months now, including masking requirements. (Hwang, 11/19)

Stat: How Infectious Disease Experts Respond To Covid Nearly 3 Years In

The world is fast approaching the third anniversary of those days when we got our first inkling that a new disease was spreading in China. In the months that followed, normal life was suspended, then upended. At this point, everyone is well and truly sick of Covid-19 and the accommodations we have had to make to co-exist with it. (Branswell, 11/21)

CIDRAP: NFL Games With Many In-Person Fans May Have Spiked COVID Cases

A study of National Football League (NFL) home games attended by 1.3 million fans suggests that those with high attendance were tied to subsequent county-level COVID-19 surges during the 2020-2021 season. (Van Beusekom, 11/18)