2018 Elections

The New York Times: When Medicaid Expands, More People Vote Obamacare didn’t just give more people health insurance. It also caused more people to vote. That’s the conclusion of a new body of evidence that strongly suggests that giving people coverage through expansions of the Medicaid program increases their likelihood of participating in the next election. Medicaid expansions seem to raise both voter registration and voter participation, at least temporarily. (Sanger-Katz, 11/8)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: GOP Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Threatens To Limit Power Of Tony Evers One of his goals is to take hundreds of millions of dollars in additional federal aid under the Affordable Care Act to expand BagderCare, the state's Medicaid program that provides health careto low-income people. Under such an arrangement, the state could cover more people and free up state taxpayer funds for other purposes. [Robin] Vos said last month he would never go along with such a plan. (Marley and Beck,11/7)

Houston Chronicle: Despite Dem Hopes Of Sweeping Health Care Change, Texas Said No Even as health worries supposedly topped voter priorities, when the final ballots were counted in Texas, voters opted for status quo. Don't look for much to change in the state. Republican incumbents Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick handily dispatched their Democrat opponents Tuesday, all but guaranteeing that Texas will not expand Medicaid, the government health care program for the poor, anytime soon. (Deam, 11/7)

The Associated Press: New Kansas Governor Faces Skeptical GOP-Led Legislature Democrat Laura Kelly promised a new tone of bipartisanship after a victory in the Kansas governor's race brought her national attention. She faces a Republican-dominated Legislature with leaders who call her proposals impractical and vow to hold her to a pledge not to raise taxes. ... Kelly wants Kansas to expand its Medicaid health coverage in line with the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act, something Brownback and Colyer stymied. Voters in Republican-leaning Idaho and Nebraska, approved expansions Tuesday. "It's long past time to expand Medicaid," Kelly said. (11/7)

Maine Public: Maine's Governor-Elect Vows To Expand Medicaid, Address Climate Change Maine Governor-elect Janet Mills says improving health care will be a top priority when she takes office in January. Mills made an appearance Wednesday morning at Becky’s Diner in Portland, where she also said she would follow through on promises to address the opioid epidemic and climate change. Inside Becky’s Diner, Mills got a warm greeting from former state legislator and political strategist Pat Eltman, who hugged Mills as she passed by. Eltman said the win was a long time coming. "It's a really big deal for women in the state and how hard we've worked for this our whole careers.” Standing outside Becky’s Diner in front of a group of reporters, Mills doubled down on a campaign promise to address health care issues. (Arnold, 11/7)

Modern Healthcare: Medicaid Expansion Scores Election Wins And Losses Across The Country Overall, the outcome of Tuesday's Medicaid ballot initiatives and some of the governors' races pleased healthcare providers and patient advocacy groups, who predicted greater access to needed healthcare services and a significant decline in uncompensated care. Advocates view these election successes as a springboard to expanding Medicaid in nearly all 50 states and providing coverage to millions more Americans. Up to now, the single-biggest factor in winning expansion in resistant states like Louisiana and Virginia has been the election of a governor who supports it. Polls consistently show majority public support for expansion, even in the most conservative states. (Meyer, 11/7)

Kaiser Health News: Midterm Election Boosts Medicaid Expansion, But Challenges Remain It wasn’t a clean sweep, however, for Medicaid on Tuesday. In preliminary results, a ballot issue to fund Montana’s Medicaid expansion — which is already in place and slated to expire next July — was failing. Tobacco companies had mounted a campaign to stop the measure, which would have partially financed the expansion with taxes on tobacco products. The Montana legislature and the Democratic governor are expected to address the issue in the session that starts in January. No state has reversed its Medicaid expansion, even though GOP governors in Kansas and Arkansas have threatened to do so. (Galewitz, 11/8)

The Washington Post: Three Deep Red States Vote To Expand Medicaid In addition, Maine voters elected Democrat Janet Mills as governor, clearing the path for a Medicaid expansion that voters approved by referendum a year ago. The outgoing GOP governor, Paul LePage, has been an ardent foe of the expansion and had blocked it for a year, leading to a court battle. (Goldstein, 11/7)

NPR: Medicaid Expansion Passes In Idaho, Nebraska And Utah "People are enthusiastic about Medicaid expansion because they recognize that it's both good for health care but it's also a compassionate thing to do," says Jonathan Schleifer, executive director of The Fairness Project, which worked to get the questions on the ballots of the four states. "And it's a financially sound thing to do. It's a fiscally responsible thing to do." (Kodjak, 11/7)

The Hill: Utah Voters Approve ObamaCare's Medicaid Expansion For Low-Income Adults Utah voters on Tuesday approved a measure expanding Medicaid coverage to thousands of low-income adults, circumventing Republican lawmakers who have opposed the policy for years. The measure raises the state sales tax to fund the expansion of Medicaid eligibility to those making 138 percent or less of the federal poverty level — about $17,000 for an individual and $25,000 for a family of four. (Hellmann, 11/7)

The New York Times: Idaho, Nebraska And Utah Vote To Expand Medicaid Despite the uncertainty and partisan gridlock that Tuesday’s election results ensure, one policy change seems guaranteed: hundreds of thousands more poor Americans in red states will qualify for free health coverage through Medicaid. Voters in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah, which President Trump won easily in 2016, approved ballot initiatives to expand the government insurance program under the Affordable Care Act. Democratic victories in governors’ races also improved the chances of Medicaid expansion in Kansas and Wisconsin, and all but ensured it in Maine. As a result, Medicaid could see its biggest enrollment bump since the health law began allowing expansion in 2014. (Goodnough, 11/7)

Politico: Tuesday's Big Winner: Obamacare's Medicaid Expansion The elections will usher in the program’s largest growth since Obamacare’s early days, after Republican leaders in those states resisted the optional program for years. Democratic victories in Kansas, Maine and Wisconsin gubernatorial races could soon put those states in the expansion column, and voters in Idaho, Nebraska and Utah easily approved initiatives adopting the program. (Pradhan and Ollstein, 11/7)

Approved ballot measures in red states Idaho, Nebraska and Utah were successful in circumventing the states' legislatures, which have blocked Medicaid expansion. Those three states will join Virginia, which approved expansion last spring, and Maine, where voters approved an expansion last year that has been blocked by Republican Gov. Paul LePage. The incoming Democratic governor, Janet Mills, says she will let the measure go forward. In all, nearly 800,000 people could be newly eligible for the program across the five states.

Los Angeles Times: The 'Blue Wave' Down-Ballot? Where Democratic Candidates Faltered, Many Liberal Measures Found Success Party identification is one of the most powerful forces in politics, with many people voting strictly on party lines when it comes to choosing their politicians. But ballot measures, while often pushing policies favored by one party more than another, don’t come with “D” or “R” labels. Voters can make their choices without feeling like they’re casting their ballots for one party or another. Most Americans “aren’t particularly ideological,” said Lilliana Mason, a government professor at the University of Maryland and author of a recent book, “Uncivil Agreement,” about identity in politics. (Pearce, 11/7)

The Associated Press: Many Red State Voters Embrace Liberal-Backed Ballot Measures Even in deep-red states, voters embraced an array of liberal-backed ballot measures in Tuesday's election — expanding Medicaid, targeting gerrymandering, boosting minimum wages, legalizing marijuana use. The results heartened left-of-center activists, who see a path going forward for circumventing Republican-controlled legislatures. With the new Congress deeply split along partisan lines, the outcome ensured that the states will serve as pivotal battlegrounds for social issues heading toward the next election in 2020. (Crary, 11/7)

The Washington Post: From Medicaid To Minimum Wage, Even Red State Voters Backed Progressive Measures The electoral dissonance underscored that the issues people vote on at the ballot box don’t always align with the candidates they vote for. The outcomes also highlight the approach advocates took in trying to get the ballot measures passed — namely, by not associating them with either party. “Americans are far more generous than our politics suggest,” said Jonathan Schleifer, executive director of the Fairness Project, a three-year-old nonprofit organization that has used ballot measures to circumvent deadlocks in legislative and executive branches­ of government. The group backed several minimum-wage and Medicaid-expansion measures that passed Tuesday. (Dennis and Weigel, 11/7)

This election delivered wins on more liberal ballot measures even in states where voters elected politicians with deeply conservative views. The dissonance could show a way forward for advocates looking to focus on policy rather than politics. “Americans want everyone to make a living wage and be able to go to the doctor when they got sick," said Jonathan Schleifer, executive director of the Fairness Project. "Ballot initiatives shows there’s an agenda that can bring people together across party lines.”

The Hill: Trump Says He Has 'Solution' To Abortion Debate President Trump on Wednesday said he has a “solution” to the abortion rights debate, but did not provide details. At a wide-ranging and sometimes confrontational press conference following the midterm elections, Trump was asked how he would “push forward” with his anti-abortion agenda, as promised during the campaign. (Anapol, 11/7)

The New York Times: With Republican Gains In Senate, Social Conservatives Tighten Their Grip Republican victories in crucial Senate and governors’ races this week have tightened social conservatives’ grip across American government, strengthening the party’s power as it seeks to limit abortion rights and push harder to the right on a number of divisive cultural issues. Even as Democrats captured the House and promised to act as a check on President Trump and Republican policy priorities, conservatives were breathing a deep sigh of relief on Wednesday after strengthening their majority in the Senate. Their gains in the upper chamber could have a far-reaching impact on the remainder of the president’s term, particularly on his ability to continue shifting the ideological balance on the federal courts. (Peters and Dias, 11/7)

The Hill: Alabama, W.Va. Voters Approve Anti-Abortion Amendments West Virginia narrowly passed a similar amendment that states nothing in the state Constitution "secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion." That vote was 52 percent to 48 percent. Proponents of the amendments say the measures signal the opinions of voters, and would not have any impact under current law. (Weixel, 11/7)

Politico: Here Come The Roe V. Wade Challenges On Tuesday, Alabama became the first state in the nation to enact what opponents call a “personhood clause” in its constitution, recognizing “the rights of unborn children, including the right to life.” That makes it possible for the state to ban abortion entirely if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The measure includes no exemptions for abortion in cases of rape, incest or when the life of the mother is at risk. (Ollstein and Roubein, 11/8)

The Washington Post: Here’s How Abortion Rights Played Out In Midterm Elections Across The Country With the fate of Roe v. Wade hanging in the balance, Tuesday night’s midterm elections brought high stakes for both sides of the abortion debate. Antiabortion advocates gained clear legislative victories in Alabama and West Virginia, where voters passed constitutional amendments paving the way to ban abortion if the new conservative consensus on the Supreme Court overturns the landmark 1973 ruling that outlawed restrictions on the procedure before the fetus is viable. (Schmidt and Boorstein, 11/7)

Both Alabama and West Virginia voters approved measures that alter the abortion protections in their state constitutions. West Virginia residents also voted to cut off Medicaid funding for abortions and set a jail sentence of three to 10 years for anyone who performs or receives the procedure.

The Wall Street Journal: Voters Expand Medicaid, Weigh In On Gas Taxes In Ballot Measures Washington state voters approved an initiative creating some of the strictest gun-control regulations in the country, including enhanced background checks, an increase in the minimum age to buy a semiautomatic rifle to 21, and requirements that gun owners keep their firearms locked at home. (Lazo, 11/7)

The Associated Press: Voters OK More Funds For Security After School Shooting Voters have agreed to fund improved security at a suburban Indianapolis school district where a 13-year-old girl and a teacher were shot in May. Unofficial results show about 58 percent backed the measure Tuesday to collect an additional $50 million over eight years for Noblesville Schools. The money would be used to employ more school resource officers, safety staff and mental health counseling staff, and to recruit and keep teachers. (11/7)

The New York Times: Parkland Activists Took On The N.R.A. Here’s How It Turned Out. After the shooting massacre at a high school in Parkland, Fla., survivors found themselves taking on the National Rifle Association as they crisscrossed the country rallying young adults to register and vote against candidates opposed to gun control. On Tuesday, the Parkland students got a dose of political reality. While their registration drives enrolled thousands of younger votes, the students were unable to turn key races in their home state. (Burch, 11/7)

The gun safety movement was unable to turn the tide in some key races in Florida, but the Parkland students say they are encouraged by how close some of the results were. “Things didn’t necessarily go our way but we know that this is the start, that it’s going to be a long road,” one of the most vocal students, David Hogg, said on Wednesday. “The Florida elections were very close, which is encouraging. For us, the loss in Florida is a call to action.”

A Look At The States: Single-Payer's Future In California; The Silver Lining In Mass. Nursing Measure's Defeat; How Science And Medicine Professionals Fared In Midterms

Media outlets across the country offer a look at 2018 races that affected their states.

KQED: High Expectations On The Left For Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom

Single-payer is where state government essentially replaces insurance companies in paying health care providers. Last year, nurses were furious when a bill to advance single-payer died in the state Assembly and Gov. Jerry Brown expressed doubt the state could afford it. Now, with Newsom set to replace Brown as governor, Stephanie Roberson, legislative advocate with the California Nurses Association, hopes to move the single-payer ball down the field. (Shafer, 11/7)

Boston Globe: In Defeat, Ballot Question 1 Raises Awareness Of Nurse Stress, Burnout

Question 1 forced a complicated health care issue into the spotlight, and though it was soundly defeated, supporters and opponents both said Wednesday that the publicity had raised awareness about the stressful and difficult job of nurses. Steve Walsh, president of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, said hospitals want to “turn the page” on the campaign season. (Dayal McCluskey, 11/8)

The Washington Post: How Science Fared In The Midterm Elections

This year, more candidates with degrees in science, medicine and engineering ran for Congress than ever before. Of the nearly two-dozen new candidates in this crop, at least seven won seats in the House of Representatives. The newcomers, mostly Democrats, include Chrissy Houlahan, who has a degree in industrial engineering and won in Pennsylvania. Sean Casten, who has worked as a biochemist, flipped a longtime Republican district in Chicago. Ocean engineer Joe Cunningham, who came out strongly against offshore drilling, won in South Carolina. Lauren Underwood, a registered nurse, won Illinois’s 14th District. In Virginia, Elaine Luria, who has a nuclear engineering background, defeated the Republican incumbent, Scott Taylor. Jeff Van Drew, who won a seat representing the 2nd Congressional District in New Jersey, is a dentist. (Guarino and Kaplan, 11/7)

WBUR: 'Rainbow Wave': How Did The Record Class Of LGBTQ Nominees Fare?

Democratic Rep. Jared Polis won his bid to become Colorado's next governor — and, in the process, became the first openly gay man in the U.S. to be elected governor. The congressman ran on a progressive agenda of implementing universal health care and increasing the state's dependence on renewable energy. (Dwyer, 11/7)

The New York Times: Marijuana Embraced In Michigan, Utah And Missouri, But Rejected In North Dakota

Marijuana initiatives appeared on ballots in four states in the midterm elections. In Michigan and North Dakota, initiatives gave voters the opportunity to legalize marijuana for recreational use. In Missouri and Utah, voters chose whether to allow people who are sick to use the drug for medical reasons. (Hauser, 11/7)

California Healthline: Measure To Cap Dialysis Profits Pummeled After Record Spending By Industry

Record-breaking spending by the dialysis industry helped doom a controversial California ballot measure to cap its profits. The industry, led by DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care, spent nearly $111 million to defeat Proposition 8, which voters trounced, 62 to 38 percent, and appeared to approve in just two of 58 counties. The measure also faced strong opposition from medical organizations, including doctor and hospital associations, which argued it would limit access to dialysis treatment and thus endanger patients. (Ibarra and Gorman, 11/8)

KQED: Proposition 4: Voters Pass $1.5 Billion Children's Hospital Bond

California voters on Tuesday approved Proposition 4, which authorizes the state to sell $1.5 billion in bonds for children's hospitals to be used mainly on infrastructure projects. As of 8 am on Wednesday, the measure had 60 percent support. More than two-thirds of the bond money will go to eight nonprofit children’s hospitals. Smaller amounts will go to University of California children’s hospitals and hospitals not specifically designated for children, but with a children's program or a children's wing. (Klivans and Dembosky, 11/7)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Democrat Cindy Axne Celebrates Historic Win Over Incumbent David Young

Axne, a first-time candidate who launched her campaign more than a year ago, found a winning message in calling out Young’s health care record. She was particularly critical of the Republican’s 2017 vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, a dominant issue in other tough GOP re-election bids around the country. ... Young, first elected in 2014, tried to push back on the health care narrative. He argued that an amendment he co-sponsored would have helped people with pre-existing conditions. (Rodriguez, Ta and Rood, 11/7)

Tampa Bay Times: Ron DeSantis Gives Legislature An Ally In Governor’s Mansion

At the top of [Jose] Oliva's early legislative agenda are changes to the state's healthcare system, which the South Florida Republican has long criticized as a "hospital-industrial complex" that enables hospitals he regards as government-subsidized, self-regulated monopolies. On his slate of considered proposals: another attempt to remove the state's certificate-of-need process for approving hospitals, and expanding free-market competition among the state's healthcare providers by enabling options like surgical centers and telemedicine. (Koh and Mower, 11/8)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Elections: Kaul Declares Victory And Promises DOJ Changes

Former federal prosecutor Josh Kaul declared victory Wednesday over Attorney General Brad Schimel in a hard-fought race that came down to less than a percentage point. Kaul laid out plans for the Department of Justice to supporters Wednesday on the steps of the Dane County Courthouse, including withdrawing from a lawsuit to overturn the Affordable Care Act — a key issue in all three major statewide races this fall. (Beck, 11/7)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Democrats Retake Both Chambers Of New Hampshire Legislature

With the new majority, Manchester’s Donna Soucy is expected to become Senate President. Soucy says health care, education and job training will be Democratic priorities, and that the party will work with Sununu when it can. ...The Democrats will also hold a roughly 60 seat majority in the 400-seat New Hampshire House, the first time the party has had control in the lower chamber since the 2012 election. (Bookman, 11/7)

Boston Globe: Fresh Off A Massive Victory, Governor Charlie Baker Is Awash In Political Capital. So How Does He Use It?

Baker, in his final debate and again Wednesday, has pointed to addressing climate change as a major priority. That — like the opioid crisis, education funding, and health care financing — is also high up on House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo’s to-do list, which could help foster the same kind of collaborative work Baker touted on the campaign trail. (Stout, 11/8)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Six Takeaways From Tammy Baldwin's Victory In Wisconsin U.S. Senate Race

Baldwin signaled very early that she was going to make health care a main theme of the race when she signed up for independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders' "Medicare-for-all:" proposal. She also stood as a defender of the Affordable Care Act, constantly repeating that she didn't go to Washington, D.C., to take away people's health care. (Glauber, 11/7)

California Healthline: California’s Top Lawyer Sees Election Win As Mandate To Sustain Trump Resistance

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has cemented his role as one of the nation’s top defenders of the Affordable Care Act, filing multiple lawsuits in the past two years to uphold key protections of the law and often clashing with the Trump administration. Voters this week gave Becerra a clear mandate to continue that work, he said. (Young, 11/8)

NH Times Union: NH Senate Flips, Democrats To Pursue New Agenda

Progressive topics like paid family and medical leave, a minimum wage hike and legalizing recreational marijuana will get a new lease on life with Democrats taking control of the state Senate for the first time in a decade. This election marked another historic milestone, with Brookline Democrat Melanie Levesque, a former House member, becoming the first African-American to win a Senate seat in the state. (Landrigan, 11/7)

Iowa Public Radio: Scholten Tells Supporters They 'Haven't Seen The Last' Of Him; Unsure Of Next Steps

Scholten is a fifth-generation Iowan raised in Sioux City. He waged a people-supported grassroots movement against King that gained momentum as he campaigned across the district for better health care, an economy that keeps college graduates in-state and fighting for the Iowa farmer. (Peikes, 11/7)

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: For First Time, Kuster Will Serve In Democratic Majority In Congress

[Annie] Kuster pointed to health care, prescription drug prices, shoring up Social Security and Medicare as issues where the two parties on Capitol Hill, and President Donald Trump, may find common ground. She even suggested lawmakers and the president may reach a compromise on the divisive issue of illegal immigration. ...[Chris] Pappas pointed to transportation and infrastructure and veterans’ health care as two issues where he could work with the president. (Steinhauser, 11/7)