Editorials And Opinions

The Hill: Effective Regulation Of The Addiction Treatment Industry Will Take Education And Collaboration With the opioid epidemic continuing to plague America, it's never been more important to help those suffering from addiction find quality and trusted treatment options. Addiction is a complex medical issue that requires clinical treatment to address both the disease of addiction and co-occurring mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. (Michael Cartwright, 9/21)

Stat: Why There's An Overdose Epidemic — In Two Graphs The “overdose epidemic” that so many Americans are talking about isn’t really a single epidemic. It’s actually several of them, something we began exploring when we graphed the yearly counts of overdose deaths for the last 40 years.It turns out that, when totaled, these sub-epidemics trace a nearly perfect exponential growth curve. For four decades, overdose deaths have been growing, doubling about every eight years. (Hawre Jalal and Donald S. Burke, 9/20)

The Washington Post: Congress Isn’t Doing Enough To Stop Opioid Abuse Approximately 60,000 people died from non-methadone opioid overdoses in the United States last year, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you squint at the CDC statistics very hard, you can barely make out a positive trend: the growth in deaths attributable to heroin and common forms of prescription opioids seems to have slowed between 2015 and 2017. However, that smidgen of progress was more than offset by a wave of death from synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, which killed 29,406 people in 2017 — up from roughly 3,000 in 2013. (9/22)

Chicago Tribune: Just Because She Didn't Report It, Doesn't Mean It Didn't Happen I remember those parties. I remember the fear that my parents would find out I was there. Do not underestimate fear of parents as a reason for a teenager not to reveal an assault. But Blasey’s explanation of why she didn’t report her allegation back then hasn’t satisfied many people, most notably the president of the United States, whose tweet on Friday morning triggered the Twitter backlash."I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says,” he tweeted, “charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.” I have a lot of doubt that Dr. Blasey, as she prefers to be called, would have done any such thing. (Mary Schmich, 9/21)

The New York Times: G.O.P. Leaders Can’t Even Fake Respect For Christine Blasey Ford Poor Republicans. They’ve tried so hard to be subtle, to seem respectful of Christine Blasey Ford, even as they’ve maneuvered to undermine her. They would hear her accusations that the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her in high school, they wanted us to know, if only she’d testify on their terms. They wanted Americans to think they had evolved in the 27 years since Anita Hill accused another Supreme Court nominee, Clarence Thomas, of sexual misconduct. Leave it to Donald Trump to strip away the mask and reveal the troglodyte beneath. Administration officials reportedly labored to keep him from going on the attack against Dr. Blasey, but after a few days, the presidential id once again rose up and overwhelmed them and their message. (9/21)

Boston Globe: Even In The #MeToo Era, Can Anything Stop Kavanaugh’s Appointment To The Supreme Court? Despite the #MeToo movement, pedophile priests, sexually predatory coaches, TV star rapists, congressmen with secret sex settlements — and a president multiply accused of sexual assault who brags about his ability to get away with it and apparently pays hush money to a porn star and a Playboy playmate — we don’t just doubt sex crime victims, we eviscerate them. So now a respected and upstanding woman says Kavanaugh nearly raped her when she was but 15. Trump and his Republican enablers clearly don’t care if he did, or did not. (Margert Eagan, 9/24)

The New York Times: The Long Year Of #MeToo On Capitol Hill The past year has brought some validation to female Senate aides. “We never thought there would be any kind of accountability, so to see it happening feels like you can finally exhale,” Ms. Keefe said, speaking about the general #MeToo movement. But the scrambling over Judge Kavanaugh has reawakened old traumas while creating some new ones. It’s not just the daily stress of filtering, as one aide described them to me, the “horrible” calls to Senate offices, including threats of rape against the young women answering the phones. For Democratic women, there’s also a simmering outrage over Republican treatment of Dr. Blasey. Many of the women I spoke with identify closely with Dr. Blasey and her slow and unwilling creep into public view. (Britt Peterson, 9/22)

Chicago Tribune: Trump, GOP Handle Kavanaugh Case With Predictably Patriarchal Idiocy But Trump and the GOP have now taken an issue that could have been handled carefully and respectfully and cast it into the fever swamps of patriarchal idiocy.High-profile conservative activist Ed Whelan, a friend of Kavanaugh, cooked up an outlandish conspiracy theory suggesting Ford is mistaking Kavanaugh for another classmate. The details are too ludicrous to describe, but it wound up pinning the alleged assault — which Republicans have been strongly suggesting never happened — on a man who is now a middle school teacher in Georgia. South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman acted like sexual assault is comedic fodder: “Did y’all hear the latest late-breaking news on the Kavanaugh hearings? Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out that she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.” And President Trump, a man we’ve all heard bragging about how he liked to take women and “Grab ’em by the pussy,” thought not about the country as a whole, not about the untold numbers of sexual assault victims deserving of sensitivity and respect, but only about himself, his Supreme Court nominee and men in general. (Rex Huppke, 9/21)

The New York Times: Sick To Your Stomach? #MeToo It has been almost exactly 27 years since the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings, and we are still defensively explaining — including to our troglodyte president — why women do not always tell the authorities about verbal and physical sexual assaults, why they bury episodes or try to maneuver past them. We are still watching a bookish university professor from the West, who tried to anonymously report an alleged blight on the character of a man about to ascend to a lifetime of power, get smeared as a demanding, mixed-up, uptight, loony fantasist. (Maureen Dowd, 9/22)

Viewpoints: Questions About The Cost Of Medicare-For-All Come From A Bizarre Alternate Reality; FDA Gets It Right For A Change By Not Shrugging Off Teen Vaping

Editorial pages look at these health care issues and others.

The Washington Post: We’re Asking The Wrong Question About Medicare-For-All

With Democrats becoming increasingly ambitious in their policy goals, Republicans believe they have a killer answer to any new proposal: How are you going to pay for it? The fact that this question is asked in complete bad faith — the GOP is the party that recently passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut for corporations and the wealthy without bothering to pay for it — doesn’t mean it can’t be effective. And one reason is that it will probably also be asked by the Washington media, people who as a group are enthusiastic deficit scolds, at least when it comes to programs that actually benefit ordinary people. (Paul Waldman, 9/20)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: FDA Cracks Down On E-Cigarette Products Targeting Kids

Teens lighting up are hard to find these days, but there’s no mistaking the thick clouds of vapor they exhale in classrooms, school bathrooms and at parties. E-cigarettes have replaced the cancer sticks that hooked previous generations. Teen use has risen to an “epidemic of addiction,” says Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.The FDA has announced a major crackdown on retailers selling vaping products to minors. If the industry doesn’t clean up its act, Gottlieb says, the FDA will ban the flavored liquids used in e-cigarettes that attract underage users and appear designed to get them hooked. This is a much-needed, tougher approach on a multibillion-dollar industry profiting at the expense of children’s health. (9/24)

Axios: Surprise Medical Bills Could Be A Powerful 2018 Election Issue

There is growing interest in the problem of surprise medical bills in the media and on Capitol Hill, with a bipartisan group of senators drafting legislation to crack down on the problem. But the issue has not been prominent in midterm campaigns and is not showing up in campaign ads. Why it matters: Recent analyses, including polling and a report on employers' medical claims, show that surprise bills could have as much — or even more — traction with the public than other health issues being featured in the midterms. In an election where health care is top-of-mind, candidates may be missing an opportunity. (Drew Altman, 9/24)

The Washington Post: The New President Of Planned Parenthood Is 'Fearless' — And Prepared To Fight

One reason Planned Parenthood selected Baltimore City Health Commissioner Leana Wen as its new president is because of her background as an emergency room doctor. What better way to emphasize the critical role Planned Parenthood plays in providing health care services each year to nearly 2.5 million people than having a doctor at the helm? Another reason is likely hinted at by something Dr. Wen said in 2016, a year into her job as health commissioner. “I’ve learned that I like a fight,” she told NPR, “. . . and I’m good at it.” (9/21)

Stat: Colorectal Cancer Screening: Science Should Trump Convenience

Make no mistake: Increased screening for colorectal cancer is important. It’s the third most common type of cancer (excluding skin cancer) in the United States, and is expected to kill more than 50,000 Americans this year. But many gastroenterologists like me are concerned about the referral cases we’re seeing for follow-up colonoscopies triggered by positive Cologuard tests, especially those in which Cologuard should not have been prescribed in the first place. Many of us are also concerned that an outsized focus on convenience is overshadowing serious limitations of the test. (Naresh Gunaratnam, 9/24)

The New York Times: Congratulations. Your Study Went Nowhere.

When we think of biases in research, the one that most often makes the news is a researcher’s financial conflict of interest. But another bias, one possibly even more pernicious, is how research is published and used in supporting future work. A recent study in Psychological Medicine examined how four of these types of biases came into play in research on antidepressants. The authors created a data set containing 105 studies of antidepressants that were registered with the Food and Drug Administration. Drug companies are required to register trials before they are done, so the researchers knew they had more complete information than what might appear in the medical literature. (Aaron E. Carroll, 9/24)

Louisville Courier-Journal: Why Is Kentucky Moving Backwards On Reproductive Rights?

There’s good news and there’s bad news. This summer, the people of Ireland voted overwhelmingly to repeal that country’s long-standing ban on abortion – a ban that shamed and forced Irish women to leave their country if they needed the safe and common medical procedure.The joy on Irish women’s faces as the results came in (repeal won with 66.4 percent of the vote) was infectious and inspiring. ...At home in Kentucky, however, we seem to be moving backwards. Our commonwealth has only one abortion clinic to serve millions of residents. Our General Assembly continues to pass, and our governor continues to sign, hostile legislation designed to chip away steadily at reproductive rights. It seems that those in power won’t rest until abortion access in Kentucky is merely theoretical. (Kim Greene, 9/21)

The Washington Post: He Was 8 And Suicidal, And Suddenly Six Cops Were In His Living Room

The boy who loves origami picked up a napkin, and with a few flicks of his fingers, turned it into a star. I could tell he was smart and at ease talking with adults even before I learned he had won a math competition and was asked by his school to serve as an ambassador for new families. On the day I met him, he was all smiles and excited energy. He was not a boy who looked like he wanted to kill himself. (Theresa Vargas, 9/22)

Sacramento Bee: As Suicide Rates Rise, A Survivor Pleads For Action

As suicide rates increase, each of us needs to take actions large and small to lower these numbers. Policymakers need to increase access to mental health services. ...Even though suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, the lack of funding for suicide research shows a lack of concern by elected officials. (André-Tascha Lammé, 9/21)

San Antonio Press-Express: To Protect Kidney Care, Stop Medicare Cuts

We must tell the federal government that Texans living with kidney failure deserve so much better. For the sake of patient choice, affordability and the right to good health, I urge every member of the kidney care community to contact your members of Congress to express your concern with proposed cuts through emails and phone calls. (Tiffany Jones-Smith, 9/23)

San Jose Mercury News: Prop 2 Offers Housing Funds For Mentally Ill

The measure would allow the Legislature to issue $2 billion of bonds to fund housing for homeless people with mental health problems. The money to pay off the bonds — estimated at $120 million a year — would come directly from Proposition 63 revenues, the tax on wealthy Californians that voters passed in 2004 to finance better mental health care.It’s both a humane and smart use of funds. (9/22)