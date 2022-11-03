- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 3
- Haven’t Seen Your Doctor in a Few Years? You May Need to Find a New One
- Colorado Voters to Decide Whether All Schoolkids Get a Free Lunch
- California’s Proposed Flavored Tobacco Ban Gives Hookah a Pass
- Monkeypox Virus Can Be Spread Up To 4 Days Before Symptoms Begin: Study
- Child Respiratory Illness Surge Drives Shortage Of Amoxycillin
- Single Dose Of Psilocybin Improved Depression, New Study Finds
- Wegovy Injection Shown To Help Tackle Adolescents' Obesity
Haven’t Seen Your Doctor in a Few Years? You May Need to Find a New One
Some primary care physicians will drop seldom-seen patients. That’s a particular problem for those who postponed doctor visits during the pandemic. (Michelle Andrews, )
Colorado Voters to Decide Whether All Schoolkids Get a Free Lunch
In September, a popular pandemic benefit expired: free school lunch for all children attending public schools. Some states are stepping up to try to keep the free food available, and it is on the ballot next week in Colorado. (John Daley, Colorado Public Radio and Ivy Winfrey, NPR, )
California’s Proposed Flavored Tobacco Ban Gives Hookah a Pass
Californians will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a statewide ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. But the measure, known as Proposition 31, exempts hookah tobacco. Anti-smoking activists criticize the carve-out, calling it the latest example of businesses using identity politics to profit from a deadly product. (Rachel Scheier, )
Here's today's health policy haiku:
ABORTION IS ESSENTIAL HEALTH CARE
Defend abortion
Less than a week to go: Vote!
Fight for women's rights
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KHN or KFF.
Monkeypox Virus Can Be Spread Up To 4 Days Before Symptoms Begin: Study
Researchers have found the first evidence of "considerable" pre-symptomatic transmission of monkeypox — up to 53% of infections may take place during that window. Meanwhile, HHS renewed the national public health emergency for monkeypox.
Reuters:
'Considerable' Monkeypox Transmission Happens Before Symptoms, Study Suggests
Monkeypox can spread before symptoms appear, British researchers said on Wednesday, providing the first evidence indicating the virus can be transmitted this way. It was previously thought that monkeypox was almost entirely spread by people who were already sick, although pre-symptomatic transmission had not been ruled out and some routine screening had picked up cases without symptoms. (Rigby, 11/3)
Sky News:
Monkeypox Transmission Occurs Up To Four Days Before Symptoms Appear, Scientists Find
Researchers looked at the time it took from when first symptoms occurred in the first patient to when symptoms developed in a second patient, and also looked at the incubation period - the time from exposure to the virus to the onset of symptoms. The findings showed four days was the maximum time that transmission was detected before symptoms appeared. (Osborne, 11/2)
NBC News:
Monkeypox Spread: People May Have Transmitted Cases Before Symptoms Or Lesions Developed
The study examined more than 2,700 people with monkeypox in the U.K. from May 6 to Aug. 1. The researchers were able to link 13 of those cases to the people they infected. Ten pairs showed evidence of pre-symptomatic transmission, meaning the first patient spread the virus to the second before the first felt sick or had developed lesions. (Bendix, 11/2)
Also —
The Hill:
HHS Renews Public Health Emergency For Monkeypox Outbreak
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Wednesday renewed the national public health emergency for the monkeypox outbreak, with officials stating that the virus is still very present in the U.S. even as cases continue to drop. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra cited the “continued consequences of an outbreak of monkeypox cases across multiple states” as well as a “consultation with public health officials” for his decision to renew the public health emergency. (Choi, 11/2)
CIDRAP:
Meta-Analysis Suggests 14% Hospitalization Rate For Monkeypox Patients
A new study published in eClinicalMedicine analyzed 19 studies on monkeypox, which included 7,553 reported cases, among which there were 555 hospitalizations. The meta-analysis suggests monkeypox patients have a 14.1% hospitalization rate. (11/2)
Child Respiratory Illness Surge Drives Shortage Of Amoxycillin
News outlets cover a supply crunch of one of the most commonly used antibiotics caused by high demand during a surge of respiratory syncytial virus infections in children. Separately, worries deepen over what could be the worst U.S. flu season in a decade.
The Washington Post:
High Demand For Amoxicillin Is Causing Shortages Amid Child RSV Surge
As respiratory illnesses spread rapidly among children across the country, an increased demand for amoxicillin is causing a shortage of the commonly prescribed antibiotic. Parents filling their kids’ prescriptions may have to try a few pharmacies or end up with a different strength or form than originally prescribed, but amoxicillin in some form is generally still available, pharmacists said. The supply of the liquid version is most strained, along with some chewable tablets. (McDaniel, 11/2)
NBC News:
Amoxicillin Is In Short Supply, Federal Health Officials Say
One of the most commonly used antibiotics in the country, amoxicillin, is in short supply, federal health officials say. The notice from the Food and Drug Administration about an oral solution of the drug comes as pharmacy owners report diminished inventory of the medication, which is prescribed to treat bacterial infections, including pneumonia and bronchitis. (Stelloh and Chow, 11/3)
Detroit Free Press:
Macomb County Boy, 6, Dies Of RSV Amid Surge Of Infections
A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. (Jordan Shamus, 11/2)
Also —
ABC News:
Why This Could Be The Worst Flu Season In The US In More Than A Decade
The number of positive flu tests and hospitalizations in the United States is the highest in more than a decade, indicating this influenza season may be the most severe in years. (Kekatos, 11/3)
Physicians Prep Massive Lobby To Again Fend Off Medicare Payment Cut
Medicare is scheduled to cut physician payments by 4.5% in 2023. In previous years, lobbying efforts have averted such reductions required by previous laws. Now doctors plan to fight hard for Congress to pass short and long-term fixes. Other Medicare news reports on drug payments, false marketing, quality rules, and more.
Stat:
Physicians Rally To Avert Medicare Payment Cuts
The federal government is officially reducing Medicare payments to physicians next year by 4.5%, but doctors and their lobbyists are ready to blitz Congress over the next two months to convince lawmakers that those cuts should be averted — again. (Herman, 11/2)
Axios:
Biden Administration Approves Increase To Safety-Net Drug Payments
Medicare will increase payments for discounted drugs provided to safety-net hospitals next year under a policy the Biden administration finalized Tuesday that will affect how the program reimburses other facilities. (Goldman, 11/2)
Axios:
GOP Floats Medicare Changes While Ducking Details
Some House Republicans aren't waiting for the election to think about overhauling Medicare. But it's hard to tell if there are specifics behind the talking point. (Sullivan and Knight, 11/3)
Stat:
Medicare Punts On Quality Rules For New Type Of Rural Hospital
Hospitals that decide to convert to a new type of rural provider won’t have to report quality metrics next year, but they also won’t qualify for a popular drug discount program — a likely dealbreaker for some. (Bannow, 11/2)
Axios:
Senate Dems Urge Action On False Medicare Marketing
The Biden administration needs to crack down on deceptive Medicare Advantage marketing, Democratic staff for the Senate Finance Committee wrote in a report released Thursday. (Goldman, 11/3)
The New York Times:
Private Medicare Plans Misled Customers Into Signing Up, Senate Report Says
Companies selling private Medicare plans to older adults have posed as the Internal Revenue Service and other government agencies, misled customers about the size of their networks and preyed on vulnerable people with dementia and cognitive impairment, according to a new investigation of deceptive marketing practices in the industry released Thursday by the Senate Finance Committee. Many individuals say they were enrolled in plans without realizing it. (Abelson and Sanger-Katz, 11/3)
Huge Fall In Abortion Numbers In Texas After Strict Ban: Studies
The Texas Tribune reports that the number of abortions in Texas fell from a "few thousand" to less than 10 after the near-total state ban came into place. Meanwhile, abortion rights protesters briefly interrupted arguments in the Supreme Court, and some providers turn to mobile units.
The Texas Tribune:
Many Texans Unable To Access Abortions, Studies Show
The number of abortions performed monthly in Texas declined from a few thousand to less than 10 after the state implemented a near-total ban on the procedure this summer, new data shows. Texas, already operating under significant abortion restrictions, accounted for more than half of the national decline in abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (Klibanoff, 11/2)
In other abortion news —
AP:
Abortion-Rights Protesters Briefly Interrupt Supreme Court
Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court’s decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week’s elections. It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade. (11/2)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. City Council Approves Law Targeting Pregnancy Centers
The law, introduced by City Atty. Mike Feuer, allows the city to fine a pregnancy center up to $10,000 if it is caught falsely advertising the services it provides, such as prenatal care, abortions or emergency contraceptives. Individuals who are misled by these centers can sue and seek damages under the new law, which takes effect immediately via an urgency clause. (Valdez, 11/2)
Wyoming Public Radio:
After Arson, A Casper Health Clinic That Plans To Provide Abortion Services Will Open A Mobile Unit
A mobile healthcare unit hopes to open in Casper by the end of the year. The unit will be operated by Wellspring Health Access -- the same organization that was planning to open a healthcare facility that would provide abortion services. But someone set the clinic on fire back in May before it could open. (Kudelska, 11/2)
NPR:
Misinformation About Abortion Is Surging In Spanish In The Lead Up To Elections
Just after news leaked in May that the Supreme Court planned to overturn Roe v. Wade, Liz Lebrón and her colleagues noticed something unusual: a spike in false and misleading information on abortion being shared in Spanish on social media. (Godoy, 11/3)
The 19th:
Election 2022: Abortion Rights Are On Ballots In A Record Number Of States
Voters in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont are weighing in on abortion ballot measures — a total that, when combined with this summer’s vote in Kansas, sets a record for the most abortion initiatives in a single election year. (Luthra, 11/2)
Single Dose Of Psilocybin Improved Depression, New Study Finds
The study, called "the largest of its kind," tested 233 adults in the U.S., Europe, and Canada. The patients entered a "waking dream-like" state that lasted four to six hours, Reuters reported.
CNN:
Severe Depression Eased By Single Dose Of Synthetic ‘Magic Mushroom’
A single dose of a synthetic version of the mind-altering component of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, improved depression in people with a treatment-resistant form of the disease, a new study found. The randomized, double-blind clinical trial, which authors called “the largest of its kind,” compared results of a 25-milligram dose to a 10-milligram and 1-milligram dose of a synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, that was administered in the presence of trained therapists. (LaMotte, 11/2)
AP:
Psychedelic 'Magic Mushroom' Drug May Ease Some Depression
Researchers tested the chemical in 233 adults in the U.S., Europe and Canada. Each swallowed capsules containing one of three doses of psilocybin during a 6-to 8-hour session. Two mental health specialists guided them through hallucinatory experiences. (Tanner, 11/2)
Reuters:
Magic Mushroom Compound Shows Promise As Depression Treatment In Key Study
Once administered, patients entered a sort of "waking dream-like" state that lasted between four to six hours. People came in the morning, had their psychedelic experience and left that afternoon or evening at their baseline state, said James Rucker, consultant psychiatrist and senior clinical lecturer at King’s College London, who was involved in the study. (Grover, 11/2)
Stat:
Enthusiasm Over Psilocybin Tempered By Durability Question
The hype around psychedelic therapy has been put to the test, with the publication Wednesday of the largest-ever study of psilocybin to treat depression. The Phase 2 trial found that the drug was effective — it reduced or eliminated symptoms in the short term in more than one-third of patients who took the highest dose — but not as dazzlingly powerful as earlier smaller studies had suggested. (Goldhill, 11/2)
In related news about depression treatment —
Stat:
Telehealth Startups Prescribing Ketamine At Home Stir Concern
Since the late ’90s, Kathy Wallace has been battling major depression with a series of drugs — first Prozac, then three others, and back again to Prozac. But in the last six months, nothing seemed to be helping. So her psychiatrist recommended something new: Spravato, a nasal spray approved in 2019 that delivers a drug similar to the hallucinogen ketamine. (Palmer, 11/3)
Wegovy Injection Shown To Help Tackle Adolescents' Obesity
Stat reports that the weight-loss drug had "dramatic" effects for young people diagnosed with obesity. NBC News says the weekly injections led to loss of an average of 14.7% of starting bodyweight. The drug is in short supply, but maker Novo Nordisk said broad availability is coming soon.
Stat:
Weight-Loss Drug Had Dramatic Effect In Adolescents With Obesity
A blockbuster weight-loss medicine led to dramatic effects for adolescents diagnosed with obesity, a result that will likely widen the use of an in-demand drug — and fan a debate over whether someone’s body weight should be treated as a disease. (Garde, 11/2)
NBC News:
Weight Loss Drug Wegovy Helped Teens With Obesity Lose Weight
Results of a clinical trial released in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday found that adolescents who got a weekly injection of a drug that reduces appetite lost an average of 14.7% of their starting bodyweight, while those who got a placebo and counseling on diet and exercise gained 2.7% of their initial weight. The trial included 201 young people ages 12 to 17 at three medical centers around the country and in Europe and Mexico. (Carroll, 11/2)
Barron's:
Weight-Loss Drug Shortage Fixed By Year End: Novo Nordisk
The first highly effective weight-loss drug has been in short supply since it was approved last year. But Novo Nordisk told investors Wednesday that its drug Wegovy—whose users average a loss of 16% of their weight—will be broadly available toward the end of the year. (Alpert, 11/3)
Also —
Axios:
TikTok: Study Finds Trends On TikTok Glorify Weight Loss
Health and dieting trends on TikTok glorify weight loss and may contribute to disordered eating behaviors and body dissatisfaction, particularly in adolescent and young users, according to a University of Vermont study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS One. (11/2)
Providers Of Methadone For Addiction Treatment Warn About Expansion
Stat reports providers are warning advocates who favor expanded access to methadone to be careful — while the drug is effective for opioid addiction, expansion could backfire and even drive overdoses of methadone. Separately, Walgreens, CVS will pay a more than $10 billion opioid settlement.
Stat:
Methadone Providers Say A Big Increase In Access Could Backfire
Providers of methadone for addiction treatment have a message for advocates seeking a giant expansion in access: Be careful what you wish for. (Facher, 11/3)
More on the opioid crisis —
The Wall Street Journal:
CVS, Walgreens To Pay More Than $10 Billion To Settle Opioid Lawsuits
CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. have agreed to pay more than $10 billion in a landmark settlement to resolve opioid-crisis lawsuits brought by states, cities and other governments. The two largest U.S. drugstore chains said they reached a framework to settle the collection of lawsuits brought by governments and Native American tribes blaming pharmacies for helping fuel the nation’s opioid epidemic. (Terlep, 11/2)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Could Get $276 Million From Opioid Settlement With CVS Pharmacy
Texas has joined a multibillion-dollar, multistate opioid settlement with CVS Pharmacy — the latest development in numerous lawsuits regarding the roles of manufacturers, distributors and consultants in the opioid crisis. (Nguyen, 11/2)
WLWT:
Cincinnati Children's Opens Outpatient Opioid Treatment Clinic
Cincinnati Children's Hospital announced a new clinic dedicated to treating opioid addiction on Wednesday. The program provides office-based outpatient medication treatment for young people between the ages of 16 to 21. The new addition will be one of the only outpatient clinics offering medication treatment to people under 18 years old in the region. (Cockrell, 11/2)
North Carolina Health News:
Collaborative Care Improves Outcomes For Those Who Are Pregnant And Addicted
For much of his 30-plus-year career, Dr. Russell Suda, an OB/GYN and Cabarrus Health Alliance’s medical director since 2004, didn’t care to treat patients with substance use disorder. Suda said treatment required too much of one individual and one specialty. But as more pregnant women presented with substance use disorder in his community, he realized he needed to step up and care for them. (Crumpler, 11/3)
ScienceAlert:
Expert Explains How Opioids Caused A Celebrity's Gut To Burst
In his new autobiography, Matthew Perry reveals that his colon burst as a result of his addiction to opioid painkillers. The 53-year-old actor, who played Chandler Bing in Friends, was in a coma for two weeks following the incident and had to wear a colostomy bag for nine months. ... Opioids reduce gut activity, which is why they are sometimes used to treat diarrhea. And people who take them often suffer from constipation. Over time, the body develops tolerance to many of the effects of opioids, but constipation tends not to improve – in fact, it can become more severe. (Poole, 11/3)
Nonunion Strike Hits ACA Call Centers As Open Enrollment Starts
Fierce Healthcare reports an estimated 650-plus workers were on strike Tuesday at Maximus call centers, the first day of Affordable Care Act open enrollment. Also: doctors dropping patients off their lists, health tech care for underserved populations, rising cancer drug prices, and more.
Fierce Healthcare:
ACA Call Centers Strike On The First Day Of Open Enrollment
Nov. 1 marked the first day of Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment and the beginning of the largest nonunion strike since the beginning of 2021. It is estimated that over 650 workers at Maximus call centers charged with meeting the influx of open enrollment calls have gone on strike in search of fair wages and treatment. (Burky, 11/2)
In other health care industry news —
KHN:
Haven’t Seen Your Doctor In A Few Years? You May Need To Find A New One
When Claudia Siegel got a stomach bug earlier this year, she reached out to her primary care doctor to prescribe something to relieve her diarrhea. The Philadelphia resident was surprised when she received an online message informing her that because she hadn’t visited her doctor in more than three years, she was no longer a patient. And since he wasn’t accepting new patients, she would have to find a new primary care physician. (Andrews, 11/3)
Stat:
Caring For The Underserved: Health Tech Seeks Ways To Measure Success
For startups and investors aiming to bring health technology to underserved populations, evidence of impact should be everything: It’s what shows employers and payers a new offering is worth paying for, and what can help convince patients to give it a try. (Ravindranath, 11/3)
In pharmaceutical news —
Reuters:
New U.S. Cancer Drug Prices Rise 53% In Five Years -Report
The annual price of a newly-launched cancer drug in the United States averaged $283,000 last year, a 53% increase from 2017, according to a new report from U.S. Democratic Representative Katie Porter, a consumer bankruptcy law professor running for re-election in California. (Beasley, 11/2)
Bloomberg:
Seven Drugmakers Agree To Work Together To Hit Emissions Goals
Seven drugmakers pledged to work together to reduce carbon emissions in supply chains, health-care delivery and clinical trials, saying a joint effort will enable the industry to achieve more than individual companies could alone. (Kresge, 11/3)
Bubbles In Covid Booster Vials Prompt Investigation In Switzerland
The country's drug regulator Swissmedic said it was looking into risks from bubbles in vials of new omicron-targeting booster shots. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists FAQ says small air bubbles can be ignored, but larger ones can lead to underdosing.
Reuters:
Swiss Drugs Regulator Looking Into Bubbles In COVID Booster Vials
Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said on Wednesday it is examining potential risks in connection with bubbles that appeared in vials of COVID-19 vaccine boosters retooled to target the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (11/2)
Are bubbles dangerous? A pharmacist fact sheet addresses the issue —
American Society of Health-System Pharmacists:
FAQ for Optimizing COVID-19 Vaccine Preparation and Safety
Air bubbles in a syringe are typically problematic due to their impact on accuracy of vaccine dose (i.e., large air bubbles reduce the volume of vaccine in syringe, thus creating risk for underdosing). While small air bubbles can be ignored, large air bubbles can lead to underdosing and should be addressed. (February 2021)
In other vaccine news —
CIDRAP:
Severe Adverse Events More Likely In Previously Infected COVID Vaccinees
Americans who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine after SARS-CoV-2 infection are more likely to experience severe systemic adverse events (AEs) than their never-infected counterparts, according to a study published yesterday in Vaccine. (11/2)
More on the spread of covid —
CNN:
CDC Wants To Change 'Antiquated' Rules That Hamper Agency's Ability To Fight Covid, Polio And Other Diseases
This summer, when the shocking news emerged that there was a case of polio in New York, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention immediately turned to Shoshana Bernstein. The agency urgently needed to increase polio vaccination rates in Rockland County, New York. And while Bernstein is neither a doctor nor a public health official, she is exactly what the CDC was looking for: a local vaccine educator who’s part of the Orthodox Jewish community, one of several groups that has a low vaccination rate. (Cohen and Lape, 11/2)
CIDRAP:
Increased COVID-19 Knowledge In Teens Linked To Better Mental Health
US teens who could correctly answer survey questions about COVID-19 reported lower stress, anxiety, and depression as well as less loneliness and fear of missing out, according to a study today in Journal of Child and Family Studies. (11/2)
Scientific American:
New Omicron Variants Are Here--What We Know So Far
There is no question these variants are increasing at a rapid rate. BQ.1.1, for example, currently accounts for 7,000 cases per day and appears to be doubling every nine days, says Trevor Bedford, a virologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center who models COVID evolution. It is outpacing BA.5—the current leading variant in the U.S. That’s because every person sick with BQ.1.1 is infecting an average of 1.4 other people, while those sick with BA.5 are averaging an infection of less than one other person. (11/1)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Santa Clara County Health Officer Warns Of “Grandchildren Of Omicron”
Wastewater data shows that COVID-19 transmission levels are higher than official case counts indicate in Santa Clara County, health officials told the board of supervisors Tuesday. “It looks to the casual observer that we’re in pretty good shape because we’re between waves and it’s gone lower,” said Dr. Sara Cody, the county health officer, but added that data from the sewer sheds covering 75% of the population showed substantially higher virus levels in circulation. (Vaziri, Buchmann and Asimov, 11/2)
Inspection Of Wisconsin Veterans Home Uncovers Multiple Violations
The state-run home was cited for six violations in its yearly inspection, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports, with past violations including infection control issues and medication mistakes. In Columbus, Ohio, officials pointed toward successes from an alternative 911 response scheme.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Inspection Of Troubled Wisconsin Veterans Home Finds Repeat Violations
The state-run veterans home at Union Grove was cited for six violations in its latest yearly inspection − including several repeats of recurring issues − adding to a laundry list of violations leveled against the facility in the last five years. (Volpenhein, 11/2)
Columbus Dispatch:
Alternative 911 Response A Success, Columbus Officials Say
Columbus officials shared statistics Tuesday on what they say has been success so far with programs that reduce the number of instances when armed police officers respond to 911 calls by directing people in a mental- or substance abuse-crisis to resources. (Behrens, 11/2)
WMFE:
High HIV Levels Show Signs Of Slowing In Orange County, State Says
For the past five years, Orange County has ranked as one of the states highest case totals for new HIV infections. But last year, the Florida Department of Health saw a slight slowdown in transmission rate around the county, reporting a 5% decrease in the relative change of diagnoses made. The stat change is welcome news to the state, which has an aggressive goal to reduce HIV cases by 75% by 2025 and 90% by 2030 via diagnosis treatment, and education plans, said Kara Williams, a Central Florida HIV program manager for the health department. (Pedersen, 11/2)
Los Angeles Times:
All L.A. County Beaches Under High Bacteria Warning Due To Rain
As officials tested coastal waters, concerned that bacteria levels had exceeded state standards, the county Department of Public Health advised people to avoid swimming or any contact with the water, due to the risk of illness. (Valdez, 11/2)
KHN:
California’s Proposed Flavored Tobacco Ban Gives Hookah A Pass
In 2019, local business owners began gathering regularly at Arnie Abramyan’s hookah lounge on the outskirts of Los Angeles to fight a proposed statewide prohibition on the sale of flavored tobacco. From the heavily Armenian neighborhood of Tujunga in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, Abramyan and other hookah shop and cafe owners began spreading the word that the ban, prompted by a burgeoning epidemic of e-cigarette use among teens, could put them out of business and extinguish a beloved social ritual that many feel is part of their heritage. (Scheier, 11/3)
KHN:
Colorado Voters To Decide Whether All Schoolkids Get A Free Lunch
During most of the pandemic, in every public school cafeteria throughout the country, every kid could get a free lunch, not just those from the poorest homes. Everyone. The program that fed 50.6 million U.S. students expired in September, but some states are figuring out ways to extend it. California and Maine have both passed legislation to fund universal free lunch. In Colorado, a coalition of parents, teachers, and anti-hunger advocates are pushing to make permanent universal free school lunches, and lawmakers in the Democratic-controlled legislature put it on the ballot. (Daley and Winfrey, 11/3)
Research Roundup: Diabetes and Alzheimer's; Taxifolin; More
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
The Lancet:
Diabetes And Alzheimer's Disease: Shared Genetic Susceptibility?
In this well powered approach, we did not find convincing evidence for a genetic overlap between Alzheimer's disease and type 2 diabetes. (John Hardy, Bart de Strooper and Valentina Escott-Price, 11/1)
Fierce Healthcare:
ED Patients With Telehealth Follow-Up More Often Return: Study
COVID-era emergency department patients who had follow-up appointments via telehealth more often returned to the ED or were hospitalized than those who followed up with doctors in person, according to a new retrospective study. Published in JAMA Network Open, the investigation measured 30-day return visits or hospital admissions following nearly 13,000 patients’ ED visits at an integrated academic health system in Los Angeles. (Muoio, 10/27)
ScienceDaily:
Stealth-Care System: Scientists Test 'Smart' Red Blood Cells To Deliver Antibiotics That Target Specific Bacteria
Physicists have identified a natural delivery system which can safely carry potent antibiotics throughout the body to selectively attack and kill bacteria by using red blood cells as a vehicle. (McMaster University, 10/31)
Newsweek:
Anti-Cancer Drug Gives Boars Super Sperm
Giving Duroc boars taxifolin, an antioxidant and anti-tumor drug, has been found to increase their sperm quality. (Thomson, 10/27)
Viewpoints: Has Covid Finally Hit A Plateau?; Low Vaccine Rates Not Always Due To Hesitancy
Editorial writers weigh in on these public health topics.
The New York Times:
The New Covid Subvariants Don’t Really Change Anything
The Covid pandemic still isn’t over, but it has gone remarkably flat. (David Wallace Wells, 11/2)
The New York Times:
Stop Vaccine Shaming The Poor
When the first round of Covid shots became available, income disparities in vaccination rates quickly reared their heads. (Bryce Covert, 11/2)
The Washington Post:
How To Prepare For Covid, RSV And The Flu This Winter
Three respiratory viruses — covid, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — are all expected to surge this fall and winter, once again straining hospitals. (Leana S. Wen, 11/2)
The Baltimore Sun:
The Discomfiting Reality Of Life Expectancy: It’s About Economics And Opportunity
Life expectancy is down across the United States for the second year in a row — from an average of 77 years in 2020 to 76.1 years in 2021 — with much of the drop attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. (11/3)
JAMA:
Paying For Cancer Drugs—Getting What We Are (Prohibited From) Bargaining For
The Inflation Reduction Act, recently signed into law by President Biden, will allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time. (Isabel R. Ostrer, MD and Cary P. Gross, M, 10/31)
Harvard Public Health:
Five Public Health Reasons To Vote In The Midterms
Voting is essential to engaging with democracy and our health. Tuesday’s midterms will determine the future of our health policy. (Zoe Siegel, 11/1)
The New York Times:
The Sandwich Generation Is Getting Squished
In early 2020, I wrote about the struggles of the “sandwich generation,” demographers’ label for those who are caring for children and aging relatives at the same time. (Jessica Grose, 11/2)
The New York Times:
Uganda’s Ebola Outbreak Is A Test Of What We’ve Learned From Covid
The first major Ebola outbreak in Uganda happened when I was a medical student at Makerere University in Kampala. A professor of virology explained to us the dangers of filoviruses, the virus family Ebola belongs to, and why they should be avoided at all costs. (Henry Kyobe Bosa, 11/3)