Trump's Legacy Looms Large as Colorado Aims to Close the Hispanic Insurance Gap
Hispanic residents have long been among the least likely to have health insurance — in Colorado and across the country — in part because of unauthorized immigrants. The state is expanding coverage to some of them, although the change runs up against lingering fears about the use of public benefits. (Rae Ellen Bichell and Markian Hawryluk, )
Tribes Show Little Interest in Offering Abortions on Reservations Despite Speculation They Could
The notion that Native American nations could use tribal sovereignty to bypass state restrictions on abortion if Roe v. Wade falls is an idea largely proposed by non-Native groups. (Arielle Zionts, )
Political Cartoon: 'Good Cholesterol, Bad Cholesterol?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Good Cholesterol, Bad Cholesterol?'" by John Deering.
FDA To Bar Juul E-Cigarette Sales In US: Report
The Wall Street Journal reports that the Food and Drug Administration is preparing the marketing denial order following a review of vaping marketing to youths. Juul's rivals Reynolds American and NJOY Holdings have been previously allowed to keep selling tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes in the U.S.
The Wall Street Journal:
FDA To Order Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market
The Food and Drug Administration is preparing to order Juul Labs Inc. to take its e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, according to people familiar with the matter. The FDA could announce its decision as early as this week, the people said. The marketing denial order would follow a nearly two-year review of data presented by the vaping company, which sought authorization for its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products to stay on the U.S. market. (Maloney, 6/22)
USA Today:
Report: Federal Ban On Popular Juul Products Forthcoming Amid Youth Vaping Concerns
The move to ban Juul's e-cigarettes could come as soon as Wednesday following a two-year review of the vaping powerhouse's application seeking authorization to continue selling non-fruit-flavored products, the Wall Street Journal reported. The FDA has reviewed marketing applications from Juul and hundreds of other companies amid calls from anti-tobacco groups to crack down on products that led to a surge in youth vaping in the last decade. But advocates of these nicotine-delivering devices say they can help adult smokers kick the habit of smoking cigarettes or using other tobacco products. (Alltucker, 6/22)
The Hill:
Advocates Cautiously Optimistic Over Report Of Juul Ban
Anti-smoking advocates said they are cautiously optimistic following a report that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing to remove Juul’s vaping products from U.S. shelves. ... If the report is true, “it’s most welcome and long overdue,” said Erika Sward, American Lung Association’s national assistant vice president of advocacy. (Weixel, 6/22)
Bloomberg:
FDA Ban On Juul E-Cigarettes Pushes Vape Users To Buy Up Supplies
Brand-loyal vapers are flocking to their favorite shops to stock up on Juul Labs Inc.’s e-cigarettes, amid news that the products could soon be taken off the market. “My husband is out on a Juul run right now. Gonna clear the shelves and hoard ’em like our incandescent bulbs!” one user wrote on Twitter following the news, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, that the US Food and Drug Administration could order the company to stop selling its e-cigarettes as soon as Wednesday. (Muller, 6/22)
CDC Moves To Expand US Monkeypox Testing Capacity
The Biden administration will allow commercial labs to conduct monkeypox testing, as the case count exceeds 150 in the U.S. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization considers declaring the outbreak a "global health emergency."
The Washington Post:
U.S. To Expand Monkeypox Testing At Commercial Labs As Outbreak Grows
The Biden administration announced Wednesday it is authorizing commercial laboratories to conduct monkeypox tests in an attempt to dramatically expand testing as the United States confronts a record outbreak that experts fear is far larger than the official count of 156 cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started shipping test kits to five commercial laboratory companies this week, allowing health providers to order tests from the labs directly by early July. The companies include Quest Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare, Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Aegis Sciences. (Nirappil, Sun and Diamond, 6/22)
AP:
US Boosts Monkeypox Testing, 142 Cases Confirmed
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending tests to labs, including Aegis Science, Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics and Sonic Healthcare, which it said would significant expand the nation’s health system’s capacity to test for monkeypox. Previously, testing has largely been confined to public health labs, which combined have a capacity of about 8,000 tests per week. “All Americans should be concerned about monkeypox cases,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement. (Miller, 6/22)
More on monkeypox —
Reuters:
WHO Eyes Decision On Monkeypox 'Emergency', Africa Says It's Long Overdue
The World Health Organization will decide on Thursday whether to declare monkeypox a global health emergency, stirring criticism from leading African scientists who say it has been a crisis in their region for years. (Rigby, 6/23)
Reuters:
Health Emergencies: WHO's Highest Form Of Alert
World Health Organization (WHO) experts meet on Thursday to evaluate whether monkeypox constitutes an international emergency, its highest form of alert. Only six such emergencies have previously been declared: COVID-19 (2020), the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (2019), Zika virus (2016), polio (2014), West Africa's Ebola outbreak (2014), and the H1 virus that caused an influenza pandemic (2009). (6/23)
And an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida is primarily affecting men who have sex with men —
CNN:
24 Cases, 7 Deaths Among Gay And Bisexual Men Reported In Florida Meningococcal Disease Outbreak, CDC Says
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Florida Department of Health are investigating "one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history," the CDC said Wednesday. So far, 24 cases and seven deaths among gay and bisexual men have been reported. The CDC says the outbreak is "primarily among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, including those living with HIV. Recent data show that about half of the cases associated with this outbreak are among Hispanic men. This outbreak is mostly affecting people who live in Florida but has also affected some people who have traveled to Florida." (Thomas, 6/22)
AP:
CDC Touts Vaccine For Gay Men For Florida Meningitis Surge
Health officials on Wednesday recommended that men in Florida who have sex with other men get a meningococcal vaccine following one of the worst outbreaks among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history of a bacteria that causes meningitis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement that there have been at least 24 cases and seven deaths among gay and bisexual men caused by the bacteria in Florida recently. The CDC also recommended that gay and bisexual men traveling to Florida should ask their health care provider about getting the vaccine. (6/22)
Senators Quash At-Work Breastfeeding Protection, Formula-Import Bills
The PUMP bill would have extended breastfeeding protections to at least 9 million people, The 19th reports, but was blocked by Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis. A separate measure which would have eased restrictions on importing baby formula also failed to pass by unanimous consent.
The 19th:
Senate Fails To Pass Breastfeeding Protections For 9 Million Working Parents
A bill that would have extended breastfeeding protections at work to at least 9 million nursing parents during an ongoing formula shortage failed to pass the Senate Wednesday. The formula shortage helped revive conversations around more breastfeeding support for parents, especially low-income people who are more likely to turn to formula because they work in jobs where they cannot safely pump and store milk, or which offer little or no paid parental leave — but it ultimately wasn’t enough to pass the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act. The bill had been sitting in the Senate for more than a year and passed the House in October. (Carrazana, 6/22)
The 19th:
Democratic Senators Call On TSA To Clarify Rules On Breast Milk And Formula
Fourteen Democratic senators are asking the Transportation Security Administration to clarify its policy on flying with breast milk and formula following reports that the rules have been implemented unevenly. In a letter first shared with The 19th, senators are asking for answers after parents reported spoiled breast milk and public harassment. Formula and breast milk are exempt from the TSA’s liquids rule, allowing parents to bring more than 3.4 ounces with them in their carry-on luggage, as well as ice packs and other needed items to keep the milk from spoiling. But news reports in recent years have found that the TSA agents have not always allowed parents to pass security checkpoints with breast milk or ice packs. (Carrazana, 6/22)
Another infant reportedly died in January after drinking Abbott baby formula —
Bloomberg:
FDA Investigates Death Of Another Infant Given Abbott Formula
US Food and Drug Administration officials are investigating the death of another infant who was given formula made by Abbott Laboratories. The infant died in January and the FDA was notified June 10, according to a statement from the agency Wednesday. “The investigation of this most recent consumer complaint is in its preliminary stages and the agency will provide an update as it learns more,” the FDA said. (Edney, 6/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
FDA Investigating Report Of Baby’s Death After Consuming Abbott Baby Formula
An Abbott spokesman said at this time there is no evidence to suggest a causal relationship between Abbott’s formulas and this newly reported case. ... Previously, the FDA has said there were four cases of a bacterial infection in infants who consumed formula from Abbott’s Sturgis plant, including two babies who died. These prior cases were reported to the FDA between September 2021 and February. The FDA said it hasn’t been able to rule in or rule out a definitive link between the four cases and the conditions of Abbott’s plant. (Loftus and Newman, 6/22)
AP:
US Importing Baby Formula From Mexico To Ease Shortage
The Biden administration announced Wednesday that it is providing logistical support to import the equivalent of about 16 million 8-ounce baby formula bottles from Mexico starting this weekend, as part of its efforts to ease nationwide supply shortages caused by the closure of the largest U.S. manufacturing plant. The Department of Health and Human Services is expediting the travel of trucks that will drive about 1 million pounds of Gerber Good Start Gentle infant formula from a Nestlé plant to U.S. retailers, the White House said, nearly doubling the amount imported to the U.S. to date. (Miller, 6/22)
House Approves Creation Of Health Innovation Agency
The bill to create the Advanced Research Projects Agency overwhelmingly passed the House in a 336-85 vote. But there is still a debate over organizational independence and whether ARPA-H should be a branch of NIH.
The Hill:
House Passes Bill To Create Health Agency Focused On Biomedical Innovation
The House passed a bill on Wednesday to create a new health agency centered on expediting biomedical innovation in an effort to find innovative mechanisms to detect and treat a range of diseases including cancer. The legislation, dubbed the Advanced Research Projects Agency–Health Act, passed in a 336-85 vote, with all “no” votes coming from Republicans. Six Republicans and two Democrats did not vote. (Schnell, 6/22)
Stat:
Debate Over ARPA-H’s Independence Isn’t As Settled As It Seems
[Rep. Anna] Eshoo’s bill would establish the new agency as a standalone entity — explicitly housed outside the NIH. The move puts her at odds with Biden, Becerra, and interim White House science adviser Francis Collins. The Biden administration has already made its displeasure known: In a Tuesday statement, the White House reiterated its support for housing the new agency within the NIH. Biden officials also said they were “concerned” with a provision in Eshoo’s bill that protects the ARPA-H director’s right to testify before Congress without clearing their remarks with the White House first. (Facher, 6/23)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Delegation Pushes Feds To Base New Health Research Agency In Georgia
A newly launched federal health agency will eventually need its own home, and all 16 members of Georgia’s congressional delegation, representing both chambers and both parties, are joining together in hopes of making the state that choice. The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health was created with $1 billion in funding contained in the appropriations bill that President Joe Biden signed into law in March. Biden first proposed creating the agency in 2021, saying it would “improve the U.S. government’s capabilities to speed research that can improve the health of all Americans.” Georgia’s two senators and 14 U.S. House members sent a letter to federal health officials Tuesday trumpeting the state as a good fit for the new agency’s mission. (Mitchell, 6/22)
In updates on free universal lunch in schools —
Detroit Free Press:
Keep Kids Fed Act Gets Bipartisan Support As Universal Lunch Ends
Federal lawmakers have reached a bipartisan deal that doesn't continue pandemic-era free universal lunch in schools but does increase the number of students who could qualify based on income. Universal free lunch was instituted at the start of the pandemic to ensure children wouldn't go hungry through the crisis. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., announced the new $3 billion deal Tuesday, along with U.S. Sens. John Boozman, R-Ark., and Bobby Scott, D-Va., and U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. Congress must pass the legislation, called the Keep Kids Fed Act, by June 30, when current meal waivers are set to expire. (Altavena, 6/22)
Politico:
GOP Senator Considering Blocking School Meal Funding Deal Over Transgender Policy Fight
A Republican senator is thinking about blowing up a bipartisan deal to extend school meals funding because of a Biden administration policy banning discrimination against LGBTQ students who participate in lunch programs that receive the money. Democratic leaders are rushing to pass the legislation and get it to President Joe Biden’s desk before current funding runs out June 30, triggering a hunger cliff for millions of children. Senate Republican leaders, who blocked previous attempts at a year-long extension of the funds, haven’t made any threats to tank the bill this time around, according to three people involved in the talks. But any one senator can object and block the expedited effort, requiring a recorded floor vote and eating up precious time. (Lee, 6/22)
Active Shooter Bill Fails In House; Senate Votes Today On Gun Safety Bill
Meanwhile, as Congress argues over the details of how to make America a safer place to live, Rhode Island quietly and quickly raised the minimum age to buy rifles, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 and also banned high-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
The Hill:
House Fails To Pass Bill Creating Active Shooter Alert System
The House on Wednesday failed to pass a bill that sought to create a communications network that would alert people when an active shooter is in their community. The legislation, dubbed the Active Shooter Alert Act, was considered under suspension, a process that allows legislation to be passed quickly with two-thirds support. The bill did not reach that threshold, failing in a 259-162 vote despite having bipartisan sponsorship — 16 Republicans helped introduce the legislation. (Schnell, 6/22)
CNN:
Guns: Senate Will Take Critical Vote To Advance Bipartisan Bill Toward Final Passage
The Senate is poised to take a critical vote on Thursday to advance a major bipartisan gun safety bill toward final passage. The vote is expected to succeed with Republican support, putting the legislation on a path to pass the Senate as soon as this week. The bipartisan gun deal represents the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades. It includes millions of dollars for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and incentives for states to include juvenile records in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. It also makes significant changes to the process when someone ages 18 to 21 goes to buy a firearm and closes the so-called boyfriend loophole, a victory for Democrats, who have long fought for that. (Foran, Fox, Zaslav and Barrett, 6/23)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Republican Representing Uvalde Supports Bipartisan Gun Bill
The Texas congressman whose district includes Uvalde says he plans to vote for a bipartisan gun bill that the Senate is poised to pass this week — even as many of his Republican colleagues are likely to oppose it. U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, a San Antonio Republican, tweeted Wednesday that he supports the gun bill drafted by a bipartisan group of senators, including U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, after recent mass shootings, including a gunman’s attack on an elementary school in Uvalde that resulted in the deaths of 19 kids and two teachers. (Wermund, 6/22)
The Hill:
Rand Paul Vows To Introduce Amendments To Gun Safety Bill
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday condemned parts of the recently announced bipartisan gun safety deal, describing some provisions as “constitutional deficiencies” and vowing to introduce amendments as it comes to the Senate floor. “Unfortunately, this legislation was assembled as many are — in secret, absent well placed leaks to journalists,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “There doesn’t appear to be a willingness or time provided to read, understand, debate or amend this bill.” (Schonfeld, 6/22)
In updates from Texas and Rhode Island —
Houston Chronicle:
Uvalde Massacre Prompts Calls To Expand Mental Health Resources
Despite growing calls for gun reform in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting, a Texas Senate committee discussing legislative responses to the massacre spent little time debating firearm safety measures in two days of public hearings. While senators questioned mental health, law enforcement and school safety experts for hours, the group flew through testimony from gun control activists. The advocates had gathered at the Capitol to call for stronger background checks, waiting periods when purchasing assault-style rifles, and “red flag” laws that would temporarily remove firearms from people deemed a danger to themselves or others. (Harris and Scherer, 6/22)
Stateline:
Rhode Island Raises Rifle-Purchasing Minimum Age To 21
Rhode Island has joined a growing list of states that have increased the minimum age to buy rifles, shotguns and semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.Democratic Gov. Dan McKee this week signed a package of gun measures passed after recent high-profile mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The package includes bills that ban high-capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, prohibit the open carry of loaded firearms in public and raise the age limit for purchasing firearms and ammunition to 21. (Vasilogambros, 6/22)
Research: 1 In 5 With Virus Get Long Covid; Omicron Subvariants Are Nasty
Strains BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among people who were infected with covid as well as those who were fully vaxxed and boosted. But experts say vaccines should still protect against serious disease. Meanwhile, long covid is more pervasive than perhaps thought.
Bloomberg:
Long Covid Affects One In Five Virus Patients, US Survey Finds
Almost one-fifth of US adults who have had Covid-19 are currently experiencing symptoms of long Covid that persist for at least three months, new federal data show. The results of a June survey by the US Census shed light on how frequently the virus’s symptoms linger beyond the initial period when people are acutely sick. More than one-third of US Covid patients reported ever having long Covid symptoms, and 19% said they currently were experiencing them. (Tozzi, 6/22)
Bloomberg:
Long Covid Symptoms For Kids Can Last Two Months, Study Finds
The largest study of long Covid in children found kids can experience symptoms persisting at least two months, but researchers say the indirect effects of the pandemic probably carry a more lasting impact. Children who test positive for Covid are more likely to experience at least one long-lasting symptom than children who have never been diagnosed, according to findings published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal. But the study results can be seen as “reassuring,” Maren Rytter of the University of Copenhagen wrote in comments accompanying the data. (Paton, 6/22)
More on the spread of covid —
CNN:
Covid: Omicron Subvariants BA.4 And BA.5 Escape Antibodies From Vaccination And Prior Infection, Studies Suggest
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 appear to escape antibody responses among both people who had previous Covid-19 infection and those who have been fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, of Harvard Medical School. However, Covid-19 vaccination is still expected to provide substantial protection against severe disease, and vaccine makers are working on updated shots that might elicit a stronger immune response against the variants. (Howard, 6/23)
Anchorage Daily News:
Alaska’s Reported COVID-19 Cases Increased By 23% This Week
The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Alaska rose by 23% this week compared to last week as hospitalizations decreased slightly. Here are a few main takeaways from the latest data available from the state Department of Health and Social Services:• By Wednesday, there were 57 COVID-positive patients hospitalized around Alaska, a slight decrease from the 61 reported by the state a week earlier. Just under 5% of Alaska’s hospital patients were COVID-positive, and no one required a ventilator. Current hospital counts are still well below all-time peaks but higher than at other points in the pandemic. (6/22)
San Francisco Chronicle:
SF Mayor London Breed Tests Positive For COVID-19
San Francisco Mayor London Breed has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office said in a statement Wednesday. She is vaccinated and boosted and feeling well, the statement said. She will be conducting meetings from home and will not attend any public events while isolating. (Moench, 6/22)
In other pandemic news —
The Washington Post:
Covid Bailout Rescued Some Hospitals While Enriching Others
Randolph Health, a 145-bed community hospital in central North Carolina, declared bankruptcy in March 2020 and might have closed for good if it had not received $14.5 million in federal emergency pandemic grants. The cash didn’t cover all its covid-related losses, but at least Randolph could make payroll. “Every penny of that was critical and we were just thankful,” said Reynolds Lisk, a former Randolph board member who was born in the hospital in 1957 and fought to save it. “It literally enabled us to continue to operate.” (Rowland, 6/22)
Republican Lawmakers In Tennessee Want To Block Covid Shots For Infants
AP reports top Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are urging the governor to delay rollout of covid vaccines for infants, approved by medical authorities in the U.S., citing safety concerns. Meanwhile, as some parents scramble for appointments, USA Today explains why most pharmacies can't give out the newly-approved shots for the under 5s.
AP:
Tennessee GOP Leaders Urge Delay Of Toddler COVID-19 Shots
Top Tennessee Republican House leaders on Wednesday urged Gov. Bill Lee to delay the state’s health department from distributing and promoting the COVID-19 vaccines to infants, toddlers and preschoolers. In a letter sent to the Republican governor, House leaders said they had too many concerns surrounding the vaccine for those under 5 years old. (Kruesi, 6/22)
More on the children's vaccine rollout —
USA Today:
COVID Vaccine For Kids: Most Pharmacies Can't Give Your Baby The Shot
Millions of Americans have heavily relied on pharmacies to easily access COVID-19 vaccines and boosters throughout the pandemic. More than 254 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered and reported by retail pharmacies across the country through June 8, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But parents seeking to vaccinate their toddlers and babies following last week’s authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, may be in for a surprise. Most U.S. states don't allow pharmacists or their technicians to administer vaccines to kids under a certain age, according to a 2021 map created by the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations. (Rodriguez, 6/23)
The Boston Globe:
Impatient For Children’s Vaccine After A Long Wait, Parents Scramble For Appointments
Since vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years old were approved last week, parents have scrambled to get the shot for their youngsters. They’re conferring through Facebook and texts, calling clinics and doctors offices, and — when the state’s VaxFinder website had a few hours’ delay listing sites for young kids — experiencing traumatic flashbacks to last year’s vaccine rollout debacle. Surveys suggest that only a minority of parents intend to vaccinate their little ones against COVID-19. But those who want the vaccine want it badly, and they want it now. “Like every new rollout it takes a couple of weeks for the system to get up and running,” said Sigalle Reiss, director of public health and human services for Brookline. (Freyer, 6/22)
The New York Times:
Very Young Children In N.Y.C. Finally Get Their Vaccine Shots, A Pandemic Milestone
Families in New York City began vaccinating children younger than 5 against Covid-19 on Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the vaccines over the weekend and many parts of the United States started giving shots this week. In a city that was once the epicenter of the Covid pandemic, many parents have been eager to vaccinate the last age group still awaiting shots, the youngest children, and moved quickly to book appointments. (Fitzsimmons, de Freytas-Tamura and Kvetenadze, 6/23)
Oklahoman:
Sensory-Friendly Vaccine Clinic Planned For Special Needs Residents
A sensory-friendly vaccine clinic is planned from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, for residents with autism or other disabilities and their caregivers in central Oklahoma. The Autism Foundation of Oklahoma is partnering with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Oklahoma City-County Health Department to provide the clinic. In preparation for the clinic, staff at Oklahoma City-County Health Departments will receive sensory kits and training for autism and other disabilities. Participants will also receive gift bags containing resources and helpful items for families to use with their children when visiting other new and possibly stressful places in their communities. (6/22)
Special Session To Overturn Old Abortion Law Ended By Wisconsin GOP
Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, had called the special session to try to overturn an 1849 law banning abortion, but Republicans forced the end of the meetings within seconds. Also: abortion news from Iowa, Illinois, from Native American abortion providers, and more.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Wisconsin Republicans Gavel Out Of Special Session On Abortion Laws
The Senate and Assembly meetings lasted approximately 15 and 25 seconds, respectively, and Republican-led closures of each session were met with shouts of disapproval from attending Democrats. Evers rebuked GOP legislators' decision to gavel out, and issued a statement citing a Marquette University poll that found 70% of Wisconsinites believe abortion should be legal in all or most instances to defend his stance. "Time and time again, the people of Wisconsin have asked Republicans legislators to do what they are elected to do — to take action on pressing our state, to do the right thing, and to help the people we are elected to serve," Evers said. "Today, they once again failed to muster the courage to perform that simple duty." (Baker, 6/22)
In abortion updates from Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri —
AP:
Planned Parenthood Won't Change Waiting Period Requirement
The Iowa attorney general’s office said Wednesday that a state Supreme Court decision that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion won’t take effect until next month, but the organization that provides most abortion in the state says it will immediately implement the waiting period. A spokesman for the Iowa attorney general’s office said last week’s ruling would not take effect until the case has been returned to the lower court judge for further action, likely around July 8. Typically, Supreme Court opinions go into effect 21 days after they are released. (6/22)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
Illinois Abortion Providers Launch Effort To Pressure Pritzker To Direct More Funds To Clinics
Illinois abortion providers on Wednesday asked supporters to urge Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his administration to immediately direct more funding toward efforts to improve abortion access, as well as allow providers like nurse practitioners to perform abortions. A U.S. Supreme Court ruling is expected by the end of June that could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a right to an abortion, sending thousands seeking the procedure to abortion-friendly states like Illinois. “The governor has been a great partner, but as is always true, there is more to be done,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer for reproductive health services at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, which includes a clinic in Fairview Heights. “We are now just days away from a decision, so time is of the essence. We really need him to step up and lead in this moment.” (Munz, 6/22)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
New Owners Of Metro East Abortion Clinic Prepare To Expand As Supreme Court Decision Looms
New owners have purchased one of the region’s few abortion clinics and are looking to expand as more patients travel to the Metro East for care. Three longtime pro-choice advocates took over operations this month of the Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City. The new owners include a 40-year veteran of abortion advocacy, an expert in maternal and child health, and an executive who has spent decades trying to make abortions more accessible in the Midwest. (Merrilees, 6/22)
In other news about abortion and reproductive health care —
KHN:
Tribes Show Little Interest In Offering Abortions On Reservations Despite Speculation They Could
Rachael Lorenzo started hearing the questions several weeks ago from strangers on Twitter and reporters seeking interviews: Since Native American tribes are sovereign nations, with their own laws, could they offer abortion services on Native land within states that may soon outlaw abortion? And would they? The speculation began last month, after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion nationwide. (Zionts, 6/23)
Stateline:
Critics Fear Abortion Bans Could Jeopardize Health Of Pregnant Women
The 17 states that ban abortion after 20 weeks make exceptions to protect the life or health of the woman. But doctors and reproductive health advocates worry such exceptions are so vague or narrow that abortion providers are unlikely to invoke them—especially if they fear they could be charged with a crime. In a country that has long lagged its peers in maternal mortality, many reproductive health providers warn that stricter abortion laws are likely to make the situation worse—especially for Black women, who die of pregnancy-related causes at nearly three times the rate of White women. (Ollove, 6/22)
USA Today:
If Roe Is Overturned, States Offer Maze Of Abortion Laws
If a decision is made to eliminate federal abortion rights, within a year as many as 75,000 women won’t make it to a provider, according to one estimate. They would be forced to give birth instead, marking just the start of the fallout from a ruling whose implications would stretch far beyond reproductive health care to encompass suppression of female participation in the workforce and the amplification of racial and economic inequities. States are set in some cases to revert to laws from the 1800s, allowing abortions only in the direst of conditions, such as when the mother is on the brink of death. Other states have passed more recent laws anticipating the court will overturn Roe v. Wade. In 13, so-called trigger laws would go into effect banning abortion in nearly all instances and only sometimes offering exceptions for rape and incest. (Slack and Lee, 6/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Overturned Abortion Law Would Jeopardize Doctors
Physicians and their employers are working to get ahead of the Supreme Court's pending Roe v. Wade decision, worried about their legal exposure to "trigger-happy" prosecutors in 26 states primed to restrict access to abortion services. The high court could strike down the federal law that gives women the constitutional right to end a pregnancy, setting in motion "trigger laws" limiting abortion services or pre-1973 abortion bans in around half the states, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group. A draft opinion leaked in May, overturning the law, spurred conversations about legal liability among doctors, employers and their legal counsel. (Kacik, 6/22)
AP:
Protesters Turn Supreme Court Front Into Forum On Abortion
A steady stream of protesters has turned the street in front of the Supreme Court building into an open-air forum encapsulating the fierce national debate over abortion after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the justices would overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Both supporters and foes of abortion rights have gathered during large, organized weekend marches and on weekdays when the court is scheduled to release its opinion. They march and chant; sometimes they attempt to shout the other side down. For each, the reasons for protesting are deeply personal. (Martin, 6/22)
In related news about the Supreme Court —
The Wall Street Journal:
Man Charged With Attempting To Assassinate Justice Brett Kavanaugh Pleads Not Guilty
The California man arrested outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home earlier this month has pleaded not guilty to an attempted assassination charge. Nicholas Roske, of Simi Valley, formally entered the plea during a hearing on Wednesday afternoon in federal court in Greenbelt, Md. U.S. Magistrate Judge Ajmel A. Quereshi scheduled jury selection for Aug. 17 and set a trial start date of Aug. 23. (Wolfe, 6/22)
The Hill:
Trump Says ‘Go To The Reporter’ To Find Source Of SCOTUS Leak
Former President Trump suggested the Supreme Court look to the journalists at Politico who broke the bombshell story last month that a draft opinion penned by Justice Samuel Alito would overturn Roe v. Wade, to find who leaked the document. The story, written by reporters Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward, hinged on a leaked draft ruling from the court that sent shockwaves across the political and media landscape. The draft outlined the conservative majority’s decision to overturn Roe, a landmark case that ruled abortion was constitutional. (Mastrangelo, 6/22)
Walmart Extends Employee Doula Coverage To Tackle Racial Imbalances
Walmart first offered doula services to employees in Georgia in 2021, but is now expanding coverage to Louisiana, Indiana, and Illinois. Separately, reports say that the Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to tackle stigma by giving clean needles to veterans who use illegal drugs.
AP:
Walmart Expands Health Services To Address Racial Inequality
Walmart is expanding health care coverage for employees who want to enlist the services of a doula, a person trained to assist women during pregnancies, to address racial inequities in maternal care. After first offering doulas to employees in Georgia last year, the nation’s largest retailer said Wednesday that it will expand the same benefit to its employees in Louisiana, Indiana and Illinois. (D'innocenzio, 6/22)
In news from the Department of Veterans Affairs —
Health News Florida:
Fighting Stigmas And Regulations, The VA Is Giving Clean Needles To Veterans Who Use Illegal Drugs
For nearly half his life, 64-year-old Navy veteran Duane has used meth. He first tried it when partying with friends but said it quickly became a way to numb pain from troubled relationships and challenges transitioning out of the military in the 1970’s. “Trying to block out what I was feeling and trying not to think about it,” said Duane, who asked that we not use his last name due to his illegal drug use. Duane is a patient at the Orlando VA Medical Center and in 2020 became the first veteran to enter the hospital's syringe services program. (Colombini, 6/23)
Wyoming Public Radio:
The Sheridan VA Is Changing Some Of Its Treatment Practices Due To A Lack Of Healthcare Staff
The Sheridan VA has changed how it treats some veterans due to a lack of healthcare staff at their Sheridan campus and throughout their system, which covers the majority of Wyoming. These positions are primarily in the nursing field, which have been difficult to fill for years, according to VA officials. “It’s here [the nursing shortage] and it really is having an impact on the nursing staff in Wyoming,” said Pam Crowell, Director of the Sheridan VA Healthcare System. “It’s having a real impact on us here in Sheridan as we try to maintain programs.” (Cook, 6/22)
In other health care industry news —
Modern Healthcare:
1,000 Kaiser Permanente Nurses Set To Strike
One thousand nurses at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center plan to go on strike Thursday over patient care and staffing levels, their union said Wednesday. California Nurses Association/National Nurses United has been in negotiations with Kaiser Permanente since September for a new contract, the union said. The previous contract expired Sept. 30. Nurses have asked the organization for more supplies, such as syringes and the kits used to start IVs, and to invest more in nurses and ancillary staff, the union said. Kaiser Permanente is "disappointed" the union is calling on nurses to "walk away from their patients' bedsides," the not-for-profit health system said in a statement. (Christ, 6/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Molina Healthcare Settles False Claims Act Allegations
Molina Healthcare and its former subsidiary, Pathways of Massachusetts, agreed to pay more than $4.6 million to resolve false claims and whistleblower allegations, the Justice Department said Tuesday. The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office alleged Pathways submitted fraudulent claims to the state's Medicaid program, MassHealth, for behavioral health services provided by unlicensed and loosely supervised staff. As part of the settlement, Molina and Pathways did not admit to the truth of the allegations. They also agreed not to make any public statements denying the allegations. (Berryman, 6/21)
Billings Gazette:
St. V's Launches New Partnership, Brings Advanced Gynecologic Cancer Treatments To Facility
Leadership at St. Vincent Healthcare is aiming to close the gap when it comes to accessing advanced gynecologic oncology care and treatment through a new partnership with University of Colorado School of Medicine. As part of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, the medical school is one of the top 30 cancer centers in the United States. Through the partnership, specialists will travel to Montana twice a month to provide advanced treatment consultation and surgical treatments to patients. Dr. Saketh Guntupalli, program director of the university’s gynecologic oncology program, kicked off the program on Wednesday June 22 at the St. V’s Frontier Cancer Center and Blood Institute. (Schabacker, 6/22)
WMFE:
The Little Mobile Medical Unit That Could: A Mosque, A Donated Ambulance And A Dream
The need for free health care is on the rise as the COVID pandemic continues and the cost of everything from food to housing has become unaffordable for some. Back in 2017, the American Muslim Community Center in Longwood opened a mobile clinic with the goal of providing free medical and dental care to people in need in the greater Orlando region. These days, demand has increased by around 450 percent. (Prieur, 6/22)
Also —
AP:
Children's Hospital Patients To Pick 'Hawkeye Wave' Songs
A heartwarming tradition launched at Iowa home football games five years ago is getting another feel-good layer. The University of Iowa announced Wednesday that patients at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital will get to pick the songs that accompany the Hawkeye Wave, at which fans attending games at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium wave to patients at the adjacent hospital and the patients are often seen waving back. (6/22)
Reversing Course After Complaints, CVS Health Will Again Offer Eliquis
Physicians and patients balked after the blood thinner was removed from the company's formulary. For months, CVS' formulary included only Xarelto, even though research hasn't shown that the two medications are interchangeable, Modern Healthcare said.
Modern Healthcare:
CVS Caremark Returns Eliquis To Formulary After Outcry
CVS Health will return blood thinner Eliquis to its pharmacy benefit manager's commercial formulary beginning July 1, reversing a decision that sparked protests from physicians and patients, the company notified providers last week. CVS Caremark negotiated a new arrangement with Eliquis maker Bristol-Myers Squibb to acquire the prescription anticoagulant. Both Eliquis and Janssen Pharmaceutical's Xarelto will be available to patients the PBM covers. For months, CVS Caremark's formulary included only Xarelto, even though research hasn't shown the two medications to be interchangeable. (Tepper, 6/22)
In other pharmaceutical and research news —
Stat:
Study: Industry-Funded Studies On Cost-Efficacy Often Favor Pricier Drugs
In response to rising prices for medicines, public and private payers increasingly rely on assessments of cost-effectiveness to justify coverage. But a new examination finds that such studies sponsored by drug companies were often biased in favor of setting higher prices for their medicines. Specifically, one-third of the cost-effectiveness analyses that were conducted by drugmakers reached more favorable conclusions than independently conducted analyses. And industry-sponsored analyses were twice as likely to report that a medicine was cost effective when relying on a commonly used metric to gauge the value of a medication, according to the study published in The BMJ. (Silverman, 6/22)
FiercePharma:
Pfizer's Russian Profit Pledge Bears Fruit With $5M Initial Gift, CEO Says
After Russia’s war in Ukraine escalated sharply earlier this year, Pfizer swiftly pledged to donate the sum of its Russian profits to causes that provide direct support to the people of Ukraine. Three months later, Pfizer says it’s making good on that promise. The company’s first down payment of $5 million will be spread out among eight nongovernmental organizations to support humanitarian relief and response efforts, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Ph.D., said in a statement Wednesday. That cash will go toward food security and support services plus education for children and “other pressing needs of the people of Ukraine,” Bourla said. (Kansteiner, 6/22)
Stat:
Women Get Short Shrift With Credit On Scientific Publications, Analysis Finds
Look at the list of authors on a scientific paper and you’ll typically see more men than women. It’s easy to notice that gap and blame it on productivity-limiting factors many female scientists face, like greater family obligations or unwelcome environments. A new study published in Nature attempts to interpret this authorship discrepancy in a different way. It asked whether everyone who put in the same effort on the same project had an equal chance of being listed as an author. Instead of focusing on names on papers and patents, researchers compared employment records with author lists to find out whose names were missing. Their findings are clear: Women are less likely to be credited than men for the same work. (Welle, 6/22)
CDC Advises Upgraded Flu Shots For Seniors
AP reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says senior citizens, with weaker immune systems, don't respond well to traditional flu shots and thus they should get newer shots for better coverage. Extreme heat, Roundup herbicide lawsuit, and more are also in public health news.
AP:
CDC Panel Recommends US Seniors Get Souped-Up Flu Vaccines
Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don’t provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines that might offer more or longer protection for seniors, whose weakened immune systems don’t respond as well to traditional shots. (Stobbe, 6/22)
In other health and wellness news —
ABC News:
Dangerous Heat To Stretch Through The Week
Dangerously high temperatures are slamming the U.S., with heat alerts in effect across more than one dozen states from Texas to West Virginia. In the South, the heat index -- what temperature it feels like -- is forecast to skyrocket Wednesday to 104 degrees in New Orleans; 103 in Little Rock; 106 in Memphis; 101 in Tallahassee; 100 in Atlanta; 104 in Louisville; and 99 in Knoxville. The North is also in the danger zone, with the heat index set to reach 94 degrees in Pittsburgh and 97 in Columbus, Ohio. (Shapiro, Golembo and Peck, 6/22)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Judge OK’s Refunds For Customers In Lawsuit Accusing Roundup Weedkiller Manufacturer Of Concealing Cancer Risks
Buyers of Roundup herbicide products in recent years would be eligible for 20% refunds under a proposed nationwide settlement, tentatively approved by a federal judge, of a suit accusing Monsanto Co. of false advertising for failing to warn customers the product could cause cancer. The settlement is separate from the tens of thousands of lawsuits filed against Monsanto and its parent company, Bayer, by people diagnosed with cancer after spraying Roundup, the world’s most widely used weed-killer, on their crops. Bay Area juries have awarded damages totaling $133 million in three of those cases, and on Tuesday the Supreme Court denied review of Monsanto’s appeal of a $25.2 million award to one of those plaintiffs, a former school groundskeeper in Benicia. (Egelko, 6/22)
The Washington Post:
Daily Harvest Meal Service Enlists FDA After Recall And Illness Claims
Customers expressed frustration with the way the company handled the issue. Daily Harvest added updates to several promotional Instagram posts noting a link to “an important message regarding our French Lentil + Leek Crumbles.” Commenters complained that the company was not being more forthright about the potential problems and inundated its posts with barbs. (Heil, 6/22)
CNN:
Social Stress Ages Your Immune System, Study Finds
Social stress such as discrimination and family problems, along with job and money problems, can contribute to premature aging of your immune system, a recent study found. That's a double whammy, as the immune system already deteriorates with age. Immune aging can lead to cancer, heart disease and other age-related health conditions and reduce the effectiveness of vaccines, such as Covid-19, said lead author Eric Klopack, a postdoctoral scholar at the University of Southern California's Leonard Davis School of Gerontology. (LaMotte, 6/23)
Stat:
Ambitious New Study Of Pregnancy Aims To Prove Value Of Wearables
When Stephen Friend left Apple in 2017 after a stint helping to jumpstart its health efforts, the company’s marketing engine was already promoting a future that hadn’t arrived: Apple devices were going to help you live a healthier life. In reality, iPhones, Apple Watches, and competitor products were collecting a flurry of data about activity, heart rate, and sleep. But the evidence they could detect disease or actually improve health outcomes was nascent. Friend set out to change that. (Aguilar, 6/23)
Nursing Home Owner At Center Of Hurricane Debacle Arrested
Bob Glynn Dean Jr., who AP reports has already lost state licenses over his handling of an evacuation during hurricane Ida, has now been arrested on fraud and cruelty charges. AP also reports that a DOJ investigation showed Maine unnecessarily institutionalizes youths with disabilities.
AP:
Nursing Home Owner Whose Residents Suffered In Ida Arrested
The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes who sent more than 800 of his elderly residents to a crowded, ill-equipped warehouse to ride out Hurricane Ida last year was arrested Wednesday on fraud and cruelty charges arising from the squalid conditions. Bob Glynn Dean Jr., 68, had already lost state licenses and federal funding for crowding his residents into a facility in the town of Independence, roughly 70 miles (110 kilometers) northwest of New Orleans. There, authorities said they found ill and elderly bedridden people on mattresses on the wet floor, some crying for help, some lying in their own waste. Some had arrived without their medicine, according to one doctor. Civil suits against Dean’s corporation said the ceiling leaked, toilets overflowed at the sweltering warehouse and there was too little food and water. (McGill, 6/22)
In news from Maine —
AP:
DOJ: Maine Violates ADA In Care Of Kids With Disabilities
Maine unnecessarily institutionalizes youths with mental health and developmental disabilities because of a lack of sufficient community-based services that would allow them to stay in their homes, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday in declaring a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Justice Department conducted its investigation after advocacy group Disability Rights Maine filed a complaint on behalf of a group of children. The rights organization said the children were not able to access community-based services, resulting in institutionalization or risk of institutionalization that violated the ADA. (Whittle, 6/22)
Bangor Daily News:
Maine Attorney General Is Close To Releasing Legal ‘Roadmap’ For PFAS Lawsuits
Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said his office is finalizing a legal framework for going after the manufacturers of the so-called forever chemicals. The attorney general’s office began last fall soliciting bids from law firms willing to help represent the state in legal cases against the chemical companies that make PFAS. Used for decades in consumer products, some varieties of PFAS — short for per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances — have been linked to health concerns. And there are a growing number of PFAS hotspots popping up around the state, many of which have been linked to contaminated municipal sludge or industrial waste that was spread on farm fields as fertilizer. (Miller, 6/22)
In other health news from across the U.S. —
Health News Florida:
DeSantis Signs Bill To Increase Oversight Of Pharmacy Benefit Managers
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed a bill (HB 357) that will lead to increased oversight of pharmacy benefit managers, which serve as sort of middlemen between health insurers and pharmacies. The bill, in part, will give the Office of Insurance Regulation more authority over pharmacy benefit managers. Small pharmacies have long complained about pharmacy benefit managers, which represent health insurers in negotiations with drug companies and pharmacies. (6/22)
North Carolina Health News:
House Leader Proposes Medicaid Expansion Plan
On Wednesday morning, a group of advocates who’ve been working to persuade the General Assembly to expand the state’s Medicaid program started their day with a prayer service. By the end of the day, they seemed closer to having their prayers answered. After weeks of telling reporters that consideration of closing this health insurance coverage gap would be too heavy a lift for the end of this year’s legislative work session, House of Representatives Speaker Tim Moore (R-Kings Mountain) presented a plan from his chamber to counter the one presented in the Senate several weeks ago. (Hoban, 6/23)
St. Louis Public Radio:
42-Foot Bus Brings On-Demand Drug And Alcohol Abuse Treatment To North St. Louis
Counseling and treatment for drug and alcohol abuse is coming soon to three north St. Louis neighborhoods by way of a 42-foot bus. Doctors, nurses and therapists on the bus, operated by the Black Alcohol/Drug Service Information Center, aim to provide immediate care to Black residents in the area. The therapy bus will make stops five times a week in the rear lots of CareSTL Health clinics in the Greater Ville, Riverview and Wells-Goodfellow neighborhoods. People visiting the mobile treatment center can receive therapy assessments, drug and alcohol abuse counseling and medication for those who suffer from withdrawals. (Henderson, 6/23)
KHN:
Trump’s Legacy Looms Large As Colorado Aims To Close The Hispanic Insurance Gap
Armando Peniche Rosales has a crooked toe that for years has predicted the weather, growing sensitive when rain or cold is coming. “It never healed right,” said Peniche Rosales, who broke the middle toe on his left foot as a high school soccer player in Denver years ago and limped home without seeing a doctor. He was living in the U.S. without authorization at the time. From age 9, when he moved to Denver, until he was in his 20s, he didn’t have health insurance. (Bichell and Hawryluk, 6/23)
London Sewage Analysis Finds Polio Virus In UK
Health authorities in the U.K. warned that several related polio viruses have been found in analysis of a London sewage treatment plant over several months earlier this year, implying local spread of the mostly eradicated disease. Separately, global life expectancy fell during the pandemic.
The Wall Street Journal:
Polio Virus Found In London Sewage Puts U.K. On High Alert
Polio has been detected in London’s wastewater system, U.K. health authorities said, putting clinics on high alert for an infectious disease that hasn’t been recorded in Britain for nearly four decades. The U.K. Health Security Agency raised the alarm on Wednesday after it found several closely related polioviruses in sewage samples taken from a treatment facility in east London between February and May. That pattern of detection suggests that a form of the virus has been spreading locally, the agency said. (Roland, 6/22)
In other global developments —
Press Association:
Global Life Expectancy Falls For First Time Since 1950s Due To Covid
Global life expectancy has fallen for the first time since the 1950s following the Covid-19 pandemic, according to new analysis. The analysis, published by the ONE Campaign, has found that global life expectancy has fallen 1.64 years between 2019 and 2021. They warn that the situation could be worsened by a global food security crisis and the impact of climate change. This is the first time that global life expectancy has fallen since records began in 1950. (O'Reilly, 6/23)
The Washington Post:
Former Miss Brazil Dead At 27 After Having Tonsils Removed
The surgery, in April, was routine: Gleycy Correia was having her tonsils removed. But five days later, the former Miss Brazil suffered a hemorrhage and fell into a coma for more than two months. Now Brazil is mourning her loss. Correia, who was crowned Miss Costa do Sol and Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, died Monday at 27 of kidney failure. She never recovered consciousness. (Herrero, 6/22)
AP:
Top French Official Accused Of Rape During Gynecology Exams
Paris prosecutors have opened a rape investigation into accusations that a member of the French government, a woman who worked as a doctor before joining politics, reportedly performed gynecological exams on two women without their consent. French law defines rape as any act of sexual penetration committed on others by violence, coercion, threat or surprise. (6/22)
Research Roundup: Kawasaki Disease; Soft-Tissue Sarcoma; Antibiotic Overuse
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Kawasaki Disease Drop During Pandemic Leaves Hints At Possible Triggers
Rates of Kawasaki disease, a rare acquired cardiac condition in kids, fell nationally during peak COVID-19 transmission when control measures were in place, potentially providing a clue that multiple triggers and upper airway inhalation might be involved. Researchers based at the University of California San Diego (UCSD) published the findings of their disease tracking study late last week in JAMA Network Open. (6/20)
ScienceDaily:
How Tumors Make Immune Cells 'Go Bad'
Investigators have discovered that cancerous tumors called soft-tissue sarcomas produce a protein that switches immune cells from tumor-attacking to tumor-promoting. The study could lead to improved treatments for soft-tissue sarcomas. (Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, 6/21)
CIDRAP:
Study Notes Antibiotic Overuse For Respiratory Infections In Primary Care
A study conducted in a large healthcare system in the Upper Midwest found that unnecessary antibiotic prescribing for upper respiratory infections (URIs) was common among all primary care providers, but worse among older, rural clinicians and those in high-volume specialties, researchers reported today in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (6/17)
CIDRAP:
Study: Sporicidal Disinfectant, Thorough Cleaning Cuts Hospital-Onset C Diff
A sporicidal cleaning intervention implemented at eight acute care hospitals resulted in more thorough cleaning of hospital rooms and was associated with a reduction in hospital-onset Clostridioides difficile (HO-CDI) infections, researcher reported today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. (6/20)
CIDRAP:
US Fungal Deaths Rose In The First 2 Years Of The COVID-19 Pandemic
US deaths from fungal infections rose in the first 2 years of the COVID-19 pandemic compared with previous years, with the increase driven mainly by COVID-19–associated fungal deaths, researchers reported yesterday in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (6/20)
Different Takes: Sanctuary Laws Needed To Protect Abortion Care; Without Roe, IVF Is At Risk
Opinion writers examine abortion and the impact of overturning Roe.
The Washington Post:
How D.C. Is Protecting Women’s Access To Health Care
Last month, I watched with horror as we received a glimpse into the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in Dobbs. v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The draft revealed that the court is poised to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, which was enshrined by Roe v. Wade in 1973. (Brianne K. Nadeau, 6/22)
USA Today:
Overturning Roe V Wade May Put More Than Your Abortion Rights At Risk
Thanks to Roe v. Wade, when my wife and I built our family together, we were able to conceive via in vitro fertilization (IVF). That’s right: Roe v. Wade protects the right of people to conceive babies, too. If the U.S. Supreme Court does indeed overturn 50 years of precedent in its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, fertility services like IVF could be outlawed in states that legislatively declare that life begins at conception. The impact of such a reversal would be immense and immediate, not only for people seeking access to abortion, but also for all of us who have relied on rights that flow from that ruling to help us make decisions about when and how to become parents. (Cathryn Oakley, 6/23)
Los Angeles Times:
States Must Stop Deceptive 'Crisis Pregnancy Centers'
As we face the imminent overturn of Roe vs. Wade, clinicians, legislators and activists are preparing for dramatic shifts in the lives of pregnant people and their families. One trend that’s already troubling is the proliferation of crisis pregnancy centers, or CPCs, in California and nationwide. These antiabortion organizations target low-income people facing unintended pregnancies. Their goal is not to provide care, but to prevent people from accessing abortion and contraception. The centers advance their mission “by using deceptive and coercive tactics and medical disinformation, and misleadingly presenting themselves as medical facilities,” according to a recent report from the Alliance: State Advocates for Women’s Rights and Gender Equality. As abortion providers in California, we have witnessed the consequences of this deception and coercion. (Jessica Hamilton and Christine Henneberg, 6/22)
Los Angeles Times:
My Wife’s Abortion Was A Painful Choice. Now As A Father, I Worry My Daughter Won’t Get To Choose
In 1997, my wife Janie and I welcomed our first child, a healthy daughter born after an uncomplicated pregnancy. The baby thrived and became the light of our lives. A year later, we tried for another child, but Janie suffered a first-trimester miscarriage. Two more first-trimester miscarriages followed. We wanted more children but wondered whether trying yet again was worth risking more physical and emotional trauma. (John Caragozian, 6/22)
Viewpoints: Racism In Maternity Care Still Exists; Steps We Must Take Before The Next Pandemic
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health topics.
The New York Times:
Black Maternal Mortality Is Still A Crisis
As I was preparing to interview Linda Villarosa, the author of a new book, “Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation,” I saw a headline that reinforced how urgent her book’s message is: “CDC: Maternal mortality disparities have worsened.” The story, from Axios, showed in stark graphics how the maternal mortality gap between Black mothers and mothers of other races has only become larger since 2018. In 2020, the most recent year for which we have data, the maternal mortality rate per 100,000 births was 55.3 for Black women, 19.1 for white women and 18.2 for Hispanic women. (Jessica Grose, 6/22)
Stat:
Create An External Advisory Group To Prepare For The Next Pandemic
As the U.S. reels from a more than 1 million reported deaths due directly to the Covid-19 pandemic, another infectious disease — monkeypox — is beginning to percolate. Cases of monkeypox, which scientists have been warning about for years, continue to rise worldwide. Covid-19 followed by monkeypox offers an opportunity to reflect on what can be done to reduce the impact of this and future pandemics. (Julie L. Swann, 6/23)
Houston Chronicle:
Memorial Hermann Treated 140 Kids For Gunshots In A Year. Here's What We’re Doing About It
One hundred and forty. That’s how many children 18 and under have been treated for gunshot wounds at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital in the last 12 months — a nearly 75 percent increase from just three years ago. With so many unspeakable tragedies taking place across our country in recent weeks, we can all agree that Americans shouldn’t have to worry about being shot at their grocery store, church, school, doctor’s office, or anywhere else. We mourn the loss of life, pray, and promise “never again,” but we get stuck on the how. You’ve heard it said already, but it bears repeating: Gun violence is not a political issue. It’s a national public health emergency. And it’s time we started treating it like one. (David L. Callender and James J. McCarthy, 6/23)
Dallas Morning News:
Suicide Prevention Needs A Boost From Dallas-Area Colleges
In the Dallas area, college-age adults are taking their lives more often than people in any other age group, and by a wide margin. It’s heartbreaking to tally the numbers: More than 250 people in their 20s died by suicide in Dallas County the last four years, according to the North Texas Behavioral Health Authority. The reasons people contemplate suicide are complex, but mental health experts point to economic, housing and social instability as major reasons young adults are feeling increasingly hopeless. (6/23)
Stat:
Congress: Fund PrEP To End The HIV Epidemic
As the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies considers this week what programs to fund in the 2023 budget, many public health concerns will demand their attention. One funding decision that would aim to end HIV — and that goal can be achieved — would also provide long-term benefits for the entire health care system. HIV continues to infect thousands of Americans each year, many of them gay men, even though an effective prevention tool known as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is available. PrEP, which lowers the risk of contracting HIV by 99%, was first approved by the FDA in 2012 as a daily pill and is now available in a superior form as an every-other-month injection. (Carl Schmid, 6/22)
Stat:
Needed: Clearer Explanation Of Why Diversity In Clinical Trials Is Important
Increasing the diversity of clinical trial participants is all the rage these days. The numbers tell the story: According to Food and Drug Administration data, in 2020 75% of trial participants were white, 11% were Hispanic, 8% were Black, and 6% were Asian. Given those numbers, regulators and sponsors are trying to broaden the recruitment of people from different racial and ethnic groups. But one thing is missing: a clear explanation of why this is important. (Arthur L. Caplan, 6/23)
The CT Mirror:
Back To Basics: A New Program To Help More People In Connecticut Access Primary Care
Studies have shown that people who have a relationship with a trusted primary care provider are more likely to have higher satisfaction with the healthcare system and are less likely to need care at an emergency room or through an acute hospital admission. Simply put: when people have what they need to go for their annual checkup with a doctor they trust, our communities become healthier and we spend less on healthcare -– two priorities for us in Connecticut. (Dr. Michael Jefferson, 6/23)