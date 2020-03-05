Global Health Watch

The Hill: Markey Questions Amazon On Price Gouging Due To Coronavirus Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is asking Amazon for answers on price gouging on its platform amid reports of some items facing up to 2,000 percent markups as the coronavirus spreads globally. Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Wednesday calling on the company to respond to the reported price gouging on items such as masks and hand sanitizer. (Klar, 3/4)

Roll Call: Coronavirus On Board? Senators Raise Air Travel Concerns On the same day that the House approved emergency spending in response to the coronavirus, senators expressed frustration over challenges to securing air travel against the disease that has killed at least 11 Americans. Also on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said at a meeting with airline chief executives at the White House that it's his view that it remains safe to fly to U.S. and international destinations still being serviced by major U.S. carriers. "I think where these people are flying, it's safe to fly, and large portions of the world are very safe to fly, so we don't want to say anything other than that," the president said. "Yes it's safe, absolutely.” (Wehrman, 3/4)

The Hill: Congressional Leaders Downplay Possibility Of Capitol Closing Due To Coronavirus Congressional leaders downplayed the possibility that the Capitol would have to close or restrict the public’s access in response to the coronavirus following a Wednesday briefing with Capitol security officials. Given how the Capitol is a bustling hub for hundreds of lawmakers traveling from all over the country and tourists around the world, members of Congress are taking precautions to prevent an outbreak and prepare for what happens if the coronavirus hits their own workplace. (Marcos, 3/4)

Roll Call: Congressional Leaders Talk Coronavirus Contingency Plans On Capitol Hill Congressional leaders are planning to keep the Capitol Visitor Center and public galleries in the Capitol open despite growing anxiety about the spread of coronavirus in the U.S., but they say that decision is based on the lack of cases in the Washington, D.C., region so far. Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told CQ Roll Call on Wednesday that leaders and health and safety officials at the Capitol are prepared with contingency plans if a lawmaker or staffer falls ill with COVID-19. (Tully-McManus and McKinless, 3/4)

ABC News: Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz Wears Gas Mask During Vote To Address New Coronavirus As the House of Representatives voted on a $8.3 billion emergency measure to fund the administration's response to the new coronavirus, one lawmaker caught the attention of Capitol Hill when he wore a gas mask onto the floor. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a close ally of President Donald Trump who is serving in his second term, first tweeted a picture showing him wear a gas mask as he reviewed the bill in his office. (Parkinson and Khan, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Congress Punts Hospital Coronavirus Payment Decisions To Agencies, States Lawmakers decided to leave hospital reimbursement for their response to the COVID-19 outbreak to federal agencies and states in an $8.3 billion emergency aid package announced Wednesday. The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the funding bill on Wednesday, and the Senate could also vote as soon as Thursday to send the funding bill to President Donald Trump's desk. (Cohrs, 3/4)

The Hill: House Passes $8.3 Billion Measure To Fight Coronavirus The House approved the bill just six hours after negotiators clinched a deal and less than 24 hours after talks seemed stuck over a few hurdles, including vaccine affordability. (Brufke, Hellmann and Carney, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: House Passes $8.3 Billion Bill To Battle Coronavirus Members of both parties have raised concerns about the mixed signals of administration officials have sent about the severity of the virus in the U.S. as well as the availability of testing kits across the country. “I think this is actually a pretty good testament that Congress can work together even in a time of high partisan division in an election year and polarization, and yet here we are moving pretty rapidly,” said Rep. Tom Cole (R., Okla.), a member of the House Appropriations Committee. (Duehren, 3/4)

Reuters: U.S. House Passes $8.3 Billion Bill To Battle Coronavirus; Senate Vote Due Thursday Under the bill, over $3 billion would be devoted to research and development of coronavirus vaccines, test kits and therapeutics. No vaccines or treatments for the virus are currently in place, but patients can receive supportive care. Gaetz said that while the United States was gearing up in the production of virus test kits, "we're not where we want to be. The vice president made that very clear that we've got to get more test assets in place. "In a bid to also help control the spread of the virus outside the United States, $1.25 billion would be available for international efforts. (Morgan and Cowan, 3/4)

The Associated Press: House Passes Bipartisan $8.3B Bill To Battle Coronavirus The 415-2 vote came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi beat a tactical retreat on vaccine price guarantees and followed a debate that lasted only a few minutes. “The government's greatest responsibility is to keep Americans safe,” said House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey, D-N.Y. “This emergency supplemental addresses the coronavirus and takes critical steps to protect the American people from this deadly and expanding outbreak.” (Taylor, 3/5)

Politico: House Swiftly Passes Bipartisan $8.3B Coronavirus Package Under the agreement, more than $400 million would be shipped to state and local governments within 30 days after the bill is enacted, with each state receiving no less than $4 million. The package would also authorize $490 million in mandatory spending by lifting constraints on Medicare’s payments for telehealth so beneficiaries can freely consult their doctors remotely, avoiding hospitals and physicians' offices where they might risk exposure to the virus. It would provide $3.1 billion to beef up medical supplies and supplement the Strategic National Stockpile, including $100 million for community health centers. About $826 million would go to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for the development of coronavirus vaccines, treatments and tests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would get $2.2 billion, including a total of $950 million to support the response efforts of state and local health agencies. (Emma and Scholtes, 3/4)

The New York Times: House Passes $8.3 Billion Emergency Coronavirus Response Bill Racing to confront a growing public health threat, the House resoundingly approved $8.3 billion in emergency aid on Wednesday to combat the novel coronavirus, hours after congressional leaders reached a deal on the funding. The bipartisan package, which includes nearly $7.8 billion for agencies dealing with the virus and came together after days of intensive negotiations, is substantially larger than what the White House proposed in late February. It also authorizes roughly $500 million to allow Medicare providers to administer telehealth services so that more elderly patients, who are at greater risk from the virus, can receive care at home. (Cochrane, 3/4)

PBS NewsHour: How San Francisco Is Fighting Novel Coronavirus — And The Stigma That Comes With It On Wednesday, California officials confirmed the state’s first death from novel coronavirus, as the number of infections nationwide continues to rise. But beyond the serious medical implications of the virus, it is also provoking fear, suspicion and ethnic stereotyping. (Nawaz, Baldwin, Fritz and Kuhn, 3/4)

The Hill: Medical Professional At Los Angeles Airport Tests Positive For Coronavirus A medical professional conducting coronavirus screenings at Los Angeles International Airport has tested positive for the virus, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Wednesday. The person began to exhibit coldlike symptoms on Feb. 29 and visited their primary care doctor for a COVID-19 test the next day. The test came back positive, DHS said in a statement. (Klar, 3/4)

Los Angeles Times: Empty Stores, Quarantined Firefighters: Washington City At Coronavirus Epicenter Reels As Death Toll Rises Parents keep their children inside. Few people shake hands anymore. More than two dozen firefighters remain in quarantine. Restaurants and hair salons are close to empty. Such is life in Kirkland, Wash., the suburb just east of Seattle known for its folksy downtown and spectacular lakefront views, but now above all as the U.S. epicenter of COVID-19. Of the 11 U.S. deaths from the coronavirus epidemic, eight were residents of a local nursing home that is struggling to care for others who may have been infected. An additional death occurred at a Kirkland hospital. (Read, 3/4)

The Washington Post: Virus Death Toll Reaches 11 As Coronavirus Continues To Spread “This is a shifting landscape and is shifting by the hour,” King County Executive Dow Constantine said during a Wednesday news conference. County officials advised people over 60 and with underlying conditions, as well as pregnant women, to stay home and avoid large groups. They also urged employees to telecommute for the next three weeks if possible. (Dennis, Greene and Sampson, 3/4)

Reuters: Washington State Urges Patience As Covid-19 Test Delays Stoke Anger Washington state officials urged patience on Wednesday as medical staff reported fear and anger among people told they could not be tested for the coronavirus due to limited capacity in a state facing the United States' deadliest outbreak. Clinics in the Seattle area reported an increase in patients seeking tests as Washington reported 39 cases of coronavirus and 10 deaths. (3/4)

The New York Times: Why Washington State? How Did It Start? Questions Answered On The U.S. Coronavirus Outbreak There are three main explanations for why more cases of coronavirus may have been detected in Washington State than any other state in the nation. One is that many of the cases are related to a case at a long-term care facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. The coronavirus is more severe in older people with underlying health conditions. That means the coronavirus could be circulating in other communities — in Washington or elsewhere — but causing mild enough symptoms that those who are contracting it do not seek or require medical care, therefore unintentionally passing it on. In another scenario, someone who had become infected in China, where the virus originated, might have returned to Washington weeks ago with a mild infection and passed it on, undetected, until many more people became affected. The longer a virus is circulating in a community, the more likely transmission is to happen. (Weise, Harmon and Fink, 3/4)

The Associated Press: U.S. Virus Death Toll Hits 11; Feds Investigate Nursing Home Washington also announced another death, bringing its total to 10. Most of those who died were residents of Life Care Center, a nursing home in Kirkland, a suburb east of Seattle. At least 39 cases have been reported in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have been circulating undetected for weeks. Vice President Mike Pence was expected to meet with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee near Olympia on Thursday. (3/5)

The New York Times: Cruises And The Coronavirus: What Passengers Need To Know “The first thing I do every morning when I open my eyes is Google ‘coronavirus,’” said Diane Fudge, a travel adviser at All Inclusive Travel Concierge in Homosassa, Fla. Half of Ms. Fudge’s business comes from selling cruise vacations, so she is keeping a close eye on the situation for her clients. She is also checking for herself: As of now, she plans to go ahead with a March cruise to Mexico. Thirty-two million passengers were expected to embark on ocean cruises in 2020, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), and this is the time of year when large cruise ships are most likely to be sailing in Asia, so the coronavirus outbreak couldn’t have come at a worse time. (Weed, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Another Princess Cruise Ship Is Caught Up In Coronavirus Outbreak On Princess Cruises’s website, Chief Medical Officer Grant Tarling advised guests on the February cruise to immediately seek medical attention if they have experienced any symptoms of the virus, including fever, chills or cough since returning home. Dr. Tarling said in an open letter that the Grand Princess, until today en route to Ensenada, Mexico, about 100 miles south of the U.S.-Mexican border, would turn around and return to San Francisco for further investigation. Passengers were told to remain in their staterooms until they had been cleared by medical staff. “You may order room service while you wait for the medical screening to be completed, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Dr. Tarling said in the letter. (Carlton, 3/5)

Politico: Coronavirus Hits California-Based Cruise Ship, Prompting Quarantine Off The Pacific Coast California is also keeping Grand Princess passengers on the current San Francisco-Hawaii trip in the Pacific Ocean indefinitely until state and federal officials can assess how many passengers and crew have coronavirus or have been exposed. “We have a number of passengers and crew members who have developed symptoms on this ship,” Newsom told reporters at a briefing this afternoon to announce a state of emergency. He later specified that 11 passengers and 10 crew members had symptoms, though he described the situation as fluid. (Colliver, 3/4)

The Washington Post: Grand Princess Cruise Ship Held Up Off California Coast In Another Coronavirus Crisis For Princess Cruises “The CDC is continuing to actively collect information and is collaborating with us to determine what, if any, actions need to be taken during the current Hawaii cruise and upon the ship’s return to San Francisco,” the cruise line said in a statement. “We have shared essential travel and health data with the CDC to facilitate their standard notification to the state and county health authorities in order to follow up with individuals who may have been exposed to the people who became ill.” Sixty-two people on the Hawaii cruise also sailed to Mexico with the passengers who later tested positive, according to the operator. (Sampson, 3/4)

The New York Times: California Reports First Coronavirus Death As Symptoms Swirl On Cruise Ship Eleven passengers and 10 crew members who are still on that ship, the Grand Princess, were showing symptoms on Wednesday, Mr. Newsom said in an evening news conference. “That number may significantly understate” the scope of infection, he said, or “it may indeed be abundance of caution.” Public health officials prepared to screen everyone aboard the ship, which was not yet allowed to return to shore, Mr. Newsom said. (Mervosh and Smith, 3/4)

San Francisco Chronicle: First California Coronavirus Death Tied To San Francisco Cruise Ship; CDC Investigating Spread By the time public health authorities made the connection between the two ill former passengers and the ship, the Grand Princess was at sea again with a new group of about 2,500 passengers.(Allday, Bauman and Koseff, 3/4)

Los Angeles Times: CDC Investigates California Coronavirus Cases Tied To Cruise Ship The person likely had minimal community exposure between returning from the cruise and arriving at the hospital by ambulance on Thursday, health officials said. Ten Kaiser Permanente health workers and five emergency responders who were exposed prior to the patient’s being put in isolation are now in quarantine. None of those 15 workers is exhibiting symptoms, officials said. (Shalby, 3/4)

The Washington Post: Virus Death Toll Reaches 11 As Coronavirus Continues To Spread Public health officials described the deceased California patient as an “elderly adult with underlying health conditions.” The patient was probably exposed during a mid-February round trip from San Francisco on a Princess cruise ship, officials said.(Dennis, Greene and Sampson, 3/4)

Los Angeles Times: Californians On Grand Princess Cruise Last Month May Have Been Exposed To Coronavirus Newsom said he felt confident that the state could contain the spread of the virus by passengers of the cruise who had already returned to California. “We have the resources,” Newsom said. “We have the capacity. By this evening, we will have contacted every county health official that has someone who came off this cruise. They will have their contact information and begin a process to contact those individuals.” (Luna and Gutierrez, 3/4)

CNN: After California Man Dies From Coronavirus, Cruise Ship Is Held Off At Sea "This emergency proclamation will help the state further prepare our communities and our health care system in the event it spreads more broadly," he said. (Karimi and Almasy, 3/5)

NPR: Coronavirus: California Reports 1st Death From COVID-19 Gov. Gavin Newsom extended his condolences to the patient's loved ones and said the state is working with federal agencies to trace people who might have had contact with the patient. Later Wednesday, Newsom declared a state of emergency over coronavirus in California, which has more than 50 confirmed cases, according to health officials. (Chappell, 3/4)

Reuters: California Declares Emergency Over Coronavirus As Death Toll Rises In U.S. The U.S. death toll from coronavirus infections rose to 11 on Wednesday as new cases emerged around New York City and Los Angeles, while Seattle-area health officials discouraged social gatherings amid the nation's largest outbreak. The first California death from the virus was an elderly person in Placer County, near Sacramento, health officials said. The person had underlying health problems and likely had been exposed on a cruise ship voyage between San Francisco and Mexico last month. (3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Poor Care At Nursing Homes Targeted By Justice Department Task Force The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday unveiled a new task force that aims to rein in "grossly substandard" nursing home care.The national nursing home initiative will focus its efforts on understaffing, inadequate infection control procedures and patient neglect and abuse. It will also develop training materials and other information to help state and local prosecutors and law enforcement fight the abuse, neglect and financial exploitation of seniors in long-term care. The initiative expands DOJ's role in combating nursing home abuse beyond the enforcement of anti-fraud laws. (Brady, 3/4)

Kaiser Health News: As Coronavirus Cases Grow, So Does Scrutiny Of Nursing Home Infection Plans In a call with reporters, nursing home industry leaders said they supported the inspection directive, but they asked White House officials in a Wednesday meeting to address other problems, including potential shortages of supplies, such as masks and gowns, if the contagion continues to spread. “The links in that [supply] chain are getting a little weaker,” said Randy Bury, president of the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, which runs skilled rehabilitation facilities and other elderly care centers in 24 states. (Rau, 3/4)

Politico: Nursing Homes Inspectors To Focus On Preventing Infections, CMS Says The Trump administration is ramping up infection control in nursing homes, amid a coronavirus outbreak in a Washington state nursing facility that’s contributed to at least seven deaths — and renewed criticism of a proposal to loosen regulations designed to prevent infections at nursing homes. CMS is directing state agencies surveying nursing homes and hospital accrediting organizations to focus their facility inspections exclusively on infection control, as well as serious threats like abuse allegations. Infection control policies include ensuring employees are washing their hands and using personal protective equipment. (Roubein, 3/4)

The New York Times: Nursing Homes Are Starkly Vulnerable To Coronavirus Over the weekend, a nightmarish scenario unfolded in a Seattle suburb, with the announcement that the coronavirus had struck a nursing home. The outbreak, leaving seven dead and eight others ill through Wednesday morning, exposed the great vulnerability of the nation’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and the 2.5 million Americans who live in them. These institutions have been under increasing scrutiny in recent years for a unique role they play in inflaming epidemics. Research shows these homes can be poorly staffed and plagued by lax infection-control practices, and that residents frequently cycle to and from hospitals, bringing germs back and forth. (Richtel, 3/4)

The New York Times: Criticized For Coronavirus Response, Trump Points To Obama Administration President Trump sought on Wednesday to deflect criticism of his administration’s response to the coronavirus onto his predecessor, complaining that a federal agency decision under President Barack Obama had made it harder to quickly enact widespread testing for the virus. “The Obama administration made a decision on testing that turned out to be very detrimental to what we’re doing, and we undid that decision a few days ago so that the testing can take place in a much more accurate and rapid fashion,” Mr. Trump said. “That was a decision we disagreed with. I don’t think we would have made it, but for some reason it was made. But we’ve undone that decision.” (Baker and Kaplan, 3/4)

NBC News: Officials Say Coronavirus Tests Are Here. Where Are They? After a weekslong delay, thousands of coronavirus test kits are headed to state and local laboratories, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday. But questions remain about when, exactly, those promised test kits will arrive and how well they will work. (Edwards, 3/4)

Reuters: Laboratories Meet With White House, Form Consortium For Coronavirus Tests The Trump administration met with private lab test developers on Wednesday to discuss increasing the availability of tests for the coronavirus and said that the companies had formed a consortium. Vice President Mike Pence said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has included coronavirus testing as an essential health benefit for health plans in a bid to increase Americans' access to tests. "We want every American to have access to testing," Pence said. (3/4)

The Washington Post: Expanded Coronavirus Testing May Overwhelm Lab Capacity, Say Some Experts The move drew praise from experts who said the previous guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were far too restrictive in the face of a virus that has spread to more than 75 countries and sickened more than 95,000 people. But other health experts warned the action might inadvertently send the wrong message, prompting a surge in demand for tests from people with mild symptoms who should simply stay home until they recover. They also noted that laboratory capacity for virus testing, while on the rise, is still lagging. Tests that can be done in doctor’s offices don’t exist. (Goldstein, Johnson, Sun and McGinley, 3/4)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Testing Offered With Just A Doctor’s Approval, C.D.C. Says Federal health officials announced on Wednesday that anyone who wants a coronavirus test may get one if a doctor agrees. But the nation’s testing capacity is still so limited that experts feared clinics and hospitals could be overwhelmed by an avalanche of requests. Under the new criteria, patients who have fevers, coughs or difficulty breathing qualify for diagnostic testing, depending on their doctor’s judgment. But with flu season in full swing, tens of millions of Americans already have respiratory symptoms, and doctors have no quick way to discern who should be tested. (Rabin and Thomas, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Drugmaker Takeda Is Working On Coronavirus Drug Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. TAK -1.96% said it is trying to develop a drug to treat people infected with the novel coronavirus or at high risk of contracting it. The company’s experimental drug would be derived from the blood of coronavirus patients who have recovered from the respiratory disease, officials said. Researchers hope the antibodies developed by the recovered patients can bolster the immune systems of new patients and defeat the infections. (Hopkins, 3/4)

Stat: Labs Scramble To Find Right Animals For Coronavirus Studies One lab is digging into its freezer to thaw out the archived sperm of SARS-susceptible mice. Another is anesthetizing ferrets so they don’t sneeze when the new coronavirus is squirted into their nostrils. Yet others are racing to infect macaques, marmosets, and African green monkeys. Those animals could prove critical for understanding how Covid-19 works — and for concocting vaccines and treatments to stop its sweep. (Boodman, 3/5)

NBC News: Scientists Were Close To A Coronavirus Vaccine Years Ago. Then The Money Dried Up. Dr. Peter Hotez says he made the pitch to anyone who would listen. After years of research, his team of scientists in Texas had helped develop a vaccine to protect against a deadly strain of coronavirus. Now they needed money to begin testing it in humans. But this was 2016. More than a decade had passed since the viral disease known as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, had spread through China, killing more than 770 people. That disease, an earlier coronavirus similar to the one now sweeping the globe, was a distant memory by the time Hotez and his team sought funding to test whether their vaccine would work in humans. (Hixenbaugh, 3/5)

The Wall Street Journal: Recruitment Begins For First Test Of Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Researchers have started to recruit healthy Seattle-area volunteers to participate in the first clinical trial of an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a faster-than-expected start for the first vaccine readied for testing. Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle said Wednesday it aims to enroll 45 adults from the region in the trial. The study will test the safety of various doses of the vaccine developed by biotech Moderna Inc. MRNA -1.50% and whether the shots produce an immune response. (Loftus, 3/4)

The Washington Post: Trump’s Inaccurate Coronavirus Vaccine Timeline President Trump has adopted a new refrain: A vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be completed in record time. On several occasions, the president has bragged about the speed with which experts and pharmaceutical companies are working on a vaccine. Trump is not wrong in saying that scientists are rapidly developing a vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus. However, he seems to be overstating when a vaccine will be available to the public. (Samuels, 3/4)

Politico: A Few Months? Trump’s Vaccine Hyperbole Complicates Coronavirus Message Nearly every time President Donald Trump has talked about a coronavirus vaccine, he has gotten a real-time fact check from a health expert sitting nearby. “So you’re talking over the next few months, you think you could have a vaccine?” Trump asked during a meeting with top health officials on Monday. “You won’t have a vaccine,” corrected Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar after some cross talk. “You’ll have a vaccine to go into testing.” “All right, so you’re talking within a year,” Trump said moments later. (Allen and McGraw, 3/5)

PBS NewsHour: Your Guide To Understanding COVID-19 The new coronavirus known as COVID-19 has sickened more than 90,000 people and killed an additional 3,000 people worldwide, as public health officials scramble to learn more about the virus’ severity, and how to slow its spread. Some days, the flurry of questions about the outbreak seems to outpace new infections. Who is at risk? Are most cases mild? How do you find out if you have it? Why are people stockpiling facemasks? What can you do about chapped hands after washing them so many darn times? (Santhanam, 3/4)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Won’t Be Delivered To You The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to grow daily. Readers have asked whether the origin of mail and purchased items could affect them. The United States has more than 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and new infections are being reported daily. On Tuesday, Amazon said it recently had a Seattle-based employee test positive for covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. A spokesperson for Amazon told The Washington Post that the ill employee is in quarantine. (Beachum, 3/4)

WBUR: Who Faces The Greatest Risk Of Severe Illness From Coronavirus? The person who died in Placer County, Calif., was described by officials as "an elderly adult with underlying health conditions." Most of the people who died in Washington were residents of Life Care Center, a nursing facility in Kirkland. All but three of the victims in Washington were over age 70. The younger people who died include one man in his 40s and two men in their 50s. Officials said these individuals had underlying medical problems that could have made them particularly susceptible to the virus, but officials would not detail what the problems were. (Greenfieldboyce, 3/4)

NPR: Computer Models Of COVID-19 Outbreaks Could Help Stop Coronavirus Scientists who use math and computers to simulate the course of epidemics are taking on the new coronavirus to try to predict how this global outbreak might evolve and how best to tackle it. But some say more could be done to take advantage of these modeling tools and the researchers' findings. "It is sort of an ad hoc, volunteer effort, and I think that's something that we could improve upon," says Caitlin Rivers, an infectious diseases modeler with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. (Greenfieldboyce, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Hospitals Use Telemedicine To Minimize Contact With Virus Patients Hospitals and doctors have a message for patients who want to come in because of fears they might be infected by the novel coronavirus: Try the phone first. Doctor groups, hospitals and health insurers are increasingly steering people with mild or no symptoms toward initial visits conducted by phone, interactive video or secure messaging. They are also starting to use the technology to care remotely for people with suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus. (Mathews and Evans, 3/4)

ABC News: Social Media Companies Partnering With Health Authorities To Combat Misinformation On Coronavirus Is 15 seconds enough time to learn better health and hygiene practices? The World Health Organization thinks so. Last week, the social media app TikTok, popular with youths and young adults, announced it would be partnering with the WHO in an effort to spread veritable information on the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in addition to best public health practices. (Convertino, 3/5)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Conspiracy Theorists Blame U.S. For Outbreak. China Is Encouraging Them. The United States is concealing the true scale of its coronavirus deaths. The United States should learn from China about how to respond to an epidemic. The United States was the origin of the coronavirus — and the global crisis was never China's fault. Welcome to the Chinese Internet this week. As new coronavirus cases and the sense of panic ebb in China, the country that was first struck by the disease has been gripped by a wave of nationalist pride, conspiracy theories, and a perennial mix of anti-American sentiments: suspicion, superiority, schadenfreude. (Shih, 3/5)

Bloomberg News: Some VA Stockpiles Of Protective Medical Masks Aren’t Usable Some emergency stockpiles of respirator masks at the Department of Veterans Affairs have deteriorated in storage and can’t be used, according to an internal e-mail warning that the agency’s supplies may be overestimated. The warning about problems in caches of emergency supplies comes after the World Health Organization said Tuesday that disruptions to the global supply of personal protective equipment are putting lives at risk in the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Tozzi, 3/4)

NPR: Face Masks: Not Enough Are Made In America To Deal With Coronavirus Mike Bowen's been a very busy man. Insanely busy. He's executive vice president of Texas-based Prestige Ameritech, one of the few manufacturers of respirators and surgical face masks still making them in the United States. "I've got requests for maybe a billion and a half masks, if you add it up," he says. That's right — 1.5 billion. (Noguchi, 3/5)

Boston Globe: How The Coronavirus Is Making Us Lose Our Minds At this point in the coronavirus outbreak, we need two metrics: the risk of contracting the disease, which in Massachusetts is currently “low,” per state officials; and the risk of contracting anxiety about the disease, which is currently move out of my way, lady, I saw that Purell first, per everyone doomsday prepping this past weekend.If a person with the actual coronavirus can potentially infect people as far as 6 feet away, a person who’s anxious about coronavirus can infect an entire Costco’s worth of shoppers with second-hand hysteria. (Teitell, 3/4)

Reuters: Researchers Identify Two Coronavirus Strains As China Cases Dwindle Scientists in China studying the outbreak of disease caused by the new coronavirus say they have found that two main strains of the virus are circulating in humans and causing infections. The researchers, from Peking University's School of Life Sciences and the Institut Pasteur of Shanghai under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, cautioned that their study looked only at a limited range of data, and said follow-up studies of larger data sets were needed to better understand the virus's evolution. (3/4)

ABC News: Scientists Say They've Identified 2 Strains Of COVID-19 Scientists from China said they've identified two strains of COVID-19 linked to the recent outbreak. Coronaviruses are a large family of RNA viruses, and when RNA viruses replicate quickly, they often mutate. Researchers analyzed 103 sequenced genomes using strains from China, and found that 70% of strains were one type, which they called "L." The "L" strain was more aggressive than the remaining 30% of strains, which were dubbed "S." (Schumaker, 3/4)

Dallas Morning News: How Should You Prepare Your Home For The New Coronavirus? No cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Even so, public health officials are urging residents to prepare for local outbreaks. Health officials have said that while stocking up on products like face masks and hand sanitizer won’t necessarily protect you from the illness, there are ways to prepare for the spread of the virus, known as COVID-19. (Marfin and Keomoungkhoun, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: How To Prepare For The Coronavirus Face masks? Zinc? Gloves? Americans are grasping for ways to brace for what public health experts say is inevitable: an outbreak of the new coronavirus. Public health experts advise staying calm and following the same precautions recommended for preventing flu or any other respiratory virus. Stick with the basics: Wash your hands, cover your coughs and sneezes, and stay at home from work or school when you’re sick. (Reddy, 3/4)

Stat: How Blood Plasma From Recovered Patients Could Help Treat The New Coronavirus When it comes to creating treatments for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, the first line of defense may be a century-old technology: purified blood plasma. Medical literature published during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 includes case reports describing how transfusions of blood products obtained from survivors may have contributed to a 50% reduction in death among severely ill patients. In 1934, a measles outbreak at a Pennsylvania boarding school was halted when serum harvested from the first infected student was used to treat 62 fellow students. Only three of the 62 students developed measles — all mild cases. (Herper and Feuerstein, 3/5)

The Associated Press: Virus Death Rate Still Uncertain As Mild Cases Are Missed How deadly is the coronavirus that exploded from China? The answer reflects a hard reality about fast-moving outbreaks: As cases pop up in new places, the first to get counted are the sickest. A straight count of deaths reported worldwide suggests the new virus may be more deadly than the flu, according to the head of the World Health Organization. (Neergaard, 3/4)

The Washington Post: How The Coronavirus Compares With The Flu For two months now, global health and government officials have been trying to stem the coronavirus outbreak, quarantining citizens, locking down towns and creating triage protocols in hospitals where the contagious, deadly novel virus has taken root. As of early March, the coronavirus outbreak had infected more than 90,000 people and killed more than 3,000 people globally, the majority of whom live in China, where the illness was first detected in December. More than 100 people in the United States have been diagnosed, including at least nine people who have died. (Mettler, 3/4)

The Associated Press: Science Says: How Risky Is That Virus? Your Mind May Mislead Anna Alexander, a property manager in Virginia Beach, Virginia, started the day Monday thinking that she might avoid shaking hands because of the coronavirus outbreak. Then somebody stuck out a hand to shake. She took it. “I'm a business person,” Alexander, 65, explained. “But if somebody else does it next time, I might try to be careful because of the coronavirus.” As the viral infections spread across the globe, everybody has to make a decision: How worried should I be about getting infected, and what should I do about it? (Ritter, 3/5)

NBC News: Try Not To Touch Your Face. Also, Try Not To Think About Touching Your Face. "Realizing basically all I do is touch my face,” tweeted actor Seth Rogen. "Did not realize how often I touch my face until the CDC explicitly told me not to touch my face,” tweeted author Allison Raskin. On social media, scores of people have lamented their fears that their inability to stop touching their faces will cause them to catch the new coronavirus. The anxiety surrounding face touching is just one way stress over the coronavirus has manifested in the general population. (Rosenblatt, 3/5)

Politico: 'I Miss It': Trump Jokes About The Struggle Of Not Touching His Face That itching urge to touch your face every few seconds? President Donald Trump is struggling with it too. In a meeting with airline CEOs amid coronavirus sprawling across the globe, White House coronavirus response coordinator Deboroah Birx talked about the importance of washing one’s hands and face as a preventative measure. (Ward, 3/4)

Los Angeles Times: Stop Touching Your Face. It's An Easy Way To Spread Viruses We all touch our face. With this new coronavirus outbreak, how do we stop? Touching our faces is a real health risk. So in this new world, not only is nose picking thought to be gross, but so is nose scratching, mouth touching and eye rubbing. All it takes is just one virus to hitch a ride on a contaminated finger and slip into the body through a nostril or a wet part of the face. (Lin, 3/4)

Modern Healthcare: Coronavirus Strains Fragile Pharmaceutical Supply Chain The Indian government may hold 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and drugs made from them amid supply concerns stemming from the coronavirus, stretching an already fragile pharmaceutical supply chain. The spread of COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the most recently discovered coronavirus that's similar to SARS and MERS, has slowed business in China. The Indian government has preemptively restricted the exports of a range of pharmaceuticals and their ingredients, some of which are used in widely used antibiotics, to protect its domestic supply. (Kacik, 3/4)

Kaiser Health News: During A Pandemic, States’ Patchwork Of Crisis Plans Could Mean Uneven Care A possible coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm the nation’s hospitals and force doctors into difficult decisions about how to allocate limited resources. Yet, experts say, only a handful of states have done the work necessary to prepare for such worst-case scenarios. How would hospitals handle overflowing emergency rooms? What would doctors do if they ran out of medicines or ventilators? How would they decide who gets prioritized if they can’t treat everyone? (Hawryluk, 3/5)

Stateline: States Have 'Immense' Powers To Fight Coronavirus Local and state public health officials wield extraordinary powers in emergency situations such as the current coronavirus outbreak. They can close schools and private businesses. They can restrict or shut down mass transit systems. They can cancel concerts, sporting events and political rallies. They can call up the National Guard. They can suspend medical licensing laws and protect doctors from liability claims. (Ollove and Brown, 3/5)

NBC News: Top Hospital Braces For Coronavirus Pandemic With Secret Warehouse Full Of Emergency Supplies On a tree-lined block an hour outside Boston sits a secret warehouse filled with hundreds of boxes labeled "pandemic product." The boxes, containing items like IV fluid, medical gloves and protective gowns, remain shrink-wrapped in neat rows inside the facility until the day Massachusetts General Hospital orders an emergency infusion of supplies. With the coronavirus spreading across the U.S., that day may soon be approaching. (Martinez, Breslauer and Gosk, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Coronavirus Response Plan Exposes Vulnerabilities In U.S. Health-Care System The structure of the U.S. health system poses challenges for the nation’s coronavirus response plan, which relies on testing to identify cases, treatment of infected individuals and strategies to minimize spread, such as encouraging people who are sick to stay home. More Americans are becoming uninsured and deferring medical care because of mounting out-of-pocket costs. About half of service workers, who often have direct contact with the public, lack paid sick leave, and immigrants are facing new regulatory barriers to getting health care. (Armour, 3/4)

The Washington Post: The Health System Is Showing Why It's Not Ready For A Coronavirus Pandemic Nationwide, worries are growing about a lack of hospital beds to quarantine and treat infected patients. Major medical centers are typically full even without a flood of coronavirus patients. “We just don’t have the capacity in the hospitals and health systems to deal with a massive influx of patients and keep them isolated,’’ said Gerard Anderson, a professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins University. (Rowland and Whoriskey, 3/4)

Reuters: Fragile Safety Net Leaves U.S. Economy Vulnerable To Coronavirus Hit The spreading coronavirus outbreak poses a double-barreled threat to U.S. workers who face not only the prospect of lost wages if they are forced to stay home during a quarantine but also a fragile safety net to fall back on during such a crisis. Unlike in other rich countries, the United States provides thin and uneven social assistance for its 130 million full-time workers, and even less for the country's nearly 30 million part-time employees. (3/4)

Coronavirus In The States: New York Cases Climb; North Carolina Officials Try To Stave Off Panic; New Jersey Might Have First Case

As the number of coronavirus cases reached 11 in New York, officials sought to reassure transit riders that it remains safe to travel. Media outlets look at how local and state officials are handling the outbreak as more states confirm cases.

The Washington Post: Coronavirus To Test Georgia’s Chronic Health Gaps

First, a lawyer who commutes between the suburbs and his midtown Manhattan office was diagnosed with the coronavirus. Then, his wife and two children tested positive, along with a neighbor who drove him to the hospital. By Wednesday afternoon, another friend, his wife and three of their children were also infected. (Guarino, Bailey and Schwartzman, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: Eleven New Yorkers, Including Members Of Two Families, Have Coronavirus

Eleven New Yorkers, including nine members of two Westchester County families, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, and the number of cases is expected to grow, state officials said Wednesday. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all but one of the cases are tied to one another, with the connection being a 50-year-old lawyer from New Rochelle, N.Y., who was the second person in the state to contract the virus. (West and Vielkind, 3/4)

The Wall Street Journal: New York City Teacher Shows Coronavirus Symptoms

A New York City public-school teacher who recently traveled to Italy is under self-quarantine after showing symptoms of the new coronavirus, prompting city officials to give her school a deep clean and to have disease specialists retrace her steps, officials said Wednesday. The teacher spent a few days in the classroom before showing signs of the illness, officials said at a City Hall news conference. (Honan and Hawkins, 3/4)

North Carolina Health News: Coronavirus Case: Officials Say Don't Panic

Chris Kippes, director of the Wake County division of public health, spent more than 30 minutes on Wednesday trying to allay the anticipated public concern about North Carolina’s first case of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus spreading around the globe. Wake County Public Health Division Director Chris Kippes takes questions from the media about North Carolina’s first identified COVID-19 patient at a press conference on Tuesday March 3. Roy Cooper and state health officials informed the public on Tuesday that presumptive tests from the North Carolina State Laboratory of Public Health showed a Wake County man had contracted the novel virus. (Blythe and Ovaska, 3/5)

Charlotte Observer: Contacts Of NC Coronavirus Patient Under Voluntary Quarantine

A day after a lone North Carolina patient tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say no one who has been in contact with the Wake County man has shown symptoms or been tested for coronavirus. But the man’s household members have been quarantined. And as a precaution, people outside his family — including some living in other counties across the state — have been asked to limit their travel and interactions with others to see whether they develop symptoms over the next two weeks. (Quillin and Bonner, 3/4)

North Carolina Health News: Officials Say Get Ready For Coronavirus

Wake County health authorities attempted Wednesday to tamp down any public jitters in the wake of their announcement of North Carolina’s first identified case of coronavirus. The man, who had been exposed at a senior facility in Washington state, traveled home to Wake County, passing through Raleigh-Durham International Airport. In a county with more than a million people, the director of Wake County’s division of public health Chris Kippes stressed that the public’s energy would be better spent on prevention methods than panicking about any potential contamination from the man who tested positive for COVID-19. (Ovaska, 3/5)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Wants To Tap Millions Of Dollars In Emergency Funds To Prepare For Coronavirus

Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that he plans to seek immediate access to millions of dollars in the state’s rainy day fund to fight the novel coronavirus in addition to $10 million in extra funding in the state budget. There are no confirmed cases in the state, though 21 people have been tested in Maryland for the virus that has infected 159 people across the country and tens of thousands of people in countries across the globe. Ten people in Maryland already have tested negative, according to the Maryland Department of Health. (Cohn, Broadwater and Wood, 3/4)

The Baltimore Sun: Baltimore Jewish School Sends Three Students Home Who May Have Had 'Indirect Contact’ With Coronavirus Patient

A private all-girls Jewish school in Baltimore sent three students home early Wednesday because they may have come in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus. In an email sent to parents, Bnos Yisroel school leaders said the three girls had “possible indirect contact” with a person who tested positive for coronavirus in New York. The school, at 6300 Park Heights Ave, said it has contacted the Baltimore City and Maryland health departments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the local rabbi. (Oxenden, 3/5)

The Hill: AIPAC Says Group Of Attendees At Conference May Have Had Past Exposure To Coronavirus

Attendees of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference may have come into contact with the coronavirus, organizers said Wednesday. Some policy conference attendees from New York were potentially in contact prior to the conference with an individual who contracted the coronavirus, AIPAC President Betsy Berns Korn and AIPAC Chairman Dr. Mort Fridman said in a note to attendees. (Klar, 3/4)

Charlotte Observer: Charlotte Hospitals On How To Handle Coronavirus NC Spread

After North Carolina announced the state’s first reported case of novel coronavirus Tuesday, local hospital experts say they expect to see an increase in patient visits in the future. But patients can take precautions against spreading the virus, like using hospitals’ virtual visit options. And Charlotte hospitals are able to help test for the virus. They would send patient samples to the state or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for novel coronavirus testing, according to Atrium Health. (Smoot, 3/5)

The Hill: New Jersey Reports Presumptive Positive For First Case Of Coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Wednesday evening announced the Garden State’s first presumptive case of coronavirus. Murphy said the patient in question was a man in his 30s who has been hospitalized in Bergen County since Tuesday, adding that an investigation is still underway. (Budryk, 3/4)

The Hill: NJ College Suspends Athletic Teams' Travel Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kena University in Union, N.J., has suspended travel for its athletes amid the coronavirus outbreak out of an “abundance of caution," a spokesperson said Wednesday. The school has directed five of its 14 intercollegiate varsity programs not to travel, including its softball and baseball teams, which were slated to participate in spring break tournaments in Florida this week, spokeswoman Margaret McCorry said in a statement obtained by NJ.com. (Budryk, 3/4)

Georgia Health News: From A Scare In Shanghai To A Quarantine In Georgia

Before traveling to China in late January, Holly Bik and her husband watched countless news reports and read as much as they could about the novel coronavirus, which had been detected in the country a few weeks earlier. Bik’s husband is from China. (She prefers not to publicize his name because of the sensitive situation in his homeland, but he is on an academic fellowship at the University of Georgia.) The couple, who live in Athens, had their first baby last June, and wanted the infant to meet his great-grandfather, who was recovering from surgery in a district called Qingpu, a suburb of Shanghai. (Tracy, Laguaite, Carter and Clements, 3/4)

The New York Times: Told To Stay Home, Suspected Coronavirus Patient Attended Event With Dartmouth Students

When an employee of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire showed signs of possible coronavirus last week, a medical worker who had examined him told him to avoid contact with others, pending further tests. Instead, he went to a mixer at a crowded music venue. Three days later, he was confirmed as the state’s first coronavirus case. And now a second case has been confirmed — a “close contact” of the patient’s — raising new questions about what should happen when suspected coronavirus patients ignore requests to self-quarantine. (Stockman, 3/4)

The Hill: Veterans Affairs Treating One Coronavirus Patient In California

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is treating one patient with the novel coronavirus at its facility in Palo Alto, Calif., VA Secretary Robert Wilkie confirmed Wednesday. The case marks the first confirmation of a veteran testing positive for the virus that has been sweeping the globe and causing fears of a pandemic. (Kheel, 3/4)

The Washington Post: Poll: After Crime, Health Care Is Marylanders’s Top Concern, Due To Coronavirus

Anxiety about the global coronavirus outbreak has catapulted health care to the issue of most concern to more Maryland residents, according to a new poll. Since January, the number of residents who described health care as their top concern tripled to 17 percent, according to a Gonzales Maryland Poll released late Wednesday. The figure was second to crime. Fears over the threat of covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, fueled the change, pollster Patrick E. Gonzales said. (Portnoy, 3/5)

The Baltimore Sun: Should Schools Close During A Coronavirus Outbreak? The Answer Isn’t So Obvious

Every parent knows a child with a cold can be a leaky, disgusting mess. Snot everywhere. Coughs spread far and wide. Diseases can travel fast when those kids show up at a day care center or school and begin spreading their germs — or novel coronavirus — onto desks, doorknobs and cafeteria tables. And the first instinct of state officials might be to slow the spread of a disease by closing these germ spreading factories — quickly. (Bowie, 3/4)

WBUR: Gov. Baker Urges Schools, Colleges To Cancel International Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Gov. Charlie Baker is urging colleges, universities and high schools to cancel upcoming organized international trips, amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the flu-like illness caused by the novel coronavirus. (Brown, Cain, McNerney and Jung, 3/4)

Boston Globe: Baker Administration Says Coronavirus Test Kits Are Coming To Mass., But Many Questions Remain

Governor Charlie Baker moved to reassure a jittery public that Massachusetts is taking decisive action to prevent the spread of coronavirus, announcing Wednesday the MBTA would begin routine disinfections of its stations and vehicles, and urging colleges and high schools to cancel student travel overseas. Just hours after Baker’s assurances at a Beacon Hill news conference, though, state lawmakers grilled administration officials on whether they are taking enough steps to keep the public safe. (Lazar, Vaccaro and Freyer, 3/4)

Dallas Morning News: Houston-Area Man May Be First Texas Case Of Coronavirus Outside Quarantine

A man in Fort Bend County, near Houston, has a “presumptive” case of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. Local health authorities said in a news release Wednesday that the Fort Bend County resident is a 70-year-old man who recently traveled abroad. He is in a hospital and is stable, according to Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. (Steele, 3/4)

Dallas Morning News: Dallas Is Ready For Coronavirus, Health Experts Say

If Dallas-area health care workers are prepared to face the novel coronavirus, they can thank Ebola. And SARS. And swine flu.Experts say the new disease, called COVID-19, could strain the local health care system if it hits during flu season. On Tuesday, the World Health Organization warned that global shortages of personal protective equipment due to hoarding, high demand and misuse are putting lives at risk. (Kuchment, 3/4)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: The State Of Georgia’s Risk Factor For Coronavirus: Health Gaps

Earlier this week, Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey stood with Gov. Brian Kemp to announce that COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, had come to Georgia. Two patients, diagnosed and isolated quickly, were marking time in home recovery. The virus, they said, was being faced down exactly as planned. (Hart, 3/4)