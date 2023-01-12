Reproductive Health

The Boston Globe: The National March For Life Is Next Week, The First Since Roe V. Wade Was Overturned. Advocates Now Want The Federal Government To Go Even Further. Antiabortion activists who will assemble in Washington later this month for the annual March for Life plan to send a message that they still believe there’s a federal role for the government to take on abortion, even after the US Supreme Court kicked the issue back to the states. (Villa de Petrzelka, 1/12)

The Hill: GOP Rep: Republicans ‘Tone-Deaf’ On Abortion As House Republicans are set to consider a number of bills that would limit abortion access, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) says her party is “tone-deaf” on the issue, blasting their approach. “We have been tone-deaf on this issue since the time that Roe was overturned,” Mace told reporters Tuesday. “We buried our heads in the sand … We didn’t have any policy alternatives.” (Neukam, 1/11)

The Hill: House Passes First GOP Abortion Bill Days Into New Session It is rare for an infant to be born after an attempted abortion, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A total of 143 infants were born after an attempted induced termination from 2003 to 2014, according to the agency, the majority of whom died between one and four hours later. Of those, 97 “involved a maternal complication or, one or more congenital anomalies.” (Schnell, 1/11)

Politico: GOP Sticks To Its Abortion Playbook As House Acts It’s highly unlikely that the Democratic-controlled Senate will consider either measure, but the votes indicate that the GOP, at least for now, plans to handle the abortion issue as it has during past stints in the majority. Both measures focus on issues around the periphery of the abortion debate and don’t address new questions created by the Supreme Court’s decision, such as whether Congress should pass legislation banning or restricting the procedure. (Leonard, 1/11)

AP: Republicans Push Anti-Abortion Measures With New Majority House Republicans are taking early action on abortion with their new majority, approving two measures Wednesday that make clear they want further restraints after the Supreme Court overruled the federal right to abortion last year. The new GOP-led House passed one resolution to condemn attacks on anti-abortion facilities, including crisis pregnancy centers, and a separate bill that would impose new penalties if a doctor refused to care for an infant born alive after an abortion attempt. (Jalonick, 1/11)

The two measures, approved largely along party lines, lay out new penalties for doctors that don't provide medical care for an infant born alive after an abortion attempt and condemn violence against anti-abortion groups. Neither measure is expected to pass the Senate, but illustrate House Republicans' roadmap for the new term.

Alabama Could Prosecute Patients For Taking Abortion Pills, Attorney General Says

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall says that a state chemical endangerment law could be used to charge people who have a medication abortion. Other state abortion news comes from Nebraska, Montana, New Hampshire, Florida, and elsewhere.

AL.com: Women Can Be Prosecuted For Taking Abortion Pills, Says Alabama Attorney General

One week after the federal government made it easier to get abortion pills, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday that women in Alabama who use those pills to end pregnancies could be prosecuted. That’s despite wording in Alabama’s new Human Life Protection Act that criminalizes abortion providers and prevents its use against the people receiving abortions. Instead, the attorney general’s office said Alabama could rely on an older law, one initially designed to protect children from meth lab fumes. (Yurkanin, 1/10)

The Hill: Alabama AG Says Women Could Be Prosecuted For Taking Abortion Pills

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesman for state Attorney General Steve Marshall (R) said individuals could instead face charges under Alabama’s chemical endangerment law, which was passed in 2006 to protect children from exposure to chemicals and fumes from home meth labs. Prosecutors have since extended the law so it applies to pregnant people who took any drugs while pregnant or exposed their fetuses to drugs. (Weixel. 1/11)

In other news relating to abortion from across the country —

AP: New Push To Restrict Abortions To Be Introduced In Nebraska

A Nebraska lawmaker who sponsored a failed total abortion ban last year announced Wednesday that she will introduce a new bill this week that would ban abortion once cardiac activity can be detected in an embryo, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy. (Beck, 1/11)

AP: Montana Seeking Prior Authorization For Medicaid Abortions

State officials in Republican-controlled Montana want to require prior authorization before its health department pays for abortions for people covered by Medicaid, a proposal critics say would reduce access and delay or even prevent abortion care for low-income women in the state. (Beth Hanson, 1/12)

New Hampshire Bulletin: Abortion Access Expands In NH In Part Due To Telehealth

A recent federal rule change will expand access to abortion care by allowing pharmacies, no longer just clinics, to dispense abortion pills, which can be used to terminate a pregnancy up to 11 weeks. But it’s local providers who may give even greater access with the introduction of telehealth appointments. (Timmins, 1/11)

KHN: Bleeding And In Pain, A Pregnant Woman In Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers

When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling. At about six weeks pregnant, Joshua, 30, called a physician group in Baton Rouge. She wanted to make her first prenatal appointment there for around the eight-week mark, as she had in her first pregnancy. But Joshua said the woman on the line told her she was going to have to wait over a month. (Westwood, 1/12)

The Washington Post: Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson Shares Story Of Stillborn Pregnancy

As Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) heard colleagues share personal experiences during abortion debates over her long career, the 80-year-old said, she considered telling her own story. But she said she didn’t want to relive her most painful incident. (Melnick and Alfaro, 1/12)

Also, concerning gender care, plus religion-affiliated hospital policies —

KHN: Despite Doctors’ Concerns, University Of California Renews Ties With Religious Affiliates

As the University of California’s health system renews contracts with hundreds of outside hospitals and clinics — many with religious affiliations — some of its doctors and faculty want stronger language to ensure that physicians can perform the treatments they deem appropriate, including abortions for women or hysterectomies for transgender patients. (Sciacca, 1/12)