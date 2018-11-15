Public Health And Education

The Associated Press: Students Say They Reported Threats Before School Massacre Two students told investigators they reported the Florida high school shooting suspect to an administrator for making threats but felt they were not taken seriously, a commission investigating the massacre was told Tuesday. Pinellas County sheriff's Detective Chris Lyons told the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission that 30 people knew suspect Nikolas Cruz made threats and racist remarks, committed animal cruelty and engaged in odd behavior in the years before the February shooting that left 17 dead, but few reported it to police or school authorities. (Spencer, 11/14)

The Associated Press: Florida School Massacre Panel To Hear From Criticized Deputy The then-sheriff's deputy on campus during the Florida high school massacre is scheduled to testify Thursday before a state commission investigating the shooting, a day after members called him "not a real cop" and "a coward." Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson is subpoenaed to appear before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, where he will be asked why he did not enter the building where 14 students and three staff members died Feb. 14 and try to stop the shooter. (Spencer and Anderson, 11/15)

ProPublica: Brothers Who Were Online Friends With Pittsburgh Shooting The morning of the synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh last month, 23-year-old Edward Clark killed himself in a Washington, D.C., park. Ever since, the authorities have been piecing together a disturbing portrait of Clark and his older brother, Jeffrey Clark, 30, who had been online friends with the suspect in the Pittsburgh attack. Online, Jeffrey Clark had called the massacre a “dry run for things to come.” (Thompson, 11/14)

NPR: How Doctors And Nurses Cope With The Human Toll Of Gun Violence Gun violence has become a part of everyday life in America and of the work lives of doctors, nurses and first responders, too. After the National Rifle Association told doctors to "stay in their lane" in response to a policy proposal from the American College of Physicians for reducing gun-related injuries and deaths, there was a backlash. Health care professionals shared heart-wrenching stories about treating people harmed by firearms. How do doctors and nurses cope with their regular encounters with the human toll of gun violence? How does exposure to trauma affect them? (Gordon, 11/14)

NPR: Vicarious Trauma For Doctors And Nurses Who Treat Victims Of Gun Violence Gun violence has become a part of everyday life in America and of the work lives of doctors, nurses and first responders, too. After the National Rifle Association told doctors to "stay in their lane" in response to a policy proposal from the American College of Physicians for reducing gun-related injuries and deaths, there was a backlash. Health care professionals shared heart-wrenching stories about treating people harmed by firearms. (Gordon, 11/14)

The Washington Post: School Shootings Have Fueled A $2.7 Billion School Safety Industry. What Makes Kids Safer? The expo had finally begun, and now hundreds of school administrators streamed into a sprawling, chandeliered ballroom where entrepreneurs awaited, each eager to explain why their product, above all others, was the one worth buying. Waiters in white button-downs poured glasses of chardonnay and served meatballs wrapped with bacon. In one corner, guests posed with colorful boas and silly hats at a photo booth as a band played Jimmy Buffett covers to the rhythm of a steel drum. For a moment, the festive summer scene, in a hotel 10 miles from Walt Disney World, masked what had brought them all there. (Woodrow Cox and Rich, 11/13)

The New York Times: Diet, Not Age, May Account For Rising Blood Pressure Cardiologists are generally convinced that blood pressure inevitably increases with age. Now a new study calls this belief into question. Researchers studied two communities in a remote area of the Venezuelan rain forest that can only be reached by air. The Yanomami are among the most isolated and least assimilated people in the world. Nearby live the Yekwana people, also quite isolated, but with an airstrip that allows for the regular delivery of Western food and medicine. (Bakalar, 11/14)

Stateline: ‘On The Geaux’: How A Playground On A Truck Brings Joy In a state with the fourth-highest rate of youth obesity in the nation, the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, parks and recreation agency wanted to lure kids away from their screens and into the parks to get moving. But the low-income youths who needed exercise the most weren’t showing up at the parks, because, officials learned, they didn’t have transportation, and their parents were too busy working to take them. So they decided to take the parks to the kids. With money donated in 2012 by corporate sponsors and a portion of their parish budget, the local parks and recreation agency, known as the Baton Rouge Recreation, or BREC, bought a box delivery truck, painted it with bright colors and filled it with scooters, hula-hoops, balls, slack lines, trampolines, sidewalk chalk and jump ropes. (Vestal, 11/14)

The New York Times: How A Low-Carb Diet Might Help You Maintain A Healthy Weight It has been a fundamental tenet of nutrition: When it comes to weight loss, all calories are created equal. Regardless of what you eat, the key is to track your calories and burn more than you consume. But a large new study published on Wednesday in the journal BMJ challenges the conventional wisdom. It found that overweight adults who cut carbohydrates from their diets and replaced them with fat sharply increased their metabolisms. After five months on the diet, their bodies burned roughly 250 calories more per day than people who ate a high-carb, low-fat diet, suggesting that restricting carb intake could help people maintain their weight loss more easily. (O'Connor, 11/14)

Rise In Polio-Like Illnesses In Kids Comes At A Time When States' Public Health Systems Are Already Stretched

"Insufficient funding has hampered the ability of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local health departments to keep pace with the new and continuing threats to the health of the American people and to fully fund prevention initiatives,” according to the Trust for America’s Health, a nonpartisan, Washington, D.C.-based research organization. In other public health news: the flu, salmonella, suicide, Ebola, ticks, genetic testing, and more.

Stateline: Polio-Like Illness AFM Tests An Overstretched Public Health System

The mysterious, polio-like disease that has struck 414 people — mostly young children — across the United States since 2014 comes at a time when the public health system already is overstretched. Reported in 39 states and Washington, D.C., acute flaccid myelitis, known as AFM, causes muscle weakness and in some cases paralysis in the arms or legs, terrifying parents and puzzling medical researchers. (Ollove, 11/15)

The New York Times: What To Know About Getting A Flu Shot This Year, No Matter Who’s Paying

When I went to a pharmacy in Brooklyn to get a flu shot last year, I was presented with a choice: one vaccine with three different strains of the flu virus for about $30 or, for just $10 more, four strains. It sounded vaguely like a late-night television infomercial. I stood at the counter, confused. Didn’t I want every strain? I thought that one new vaccine was developed each year and that it was more effective some years than others. What was I missing? (Bernard, 11/15)

The Star Tribune: Salmonella Outbreak In Raw Turkey Expands Nationwide

With Thanksgiving and turkey dinners just around the corner, food-safety investigators are still trying to pinpoint the source of drug-resistant salmonella that has shown up in some raw turkey around the country over the past year. While more than 1 million Americans get sick from salmonella each year, this particular outbreak of drug-resistant salmonella has vexed experts because it is so diffuse, appearing in a variety of products and in most of the country. (Painter, 11/14)

PBS NewsHour: Nearly 1 In 5 Teens Seriously Considers Suicide. Can Schools Offer Relief?

The statistics are sobering: according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide is now the second-leading cause of death for ages 10 to 18, and the number of teens reporting feeling sad, hopeless or suicidal has risen. But experts say suicide is preventable. (Stark, 11/13)

The Washington Post: As Ebola Outbreak Worsens In Congo, U.S. Stays Out Of War Zone

The United States has no plans to redeploy personnel to fight the growing Ebola outbreak on the ground in Congo because of worsening security concerns, administration officials said Wednesday. The outbreak in northeastern Congo is taking place in an active war zone and has now become the country’s largest in more than four decades. Attacks on government outposts and civilians by dozens of armed militias have complicated the work of Ebola response teams, who have often had to suspend crucial work tracking cases and isolating people infected with the deadly virus. Violence has escalated in recent weeks, including attacks by armed groups this weekend near the operations center in Beni, the urban epicenter in North Kivu province. (Sun, 11/14)

Fox News: US Officials Report A Record Number Of Tick Diseases

U.S. health officials say a record number of tick-borne diseases were reported last year. The 2017 tally of more than 59,000 cases is a 22 percent increase from the previous year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the numbers Wednesday. Lyme disease accounted for nearly three-quarters of the illnesses. That's about 43,000 cases. (11/14)

Stat: Nebula Genomics, With Free DNA Sequencing, Opens For Business

Information wants to be free, says the old internet meme, and a genomics company will now apply that to DNA: Starting on Thursday, the startup Nebula Genomics is giving customers the option of having their full genome sequenced at no cost, a first for direct-to-consumer genetics. There is, naturally, an itsy-bitsy little catch. Customers will have to answer a handful of questions about their health and other traits — from whether they have ever been diagnosed with cancer to their history of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and other common ills to what medications they take, how physically active they are, and whether they smoke — in order to earn credits toward free sequencing. Answering the questions will earn enough credits, or “tokens” as the company calls them, to score free DNA sequencing. (Begley, 11/15)

Stat: Scientists Hope To Translate Paralyzed Patients' Thoughts Into Speech

Dr. Ashesh Mehta, a neurosurgeon at the Feinstein Institute for Medical Research on Long Island, was operating on his epilepsy patient to determine the source of seizures. But the patient agreed to something more: to be part of an audacious experiment whose ultimate goal is to translate thoughts into speech. While he was in there, Mehta carefully placed a flat array of microelectrodes on the left side of the brain’s surface, over areas involved in both listening to and formulating speech. By eavesdropping on the electrical impulses that crackle through the gray matter when a person hears in the “mind’s ear” what words he intends to articulate (often so quickly it’s barely conscious), then transmitting those signals wirelessly to a computer that decodes them, the electrodes and the rest of the system hold the promise of being the first “brain-computer interface” to go beyond movement and sensation. (Begley, 11/15)

The New York Times: Data-Driven Medicine Will Help People — But Can It Do So Equally?

The promise of data-driven medicine is clear. Using the latest analytical techniques can lead to better health outcomes and — over time as data technology inevitably becomes cheaper and more widely available — help many more people. But as medicine moves from the kind of clinical practice that has informed centuries of treatment to the data-driven practices that have already transformed commerce, finance and the media, it will also find itself facing some of the same social challenges. In particular, big-data technology might seem like a social neutralizer or even a leveling force, but it can have a way of increasing divisions. One hint at why this is comes from what communications theorists describe as a knowledge gap. (Tufekci, 11/15)

Modern Healthcare: Hospitals Are Ill-Equipped To Treat Behavioral Health, ECRI Finds

Many hospitals aren't equipped to treat patients with behavioral health needs, but they could do better if they develop a clear vision for caring for those patients, according to a new report released Wednesday. The not-for-profit ECRI Institute Patient Safety Organization found that about half of the 2,400 behavioral health events at hospitals they studied involved patient violence against others, while 81 incidents involved temporary or minor patient harm. (Castellucci, 11/14)

The New York Times: Proteomics Might Have Saved My Mother’s Life. And It May Yet Save Mine.

The sergeant with the Mount Crested Butte Police Department in Colorado appeared and I was with my wife and our two young children, ages 2 and 7, at Lake Irwin, a remote campsite at 10,200 feet in the Rocky Mountains. When the officer stepped out of his S.U.V. cruiser, its blue and red emergency strobes piercing the darkness, I thought that perhaps a neighboring camper had summoned him to silence my dissonant guitar strumming beside the campfire. “I’m looking for Mr. Behar,” the sergeant announced. My cousin, who knew our whereabouts, had called the county sheriff, who dispatched the sergeant. His name was Brad Phelps, and he had navigated a dirt road at night through rugged alpine terrain to our location, because there was no cell reception where we were. After I identified myself, Phelps read from a palm-size paper notepad: “I’m sorry to have to tell you that your mother has passed away.” (Behar, 11/15)

The New York Times: There’s A Stress Gap Between Men And Women. Here’s Why It’s Important.

I was a workaholic. I love to create things, grow them and solve problems,” said Meng Li, a successful app developer in San Francisco. “I didn’t really care about my mind and my body until they decided to go on strike.” Ms. Li said her stress led to insomnia. When she did sleep, she experienced “problem-solving dreams,” which left her feeling unrested when she woke up. “After I became a first-time mother, I quickly realized between work and family, I was so busy caring for other people and work that I felt like I’d lost myself,” she said. “I’d put my own physical and mental needs on the back burner.” (Wong, 11/14)