Editorials And Opinions

The Hill: COVID-19 Public Health Orders Should Not Target Asylum Seekers The recent move to expel 10,000 asylum seekers from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border is no act of generosity. These individuals, families and children have left violence and poverty behind them and furtively travelled thousands of miles seeking safety and opportunity in the U.S. For them, there is no way forward, and no way back. (Orit Abrahim and Dr. Paul Spiegel, 4/22)

The New York Times: Covid-19 Threatens Global Safety Net Having rampaged through the wealthier Northern Hemisphere, the coronavirus is expected to strike next in the poorer South, where many countries are far less equipped to cope with the medical and economic ravages. Fortunately, there are international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the World Health Organization to help with just such a contingency. Unfortunately, the Trump administration is hampering the work of these critically needed agencies. (4/22)

Boston Globe: Boston’s Post-Pandemic Recovery Must Be Equitable With coronavirus cases and fatalities surging to a peak this week, Boston is at a turning point. Our health care system is under strain as nurses, first responders, and doctors rush to save lives — with limited hospital beds, ventilators, and personal protective equipment. We are also in an economic free-fall that threatens to deepen inequities for the very communities who are overrepresented in infections and fatalities. (Michelle Wu, Julia Mejia, and Ricardo Arroyo, 4/22)

San Francisco Chronicle: Close Off Some Streets — For The Health Of The Public Oaklanders can now use the slow roads of the pandemic era to get some social distance from each other as they walk, run, cycle and roll — free from worry about being hit by a vehicle. Residents of San Francisco, San Jose and all other cities in the Bay Area deserve the opportunity to do the same. With streets suddenly empty — and with all of us now, more than ever, needing a bit of space — other mayors should follow Mayor Schaaf’s lead and show that, once again, the Bay Area is ahead of the curve in protecting the public’s health. (Robert Ogilvie, Harold Goldstein and Mary A. Pittman, 4/22)

The New York Times: Who’s Behind The ‘Reopen’ Protests? I first became aware of the political influence of Charles and David Koch in 2009 when I started looking into who was behind the protests at health care town halls. The Tea Party, formed after America elected its first black president, used a series of health care town halls to spur angry Republicans to oppose the Affordable Care Act as a socialist takeover of American medicine. Little matter that it was modeled on a plan devised by Mitt Romney, a Republican, when he was the governor of Massachusetts. (Lisa Graves, 4/22)

Cincinnati Enquirer: DeWine's Stay-At-Home Order Is Unenforceable At least 22 people in Hamilton County have been criminally charged with violating the stay-at-home order issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to news reports. However, enforcement of the governor's order via criminal charges would violate the constitutional principle enshrined in the 14th Amendment that persons not be deprived of liberty "without due process of law." (Michael Mannheimer, 4/22)

Dallas Morning News: The Success Of Gov. Abbott’s Plan To Reopen The Texas Economy Rests With What We Do In Our Cities And Counties The decision to shut down the Texas economy was a tough call. Getting back to business safely is becoming an equally difficult decision. On Tuesday, Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton announced plans to relax stay-at-home orders and Dallas County Commissioners voted to extend Dallas County’s stay-at-home order until May 15, both acting before the expiration of the governor’s statewide shelter in place order at the end of April. It is essential that state and local officials work together and that timetables for reopening the Texas economy not devolve into a clash over local and state control. By law, Abbott has the legal last word over cities and counties, and he plans soon to issue a new executive order to reopen the economy and replace his statewide order to shelter in place with a phased-in process. (4/23)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: When It Comes To His Pandemic Decision, Brian Kemp Is Who He Said... Gov. Brian Kemp’s order to begin reopening a state economy battered by the coronavirus is set to take effect Friday, the same day that Operation Gridlock, a Fox News-endorsed protest against shelter-in-place policies, intends to wrap its arms around the state Capitol. The vehicle-based parade– call it a white version of Freaknik — now has an opportunity to become a victory celebration by a group of (presumed) voters whom Georgia Republicans will need in November. (Jim Galloway, 4/21)

The Washington Post: Georgia Leads The Race To Become America’s No. 1 Death Destination Whether you’re going to heaven or hell, the old joke goes, you’ll have to change planes in Atlanta. But Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing to offer a new nonstop service to the Great Beyond: He has a bold plan to turn his state into the place to die.Kemp, a Republican and an ally of President Trump, just called for the reopening within days of his state’s gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body-art studios, barbers, nail salons, cosmetologists, aestheticians, beauty schools, massage therapists, theaters, private social clubs and dine-in restaurants. (4/21)

Viewpoints: In Urgent Times, Vaccine-Making Process Can Be Much Speedier; Lessons On How To Get Testing Right

Opinion writers weigh in on these pandemic issues and others.

The Wall Street Journal: A Coronavirus Vaccine: Faster, Please

Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are leveling off in hot spots like Seattle and New York. New infections should soon begin to decline, and many parts of the country will be able to start a phased return to “normal.” Yet without a vaccine, normality will look very different than it did before the pandemic. The medical community and the public are hungry for news about vaccines, but accounts of progress have been exaggerated. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and senior member of the White House coronavirus task force, has put into perspective the overly optimistic predictions of a vaccine available within the target of 12 to 18 months: “A vaccine that you make and start testing in a year is not a vaccine that’s deployable.” There is a world of difference between testing a vaccine candidate and millions of people lining up for a shot. Clearly, there is a sense of urgency. What, then, is standing in the way of the rapid deployment of a vaccine? (Henry I. Miller, 4/22)

The Washington Post: 7 Things The Administration Is Getting Wrong About Testing

Over the past week, members of the Trump administration have issued justifications for why the United States does not need mass covid-19 testing. Here’s what they get wrong:We don’t need mass testing to reopen the country. Actually, we do. Reopening depends on our ability to transition from population-wide mitigation — which is what social distancing does — to individual-level containment. That means we must identify each individual with covid-19 and then trace and quarantine their contacts. This requires mass testing. In addition, one of the White House’s guidelines for reopening the country is a downward trend in infections. We can’t know that the numbers are going down unless we have an accurate daily count, which can only be obtained through widespread testing. (Leana S. Wen, 4/22)

Los Angeles Times: This California Town Has The Coronavirus Testing Program We Need

It’s galling that celebrities, professional athletes and politicians without symptoms were able to use their connections and wealth to score COVID-19 tests early in the pandemic, when physicians and hospitals didn’t have enough to go around for the sick patients who probably did have the disease. For that reason, some people might feel irritated with one Northern California community that launched a large-scale, self-funded effort Monday to test all of its residents, sick or not. But don’t hate Bolinas, the unincorporated west Marin County seaside community in question. This is a case not of rich people bogarting a scarce supply of tests, but of a historically civic-minded community (whose residents are not all wealthy, by the way) leveraging its resources to do us all a favor. (4/23)

The Hill: The Troubling Realities Of Slow COVID-19 Testing

Many Americans are already aware that, in the initial weeks of the COVID-19 crisis, our nation failed to test broadly. The implications of this grave error will only become clearer with time. Meanwhile, some public officials seem to believe that the country’s testing problems have since been resolved. On the contrary, COVID-19 testing remains a significant and troubling bottleneck. (Dr. Maggie Salinger and Dr. Kathleen Pollard, 4/22)

Boston Globe: Uncomfortably Numb.

The numbers are numbing. Every day, the grim tallies rise. Not along a steady incline, which would be bad enough, but by jarring, exponential leaps unthinkable just a few weeks ago. After a certain point, do most of us fully register the lives behind the statistics? Ted Monette, Barbara Levine, Fred Harris, Julio Quintanilla, Larry Rasky. Can the will to remember outlast the fear of the moment? Or do we detach, in the interests of self-preservation — or of something darker? (Yvonne Abraham, 4/22)

Atlanta Journal Constitution: Thinking Of The Vulnerable Amid COVID-19

These past few weeks have been unprecedented times for all Americans. The fear and unknowns generated from this novel coronavirus have left many feeling scared, isolated, and alone. With new information and guidelines continually being produced by the CDC, WHO and other health organizations, it is difficult to feel stable physically, mentally, and emotionally. But not all of us have borne this burden equally. In fact, just like many things in America, the impact of this event has fallen hardest on populations that are often afterthoughts in our society: the homeless, the poor, the elderly, the undocumented, asylum seekers, and prisoners. (Marshall Waller, 4/22)

The Washington Post: To Help Immigrants Who Won’t Get Stimulus Checks, An Online Effort Asks People To Give Up Their Own

The emails that have appeared lately in Brandon Wu’s inbox contain words such as “afraid” and “worried” and “please.” They are from and on behalf of immigrants. One tells of an undocumented immigrant from Brazil who has worked for more than 15 years in the country and is now unemployed because of the pandemic. Another describes a 9-year-old girl who has seen both her parents lose their jobs and worry about how they’re going to pay May’s rent. “I’m running out of money and i don’t know what can i do,” reads one of the emails. People are suddenly turning to Wu, a 38-year-old D.C. resident, for help because his name appears on a GoFundMe campaign that aims to do for Washington-area immigrants and their families what the federal government is not: get economic stimulus money to them. (Theresa Vargas, 4/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Lockdown Is A Stress Test For Relationships

The Covid lockdown has been a harsh experience for one of my patients, a young professional woman. Isolated with her family in their second home, outside New York City, she has gotten in touch with her resentment of and dissatisfaction toward her husband. The stress of being confined together has made her aware that he is consumed with his work, has difficulty connecting emotionally, is uninterested in physical intimacy, and is an unreliable father to their two children. She might have come to many of these conclusions eventually, but the pressure of being together 24/7 at least accelerated the process. Being alone together has become a stress test for marriages and other intimate relationships. (Erica Komisar, 4/22)

The Washington Post: Covid-19 Is Posing Serious Questions About Cancer Treatment. There Are No Easy Answers.

As covid-19 continues its assault on New York, the medical community has redeployed its forces to buffer health-care workers on the front lines. Half of my co-fellows, who were caring for cancer patients at our New York hospital just days ago, have been deployed to support our heroic intensive care, emergency room and medicine colleagues treating patients infected with the disease. Those of us remaining have assumed their clinical responsibilities, sharing the enlarged burden of patient care both in and out of the hospital. We are facing serious, unresolved questions about how to practice oncology in the covid-19 world. (Bobak Parang, 4/22)

CNN: Loneliness Is A Petri Dish For Depression...But You're Not Alone

2020 wasn't supposed to be like this. It was going to be, I told myself, the year I rebooted my life. Less stress and a clearer mind, a better attitude and bigger dreams. Back -- shudder -- to dating. This was finally going to be the year, as Dolly Levi would say, when I rejoined the human race. (Jack Gray, 4/22)

Boston Globe: Massachusetts’ Untapped Pool Of Foreign Health Care Professionals

Long before the coronavirus pandemic hit, there was already a critical need for medical personnel in underserved communities — and overly burdensome requirements for foreign-trained medical professionals who could be filling the gaps. Now states like Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York are taking emergency measures to ease the strain put on front-line health care workers during the crisis. (4/22)