Kaiser Health News Original Stories
Blood, Sweat And Workplace Wellness: Where To Draw The Line On Incentives
Uncertainty over federal standards for these cost-saving programs could trigger different perks for employees and change what they must do to qualify. (Julie Appleby, 9/24)
‘Physicians Of The Mouth’? Dentists Absorb The Medical Billing Drill
Health insurance generally pays more than dental insurance, and newly minted experts say it’s legitimate to bill medical plans for services extending beyond tooth care. Medical insurers caution against inappropriate billing and fraud. (David Tuller, 9/24)
Political Cartoon: 'Up In Smoke?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Up In Smoke?'" by Bruce Plante, Tulsa World.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
The Long Road To Recovery
With wind and rain gone
Public health threats still linger
In Florence's wake.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Summaries Of The News:
Trump Administration Proposal Takes Aim At Legal Immigrants Receiving Health Care, Other Aid From Government
The proposal would expand the parameters that immigration officials use to determine if an immigrant is likely to become a "public charge." Currently, cash benefits are taken into account, but the administration wants to allow officials to consider legal immigrants' use of public health insurance, nutrition and other programs as a strongly negative factor in their applications for legal permanent residency.
The New York Times:
Trump Administration Aims To Sharply Restrict New Green Cards For Those On Public Aid
Trump administration officials announced Saturday that immigrants who legally use public benefits like food assistance and Section 8 housing vouchers could be denied green cards under new rules aimed at keeping out people the administration deems a drain on the country. The move could force millions of poor immigrants who rely on public assistance for food and shelter to make a difficult choice between accepting financial help and seeking a green card to live and work legally in the United States. (Shear and Baumgaertner, 9/22)
Reuters:
Trump Administration Moves To Restrict Immigrants Who Use Public Benefits
The proposed regulation from the Department of Homeland Security would expand immigration officers' ability to deny visas or legal permanent residency to aspiring immigrants if they have received a range of taxpayer-funded benefits to which they are legally entitled, such as Medicaid, the Medicare Part D low-income subsidy, Section 8 housing vouchers and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is commonly known as food stamps. U.S. immigration law has long required officials to exclude a person likely to become a "public charge" from permanent residence. (Torbati, 9/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Trump Proposes Considering Public Benefit Use In Immigration Applications
Hundreds of thousands of low-income children and other members of low-income legal immigrant families could drop out of public programs providing healthcare, nutrition and housing assistance due to a controversial proposed Trump administration rule. (Meyer, 9/23)
The Associated Press:
US Considers Limit On Green Cards For Immigrants On Benefits
The proposal "will clearly define long-standing law to ensure that those seeking to enter and remain in the United States either temporarily or permanently can support themselves financially and will not be reliant on public benefits," the department said. (Spagat, 9/23)
The Washington Post:
Trump Administration Seeks To Limit Access To U.S. For Immigrants Who Use Or Are Likely To Use Public Assistance
The proposal will publish in the Federal Register in the coming weeks, according to DHS, triggering a 60-day public comment period. “After DHS carefully considers public comments received on the proposed rule, DHS plans to issue a final public charge rule that will include an effective date,” the agency said. DHS officials say they are anticipating court challenges to any change. While the proposal does not include tax credits and other health benefits that were under consideration in previous drafts, immigrant advocates have raised concerns that the rule change will force families to forgo help to avoid jeopardizing their immigration status. (Miroff, 9/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump Administration Targets Immigrants On Public Assistance
“Building on the traumatic separation of families at the border, the Trump administration has taken another cruel step,” Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, said Saturday in a statement. “This proposed rule change will similarly result in the separation of families and is just the latest assault on immigrant families.” The proposal would take into account immigrants’ current and past receipt of benefits above a certain threshold but wouldn’t go into effect until the rule is finalized. The rule will be published in the Federal Register in coming weeks. (Armour and Caldwell, 9/23)
Advocates: Tapping Already Underfunded Public Health Programs Not A Solution To Immigration Policy Costs
The Trump administration announced last week that it will divert nearly $200 million in public health funding to support the cost of housing detained immigrant children. Advocates and lawmakers sound the alarm over the shift.
The Washington Post:
Trump Administration Diverts Nearly A Half-Billion Dollars To Migrant Children In Custody
Federal health officials are reshuffling nearly a half-billion dollars this year to cover the expense of sheltering a record number of migrant children in the department’s custody, according to government documents and officials. In a recent letter to several members of Congress, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the department is moving “up to $266 million” to house children from other countries who are on their own, diverting money originally intended for biomedical research, HIV/AIDS services and other health-care purposes. (Goldstein and Moore, 9/21)
The Hill:
Health Advocates Decry Funding Transfer Over Migrant Children
Public health advocates are sounding the alarm over President Trump’s decision to divert nearly $200 million from health programs to fund the detention of unaccompanied migrant children who crossed into the country illegally. The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday notified Congress that it intends to transfer up to $186 million from elsewhere in the agency to pay for housing a growing number of migrant children. (Weixel, 9/23)
And in other news from the border —
ProPublica:
“Humanitarian Crisis” Looms As Arizona Threatens To Revoke Immigrant Children Shelter Licenses
Arizona health officials threatened on Wednesday to revoke the licenses of 13 federally funded immigrant children shelters, accusing the facilities’ operator, Southwest Key, of displaying an “astonishingly flippant attitude” toward complying with the state’s child protection laws. But a day after the state sent its blistering letter to Southwest Key CEO Juan Sanchez, it became clear that any shutdown would create a tumultuous chain of events for federal and state regulators, who lack options for housing tens of thousands of unaccompanied children who cross the border every year. (Sanders and Grabell, 9/21)
The Washington Post:
Parents Face Tougher Rules To Get Immigrant Children Back
Armando Tabora desperately wants to get his teenage daughter out of the government detention facility where she has been for more than three months. He has been stymied at every turn. The Florida landscaping worker took the bold step of going to a government office to submit fingerprints and other documents required for immigrants to get their children out of government custody — and now that information is being shared with deportation agents. He was then told that the woman he rents a room from would also need to submit fingerprints, something she refused to do. He then sought out friends who are here legally to help him out, to no avail. (Salomon and Torrens, 9/22)
Medicaid Beneficiaries Won't Report Hours If They Don't Know The Requirements Exist
Thousands of people were dropped from Arkansas' Medicaid rolls after failing to report new required work hours, but advocates say that's because people don't realize they have to. The federal government invested millions into getting the word out about the health law, and still it took years for people to understand what it was. States have far fewer resources and time.
The New York Times:
One Big Problem With Medicaid Work Requirement: People Are Unaware It Exists
The Trump administration argues that imposing work requirements for Medicaid is an incentive that can help lift people out of poverty. But a test program in Arkansas shows how hard it is merely to inform people about new incentives, let alone get them to act. In the first month that it was possible for people to lose coverage for failing to comply, more than 4,300 people were kicked out of the program for the rest of the year. Thousands more are on track to lose health benefits in the coming months. You lose coverage if you fail to report three times, and the program, in effect for three months, is slowly phasing in more people. (Sanger-Katz, 9/24)
The Hill:
Trump Administration To Review Alabama Work Requirements For Medicaid.
The Trump administration will review Alabama's proposal to require some Medicaid beneficiaries, including parents of young children, work to continue receiving benefits. The proposal would require beneficiaries work or complete other activities for 35 hours a week. Parents of children younger than six would have to work 20 hours a week. (Hellmann, 9/21)
The Washington Post:
Virginia’s Medicaid Work Requirement Won’t Hit Until Long After Program Expands Next Year
Virginia is gearing up to expand Medicaid eligibility to as many as 400,000 residents in January, but requirements that recipients work and pay premiums could lag two years behind, officials said this week. The gap has infuriated Republican state senators who opposed the expansion effort and viewed work requirements as making it slightly less objectionable. (Schneider, 9/22)
In other news on Medicaid —
Modern Healthcare:
Close Governor Races Could Decide Future Of Medicaid
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, whose family was uninsured when she was growing up, says she's running to “expand Medicaid and keep hospital doors open.” Accepting the Affordable Care Act expansion would bring in $3 billion in federal funding a year and cover nearly 500,000 Georgians. She's one of several Democratic gubernatorial candidates making a similar pitch in states that have not extended Medicaid to low-income adults as allowed by the ACA. Others are Andrew Gillum in Florida, Laura Kelly in Kansas, and Janet Mills in Maine. All are locked in tight races against Republicans who strongly oppose expansion. (Meyer, 9/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Hospitals, Insurers Wage Political War Over Managed-Care Dollars
Medicaid is the foundation and structure of its healthcare system, but there are so many gaps for people to fall through that many don't believe in it. If you are not disabled or pregnant, you can't get coverage unless you have a young child or become pregnant. Even then you have to make less than $5,000 per year as part of a family of three. People increasingly don't trust much else about the system, including the hospitals and doctors who run it. (Luthi, 9/22)
Democrats Hammer Health Care Message As Republicans Focus On Discord Over 'Medicare For All'
Even Democratic candidates on the campaign trail in traditionally deep red states are using the threat to the health law's preexisting conditions in ways that would have been unthinkable a few years ago, while Republicans target progressives' support of universal health care. Meanwhile, The New York Times fact checks President Donald Trump's promises to protect preexisting conditions coverage.
Bloomberg:
2018 Democrats Candidates Embrace Obamacare
Democrats used to run away from President Obama’s signature health care law. This year, defending Obamacare from Republican attempts to overturn it is central to the party’s efforts to take back Congress. Democratic candidates are running ads and campaigning on shoring up the Affordable Care Act, not just in reliably blue states, but in traditionally Republican strongholds. Though they might not use the word “Obamacare” itself, Democrats warn against GOP legislation and lawsuits that seek repeal or would block the law’s most popular elements.It’s a far cry from 2010, where fury over Obamacare fueled a Tea Party wave that cost Democrats the House and, four years later, the Senate as well. (Sullivan, 9/20)
CQ:
It's Baaaccck! Health Care Law Again Front And Center In Midterms
For months, polls have shown that health care is a top issue for Democratic voters and candidates are leaning into that. A poll conducted in August by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, which has closely tracked how health care is playing into the 2018 campaign, found that 27 percent of registered voters said health care was the most important issue for candidates to talk about, trailing only corruption in Washington. In recent campaign cycles, Democrats were on defense on the issue, facing protests and criticism for enacting the 2010 health law as voters blamed them for all of their health care concerns, says Ian Russell, a congressional strategist at Beacon Media who previously worked for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee. (McIntire, 9/24)
Politico Pro:
Democrats Run On Pre-Existing Conditions — Their Own
Democratic candidates are getting very personal on the campaign trail as they push to preserve Obamacare, frankly sharing tales of their own health struggles. ...Similar messages are coming from three Democratic senators running for reelection in states that President Donald Trump carried in 2016 — Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, who had a childhood illness, and Missouri’s Claire McCaskill and North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp, both of whom have had breast cancer. (Ollstein, 9/22)
The New York Times Fact Checker:
Trump Claims To Protect Pre-Existing Health Conditions. That’s Not What The Government Says.
The Justice Department told a federal court in June that it would no longer defend provisions in the Affordable Care Act that protect patients with pre-existing medical conditions. In a brief responding to a lawsuit filed by Texas and 19 other states, the Justice Department called the individual mandate — which requires most Americans to buy insurance or face financial penalties — unconstitutional. Government lawyers argued that protections for pre-existing conditions and other medical issues cannot be separated from the individual mandate, and should also be overturned. (Qiu, 9/21)
The Hill:
Trump Hits McCain On ObamaCare Vote
President Trump attacked the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at a campaign rally on Friday in Missouri for his vote last year against repealing the Affordable Care Act. “We had it defeated, unfortunately we lost a certain vote, but we lost all the Democrat votes when you think,” he said. McCain's was the deciding vote against the GOP’s push to overhaul former President Obama's signature health-care plan. (Axelrod, 9/21)
And this month a judge handed what could be an expensive defeat to the government over cost-sharing subsidies —
The New York Times:
Ruling On Health Care Subsidies Could Prove Costly For Government
A federal court ruled this month that a Montana insurer is entitled to federal compensation for subsidy payments under the Affordable Care Act that President Trump abruptly ended last October, a ruling that could reverberate through insurance markets and cost the government hundreds of millions of dollars. At issue are payments for so-called cost-sharing reductions, discounts that enhance the value of health insurance policies purchased from the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces by reducing deductibles, co-payments and other out-of-pocket costs for low-income consumers. President Trump ended the payments in October, one of a series of executive actions intended to undo President Barack Obama’s signature domestic achievement. (Pear, 9/22)
Second Accuser Comes Out Against Kavanaugh As Ford Agrees To Testify This Week
Soon after Christine Blasey Ford agreed to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on her allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, another woman came forward. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is now asking for the hearing to be delayed so that the FBI can conduct an investigation.
The New York Times:
Christine Blasey Ford Reaches Deal To Testify At Kavanaugh Hearing
The woman who has accused Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers has committed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, setting up a potentially explosive confrontation unlike any seen in decades with the future of the Supreme Court at stake. (Stolberg and Fandos, 9/23)
The New Yorker:
Senate Democrats Investigate A New Allegation Of Sexual Misconduct, From Brett Kavanaugh’s College Years
The claim dates to the 1983-84 academic school year, when Kavanaugh was a freshman at Yale University. The offices of at least four Democratic senators have received information about the allegation, and at least two have begun investigating it. Senior Republican staffers also learned of the allegation last week and, in conversations with The New Yorker, expressed concern about its potential impact on Kavanaugh’s nomination. Soon after, Senate Republicans issued renewed calls to accelerate the timing of a committee vote. (Farrow and Mayer, 9/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Kavanaugh Hearing Set As Accuser Commits To Testifying
On Sunday evening, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the committee’s top Democrat, asked for an immediate postponement of the hearing after new allegations surfaced in an article in the New Yorker. Deborah Ramirez, a college classmate of Judge Kavanaugh, told the magazine that she remembered that Judge Kavanaugh had exposed himself to her at a drunken party when they were at Yale University. Judge Kavanaugh said in a statement Sunday that the alleged incident didn’t happen, and the White House said it stood by the nominee. Judge Kavanaugh said, “This is a smear, plain and simple.” (Peterson, Bykowicz and Nicholas, 9/24)
The Washington Post:
Senate Judiciary Panel’s Top Democrat Calls For Delay In Kavanaugh Hearing After New Allegation
In her letter, Feinstein asked “that the newest allegations of sexual misconduct be referred to the FBI for investigation, and that you join our request for the White House to direct the FBI to investigate the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford as well as these new claims.” (Demirjian, Gardner and Kim, 9/23)
Politico:
Kavanaugh Confirmation In Renewed Peril After Second Assault Claim
Importantly, Kavanaugh does not yet have the votes to be confirmed and several GOP senators are watching his reaction to the allegations closely. Privately, several Republicans said they were alarmed by the new allegations, but it was not yet clear whether the party will abandon Kavanaugh. The GOP will wait to see the reaction of Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Bob Corker of Tennessee to assess whether they can proceed, according to a person familiar with caucus politics. (Everett, Schor and Korecki, 9/23)
CQ:
For Kavanaugh, Two Important Swing Votes On Reproductive Issues
If both Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska vote no, it would likely sink the nomination should all Democrats hold together, but thus far they have not given any indication they would do so. Collins accepted his assertion that Roe is “settled law” despite evidence suggesting Kavanaugh would join with the conservative wing of the court to either partially or wholly strike down the decision. And over the years, both senators have carved out reputations as champions of abortion rights. (Miller, 9/24)
PBS NewsHour:
Sexual Assault ‘Myths And Misinformation’ Could Muddy Kavanaugh Hearing, Psychologist Warns
President Trump’s tweet challenging Christine Blasey Ford’s claims because she didn’t report it when it happened set off alarms for survivors and advocates. In fact, most victims never report the sexual assault to law enforcement, says clinical psychologist Veronique Valliere. She joins Amna Nawaz to talks about the complexities of reporting sexual violence. (Nawaz, 9/21)
Opioid Bill Gives Endangered Republicans A Health Care Talking Point On The Campaign Trail
The massive bipartisan opioid package allows incumbents to highlight a victory ahead of the midterm elections. Meanwhile, health groups are worried measures in that package threaten Medicare discounts. And news on the national drug crisis comes out of Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Arizona, as well.
Politico:
Republicans Cast Opioid Bill As Their Health Care Achievement
Endangered Republicans are running ads defending their achievements on health care — but it’s opioids they are boasting about, not the toxic fight about Obamacare and pre-existing conditions. GOP incumbents in Kentucky, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania have run advertising recently focused on their efforts to bolster access to treatment, prevent overdoses and stamp out lethal synthetic painkillers like fentanyl. The conservative American Action Network has chipped in $5 million worth of digital and television ads in battleground districts, touting the GOP's commitment to fighting the epidemic. (Demko and Ehley, 9/22)
CQ:
Kinks Still Being Worked Out On Opioid Bill
Both the Senate and the House have passed bipartisan legislative packages to combat the opioid crisis. With the Senate passing its bill (HR 6), 99-1, on Sept. 17, the two chambers will now need to go to conference to hammer out the differences. But the road to law is likely to be slippery, with key policy issues separating the two bills. Senate aides have said the chamber is nonetheless pursuing an aggressive timeline to begin reconciling the bills as early as this month. (Raman, 9/24)
The Associated Press:
Groups Say Medicare Discounts Threatened In Opioids Bill
Consumer and health care groups are scrambling to block what they say is a move by the pharmaceutical industry to commandeer must-pass opioids epidemic legislation as a vehicle for rolling back drugmaker discounts to Medicare beneficiaries with high prescription costs. Republicans said Friday nothing has been decided in behind-the-scenes discussions. But Henry Connelly, a spokesman for House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, called the effort a "Republican attempt to hijack a bipartisan effort on opioids funding to ram through a multibillion-dollar handout to Big Pharma." (9/21)
Boston Globe:
At Angell Veterinary Hospital, A Grim Sign Of Human Opioid Crisis
Dr. Virginia Sinnott has practiced veterinary medicine for 15 years, but guarding against opioid abuse by pet owners had rarely been part of her job. Until recently. In a sign of the desperation behind the drug epidemic, Sinnott and many other veterinarians believe that more pet owners are using their cats and dogs as a ploy to obtain opioids for themselves. (9/24)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
U.S. Surgeon General In Philly: Expand Needle Exchange Programs Instead Of Opening Safe Injection Sites
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams, in Philadelphia on Saturday to participate in a march to combat stigma against drug addiction, said the Trump administration has made its position on safe injection sites clear: Despite the city's efforts to sanction a site where people can use drugs under medical supervision in order to prevent overdoses, federal officials believe the measure is a violation of federal law. (Whelan, 9/22)
Columbus Dispatch:
Fentanyl Drives Ohio's Overdose Deaths To Record
Fatal drug overdoses kept rising in Ohio last year to a record 4,854, a 20 percent increase over 2016′s toll. It was the eighth year in a row that drug deaths increased, according to data on unintentional drug deaths reported to the Ohio Department of Health. (Candisky, 9/23)
Arizona Republic:
Opioid Treatment In Arizona: How To Help Someone With Opioid Addiction
Loved ones struggle with figuring out exactly how to help, from initially broaching the topic to navigating endless internet searches about treatment possibilities and inevitable set-backs. Though not exhaustive, what follows is a starting point that can help navigate the process of getting help, based on research and expert input compiled by The Arizona Republic. (Pohl, 9/23)
Whistleblowers Accuse VA Of 'Whitewashing' Veteran Neglect After Agency Clears Itself Of Wrongdoing At Manchester Center
A 50-page report from the VA’s Office of Medical Inspector discrediting accusations against the Manchester VA Medical Center sparked outrage by advocates and the whistleblowers who made the allegations, including claims that the center used dirty equipment, neglected veterans and had flies in its operating rooms.
Boston Globe:
VA Report Rejects Whistle-Blower Claims Of Poor Care At Manchester Hospital
The Veterans Affairs Administration has cleared itself of wrongdoing and neglect related to the care of veterans at the Manchester VA Medical Center, rejecting whistle-blower complaints of medical neglect, dirty surgical instruments, and flies in an operating room. A 50-page report from the VA’s Office of Medical Inspector found flies are still present but that the operating room isn’t used, and the instruments weren’t dirty, but simply discolored by the New Hampshire city’s water supply. (Estes, 9/22)
New Hampshire Union Leader:
Draft Report Finding Little Wrongdoing At Manchester VA Met With Skepticism
Like three previous draft reports from the VA's Office of the Medical Inspector (OMI), the latest report includes few findings of wrongdoing and largely exonerates the hospital's previous administrators, who were reassigned after a group of doctors came forward to The Boston Globe with concerns last July. "I'm just astounded and disgusted. I can't even believe - they made this thing look like some sort of farce that had no basis in reality," said Dr. Ted Daly, who stepped down as chief of radiology out of frustration with the hospital's administration. He still works at the Manchester VA. "It's almost like the people who wrote this investigation didn't even care what any of us had to say and had pre-ordained thoughts about what the outcome was going to be."(Feathers, 9/23)
In other veterans health care news —
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Combat Simulator Helps Veterans Relive Trauma, But In Safe Environment
Tomah VA mental health therapists are treating veterans with PTSD, depression and anxiety in a state-of-the-art combat simulator at nearby Fort McCoy. The multimillion-dollar simulator features full size Humvees and weapons surrounded by a 360-degree video and audio system. (Jones, 9/21)
WBUR:
Veterans Struggling After Sexual Assault Increasingly Turn To Service Dogs
Service dog providers are seeing an influx of applications from veterans like Michel who have experienced sexual trauma while in the military. But the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides veterinary benefits for service dogs assigned to people with physical disabilities, does not currently recognize psychiatric service dogs as a proven therapy for mental illness. (Lancianese, 9/22)
CMS Targets Regulation That Penalizes Hospitals If Too Many Patients Die After Organ Transplants
CMS officials say they're eliminating inefficiencies created by the regulation on hospitals' Medicare funding, but advocates say rolling the rule back weakens the government’s authority to hold transplant programs accountable if they fail to provide safe patient care.
ProPublica:
Trump Administration Proposes Weakening Rules Governing Organ Transplant Centers
The Trump administration this week proposed eliminating a decade-old regulation that puts hospitals at risk of losing their Medicare funding if too many of their patients die or suffer organ failure after receiving transplants. The rule the government is proposing to scrap is the same one that led the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to cut off funding last month for heart transplants at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center in Houston after an investigation by ProPublica and the Houston Chronicle revealed an outsized number of patient deaths and complications in recent years. (Hixenbaugh and Ornstein, 9/21)
Storms And Environmental Health
With Immediate Threat From Florence Dissipated, Carolinas Begin Long Recovery Process
Public health threats will continue to plague residents who were impacted from Hurricane Florence, including the fallout from toxic coal ash pouring into a river that supplies drinking water.
The New York Times:
Hurricane Florence Has Gone, But Challenges For The Carolinas Have Just Begun
It will not be easy drying out, fixing up and rethinking whole ways of life in a region drenched and deeply shaken by more than eight trillion gallons of rain. But that is the challenge facing the Carolinas after Hurricane Florence and a wearying week of heroic rescues, hard choices, potential environmental crises — including a dam breach on Friday that allowed coal ash to seep into a river — and a vast response that is still unfolding. (Blinder and Fausset, 9/22)
The Washington Post:
Dam Breach Sends Toxic Coal Ash Flowing Into A Major North Carolina River
North Carolina floodwaters continued to inundate a 47-year-old basin of toxic coal ash alongside Duke Energy’s L.V. Sutton power plant on Saturday, sending polluted waters pouring into a man-made lake and then into the Cape Fear River. The rising waters also swamped a 625-megawatt natural gas plant at the site, forcing it to shut down. The water at the plant was at least six inches deep, Duke spokeswoman Paige H. Sheehan said. Video released by state regulators Saturday showed equipment and buildings at the plant poking up from a vast expanse of water. (Dennis, Mufson and Eilperin, 9/22)
The New York Times:
What Is Coal Ash And Why Is It Dangerous?
The phrase “coal ash” made headlines this week after a dam on a lake at the site of a power plant in Wilmington, N.C., was breached, allowing the hazardous ash into a river that supplies drinking water to much of the southeastern part of the state. The plant that was shut down, owned by Duke Energy, had been a growing concern since last week after heavy rains associated with Hurricane Florence caused a coal ash landfill at the site to erode, spilling ash onto a roadway. (Mele, 9/21)
FDA Lacks Funding, Staffing To Properly Regulate Pharmaceutical Compounders, Top Agency Official Claims
The agency is tasked with making sure that compounded drugs, which are made at facilities that don’t have to meet the same standards as regular drug manufacturers, are safe. Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Janet Woodcock says that her inspectors are seeing concerning problems, but lacks resources to be truly effective.
Stat:
'Stuff Floating' In Compounded Drugs Prompts FDA To Appeal For More Funding
The Food and Drug Administration doesn’t have enough funding or staff to properly regulate pharmaceutical compounders, a top agency official said Friday, describing inspections that turned up “stuff floating around” in supposedly sterile shipments. The program doesn’t “have adequate core staffing,” said Janet Woodcock, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, on Friday, adding that it’s one of the center’s programs that is “suffering the most.” (Swetlitz and Florko, 9/21)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Stat:
FDA Orders Pharma Lab To Shut Down In-House Microbrewery
There’s trouble brewing in the Chicago suburbs, where the FDA has served up another round of warnings to a pharmaceutical laboratory using its space to craft small-batch beer. A recent inspection of Pharmaceutical Laboratories and Consultants Inc., in Addison, Ill., found brewery supplies casually mixed in with equipment used to evaluate over-the-counter drug products. In one instance, the facility had stored a beer fermenter and created a workspace for a brewery employee preparing kegs, all within 10 feet of an area where microbiological material is kept. (Facher, 9/21)
New Hope For Patients With Severe Heart Failure: Tiny Clip Used To Repair Valve Reduces Death Rates, Readmissions
Results of a large clinical trial were reported Sunday. “It’s a huge advance,” said Dr. Howard Herrmann, the director of interventional cardiology at the University of Pennsylvania. “It shows we can treat and improve the outcomes of a disease in a way we never thought we could.” Other reports on heart health focus on dangerous, undiagnosed holes in the heart and the benefits of fish oil.
The New York Times:
Tiny Device Is A ‘Huge Advance’ For Treatment Of Severe Heart Failure
Almost two million Americans have severe heart failure, and for them even mundane tasks can be extraordinarily difficult. With blood flow impeded throughout their bodies, patients may become breathless simply walking across a room or up stairs. Some must sleep sitting up to avoid gasping for air. Drugs may help to control the symptoms, but the disease takes a relentless course, and most people with severe heart failure do not have long to live. Until now, there has been little doctors can do. (Kolata, 9/23)
The Washington Post:
A Hole In The Heart Can Go Unnoticed, Or Sometimes Lead To A Stroke
Everyone is born with a hole in the heart. During pregnancy, this hole allows blood to bypass the fetal lungs — which aren’t yet working — and deliver oxygen to the unborn baby’s heart and brain. The small opening, located between the left and right chambers, usually closes on its own within a few months after birth. But in about 1 in 4 babies, it never does. Most of those babies will be fine, and will live their lives not even knowing it. But for some, the defect can prove dangerous. (Cimons, 9/22)
Stat:
Amarin Fish Oil Capsule Shows Dramatic Benefit For Cardiovascular Patients
The biopharma company Amarin is making some heart-medicine history Monday with its proprietary, prescription formulation of fish oil, called Vascepa. In a stunning clinical trial result that upends years of skepticism about the long-term heart benefit of products containing omega-3 fatty acids, Amarin’s Vascepa significantly reduced the risk of deaths, heart attacks, strokes and other serious cardiovascular events compared to a placebo. (Feuerstein, 9/24)
Alzheimer's Drug Trials Fail Time And Time Again In Humans, But Before That They're Successful In Mice
And scientists are starting to think we need to create a new mouse model. In other public health news: dyslexia, alcohol, depression, autism, organ transplants, sleep and more.
Stat:
Can Building A Better Research Mouse Open The Black Box Of Alzheimer’s?
Drug development for Alzheimer’s disease has been a series of disappointments, with only faint glimmers of hope from pharmaceutical companies or academic labs. What causes the disease is still hotly debated, with the amyloid hypothesis losing believers after each new trial failure. But before those drugs targeting amyloid plaques or tau tangles failed in human trials, they generally succeeded in preclinical studies — specifically, ones done with mice. Right now, about 160 mouse models for Alzheimer’s exist. But none is particularly good, experts say. (Sheridan, 9/24)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Dementia, Alzheimers Risk And Symptoms: Burden To Double By 2060
The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday revealed that the country’s burden of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias will double by the year 2060. ...In 2014, 5 million Americans — or 1.6 percent of the population — felt the burden of the diseases. The figure is expected to grow to 13.9 million, equating to nearly 3.3 percent of the projected population in 2060. (Pirani, 9/21)
The New York Times:
The Couple Who Helped Decode Dyslexia
By now, Sally and Bennett Shaywitz might have retired to a life of grandchild-doting and Mediterranean-cruising. Instead, the Shaywitzes — experts in dyslexia at Yale who have been married to each other for 55 years — remain as focused as ever on a research endeavor they began 35 years ago. Sally, 76, and Bennett, 79, both academic physicians, run the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity. (Hafner, 9/21)
The Associated Press:
UN: Excessive Drinking Killed Over 3 Million People In 2016
Drinking too much alcohol killed more than 3 million people in 2016, mostly men, the World Health Organization said. The U.N. health agency also warned that current policy responses are not sufficient to reverse trends predicting an increase in consumption over the next 10 years. (9/22)
Stat:
Ketamine Clinics Promise Depression Treatment, But Some Stray From The Evidence
Dozens of free-standing clinics have opened across the U.S. in recent years to provide [ketamine] to patients who are desperate for an effective therapy and hopeful ketamine can help. But the investigation found wide-ranging inconsistencies among clinics, from the screening of patients to the dose and frequency of infusions to the coordination with patients’ mental health providers. A number of clinics stray from recommendations issued last year by the American Psychiatric Association. (Thielking, 9/24)
The Washington Post:
Autism Friendly Town In Spam Territory Makes Lives Easier
The tall teenager with the buzz cut opened the museum door, extended a large hand and said cheerily, “Welcome to the Spam Museum.” Samuel Ehret is an official “Spambassador”at the museum, a hot spot for tourists who have a taste for the much-mocked canned meat that has been made here by Hormel Foods for 81 years. Samuel is also autistic, and he got this job because he loves all things Spam — its taste, its history, and especially the museum’s showpiece: a motorcycle that runs on bacon grease. (Nutt, 9/23)
The Washington Post:
Organ Transplant Documentary On Nova Reveals Hope As Well As Agony
Today, 20 Americans will die waiting for a donated organ. Meanwhile, the United States’ transplant waiting list — more than 114,000 — will add a name every 10 minutes. Nova’s “Transplanting Hope” tells the story of the people who wait, those who give and those assigned the terrifying privilege of saving lives with transplanted organs. (Blakemore, 9/22)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
When Is It OK To Drink Alcohol While Pregnant? Never, Doctors Say.
The opioid crisis has sparked fresh awareness of babies born dependent on the drugs their mothers used. But it wasn't heroin or pain pills that caused Robert so much harm. His mother chose something far more common, and, scientists say, even more devastating. (Girodano, 9/24)
NPR:
Teens, Parents Challenged By Screens When Its Time To Sleep
Within three days of starting high school this year, my ninth-grader could not get into bed before 11 p.m. or wake up by 6 a.m. He complained he couldn't fall asleep but felt foggy during the school day and had to reread lessons a few times at night to finish his homework. And forget morning activities on the weekends — he was in bed. We're not the only family struggling to get restful shut-eye. (Fulton, 9/23)
Los Angeles Times:
Cornell Researcher Who Studied What We Eat And Why Will Step Down After Six Studies Are Retracted
A Cornell University professor whose attention-getting studies reported that guests at Super Bowl parties consumed more calories when served snacks from larger bowls and that couch potatoes ate nearly twice as much when watching an action-packed movie than when viewing a PBS talk show will step down from the university at the end of the academic year. Brian Wansink, the longtime director of Cornell’s Food and Brand Lab, submitted his resignation this week after a year-long review concluded that he committed academic misconduct, according to a statement from the university’s provost. (Kaplan, 9/21)
Kaiser Health News:
Blood, Sweat And Workplace Wellness: Where To Draw The Line On Incentives
Workplace wellness programs that offer employees a financial carrot for undergoing health screenings, sticking to exercise regimens or improving their cholesterol levels have long been controversial. Next year, they may become even more contentious. Two recent court rulings have cast uncertainty over what is the appropriate limit for financial incentives that employers can offer workers to participate in programs that require clinical testing or disclosure of personal health data. The dollar amount is subject to debate because it raises questions about when the incentives become so high that employees feel they don’t have a choice about participating. (Appleby, 9/24)
NPR:
If Your Chair Hurts Your Back, Blame Technology, Then Try These Hacks
About a hundred years ago, something devious started happening in our homes and offices, in our cars and at restaurants — and our backs have never been the same. For hundreds — even thousands of years — chairs were made of wood. Maybe the seat was covered with cord or cattail leaves, and if you were rich, you could afford some padded upholstery, which began to take off in the 17th and 18th centuries. (Doucleff, 9/24)
State Highlights: Cities Pitted Against States In Paid Sick Leave Debate; D.C.'s Initiative To Staff 911 Centers With Nurses Sees Only Muted Success
Media outlets report on news from D.C., Missouri, California, Virginia, Ohio, Texas, Kansas, Florida, Wisconsin and Georgia.
Stateline:
As More Cities Push For Paid Sick Leave, States Push Back
In the last three years, a dozen states have banned localities from passing paid leave requirements, more than doubling to 22 the states that now outlaw such local ordinances. The push for so-called preemption laws is backed by the Koch brothers and the American Legislative Exchange Council, a membership organization of state legislators who favor limited government. The state moves come in response to the increasing number of cities and counties passing paid sick days ordinances. Since 2015, more than 20 cities, as well as eight states, have approved measures mandating that companies provide local workers with paid sick leave. Since San Francisco approved the first paid sick leave ordinance in 2006, paid sick day requirements have been passed in 35 cities or counties and 11 states. (Alvarez, 9/24)
The Washington Post:
Nurses In D.C.’s 911 Center Are Helping Cut Some Unnecessary Ambulance Runs, But Not Most
D.C. Fire and EMS officials found positive signs in the first 90 days of a $1 million nursing phone line at the 911 call center, but have yet to see big dividends in one of the program’s intended goals: reducing ambulance trips for patients who don’t need them. D.C. Fire Chief Gregory Dean sent a letter to the department this month highlighting early data from the “Right Care, Right Now” program that staffs a triage line at the 911 center with registered nurses. The nurses are there to diagnose callers who appear to have nonlife-threatening maladies or injuries and may not need medics or a fire crew and a trip to the emergency room. (Williams, 9/23)
The Associated Press:
Report: Missouri Landfill Emissions Once Posed Health Risks
Emissions near a troubled St. Louis County landfill once posed health concerns for workers and nearby residents, but the risks have largely disappeared thanks to cleanup efforts, according to a state report released Friday. The report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is based on air quality data collected near Bridgeton Landfill , which has come under intense scrutiny because a smoldering underground fire burns only a few hundred yards from Cold War-era nuclear waste. (9/21)
The Star Tribune:
Court Rules Against UnitedHealth Group On California Fines
A California appeals court has ruled in favor of state regulators in their attempt to impose fines on a subsidiary of Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group related to more than 900,000 alleged violations of a California law on insurance claims. Dave Jones, the insurance commissioner in California, issued a statement Friday saying the court ruling this week paves the way for another court to affirm some $91 million in fines against PacifiCare, an insurance company that UnitedHealth Group acquired more than a decade ago. The deal substantially expanded the company's UnitedHealthcare health insurance business, which is now the nation's largest carrier. (Snowbeck, 9/21)
The Washington Post:
State Agency Rejects Va. School District’s Plan To Arm School Employees
A Virginia school district’s effort to arm teachers and other school employees has encountered a setback after a state agency refused to endorse the district’s plan. The Department of Criminal Justice Services rejected Lee County Superintendent Brian Austin’s application to register as an armed special conservator of the peace, a designation the district hoped would permit school employees to carry firearms in schools. (Truong, 9/23)
Columbus Dispatch:
State Slow To Release Records About CVS Contract For HIV Drug Program
The Ohio Department of Health says it isn’t purposely delaying release of documents related to a mailing last year that could have publicly identified 6,000 HIV-positive Ohioans. But others have their doubts.It has been more than 10 weeks since The Dispatch requested records relating to the department’s decisions that led to the mailing by CVS, which undertook the work even though the department’s request for proposals said the state would handle it. (Schladen, 9/21)
Columbus Dispatch:
Families Sue To Keep Loved Ones With Disabilities In Care Centers
Families fighting to preserve the rights of Ohioans with developmental disabilities to live in residential care centers equipped to meet their needs have filed a lawsuit against the state and other groups in federal court in Columbus. The dozen families named in the case say the push toward policies that promote home- and community-based services could force their loved ones into apartments, group homes and other settings not suitable for people with complex disabilities and medical conditions. (Price, 9/21)
The Associated Press:
Judge: California Child Can Take Cannabis Drug To School
A California kindergartner can keep bringing a cannabis-based drug used for emergency treatment of a rare form of epilepsy to her public school, a judge ruled Friday. The Santa Rosa Press-Democrat reported that a judge sided with the family of 5-year-old Brooke Adams. The Rincon Valley Union School District in Santa Rosa sought to ban the ointment from school grounds because it contains the active ingredient in marijuana. (9/22)
KQED:
Santa Rosa Family Wins Fight For Daughter To Go To School — With Her Cannabis Meds
California administrative law judge ruled on Friday that a 5-year-old Santa Rosa girl with a severe form of pediatric epilepsy is entitled to attend public kindergarten with her cannabis oil. And her one-on-one nurse, provided by the school district, will be able to administer it to her whenever she needs it. (Romney, 9/21)
Texas Tribune:
Teacher Retirement System Leaves Retired Teacher Health Premiums Unchanged
After exploring the idea and stirring worries and warnings from retired teachers and elected officials, the Teacher Retirement System of Texas opted Friday not to raise monthly health care premiums for a group of nearly 68,000 retired teachers. Last month, the TRS Board of Trustees considered raising premiums for TRS-Care —Texas’ health insurance program for retired teachers —by $50 per month, starting in 2019. (Zdun, 9/21)
Kansas City Star:
Foster Child’s Rape New Concern For Kansas Child Welfare
After months of headlines about missing runaways, foster children sleeping in offices and high-profile deaths, this was the last thing the Kansas Department for Children and Families wanted to see. A 13-year-old in the state’s custody reportedly was raped inside a child welfare office in Olathe. And the young man charged with the assault earlier this month also was in Kansas’ care. (Bauer, 9/23)
Columbus Dispatch:
Franklin County Infant-Mortality Rate Drops, But Black Babies Nearly 3 Times More Likely To Die
While Franklin County’s infant-mortality rate dipped in 2017, disparities worsened for African-American babies, who were nearly three times more likely to die than white babies. Babies also were at higher risk in eight Columbus neighborhoods — in the Hilltop, Franklinton, the Near South Side, the Near East Side, the Southeast Side, the Northeast Side and one in the Northland area — prioritized by the countywide CelebrateOne infant-mortality initiative. (Viviano, 9/21)
Tampa Bay Times:
Tampa General Nurses Record The Last Heartbeats Of Dying Patients, Making A Family Memory
Beats of Love was started by a handful of nurses in Tampa General’s neonatal intensive care unit who had heard of a similar program at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. ...The instrument allows nurses to record a heartbeat while they listen to it during a routine exam. (Griffin, 9/21)
Health News Florida:
E-Cigarette Use Increased By 60 Percent Among Florida’s Youth
E-cigarette use among young people in Florida spiked over the past year, according to data released by Tobacco Free Florida. The rate of e-cigarette use among youth between the ages of 11 and 17 increased by 60 percent between 2017 and2018. Nearly one in four high school students now report using e-cigarettes. (Ochoa, 9/21)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Milwaukee's 2019 Budget Would Spend $20 Million On Lead Removal Work
Lead paint and other hazards would be removed from more Milwaukee homes. Thousands of water filters would be given to city residents, and 1,000 lead pipes would be removed. And a special team would be created to focus on homes with lead-poisoned children living in them. Those are among the proposals included in Mayor Tom Barrett’s 2019 budget plan, which includes $20 million devoted to addressing Milwaukee’s ongoing lead crisis. (Spicuzza, 9/22)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Milwaukee Lead Crisis: Staffer Scaled Back Home Cleanups
A top Milwaukee Health Department staffer scaled back efforts to clean up homes with lead-poisoned children living in them, newly released records say. During the last two years — 2016 and 2017 — the city didn't clean up a single house with lead-poisoned children living in it, the records also show. (Spicuzza and Bice, 9/21)
The Associated Press:
Georgia Jury Awards $31M Over Boy’s Botched Circumcision
A law firm says a Georgia jury has awarded $31 million to a boy for a botched circumcision he received as a newborn. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the award was handed down Friday in northern Georgia’s Clayton County. A lawsuit filed by the boy’s family says he was 18 days old in October 2013 when part of his penis was severed during a circumcision at Life Cycle Pediatrics in Riverdale. (9/23)
Perspectives: While Congress Sleeps, The Opioid Crisis Continues To Get Worse
Editorial writers weigh in on the nation's opioid epidemic.
The Washington Post:
Congress Isn’t Doing Enough To Stop Opioid Abuse
Approximately 60,000 people died from non-methadone opioid overdoses in the United States last year, according to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you squint at the CDC statistics very hard, you can barely make out a positive trend: the growth in deaths attributable to heroin and common forms of prescription opioids seems to have slowed between 2015 and 2017. However, that smidgen of progress was more than offset by a wave of death from synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, which killed 29,406 people in 2017 — up from roughly 3,000 in 2013. (9/22)
Stat:
Why There's An Overdose Epidemic — In Two Graphs
The “overdose epidemic” that so many Americans are talking about isn’t really a single epidemic. It’s actually several of them, something we began exploring when we graphed the yearly counts of overdose deaths for the last 40 years.It turns out that, when totaled, these sub-epidemics trace a nearly perfect exponential growth curve. For four decades, overdose deaths have been growing, doubling about every eight years. (Hawre Jalal and Donald S. Burke, 9/20)
The Hill:
Effective Regulation Of The Addiction Treatment Industry Will Take Education And Collaboration
With the opioid epidemic continuing to plague America, it's never been more important to help those suffering from addiction find quality and trusted treatment options. Addiction is a complex medical issue that requires clinical treatment to address both the disease of addiction and co-occurring mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder. (Michael Cartwright, 9/21)
Different Takes: Totally Wrenching To Watch Anita Hill History Play Out Again With Christine Blasey Ford
Opinion writers weigh in on the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.
The New York Times:
Sick To Your Stomach? #MeToo
It has been almost exactly 27 years since the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings, and we are still defensively explaining — including to our troglodyte president — why women do not always tell the authorities about verbal and physical sexual assaults, why they bury episodes or try to maneuver past them. We are still watching a bookish university professor from the West, who tried to anonymously report an alleged blight on the character of a man about to ascend to a lifetime of power, get smeared as a demanding, mixed-up, uptight, loony fantasist. (Maureen Dowd, 9/22)
Chicago Tribune:
Trump, GOP Handle Kavanaugh Case With Predictably Patriarchal Idiocy
But Trump and the GOP have now taken an issue that could have been handled carefully and respectfully and cast it into the fever swamps of patriarchal idiocy.High-profile conservative activist Ed Whelan, a friend of Kavanaugh, cooked up an outlandish conspiracy theory suggesting Ford is mistaking Kavanaugh for another classmate. The details are too ludicrous to describe, but it wound up pinning the alleged assault — which Republicans have been strongly suggesting never happened — on a man who is now a middle school teacher in Georgia. South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman acted like sexual assault is comedic fodder: “Did y’all hear the latest late-breaking news on the Kavanaugh hearings? Ruth Bader Ginsburg came out that she was groped by Abraham Lincoln.” And President Trump, a man we’ve all heard bragging about how he liked to take women and “Grab ’em by the pussy,” thought not about the country as a whole, not about the untold numbers of sexual assault victims deserving of sensitivity and respect, but only about himself, his Supreme Court nominee and men in general. (Rex Huppke, 9/21)
The New York Times:
The Long Year Of #MeToo On Capitol Hill
The past year has brought some validation to female Senate aides. “We never thought there would be any kind of accountability, so to see it happening feels like you can finally exhale,” Ms. Keefe said, speaking about the general #MeToo movement. But the scrambling over Judge Kavanaugh has reawakened old traumas while creating some new ones. It’s not just the daily stress of filtering, as one aide described them to me, the “horrible” calls to Senate offices, including threats of rape against the young women answering the phones. For Democratic women, there’s also a simmering outrage over Republican treatment of Dr. Blasey. Many of the women I spoke with identify closely with Dr. Blasey and her slow and unwilling creep into public view. (Britt Peterson, 9/22)
Boston Globe:
Even In The #MeToo Era, Can Anything Stop Kavanaugh’s Appointment To The Supreme Court?
Despite the #MeToo movement, pedophile priests, sexually predatory coaches, TV star rapists, congressmen with secret sex settlements — and a president multiply accused of sexual assault who brags about his ability to get away with it and apparently pays hush money to a porn star and a Playboy playmate — we don’t just doubt sex crime victims, we eviscerate them. So now a respected and upstanding woman says Kavanaugh nearly raped her when she was but 15. Trump and his Republican enablers clearly don’t care if he did, or did not. (Margert Eagan, 9/24)
The New York Times:
G.O.P. Leaders Can’t Even Fake Respect For Christine Blasey Ford
Poor Republicans. They’ve tried so hard to be subtle, to seem respectful of Christine Blasey Ford, even as they’ve maneuvered to undermine her. They would hear her accusations that the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh assaulted her in high school, they wanted us to know, if only she’d testify on their terms. They wanted Americans to think they had evolved in the 27 years since Anita Hill accused another Supreme Court nominee, Clarence Thomas, of sexual misconduct. Leave it to Donald Trump to strip away the mask and reveal the troglodyte beneath. Administration officials reportedly labored to keep him from going on the attack against Dr. Blasey, but after a few days, the presidential id once again rose up and overwhelmed them and their message. (9/21)
Chicago Tribune:
Just Because She Didn't Report It, Doesn't Mean It Didn't Happen
I remember those parties. I remember the fear that my parents would find out I was there. Do not underestimate fear of parents as a reason for a teenager not to reveal an assault. But Blasey’s explanation of why she didn’t report her allegation back then hasn’t satisfied many people, most notably the president of the United States, whose tweet on Friday morning triggered the Twitter backlash."I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says,” he tweeted, “charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents.” I have a lot of doubt that Dr. Blasey, as she prefers to be called, would have done any such thing. (Mary Schmich, 9/21)
Viewpoints: Questions About The Cost Of Medicare-For-All Come From A Bizarre Alternate Reality; FDA Gets It Right For A Change By Not Shrugging Off Teen Vaping
Editorial pages look at these health care issues and others.
The Washington Post:
We’re Asking The Wrong Question About Medicare-For-All
With Democrats becoming increasingly ambitious in their policy goals, Republicans believe they have a killer answer to any new proposal: How are you going to pay for it? The fact that this question is asked in complete bad faith — the GOP is the party that recently passed a $1.5 trillion tax cut for corporations and the wealthy without bothering to pay for it — doesn’t mean it can’t be effective. And one reason is that it will probably also be asked by the Washington media, people who as a group are enthusiastic deficit scolds, at least when it comes to programs that actually benefit ordinary people. (Paul Waldman, 9/20)
St. Louis Post Dispatch:
FDA Cracks Down On E-Cigarette Products Targeting Kids
Teens lighting up are hard to find these days, but there’s no mistaking the thick clouds of vapor they exhale in classrooms, school bathrooms and at parties. E-cigarettes have replaced the cancer sticks that hooked previous generations. Teen use has risen to an “epidemic of addiction,” says Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.The FDA has announced a major crackdown on retailers selling vaping products to minors. If the industry doesn’t clean up its act, Gottlieb says, the FDA will ban the flavored liquids used in e-cigarettes that attract underage users and appear designed to get them hooked. This is a much-needed, tougher approach on a multibillion-dollar industry profiting at the expense of children’s health. (9/24)
Axios:
Surprise Medical Bills Could Be A Powerful 2018 Election Issue
There is growing interest in the problem of surprise medical bills in the media and on Capitol Hill, with a bipartisan group of senators drafting legislation to crack down on the problem. But the issue has not been prominent in midterm campaigns and is not showing up in campaign ads. Why it matters: Recent analyses, including polling and a report on employers' medical claims, show that surprise bills could have as much — or even more — traction with the public than other health issues being featured in the midterms. In an election where health care is top-of-mind, candidates may be missing an opportunity. (Drew Altman, 9/24)
The Washington Post:
The New President Of Planned Parenthood Is 'Fearless' — And Prepared To Fight
One reason Planned Parenthood selected Baltimore City Health Commissioner Leana Wen as its new president is because of her background as an emergency room doctor. What better way to emphasize the critical role Planned Parenthood plays in providing health care services each year to nearly 2.5 million people than having a doctor at the helm? Another reason is likely hinted at by something Dr. Wen said in 2016, a year into her job as health commissioner. “I’ve learned that I like a fight,” she told NPR, “. . . and I’m good at it.” (9/21)
Stat:
Colorectal Cancer Screening: Science Should Trump Convenience
Make no mistake: Increased screening for colorectal cancer is important. It’s the third most common type of cancer (excluding skin cancer) in the United States, and is expected to kill more than 50,000 Americans this year. But many gastroenterologists like me are concerned about the referral cases we’re seeing for follow-up colonoscopies triggered by positive Cologuard tests, especially those in which Cologuard should not have been prescribed in the first place. Many of us are also concerned that an outsized focus on convenience is overshadowing serious limitations of the test. (Naresh Gunaratnam, 9/24)
The New York Times:
Congratulations. Your Study Went Nowhere.
When we think of biases in research, the one that most often makes the news is a researcher’s financial conflict of interest. But another bias, one possibly even more pernicious, is how research is published and used in supporting future work. A recent study in Psychological Medicine examined how four of these types of biases came into play in research on antidepressants. The authors created a data set containing 105 studies of antidepressants that were registered with the Food and Drug Administration. Drug companies are required to register trials before they are done, so the researchers knew they had more complete information than what might appear in the medical literature. (Aaron E. Carroll, 9/24)
Louisville Courier-Journal:
Why Is Kentucky Moving Backwards On Reproductive Rights?
There’s good news and there’s bad news. This summer, the people of Ireland voted overwhelmingly to repeal that country’s long-standing ban on abortion – a ban that shamed and forced Irish women to leave their country if they needed the safe and common medical procedure.The joy on Irish women’s faces as the results came in (repeal won with 66.4 percent of the vote) was infectious and inspiring. ...At home in Kentucky, however, we seem to be moving backwards. Our commonwealth has only one abortion clinic to serve millions of residents. Our General Assembly continues to pass, and our governor continues to sign, hostile legislation designed to chip away steadily at reproductive rights. It seems that those in power won’t rest until abortion access in Kentucky is merely theoretical. (Kim Greene, 9/21)
The Washington Post:
He Was 8 And Suicidal, And Suddenly Six Cops Were In His Living Room
The boy who loves origami picked up a napkin, and with a few flicks of his fingers, turned it into a star. I could tell he was smart and at ease talking with adults even before I learned he had won a math competition and was asked by his school to serve as an ambassador for new families. On the day I met him, he was all smiles and excited energy. He was not a boy who looked like he wanted to kill himself. (Theresa Vargas, 9/22)
Sacramento Bee:
As Suicide Rates Rise, A Survivor Pleads For Action
As suicide rates increase, each of us needs to take actions large and small to lower these numbers. Policymakers need to increase access to mental health services. ...Even though suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, the lack of funding for suicide research shows a lack of concern by elected officials. (André-Tascha Lammé, 9/21)
San Antonio Press-Express:
To Protect Kidney Care, Stop Medicare Cuts
We must tell the federal government that Texans living with kidney failure deserve so much better. For the sake of patient choice, affordability and the right to good health, I urge every member of the kidney care community to contact your members of Congress to express your concern with proposed cuts through emails and phone calls. (Tiffany Jones-Smith, 9/23)
San Jose Mercury News:
Prop 2 Offers Housing Funds For Mentally Ill
The measure would allow the Legislature to issue $2 billion of bonds to fund housing for homeless people with mental health problems. The money to pay off the bonds — estimated at $120 million a year — would come directly from Proposition 63 revenues, the tax on wealthy Californians that voters passed in 2004 to finance better mental health care.It’s both a humane and smart use of funds. (9/22)
San Jose Mercury News:
Vote Yes To Extend 1/80-Cent County Sales Tax
The Board of Supervisors manages a $3.5 billion general fund budget and is charged with keeping the most basic services afloat, ranging from public health to transportation to public safety. ...Santa Clara County voters should take pride from living in an area that reaches out to help those who struggle to care for themselves. They make the county a better place for all. Vote yes on Measure A on Nov. 6. (9/21)