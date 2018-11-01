Health Law

As ACA Marketplaces Open, The Effects Of GOP Changes To Insurance Rules Will Come Into Focus

Once again, all eyes are on the federal health law's exchanges to see how major changes will affect enrollment. The penalty for not having insurance expires at the end of this year. Plus the Trump administration has set new rules promoting short-term health plans that could have lower premiums but also likely will not cover many basic medical expenses or preexisting conditions.

The Wall Street Journal: Health Law Faces Its Toughest Stress Test Yet

This is also the first open-enrollment period under a Trump-administration change expanding access to cheaper plans that don’t cover the panoply of benefits mandated by the ACA. Those less-expensive plans can also deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. Both of these change could weaken the exchanges where millions of Americans who don’t get insurance from an employer or government program go to obtain coverage. Health analysts say the moves will likely siphon off younger and healthier consumers who are needed to offset the health costs of older, sicker people remaining on the exchanges because they need more robust coverage. (Armour, 11/1)

The Washington Post: Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment Begins And Will Test Republican Health Policies

During the enrollment season — which lasts six weeks, half as long as it used to be — consumers may buy the health coverage created under the ACA. This is the first enrollment since Congress removed the law’s penalty for people who fail to carry health insurance. With that federal fine scheduled to vanish in January, this year’s marketplaces will furnish evidence for a long-simmering debate: How much of the nation’s gains lately in health coverage have happened because of the law’s insurance mandate, and will coverage tumble without it? (Goldstein, 10/31)

The Associated Press: Stable Premiums, More Options As Health Law Sign-Ups Begin

The Affordable Care Act's sixth sign-up season opens Thursday amid stabilizing premiums and more choice for consumers. Nationally, average premiums are going up only by low single-digit percentages for 2019. In some states, and for some types of plans, premiums will decline. Fewer areas will see increases. Insurers also are expanding their participation. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 10/31)

NPR: ACA Insurance Sign-Ups For 2019 Are Starting. Here's What To Expect

It's time for consumers who buy their own health insurance to start shopping for policies for next year. Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage starts Thursday across most of the country. But the shopping and buying experience will vary widely, depending on where people live. (Kodjak, 10/31)

And in enrollment news from across the states --

Arizona Republic: 5 Things Arizonans Should Know For Affordable Care Act Open Enrollment

More insurers are in the marketplace this year, though 13 of Arizona's 15 counties still have only one choice. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona will be the only insurance company selling plans in most Arizona counties this year, and will be selling plans in all counties except Maricopa. Residents of Maricopa and Pima counties will have more choices this year, with four insurance companies selling plans in Maricopa County and three in Pima County. (Innes, 10/31)

The CT Mirror: ACA Enrollment Begins As Voters Say Health Care Is Top Concern

In Connecticut, those who aren’t covered through their employment or government-run plans like Medicare and Medicaid are urged by officials at Access Health CT, the state’s ACA marketplace, to shop for a policy on the exchange from the two insurers that participate, Anthem and ConnectiCare. ... There will be much less “sticker shock” this year because 2019 premiums did not increase much in Connecticut or across the nation. In contrast, premiums rose sharply in 2018, largely because the Trump administration said it would end payments to insurers that allowed them to lower out-of-pocket costs for low-income customers. (Rigg and Radelat, 10/31)

Georgia Health News: Decision Time Is Near . . . For People Enrolling In Insurance Exchange

And for some Georgians returning to the exchange, there may be good news on prices. Two of the four health insurers are set to make reductions in monthly premiums from the rates they offer this year. Such easing of prices, coming on the heels of a year of increases of more than 50 percent, has added more stability to the exchanges in states around the country. ... Another big change for this enrollment period is the drastic cut in funding for the insurance counselors known as navigators, both in Georgia and nationally. The total navigator funding for Georgia’s 2019 enrollment period, $499,995, is about one-third of the funding for the 2018 sign-ups in Georgia. (Miller, 10/31)

Texas Tribune: Affordable Care Act Enrollment Period Begins In Texas

The sign-up period comes months after a U.S. Census report showed Texas still has the largest percentage of uninsured residents in the country at 17.3 percent, nearly twice the national rate. ... Health insurance premiums have increased minimally across the market compared to last year. But Texans still have access to help paying for coverage if they need it. Last year, Texas residents received an average of $477 in tax credits to help help pay for their health insurance, according to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services data. They paid an average of $79 per month after subsidies. But some residents make too much money to qualify for subsidy help. (Evans, 11/1)

Kansas City Star: Obamacare Enrollment Begins With More Stability In KC Area

Last year’s Affordable Care Act open enrollment was tumultuous, with longtime insurers out of the marketplace, new players in and consumers scrambling to figure out who was covering what. This year’s enrollment period, which begins Thursday, promises to be more mundane. Last year’s insurers are back, and Molly Moffett, who heads ACA enrollment efforts for the Community Health Council of Wyandotte County, said the premiums are relatively stable too. (Marso, 10/31)