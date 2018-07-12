Editorials And Opinions

The Hill: AHA Medicare Appeals Reform Recommendations Miss The Mark Last week, the American Hospital Association (AHA) filed a brief with the federal court in response to U.S. District Judge James Boasberg’s request for ideas to address the current Medicare appeals backlog. Instead of making substantive administrative recommendations to improve the Medicare appeals process, the AHA makes suggestions that are not only redundant based on existing Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) rules. It also clearly demonstrate that the AHA is more interested in sidelining the Recovery Audit Contractor (RAC) program than fixing the Medicare appeals backlog. (Kristin Walter, 7/11)

New England Journal of Medicine: Medicaid’s Path To Value-Based Reform Prominent Medicare value-based payment models are influencing the ways in which clinicians deliver care. CMS and states have also started transforming reimbursement and care for Medicaid beneficiaries, but sustained success may be harder to achieve than in Medicare. (Joshua Liao, Benjamin D. Sommers and Amol S. Navathe, 7/12)

Apalachicola Times: Medicaid Expansion Is Saving Lives Louisiana expanded its Medicaid program just over two years ago. In that time, the number of people who were able to obtain health insurance has ballooned. When Gov. John Be Edwards approved the expansion, about 25 percent of the people in Louisiana lacked basic medical coverage. Since that time, the number is down to around 10 percent. That is a huge difference in numbers, of course, but the real difference is measured in the lives the expansion will be able to save. Consider these numbers, which tell just part of the story: 400 women on Medicaid have been diagnosed with breast cancer and begun treatment; 8,000 have had precancerous colon polyps removed; and 57,000 people are receiving mental-health care. Those are staggering figures that are making a real impact on the quality of people’s lives – and likely saving a good number of lives themselves. (7/11)

The Topeka Capital-Journal: Stop Posturing About Medicaid Work Requirements Last week, a Kentucky court blocked the state’s proposal to impose Medicaid work requirements, citing they “never adequately considered whether Kentucky HEALTH (the state’s Medicaid program) would in fact help the state furnish medical assistance to its citizens, a central objective of Medicaid.” Yet Gov. Colyer, who was stripped by the Legislature this past session of the ability to implement work requirements without legislative approval, still stands in favor of pursuing work requirements in Kansas even though it will lead to another expensive legal battle the state isn’t likely to win. It’s another example of shortsighted policy-making that satisfies political talking points but fails to meet the needs of Kansans and ends up costing the state more in a multitude of ways. (7/11)

Lexington Herald: Managed-Care Firms Strangle Ky. Medicaid More than half of all Medicaid beneficiaries nationally receive most or all of their care from managed-care organizations that contract with state Medicaid programs to deliver comprehensive services. Kentucky leads the way, providing some of highest profits to MCOs. This is suffocating the health-care system. Kentucky HEALTH, the state’s Medicaid reform, clearly decreases access to health-care services to Medicaid beneficiaries. This would have included new requirements for co-pays and work. Currently blocked by federal courts, the plan not only shifts more costs upon the population health-care providers serve, but also ensures greater profit to MCOs. (Larry Suess, 7/11)

USA Today: Don't Deny Insurance To Sick People, Find Other Ways To Reduce Costs It's hard to think of a law that's been more controversial in the last decade than the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Yet as the country continues to endure bitter division over the ACA, one provision remains extraordinarily popular: the requirement that insurers cover those who are sick. Even in the thick of the Obamacare debates a decade ago, 80 percent of Americans agreed the federal government should require insurance companies to offer coverage to everyone, regardless of their pre-existing illnesses and conditions. As Americans prepare to vote in a midterm election where polls show health care is a top issue, they will need to decide whether they want to choose candidates who would permit discriminating against sick people and support undoing the progress we've made on one of the few policy issues where the country has managed to find consensus. (Arthur Tim Garson, 7/12)

WBUR: Don't Expect Brett Kavanaugh To Protect The Affordable Care Act

In his health law decisions, [Brett] Kavanaugh found that Congress explicitly authorized the challenged portions of the ACA. It's likely he would uphold health law regulations, as long as there is explicit Congressional authorization to do so. (Carmel Shachar, 7/12)

The Washington Post: Where The Real Fight Over Abortion Will Take Place

In Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo, a Democrat running for a second term, has called for a special legislative session to codify abortion rights into state law. In Wisconsin, former state representative Kelda Roys, battling in a crowded Democratic gubernatorial primary, has declared that if federal protection of abortion rights is eliminated, she would pardon anyone charged with violating the state’s 169-year-old law criminalizing the procedure. ...With the coming shift in power on the Supreme Court, abortion-rights forces across the country are about to learn two things the other side figured out a long time ago: This is a battle that must be waged over the long haul. And it is one where the fight begins at home. (Karen Tumulty, 7/11)

Bloomberg: New Weapons Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

It’s frustrating enough when progress in medicine plods along slowly, but downright alarming when it starts to backslide. Bacterial infections were considered essentially conquered in the 20th century, and now resistant strains are projected to kill more people than cancer by 2050. While some people dispute the projected death rate, it’s agreed that bacteria are evolving resistance to antibiotics faster than the drug pipeline can produce new ones. (Faye Flam, 7/11)

The New York Times: For Gays, The Worst Is Yet To Come. Again.

I was recently honored for my birthday with an all-star reading of my play “The Destiny of Me.” It was obviously a very emotional experience for me. I’m supposed to be dead by now. Most of the guys who got infected with H.I.V. in the 1980s are long dead. The play is about a middle-aged man infected with H.I.V. undergoing an experimental treatment at the National Institutes of Health. In his hospital room he finds himself remembering his life since childhood. He realizes his entire life has been one long battle to be accepted as a homosexual. (Larry Kramer, 7/11)

WBUR: Ageism Ignores And Insults The Competence Of Adults

Familiar though I have long been with an array of ageisms that include unrelenting Congressional attempts to unravel the safety nets of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, I’ve been hearing personal stories that shock and upset me. They report everything from real violence to casual insults. (Margaret Morganroth Gllette, 7/12)

USA Today: Trump Administration Missed Deadline, Families Aren't Reunited

President Donald Trump's suggestion Tuesday that the solution to the humanitarian crisis of family separation is that families should stop seeking entry to the U.S. is nonsensical. The administration has manufactured this crisis itself by adopting inhumane, unlawful and fiscally unsound policies. Its failure to reunite children under 5 years of age — toddlers — with their parents by a federal judge’s deadline shows the incredible toll this policy is taking on families, as well as the costly logistical nightmare it has created. (7/11)

New England Journal of Medicine: The Suffering Of Children

Every pediatrician has his or her own tips for putting young patients at ease in the exam room. Mine include referring to even the tiniest Spanish-speaking patients as usted rather than tú, as a sign of respect, and sitting at or below their level to avoid looming over them. Most important, I examine children in a parent’s lap whenever possible. I will even vaccinate them in that position if the parent feels comfortable holding the child. For most children, there is no safer, more comforting place in the world than a parent’s embrace. That is why the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American Medical Association, along with hundreds of other national organizations, have decried the U.S. government’s recent policy of tearing undocumented immigrant children from the arms of the people who would carry them to safety. (Fiona Danaher, 7/12)

New England Journal of Medicine: Housing Immigrant Children — The Inhumanity Of Constant Illumination

On the Wednesday before the summer solstice in the United States, President Donald Trump ended his administration’s policy of forced separation of immigrant children from their parents at the U.S.–Mexico border — a practice characterized by the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) as a form of child abuse with long-lasting adverse effects on the developing brains of the 2300 children already subjected to this trauma. Nonetheless, there are still 1100 immigrants being held by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) at a warehouse on Ursula Ave. in McAllen, Texas. The Ursula facility, as it’s called, is reportedly the area’s first central processing center for immigrant children and families. Alarmingly, according to press accounts, its “overhead lighting stays on around the clock.” It is critical for their health and safety that children be allowed to sleep in the dark at night and be exposed to bright outdoor light during the day. (Charles A. Czeisler, 7/12)

New England Journal of Medicine: The Calorie-Labeling Saga — Federal Preemption And Delayed Implementation Of Public Health Law

Eight years after passage of the Affordable Care Act, its provisions for calorie labeling in food-establishment chains have finally been implemented. The long delay has exposed a broken regulatory system that is often unaccountable to the public. (Jason P. Block, 7/12)

Stat: Facing Deaths Of Despair From The Depths Of Despair In West Virginia

I left my home state of West Virginia 30 years ago to embark on a career in internal medicine. What drew me back in 2015 was the opioid crisis — and the even bigger health crisis it is part of. Opioid addiction takes a greater toll in West Virginia than in any other state. In 2016, the last year with complete statistics, a West Virginian was dying of a drug overdose every 10 hours. As a physician who helps manage the largest medical system in West Virginia, I’ve learned that as big as the opioid addiction crisis is in our state, it is not the root problem. Instead, it is a symptom of a much larger problem, one of hopelessness, isolation, and despair. (Clay Marsh, 7/12)

The New York Times: A Doctor’s Responsibility

As a physician, do I or don’t I? I‘m walking home from the subway with my 12-year-old daughter when we pass a man sitting on the sidewalk, head hanging down over his knees. Living in New York City, we see a lot of people, sadly, like this. Their numbers are increasing, as the surge of opiate addiction meets the surge in housing prices. Everyone has to make a personal decision about if, when or how one should do something, or just walk on. If you’re a parent, there’s the additional challenge of navigating these heartbreaking dilemmas with your child. For doctors, it’s a little different. The American Medical Association code of ethics says that doctors have “an ethical obligation to provide care in cases of medical emergency.” (Danielle Ofri, 7/10)

The New York Times: How To Have A Better Conversation About Mental Illness

SYDNEY, Australia — As public conversation about mental health has grown louder and busier in recent years, mental illness has become more than a category of disease with social and psychological dimensions. Especially in the case of depression and anxiety, mental illness has come to be seen as a proxy for what is wrong with the modern Western world. (Lisa Pryor, 7/11)