Global Health Watch

The New York Times: How Right-Wing Pundits Are Covering Coronavirus Sean Hannity used his syndicated talk-radio program on Wednesday to share a prediction he had found on Twitter about what is really happening with the coronavirus: It’s a “fraud” by the deep state to spread panic in the populace, manipulate the economy and suppress dissent. “May be true,” Mr. Hannity declared to millions of listeners around the country. (Peters and Grynbaum, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Travel Restrictions Fuel Fresh Global Selloff U.S. stock futures and global indexes plunged, adding new turmoil to a roller-coaster week for markets, as a U.S. travel ban stoked renewed worries about the coronavirus’s economic toll. S&P 500 futures were down 4%, suggesting U.S. shares could be set for another punishing session later Thursday, a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid into a bear market. European indexes fell at the start of trading Thursday, with the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 shedding 5.4% and Italy’s FTSE MIB falling 5.8%. (Chiu, 3/12)

The Hill: Poll: Trump Approval Dips To 46 Percent Amid Coronavirus President Trump's approval rating has slipped over the last month, a new Hill/HarrisX poll finds. Forty-six percent of registered voters surveyed approve of the job President Trump is doing, with 54 percent disapproving in the survey which was conducted from March 8-9. That marks a 3 percent drop in Trump's approval rating from a survey taken on Feb. 1-2, which showed 49 percent approving and 51 percent disapproving. Still, the decrease is within the poll's margin of error. (Schulte, 3/11)

ABC News: Trump, Pence Flout Government Coronavirus Guidance To Stop Shaking Hands “Stop shaking hands” is the very first bullet point on the Trump administration’s list of recommended precautions workplaces and schools can implement to help blunt the spread of the coronavirus. But even as the administration pushes the public to follow the common-sense recommendations – available at coronavirus.gov – President Donald Trump is openly flouting the guidance and has been seen at multiple events in recent days shaking hands. (Phelps, 3/11)

The Associated Press: World Walls Off As Leaders Warn Viral Pandemic Will Worsen People around the world became increasingly closed off from one another Thursday as sweeping travel bans accelerated, walling regions apart as a viral pandemic unfolds and financial markets plunge. It was an outbreak moving, at once, both glacially and explosively, with a virus first detected three months ago in China creeping across borders and producing eruptive outbreaks that have crippled areas. (Hinnant and Winfield, 3/12)

The Hill: Read: President Trump's Oval Office Address About Coronavirus Pandemic President Trump on Wednesday gave a rare Oval Office address to reassure a worried nation about the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 1,000 Americans and killed more than 30 thus far. In the address Trump detailed new travel restrictions and targeted economic relief for small businesses and individuals affected by the virus, while calling on Congress for further action on payroll tax relief and benefits for hourly workers. (3/11)

PBS NewsHour: What You Need To Know About Trump’s Novel Coronavirus Response On the same day the World Health Organization declared novel coronavirus a pandemic, President Donald Trump and White House officials scrambled to lay out how the federal government would deal with the growing crisis. There are have been more than 1,000 cases of novel coronavirus in the United States and at least 30 people have died after contracting COVID-19, the illness it causes. Health officials said they expect the numbers to continue to grow. (Alcindor, 3/12)

Politico: Trump’s Travel Ban Sidesteps His Own European Resorts President Donald Trump’s new European travel restrictions have a convenient side effect: They exempt nations where three Trump-owned golf resorts are located. Trump is already under fire for visiting his properties in both countries as president, leading to U.S. taxpayer money being spent at his own firms. The president has been saddled with lawsuits and investigations throughout his term alleging that he’s violating the Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting taxpayer money other than his salary. (Health, 3/12)

CNN: US Travel Ban: American Wonders What's Next After Finding Out Midair Cassie Pekarski was a few hours into her trip from New York to Madrid when her phone pinged with a message from her mother. She paused the "Friends" rerun on her inflight television and glanced at her phone. "So ... the US just banned travel between the US and Europe starting Friday," the message read Wednesday night. "You NEED to check with your tour guide group about coming back early." (Karimi, 3/12)

NBC News: Coronavirus: Europe Wakes Up To Chaos And Confusion As Trump Restricts Travel The decision by President Donald Trump to restrict most travel from 26 European countries sparked chaos at airports and confusion early Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread around the world. Many Americans and foreigners wanting to travel to the United States were scrambling to work out what it meant for their travel plans. Meanwhile, others questioned the logic of the plan, and whether it would actually help the effort to slow down the spread of the deadly contagion. (Smith, 3/12)

CNN: Airlines Are Scrambling To Understand And Implement New Coronavirus Travel Restrictions An airline worker at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York addressed a crowd with only guesses as to how passengers waiting to board a flight to Dublin would be handled moments after President Donald Trump announced restrictions on travel from Europe. Trump said Wednesday he was sharply restricting travel to the United States from more than two dozen European countries in light of the coronavirus outbreak that is now labeled a pandemic. Soon after, his administration clarified that the ban only applied to foreign nationals and not to American citizens who had been screened before entering the country. (Holcombe, 3/12)

CNN: State Department Raises Global Travel Advisory, Urging US Citizens To Reconsider Travel Abroad The State Department on Wednesday raised the worldwide travel advisory to Level 3: Reconsider Travel, urging US citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact of COVID-19. Many areas throughout the world are now experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions," the department said in a statement. (Hansler and LeBlanc, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Now A Global Pandemic As U.S., World, Scramble To Control Outbreak He and administration officials later tweeted that the restrictions apply only to people, not goods and trade, and will not include a bar on U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents. Trump spoke sternly about what he called a “foreign virus” that “started in China and is now spreading throughout the world.” “The virus will not have a chance against us,” Trump said. “No nation is more prepared or more resilient than the United States.” (Zezima, Craig, Wan and Sonmez, 3/11)

The Associated Press: Trump Officials Emphasize That Coronavirus 'Made In China' There's one thing the Trump administration wants Americans to remember about the coronavirus pandemic: It carries the "Made in China” label. Trump administration officials, on the defensive about their own handling of the virus, have repeatedly reminded people that the virus started in Wuhan, a city in China's Hubei province, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referring to it as the “Wuhan coronavirus.” (Riechmann, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. To Ban Travel From Europe For 30 Days Due To Coronavirus The virus has spread to more than 100 countries, roiled markets and disrupted daily life across the country and around the world. The sober address marked Mr. Trump’s most direct response to date, though he again tried to sound an optimistic note and defended actions already taken by his administration. “This is not a financial crisis,” Mr. Trump said. “This is just a temporary moment in time that we will overcome as a nation, and as a world.” U.S. stock futures and global stock markets dropped after the president announced the new travel restrictions. (Restuccia, Leary and Davidson, 3/11)

ABC News: Trump Announces Travel From Europe To Be Restricted Amid Coronavirus Threat "We are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people," Trump said, emphasizing that the pandemic started off of U.S. shores, and specifically pinpointing China. (Phelps, 3/11)

Stat: Trump Suspends Travel From Europe For 30 Days In Response To Coronavirus Trump also said his administration would advise nursing homes to suspend all “medically unnecessary” visits. Though many Covid-19 cases are mild, older Americans, and those with medical conditions including heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, are seen as particularly high-risk, and have accounted for the bulk of deaths. “In general, older Americans should also avoid non essential travel in crowded areas,” Trump said. “My administration is coordinating directly with communities with the largest outbreaks, and we have issued guidance on school closures, social distancing, and reducing large gatherings.” (Facher, 3/11)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Attempts To Frame Coronavirus As A Foreign Threat He said Americans should “take extra precautions,” but offered few specifics other than exhorting people to wash their hands frequently. He did go further than he has in the past to say that “older Americans should avoid nonessential travel” and that people in general should “stay home,” but at the same time, he continued to minimize the potential severity of the disease. (Bierman, 3/11)

Politico: Trump Ratchets Up Coronavirus Battle With European Travel Ban Overall, Trump did adopt a more solemn tone during his address, a change for a president who, as recently as Monday, compared the rapidly spreading virus to the common flu and tweeted that “nothing is shut down, life and the economy go on.” The comparison to the flu was the latest in a series of inaccurate comments Trump has made about the virus as the number of confirmed U.S. cases has climbed over 1,000. Often, his public statements have contradicted top U.S. officials and Cabinet secretaries who have encouraged Americans — particularly older adults and those with chronic health conditions — to take the outbreak more seriously. (Orr, 3/11)

The Associated Press: In Battle Against Virus, Trump Restricts Travel From Europe Trump said the restrictions won't apply to the United Kingdom, and there would be exemptions for “Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings." He said the U.S. would monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier. The State Department followed Trump's remarks by issuing an extraordinary global health advisory cautioning U.S. citizens to “reconsider travel abroad” due to the virus and associated quarantines and restrictions. (Colvin, Miller, Mascaro and Taylor, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Besieged Trump Announces Europe Travel Ban In Effort To Stem Coronavirus Pandemic Although he read from a prepared script as he delivered a rare prime-time televised address to the nation from the Oval Office, Trump incorrectly described his own policy. The president said in his speech that the travel restriction from Europe would apply to cargo and trade as well as passengers. But the text of the order, later released by the White House, stated that the ban would not include cargo, allowing for continued trade between the continents to maintain the free flow of commerce. (Rucker and Gearan, 3/11)

Reuters: Trump Curbs Travel From Europe As Coronavirus Disrupts Schools, Sports Trump, whose administration has come under sharp criticism for its response to a public health crisis that he has previously downplayed, also announced several steps aimed at blunting economic fallout posed by coronavirus. The travel order, which starts on midnight Friday, does not apply to Britain, or to Americans undergoing "appropriate screenings," Trump said. "We are marshaling the full power of the federal government and the private sector to protect the American people," Trump said in a prime-time televised address from the Oval Office. "This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history." (Alper and Bloom, 3/12)

The New York Times: U.S. To Suspend Most Travel From Europe As World Scrambles To Fight Pandemic President Trump on Wednesday night blocked most visitors from continental Europe to the United States and vowed emergency aid to workers and small businesses as the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic, stock markets plunged further and millions of people cut themselves off from their regular lives. In a prime-time address from the Oval Office, Mr. Trump outlined a series of measures intended to tackle the virus and its economic impact as he sought to reassure Americans that he was taking the crisis seriously after previously playing down the scope of the outbreak. He said he would halt travelers from Europe other than Britain for 30 days and asked Congress to support measures like a payroll tax cut. (Baker, 3/11)

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night to announce an expanded travel ban. While he touched on the need for older Americans to take precautions, there were scant details in the speech. Meanwhile, airlines, travel officials and Americans abroad scramble to understand what the new restrictions on travel from 26 European countries means.

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Puts Trump’s Economic Policy-Making To The Test As the coronavirus affects almost every aspect of business, a collection of Trump administration officials—at times at odds with one another—are seeking to coordinate government action to soften the anticipated blow to the economy. So far, that coordination has been more ad hoc than organized or torn from the classic crisis playbook, which has administration policy makers acting in concert with the Federal Reserve and seeking buy-in from congressional leaders from both parties before announcing a policy response. (Davidson, Restuccia and Timiraos, 3/11)

The New York Times: Trump’s Payroll Tax Cut Would Dwarf The 2008 Bank Bailout The centerpiece of Mr. Trump’s stimulus proposal, which remains a work in progress, is a temporary tax cut that by itself would add nearly $1 trillion to the national debt: a suspension of all Social Security payroll taxes through the end of the year. Some economists have cheered the idea as the right move at a fraught moment when workers are quarantined, schools are closing and large gatherings are being canceled. But others — including those who have called for aggressive congressional action — say the plan would be an inefficient way of stoking consumer demand at a time of supply shortages and a growing number of quarantines. (Tankersley, 3/12)

Reuters: U.S. Eyes Direct Deposit To Workers, Tax Delays, Airline Aid In Fight Against Coronavirus The White House aims to propose several phases of relief measures to Congress, including a delay of the April 15 tax filing deadline, reimbursements for lost wages to sick and quarantined workers, aid to small and mid-size businesses and support for airlines, hotels and other travel firms, Mnuchin said. The Democratic-led House of Representatives plans to vote on the first phase of aid on Thursday, a bill that includes expanding unemployment benefits for those who have lost work because of the virus-driven slowdown. (Lawder and Shalal, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: House Democrats Release Coronavirus Response Proposal Republicans were also considering policy steps Wednesday evening, leaving open the possibility that Capitol Hill could cobble together a bipartisan compromise to address the economic consequences of the pandemic in just a matter of days. House Republican leadership met Wednesday to discuss possible legislation, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) was in contact with Mr. Mnuchin on Wednesday. Prospects of a bipartisan agreement have fallen to Mr. Mnuchin and Mrs. Pelosi. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said he would defer to the Trump administration and House Republicans indicated they would also fall in line behind the White House. (Andrews and Duehren, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Mnuchin Urges Congress To Pass Stimulus To Counter Coronavirus Impact Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged lawmakers to quickly approve a stimulus measure to ease the economic pain inflicted by the novel coronavirus. He added the administration’s first priority is helping businesses and employees, including paid family leave for workers who are sick or under quarantine at home. (Davidson, 3/11)

Politico: Pelosi Ignores Trump Taunts As She Steers Through Another Crisis For any other leader, the rapid turnaround on the recovery plan would be a herculean feat at best. But for Pelosi, successfully negotiating a multi-billion-dollar economic package with a hostile and often antagonistic Trump administration was just another day in the speaker’s suite. It’s also a reminder that for all Trump’s omnipresence on Twitter and cable TV, Pelosi remains the dominant figure on Capitol Hill when it comes time to actually getting something accomplished. “She understands what has to be done, and will do so in a very limited time frame and scope while trying to be inclusive with a very diverse caucus that also has a lot of their own ideas on how to solve the problem,” said Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.). “While there can be some consternation going forward, at the end of the day, she has the trust of the caucus.” (Caygle and Bresnahan, 3/12)

ABC News: House Democrats Rush To Finalize Bill To Address Economic Pain Of Coronavirus Outbreak Ahead Of Recess "We don't want to panic, but on the other hand, nor do we want to give any impression that this is not a major, critical health challenge confronting us that we need to handle responsibly," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters in his Capitol Hill office Wednesday morning. "Tomorrow we're going to be addressing -- and I'm sure in the future addressing -- the economic consequences to individuals and trying to assure that they don't fall through the cracks." (Parkinson, 3/11)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Rescue Proposal Addresses Unemployment Insurance, Paid Sick Leave And Food Assistance. The House effort shows the urgency with which political leaders are moving to contain the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Although the Senate may not have time to act before a congressional recess scheduled for next week, a number of Republican senators indicated openness Wednesday to at least some elements of the House plan and said it was important to act quickly. “The sick leave is certainly something we need to take a close look at, I think that’s a very practical, very significant help to folks,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). “I think we shouldn’t rule anything out at this point and I think, you know, it’s a very fluid situation.” (Werner, DeBonis and Kim, 3/11)

Los Angeles Times: Democrats Propose Economic Stimulus To Soften Coronavirus Blow By passing the House bill, Democrats may also hope to insulate themselves from public criticism that Congress is moving too slowly to respond to the health crisis. Lawmakers are scheduled to leave town Thursday afternoon for a weeklong recess. The legislation is moving quickly and it is uncertain whether the Trump administration might support it. Senate Republicans huddled Wednesday and said they haven’t made any decisions on whether they will support the bill because they haven’t seen the specifics. (Haberkorn, 3/11)

Politico: House Democrats Introduce Multi-Billion Dollar Coronavirus Package Democrats spent the week drafting a package that would focus on hourly workers who would be especially hard-hit if forced to self-quarantine, as well as provisions to ensure workers won’t be penalized for taking sick days. Their plan is in contrast with Trump’s proposals, which have mainly focused on calling for tax cuts and aid to tourist-based industries including airlines, hotels and cruise companies. “I hope it’ll be very generous so we can really be accountable to those who are suffering with losing their jobs, who have no access to food, et cetera,” said Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee and one of the authors of the package. "We put a proposal together as effectively as we could, as soon as we could, and I hope all the other parts of government will respond," Lowey said, when asked about GOP support. "I would hope the other side of the aisle understands what an emergency is." (Ferris, Caygle and Bresnahan, 3/11)

Reuters: U.S. House Leaders Unveil Coronavirus Bill; Capitol Tours Suspended Other provisions in the 124-page "Families First Coronavirus Response Act" introduced late on Wednesday include unemployment insurance to furloughed workers and hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funding for children's, seniors' and other federal nutrition programs. An additional $500 million would be provided to help feed low-income pregnant women or mothers with young children who lose their jobs or are laid off because of the virus outbreak. Another $400 million would help local food banks meet increased demand. The legislation also would guarantee free coronavirus testing for anyone who requires it, including uninsured people. (Cowan and Cornwell, 3/12)

The New York Times: Democrats And White House Race To Strike Deal For Coronavirus Relief Package The White House and Democrats rushed on Wednesday to reach agreement on emergency legislation to provide a first tranche of economic assistance to help Americans cope with the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic, with the hope of sending it to President Trump for his signature by the end of the week. As the White House and Democrats were divided over what a broader economic stimulus package should look like, the two parties were trying to coalesce around the idea of a narrower short-term bill, while deferring discussion over other economic measures until after Congress returns from a weeklong recess. The bill would focus on paid leave, enhanced unemployment insurance, food assistance and help for small businesses. (Stolberg, Tankersley and Rappeport, 3/11)

House leaders rushed to put together multi-billion dollar legislation to help address the looming public health and financial crisis. The House is expected to vote Thursday on the sweeping package and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had been in close contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they drafted the bill to ensure the lawmakers were on the same page as the administration. It's unclear if Republicans in the Senate will support the package, though.

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus Testing: High-Deductible Health Plans Can Pay Full Cost, IRS Says The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday that health insurers can voluntarily pay the full cost of coronavirus testing and treatment for participants in high-deductible health plans, even if the customer has not yet met the deductible. The IRS notice issued Wednesday also applies to self-funded plans, where the employer collects premiums and pays claims. Many employers hire insurance or other companies to administer these plans, so employees may not realize they are self-funded. (Pender, 3/11)

Modern Healthcare: High-Deductible Plans May Waive Cost-Sharing For Coronavirus Tests The IRS released guidance on Wednesday that confirms employers may waive out-of-pocket costs for coronavirus testing and treatment for workers enrolled in high-deductible health plans. Employers have been hesitant to eliminate cost-sharing for medical tests for COVID-19 for fear of running afoul of the law even as several states and dozens of private health insurers pledged affordable access to tests and treatment. The guidance is likely to allay employers' chief concerns. (Livingston, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Testing Gets Big Push In New York New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said the state will begin contracting with private labs to greatly increase the number of people tested for the novel coronavirus. For weeks leading up to the first case of coronavirus, state and local officials urged the federal government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to open up testing capacity at several public labs, and to permit labs to do testing automatically instead of by hand. (West, 3/11)

NBC News: Many Private Labs Want To Do Coronavirus Tests. But They're Still Facing Obstacles And Delays. Even though the federal government has reassured the public that millions of tests for the coronavirus are on the way, many private laboratories in the U.S. still aren't able to conduct their own tests, in part because of a demanding government approval process, leading lab experts and industry groups say. One hospital lab says it could have performed thousands of tests by now. The delays — which have also been driven by a shortage of materials and lack of information from the federal government about how much labs will be reimbursed — have prolonged waiting times to diagnose infected patients while the virus has spread further, according to lab directors and public health experts. (Khimm, Strickler and Breslauer, 3/11)

Los Angeles Times: Shortage Of Key Components Hampers Coronavirus Testing The chemicals, or reagents, are used to extract genetic material from a nasal swab sample, among the first steps in the testing process. Demand for reagents has left a key supplier struggling to keep pace with orders from countries around the world. The new information provides a clearer picture of why testing shortages continue, even as state and federal officials last week insisted there were sufficient kits. (Karlmamangla and Baumgaertner, 3/11)

The New York Times: As Coronavirus Testing Increases, Some Labs Fear A Shortage Of Other Supplies Laboratories around the country are now facing potential shortages of key materials and chemicals needed to run tests for the novel coronavirus, as cases spread to more than two-thirds of the states and the global pandemic strains testing resources even further. Some lab directors say they are already beginning to run low of the supplies needed to extract RNA from nasal swabs, a crucial initial step that is separate from the millions of test kits that the federal government has promised to ship to every state. Others say they are weighing whether to borrow some materials from other research labs that aren’t involved in creating or running coronavirus tests. (Thomas, 3/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Arrives In Bay Area, But Supplies Remain Tight Kaiser Permanente began “drive-through” testing for coronavirus in San Francisco on Wednesday, and public and private health care providers across the Bay Area also ramped up screening efforts, but no one knows how widespread the virus is, public health and infectious disease experts said. It’s impossible to say how many tests are done daily in the Bay Area, because counties and private providers aren’t making that information public, in part because of patient privacy concerns. (Ravani and Allday, 3/11)

Modern Healthcare: Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Launched By Hospitals In Parking Lots, Garages As the number of U.S. COVID-19 cases expands, some healthcare providers are rolling out drive-through testing to help protect patients and healthcare workers from contracting the virus.Tenet Healthcare Corp. said Wednesday it's prepared to perform drive-up testing for COVID-19 where patients could get tested without leaving their cars. The Dallas-based hospital chain's CEO explained Wednesday at the virtual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference that the company has launched external triage centers at all of its 65 hospitals. (Bannow, 3/11)

The method, which has seen success in other countries like South Korea, would help protect other patients, staff and the potentially infected person themselves. But it can't be implemented properly when there aren't enough tests and supplies in the first place. Meanwhile, insurers work to limit testing costs for patients.

The Washington Post: Dow Plummets After WHO Declares Coronavirus A Pandemic Wall Street went into a deep slump Wednesday, falling so far and so fast that the Dow Jones industrial average officially tipped into a bear market, ending a record 11-year stock rally. The bear market reflects a 20 percent fall from record highs, which the Dow hit less than a month ago, and came after the coronavirus officially became a pandemic. The World Health Organization’s declaration Wednesday reflected its alarm that countries aren’t working quickly and aggressively enough to fight the disease covid-19, caused by the coronavirus. (Telford and Heath, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Readers Binge On Books About Pandemics (Really) Social media is chattering about Stephen King’s “The Stand,” a novel revolving around a weaponized flu that kills almost all humans and animals on the planet. Although it came out in 1978, sales of the trade paperback were up 25% in the first eight weeks of 2020, while purchases of the hardcover more than tripled, according to NPD BookScan. So many readers were trying to draw parallels between the book and the current coronavirus outbreak that Mr. King took to Twitter over the weekend to debunk the idea. (Gamerman, 3/11)

ABC News: World Health Organization Declares Coronavirus A 'Pandemic'; Trump Restricts Travel From Europe More than 120,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, still mostly on the Chinese mainland, according to data provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University. But that proportion is shrinking by the day as the epidemic is appearing to subside in China while cases spike elsewhere, especially in Europe and in the Middle East. (Winsor and Jacobo, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Declared Pandemic By World Health Organization The pandemic label doesn’t require new WHO recommendations. But the move could get more resources to a rapidly worsening situation, some health experts said. “I hope that it adds urgency to efforts to mitigate it, because those efforts need urgency,” said Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics. (McKay, Calfas and Ansari, 3/11)

The Washington Post: What Is Pandemic? Why Did WHO Just Declare One? For weeks now, the WHO has hesitated to make the pandemic declaration, for fear of inciting panic or prompting some countries to flag in their efforts, even though many epidemiologists believed the coronavirus had already spread to pandemic levels. But on Wednesday, Tedros noted the widespread scale of the outbreak. “There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives,” he said. “In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of coronavirus cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher." (Wan, 3/11)

NPR: Coronavirus: COVID-19 Is Now Officially A Pandemic, WHO Says Even as he raised the health emergency to its highest level, Tedros said hope remains that COVID-19 can be curtailed. And he urged countries to take action now to stop the disease. "WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases," Tedros said. "And we have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear." (Chappell, 3/11)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Has Become A Pandemic, W.H.O. Says The spread of the coronavirus is now a pandemic, officials at the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. “We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the W.H.O.’s director-general. Dr. Tedros called for countries to learn from one another’s successes, act in unison and help protect one another against a common threat. (McNeil, 3/11)

Critics have been wondering for weeks when WHO would decide to officially label the outbreak a pandemic, but the organization had been hesitating. Now, even as the head of WHO raised the health emergency to its highest level, he said hope remains that COVID-19 can be curtailed. Meanwhile, the markets tumbled on the news.

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Forecasts Are Grim: ‘It’s Going To Get Worse’ Experts have produced forecasts of likely numbers of infections and serious illnesses as well as death tolls, on the basis of what is known about the novel coronavirus and how past epidemics have played out. They suggest that the United States — which has surpassed 1,000 confirmed novel-coronavirus infections and 30 deaths — must prepare for a potentially historic pandemic. Most coronavirus patients have mild or moderate illnesses and recover without need for hospitalization. The people at elevated risk of serious illness are “older adults,” in the phrasing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and anyone with an underlying chronic illness such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes. (Achenbach, Wan and Sun, 3/11)

NPR: Coronavirus: Over 1,000 Cases Now In U.S., And 'It's Going To Get Worse,' Fauci Says While this coronavirus is being contained in some respects, he testified, the U.S. is seeing more cases emerge through community spread as well as international travel. "I can say we will see more cases, and things will get worse than they are right now," Fauci said. "How much worse we'll get will depend on our ability to do two things: to contain the influx of people who are infected coming from the outside, and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country." (Chappell, 3/11)

Politico: 'It’s Going To Get Worse': Health Officials Warn Of Coronavirus Escalation The nation’s top health officials cautioned Wednesday that the U.S. will see more coronavirus cases as the domestic outbreak spreads, a stark warning that comes as Congress looks to head off the outbreak's economic impact and global health organizations declare it a full-blown pandemic. ...“How much worse… will depend on our ability to do two things: to contain the influx in people who are infected coming from the outside and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country,” Fauci said. “Bottom line: It’s going to get worse.” (Forgey, McCaskill and Ehley, 3/11)

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stressed that the coronavirus “is a really serious problem that we have to take seriously,” noting that it’s 10 times more lethal than influenza, which kills nearly 0.1% of Americans who get it each year. It was a notably different tone than the Trump administration has employed in recent days.

Modern Healthcare: CMS Pressed To Quickly Craft Medicaid Action Plan For COVID-19 The Trump administration and state leaders are facing pressure to quickly issue policies enabling state Medicaid programs to more effectively address the coronavirus outbreak. Health plans, state officials, and Medicaid experts are urging policymakers to declare that state Medicaid programs will cover COVID-19 testing and treatment for Medicaid-eligible people without patient cost sharing, which the Trump administration has pressed commercial insurers to do. Some have also suggested temporarily expanding coverage to low-income adults exposed to the virus in the 13 states that have not expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. (Meyer, 3/11)

Modern Healthcare: CMS Encourages Medicare Advantage Plans To Remove Barriers To COVID-19 Care The CMS has encouraged Medicare Advantage plans to eliminate or reduce cost-sharing for their members affected by the coronavirus outbreak.Medicare Advantage, the private alternative to the traditional Medicare program, serves roughly 22 million seniors and disabled adults. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions are at a higher risk of becoming very sick from COVID-19. (Livingston, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: HHS Secretary Is Largely Sidelined In U.S. Effort To Battle Coronavirus Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar appeared taken aback late last month when lawmakers questioned whether someone else should lead the nation’s response to coronavirus. “I serve as the lead on this while it’s a public-health emergency,” he said at a congressional budget hearing on Feb. 26. “It’s just the longstanding doctrine that this should be led by HHS with a public-health emergency.” About six hours later, President Trump made an appearance in the White House briefing room after a trip from India to say he was putting Vice President Mike Pence in charge. The vice president, he said, has “a certain talent for this.” (Armour and Burton, 3/11)

While in the early days of the crisis, HHS Secretary Alex Azar took the lead, he has since been noticeably absent from a number of relevant briefings. In other news from the Trump administration, CMS is working with Medicare and Medicaid officials to craft responses to the outbreak.

The Hill: Pentagon Halts Service Member Travel To Countries Most Affected By Coronavirus For 60 Days The Defense Department (DOD) will implement a 60-day travel ban for service members, DOD civilians and their families to and from countries whose populations have been the most stricken by coronavirus, the Pentagon announced Wednesday night. The restrictions, which go into effect Friday, ban all travel to, throughout and from locations designated as Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including China, South Korea, Iran and Italy. (Mitchell, 3/12)

Politico: America's National Security Machine Stares Down A Viral Threat As a lethal virus sweeps the globe, U.S. national security officials are closely monitoring how the disease is affecting closed societies like China, Iran and North Korea, trying to gauge to what extent officials in those countries have been covering up the extent of the outbreak. They’re also wrestling with a complex question closer to home: how to prevent the virus from spreading inside the nation’s intelligence and defense agencies themselves. (Bertrand, Lippman, McGraw and Seligman, 3/12)

The coronavirus adds a dangerous layer for national security officials who still have to assess threat levels from things beyond the pandemic. Meanwhile, the Defense Department has implemented a 60-day travel ban for service members and their families to and from countries whose populations have been the most stricken by coronavirus.

Reuters: U.S. May See Blood Shortages As Coronavirus Cancels Office Blood Drives U.S. blood banks are concerned about potential shortages as Americans concerned about catching the new coronavirus avoid donation sites and companies with employees working from home cancel blood drives. There have already been shortages over the past week in Washington that required other blood banks to move blood in from outside the region, according to Brian Gannon, who runs the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and chairs a disaster task force for AABB, formerly known as the American Association of Blood Banks. Supplies in New York were also low because of blood drive cancellations, he said. (3/11)

Stat: Covid-19: A Huge Stress Test For Electronic Health Record Systems Just as the levees of New Orleans stood little chance against the wrath of Hurricane Katrina, our overly complex, inflexible, noninteroperable, and often off-purpose electronic health record systems aren’t ready for an average Sunday afternoon, let alone Covid-19. As the novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19 continues its march around the world and through the United States, it is spawning another kind of infection: Covid-19 cyber threats aimed at individuals and health systems. (Perakslis and Huang, 3/12)

Modern Healthcare: Doctors Report Canceled Procedures Amid COVID-19 COVID-19 may already be putting a dent in procedure volumes. Almost a quarter of doctors surveyed by a major investment bank said they're seeing an uptick in procedure cancellations or deferrals. It's a small survey of 62 orthopedic surgeons, interventional cardiologists and anesthesiologists, but Jefferies analysts say the 23% who noted a change is enough to show that the novel coronavirus is prompting patients to reconsider going under the knife. (Bannow, 3/11)

Modern Healthcare: Community Providers Worry About Expiring Federal Funds In Light Of COVID-19 The country's community health centers are calling on lawmakers to renew federal funding set to expire in May in order to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus. More than 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported as of deadline in the U.S., according to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Twenty-nine people have died. (Johnson, 3/11)

Houston Chronicle: Meet The Houston Medical Equipment Company Renting Ventilators And Infusion Pumps To The Nation’s Hospitals US Med-Equip’s storage facility in Jersey Village resembles a Costco warehouse. But rather than pallets of M&M jars and bulk flour bags, the company stocks infusion pumps wrapped in plastic bags and incubators for premature babies. A veritable candy store for hospitals looking for pricey equipment, when a customer calls US Med-Equip looking for a monitor for vital signs, for example, its team checks if it has the piece, puts it on a company vehicle and delivers it to the hospital — often within three hours of the request. (Wu, 3/12)

KQED: Bay Area Hospitals Gear Up For Potential Surge In Coronavirus Cases Canceling or postponing non-urgent appointments, seeing patients through remote tools like telehealth and, in some cases, locking up face masks so they don't go missing: These are just some of the ways that local hospitals are preparing for an influx of coronavirus cases in the Bay Area. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that more cases of COVID-19 are likely to be identified and that widespread transmission could occur, which "would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time." (Wiley and Klivans, 3/11)

Modern Healthcare: Trump Issues Executive Order To Boost Respirator Mask Supply President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued an executive order to increase the availability of respirators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Secretary of Health and Human Services shall take all appropriate and necessary steps with respect to general use respirators to facilitate their emergency use by healthcare personnel in healthcare facilities and elsewhere," the order said. (Brady, 3/11)

NPR: CDC Asks Hospitals To Share Data About Supplies Of Coronavirus Gear Masks, gloves and other equipment are crucial as health care workers face the COVID-19 outbreak. There is a strategic national stockpile that the U.S. government controls — but no one actually knows, beyond that stockpile, what's already out there in the private sector. Some hospitals have extras, and some not enough. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working on a system that would track the inventory across the U.S. The big hurdle isn't the technology. The issue is getting hospitals comfortable sharing information about their preparedness — information that, until now, they have considered confidential. (Farmer, 3/12)

The New York Times: How U.S. Hospitals Are Preparing For The Coronavirus Outbreak As new coronavirus infections accumulate across America, hospitals want to make sure they have everything they need to keep staff safe. In China, where the virus was first discovered, protecting health care workers was a serious challenge. More than 3,300 nurses, doctors and other hospital staff members across the country were infected, many because of insufficient protective equipment. In the United States, some hospitals are already struggling with limited supplies, as health officials figure out the best way to protect workers. (Popovich and Parshina-Kottas, 3/11)

The New York Times: Here’s The Biggest Thing To Worry About With Coronavirus The ability of the American health care system to absorb a shock — what experts call surge capacity — is much weaker than many believe. As a medical doctor who analyzes health issues for The Upshot, I strive to place your fears in context and usually tell you that you shouldn’t be nearly as afraid as you are. But when it comes to the nation’s response to the new coronavirus, I cannot be so reassuring. A crucial thing to understand about the coronavirus threat — and it’s playing out grimly in Italy — is the difference between the total number of people who might get sick and the number who might get sick at the same time. Our country has only 2.8 hospital beds per 1,000 people. (Carroll, 3/12)

Even if most cases of the coronavirus are mild, the health system can't handle the uptick in critical patients that the outbreak is likely to bring, especially coming off the back of a difficult flu season. But over-stretched hospitals are doing their best to prepare for the crisis. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump issued an executive order to increase the availability of respirators in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NPR: China's Drug Manufacturers Are Getting Back To Work The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, is causing businesses, health officials and patients to worry about potential shortages of prescription drugs. That's because the vast majority of active ingredients in medicines dispensed in the U.S. are made in factories overseas, many in China. NPR has exclusive reporting on how disruptions in China are affecting some drugmakers' ability to make key ingredients. On March 3, we emailed facilities registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ask what products they manufacture, how the outbreak was affecting their work and how they were coping. (Lupkins, 3/12)

WBUR: Test Kits, Antiviral Drugs And Vaccines: The Science You Need To Know About Coronavirus What does it take to make an effective vaccine quickly? Why are testing kits so hard to find? What makes this coronavirus so virulent? We’ll dig deep into the science you need to know. (Chakrabarti and Kotsonis, 3/12)

Stat: Coronavirus Vaccine Clinical Trial Starting Without Usual Animal Data As they race to test an experimental coronavirus vaccine, researchers aren’t waiting to see how well it prevents infection in animals before trying it in people, breaking from the usual protocol. “I don’t think proving this in an animal model is on the critical path to getting this to a clinical trial,” said Tal Zaks, chief medical officer at Moderna, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech that has produced a Covid-19 vaccine candidate at record speed. He told STAT that scientists at the National Institutes of Health are “working on non-clinical research in parallel.” Meanwhile, the clinical trial started recruiting healthy participants in the first week of March. (Boodman, 3/11)

Reuters: As Pressure For Coronavirus Vaccine Mounts, Scientists Debate Risks Of Accelerated Testing Drugmakers are working as quickly as possible to develop a vaccine to combat the rapidly spreading coronavirus that has infected more than 100,000 people worldwide. Behind the scenes, scientists and medical experts are concerned that rushing a vaccine could end up worsening the infection in some patients rather than preventing it. Studies have suggested that coronavirus vaccines carry the risk of what is known as vaccine enhancement, where instead of protecting against infection, the vaccine can actually make the disease worse when a vaccinated person is infected with the virus. (3/11)

The New York Times: From Pandemic To Social Distancing: A Coronavirus Glossary When is an epidemic considered a pandemic, and what is the difference? What do health officials mean when they recommend “self-quarantining” or “social distancing”? As the coronavirus spreads around the world, new terms are entering the lexicon — and we’re here to help. Here’s a guide to the words and phrases you need to know to keep informed of the latest developments. (Gross and Padilla, 3/11)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Should I Self-Quarantine Because Of Coronavirus? Here's What Experts, CDC Suggest The presence of the new coronavirus in New Orleans has been anticipated for weeks. Gov. John Bel Edwards told residents on March 3 that it was a matter of “when, not if” the highly infectious disease would hit the state. But now that it’s here, with 13 presumptive positive cases in Louisiana, health care professionals and residents are making tough decisions about what it means to be exposed and who should self-quarantine. (Woodruff, 3/11)

GMA: How To Properly Sanitize Your Cellphone Amid Coronavirus Outbreak In the midst of the novel coronavirus outbreak, people are being more careful about washing and sanitizing their hands, but experts warn cleaning better extend to your cellphone. "Your cellphone is a modern day 'hotspot'; it makes no sense to clean your hands and not wipe down your phone," said ABC News' chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton. (Moore, 3/11)

CNN: How To Keep Your Workplace Clean -- And Yourself Healthy -- During The Novel Coronavirus Outbreak While the novel coronavirus is primarily transmitted between people, touching infected surfaces can pass the virus, too. But don't call out sick just yet: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) have tips on how to properly disinfect work stations to keep yourself healthy and your workplace clean during a pandemic. (Andrew and Niu, 3/11)

Stat: Q&A: How To Care For The Elderly Without Putting Them At Risk Of Coronavirus While the coronavirus outbreak poses health risks for everyone, officials have made clear that the elderly are particularly vulnerable.In Kirkland, Wash., a nursing home that saw one of the first confirmed U.S. clusters of Covid-19 has already confirmed the death of 19 residents. Now other nursing homes and long-term care facilities are putting strict restrictions in place to limit residents’ risk of exposure to infection. Elderly living at home are also being encouraged to limit social contacts. (Zia, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Seniors Are The Most Vulnerable To Coronavirus. You Can Help Protect Them. Older generations face a potentially life-threatening risk if infected with the novel coronavirus, which has caused deaths of 60-plus-year-olds stretching across the cities of China to the metropolises of Italy and now the United States. French President Emmanuel Macron advised his citizens to limit their visits to retirement homes last week, and Italy’s government has limited access to older people in nursing homes in an effort to keep from exposing them to infection. (Beachum, 3/11)

The Washington Post: Hong Kong Learned From SARS. Amid The Coronavirus Outbreak, Can The United States Learn From Hong Kong? The traumas of recent history have informed Hong Kong’s response to the current coronavirus pandemic. An outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome, better known by its acronym, SARS, tore through the city in 2003, leaving 299 people dead. Keiji Fukuda, a U.S. expert on infectious diseases and former assistant director-general for health security at the World Health Organization, told Today’s WorldView that SARS and other outbreaks provided lessons for Hong Kong that it is applying today. “Virtually everybody here has been through the drill,” he said. “They know the consequences.” (Taylor, 3/12)

The Washington Post: What The U.S. Can Learn From Extreme Coronavirus Lockdowns In China And Italy China locked down megacities. Italy has put its entire populace into quarantine. Now New York’s governor has turned the town of New Rochelle into a “containment zone.” As the coronavirus continues its spread, officials are beginning to consider whether the United States should enact the type of large-scale, mandatory lockdowns touted by Beijing and praised at times by World Health Organization officials. The simple answer, according to experts, is no. But as the United States considers its next moves, there are lessons to be learned from what happened in China and other countries where cases are declining. (Rauhala, Wan and Shih, 3/11)

NBC News: What Is 'Flatten The Curve'? The Chart That Shows How Critical It Is For Everyone To Fight Coronavirus Spread. A mantra has emerged among health professionals calling for aggressive action on the coronavirus outbreak: "Flatten the curve." The catchy phrase refers to a so-called epidemic curve that is commonly used to visualize responses to disease outbreaks — and illustrates why public and individual efforts to contain the spread of the virus are crucial. It's all about speed. (Chow and Abbruzzese, 3/11)

ABC News: Why Flattening The Curve For Coronavirus Matters To understand what may happen in the U.S., we can look at how COVID-19 propagated in other countries that had COVID-19 epicenters before the U.S. China for example makes up nearly 67% of the confirmed cases but despite that large number, the cases reported each day are finally starting to decrease. In the natural course of infectious spread there is a sharp increase, a peak and a decrease. China appears to be in the downward part of the curve. However, Italy, Iran, and South Korea, the next three hardest-hit nations, are still in their upward trajectory. (Baldwin and Taghipour, 3/11)

Los Angeles Times: Why We Should Still Try To Contain The Coronavirus The coronavirus outbreak that has sickened at least 125,000 people on six continents and caused nearly 4,600 deaths is now an official global pandemic. But that doesn’t mean we should give up on trying to contain it, health experts say. The goal is no longer to prevent the virus from spreading freely from person to person, as it was in the outbreak’s early days. Instead, the objective is to spread out the inevitable infections so that the healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed with patients. Public health officials have a name for this: Flattening the curve. (Healy and Khan, 3/11)

Public health experts are adamant that all Americans must do their part to "flatten the curve" to help contain the virus spread. That means taking precautions even by people who are not sick or at high-risk. Such steps will help mitigate a surge in cases that could overwhelm the hospital system. Meanwhile, past outbreaks and other countries' responses to the coronavirus pandemic help highlight what courses of action are best.

The New York Times: Maybe Now You’ll Stop Mocking Peloton Under normal circumstances, Nicole Mereshensky works out about five times a week at various indoor cycling and high intensity interval training studios around Manhattan. “Fitness is everything to me,” said Ms Mereshensky, a mother of two school-age children. “It grounds me mentally more than anything.” But in the last week, she has been trying to weigh the anxiety of not working out against the worry of being sweated on or otherwise potentially exposed to the coronavirus. (Rosman and Bromwich, 3/12)

The New York Times: The Silicon Valley Doctor Who Doesn’t Mince Words On Coronavirus Threat A hoax? Just the flu? A serious pandemic? The conflicting messages as the coronavirus spreads across the nation leave Americans wondering what and who to believe. In Silicon Valley, a hot spot in the outbreak, one outspoken doctor boasts that his guidance comes with no spin and no political filter, despite efforts by some in his department to tone down his messages. “Nobody tells me what to say — nobody,” said Dr. Scott Morrow, the chief health officer for San Mateo County, which includes the headquarters of Facebook and many other big technology companies. (Fuller, 3/12)

NPR: The Case For And Against Closing Schools Over Coronavirus The spread of coronavirus has compelled hundreds of K-12 schools in the U.S. to close, affecting more than 850,000 students, according to an analysis by Education Week. And those numbers are certain to increase in the coming days, as concerned parents call for more school closures. The growing health crisis presents school leaders with a painful choice. Closing schools — as has been done, so far, in China, Japan, Italy and elsewhere — is a proven measure that has been shown to slow the spread of disease and, in turn, save lives. But it also causes huge economic and social disruption, especially for children, millions of whom depend on the free and reduced-cost meals they get at school. (Turner and Kamenetz, 3/11)

CNN: The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Closing Schools. How Will Kids Eat? A school district in New York has canceled classes and activities until next week because a faculty member contracted the novel coronavirus. Seattle Public Schools, near the epicenter of an outbreak in Washington, says a staff member tested positive for the virus this week, triggering closures for a minimum of 14 days. And another district nearby has closed for up to two weeks and transitioned to "online learning" because a parent in the district has also contracted the disease. But as other schools deliberate shutting their doors to slow the spread of the coronavirus, some parents may be left to wonder: If schools close, how will my child eat? (Azad, 3/11)

Los Angeles Times: Why You Should Stop Obsessing About Coronavirus News It’s 1 in the morning and you can’t stop reading about the coronavirus. Maybe you want to know if you should cancel your trip to Hawaii over spring break or whether your kid’s school will be closed, or how many people are likely to die. You look for answers on websites you trust, along with some you’re not so sure about. And when you can’t find conclusive information, you keep searching, clicking and reading. (Netburn, 3/11)

ABC News: Coronavirus And The Homeless: Why They're Especially At Risk, Ways To Stop A Spread 'Like Wildfire' As more people across the United States test positive for the novel coronavirus and as the death toll climbs, those experiencing homelessness are among the most vulnerable to contract the virus, experts say. Over 560,000 Americans were homeless on a single night in January 2019, according to the most recent point-time-count from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. About 63% of those people were in sheltered locations and about 37% were unsheltered, according to HUD. (Shapiro, 3/11)

The Associated Press: Scientist Links 2 State Outbreaks With Genetic Fingerprints A U.S. scientist is helping public health authorities understand and track the coronavirus, turning up clues about how it arrived and spread through Washington state and beyond, including potentially seeding an outbreak on the Grand Princess cruise ship. ... Like a detective studying fingerprints, Bedford uses the genetic code the virus leaves behind. The dots he connects are mutations in the genetic alphabet of the virus, a 30,000-letter string that changes at the rate of one letter every 15 days. (3/11)

CIDRAP: Old Age, Sepsis Tied To Poor COVID-19 Outcomes, Death An observational study today in The Lancet that involved seriously ill adults hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 early in the outbreak in Wuhan, China, found that advanced age, signs of sepsis, and blood clotting issues were all risk factors for in-hospital death. Knowing these risk factors could help healthcare providers identify COVID-19 patients with a poor prognosis early on, according to the authors of the retrospective cohort study, which involved patients hospitalized from Dec 29, 2019, to Jan 31, 2020. (Van Beusekom, 3/10)

The New York Times: What Does Coronavirus Do To The Body? As cases of coronavirus infection proliferate around the world and governments take extraordinary measures to limit the spread, there is still a lot of confusion about what exactly the virus does to people’s bodies. The symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath — can signal any number of illnesses, from flu to strep to the common cold. Here is what medical experts and researchers have learned so far about the progression of the infection caused by this new coronavirus — and what they still don’t know. (Belluck, 3/11)

Stat: 7 Reasons Why It's Hard To Control Your Coronavirus Anxiety The novel coronavirus has a long list of terrifying characteristics, spurring people from Japan to Europe to the U.S. to engage in panic buying, devour news coverage, steal hand sanitizer and face masks, fret that a throat tickle might mean a fatal illness, enter prepper mode, and otherwise succumb to Covid-19 anxiety. “We are seeing increasing levels of anxiety [in the U.S.] over a relatively short period of time,” said Vaile Wright, director of clinical research and quality at the American Psychological Association. (Begley, 3/12)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Fears Can Be Debilitating For People With Anxiety Disorders A traumatized veteran’s combat dreams are more vivid than they have been in years. A little girl can’t concentrate at school, terrified that her grandparents will get infected with coronavirus and die. A person who had stopped obsessively washing his hands regresses amid a barrage of public-service messages ordering him to do exactly that. (Berkowitz, 3/11)

The Hill: Tests Indicate Coronavirus Can Survive In The Air Federally funded tests conducted by scientists from several major institutions indicated that the novel form of coronavirus behind a worldwide outbreak can survive in the air for several hours. A study awaiting peer review from scientists at Princeton University, the University of California-Los Angeles and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) posted online Wednesday indicated that the COVID-19 virus could remain viable in the air "up to 3 hours post aerosolization," while remaining alive on plastic and other surfaces for up to three days. (Bowden, 3/11)

The Associated Press: Tests Show New Virus Lives On Some Surfaces For Up To 3 Days The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found. Their work, published Wednesday, doesn't prove that anyone has been infected through breathing it from the air or by touching contaminated surfaces, researchers stress. (3/11)

The Washington Post: A Seasonal Cycle To The Coronavirus Epidemic Is Possible, But It Is Unlikely To Disappear As cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, rapidly increase in the United States and other parts of the world, epidemiologists and other researchers are urgently trying to learn more about the pathogen involved. One question that some virus specialists, and some meteorologists, are asking is whether there may be a seasonal aspect to this outbreak. In other words, is this more like the flu, which has a distinct winter peak in the United States and Europe and then ebbs for the spring and summer? Or is this here to stay at a high level of spread throughout the warm season? (Freedman and Samenow, 3/11)

Judging by how the virus may have responded to temperatures so far, the study suggests areas just north of its current zone may be most vulnerable through April. But much like with everything on the virus at the moment, it's hard to predict and take all influences into account. Meanwhile, a study finds that the virus can live on surfaces for up to three days. In other news: calming your anxiety over the outbreak; a look at what coronavirus does to the body; why closing schools matters; and more.

NPR: Televangelist Jim Bakker Sued Over Fake Coronavirus Treatment Televangelist Jim Bakker held up a blue and silver bottle, gazing intently at the label, as he questioned the woman sitting next to him. "This influenza that is now circling the globe," Bakker said on the Feb. 12 broadcast of The Jim Bakker Show, "you're saying that Silver Solution would be effective." (Schwartz, 3/11)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Has Caused A Hand Sanitizer Shortage. What Should You Do? Alarm over coronavirus has caused a run on hand sanitizers. And now, sanitizers from Purell and other brands are exceedingly hard to come by. Where it isn’t sold out, enterprising sellers are charging outrageously inflated prices simply because they can. If you don’t have any hand sanitizer, you’re not likely to get some while the manufacturers create enough supply to meet the frenzied demand caused by panic over coronavirus. (To be clear, we don’t think anyone should panic.) (Suthivarakom, 3/11)

NBC News: Coronavirus Scammers Are Seeking To Profit Off The Deadly Virus The new coronavirus has been a bonanza for scammers and spies, who are exploiting the global thirst for information about the outbreak to make money and steal information, government officials and cybersecurity experts say. Criminal hackers, scammers and even governments have been sending fake coronavirus-themed emails designed to trick people into opening attachments that download malicious software, allowing access to their data, experts told NBC News. (Dilanian and Saliba, 3/12)

Stateline: Cybercriminals Seek Profit In Coronavirus An email seemingly from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns of new coronavirus infections and urges readers to click on a link to see a list of infections in their community. But the email actually comes from cybercriminals looking to use the crisis to their advantage. (Bergal, 3/12)

In a growing number of phishing scams, fraudsters are using emails disguised as information regarding the COVID-19 outbreak to get people to click on malicious links. Meanwhile, the hand sanitizer shortage is leading to counterfeit products and people looking for alternate solutions.

Kaiser Health News: Coronavirus Is Keeping Me Home From Work. Will I Get Paid? As the novel coronavirus continues to march across the country, for many workers getting sick is only part of what worries them. What about getting paid if they are ill or have to be quarantined? Congressional Democrats are pushing for legislation that would provide generous paid leave for those who are not being compensated while out of work because of sickness, quarantine or family needs resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. (Andrews, 3/12)

WBUR: Coronavirus Outbreak Underscores Gap Between Workers Who Have Paid Sick Leave And Those Who Don't The coronavirus outbreak is laying bare some of the inequities in the American workforce. Many white-collar workers can do their jobs from home to protect themselves. And if they do get sick, they have paid time off. But for others, telecommuting isn't an option. And missing work because of illness may mean missing a paycheck. (Borchers, 3/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus And Congress: Paid Sick Leave Looking More Likely A week ago, the idea that Congress would guarantee paid sick leave to all American workers seemed little more than a progressive dream.Now, the push to make paid sick leave mandatory has become a focal point of the coronavirus pandemic response on Capitol Hill, as even President Trump endorses the notion that all workers must be able to stay home when they’re sick to stop coronavirus from spreading. (Gardiner, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Some Fed Banks Shift Staff To Work From Home To Guard Against Coronavirus Risks Some of the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks begun encouraging staff to work away from their respective banks Wednesday when possible in response to the rapidly moving threat of the novel coronavirus. While none of these changes affect the central bank’s ability to conduct policy and perform services, the shift is part of a broader trend to help limit the spread of illness related to the coronavirus. (Derby, 3/11)

The Hill: GOP Chairman Blocks Quick Passage Of Paid Sick Leave Bill Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) blocked an attempt by Senate Democrats to quickly pass legislation on Wednesday that would require employers to provide paid sick leave. The issue of paid sick leave has jumped into the spotlight amid growing concerns about a coronavirus outbreak within the United States. Individuals exposed to the virus are being recommended to quarantine for at least two weeks. (Carney, 3/11)

Politico: A Remote White House? Trump Team Weighs Teleworking The famous offices located at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue are grappling with the same calculation as every other workplace facing the coronavirus: whether to close the doors and work remotely. It’s a step under consideration in parts of the White House as the coronavirus outbreak hits close to home in the nation’s capital. Aides have been thinking through the idea of having some staff telework, according to two administration officials, determining which staffers would qualify. No final decisions have been made yet. (McGraw and Cook, 3/11)

The Washington Post: The First Wave Of Coronavirus-Related Layoffs Has Started The coronavirus outbreak is taking a deep toll on the U.S. economy, prompting hundreds of layoffs over the past week alone and halting a historic 11-year bull market in stocks. Strong job growth and soaring financial markets have fueled the U.S. economic expansion over the past decade. Now the rapid market decline and initial layoffs are heightening fears that the longest economic expansion in U.S. history could come to a sudden end, just a month after unemployment stood at a half-century low. (Bhattarai, Long and Siegel, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Amazon Expands Coronavirus Sick-Leave Policy Amazon.com Inc. is offering paid sick leave to all workers—including part-time warehouse staff—who are affected by the spreading novel coronavirus, as companies scramble to minimize the economic hardship of the pandemic on their employees. Amazon announced the expanded policy on Wednesday and said it has set up a relief fund, with an initial $25 million for its delivery partners, drivers and some others affected by the outbreak. The Wall Street Journal previously reported on the initiative. (Mattioli, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Lack Of Sick Time Worries Workers As Coronavirus Looms Millions of American workers have no paid sick time, and millions more who do are wondering if they will have enough to cover a severe illness. While some of the country’s biggest companies are adjusting their policies because of the coronavirus, there are still many employees who worry that falling ill will leave them in a precarious financial position. The incubation period for confirmed cases of coronavirus can be up to 14 days, a significant stretch of time to take off from work. Many hourly and blue-collar jobs offer no paid sick leave at all, and even in industries known for high salaries or union regulation not all workers are covered, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That means many workers may feel they have no choice but to come to work even when they are ill. (Dill, 3/11)

The coronavirus outbreak shines a harsh spotlight on sick leave policies, and the fact that American workers aren't guaranteed any paid days off. A Republican senator blocked an attempt by Democrats to pass an emergency bill on the issue, but more companies like Amazon are starting to adjust their policies amid the crisis. The outbreak is also disrupting the workplace with the first wave of layoffs and more organizations teleworking.

Politico: Staffer In Sen. Maria Cantwell’s D.C. Office Tests Positive For Coronavirus Lawmakers and aides have said for weeks that a case of coronavirus in the Capitol was all but inevitable. The challenge, they say, is preventing the spread in the massive complex, where hundreds of people stream in and out of House and Senate office buildings on a daily basis. While no members of Congress have so far been diagnosed with the coronavirus, several have self-quarantined after being exposed to individuals infected with the disease. Among the lawmakers who self-quarantined are Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Reps. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla), Doug Collins (R-Ga.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). (Levine, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Capitol Building To Limit Tours Due To Coronavirus Pandemic Congressional offices were hit with their first confirmed case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and leaders said they planned to close the U.S. Capitol building to tours, as health concerns mounted among lawmakers. An aide in the office of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D., Wash.) has tested positive for Covid-19, her office said in a statement. The aide has been in isolation since symptoms developed, and the senator has closed her Washington, D.C., office this week for cleaning while her staff works remotely. (Hughes and Andrews, 3/11)

The Hill: Senate Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus A staffer in Sen. Maria Cantwell's D.C. office has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Washington state Democratic senator announced on Wednesday night. The announcement marks the first known instance of a congressional staffer getting the virus and follows days of heightened anxiety on Capitol Hill. The staffer, according to a notice from Cantwell's office, has been isolated since they started to have symptoms. Cantwell is closing her D.C. office for the remainder of the week for a deep cleaning. (Carney, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Infections Reach Government Ranks About a half dozen Capitol Hill lawmakers, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R., Texas), have put themselves in self-quarantine, though none have become sick or tested positive for coronavirus. Several of them took the step after coming into contact with an infected man at a conservative political conference. The spread of coronavirus through the halls of government marks an acute challenge for institutions that—by their very nature—are more vulnerable to the virus. Many heads of state and lawmakers are in their 70s and 80s, an age group that has had a heightened rate of mortality from the virus. They are also accustomed to working in groups to hash out legislation and cast votes, potentially depriving them of what health experts consider a first-line of defense: social distancing. (Meichtry and Andrews, 3/11)

Politico: U.S. Capitol To Stop All Public Tours Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The U.S. Capitol will cease all public tours through at least the end of March amid mounting fears of a widespread coronavirus outbreak, according to multiple people familiar with the decision. Speaker Nancy Pelosi informed members of the decision in a Wednesday afternoon meeting, which is intended to help prevent the spread of the virus across the sprawling Capitol campus, where many senior-aged lawmakers are already at higher risk. The restriction applies to all tours — public, staff-led and member-led. (Ferris, Zandoma and Cayble, 3/11)

Many lawmakers said they felt uneasy about throngs of tour groups and lobbyists continuing to shuffle between offices on a daily basis, defying guidance from U.S. public health agencies. The news came as a staffer in Sen. Maria Cantwell's (D-Wash.) office tested positive for the virus.

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Officials Considering Preparations For Election By Mail In Response To Coronavirus Outbreak Maryland officials are in talks on how to hold a mail-in only election for the April 28 primary, should it become necessary in response to multiple confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state. Senate President Bill Ferguson said Wednesday that he has been in discussions with the state Board of Elections, but stressed that any changes he would propose to Maryland’s election would be done through bipartisan talks. (Opilo, Broadwater and Richman, 3/11)

The Associated Press: States Shuffle Poll Locations To Protect Seniors From Virus The coronavirus threat is forcing elections officials in some states to remove polling places from nursing homes and other senior care facilities to protect older Americans, who appear to be more susceptible to the disease. Last-minute shuffling left voters in Michigan and Missouri scrambling to get to new polling places for their Tuesday primaries. Officials in states voting next week are trying to get ahead of those disruptions by announcing changes now and beginning public information campaigns to tell voters where they are supposed to cast ballots. (Carr Smyth, 3/11)

Boston Globe: Coronavirus Forcing Changes In Campaigning And Voting The coronavirus outbreak is colliding with the presidential election and the ramifications are being felt on the campaign trail and at polling places. “Campaigning and conventions could change,” said Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Irvine’s law school, raising the possibility of virtual nominating conventions this summer if the outbreak continues. (Stone, 3/11)

The Hill: Trump Travel To Nevada, Colorado Called Off Due To Coronavirus The president was scheduled to fly to Nevada on Thursday to attend a fundraiser and speak at Saturday's Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas. He was expected to stop in Denver on Friday. ...The Trump campaign does not currently have any rallies scheduled. Trump, an admitted germaphobe, has shaken hands in recent days with multiple officials who have since gone into self-imposed quarantine after coming into contact with an individual with the virus.(Samuels, 3/11)

Politico: Trump Cancels Nevada, Colorado, Wisconsin Campaign Events As Coronavirus Spreads President Donald Trump late Wednesday canceled campaign events in Colorado, Nevada and Wisconsin as coronavirus infections spread across the country. “Out of an abundance of caution from the Coronavirus outbreak, the President has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. (Choi, 3/11)

ABC News: The Note: Biden Gets Presidential Moment As Campaign Pauses Amid Health Crisis The campaign that was moving too fast to keep up with has suddenly ground to a halt. The Democrats don't have a presumptive nominee, but neither do they have an active fight for the nomination at the moment. Campaigning itself is off, just one consequence of a nation on edge over what's now a global pandemic. (Klein and Parks, 3/12)

The Hill: Biden Campaign Announces Public Health Panel To Advise On Coronavirus Joe Biden’s presidential campaign announced Wednesday it is forming a "Public Health Advisory Committee" to advise on steps that Biden, his staff and his supporters can take to reduce the threat of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The panel, made up of six doctors and former government officials, will “provide science-based, expert advice regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for the candidate, staff, and supporters,” the former vice president’s campaign said. (Axelrod, 3/11)

Politico: Biden Cancels Fundraisers, Rally In Chicago Days Before Illinois Primary Joe Biden’s presidential campaign has canceled events planned for here on Friday, including two high-profile fundraisers and a public rally, in the wake of growing fears about the coronavirus outbreak and just days before Illinois’ March 17 primary. “The health and safety of the public is our number one priority,” Biden’s campaign said in a statement. “We have been and will continue to consult with relevant officials, including our recently announced Public Health Advisory Committee, regarding steps the campaign should take to minimize health risks for staff and supporters.” (Kapos, 3/11)

The Associated Press: From Handshakes To Kissing Babies, Virus Upends Campaigning Podiums get sanitized before the candidate steps up to speak. Fist or elbow bumps take the place of handshakes, and kissing babies is out of the question. Rallies are canceled, leaving candidates speaking to a handful of journalists and staffers instead of cheering crowds of thousands. This is campaigning in the age of the coronavirus, when fears of the new pandemic's rapid spread are upending Joe Biden's and Bernie Sanders' campaigns. The urgency of the issue comes at a pivotal time in the Democratic presidential primary, as Biden is beginning to pull ahead as a front-runner for the nomination and as Sanders is scrambling to catch up. (Jaffe, 3/11)

"If coronavirus has the lasting impact that we all fear it will, it will also dramatically reshape the way a presidential campaign unfolds," said Jesse Ferguson, a veteran Democratic strategist and former spokesman for Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The Washington Post: Tom Hanks Says He And Rita Wilson Have Coronavirus “Rita had some chills that came and went,” he continued. “Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” A representative for Hanks confirmed the news as shared on social media. Hanks is the first American celebrity to publicly announce a diagnosis of the novel coronavirus. His statement was posted across platforms just minutes after President Trump addressed the growing severity of the pandemic, and around the same time the NBA announced it would be suspending its season due to a Utah Jazz player testing positive. (Rao, Butler and du Lac, 3/11)

CNN: Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Diagnosed With Coronavirus "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?" he wrote. (Gonzalez, 3/12)

The New York Times: Tom Hanks Says He Has Coronavirus The actor Tom Hanks said on Wednesday that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have the coronavirus. Mr. Hanks and Ms. Wilson, both 63, are in Australia, where he was set to film a movie about the life of Elvis Presley. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the Academy Award-winning actor said in a statement. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.” (Sperling, 3/11)

The Hill: NCAA Basketball Tournament To Be Played Without Fans The NCAA announced Thursday that its men's and women's basketball tournaments, known as March Madness, will be played in nearly empty venues due to the concerns of the spread of the coronavirus. "The NCAA continues to assess the impact of COVID-19 in consultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel," NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. (Johnson, 3/11)

CNN: NBA Season Suspended After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus Players for both teams were on the court at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City for warm-ups but were called back to the locker rooms. The NBA said the affected player was not in the arena and the test results were reported shortly before tip-off. "The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight's schedule of games until further notice," the NBA said in a statement. "The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic." (Close and Jackson, 3/12)

The Wall Street Journal: NBA Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus The National Basketball Association season was suspended indefinitely on Wednesday night after a dramatic incident in which two teams were pulled off the court seconds before a game began and a player for the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus. Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz players were moments from beginning their scheduled game on Wednesday when the abrupt postponement occurred after Jazz superstar Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. He became the first major professional athlete infected in the U.S. (Cohen, 3/11)

The Associated Press: Americans Snap To Attention On Virus As Big Events Canceled A basketball tournament, with no fans. A St. Patrick’s Day, with no parades. College campuses, with no students. Corporate headquarters, with barren cubicles. The nation snapped to attention on Wednesday as the new coronavirus was declared a pandemic, stocks slid into bear market territory and the American public finally began to come to grips with the outbreak. The NBA said it would suspend its season until further notice. President Donald Trump held a rare prime-time address from the Oval Office to calm the public. (3/12)

The NBA has indefinitely suspended its season, the NCAA basketball tournament will be played without fans, and actor Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson have been infected. The events helped crystallize just how serious the outbreak is and how much it will likely disrupt Americans' daily lives in the months to come.

States Declare Emergencies, Ban Large Gatherings As Coronavirus Sweeps The Nation

States from California to Georgia to Michigan to New York cope with more cases while state leaders take containment precautions like canceling events or banning gatherings over 250 people.

The Hill: Washington State Governor Bans Events With More Than 250 People In Three Counties Struck By Virus

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) banned events of more than 250 people in three counties on Wednesday but noted more restrictions could be implemented if the coronavirus continues to spread. "This is an extremely dangerous event that we are facing, but we are not helpless," Inslee said at a press conference." These are not easy decisions. The decisions that we're making today and the decisions we probably will be making in the upcoming days are going to be profoundly disturbing to a lot of the ways we live our lives today," he added. "But I believe they are the right ones." (Hellmann, 3/11)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus: Large Gatherings Should Be Canceled, California Governor Says

Gov. Gavin Newsom joined state health officials in recommending the cancellation of gatherings of 250 or more people across the entire state, escalating the effort by his administration to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The new policy from California Department of Public Health, which will be in effect at least through March, marks the first time the state has issued a request for all residents across California to adopt so-called “social distancing” measures and represents a new sense of urgency in the administration’s approach to fighting the virus in a state with 177 confirmed cases. (Luna and Myers, 3/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Coronavirus: Gov. Newsom Tells Californians To Cancel, Postpone Events Of More Than 250 People

Under a new policy issued by his Department of Public Health, Newsom said public events should be limited to no more than 250 people and should not proceed unless organizers could ensure at least 6 feet of distance between attendees. Gatherings of people who are at high risk of contracting the virus, he said, should be kept to 10 or less. “Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know,” Newsom said in a statement. “That’s the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease.” (Koseff, 3/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Bans Large Gatherings As Nation Moves To Confront Pandemic

San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city health officials on Wednesday ordered the cancellation of all large gatherings in the city in response to the growing threat of the coronavirus — on a day that saw sweeping changes across the country including a ban on travel from Europe and the suspension of the NBA season. The city’s move was aimed in part at suspending basketball games and other events at Chase Center and preceded the NBA’s dramatic decision to halt all games until further notice amid the outbreak. (Fracassa, 3/11)

Politico: San Francisco Bans Mass Gatherings, Warriors To Become First NBA Team To Play With No Fans

The move follows Santa Clara County's similar directive Monday night and signaled that local governments are taking more aggressive measures. By late afternoon, the city of Oakland across the bay followed suit and issued its own order banning all events through March 31 with more than 1,000 people.(Cooliver and Kahn, 3/11)

The Associated Press: Coronavirus Could Take Big Bite Out Of California Budget

From cruise ships to quarantines to school closures, California leaders have had plenty to worry about with the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Add one more thing to the list: The state's $222 billion annual budget. California is home to some of the largest and most successful companies in the world and the executives who run them. That makes the state particularly vulnerable to short-term swings in the stock market, which is why state officials watched with concern Monday as U.S. stock indexes had their worst day since the start of the Great Recession in 2008. (Beam, 3/11)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Campuses Become Ghost Towns After Students Ordered Out Of Dorms

College students across the Bay Area started packing up their dorm rooms to move back home after several universities, hoping to curb the spread of the coronavirus, urged them to leave campus. Stanford University and UCSF asked students to leave campus for the foreseeable future and continue their coursework online from home. (Tucker, 3/11)

The Associated Press: Weariness Hits Residents In New York's 'Containment Area'

At the center of one of the nation's biggest clusters of coronavirus cases, restaurant owner Joshua Berkowitz has adopted what he calls a “drop and dash” method of delivering food to customers — including many in quarantine. “I'm afraid for their safety, and they’re afraid for my safety,” he said Wednesday. “I don't want to have contact with them.” (Ehrmann, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: New York’s Coronavirus Containment Zone ‘Blown Out Of Proportion,’ Some Residents Say

The governor announced on Tuesday that for two weeks starting Thursday, a swath of the Westchester suburb must limit large public gatherings. Residents can still go in and out of the roughly 3-mile area, and shops and restaurants can remain open. “It’s a political farce,” said Mark McCarthy, a 66-year-old retiree walking his Bernedoodle, Fisher, near his home in the zone Wednesday. “I think it’s so the governor can demonstrate some action, but I’m not sure how meaningful it is.” (Brody, 3/11)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade Postponed Over Coronavirus Fears

The New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been postponed over concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. The parade, which has never been canceled in its 258-year history, was scheduled for Tuesday and expected to draw hundreds of thousands of spectators along its route on Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue. But Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the parade organizers announced late Wednesday that the parade would take place at an undetermined later date. (Honan, 3/11)

NBC News: Asian Woman Attacked In New York City In Possible Coronavirus Bias Crime

An Asian woman was punched in the face in New York City on Tuesday in what is being investigated as a possible bias incident, with the governor of New York saying it was apparently motivated by bigotry surrounding the coronavirus. Officers responded to a reported assault at a building on West 34th Street about 10:30 a.m., the New York Police Department told NBC News. Upon arrival, a 23-year-old woman told officers she was punched in the face by a woman who also made anti-Asian slurs before fleeing the scene, police said. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. (Griffith, 3/11)

The Washington Post: D.C. Declares Coronavirus Emergency, Urges Cancellation Of 'Mass Gatherings'

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser declared a state of emergency Wednesday that allows her to enforce quarantines and cancellations to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as major churches and organizations in and around the nation’s capital said they would shut down for the rest of the month. The Episcopal Dioceses of Washington and Virginia said churches including Washington National Cathedral would close for two weeks. The Walter E. Washington Convention Center canceled upcoming events, as did the promoter of concerts at the Anthem, the 9:30 Club, the Lincoln Theater and U Street Music Hall. (Portnoy, Nirappil and Simon, 3/12)

The Associated Press: DC Mayor Declares State Of Emergency As Virus Cases Rise

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency Wednesday as the number of identified coronavirus cases in the nation's capital reached 10 and officials recommended gatherings of 1,000 or more people be postponed or canceled. The announcement signals a major escalation in the District of Columbia's response to the spread of the virus. (3/11)

The Washington Post: Cherry Blossom Festival Events Canceled As Coronavirus Concerns Mount In Washington

The National Cherry Blossom Festival will cancel several events this month in light of a District recommendation that large gatherings of people be nixed in response to mounting coronavirus concerns. Festival organizers announced Wednesday that several events would be affected, including the annual Kite Festival, which will be canceled, and the opening ceremony, which organizers are considering live-streaming to avoid hosting a crowd of people at the Warner Theatre. (Lang, 3/11)

Boston Globe: ‘How Do You Plan For That?’ Coronavirus Brings Uncertainty To The Boston Arts Scene.

Venue closings. Canceled concerts. Scores of ticket holders who no longer care to sit with a few thousand strangers in a packed theater. There’s no shortage of ways to spend a night on the town in Boston, a city with more arts and cultural organizations per capita than even New York City (according to a 2016 report by the Boston Foundation). But as the number of Covid-19 cases ticks upward, the city’s cultural institutions are taking steps large and small to protect artists, staff, and audiences. (Madonna, 3/11)

WBUR: How Massachusetts Is Planning To Help People Most Vulnerable To Coronavirus

Some of the top figures in public health in Massachusetts are now part of a task force looking at social, economic and political forces that will contribute to inequities in the prevention and treatment of coronavirus. The Massachusetts Public Health Association formed the Emergency Task Force on Coronavirus and Equity. The group includes social service providers who work with the elderly, immigrants, low-wage workers, and other marginalized populations. (Joliocoeur and Mullins, 3/11)

Boston Globe: Coronavirus Prompts Mass. To Restrict Nursing Home Visits

Massachusetts is restricting who can visit nursing and rest homes in the state in an attempt to protect older people who are at higher risk for coronavirus, authorities said Wednesday evening. State officials are banning visitors who show signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection such as a fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat. Visitors will also be barred from entering such homes if during the last 14 days they had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19, are under investigation for Covid-19 or has been sick. (McDonald, 3/11)

Boston Globe: Students At The Private School That Had R.I.'s First Coronavirus Cases May Be Used In A CDC Study

The principal of the private Rhode Island high school tied to the state’s first coronavirus cases is asking parents to allow their children to participate in a federal study to help researchers understand how and why the virus affects various populations differently. In an e-mail sent Tuesday to parents whose children attend Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, Principal Daniel Richard said the voluntary study will be conducted Friday. He said the study will help the Rhode Island Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control better understand the virus. (McGowan, 3/11)

Boston Globe: Coronavirus Outbreak Is Officially Declared A Pandemic, As Events, Schools Are Closed And Dow Continues To Plummet

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared that the novel coronavirus spreading across six continents can now be called a pandemic, and President Trump announced he was sharply restricting travel from Europe to the United States in an attempt to limit the spread of the disease. Massachusetts cases of the coronoavirus increased slightly to 95 Wednesday, from 92 the day before, and the number of state residents who have been subject to quarantine topped 1,000. Worldwide, the number of cases are more than 120,000 while the number of deaths exceed 4,300. (Freyer, 3/11)

The New York Times: ‘An Eviction Notice’: Chaos After Colleges Tell Students To Stay Away

The day after colleges across the country suspended classes over fears of the coronavirus, Abigail Lockhart-Calpito, a freshman from San Antonio, ran across the Harvard campus trying to get answers. Her lectures were being replaced by online classes. Her residence hall was being cleared out. She, like thousands of others in her shoes, had a million questions: What was going to happen to her financial aid? Where would she stay? What about her credits? (Hartocollis, 3/11)

ABC News: Man Battling Coronavirus Speaks Out: 'I Ain't Never Felt This Bad'

A man in Rome, Georgia, said he was initially sent home after he went to the hospital with flu-like symptoms and later tested positive for coronavirus. Clay Bentley told ABC News on Wednesday that on March 1 he sang in the more-than-100-member choir at the Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville, Georgia. Bentley said he went home after church and woke up Monday morning, feeling so sick he went to urgent care in Rome, Georgia. When they checked his vitals, he said, his oxygen levels were really low and he was sent to a hospital. (Francis, Adib and Schwartz, 3/11)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Kemp Asks Georgia Lawmakers To Include $100 Million In Budget To Deal With Coronavirus

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday asked lawmakers to add $100 million in emergency funding to the mid-year budget to deal with coronavirus.Kemp said he will raise the revenue estimate - increasing the amount of money the General Assembly can appropriate - by using state reserves, something that hasn’t been done since the Great Recession. (Salzer, 3/11)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Nurses Union Holding Rallies Wednesday To Protest Virus Response

The National Nurses United union called for rallies across the nation Wednesday, including Georgia, to protest what they call weakening federal measures to contain the coronavirus. (Darnell, 3/11)

Houston Chronicle: Assisted Living Facilities In Northwest Harris County Take Precautions To Avoid Spread Of Coronavirus

Assisted living facilities in northwest Harris County are screening visitors with questions and increasing sanitization efforts in order to prevent spread of the virus to their more susceptible residents. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention declared that older adults, and people with chronic medical conditions and compromised immune systems are more susceptible to severe sickness from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus. Area assisted living and memory care facilities are taking extra precautions to protect their patients and staff. (Pryce, 3/11)

Houston Chronicle: Coronavirus ‘Community Spread’ Has Started In Houston Area

The confirmation of the new coronavirus in a Montgomery County man who hadn’t recently traveled outside Texas marks the expected but challenging next phase in the Houston-region outbreak: community spread. Public health officials Wednesday provided no information about how the patient might have acquired the virus but acknowledged that it must have been transmitted locally, not brought in from another area, like the other 13 cases in the region. (Ackerman and Hensley, 3/11)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Medical Center Hotel Employs Germ-Killing Robots To Fight Coronavirus

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world and in the Houston area, the owner of a new hotel in the Texas Medical Center has purchased two of these germ-fighting cleaning robots from a San Antonio-based company founded in 2008 to serve hospitals and health care facilities that are constantly battling pathogens in their patient rooms, operating rooms and elsewhere. The robots use pulses of high-intensity ultraviolet light to damage the DNA of bacteria and viruses that may be living on surfaces such as hospital beds and medical equipment, or in a hotel’s case, remote controls, bathroom countertops or coffee pods. (Sarnoff, 3/12)

ABC News: Police Issue Warning Over Spray Sanitizer Sold At 7-Eleven That Burned Child

As shoppers look for products to stay healthy amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, police have issued a new warning for a certain spray sanitizer. The owner of a 7-Eleven store in New Jersey was arrested after police said she sold a spray sanitizer that reportedly burned a child. (McCarthy, 3/11)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Emory, Cartersville Hospitals Say They Have Patients With Coronavirus

Both Emory Healthcare and Cartersville Medical Center confirmed they are treating patients with the coronavirus. “Emory Healthcare has admitted our first patient who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the hospital system posted on its website late Tuesday. Emory did not say which of its 10 hospitals is treating the patient. Emory University Hospital, Emory Midtown and Emory Saint Joseph’s are among those in the network. (Stevens, 3/11)

The Baltimore Sun: Four More Cases Of New Coronavirus Confirmed In Maryland, Including First In Baltimore County

Gov. Larry Hogan announced four more cases of the new coronavirus in Maryland on Wednesday, in addition to the nine already confirmed. Three new cases reported Wednesday night included a Baltimore County resident in his 60s who worked at the recent American Israel Public Affairs Committee in Washington, D.C., a Montgomery County resident in his 20s who recently traveled to Spain, and a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s whose travel history is under investigation. (Wood, Sanchez and Cohn, 3/11)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Coronavirus Wisconsin: Milwaukee Mayor Seeks Emergency Declaration

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Wednesday said he is requesting that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declare a public health emergency over the coronavirus pandemic. "This is not alarmist, this is very, very much a preparedness measure," Barrett said. The mayor said he was asking for the declaration in an effort to help obtain needed supplies from the federal stockpile, such as N95 masks, gowns, goggles, gloves and wipes. (Spicuzza and Dirr, 3/11)

Detroit Free Press: Michigan Coronavirus Patient At University Of Michigan Hospital

One of the two Michiganders with confirmed cases of new coronavirus is being treated at the University of Michigan Health System, Mary Masson, a spokeswoman for Michigan Medicine, said Wednesday morning. The patient is in stable condition, she said, adding that she could not release any more information about the patient. (Shamus, 3/11)

New Orleans Times-Picayune: Tulane Medical Center In New Orleans Treating 'Presumptive Positive' Coronavirus Patient

Yet another local hospital is caring for a patient who has a presumptive case of the new coronavirus. Tulane Medical Center said it was informed by the Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday night that a patient in its care has tested positive for COVID-19. The hospital didn’t immediately release further details about the patient’s condition. (Sledge, 3/11)