Public Health And Education

Reuters: Scientists Warn Of Potential Wave Of COVID-Linked Brain Damage “Whether we will see an epidemic on a large scale of brain damage linked to the pandemic – perhaps similar to the encephalitis lethargica outbreak in the 1920s and 1930s after the 1918 influenza pandemic – remains to be seen,” said Michael Zandi, from UCL’s Institute of Neurology, who co-led the study. (Kelland, 7/7)

CIDRAP: Study Details Neurologic Complications In COVID-19 Patients Of 43 patients with neurologic symptoms studied at the University College London, 29 tested positive for COVID-19, 8 with probable infections and 6 with possible infections. Ten of the 43 patients presented with delirium or psychosis, and 12 had inflammatory central nervous system (CNS) syndromes. Eight patients had strokes, and eight others had nerve damage, mostly caused by Guillain-Barre syndrome. (7/8)

The Hill: Scientists Highlight Potential Link Between COVID-19 And Brain Damage Scientists are calling attention to a potential link between COVID-19 and brain damage after a study released Wednesday found more evidence to suggest that the virus can cause neurological issues. Researchers at the University College London (UCL) conducted the study involving 43 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections who developed neurological symptoms, like inflammation, psychosis and delirium. The study was published in the journal Brain. (Coleman, 7/8)

Findings from a small study were published in the journal Brain. Researchers from the University College of London suggested that COVID-19 patients may be at increased risk for neurological conditions such as delirium, brain inflammation and stroke, among other things.

AP: WHO Says Sri Lanka And Maldives Eliminate Measles, Rubella Sri Lanka and Maldives have become the first two countries in the World Health Organization’s South-East Asia region to eliminate both measles and rubella ahead of a 2023 target, the U.N. health agency announced Wednesday. (Mallawarachi, 7/8)

Kaiser Health News: Shingles Vaccination Rate Soars But Leaves Many Behind Worried about the high cost of the copayment for the shingles vaccine, Jacky Felder, a Medicare beneficiary, opted against getting immunized last year. Last month, the Green Bay, Wisconsin, woman developed the disease, which left a painful, itchy rash across her abdomen. “Luckily, I’ve had a relatively mild case, but it’s been a week and half with a lot of pain,” said Felder, 69. (Galewitz, 7/9)

CNN: Covid-19 Vaccine Trials: Here's How To Volunteer If you want to be one of the first to receive an experimental vaccine for Covid-19, now's your chance. Wednesday, a new website -- coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org -- went live allowing people in the United States to register to take part in clinical trials for vaccines. The website will handle registration for the four large vaccine studies that are expected to start this summer and fall, and any others that follow. (Cohen, 7/8)

PBS NewsHour: How A Coronavirus Vaccine Will Get To Market With new daily case counts of novel coronavirus on the rise in nearly every state, as well as Puerto Rico, the consequences of reopening much of the country without first stopping the spread has made one thing clear: An unlocked United States will likely continue to suffer from the deadly virus until a safe and efficient vaccine is finally distributed to a majority of the population. There are lots of different ways to formulate a vaccine, and all of them are now being considered for coronavirus. Some vaccines use common methods to confer immunity, while others are entirely experimental — they’ve never before been approved for use. (Isaacs-Thomas, 7/8)

The Hill: US Investing $42M To Help Company Ramp Up Syringe, Needle Production Ahead Of Vaccination Push The U.S. government is investing $42 million to help Becton, Dickinson and Company, known as BD, ramp up its production of syringes and needles ahead of the future coronavirus vaccination push. The U.S.’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), committed to providing $42 million for a $70 million project to expand BD’s manufacturing operations in Nebraska, according to a press release. (Coleman, 7/8)

Boston Globe: 11 Coronavirus Vaccines To Keep An Eye On Federal officials have repeatedly expressed optimism that at least one vaccine against the novel coronavirus will be proven effective and ready for market by early 2021. As of July 7, pharmaceutical companies worldwide were working on 160 candidate vaccines, including 21 that are being tested in people, according to the World Health Organization. ... Each prospective vaccine goes through three phases of study in humans. To speed the process, some vaccine developers are conducting two of the phases simultaneously. Here’s an overview of each phase. (Freyer and Saltzman, 7/9)

Politico: FDA Official Casts Doubt On 'Challenge Trials' For Covid Vaccine A top FDA official overseeing vaccine approvals raised doubts Wednesday about the possibility of intentionally infecting people with the coronavirus to see whether vaccines work, saying that could represent “ethical heartburn” because there's still no easy way to treat the potentially severe disease. (Owermohle, 7/8)

In human challenge studies, people are exposed to the disease. But no cures exist for COVID-19, lethal to vulnerable patients. “If something bad happens, you don’t have a perfect fix for it,” said the FDA's Peter Marks. News on vaccines is on how to volunteer, how it will get to market and more.

Study Confirms Race, Age, Gender Play Big Roles In Dying From COVID-19

Other coronavirus news includes updates on silent transmission, testing, mental health, telehealth, prisons and more. Also: a shot for HIV and creating safe havens for opioid addicts.

The New York Times: Study Of 17 Million Identifies Crucial Risk Factors For Coronavirus Deaths

An analysis of more than 17 million people in England — the largest study of its kind, according to its authors — has pinpointed a bevy of factors that can raise a person’s chances of dying from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The paper, published Wednesday in Nature, echoes reports from other countries that identify older people, men, racial and ethnic minorities, and those with underlying health conditions among the more vulnerable populations. (Wu, 7/8)

ABC News: Asymptomatic And Presymptomatic People Transmit Most COVID-19 Infections: Study

Silent transmission of the novel coronavirus could account for more than half of infections, according to one new mathematical model by U.S. and Canadian researchers. The researchers utilized data on asymptomatic and presymptomatic transmission from two different epidemiological studies and estimated that more than 50% of infections were attributable to people not exhibiting symptoms. (Schumaker, 7/8)

CIDRAP: Symptoms Not Enough For 911 COVID-19 Screening, Study Finds

Screening based on conventional COVID-19 symptoms may not be sensitive enough to identify which 911 patients should be tested for infection, a retrospective cohort study published today in JAMA Network Open found. In the study, researchers in Seattle evaluated data from surveillance systems and the electronic medical records of 124 patients with COVID-19 seeking 911 emergency medical services (EMS) in King County, Washington, from Feb 1 to Mar 18. (Beusekom, 7/8)

WBUR: How Generation Z Is Handling Pandemic, Protests Against Racial Injustice

Americans of all ages are grappling with the emergence of a deadly pandemic and a nationwide protest movement against racial injustice. But how does Generation Z — those born after 1996 — feel about it all? Here & Now checked in with three teenagers to hear their thoughts on COVID-19, anti-racism protests and the 2020 presidential election. (Hobson, 7/8)

CNN: Anxiety Makes Us Bad Decision-Makers. Here's How To Do Better

Just before the lockdown began, London-based writer Valentina Valentini made the choice of a lifetime: She agreed to marry her partner. She didn't think twice about it. A few weeks later, Valentini was struggling with pandemic-related anxiety that made even the most basic decisions seem daunting. "It was just sort of this anxiety around everything," she said. "Sometimes it can manifest itself in the smallest ways, like 'I don't know what to eat right now.' I can't choose the simplest thing." (Smith, 7/9)

Kaiser Health News: Behind The Byline: ‘Everybody Hit Record’

Although the coronavirus pandemic shut down many organizations and businesses across the nation, KHN has never been busier ― and health coverage has never been more vital. We’ve revamped our Behind The Byline YouTube series and brought it to Instagram TV. Journalists and producers from across KHN’s newsrooms take you behind the scenes in these bite-size videos to show the ways they are following the story, connecting with sources and sorting through facts — all while staying safe. (7/9)

Boston Globe: Contact Tracing For Coronavirus In Mass. Significantly Downscaled As Leaders Report Chronic Problems

Massachusetts is significantly scaling back its first-in-the-nation partnership with Partners in Health to track down people infected by the coronavirus, as the rate of positive cases in the state has held steady at or below 2 percent since mid-June. Hundreds of contact tracers hired since the program was launched in April were recently laid off, and leaders in several cities and towns that collaborate with the Boston-based global health organization have expressed frustrations about problems with the initiative. Some have dropped out. (Lazar, 7/8)

Modern Healthcare: Some States Cement COVID-19 Telehealth Expansions

Some states that expanded telehealth access and coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic are moving to make those changes permanent.Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill on Monday that expands telehealth access by barring insurers from requiring that patients have a pre-established relationship with a virtual care provider or imposing additional location, certification or licensure requirements on providers as a condition for telehealth reimbursement. The new law, which applies to state-regulated health plans and Medicaid, adds remote patient monitoring as a covered service and does away with restrictions on the technology used for telehealth visits. (Livingston, 7/8)

CNN: Prisons Have Higher Coronavirus Infection And Death Rates, Analysis From JHU Says

The coronavirus pandemic is having a significant impact on the nation's prison system, causing higher rates of infection and death compared to the general population. "The number of US prison residents who tested positive for Covid-19 was 5.5 times higher than the general US population," according to an analysis led by researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. (Watts and Erdman, 7/8)

AP: Feds Charge Florida Man, Sons With Selling Fake Virus Cure

A Florida man and his three sons are facing federal charges that they illegally sold a bleachlike chemical mixture as a miracle cure for the new coronavirus and other diseases, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The substance marketed as Miracle Mineral Solution was sold nationwide through an entity called the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Florida, according to a criminal complaint. (Anderson, 7/9)

The Washington Post: Senator Merkley Wants To Ban Middle Seats After Packed American Airlines Flight

One day after American Airlines resumed booking flights to capacity, ending its effort to cap the number of passengers on board in response to the pandemic, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) experienced the policy change firsthand.Instead of finding his connecting flight to Texas mostly empty, as he had flying American recently, Merkley saw passengers shoulder to shoulder. (Compton, 7/8)

NPR: Starting A COVID-19 'Social Bubble'? How Safe Sex Communication Skills Can Help

Ina Park has been in a monogamous marriage for more than 15 years, but she feels like she has been having one safe sex conversation after another these days. There was the time she and some close friends spent a few hours together without wearing masks, and she later realized she needed to ask: "Are you seeing other people?" (Dembosky, 7/8)

Boston Globe: Say ‘Ahhh’ To The Smartphone: A New Tool For Detecting COVID-19

Sonde Health is one of several companies pioneering a new kind of diagnostic tool called “vocal biomarkers.” These are subtle changes in a person’s voice that can be identified by a computer. These changes could indicate the presence of illness —not just COVID, but also other lung and heart ailments, and even anxiety and depression. (Bray, 7/9)

In other news —

The New York Times: A Shot To Protect Against H.I.V.

A single shot every two months prevents H.I.V. better than the most commonly used daily pill, Truvada, researchers reported on Tuesday. At the moment, Truvada and Descovy, made by Gilead Sciences, are the only drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration for prevention of H.I.V. infection, a strategy called PrEP. Gilead has heavily been criticized for setting a high price for the pills. (Mandavilli, 7/7)