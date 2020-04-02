Editorials And Opinions

CNN: States Need Billions To Ensure Safe Elections Over the weekend, New York joined Delaware and Pennsylvania as the latest states to move their primaries to June in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the territory of Puerto Rico, which had already moved its primary to late April, now finds itself less than a month away from holding an election, pending another postponement. While a few weeks may seem like an eternity in the midst of a pandemic whose impact is growing by the hour, it leaves little time for state officials to implement emergency plans to administer fair, free and accurate elections in this crisis. (Katie Hobbs and Kim Wyman, 3/31)

The Detroit News: Detroit's Recovery Set Back By Pandemic The coronavirus that has upended our daily lives isn’t going to last forever, even as Detroit becomes one of the most prominent places nationally where the pandemic is taking its toll. News of the TCF Center in downtown Detroit, formerly Cobo Center, being retrofitted into an overflow hospital to attend would-be victims of this public health disaster underscores how dreadful things are right now. But when we look at the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on the city, the question remains: How much impact will COVID-19 have on Detroit, a city that has touted an economic recovery yet has been challenged by extreme poverty? (Bankole Thompson, 4/1)

Dallas Morning News: Gov. Abbott Must Clarify His Coronavirus Order To End Confusion The first thing we’ll say about Gov. Greg Abbott is that he’s moving in the right direction to expand social distancing requirements and limit activities to essential service work statewide. But the governor’s latest order also risks creating confusion because of his reluctance to adopt the clear and important language that represents the best defense we have now to prevent exponential spread of the virus — stay home. (4/1)

Austin Statesman: Whatever Abbott Calls It, Stay Home If You Can We are facing a public health emergency. Texans need to hear a clear message: Stay home unless you absolutely need to go out. Gov. Greg Abbott provided a muddled version of that mandate Tuesday. His latest executive order tells Texans to minimize contact with other people unless they are providing or receiving “essential services,” such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, seeing a doctor, taking a jog or going to work at a critical job that can’t be done from home. (3/31)

Miami Herald: Governor Finally Tells Floridians To Stay At Home Due To COVID-19 We’ve wanted so much to say, “Good job, Gov. DeSantis! You’ve been on top of Florida’s coronavirus pandemic since the very start!” But now that DeSantis has issued a 30-day statewide stay-at-home order for all but those seeking essential services, we’ll just say: “Finally.” (4/1)

CNN: Trump's Covid-19 Lapse Gives China An Opening Americans know all too well the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic right here at home: the lost lives, the gravely ill, the overwhelmed hospitals, the severe economic downturn and spiking numbers of unemployed, the social isolation. But they should also recognize that the pandemic is doing significant harm to the nation's influence and image abroad. Countries around the world still look to the United States to provide global leadership. When it comes to Covid-19, however, Washington has been missing in action, dealing the United States a self-inflicted wound. (Charles Kupchan, 4/2)

Los Angeles Times: The DOJ Just Made It Too Easy To Link Coronavirus To Terrorism The Department of Justice sent out a memo last week with this arresting detail: Prosecutors around the country should consider coronavirus as a “biological agent,” and therefore charge certain acts related to COVID-19 as federal crimes of terrorism. As a former U.S. prosecutor, I have no quarrel with the department’s being able to “make a federal crime” of the worst conduct that we may see with the virus. Among other things, it gives the country a hook to bring federal resources to bear on cases that for whatever reason may be difficult for states to bring. But the general idea of viewing the coronavirus as a “biological agent” akin to anthrax or botulism, and its “possession” or transmission as a crime of terrorism, is as novel as the virus and it carries its own exponential dangers. (Harry Litman, 4/2)

The Washington Post: Clemency Of Certain Prisoners Could Slow The Spread Of Coronavirus. Under normal circumstances, jails and prisons are horrible places. The incarcerated housed in them are sitting ducks for contagion. So when a public health emergency such as covid-19 sweeps the globe, penal institutions can become incubators for pandemics. Just last weekend, the Federal Bureau of Prisons announced the first death of a federal inmate due to the disease. Meanwhile, local jails such as the overcrowded facilities on Rikers Island in New York are dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among the incarcerated and the staff. What advocates have long feared is only going to get worse unless President Trump and governors step in. (Jonathan Capehart, 4/1)

Los Angeles Times: U.S. Government Has Focused On The Wrong Threats For the last two decades, Washington has focused on preventing 9/11-style attacks, considering that to be our most urgent national security concern. But the latest threat to American life has come not from a terrorist with a dirty bomb, or from “rogue states” like North Korea or Iran but, rather, from a microbe too small to see. Expanding the focus of national security to encompass the broad array of internal and external dangers actually facing us won’t be easy. But the lesson of the COVID-19 pandemic is that the United States has been myopic in understanding what counts as a priority threat.It now seems abundantly apparent that rather than building hospitals in Afghanistan, we should have focused on producing masks and ventilators here at home. Rather than building schools in Iraq, we should have invested in scientific breakthroughs to treat disease. (Rajan Menon and William Ruger, 4/2)

Politico: Coronavirus Vs. Governors: Ranking The Best And Worst State Leaders Sometimes, it takes a national crisis to change what’s fashionable in politics. A pandemic erupts, and suddenly, experts-be-damned populism loses some of its allure. A record of sober technocratic experience becomes an asset instead of an albatross. And after many years of being relegated to the cheap seats, America’s governors have been thrust into the spotlight. With President Donald Trump largely unable or unwilling to play the part of a national unifier or to take decisive action to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the leadership we normally expect from the Oval Office has instead come from state executives throughout the nation — or not. (Bill Scher, 4/1)

Viewpoints: Discussing Health Priorities With Seriously Ill Patients Is Vitally Important Now; Rationing Care Forces Hard Decisions

Editorial pages focus on these health care topics and others.

Boston Globe: In The Midst Of The Coronavirus Pandemic, We Must Have Those Serious Illness Conversations

The COVID-19 crisis is forcing a lot of uncomfortable conversations, often ones that should have happened long ago but that we’ve put off for one reason or another. Among those is a difficult conversation you may need to have with your doctor — and soon. The medical term is “serious illness conversation”: A patient with a chronic or life-shortening condition talks with their clinician about their understanding of their illness and prognosis as well as their hopes, fears, and values. The goal is for both parties to arrive at a shared understanding of patients’ priorities for living and how those priorities might change when they become more sick. (Daniel M. Horn and Juliet Jacobsen, 4/1)

Stat: If Rationing Occurs, Doctors Shouldn't Have To Decide For Their Patients

Medical school didn’t teach me how to decide which of my patients should live and which should die if it becomes rationing of medical equipment or treatment becomes necessary. But I’ve spent most of my time recently planning for the possibility that my colleagues and I may need to make precisely that decision. (Kelly Michelson, 4/2)

CNN: The Ethical Minefield Of Prioritizing Health Care For Some With Covid-19

"We are at war with a virus that threatens to tear us apart," the World Health Organization Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told world leaders in a virtual summit on the coronavirus pandemic Thursday. Such dramatic phrasing as "the war against Covid-19" and "physicians are on the front lines of battle" is heard everywhere today -- in the media, and from politicians and health care workers around the globe. (Ira Bedzow and Lila Kagedan, 4/1)

The Washington Post: If You Could See My Hospital, You Would Know The Horror Of Covid-19

My patient dialed his wife on the cracked iPhone he barely knew how to use. I grabbed the phone from the 74-year-old’s shaking hands as it rang, keeping one eye on his mouth, chest and face and the other on the monitor as his oxygen saturation dropped.“Hi, I’m Dr. Stansky,” I said. “I am with your husband.” My stomach turned as I tried to find the right words. How do you tell someone over the phone that this might be the last time they ever speak to their spouse? (Danielle Stansky, 4/1)

The New York Times: In A Pandemic, Do Doctors Still Have A Duty To Treat?

It is a question being asked in hospitals across the country: What is the duty to treat in a viral pandemic, particularly one in which health workers are getting infected and there is a dearth of personal protective equipment? The question could be glibly dismissed. Medicine is a humanitarian profession, the argument would go. Health care workers have a duty to care for the sick. By freely entering into the profession, we have implicitly agreed to accept the risks. (Sandeep Jauhar, 4/2)

The Wall Street Journal: Got Coronavirus Antibodies?

One of the great uncertainties in the coronavirus pandemic is how many people have been infected without knowing it or showing symptoms. Fortunately, there are now tests for that, and broadly deploying them will be critical to saving lives and getting Americans back to work. Dozens of commercial and public health labs around the world are rolling out antibody tests that can show if an individual was recently infected with the virus and has developed immunity. When fighting a pathogen, the immune system produces proteins known as antibodies that bind to specific molecules known as antigens on the invader’s surface like a lock and key. (4/1)

The New York Times: Why Are So Many More Men Dying From Coronavirus?

As coronavirus continues its spread across borders, oceans and continents, there is a perplexing piece of data that has so far evaded a proper explanation: It’s still early, but in almost every country that we have numbers for, more men than women are dying from the virus. Most attempts to explain this discrepancy have focused primarily on behavior, some of which are almost certainly valid. Higher rates of tobacco consumption, a reluctance to seek proper and timely medical care and even lower rates of hand-washing absolutely do play a role in who will be hit hardest. (Sharon Moalem, 4/2)

CIDRAP: Masks-For-All For COVID-19 Not Based On Sound Data

In response to the stream of misinformation and misunderstanding about the nature and role of masks and respirators as source control or personal protective equipment (PPE), we critically review the topic to inform ongoing COVID-19 decision-making that relies on science-based data and professional expertise. (Lisa M. Brosseau, 4/1)

Modern Healthcare: Address Needs Of Homeless As COVID Spreads To Protect Us All

The health of our nation and our unsheltered population are inseparably linked. The ripple effects of a COVID-19 outbreak among the homeless in our communities will impact each of us and the health systems already stretched so thin. Across the country, 500,000 people are without a home, with thousands of workers on the front lines serving this population in shelters, encampments and social service agencies. (Bechara Choucair, 4/1)

The New York Times: These Coronavirus Exposures Might Be The Most Dangerous

Li Wenliang, the doctor in China who raised early awareness of the new coronavirus, died of the virus in February at 34. His death was shocking not only because of his role in publicizing the developing epidemic but also — given that young people do not have a high risk of dying from Covid-19 — because of his age. Is it possible that Dr. Li died because as a doctor who spent a lot of time around severely ill Covid-19 patients, he was infected with such a high dose? After all, though he was one of the first young health care workers to die after being exposed up close and frequently to the virus, he was unfortunately not the last. (Joshua D. Rabinowitz and Caroline R. Bartman, 4/1)

WBUR: The Way The U.S. Beat TB Could Be A Boon In Battling Coronavirus

Current efforts to battle COVID-19 focus largely on reducing transmission by quarantine and physical distancing and by providing hospital care for the severely ill. But as scientists discovered with TB, the secret is not to put the everyday life of the community on indefinite hold, but rather to make it progressively safer. (Salmaan Keshavjee, Aaron Shakow and Tom Nicholson, 4/1)

CNN: The Problem With Shutting Down Outpatient Care

My mother still needs her mammogram. My colleague with a family history of melanoma needs that suspicious mole examined. My elderly friend who struggles with glaucoma and cataracts still needs to see her ophthalmologist. All of these conditions require outpatient care -- a suddenly scarce resource in the setting of Covid-19. (Vance Vanier, 4/1)

Stat: Will Bayh-Dole Be Needed To Get Affordable Covid-19 Treatments?

As the Covid-19 pandemic strains the capacity of the U.S. health care system, attention is being focused on developing new drugs and therapies to fight it. Pharmaceutical company Moderna, for example, began clinical trials in Seattle for a new vaccine, providing welcome news to many. But what few Americans realize is just how much of their taxpayer dollars went into the development of these drugs long before Covid-19 emerged. (Mathur, 4/2)

The Hill: Health Care Professionals Must Also Be Experts In Public Health

As the U.S. now leads the world in COVID-19 cases, health care in this country has transformed swiftly — in some cases overnight — with thousands of American hospitals responding to the pandemic’s urgent and dire demands. It is a new normal. It would be a perilous mistake not to radically change the health care academy — the medical, nursing, health professional and health science colleges — as well. (Dr. Sherine Gabriel, 4/1)

The Washington Post: How To Think About Time Management In The Age Of The Coronavirus

Time looks different than it did a month ago. Long commutes are gone, freeing up hours on weekdays. Saturdays are no longer consumed by Little League and Chuck E. Cheese birthday parties. In this era of social distancing, any type of calendar entry — from a retirement dinner to a March Madness marathon — has been canceled. (Laura Vanderkam, 4/1)

Stat: With Covid-19, We've Made It To The Life Raft. Dry Land Is Far Away

Imagine you are in a small boat far, far from shore. A surprise storm capsizes the boat and tosses you into the sea. You try to tame your panic, somehow find the boat’s flimsy but still floating life raft, and struggle into it. You catch your breath, look around, and try to think what to do next. Thinking clearly is hard to do after a near-drowning experience. (Marc Lipsitch and Yonatan Grad, 4/1)

Louisville Courier-Journal: Coronavirus Testing: Louisville Could Lead Fight Against Pandemic

As data from South Korea shows, the key to curtailing the pandemic is testing. While the initial missteps and delays in rolling out widespread testing are unpardonable, it is likely that we may soon have adequate kits to test at least those who most need testing — the vulnerable, the sick and health care workers. But even in optimistic scenarios, it is unlikely that there will be enough kits to test everyone. This is all the more reason that we must organize public testing rigorously, scientifically and systematically. (Aruni Bhatnagar, 4/2)