Editorials And Opinions

The Detroit News: Keep Guns Out Of State Capitol Nothing ruins a good protest like a gun. The anti-shutdown protesters who have been showing up in Lansing armed to the teeth are hurting their own presumptive cause.It's hard to take anything else they stand for seriously when they appear this way at the Capitol.Their guns, not their message, draw all of the attention. And they overshadow the other protesters who have legitimate gripes about the way Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is exercising her emergency powers. So instead of serving the purpose of applying public pressure to the governor to be more reasonable with her orders, the Open Carry crowd makes it easy to ignore the entire demonstration, or to write it off as the work of a bunch of right-wing paramilitary wackos. (5/6)

The Hill: COVID-19 Fear Syndrome The death toll has not been as catastrophic as predicted by the initial models. The optimistic models predicted 100,000 deaths by now. Pessimistic ones predicted millions. In reality, 60,000 souls have been lost. That is a terrible toll, but far less than initially projected. Our hospitals are not overwhelmed as models projected. In fact, all over the country most of them are just the opposite. (Dr. Thomas W. Lagrelius, 5/6)

The Washington Post: Save Us All From Jared Kushner Whenever a member of the Trump family gets involved with a project, it is always smart to keep an eye out for the grift. We might have hoped that a pandemic that has already cost more than 70,000 Americans their lives would be an exception to this rule. But no. President Trump’s decision to again put his unqualified son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in charge of a team charged with a vital national security interest — this time, procuring crucial supplies and protective equipment for hospitals and others on the front lines of fighting the coronavirus — is producing the usual results: incompetence and cronyism. (Karen Tumulty, 5/6)

The Hill: Business Interruption Insurance Bills Will Help Small Businesses Through National Emergencies The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives. One of the hardest hit has been our small businesses... During a time like this, most businesses would look to access their business interruption insurance, to help them through weeks of lost income... Unfortunately, most insurance companies have stated that claims related to the COVID-19 pandemic are not covered under business interruption insurance. (Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and Rep. Mike Thompson, 5/6)

The Washington Post: Governors Should Trust Mayors And County Officials On Reopening. California Shows Why. Just as the decision to order “shelter-in-place” shutdowns began at the local level, so should the decision of when to reopen. On March 16, the seven counties that constitute California’s Bay Area issued a legal order — the first of its kind in the United States — requiring residents to shelter in place. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) expanded the order to the entire state days later, and other state governments followed suit thereafter. Judging from the Bay Area counties’ flattened curve of confirmed infections, theirs was the right decision, at least from a public health standpoint. But in the state’s more rural counties, such as Fresno, where I live, there hasn’t been much of a curve to flatten. (Aris Janigian, 5/6)

CNN: This Is The Worst Possible Moment To Try To Kill Obamacare What is the worst time to overturn a law that provides healthcare for the uninsured? Surely, topping any list of answers would be: in the midst of the pandemic that is quickly becoming the leading cause of death in America. Yet, the Trump administration is pushing forward with their position to invalidate the Affordable Care Act (ACA), with the Supreme Court due to hear the case in the fall. (Leana S. Wen, 5/6)

The Washington Post: Trump Went Ballistic At Me On Twitter. Here’s Why He Reacts With Such Rage. Americans died from covid-19 at the rate of about one every 42 seconds during the past month. That ought to keep any president awake at night. Not Donald Trump. Just days ago, the president flipped out at a detailed New York Times article that described how he watches television at all hours, obsessed about how he’s covered in the news. As though to prove the story’s thesis, Trump rage-tweeted that it was a “phony story” and that the media would say “Anything to demean!” And then, as though to prove the point again, at 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Trump went ballistic on Twitter — at me. (George T. Conway, 5/6)

The Hill: Tests For COVID-19: Has The FDA Said Yes Too Many Times? There are many controversies about the coronavirus, but there is one point of consensus: We need testing, testing, and then more testing. But yesterday, in response to criticisms from chairs of two House health subcommittees, the FDA tightened their standards for antibody tests intended to identify people who were previously exposed to the coronavirus. Why? (Robert M. Kaplan and Diana Zuckerman, 5/6)

The Wall Street Journal: The Wuhan Lab Theory The evidence is clear that the Chinese Communist Party covered up for weeks the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, but what we don’t know is why. One emerging theory is that the virus originated in a Wuhan lab. Beijing denies it, but the world deserves a full accounting of what China knew and when.President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have both said in recent days that they’ve seen evidence the coronavirus did come from a Wuhan lab. Mr. Trump said it appears to be an accidental release. If they don’t want the issue to be dismissed as an anti-China campaign ploy, they should make the evidence public. (5/6)

Los Angeles Times: Politics Is Why Trump Is Ending Coronavirus Task Force Early Vice President Mike Pence confirmed to reporters on Tuesday afternoon that the White House might look to close down the special coronavirus task force he’s been leading, possibly in early June.Why, you might ask?Well, there are a couple of explanations.“It really is all a reflection of the tremendous progress we’ve made as a country,” Pence said. “The president stood up the White House coronavirus task force … to marshal a national response.” (Scott Martelle, 5/5)

The New York Times: The Virus Is Winning When Michael T. Osterholm, a prominent epidemiologist, heard that the White House coronavirus task force was “ramping up” its work this month, he was elated. Maybe now the United States would finally tackle the virus with the seriousness needed. Then he realized that he had misheard. The task force wasn’t “ramping up” but “wrapping up.”“I was in shock,” said Osterholm, a professor at the University of Minnesota. “We’re just in the second inning.” (Nicholas Kristof, 5/6)

The New York Times: Coronavirus Task Force Gets Its ‘Mission Accomplished’ Moment On Tuesday, as the number of reported deaths from Covid-19 in the United States topped 70,000, the Trump administration declared “mission accomplished” for Phase 1 of its fight against the coronavirus. Specifically, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence announced that the coronavirus task force, which Mr. Pence oversees, had been so successful in getting the pandemic under control that the group would most likely disband within the month, to be replaced by a new panel focused on getting America back to work. (5/6)

Viewpoints: Lessons On Developing Vaccines That Save Lives; Real Reasons To Wear Face Masks

Editorial writers focus on these pandemic topics and others.

The New York Times: Can Rocky Mountain Laboratories Find A Coronavirus Cure?

It’s entirely possible that the secret to understanding — perhaps even vanquishing — the coronavirus rests in this quiet town of 5,000 nestled at the edge of the wilderness. Hamilton is home to Rocky Mountain Laboratories, run by the National Institutes of Health. Outside, the campus looks west toward the meandering tributaries of the Bitterroot River and panoramic views of the snow-capped Bitterroot Mountains. Inside, in a windowless, air-locked room, elite virologists in positive-pressure suits, hooked up to oxygen hoses, handle the world’s deadliest pathogens, from avian flu to Ebola to plague. (Charlie Warzel, 5/7)

The Washington Post: Speed Is Essential In Developing This Vaccine. But So Is Safety.

The spirit of the administration’s fast-track vaccine quest, dubbed Operation Warp Speed, is laudable. The coronavirus pandemic is draining the global economy, making it necessary to put every ounce of innovation — and massive resources — into finding a safe and effective vaccine. But any accelerated effort must remain grounded in real-world realities and avoid hasty mistakes. Vaccines are the world’s greatest hope to stave off the pandemic. President Trump has raised expectations for one “by the end of the year,” as he put it Sunday. (5/5)

The Wall Street Journal: The Conference Call To Cure Covid-19

War breeds conspiracy, and in the biopharmaceutical world, far from public view, a broad conspiracy has formed. Tired of waiting for the vacuum of national scientific leadership to be filled and impatient with the glacial pace of federal research labs, nearly all the major players in drug discovery and development have taken matters into their own hands. The goal of their insider-only collaboration—called “Covid R&D”—is to accelerate creation of a vaccine or cure. Over the past four weeks I have spoken with or participated in closed group calls with the chief scientists, chief operating officers or CEOs of more than three dozen of the world’s largest biopharmaceutical research firms. In these unprecedented discussions, sworn competitors have shared proprietary data from promising drug candidates that they ordinarily would guard like prized jewels. Deals have been made and work begun without the participation of lawyers. Representatives of the Food and Drug Administration have even joined the calls to offer assistance. (Safi Bahcall, 5/6)

ABC News: Precision Public Health May Be The Answer To COVID-19: Opinion

At a time when social distancing is the norm, have we forgotten entirely about precision medicine and public health? Not so fast. Social distancing can flatten the curve, we now see, but as a one-size-fits-all approach, it's not a sustainable solution. Universal self-isolation has led to record-level unemployment claims, a drop in gross domestic product and food shortages in the wealthiest nation in the world. (Jay Bhatt, 5/7)

The Washington Post: Runners Should Wear Masks, But Not Because Of Science

“JOGGERS,” blares the sign on Washington’s 16th Street NW. “Protect your fellow humans. WEAR A F***IN’ MASK.” The asterisks, of course, don’t appear in the original; the nasty exhortation manages to signal vice and virtue at the same time. And it captures not only today’s rift between the runners and the walkers but also a bigger truth mid-pandemic: Everyone needs to be kinder to each other. The exercise-induced enmity brought on by the coronavirus exists throughout the country. Twitter and Facebook overflow with animus against the fleet of foot. Tales of in-person scoldings and even screamings abound among a populace split between reproach for irresponsible joggers and sympathy for cooped-up amateur athletes trying to escape the apartment without self-suffocating. (Molly Roberts, 5/6)

CNN: Here's The Real Reason Donald Trump Didn't Wear A Mask In Public In Arizona

President Donald Trump traveled to Arizona on Tuesday to visit a Honeywell mask-making plant, his first trip outside of Washington, DC, since the coronavirus paralyzed the country. In the photos of the event, Trump did not wear a mask. During the visit to a mask-making plant. And against Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that all people wear "cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission." (Chris Cillizza, 5/6)

CNN: Why You Need To Wear The Damn Mask

Go for a walk, visit any open establishment or public space, and you will note a disconcerting phenomenon: People without masks. There is a pandemic. Tens of thousands of Americans are dead because of Covid-19, a disease that spreads in droplets that are expelled by infected humans, including as they talk or cough, and whether they show symptoms or not. (Catherine Pearlman, 5/6)

Sacramento Bee: Masks Can Help Slow COVID-19 Spread In Sacramento County

Masks can help save lives. That’s why Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg is right to call on Sacramento County residents to embrace the wearing of simple cloth masks in public places to help stop the spread of COVID-19. On Monday, Steinberg called for the county to embrace a mandatory mask rule. “I believe that a mandatory mask requirement ought to accompany that opening up because it will allow us to open up faster – and maybe more importantly – it will allow us to continue to be open and to not have that spike, which we are also fearful of, which we have thus far successfully avoided,” Steinberg said. (5/6)

Stat: Covid-19 Has Renewed America's Trust In Its Doctors. Will That Last?

I had a disturbing conversation with my younger sister about the public perception of doctors and Americans’ trust in them. We were home in Delaware for Thanksgiving. While telling me about her life as a college student in New York City and her new social circles, she mentioned being irritated by their hostility towards physicians. In casual conversations, and even in classroom discussions, these young people agreed that physicians are greedy and care only about money. (Gregory Jasani, 5/7)

The Hill: Social Distancing And The Epidemic Of Prejudice

Although President Trump has tempered efforts to brand COVID-19 the “Chinese virus,” he continues to allege that China caused the global pandemic. Recent claims suggest the original source of the human pathogen was a virology lab in Wuhan, though there is considerable debate whether such reports are based in fact. Such divisive rhetoric serves only to inflame racist sentiments, likely causing the recent spike in bias incidents against Asian Americans, and to stir up nativist hostilities toward “foreigners.” Unfortunately, this is all too common in our hyper-polarized world. (Linda C. McClain, 5/6)

Stat: Child Abuse Is One Of Many Harms From Shutting Down U.S. Schools

In elementary school, my friend Krystal (not her real name) kept a perpetual clock running in her head. When she was at home, she would count down the minutes until she could come back to school. School was a safe haven for her, a place of comfort where she was shielded from the abuse she witnessed and experienced daily. One day she showed me her bruises. By doing that she included me in the countdown. (Paula Magee, 5/7)

CNN: Emergency Doctor: We Need Help Before It's Too Late

Last weekend, I was on CNN discussing the importance of supporting the mental and emotional health of medical professionals. I likened this pandemic to an invisible bomb going off in our emergency departments. Twenty-four hours later, I learned about the death of my colleague, Dr. Lorna Breen. A day later, I learned from media reports that she had died by suicide. It was a one-two punch, like she died twice. (Tsion Firew, 5/6)

Houston Chronicle: What A Miscarriage Looks Like During The Coronavirus Quarantine

It is beyond alarming to be a woman in need of reproductive help in a country that not only does not value it, but frequently attacks reproductive rights. The stigmas and division around reproductive care, whether it is miscarriage, abortion or contraception, are magnified by this pandemic. We must break the silence in order to support each other and become more unified during a time of crisis instead of more divided. (Jenny Rollins, 5/7)

CNN: 10 Steps To Save Native Americans From Covid-19 Catastrophe

The pandemic ravaging some Native American communities has echoes that go back centuries -- to the measles and smallpox epidemics that first decimated the original Americans. This time, however, rapid action can avert a catastrophe. (Van Jones, 5/6)

Sacramento Bee: CA Should Crackdown On Youth Vaping Due To Coronavirus

In early April, the attorney general of Massachusetts partnered with healthcare professionals to release a health advisory warning to residents. It said that smoking and vaping could put them in the high-risk category for needing “hospitalization and advanced life support to survive” COVID-19.Californians deserve the same warning from their public health officials. (Lindsey Freitas, 5/5)