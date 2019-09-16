State Watch

State Highlights: DOJ Outlines Efforts To Address Rural Safety Crisis In Alaska; Activists File Lawsuit Over New Hampshire's Treatment Of Mental Health Patients In ERs

Media outlets report on news fro Alaska, New Hampshire, California, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Minnesota, Florida, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio, Missouri, and Maryland.

ProPublica: Justice Department Will Fund More Prosecutors, Jails And Cops In Rural Alaska

The U.S. Department of Justice is adding federal prosecutors to pursue cases in remote Alaska towns and villages where U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr recently declared a public safety emergency. After visiting Alaska and meeting with Alaska Native leaders, Barr declared the problem to be a national emergency, promising $10.5 million in immediate relief. On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder in Anchorage announced new details on how the money will be spent, as well as related efforts by federal agencies and the state of Alaska. (Hopkins, 9/13)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Held For 20 Days: How N.H.'s Shortage Of Mental Health Beds Erodes Patients' Rights

Imagine you are forced to go to a hospital to receive psychiatric treatment that you don’t think you need. What rights would you have?That’s the question at the heart of a court battle between the state of New Hampshire, the ACLU, and nearly two-dozen hospitals. A ruling in the case could have profound impacts on how New Hampshire treats people who are in a mental health crisis. (Moon, 9/16)

The Washington Post: California Vaccine Bill: Feminine Hygiene Device And Misused Photo At Anti-Vaxxer Rally

Anti-vaccine activists in California heatedly protested new limits on medical exemptions to vaccine requirements days after the bill was finalized amid a nationwide crisis of confidence in vaccinations. First, protesters blocked the entrance to the state capitol Monday and repeatedly shut down the legislature with their demonstrations as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed the bill, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. (Iati, 9/14)

North Carolina Health News: As NC Inmate Needs Persist, A $6 Million Long-Term Care Facility Sits Empty

Clanking security doors, pristine cells, wide halls and private spaces for medical visits all stand ready at the new long-term care facility at Central Prison in Raleigh. The combined assisted-living and skilled nursing facility take up five floors and 32,930 square feet of former mental health care space, recently converted at a cost of $6 million. One of a kind in the state corrections system, renovations on the facility ended March 12. (Goldsmith, 9/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: California Lawmakers Vote For 8:30 A.M. Starting Time For High Schools

A proposal to push back school start times was one of scores of bills passed on the extraordinary final night of the legislative session, which stretched into the wee hours of Saturday morning after a protest by an opponent of mandatory vaccinations who dropped blood from the gallery temporarily shut down the state Senate. SB328, by Sen. Anthony Portatino, D-La Cañada Flintridge (Los Angeles County), would require most secondary schools in the state to adopt the new schedule by July 1, 2022, though rural districts would be exempted. (Koseff and Gardiner, 9/14)

Boston Globe: 8th Human Case Of EEE Confirmed In Mass.

Officials announced Friday an eighth human case of Eastern equine encephalitis has been confirmed in Massachusetts this year, a man in his 50s from northeastern Bristol County. ...EEE is a rare but potentially fatal disease that can cause brain inflammation and is transmitted to humans bitten by infected mosquitoes, according to federal authorities. About one-third of infected individuals who develop the disease will die, officials have said, and those who recover often live with severe and devastating neurological complications. There is no treatment for EEE. (McDonald, 9/13)

Kaiser Health News: UVA Will Cut Back On Lawsuits Against Patients In Wake Of KHN Investigation

UVA Health System, which sues thousands of patients each year, seizing wages and home equity to collect on overdue medical bills, said Friday it would increase financial assistance, give bigger discounts to the uninsured and “reduce our reliance on the legal system.” “This will have a huge impact on patients to the good,” Doug Lischke, the health system’s chief financial officer, said in an interview. The changes will “positively, drastically reduce the legal process” of lawsuits, garnishments and property liens. (Hancock and Lucas, 9/13)

Boston Globe: The Inmate Population In Mass. Keeps Falling, But The Number Of People Put In Solitary Stays High

About one in five inmates was placed in solitary confinement during 2018, alarming prisoner rights advocates and legislators who have criticized the practice as Draconian and called on corrections officials to reduce its prevalence. Last year, at least 2,100 male and female prisoners were placed in isolation at least once, according to biannual reports provided by the Massachusetts Department of Correction. (Cramer, 9/15)

MPR: ER Doc: Stay Off Electric Scooters

Over his 33-year career as an emergency doctor, Dr. Stephen W. Smith has seen a lot. But the electric-scooter-related injuries he’s seen this summer at Hennepin Healthcare are new. ... Smith estimates at least five people are treated in the ER each day for e-scooter-related injuries. That adds up to several hundred ER visits this summer. Unlike [Tonie] Pereira, the wounded are usually e-scooter riders. (Williams, 9/16)

Modern Healthcare: United Behavioral Health Sued Over $5 Million In Denied Claims

Three addiction and mental health treatment centers sued United Behavioral Health, the insurance giant's mental health subsidiary, alleging it denied more than $5 million of medically necessary treatment. In their complaint seeking class action status, the centers asked the U.S. District Court of Northern California to have a neutral third party re-process claims they believe were wrongfully denied. Collectively, they allege more than 2,000 claims filed on behalf of 157 patients were rejected. (Luthi, 9/13)

The Washington Post: Francesann Ford Accused Of Giving Phony Botox To Plastic Surgery Patients Who Purchased On Groupon

They say the doctor had already been warned. Officials suspect Florida doctor Francesann Ford injected her plastic surgery patients with fake Botox from China even after the Food and Drug Administration told her to stop, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. Authorities raided Ford’s Coral Springs office earlier this week as part of a year-long investigation into her practices, local news reports say. (Knowles, 9/13)

The CT Mirror: Fasano Tries To Keep Nursing Home Issue In Play

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, R-North Haven, volleyed back Friday at Gov. Ned Lamont’s offer of temporary relief to nine nursing homes rather than accepting Fasano’s call for a special session to make revisions to the budget crafted by the Democratic majority. In a letter sent Friday to Lamont, Fasano wrote: “We need our governor, as leader of the state, to take strong action and to have the courage to stand up, admit a wrong, and fix it.” (Phaneuf, 9/13)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Report Recommends Against Moving Inmate Medical Services In-House

A new report recommends against Milwaukee County workers taking over medical services for inmates at the County Jail and the House of Correction, services currently provided by contractor Wellpath. ...That model is conservatively expected to cost an additional $7.8 million to $10.3 million total over the next two years and an additional $2.4 million to $4.5 million each year after, the report states. Overtime and transition costs if the current contract needs to be extended were not included in the estimate. (Dirr, 9/13)

Boston Globe: State Investigation Of Hinton Drug Lab Didn’t Include Work Of Chemist Later Convicted Of Stealing Evidence At Another Lab

In a revelation raising new questions about the scope and thoroughness of the state’s response to the Hinton drug lab scandal, the inspector general’s office has acknowledged it never investigated the work of a drug-abusing chemist who processed even more lab tests than her prolific disgraced co-worker, Annie Dookhan. ... The new revelation was included in a Sept. 5 filing with the Supreme Judicial Court in a pending heroin possession case when Special Assistant Attorney General Julia Bell Andrus, who is representing Cunha’s office in the case, said the agency “did not conduct an in-depth investigation specifically into the actions of Farak or any other individual” at Hinton. (Mulvill and Ford, 9/15)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Adult Obesity Rate In Georgia Rose To 32.5% In 2018, Says CDC

The adult obesity rate in Georgia keeps inching higher, according a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The estimated rate in 2018 was 32.5%, up from 31.6% the year before. It has ticked upward every year since 2011, when it was 28%, based on the data, which relies on self-reporting. (Oliviero, 9/13)

Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Diocese Creates Task Force To Review Handling Of Priest-Sex Abuse Allegations

In the six months since the Roman Catholic Diocese of Columbus released a list of priests whom it deemed had been “credibly accused” of sexually abusing minors, it has added 14 more names and started a task force to study its policies and make recommendations to the bishop. The task force, which was formed in May and still is being established, will have 12 to 15 members, including a parish priest and people in the fields of law enforcement, civil law, canon law and mental health. It will review all diocesan policies and procedures related to the sexual abuse of minors, Bishop Robert Brennan said. (King, 9/15)

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Attorney General To Refer Dozen Clergy Sex-Abuse Cases To Prosecutors

Attorney General Eric Schmitt will refer 12 cases of Catholic Church sexual abuse allegations to local prosecutors after reviewing 2,300 personnel records of priests, deacons, seminarians and nuns provided by Missouri’s four Catholic dioceses over the past year. Overall, Schmitt said his office found 163 priests and other clergy members had been accused of sexual misconduct involving minors in Missouri since 1945. In some cases, they were accused of abuse multiple times and by multiple people. (O'Donoghue, 9/13)