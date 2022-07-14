After Roe V. Wade

Roll Call: Biden Administration Says Pharmacists Cannot Deny Contraceptives The agency said it has received complaints from several patients and physicians regarding pharmacists who refused to distribute prescriptions because of their views on abortions. ... Any individual who experiences such discrimination can file a complaint with the agency’s Office for Civil Rights. (Cohen, Raman and Hellmann, 7/13)

NPR: Pharmacists Warned They May Break Law If They Deny Drugs Linked To Abortion The Department aimed its guidance at the roughly 60,000 retail pharmacies in the U.S., reminding them that because they receive federal funding through several programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, they cannot discriminate based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, and disability; further they may not discriminate based on current pregnancy, past pregnancy, potential or intended pregnancy, and medical conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth. (Feibel, 7/13)

The Washington Post: Federal Officials Warn Pharmacists About Denying Abortion Medication Under the guidance issued Wednesday, officials pointed to federal civil rights laws, including provisions in the Affordable Care Act, that they said prohibit pharmacists from making their own decisions about the suitability of a prescribed medication for patients, as well as other situations that they said would constitute discrimination against patients. For instance, a woman who experiences a miscarriage may be prescribed drugs such as mifepristone and misoprostol, and health officials warned pharmacists against refusing to fill those prescriptions. (Diamond, 7/13)

The New York Times: U.S. Tells Pharmacists Not To Withhold Pills That Can Cause Abortion The Biden administration warned the nation’s 60,000 retail pharmacies on Wednesday that they risk violating federal civil rights law if they refuse to fill prescriptions for pills that can induce abortion — the second time this week that it has used its executive authority to set up showdowns with states where abortion is now illegal. In four pages of guidance, the federal Department of Health and Human Services ticked off a series of conditions — including miscarriage, stomach ulcers and ectopic pregnancy — that are commonly treated with drugs that can induce abortion. It warned that failing to dispense such pills “may be discriminating” on the basis of sex or disability. (Stolberg, 7/13)

The administration says withholding these drugs could violate civil rights law. Still, its effort to assert that federal law preempts state bans on abortions is likely to be challenged in court.

Arrest Made In Rape Of Ohio Girl, 10, Amid Firestorm Of Critics, Rumors, Lies

A 27-year-old Columbus man was charged Wednesday with impregnating the girl, who was forced to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of Ohio's six-week ban on the procedure. The story made headlines after President Biden condemned the girl's lack of freedom. Several news outlets and high-profile Republicans then expressed doubt that the girl's story was true. Scroll to our Editorials section to read The Wall Street Journal's retraction and other opinions about the case.

NPR: A Rape, An Abortion, And A One-Source Story: A Child's Ordeal Becomes News

A July 1 news report that a pregnant ten-year-old girl from Ohio sought an abortion in neighboring Indiana has drawn intense national attention in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month striking down Roe v. Wade. Abortion rights proponents — including President Biden — pointed to the incident as evidence of the cruel consequences of the Court's decision. But in the initial absence of any public corroborating details beyond an Indianapolis obstetrician's account, opponents of abortion rights repeatedly cast doubt on whether the incident happened at all. ... The episode illustrates the high stakes of both the new legal landscape on abortion and of reporting in an age of deep political polarization and mistrust of major news outlets. (Folkenflik and McCammon, 7/13)

Columbus Dispatch: Arrest Made In Rape Of Ohio Girl That Led To Indiana Abortion Drawing International Attention

A Columbus man has been charged with impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl, whose travel to Indiana to seek an abortion led to international attention following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade and activation of Ohio's abortion law. Gerson Fuentes, 27, whose last known address was an apartment on Columbus' Northwest Side, was arrested Tuesday after police say he confessed to raping the child on at least two occasions. He's since been charged with rape, a felony of the first degree in Ohio. (Bruner, Trombly and Cook, 7/13)

The Washington Post: Man Charged In Rape Of 10-Year-Old Girl Who Had To Travel For Abortion

Columbus Police Detective Jeffrey Huhn testified that the arrest was made after a referral from Franklin County Children Services, which had been in touch with the girl’s mother on June 22, according to video of the arraignment from WXIN — two days before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The girl had an abortion at an Indianapolis clinic on June 30, Huhn said. The detective added that Fuentes’s DNA is being tested to confirm that he was the father to the aborted fetus, according to video of the hearing. If convicted, Fuentes could face life in prison. (Bella, 7/13)

Columbus Dispatch: Ohio AG Dave Yost 'Rejoices' At Child Rape Arrest After Doubting Case

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appeared on Fox News this week, casting doubt on the veracity of Dr. Caitlin Bernard's account that a 10-year-old Ohio rape victim needed to travel to Indiana for an abortion. Yost, a Republican, doubled down on that in an interview with the USA TODAY Network Ohio bureau on Tuesday. "Every day that goes by the more likely that this is a fabrication. I know the cops and prosecutors in this state. There's not one of them that wouldn't be turning over every rock, looking for this guy and they would have charged him," he said. "I'm not saying it could not have happened. What I'm saying to you is there is not a damn scintilla of evidence. And shame on the Indianapolis paper that ran this thing on a single source who has an obvious axe to grind."" After news broke Wednesday of an arrest in the case, Yost issued a single sentence statement: "We rejoice anytime a child rapist is taken off the streets." (Bischoff, 7/13)

The Daily Beast: Jim Jordan Quietly Deletes Tweet Calling 10-Year-Old’s Abortion A ‘Lie’

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) quietly scrubbed a tweet he posted Tuesday that branded the story of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel out of Ohio for an abortion a “lie.” After the alleged perpetrator was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court Wednesday, Jordan deleted the tweet but offered no apology or acknowledgement. Instead, he tweeted that the alleged rapist should be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” (Halaly, 7/13)

The Daily Beast: Fox News Host Jesse Watters Suggested 10-Year-Old Rape Victim’s Abortion Was A ‘Hoax’ Before Arrest

On Monday evening, Fox News host Jesse Watters spent the opening segment of his primetime show suggesting the case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who was forced to travel to Indiana to get an abortion after she was raped was fabricated to benefit a left-wing agenda. The following night, Tucker Carlson straight-up called her story “not true.” On Wednesday, that girl’s alleged rapist was arrested. (Wilstein, 7/13)

Also —