Federal Response

CNN: Decision To Ease Coronavirus Shutdowns Will Come Down To One Key Thing, State Officials Say State officials struggling with how to ease coronavirus shutdowns without setting off another deadly wave of infections say the decision will come down to testing capabilities. More than 630,000 people have tested positive in the US with at least 30,844 deaths linked to the virus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. About 15% of those deaths -- 4,811 -- were reported Wednesday alone. (Karimi and Almasy, 4/16)

The Hill: Lack Of Testing Supplies An Obstacle To Reopening Economy, Officials Say A lack of supplies like swabs and chemicals is a major obstacle to expanding COVID-19 testing in the U.S. and eventually reopening parts of the economy, health officials and governors said Wednesday. The pandemic has stressed the supply chains for items needed to collect and process patient samples, delaying results and making it impossible to determine how many Americans have the virus. (Hellmann, 4/15)

The Hill: GOP Chairman Warns: Without More Coronavirus Testing, Hard To Go Back To Work, School Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) warned on Wednesday that without an increase in coronavirus testing it would be difficult to start reopening the country, something President Trump has signaled he hopes happens soon. “Without more tests with quick results, it will be difficult to contain this disease and give Americans confidence to go back to work and back to school," Alexander, who chairs the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said in a statement. (Carney, 4/15)

The Hill: Senate Democrats Unveil Plan To Ramp Up Coronavirus Testing That Includes $30 Billion In Emergency Funding Senate Democratic leadership rolled out a proposal on Wednesday to ramp up nationwide coronavirus testing, which public health officials have said will be key to lifting social distancing measures. The plan — unveiled by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other members of leadership — would provide $30 billion in emergency funding to increase testing and build out a structure for administering tests across the country. (Carney, 4/15)

The Wall Street Journal: Business Leaders Urge Trump To Dramatically Increase Coronavirus Testing In some cases, CEOs had been approached about getting on a call with the president and agreed, but had not been warned he would be announcing that they were on the task force. Some of those CEOs have already “delegated it downward”—meaning any participation will be from government affairs people, not the executives themselves, according to the representative. The purpose of the task force is twofold, according to White House officials: to solicit recommendations for how to open up parts of the U.S. economy and to respond to the economic damage already being inflicted by the outbreak. (Bender and Restuccia, 4/15)

The Washington Post: Trump Attempt To Enlist Businesses In Reopening Push Gets Off To Rocky Start Across the business world, there was private unhappiness with how the White House handled the announcement of the advisory council — which it has dubbed its “Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups” — and others warned that Trump’s goal of a May 1 reopening date for much of the country was unrealistic. Many of the chief executives urged the White House to focus more on mass testing, according to several participants on the calls. (Costa, Parker, Dawsey and Sonmez, 4/15)

The New York Times: Trump’s ‘Opening Our Country Council’ Runs Into Its Own Opening Problems Some business leaders had no idea they were included until they heard that their names had been read in the Rose Garden on Tuesday night by President Trump. Some of those who had agreed to help said they received little information on what, exactly, they were signing up for. And others who were willing to connect with the White House could not participate in hastily organized conference calls on Wednesday because of scheduling conflicts and technical difficulties. (Karni, Kelly and Gelles, 4/15)

CNN: Trump Told Testing Is Key To Reopening During Business Panel Call In the first phone call convened between President Donald Trump and some members of his newly formed business council, industry leaders reiterated to the President what public health experts and governors have been telling him for weeks: that there would need to be guarantees of ramped-up coronavirus testing before people return to work, according to one person briefed on the discussions. The call, one of a series with various sectors on Wednesday, was the first task force teleconference aimed at devising a strategy for reopening the country. The call lasted for about an hour and had dozens of participants from the banking, food, hospitality and retail sectors, many of whom lauded the President and his administration for their efforts to combat coronavirus and jump-start the economy, this person said. (Salama, Liptak, Alesci and Collins, 4/15)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Testing Falls Woefully Short As Trump Seeks To Reopen U.S. As President Trump pushes to reopen the economy, most of the country is not conducting nearly enough testing to track the path and penetration of the coronavirus in a way that would allow Americans to safely return to work, public health officials and political leaders say. Although capacity has improved in recent weeks, supply shortages remain crippling, and many regions are still restricting tests to people who meet specific criteria. Antibody tests, which reveal whether someone has ever been infected with the coronavirus, are just starting to be rolled out, and most have not been vetted by the Food and Drug Administration. (Goodnough, Thomas and Kaplan, 4/15)

President Donald Trump is eager to reopen businesses and schools, but even members of the economic panel he convened to help guide the efforts say that until there's widespread testing that goal is unreasonable. Reports also emerge that some business leaders didn't know they were on Trump's economic panel until the president publicly announced their names. Meanwhile, Democrats take steps to ramp up the country's ability to quickly test possible patients.

PBS NewsHour: As U.S. Death Toll Climbs, Trump Says Working Groups Are Planning Economic Resurgence The U.S. death toll from novel coronavirus is approaching 30,000. Though President Trump is eager to lift the restrictions prompted by the pandemic and “reopen” the economy, other leaders continue to express concern that doing so would undermine efforts to contain the virus. Trump is also battling with the World Health Organization over their initial response to the outbreak. (Yang, 4/15)

NPR: To Safely Ease Social Distancing, U.S. Needs To Tackle These 5 Obstacles First things first: it's not yet time to end social distancing and go back to work and church and concerts and handshakes. Public health experts say social distancing appears to be working, and letting up these measures too soon could be disastrous. Until there is a sustained reduction in new cases — and the coronavirus' spread is clearly slowing — we need to stay the course. (Simmons-Duffin and Aubrey, 4/16)

The Washington Post: Worldwide Coronavirus Infections Surge Past 2 Million, U.S. Deaths Top 28,000 Even on a day that recorded more than 2,400 American deaths, the highest one-day total so far, leaders in Washington and around the country continued to grapple with how and when the country might begin to emerge from a lockdown that has crippled the economy and harmed millions of workers. “The data suggests that nationwide, we have passed the peak on new cases,” President Trump said late Wednesday at the White House, making his latest pitch for why portions of the country should soon begin the trek toward normalcy. (Dennis, 4/15)

The Associated Press: Powerful GOP Allies Propel Trump Effort To Reopen Economy Leading Republicans say the coronavirus shutdown cannot go on. Car-honking activists swarmed a statehouse Wednesday to protest stay-home restrictions. Capitol Hill staff are quietly drafting bills to undo the just-passed rescue aid and push Americans back to work. Behind President Donald Trump’s effort to accelerate re-opening the U.S. economy during the pandemic is a contingent of GOP allies eager to have his back. (Mascaro, 4/16)

NBC News: White House Draft Plan To Reopen Economy Would Advise Some Areas To Lift Restrictions After May 1 Regions that can be the first to renew economic activity should have "limited transmission, ample public health and health system capacity," and they should be prepared to monitor the situation closely for a resurgence of infections, according to the 10-page document circulated to a new task force and shared with NBC News. The plan stopped short of giving specific metrics for how communities would know whether or when they fall into that category. Areas identified as recovering hot spots, where the virus is circulating but contained, would likely have to wait until June to start bringing industries back online in phases, with child care facilities and schools among the first facilities to reopen so parents can return to work, the plan said.(Pettypiece, 4/15)

The Hill: Trump Says White House To Release Guidelines On Relaxing Social Distancing On Thursday The decision on what individual states do, however, will fall to governors across the country. “The battle continues but the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases,” Trump said at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden. (Chalfant, 4/15)

The Associated Press: Trump Looks To Ease Distancing In Places; CEOs Urge Caution President Donald Trump said Wednesday he’s prepared to announce new guidelines allowing some states to quickly ease up on social distancing even as business leaders told him they need more coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment before people can safely go back to work. The industry executives cautioned Trump that the return to normalcy will be anything but swift. (Miller, Madhani and Freking, 4/16)

President Donald Trump plans on Thursday to announce new guidelines that would allow regions that haven't been hit as hard to relax some social distancing policies. Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said that while data across the country shows the nation “improving,” Americans must recommit to social distancing to keep up the positive momentum.

The Washington Post: Trump Threatens To Adjourn Congress To Get His Nominees But Likely Would Be Impeded By Senate Rules Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) spoke to Trump on Wednesday, but signaled that he wasn’t on board with the president’s plan. Any attempt to formally adjourn the Senate would require all 100 senators traveling back to Washington for such a vote — which McConnell and Senate leaders have deemed an unsafe move at this point. “The leader pledged to find ways to confirm nominees considered mission-critical to the covid-19 pandemic, but under Senate rules that will take consent from Leader Schumer,” said a McConnell spokesman, referring to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). (Itkowitz and DeBonis, 4/15)

Reuters: Trump Threatens To Adjourn U.S. Congress Over 'Scam' Preventing Appointments “The current practice of leaving town, while conducting phony pro forma sessions, is a dereliction of duty that the American people cannot afford during this crisis,” an angry Trump told reporters at his daily White House briefing on the coronavirus crisis. “It is a scam that they do. It’s a scam and everyone knows it, and it’s been that way for a long time,” Trump said. (Holland and Zengerle, 4/15)

The Associated Press: Trump Threatens To Bypass Senate Rules On Nominees In recent years, Congress has refused to fully adjourn during most breaks precisely to prevent the president from making recess appointments. Little or no business is conducted in such “pro-forma sessions,” but they give members of both chambers of Congress the chance to go back home without going into recess. It’s a process lawmakers also employed to thwart President Barack Obama’s nominees. (Freking and Mascaro, 4/16)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Threatens To Adjourn Congress Over Nominees The president acknowledged that the effort would likely result in a legal challenge. “We’ll see who wins,” he said. While Mr. Trump complained about stalled nominees, he hasn’t announced nominees for 150 of the 749 key positions requiring Senate confirmation that are tracked in a database maintained by The Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service. In all, the Senate has confirmed 510 nominees tracked by the groups. The president has argued that some positions aren’t necessary and that he isn’t announcing nominees for every job because he thinks they’ll just get held up in the Senate. (Restuccia and Leary, 4/15)

The New York Times: Trump Threatens To Adjourn Congress To Install Nominees. McConnell Demurs. President Trump, furious over government vacancies he said were hindering his administration’s coronavirus response, threatened on Wednesday to invoke a never-before-used presidential power to adjourn Congress so he could fill the positions temporarily himself. The top Senate Republican, Senator Mitch McConnell, quickly let it be known that would not happen. Days after insisting he had “total” authority to supersede governors’ decisions about whether to reopen their states, Mr. Trump floated the unprecedented step during a White House news conference as he lashed out at Democrats for opposing his nominees. (Fandos, 4/15)

President Donald Trump demanded that Republican leaders immediately call the Senate back into session to confirm his nominees for vacant administration positions, or take an extended recess so he can install interim appointees without a vote. The lawmakers have been meeting every few days in "pro forma sessions" to keep the president from doing just that.

In Early Days, WHO Treated Contagion Like Threat It Would Become Even Though Trump Claims Otherwise

Although the World Health Organization faces criticism for how long it took to declare the outbreak a pandemic, the international organization took early and forceful action to try to mitigate the spread of the virus. President Donald Trump still wants to cut off funding, though -- a decision that drew swift push back. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of unity in the face of the crisis on news of Trump's intentions. Meanwhile, a State Department memo advised Trump against cutting funds, saying the move would cede ground to China.

The New York Times: W.H.O., Now Trump’s Scapegoat, Warned About Coronavirus Early And Often

On Jan. 22, two days after Chinese officials first acknowledged the serious threat posed by the new virus ravaging the city of Wuhan, the chief of the World Health Organization held the first of what would be months of almost daily media briefings, sounding the alarm, telling the world to take the outbreak seriously. But with its officials divided, the W.H.O., still seeing no evidence of sustained spread of the virus outside of China, declined the next day to declare a global public health emergency. A week later, the organization reversed course and made the declaration. (Perez-Pena and McNeil, 4/16)

The Washington Post: Trump’s Move Against The World Health Organization Is Latest Twist In A Shifting Policy On China

Having already heaped blame on China for its role in the covid-19 outbreak, President Trump and his allies opened a new front in the campaign this week by targeting the World Health Organization, calling the institution complicit in Beijing’s coverup of the breadth and severity of the pandemic. Critics contend that the White House is employing a cynical strategy, in the middle of a global health and economic crisis, to deflect culpability over Trump’s own mishandling of the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus and create another foil to rally his conservative base ahead of the 2020 presidential election. (Nakamura, Gearan and Dawsey, 4/15)

The New York Times: Urged On By Conservatives And His Own Advisers, Trump Targeted The W.H.O.

Fox News pundits and Republican lawmakers have raged for weeks at the World Health Organization for praising China’s handling of the coronavirus crisis. On his podcast, President Trump’s former chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, urged his former boss to stop funding the W.H.O., citing its ties to the “Chinese Communist Party.” And inside the West Wing, the president found little resistance among the China skeptics in his administration for lashing out at the W.H.O. and essentially trying to shift the blame for his own failure to aggressively confront the spread of the virus by accusing the world’s premier global health group of covering up for the country where it started. (Shear, 4/15)

ProPublica: Trump Administration Officials Warned Against Halting Funding To WHO, Leaked Memo Shows

An internal memorandum written by U.S. officials and addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns that cutting funding to the World Health Organization, as President Donald Trump said he would do Tuesday, would erode America’s global standing, threaten U.S. lives and hobble global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The memo, which was prepared before Trump’s Rose Garden announcement, was written by officials within the State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs and includes a detailed list of how U.S. funding to the WHO helps countries in the Middle East control the pandemic. (Torbati, 4/15)

ABC News: Birx, Like Trump, Suggests China Or WHO Warned Late About Human-To-Human Transmission, Says Actions Need To Be Examined 'Once This Is Over'

A day after President Donald Trump said he was putting a hold on U.S. funding for the World Health Organization amid the ongoing pandemic, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx echoed the president, saying that "someone had to have known" that human transmission was happening, whether China or the WHO, and signaled many lives could have been saved it been known earlier. "I think once this is over, we'll be able to look back and see, 'did China and the WHO say and do everything to alert the rest of the world to the nuances of this virus' -- because when it first explodes someone had to have known that there was human to human transmission," Birx told co-hosts of ABC's "The View" Wednesday. (Cathey, 4/15)

The New York Times: What Does The World Health Organization Do?

President Trump’s decision to halt funding for the World Health Organization, depriving it of its biggest funding source, could have far-reaching effects in efforts to fight diseases and make health care more widely available across the globe. Mr. Trump’s order centered on the organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and he is far from alone in criticizing its actions and statements. Some countries have disregarded the W.H.O.’s efforts as the epidemic has spread, failing to report outbreaks or flouting international regulations. (Victor and Hauser, 4/15)

Stat: Tedros Says WHO Regrets U.S. Funding Cut But Is Focused On 'Saving Lives'

The head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday expressed “regret” that President Trump intends to cut off U.S. funding to the agency over its handling of the coronavirus, but pointedly avoided criticizing the U.S. move. Instead, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of global unity in the face of the pandemic. (Branswell, 4/15)

The Hill: Pelosi Says Trump Decision On WHO Will Be 'Swiftly Challenged'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is vowing to challenge President Trump's decision to halt U.S. funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), a controversial move that comes as the coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage the globe. Pelosi did not provide details Wednesday of how she will respond, but she did make it clear she vehemently disagrees with the president's decision. “This decision is dangerous, illegal and will be swiftly challenged," Pelosi said in a statement. (Beavers, 4/15)

ABC News: Widespread Condemnation Of Trump’s Halt For WHO Funding

President Donald Trump announced he is halting funding to the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing the United Nations agency of "severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the novel coronavirus" by "parrot(ing)" Chinese government data and not "call(ing) out China's lack of transparency. "His decision has been roundly criticized by lawmakers who challenge its legality, public health experts who say it undermines the global fight against COVID-19, critics who argue Trump is searching for a scapegoat after he was slow to act and similarly praised China's initial response and even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a conservative business lobby, which said the timing is wrong. (Finnegan, 4/15)

Politico: 15 Times Trump Praised China As Coronavirus Was Spreading Across The Globe

Trump, however, echoed many of those same assurances regarding China and its response to the virus throughout January and February, as the unique coronavirus began to infiltrate countries around the world. Just days before the U.S. recorded its first death from Covid-19, Trump touted China’s government for its transparency and hard work to defeat the coronavirus that causes the illness. (Ward, 4/15)

NPR: Timeline: How Trump And WHO Reacted At Key Moments During The Coronavirus Crisis

We looked at the public record to see what Trump and the WHO had to say over the past 15 weeks about the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a timeline highlighting key quotes. (Keith and Gharib, 4/15)