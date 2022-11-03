Covid-19 Crisis

Bubbles In Covid Booster Vials Prompt Investigation In Switzerland

The country's drug regulator Swissmedic said it was looking into risks from bubbles in vials of new omicron-targeting booster shots. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists FAQ says small air bubbles can be ignored, but larger ones can lead to underdosing.

Reuters: Swiss Drugs Regulator Looking Into Bubbles In COVID Booster Vials

Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Wednesday it is examining potential risks in connection with bubbles that appeared in vials of COVID-19 vaccine boosters retooled to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (11/2)

Are bubbles dangerous? A pharmacist fact sheet addresses the issue —

American Society of Health-System Pharmacists: FAQ for Optimizing COVID-19 Vaccine Preparation and Safety

Air bubbles in a syringe are typically problematic due to their impact on accuracy of vaccine dose (i.e., large air bubbles reduce the volume of vaccine in syringe, thus creating risk for underdosing). While small air bubbles can be ignored, large air bubbles can lead to underdosing and should be addressed. (February 2021)

In other vaccine news —

CIDRAP: Severe Adverse Events More Likely In Previously Infected COVID Vaccinees

Americans who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after SARS-CoV-2 infection are more likely to experience severe systemic adverse events (AEs) than their never-infected counterparts, according to a study published yesterday in Vaccine. (11/2)

More on the spread of covid —

CNN: CDC Wants To Change 'Antiquated' Rules That Hamper Agency's Ability To Fight Covid, Polio And Other Diseases

This summer, when the shocking news emerged that there was a case of polio in New York, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immediately turned to Shoshana Bernstein. The agency urgently needed to increase polio vaccination rates in Rockland County, New York. And while Bernstein is neither a doctor nor a public health official, she is exactly what the CDC was looking for: a local vaccine educator who’s part of the Orthodox Jewish community, one of several groups that has a low vaccination rate. (Cohen and Lape, 11/2)

CIDRAP: Increased COVID-19 Knowledge In Teens Linked To Better Mental Health

US teens who could correctly answer survey questions about COVID-19 reported lower stress, anxiety, and depression as well as less loneliness and fear of missing out, according to a study today in Journal of Child and Family Studies. (11/2)

Scientific American: New Omicron Variants Are Here--What We Know So Far

There is no question these variants are increasing at a rapid rate. BQ.1.1, for example, currently accounts for 7,000 cases per day and appears to be doubling every nine days, says Trevor Bedford, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center who models COVID evolution. It is outpacing BA.5—the current leading variant in the U.S. That’s because every person sick with BQ.1.1 is infecting an average of 1.4 other people, while those sick with BA.5 are averaging an infection of less than one other person. (11/1)