Public Health And Education

The Washington Post: Africa Has 1.2 Billion People And Only Six Labs That Can Test For Coronavirus. How Quickly Can They Ramp Up? After Africa’s first suspected case of the Wuhan coronavirus emerged last month in the Ivory Coast, doctors sent a sample from the coughing college student to the closest equipped lab — 4,500 miles north, in Paris. Officials said the wait for the results, which came back negative, highlighted the need to rapidly expand testing capacity on the continent, where health authorities are scrambling to prepare for a potential outbreak. No cases have been confirmed so far in any of Africa’s 54 countries, but the risk of an outbreak is high, World Health Organization leaders say. (Paquette, Bearak and Bernstein, 2/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Cruise Passengers Face Infection Worries, Blown Travel Plans And Boredom Passengers were startled from their slumber at around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday by a broadcast telling them to remain in their rooms. Later, the captain announced: “The ship is under quarantine and it is expected to last at least 14 days.” Crew members in protective medical gear fanned out to wipe doorknobs and other surfaces clean with disinfectant. (Gale, Bhattacharya and Inada, 2/5)

The Washington Post: Trapped On Coronavirus-Ravaged Cruise Ship, Diamond Princess Passengers Struggle To Keep Spirits Up David Abel and his wife, Sally, are still smiling, for now. Their friends Alan and Wendy Steele are going "stir crazy" trapped in their cabin — although they say they are not worried about catching the deadly illness. Still, this was not how the Steeles planned to spend their honeymoon. Many of the 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members on the Diamond Princess are struggling to keep their spirits up after the luxury liner was quarantined off the Japanese coast Wednesday, with passengers forbidden to leave their cabins. (Denyer, 2/5)

The Associated Press: 'A Floating Prison': Cruise Of Asia Ends In Virus Quarantine David Abel’s 50th wedding anniversary luxury cruise began with him eating his fill and enjoying the sights of East Asia. It’s ending with him quarantined in his cabin aboard the Diamond Princess for two extra weeks, eating a “lettuce sandwich with some chicken inside” and watching 20 infected people escorted off the ship, heading for hospitals for treatment of a new virus. (Klug and Yamaguchi, 2/6)

Reuters: Thousands Held On Cruise Ship In Hong Kong As Authorities Check For Virus Thousands of passengers and crew on a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday were being kept on board while they were tested for a coronavirus as the city government said that all visitors from mainland China would be quarantined for two weeks. (Kwok and Pang, 2/5)

Reuters: China's Virus-Hit Wuhan Creates More Hospitals As Demand For Beds Surges The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, is converting an additional eight buildings, including gymnasiums, exhibition centers and sports centers, into hospitals, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. The latest announcement adds to plans revealed earlier this week to convert three other venues in the city into hospitals. Once all 11 buildings are converted, a process that is expected to be completed later on Wednesday, they will be able to accommodate 10,000 patients. (2/5)

The Wall Street Journal: China’s Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Patients To Scramble For Remedies Desperate for a cure for the new coronavirus spreading quickly across the country, Chinese families are flocking online to seek experimental remedies that might be effective against the virus, despite government warnings that no proven treatment has been found. Among the most sought-after drugs is Kaletra, an antiretroviral for HIV made by U.S. pharmaceutical giant AbbVie Inc. that blocks the enzymes some viruses need to replicate. Relatives of Chen Ruoping joined a scramble for the drug, known in Mandarin as Kelizhi, after the 57-year-old developed a fever and was diagnosed with a lung infection last month. (2/6)

The New York Times: In Coronavirus, China Weighs Benefits Of Buffalo Horn And Other Remedies As it races to treat patients infected with the new coronavirus, the Chinese government is seeing potential in a cocktail of antiviral drugs. It is also recommending the Peaceful Palace Bovine Pill, a traditional Chinese medicine made with the gallstone of cattle, buffalo horn, jasmine and pearl. There is no known cure for the coronavirus that has sickened more than 28,000 people and killed 563 in China. The country’s National Health Commission says doctors should try treating patients mainly with a combination of Western drugs used to treat HIV and fight viruses, depending on the severity of illness. (Wee, 2/5)

The New York Times: Losing Track Of Time In The Epicenter Of China’s Coronavirus Outbreak In the mornings, Wuhan is so quiet that bird calls sound down once busy streets. Stray dogs trot in the middle of empty expressways. Residents wrapped in masks creep out of their homes, anxiety flitting across their eyes. They line up at hospitals overwhelmed by a virus that most had not heard of until a few weeks ago. They line up outside pharmacies despite the door signs declaring they have sold out of protective masks, disinfectant, surgical gloves and thermometers. They line up to buy rice, fruit and vegetables from food stores that keep operating, while nearly all other shops are closed. (Buckley, 2/5)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Live Updates: Toll Passes 500 With 28,000 Cases In China Taiwanese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said China had provided the wrong figures of Taiwanese coronavirus cases to the World Health Organization, in the self-ruling island’s latest criticism of Beijing. Whereas Beijing reported 13 cases for Taiwan, officials there said the real figure was 10. (By Thursday, that figure had risen to 13.) In a statement to Reuters, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it had received the numbers in question from the island’s officials. (2/6)

Reuters: WHO Calls For Improved Data-Sharing On Virus, Says Sending Team To China The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday urged all health ministers to improve data-sharing on coronavirus immediately and said he would send a team of international experts to work with Chinese counterparts. The U.N. agency was sending masks, gloves, respirators and nearly 18,000 isolation gowns from its warehouses to some two dozen countries that need support, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told its Executive Board. (2/5)

Bloomberg: WHO Pushes Nations To Share More Coronavirus Patient Details The World Health Organization is pressing member countries affected by the new coronavirus to share more information on cases, saying a shortage of details has hampered efforts to combat the outbreak. A week after the WHO deemed the virus an international threat, the organization said it’s not getting all the data it needs to upgrade its advice to companies and governments worldwide. The virus has spread beyond China to at least 23 countries and sickened more than 28,000 people. (Fourcade, Mulier, and Miller, 2/5)

The New York Times: As China Clamps Down On Negative News, Quarantines On Land And Sea China’s leader, Xi Jinping, said on Wednesday that China is in a “critical moment” of its fight against the coronavirus epidemic as the death toll and number of infections continued to soar. Health officials in China said on Thursday that 563 people had died from the virus, up from nearly 500 people the day before, and that 28,018 cases had been confirmed. On Monday, the number of confirmed cases was put at 20,438, meaning the number increased more than 35 percent in just a few days. (2/5)

On Monday, the number of confirmed cases was put at 20,438. By Thursday that number is up to 28,018. Meanwhile, WHO said as of Tuesday it had received complete reports for only about 38% of coronavirus cases reported outside of China. Since then, “the number of countries we’ve received comprehensive data from is improving, but not complete,” said Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program. In other global news on the outbreak: home remedies, hospitals and medical staff, quarantined cruise ships, and more.

Hundreds Of Americans Evacuated, Quarantined As U.S. Officials Try To Keep Tight Hold Of Reins On Fast-Spreading Virus

“Maybe we can’t catch every returning traveler, but if we can catch the majority of them, we will slow the spread of the virus in the United States,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “We have a window of opportunity here.” Media outlets take a look inside what it's like to be under government or self-imposed quarantine.

The New York Times: Hundreds Of Americans Were Evacuated From The Coronavirus Epicenter. Now Comes The Wait.

Americans evacuated from Hubei province in China arrived in California on government-arranged planes on Wednesday morning, and were greeted with applause by waiting medical personnel. They received health screenings, were warned to stay six feet away from the other families and were asked not to let children share toys. Eventually, bleary-eyed from an 11-hour flight, they fell asleep in their new temporary homes on military bases. (Jordan and Bosman, 2/5)

NPR: Coronavirus Developments: Evacuees Land In U.S. As Disease Continues To Spread

Hundreds of U.S. nationals are stateside once more, as two planeloads of people fleeing the coronavirus outbreak in China landed Wednesday in California. The Department of Defense says the approximately 350 passengers aboard the chartered flights will be quarantined for two weeks on a pair of military bases in the state. According to the Pentagon, the passengers are to be distributed between Travis Air Force Base in Northern California, where the planes initially touched down Wednesday morning, and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar near San Diego. (Dwyer, 2/5)

PBS NewsHour: U.S. Evacuates More Americans From China Amid Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet passengers as they deplane for screening and intake. The passengers then will remain under quarantine for 14 days — the apparent incubation period for the virus — from the time their flight left China. “The measures we are taking may not catch every single returning traveler” with a possible case of novel coronavirus, Messonnier said. “If we can catch the majority of them, that will slow the entry of the virus into the U.S.” (Santhanam, 2/5)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus: Planes From China Land At Travis Air Force Base, Hundreds To Be Monitored

Officials said the military bases will only provide lodging in secluded areas where base officials won’t have contact with them. Federal health officials plan to handle all care, transportation and security of evacuees. (Serrano, 2/5)

The Washington Post: For Americans, A Nightmare Escaping Wuhan, Then 14 Days Of Quarantine

The airport was a 16-hour overnight vigil of lines and paperwork and stress and delays, of squawking children and the worried well, all trying to board the same two planes. Ningxi Xu’s name was on the list. But until the converted cargo plane was rising into the sky over Wuhan, China, she couldn’t be certain she would be one of the lucky Americans to escape the center of the coronavirus outbreak and make it back home. (O'Grady, Bernstein, Fifield and Wan, 2/5)

The Associated Press: Life Under Virus Quarantine: Boxing, Chalk Art And Waiting

There's Zumba and boxing classes, lectures on business and taxes, and chalk art outside for the children. While it might sound like a local recreation center's offerings, it's actually part of daily life for 195 American citizens quarantined on a military base after being evacuated from the heart of a new virus outbreak in China. (Taxin and Spagat, 2/5)

CNN: What It Means To Be Under The Coronavirus Federal Quarantine In The US

As the Wuhan coronavirus continues to spread beyond China, federal public health officials in the US are taking a rare step: issuing a mandatory quarantine -- the first one in more than 50 years." The goal here is to slow the entry of this virus into the United States," says Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. (Kaur, 2/5)

ABC News: American Man Anxiously Awaits Family To Return From Wuhan, China, Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Roth's wife, Daisy, is from Wuhan and she took their two young daughters to visit relatives in the Chinese city in mid-January, while Roth stayed home in Neenah, Wisconsin. At the time, the threat of the novel coronavirus seemed low. "When my family went there, we had heard about a disease that was starting to spread, but we thought it would get under control," Roth told ABC News in a recent interview. "It was really kind of shocking when we saw that the entire city was locked." "My first thoughts were, wow, this is a big deal," he added. "My wife and two daughters are there, but also all of my in-laws are there. My wife's parents, their brothers and sisters, their children and their children's children. Everybody is in Wuhan." (Winsor, 2/4)

The New York Times: Thousands Of Miles From Wuhan, A U.S. City Is Shaken By Coronavirus

In 2003, when SARS was spreading, Edward Zhang was not yet a teenager and living with his parents in Wuhan, China, largely dependent on the morning paper and the nightly news to know what was happening in the next city over. The world has changed a lot since then. Now, as the coronavirus renders his home city a ghost town, overwhelming hospitals and forcing his friends and family to don masks in their own homes, Mr. Zhang is updated constantly despite living over 7,000 miles away, in Pittsburgh. (Robertson, 2/6)

The Associated Press: Universities Cancel Study-Abroad Programs Amid Virus Fears

As concerns about China's virus outbreak spread, universities all over the world are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs, and some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students. From Europe to Australia and the United States, universities in countries that host Chinese students have reconsidered academic-related travel to and from China. In the U.S., the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour. (Melia and Franko, 2/6)

The Associated Press: Global Tourism Takes Major Hit As Virus Halts Chinese Travel

This should have been a good year for global tourism, with trade tensions gradually easing, certain economies growing and banner events like the Summer Olympics taking place in Tokyo. But the viral outbreak in China has thrown the travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses and keeping millions of would-be travelers at home. Gabrielle Autry, an American who lives in China, had expected to travel to Hong Kong this week to get engaged to her Chinese boyfriend. (Durbin, 2/6)

Modern Healthcare: ECRI Institute Creates Hospital Resource Center For Coronavirus

The ECRI Institute launched a resource center on its website to help providers prepare for potential threats associated with the Wuhan coronavirus. The Coronavirus Outbreak Preparedness Center, which is free to the public, includes lists of supplemental devices and supplies as well as guidance on how clinicians can prepare for viral outbreaks. (Castellucci, 2/5)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: UPS Pilots Union Deal Allows Crew To Opt Out Of China Flights

The pilots union at UPS has struck a deal with the company to allow pilots to opt out of flight assignments to China.The deal between Sandy Springs-based UPS and the Independent Pilots Association allows pilots to take a personal leave of absence for trips that include a flight in or out of mainland China, according to pilots union president Robert Travis. (Yamanouch, 2/5)

Iowa Public Radio: Two Iowans Undergoing Testing For Coronavirus

The Iowa Department of Public Health says it has identified two people in the state who are undergoing evaluation and testing for the coronavirus. State medical director Caitlin Pedati said in a press conference on Facebook Live Wednesday afternoon that the two people are in isolation and are being tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Krebs, 2/5)