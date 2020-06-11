Disparities

Los Angeles Times: LAPD Investigating 56 Claims Of Police Misconduct During Protests The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating 56 allegations of misconduct by officers during protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death, officials said Wednesday. Of the 56 investigations, 28 involve alleged use of force, the LAPD said Wednesday in a statement. Seven officers have been taken out of the field pending the outcome of the investigations. The LAPD has tasked 40 investigators with looking into the allegations of misconduct, excessive force and violations of departmental policy during the protests. (Winton, 6/10)

Kaiser Health News: Fighting COVID And Police Brutality, Medical Teams Take To Streets To Treat Protesters Amid clouds of choking tear gas, booming flash-bang grenades and other other “riot control agents,” volunteer medics plunged into street protests over the past weeks to help the injured — sometimes rushing to the front lines as soon as their hospital shifts ended. Known as “street medics,” these unorthodox teams of nursing students, veterinarians, doctors, trauma surgeons, security guards, ski patrollers, nurses, wilderness EMTs and off-the-clock ambulance workers poured water — not milk — into the eyes of tear-gassed protesters. (Dawson, 6/11)

The New York Times: Meet The ‘Grandmother Of Street Medics’ As protests against police brutality have swept the country, in some cases leading to additional police aggression, toward demonstrators, a loosely organized group of trained volunteers has been on call to intervene and treat injuries. Street medics, who may be medical professionals or first aid practitioners with only basic training, bandage cuts and rubber bullet wounds. They treat symptoms from tear gas, Mace and pepper spray, using water and saline to flush protesters’ eyes. And, working as teams, they help move marchers out of harm’s way. (Bromwich, 6/10)

Reuters: Pence Says No Rise In U.S. Coronavirus Cases Seen Yet Due To Protests U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday there had been no sign yet of an increase in coronavirus cases from two weeks of nationwide protests over police misconduct and racism. “What I can tell you is that, at this point, we don’t see an increase in new cases now, nearly two weeks on from when the first protests took effect,” Pence said in an interview on Fox Business Network. (6/10)

The Hill: Fauci Underscores Concerns About Protests Spreading Coronavirus Anthony Fauci early Wednesday expressed concern that recent mass protests against police brutality and racism would spread the novel coronavirus because of a lack of social distancing. Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force, told ABC's “Good Morning America” he isn’t surprised that members of the Washington, D.C., National Guard who mobilized in response to the protests had tested positive, but he called the development “disturbing.” (Chalfant, 6/10)

Reuters: Washington, D.C. Urges Anti-Racism Protesters To Get Tested For Coronavirus Washington, D.C. on Wednesday urged people who had participated in protests against police brutality and systematic racism to get tested for the coronavirus. The federal district joins a number of other locales, including Boston, Dallas and the state of New York, that have asked protesters to be tested, after thousands of people flooded the streets in demonstrations amid the pandemic that has sickened nearly 2 million Americans and killed about 112,000. (6/10)

The New York Times: Why Are So Many N.Y.P.D. Officers Refusing To Wear Masks At Protests? Riot helmets, ballistic vests, shields, batons — fully decked-out police officers have become staples in New York City as the protests against racism and police brutality approach their third week. But increasingly, one piece of equipment has attracted attention with its absence: the face mask. On any given day, any corner, any group of officers, some or all of them are not wearing masks. Others wear them below their chin. With masks having become as ingrained as shirts and shoes in the vast majority of New Yorkers’ wardrobes, their widespread absence on the police is striking — and to a mayor and governor still fighting the coronavirus pandemic, troubling. (Wilson, 6/11)

CIDRAP: US COVID-19 Cases Top 2 Million As First Protest-Linked Infections Noted Some members of the Washington, DC, National Guard—deployed over the past 2 weeks of protests and civil unrest in the wake of the George Floyd murder—have tested positive for COVID-19, a National Guard spokesperson confirmed with McClatchy news services yesterday, and US cases today topped 2 million. Though it's not clear how many of the 1,300 troops active in DC in recent weeks are infected, the news dampens optimism that outdoor protests with masked participants would not necessarily spread the novel coronavirus. The National Guard is encouraging all troops deployed during protests to be tested for COVID-19 within 14 days. (Soucheray, 6/10)

Bloomberg: Positive Protest Tests Raise Virus Spread Concerns: Protest Wrap A protester who attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne, Australia, last weekend has tested positive for the coronavirus, raising concerns that global protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death may contribute to a second wave of virus spread. Some National Guard members in Washington D.C. had earlier tested positive after responding to protests there. The mayor of Los Angeles urged protesters in his city to consider self-quarantining for 14 days. (6/10)

NPR: Protesting? Here's How To Help Keep Your Family Safe From COVID-19 When You Go Home Protesting during a pandemic likely leaves participants with at least two questions: Did I get infected? And might I be putting others at risk?Given that COVID-19 has an incubation time of up to two weeks, experts say it will take a couple of weeks before the impact of the protests on community transmission is known. But in the meantime, there are critical steps you can take to minimize the risks to yourself and those you live with. (Godoy, 6/10)

Though it can be hard to practice social distancing amid a throng of people, there are steps protesters can take to make it safer. In other health-related news around the protests: many officers in New York City aren't wearing masks; a call for protesters to get tested; street medics; and more.

The Hill: Author Joel Kotkin Discusses Urban Communities, Young People Being Hit Hardest By Effects Of COVID-19 Author Joel Kotkin on Wednesday said that urban communities and young people are being hit hardest by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and will have a tougher time recovering. Kotkin, a presidential fellow in urban futures at Chapman University, told Hill.TV that small businesses in inner-city communities face a “really rough turn” and predicted that many will never reopen after the coronavirus shutdown. “What you’re really seeing and, I think it’s really tragic, is that the small businesses that were deemed nonessential are — many of them are never gonna reopen,” he said. (6/10)

Stat: Geneticists Weigh In On How 23andMe Can Tackle Racial Inequity In The Field At the consumer genetics giant 23andMe, CEO Anne Wojcicki last week issued a remarkable statement calling her product “euro-centric” and saying her company is “part of the problem.” Competitor Ancestry put out its own statement saying it has “a long, long way to go to make our product experience as inclusive as it can possibly be for everyone.” And the DNA testing startup Nebula Genomics published a blog post about the lack of diversity in their field — a post that was drafted months ago, but which the company held off on publishing because of concerns about how it would be received. (Robbins, 6/10)

Stat: For Black Youth, A Time Of Upheaval Takes A Toll On Mental Health From his room in Los Angeles, Cecil Hannibal worries about his grandmother getting Covid-19 every time she goes to the supermarket in Louisville, Ky. In northern Georgia, Visaysha Harris puts limits on her news consumption, to keep from “taking too much of it all in.” In Dallas, Ashley Otah makes sure to follow reminders on her mindfulness apps. In New Jersey, Zane Keyes unwinds by riding his bike. “Since George Floyd’s murder, I feel angry, frustrated, unheard,” he says. (Glaser, 6/11)

The Hill: Over 5000 Scientists Stop Work In Protest Against Systemic Racism In STEM Thousands of scientists pledged to halt research on Wednesday as part of a protest over systemic racism against black academics and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) professionals. More than 5,000 academics from institutions across the globe signed an online pledge to strike posted by Particles for Justice. As of Wednesday evening, Particles for Justice said it was no longer accepting pledges to strike, but is encouraging everyone to participate and acknowledge this is “only one of many days” needed for action and support. (Klar, 6/10)

The New York Times: For A Day, Scientists Pause Science To Confront Racism Galvanized by the reaction to the killing of George Floyd and continued reports that minority researchers feel marginalized and disrespected, almost 6,000 scientists and academicians said they would participate in a one-day strike on Wednesday. The event was organized by a loosely affiliated group of physicists and cosmologists operating under various hashtags, including #Strike4BlackLives, #ShutDownStem and #ShutDownAcademia. (Overbye, 6/10)

“Racism in science is enmeshed with the larger scheme of white supremacy in society,” Brian Nord, a physicist, tells The New York Times. “We need to rethink what scientific collaborations should look like. Black people need a seat at the table.” The conversation will be one of many happening across the country as the science and medical community faces a reckoning on its role in the racial divide.

Lawmakers In Both Parties Recognizing Need For Police Reform, But What That Looks Like Is Unclear

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, testified to Congress about police violence and race inequalities. But Congress and advocates have different idea of what real reform would look like. While lawmakers focus on changes like banning chokeholds, many protesters call on cities to take more drastic action like defunding police departments.

The Washington Post: Lawmakers Grapple With Policing And Race As Focus Shifts From The Streets To The Capitol

The national response to the police killing of George Floyd began transitioning from America’s streets to the halls of Congress on Wednesday, as lawmakers held their first hearing on a Democratic policing reform proposal and Republicans promised soon to release legislation of their own. It marked the first time in years that leaders from both parties expressed determination to offer legislative remedies for racial injustice in policing, but their ability to find common ground remained far from a sure bet. (Olorunnipa and Bailey, 6/10)

Politico: Democrats Stiff-Arm GOP's 'Cosmetic' Police Reforms

Senate Democrats are voicing deep skepticism toward the GOP’s newfound embrace of police reform. And they may soon have to decide whether they’ll accept incremental measures or nothing at all. Though careful not to pre-emptively dismiss South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s work designing a police reform package, Democrats said in interviews Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is unlikely to endorse the type of far-reaching legislation needed to respond to police killings of black people and nationwide unrest. (Everett, 6/11)

Politico: ‘I'm Tired': George Floyd's Brother Pleads For Police Reforms

The brother of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed last month by a Minneapolis police officer, pleaded with lawmakers Wednesday to implement sweeping restrictions on the use of force by police. Philonise Floyd described the anguish his family felt after videos surfaced of an officer, Derek Chauvin, putting his knee on his brother's neck for nearly nine minutes as his brother cried for air until he drew his last breath. That anguish quickly consumed a nation already paralyzed by coronavirus lockdowns and economic turmoil. (Cheney, 6/10)

Reuters: George Floyd's Brother Decries 'A Modern-Day Lynching' In Testimony To Congress

The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee held the first congressional hearing to examine racial injustice and police brutality following George Floyd’s May 25 death after a Minneapolis policeman knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death prompted a wave of protests in U.S. cities and abroad. “They lynched my brother. That was a modern-day lynching in broad daylight,” Philonise Floyd, 42, of Missouri City, Texas, near Houston, told the committee, his voice breaking with emotion. (Morgan and Cowan, 6/10)

NPR: Philonise Floyd Tells House Judiciary Justice Has To Be Served

Democrats have promised to hold hearings to shine light on the lost trust between communities of color and the police as part of a broader plan to overhaul law enforcement policies. Wednesday's hearing is the beginning of that effort in the House. Throughout the hearing, lawmakers on the panel staked out their positions on the state of policing — diverging on issues of police funding and what types of reforms are needed. Members of both parties condemned the killing of Floyd. (Naylor and Snell, 6/10)

The Washington Post: Beleaguered And Besieged, Police Try To Come To Grips With A Nation's Anger

The crowds have thinned and the smoke has cleared, with more than a week of nationwide protests leaving in their wake a nation increasingly resolved to change a broken law enforcement system. But they also have left police officers badly shaken, and in some cases physically bruised. Nationwide, police leaders say the rank and file are struggling to come to grips with the level of animus they encountered on the streets, as epithets, bricks and bottles all came hurtling their way. (Witte and Miroff, 6/10)

The Wall Street Journal: More Cities Ban Chokeholds, Similar Restraints In Wake Of George Floyd Protests

A growing number of cities and states are moving to ban the use of neck holds by police following protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. That city, along with Houston, Raleigh, N.C., San Diego, Denver and others have all taken or announced actions against chokeholds or other kinds of neck restraints that can incapacitate someone by cutting off airflow or blood flow. A sweeping Democratic-backed police-reform bill in the U.S. House includes a chokehold ban. (Kamp and Calvert, 6/10)

Los Angeles Times: Disband The Police? Camden Already Did That

When Gabe Rodriguez started as a rookie cop in this impoverished New Jersey city, his training officer gave him a tip. If a comrade radios for backup, just park your patrol car in a vacant lot and let someone else handle it. The police had given up trying to control Camden’s rampant violent crime, so seven years ago the state gave up on the city’s police. Officials took the unprecedented step of disbanding the department and starting over. The old logo came off police headquarters and a new one went up in its place. (Megerian, 6/10)

Politico: Minneapolis Police Chief Ends Negotiations With Police Union In A Bid For Reform

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced on Wednesday that he would withdraw from contract negotiations with the force’s police union in an effort to kick-start reform amid criticism over the police killing of George Floyd. The move comes amid heightened awareness of the role police unions sometimes play in stifling reform efforts that aim to combat police brutality. (Cohen, 6/10)

The Washington Post: Remember Neli Latson, The Black Teen With Autism Who Seemed ‘Suspicious’ Sitting Outside A Library? Ten Years After His Arrest, He Still Isn’t Fully Free.

Neli Latson’s life changed in the same swift way the lives of so many other black people have: with a stranger’s call to the police. He was 18, sitting outside a library in his Virginia neighborhood, waiting for it to open, when that call was made. It came into a sheriff’s office at 8:37 a.m., and suddenly it didn’t matter that Latson was a special-education student with autism who often took long walks by himself and saw the library as a social outlet. (Vargas, 6/10)

Houston Chronicle: Houston OKs $5.1B Budget That Increases Police Spending Despite Calls To ‘Defund’ HPD

City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved Mayor Sylvester Turner’s $5.1 billion budget for the next fiscal year, slightly increasing funds for the Houston Police Department even as some cities are under pressure to cut law enforcement spending amid nationwide protest over police violence and the death of George Floyd. As the council took up budget, chants of “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace” could be heard from protesters outside City Hall. Dozens of police reform advocates had asked city council the day before to divert funding from HPD’s massive budget to other services, such as health care and affordable housing. (McGuinness and Scherer, 6/10)

Boston Globe: Providence City Council Hears Debate Over ‘Defunding The Police’

The public safety commissioner said he is saddened by stories of police misconduct, but he called policing a “noble profession" that includes people working hard under difficult conditions. The police union president warned that defunding the Providence police would result in higher crime rates, lower property values, and an exodus of businesses. The police chief said public safety officials have denounced what happened to Floyd and racism in general, but he defended the city police force. (Fitzpatrick, 6/11)

WBUR: Boston City Council Hears Calls To Move Money From Police

Boston residents are calling on the city to reallocate some of the more than $400 million spent on policing, in favor of other community services they say could respond better. The calls come amid nationwide protests, including in Boston, over racial injustice and police brutality. (Becker, 6/10)

San Francisco Chronicle: Marchers Gather Outside Oakland Mayor’s Home, Call For Defunding Police

Public dissatisfaction with the role that police play in communities — a concern brought into sharp focus by the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd on Memorial Day by a police officer there — played out Wednesday in cities across the Bay Area. This included a march at dusk toward the home of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf that drew hundred of mostly young protesters. But there also were events as disparate as a “virtual town meeting” in Redwood City on the topic of community policing and a pledge by nine mayors in Sonoma County to review their cities’ policies with regards to how public safety. (Kawahara and King, 6/10)

Dallas Morning News: George Floyd Wasn’t The First Victim Of Police Violence. Families Of North Texas Victims Want To Remind Us Of That

With each day of social reckoning since the world watched George Floyd’s 8 minutes and 46 seconds of agony on a Minneapolis street, I can’t shake this question: What about Atatiana Jefferson, Jordan Edwards, Botham Jean and other North Texans killed by police officers who were sworn to protect their lives? Those names became social media hashtags. Community members railed to local leaders about the circumstances of their deaths. Multiple news stories were devoted to each and opinion writers called out the injustice. (Grigsby, 6/10)

USA Today: For Black Mayors, Police Reforms are a Personal Mission to Make Sure 'Another Black Man Doesn't Die the Way George Floyd Did'

Mayor London Breed has a spacious office in an ornate building, but for all the pomp of her position, her roots remain in the city’s rough Western Addition neighborhood. Her sister died of a drug overdose, her brother is in jail and a cousin was killed by local police. For Breed, and other African American mayors, the current cry for a policing reform after the death of George Floyd — a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis who was pinned to the ground by officers after being accused of passing a fake $20 bill at a store — is deeply personal.“ The black people in communities with black mayors know we understand these experiences like no one else can,” says Breed. “There’s no way we’re not going to hold law enforcement accountable like never before.” (della Cava and Stanley, 6/11)