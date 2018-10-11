- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 1
- Will Maine Voters Decide To Make Aging In Place Affordable?
- Political Cartoon: 'Test The Waters?'
- 2018 Elections 3
- Fact Checkers Find That Almost Every Paragraph Of Trump's 'Medicare For All' Op-Ed Contained Misleading Statement Or Falsehood
- Senate Democrats Fail To Block Short-Term Plans, But They Force Republicans To Cast Politically Dangerous Vote
- Massachusetts Governor Comes Out Against Contentious Ballot Initiative Limiting Number Of Patients Assigned To Nurses
- Pharmaceuticals 1
- Bills Banning Gag Clauses That Prevent Pharmacists From Offering Cheaper Alternatives Signed By Trump
- Health Law 1
- In Sign Of Health Law's Increasing Stability, Centene To Offer Plans In Four New States Next Year
- Government Policy 1
- American Hospital Association, Other Health Care Groups Speak Out About Trump's Proposed Green Card Policy
- Capitol Hill Watch 1
- Grassley Wants FTC To Suss Out Whether Contracts Between Insurers And Hospital Systems Are Pushing Up Costs
- Storms And Environmental Health 1
- More Floridians Could Be Exposed To Toxic Red Tide As Hurricane Michael Pushes It Ashore
- Opioid Crisis 1
- Former Pa. Gov. Ed Rendell Throws Gauntlet Over Philadelphia Safe Injection Site: 'Come And Arrest Me'
- Public Health And Education 2
- Roundup-Maker May Get New Trial That Could Undermine $250M In Punitive Damages Awarded To Groundskeeper
- When Doctors Are Stumped By Rare Cases, They Can Call In These 'Disease Detectives'
- State Watch 1
- State Highlights: Spike Of Paralysis Cases In Minn. Children; Potential Beth Israel-Lahey Merger Faces New Conditions From Mass. Officials
- Weekend Reading 1
- Longer Looks: Medicaid And The Georgia Election; Rising Health Cost Worries; Timing Your Flu Shot
From Kaiser Health News - Latest Stories:
Kaiser Health News Original Stories
Will Maine Voters Decide To Make Aging In Place Affordable?
A ballot initiative in Maine proposes that free home care services be available to all residents who need help with at least “one daily activity.” (Judith Graham, 10/11)
Political Cartoon: 'Test The Waters?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Test The Waters?'" by Dave Coverly, Speed Bump.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
SOMETHING WE CAN ALL AGREE ON ...
Common ground at last!
Bipartisan push to fix
Maternal death rates.
- Ernest R. Smith
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Summaries Of The News:
CVS-Aetna Merger Clears Crucial Hurdle With Justice Department Approval
The deal is one of several in recent years that has consolidated power among health care companies. Critics worry that the mergers will mean fewer choices and higher health care costs for consumers. “The combination of CVS and Aetna creates an enormous market force that we haven’t seen before,” said George Slover, a senior policy counsel for Consumers Union. CVS still needs to get approvals from several states.
The New York Times:
CVS Health And Aetna $69 Billion Merger Is Approved With Conditions
The Justice Department’s approval of the $69 billion merger between CVS Health and Aetna on Wednesday caps a wave of consolidation among giant health care players that could leave American consumers with less control over their medical care and prescription drugs. The approval marks the close of an era, during which powerful pharmacy benefit managers brokered drug prices among pharmaceutical companies, insurers and employers. (Abelson, 10/10)
The Associated Press:
DOJ Approves $69B CVS Health-Aetna Merger, With Conditions
The Justice Department on Wednesday approved the deal on the condition that Aetna moves ahead with its plan to sell its Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business, resolving some anti-monopoly issues. (10/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Justice Department OKs CVS-Aetna Merger With Divestiture
"Today's settlement resolves competition concerns posed by this transaction and preserves competition in the sale of Medicare Part D prescription drug plans for individuals," Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, who leads the Justice Department's antitrust division, said in the announcement. "The divestitures required here allow for the creation of an integrated pharmacy and health benefits company that has the potential to generate benefits by improving the quality and lowering the costs of the healthcare services that American consumers can obtain." (Livingston, 10/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
Justice Department Approves CVS-Aetna Deal
CVS said that it already had gotten “many” of the state approvals it needs. “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the Justice Department that maintains the strategic benefits and value creation potential of our combination with Aetna,” said CVS’s chief executive, Larry Merlo. “We are now working to complete the remaining state reviews.” Aetna rival Cigna Corp. has already gotten Justice Department antitrust clearance for its acquisition of Express Scripts Holding Co. , which also brings together a major health insurer with a pharmacy-benefit manager. (Wilde Mathews and Maidenberg, 10/10)
The Washington Post:
CVS’s $69 Billion Merger With Aetna Is Approved In Deal That Could Transform Health-Care Industry
The tie-up will allow CVS — whose retail pharmacy business serves 5 million customers a day — to turn more of its brick-and-mortar locations into front-line clinics for basic medical services and patient monitoring. By deepening its knowledge of and relationships with patients, CVS has said the combination could help Americans stick with medication regimens and stay out of the hospital. (Fung, 10/10)
The Hill:
Justice Department Approves $69B Aetna-CVS Merger
Aetna and CVS have argued that a merger would improve health-care outcomes and reduce costs immediately. They have plans to turn CVS’s 10,000 pharmacies and clinics into community-based sites of care with nurses and other health professionals available to give diagnoses or do lab work. The merger also means that there will no longer be any independent pharmacy benefit managers in the U.S. (Hellmann, 10/10)
Bloomberg:
CVS-Aetna Deal That Aims To Overhaul Health Care Cleared
Consolidation has increased across health care among hospitals, drugmakers and insurers, though some previous deals were thwarted by antitrust issues. The Cigna and CVS deals came only after the Justice Department blocked Cigna and Aetna from merging with rival health insurers last year. Completion of the CVS-Aetna deal could put pressure on rivals to come up with their own deals. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is the U.S.’s last remaining giant standalone pharmacy chain, and its deal-friendly CEO, Stefano Pessina, has spoken about bringing together pieces of the medical supply chain. Walgreens holds a 26 percent stake in drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp., which helps supply Walgreens stores, and last winter the companies held early discussions about about a merger, according to reports at the time. (McLaughlin and Langreth, 10/10)
Boston Globe:
What Does The CVS-Aetna Merger Mean For Massachusetts?
The Department of Justice’s blessing for CVS Health’s takeover of Aetna will have ripple effects that go far beyond the candy racks at your local drugstore. ... Although CVS still needs some state approvals, the Department of Justice agreement was the big milestone — a key victory for chief executive Larry Merlo and his leadership team. (Chesto, 10/10)
Fact Checkers Find That Almost Every Paragraph Of Trump's 'Medicare For All' Op-Ed Contained Misleading Statement Or Falsehood
Fact checkers comb through President Donald Trump's opinion piece on the Democrats' "Medicare For All" plan and flag many of the president's points that misstate facts about the current Medicare program, Medicare For All's potential impact on seniors, preexisting conditions, and the cost of the plan, among other things.
The Associated Press:
Trump Trashes Democrats’ Medicare For All Plan In Op-Ed
President Donald Trump is stepping up his attack on Democrats over a health care proposal called Medicare for All, claiming it “would end Medicare as we know it and take away benefits that seniors have paid for their entire lives.” Trump, omitting any mention of improved benefits for seniors that Democrats promise, writes in an op-ed published Wednesday in USA Today, “The Democrats’ plan means that after a life of hard work and sacrifice, seniors would no longer be able to depend on the benefits they were promised.” (Miller, 10/10)
The Washington Post:
Fact-Checking President Trump’s USA Today Op-Ed On ‘Medicare-For-All’
President Trump wrote an opinion article for USA Today on Oct. 10 regarding proposals to expand Medicare to all Americans — known as Medicare-for-All — in which almost every sentence contained a misleading statement or a falsehood. Many of these are claims we have already debunked. Presumably, the president is aware of our fact checks — he even links to two — but chose to ignore the facts in service of a campaign-style op-ed. Medicare-for-All is a complex subject, and serious questions could be raised about the cost and how a transition from today’s health-care system would be financed. Trump correctly notes that studies have estimated that the program — under the version promoted by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — would add $36 trillion in costs to the federal government over 10 years. (Kessler, 10/10)
The Associated Press:
AP Fact Check: Trump's View Of 'Medicare For All' Simplistic
The president's op-ed column flubbed some facts and omitted some key context: Trump put the cost of "Medicare for All" at $32.6 trillion over 10 years, calling it an "astonishing" figure. He actually underestimated the expected cost. He cited the added cost to the federal government of taking over private insurance, as estimated by Blahous. The total cost of the new system would be even higher. Trump said Democrats have already "harmed seniors by slashing Medicare" to pay for President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. He neglected to mention that when Republicans later won control of Congress, they kept in their own budgets the Obama Medicare cuts that they had campaigned against. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 10/11)
NPR Fact Check:
Trump's False Claims On 'Medicare For All' In USA Today Op-Ed
Trump notes that as a candidate, he "promised that we would protect coverage for patients with pre-existing conditions." In fact, Trump and his fellow Republicans tried — unsuccessfully — to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which guarantees insurance coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. GOP plans would leave it up to the states to craft alternative protections. In addition, Republican attorneys general have sued to overturn Obamacare's protections, and the Trump administration has declined to defend them. America's Health Insurance Plans, the trade group for the insurance industry, warns that ending the Obamacare guarantee could result in hardship for the estimated 130 million Americans under 65 with pre-existing conditions. (Horsley, 10/10)
PolitiFact:
Fact-Checking Donald Trump's Op-Ed Against Medicare For All In USA Today
Trump: Medicare for All would "take away benefits that seniors have paid for their entire lives." This is a "horrible mischaracterization of the proposal," said Linda Blumberg of the Urban Institute. Medicare for All would actually give an expanded version of traditional Medicare to everyone, with broader coverage -- including items such as dental and vision care -- while eliminating virtually all out of pocket costs, she said. (Greenberg and Jacobson, 10/10)
Meanwhile, Democrats slam Trump's op-ed and its contentious talking points that Republicans are unifying around on the midterm election campaign trail —
The Hill:
Trump Rips Dems’ Embrace Of 'Medicare For All': ‘The Centrist Democratic Party Is Dead’
The op-ed also comes after Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) made similar criticisms on Tuesday of Medicare for all, saying that it shows that the Democratic Party has “gone off the rails." (Burke, 10/10)
The Hill:
Schumer Rips Trump 'Medicare For All' Op-Ed As 'smears And Sabotage'
Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer (N.Y.) said President Trump’s USA Today op-ed ripping “Medicare for all” was full of misinformation meant to deliberately mislead the public. “The American people deserve better than smears and sabotage,” Schumer said in a statement. “All of the false and misleading words in the world can’t cover up the truth: President Trump and Republicans in Congress are forcing millions of Americans to pay more for health insurance and trying to rip away protections for people with pre-existing conditions.” (Weixel, 10/10)
The Hill:
Sanders Blasts Trump's Attack On 'Medicare For All' As 'Full Of Lies'
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Wednesday hit back against an op-ed by President Trump attacking Sanders’s signature "Medicare for all" proposal, saying Trump’s piece is filled with “blatant lies.” “Bottom line is he's trying to frighten seniors and suggest that Medicare for all would cut back the benefits they have,” Sanders told reporters. “The truth is it would expand the benefits that they have.” (Sullivan, 10/10)
Politico:
‘Just Ridiculous Lies’: Dems Incensed Over Misleading GOP Ads On Medicare For All
The GOP is hammering Democratic challengers in swing districts over a plan putting the government in full control of the health care system, betting that voter backlash over the multi-trillion dollar proposal will tip crucial House races to Republicans. There’s just one problem: Few of the targeted Democrats actually support such a plan. (Cancryn, 10/10)
Senate Democrats Fail To Block Short-Term Plans, But They Force Republicans To Cast Politically Dangerous Vote
Democrats have seized on Republicans' attacks on the health law -- mostly focusing on preexisting conditions -- as a winning strategy in the upcoming midterms. On Wednesday, senators forced a vote on blocking President Donald Trump's short-term plan expansion, though no one really expected the measure to be approved. Still, the move put Republicans on the record as voting to uphold plans that don't include health law protections just weeks before the 2018 elections.
Politico:
Senate Democrats Fail To Block Trump's Short-Term Health Plans
A long-shot bid to derail the Trump administration’s expansion of short-term health plans died in the Senate on Wednesday, even with Sen. Susan Collins providing the lone Republican vote for the resolution. The Senate vote ended in a 50-50 tie, falling short of the majority needed to pass the measure reversing new regulations allowing insurers to sell skimpy health plans outside the Obamacare markets for up to a year, rather than the previous limit of three months. (Cancryn and Ollstein, 10/10)
The Associated Press:
Senate Vote On Health Care Likely Fodder For Both Parties
But by pushing ahead, Democrats made Republicans cast a health care vote that Democrats could wield in campaign ads for next month's midterm elections, in which they hope to topple the GOP's 51-49 Senate majority. The vote was also aimed at refocusing people away from the Senate's nasty battle over confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, which both sides say has transformed indifferent conservative voters into motivated ones — for now. (Fram, 10/11)
The Washington Post:
Midterm Fear Factor: Republicans, Democrats Stoke Anxiety Over Health Care, Rule Of Law
But by forcing a roll call on what they term “junk” plans, Democrats managed to put a spotlight on a key issue they argue will cut their way in the election by appealing to voters in both parties. Only one Republican, Susan Collins of Maine, voted with them. In a speech on the Senate floor, Baldwin pointed to a plan sold in her state that she said does not cover hospital care on a Friday or Saturday. “So, it will just be your bad luck if you happen to get sick and need health care on the weekend,” she said. (Sullivan and Wagner, 10/10)
The Hill:
Senate Defeats Measure To Overturn Trump Expansion Of Non-ObamaCare Plans
The Senate on Wednesday defeated a Democratic measure to overrule President Trump’s expansion of non-ObamaCare insurance plans as Democrats seek to highlight health care ahead of the midterm elections. The Democratic measure would have overruled Trump’s expansion of short-term health insurance plans, which do not have to cover people with pre-existing conditions or cover a range of health services like mental health or prescription drugs. (Sullivan, 10/10)
Massachusetts Governor Comes Out Against Contentious Ballot Initiative Limiting Number Of Patients Assigned To Nurses
Reports estimate that the ballot measure would cost the state's health system more than $900 million a year, and that if it becomes law hospitals would need to hire as many as 3,100 additional full-time nurses to comply with the new mandate. Meanwhile, a poll finds that support for the measure is waning. Midterm election news comes out of Michigan, Minnesota and Maine, as well.
Boston Globe:
Charlie Baker Will Vote ‘No’ On Nurse-Staffing Question 1
Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday he will vote against a ballot question that would limit the number of patients assigned to hospital nurses at one time. He cited an independent state watchdog agency’s report that determined the measure could cost the Massachusetts health care system more than $900 million a year if voters pass it in November. (Miller, 10/10)
Boston Globe:
Poll Suggests Slim Majority Opposes Ballot Question To Regulate Nurses’ Caseloads
A new poll suggests that support for a ballot question to regulate nurse staffing is waning, with a majority of voters surveyed last week saying they plan to vote against the measure on Election Day. Fifty-one percent of likely voters said they opposed the ballot question, while 43 percent supported it, according to the new UMass Lowell/Boston Globe poll. (Dayal McCluskey, 10/10)
The New York Times:
Michigan Governor’s Race Tests Flint’s Jaded Residents
The first car arrived around 3:30 a.m., more than six hours before the weekly “help center” opened at a local church. David Brooks, a 72-year-old retired General Motors laborer, was in the second car in the queue, and passed the time by sleeping in the back seat of his refurbished 1997 Chevy Santa Fe, as has become his Thursday routine since 2014 — the last time his Flint community trusted its water. (Herndon, 10/11)
The Star Tribune:
Health Care Becomes Flashpoint In Minnesota Governor's Race
Health care has emerged as the most contentious issue in the Minnesota's governor's race, as both candidates grapple with the bedeviling details of a system that is worrying to patients and phenomenally expensive to taxpayers. Republican nominee Jeff Johnson and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz both say that all Minnesotans — even those with pre-existing conditions — should have access to affordable health care. (Coolican and Howatt, 10/10)
Kaiser Health News:
Will Maine Voters Decide To Make Aging In Place Affordable?
As Election Day draws near, a ballot initiative in Maine to provide universal home care is shining a spotlight on the inadequacies of the nation’s long-term care system. The essential problem: Although most older adults want to live at home when their health starts to decline or they become frail, programs that help them do so are narrow in scope, fragmented and poorly funded. (Graham, 10/11)
Bills Banning Gag Clauses That Prevent Pharmacists From Offering Cheaper Alternatives Signed By Trump
The legislation won't directly impact the prices of drugs, but it may lower what some consumers pay at the pharmacy. President Donald Trump's signing was a contrast to the rancor over other health issues roiling through D.C.
The New York Times:
Trump Signs New Laws Aimed At Drug Costs And Battles Democrats On Medicare
President Trump signed bipartisan legislation on Wednesday that would free pharmacists to tell consumers when they could actually save money by paying the full cash price for prescription drugs rather than using health insurance with large co-payments, deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs. ... The back-and-forth over health care showed how prominent the issue has become in the midterm election campaigns. As the parties were coming together on prescription drug costs and fighting over Medicare, the Senate deadlocked on Wednesday over a Democratic proposal to block the expansion of cheap “short term” health insurance policies that do not have to cover maternity care or pre-existing conditions, a top priority of Mr. Trump’s. (Pear, 10/10)
The Associated Press:
Trump Signs Bills To Help Patients Stop Overpaying For Drugs
The measures bar health plans or middlemen that manage pharmacy benefits from getting in between pharmacists and their customers. No longer can pharmacists be contractually prohibited from telling consumers when they would actually save money by not using their insurance plans. Such head-scratching situations can arise because of convoluted deals between drug companies, insurers, middlemen and pharmacies. (10/10)
The Hill:
Trump Signs Bills Banning Drug Pricing 'Gag Clauses'
"This is very strong legislation to end these unjust gag clauses once and for all," Trump said during a signing ceremony at the White House. "All our citizens deserve to know the lowest price available at our pharmacies, and now that's what they'll be getting." (Hellmann, 10/10)
Stat:
Trump Signs His First Drug Pricing Bill — But Whiffs On The Details
President Trump finally signed a bill that he says will lower drug prices. But don’t ask him to explain how. Flanked by members of Congress and pharmacists from around the country, Trump on Wednesday signed two bills banning so-called gag clauses, which prevent pharmacists from informing customers when it’s cheaper to buy a drug without insurance. Neither will directly lower prices; the changes will only affect what some people pay at the pharmacy counter. But that’s not how Trump explained it. (Florko, 10/10)
In Sign Of Health Law's Increasing Stability, Centene To Offer Plans In Four New States Next Year
Centene will sell the health law plans in 20 states next year, adding Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It will also expand its markets in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.
The Wall Street Journal:
Centene Expands Offerings In Health Insurance Marketplaces
In the latest sign of insurers’ improved fortunes in the Affordable Care Act business, Centene Corp. will start selling ACA plans in four new states next year and add new counties in six others. The announcement by Centene, which said it is already the largest enroller of ACA-plan customers, comes amid growing evidence that the health-law markets are steadying after years of turmoil, despite continued regulatory changes and a major legal challenge. (Wilde Mathews, 10/10)
In other health law news —
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Obamacare Exchange Rates To Decrease Next Year For Many Popular Plans
Consumers who buy health insurance on Illinois’ Obamacare exchange for next year will see slightly lower prices, on average, for the most popular plans — but it’s unclear whether the decline in premiums will be enough to keep people buying them. Starting next year, consumers no longer will face penalties for not buying insurance. They also will have new options, including the ability to use short-term plans, purchased outside the exchange, for a longer period of time. Short-term plans are often cheaper than exchange plans though they may not offer as much coverage. (Schencker, 10/10)
American Hospital Association, Other Health Care Groups Speak Out About Trump's Proposed Green Card Policy
Experts say that hundreds of thousands of children and other members of low-income legal immigrant families could drop out of public programs providing health care, nutrition and housing assistance due to the rule, which directs immigration officials to take into account things such as Medicaid assistance when determining green card eligibility. Meanwhile, House Democrats have introduced a bill to block the Trump administration's policy.
Modern Healthcare:
Healthcare Groups Blast Proposed Rule Penalizing Immigrants For Using Public Benefits
A proposed rule issued by the Trump administration Wednesday would penalize legal immigrants for using government benefits like Medicaid, alarming a wide range of healthcare and public health organizations. Leaders of many healthcare organizations, including the American Hospital Association, America's Essential Hospitals, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, warn that the proposed rule would hurt public health efforts and reduce their ability to serve millions of low-income children and families. They have joined a broad coalition of advocacy groups seeking to block the rule. (Meyer, 10/10)
CQ HealthBeat:
Democrats Seek To Block Green Card Rule Tied To Welfare
A coalition of 50 House Democrats introduced a bill on Tuesday that would prevent any federal funds from being used to implement a proposed Trump administration rule that would make it harder for legal immigrants who receive public assistance to obtain permanent U.S. residence. The rule traces back to 19th century legislation that bars immigrants into the U.S. who are so poor that they might become a "public charge" and hence a drain on government resources. The rule has been reinterpreted many times since. (DeChalus, 10/10)
And in other news —
Miami Herald:
Citizenship Rule Change May Push Florida Kids Out Of Safety Net
Caring for Miami’s uninsured residents is hard enough for Dr. Fred Anderson without his also having to worry about placing immigrant patients in jeopardy of being separated from their families and losing their access to free and low-cost healthcare. But with the Trump administration’s posting of a proposed rule Wednesday that would deny citizenship to immigrants who use certain public benefits, such as food stamps, housing assistance and Medicaid, Anderson said it has become much more difficult for him to do his job. (Chang, 10/10)
Grassley Wants FTC To Suss Out Whether Contracts Between Insurers And Hospital Systems Are Pushing Up Costs
The request from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) comes in response to a Wall Street Journal article that detailed hidden financial arrangements between hospital systems and insurers that included limitations on coverage offered by the plans to their enrollees, which in turn would save the hospitals money.
The Wall Street Journal:
Sen. Chuck Grassley Asks FTC To Probe Hospital Contracts
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether contracts between insurers and hospital systems are limiting competition and pushing up health-care costs. The letter, sent Wednesday by the Iowa Republican, cited a recent article in The Wall Street Journal that documented secret contract terms that some hospital systems use to protect their business and block efforts to curb costs. Those provisions can require health plans include costly hospital systems and prohibit steering patients toward less-expensive rivals. The contracts can also add extra fees and prevent exclusion of doctors and hospitals based on quality or cost. (Wilde Mathews, 10/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Grassley Asks FTC To Review Hospitals' Contracts With Health Plans
Citing a September report from the Wall Street Journal, Grassley urged FTC Chair Joseph Simons to give the agency's perspective on whether secretive inter-industry ties are exacerbating rising healthcare costs. In 2016, healthcare accounted for nearly one-fifth of the U.S. gross domestic product, or about $3.3 trillion. "Spending is projected to grow at an average rate of 5.5% per year and reach $5.7 trillion by 2026," Grassley wrote. "The last thing American patients and consumers need at this time is a healthcare system that permits or encourages anti-competitive agreements that hinder access to lower cost care." (Luthi,10/10)
Storms And Environmental Health
More Floridians Could Be Exposed To Toxic Red Tide As Hurricane Michael Pushes It Ashore
“The toxin would get into the air and people would be breathing it," said Larry Brand, a professor in the Department of Marine Biology and Ecology at the University of Miami. Other news on the hurricane focuses on the public health of those affected and the financial impact of the storm on hospitals.
Bloomberg:
Hurricane Michael Could Push Toxic Red Tide Ashore, Sicken People
Hurricane Michael could push this season’s toxic red tide inland, exposing more people to the dangerous health effects of a record algae bloom that has bedeviled much of Florida’s coast. The hurricane is expected to generate a storm surge as great as 14 feet along parts of the Florida Panhandle, where it made landfall early Wednesday afternoon. That part of the coast that has seen some of the worst concentrations this year of red tide, a variety of algae that kills fish and releases toxins that cause respiratory symptoms in humans similar to tear gas. (Flavelle, 10/10)
Georgia Health News:
Michael Poses Serious Danger, Sparking Mobilization In Georgia
For the second time in a month, Georgia health officials are preparing to assist people affected by a major hurricane. But Hurricane Michael, which was pounding the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, threatens to inflict broader damage in Georgia than did Hurricane Florence, which hit mainly the Carolinas a month ago. (Miller and Dyer, 10/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Hurricane Michael Hits Fla. Providers At Busy Time For Elective Procedures
There's never a good time for a hurricane. But if you're a healthcare provider, October is a particularly bad time. October marks the beginning of the fourth quarter for companies whose fiscal years run from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. It's typically a good quarter financially because many patients have met their health insurance deductibles and flock to providers for elective procedures they wouldn't have gotten earlier in the year. (Bannow, 10/10)
Former Pa. Gov. Ed Rendell Throws Gauntlet Over Philadelphia Safe Injection Site: 'Come And Arrest Me'
Former Gov. Ed Rendell, who is on the board of Safehouse, wants to move forward with a facility that would allow drug users to inject under the supervision of medical professionals. There has been a push for the safe injection sites in cities and states, but the movement has run up against federal officials who are adamantly opposed to the idea.
NPR:
Ex Pa. Governor Ed Rendell Stands Up For Supervised Injection Sites
In Philadelphia, a battle between local officials and the Trump administration is heating up. In defiance of threats from the Justice Department, public health advocates in Philadelphia have launched a nonprofit to run a facility to allow people to use illegal drugs under medical supervision. It is the most concrete step yet the city has taken toward eventually opening a so-called supervised injection site. (Allyn, 10/10)
In other news on the crisis —
St. Louis Public Radio:
Opioid-Related Deaths In St. Louis Region Continue To Climb
The number of opioid-overdose deaths in St. Louis and surrounding counties continued to rise in 2017, although the increase wasn’t as steep as in previous years. There were 760 opioid-related fatalities last year in St. Louis, St. Louis County and eight surrounding counties, a 7 percent increase from 2016, according to the St. Louis-based National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence. (Fentem, 10/10)
Roundup-Maker May Get New Trial That Could Undermine $250M In Punitive Damages Awarded To Groundskeeper
San Francisco’s Superior Court of California Judge Suzanne Bolanos issued a tentative motion granting Bayer a new trial. Her ruling calls into question the bulk of the $289 million judgment, the first in thousands of cases alleging that glyphosate, the main ingredient in Bayer’s Roundup herbicide, causes cancer.
Reuters:
Bayer Gets Tentative Ruling For New Trial In Weed-Killer Case
Bayer AG's Monsanto unit received a tentative ruling for a new trial on the $250 million in punitive damages awarded by a jury to a groundskeeper who alleged the company's glyphosate-based weed killers, including Roundup, caused his cancer. According to a Wednesday court filing in San Francisco's Superior Court of California, Judge Suzanne Bolanos was considering whether to grant the company's motion for a new trial on the punitive damages. (Christie and Burger, 10/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
Bayer Could Win A New Trial For Roundup
If finalized, Judge Suzanne Ramos Bolanos’s ruling would grant a motion by Bayer arguing that sum wasn’t justified and that the evidence didn’t prove the company intended to harm the plaintiff. It isn’t clear when the judge may finalize the ruling, issued ahead of a court hearing Wednesday. (Bunge, 10/10)
When Doctors Are Stumped By Rare Cases, They Can Call In These 'Disease Detectives'
The Undiagnosed Diseases Network, set up by the National Institutes of Health, brings in specialists trained to diagnose mystery symptoms and "the rarest of rare diseases." In other public health news: ketamine clinics, health apps, ICU dementia, mental illness, food scarcity, immunology and more.
The Associated Press:
Finding Answers For Patients With Rarest Of Rare Diseases
The youngster's mysterious symptoms stumped every expert his parents consulted: No diagnosis explained why he couldn't sit up on his own, or why he'd frequently choke, or his neurologic and intestinal abnormalities. Then they turned to a new national network that aims to diagnose the rarest of rare diseases — and learned Will Kilquist is the only person known in the world, so far, to harbor one particular genetic mutation that triggered all those health problems. (Neergaard, 10/10)
San Francisco Chronicle:
‘Disease Detectives’ Crack Cases Of 130 Patients With Mysterious Illnesses
A national network of “disease detectives” has cracked the complicated medical mysteries of more than 130 patients with rare, previously unidentified diseases, though the bulk of the cases that come to them remain unsolved, according to an analysis of the network released Wednesday. The Undiagnosed Diseases Network — which now has 12 clinics nationwide, including one at Stanford — has a solve rate of about 35 percent, according to the analysis, published in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Allday, 10/10)
Stat:
As Ketamine Clinics Spread, So Do Start-Your-Own-Business Courses
As ketamine clinics pop up across the U.S. to offer experimental infusions for depression, anxiety, and a slew of other conditions, training programs to teach providers how to run these businesses have also started to appear. They promise to teach everyone from anesthesiologists to advanced practice nurses the ins and outs of ketamine, which has been used for decades as an anesthetic but is still under study as a therapy for psychiatric disorders. (Thielking, 10/11)
Stat:
Top Democrat Flags ‘Concerns’ With Plan To Relax FDA Rules For Health Apps
The top ranking Democrat on the Senate health committee has “a number of concerns” with how the Food and Drug Administration might regulate medical software such as smartphone apps. “It is essential that changes to FDA’s regulatory framework are done in compliance with the current statutory framework and do not compromise public safety,” the senators wrote in a letter to the FDA Wednesday. (Swetlitz, 10/10)
NPR:
ICU Dementia: How Hospitals Can Prevent It
If you are one of the 5.7 million Americans who ends up in the intensive care unit each year, you are at high risk of developing long-term mental effects like dementia and confusion. These mental problems can be as pronounced as those experienced by people with Alzheimer's disease or a traumatic brain injury and many patients never fully recover. But research shows you are less likely to suffer those effects if the doctors and nurses follow a procedure that's gaining ground in ICUs nationwide. (Harris, 10/10)
Marketplace:
The High Economic Toll Of Mental Illness
Mental disorders are estimated to cost the global community nearly $2.5 trillion each year — and those costs are increasing.Unlike costly physical illnesses like cancer, where expenses are largely hospital-based, mental health costs are often indirect, such as not being able to work. (Samuelson, 10/10)
Stat:
New Data For Genentech’s MS Drug Shows Benefit Of Early Treatment
New long-term data on Genentech’s groundbreaking drug for multiple sclerosis, the first approved for the most aggressive form of the condition, shows it has continued to work — and that patients who started the drug earlier got the most benefit. Genentech will be presenting the data, which covers years’ worth of open-label extension studies of the drug, at the 34th Congress of the European Committee for the Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis in Berlin, which begins Wednesday. (Sheridan, 10/10)
The Washington Post:
How Will 9 Billion Or 10 Billion People Eat Without Destroying The Environment?
The human population has reached 7.6 billion and could number 9 billion or 10 billion by midcentury. All those people will need to eat. A sobering report published Wednesday in the journal Nature argues that a sustainable food system that doesn’t ravage the environment is going to require dramatic reforms, including a radical change in dietary habits. To be specific: Cheeseburgers are out, and fruits and veggies are in. (Achenbach, 10/10)
KQED:
Big Data Gives A Boost To Immunology Research And Potentially, Treatments
Researchers at UC San Francisco have unveiled the largest searchable database of immunology data, gathered from 10,000 people of various ages, ethnicity, and backgrounds. It could lead to more effective treatments for a wide range of immune disorders. (Ahmed, 10/10)
The Washington Post:
Pancake Kidneys, A Rare Developmental Disorder, Were Found In A Man's Pelvis
In the early stages of a fetus’s development in the womb, two embryological structures move to either side of the spine, just below the ribs, and form a pair of bean-shaped organs that will be the kidneys. But in extremely rare cases, the two structures fuse in the middle, forming one kidney. And instead of moving up toward the ribs, it sinks to the pelvic area. Its odd, disc-like shape has given rise to a buffet of food names. Scientists call it a pancake kidney because it’s flat. It’s also called a cake kidney, a doughnut kidney, a shield kidney and a lump kidney. (Phillips, 10/10)
The New York Times:
U.K. Appoints Minister For Suicide Prevention
Months after appointing its first minister for loneliness, Britain named a minister for suicide prevention as part of a new push to tackle mental health issues. Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday announced the appointment of the health minister Jackie Doyle-Price to the new role. She will lead government efforts to cut the number of suicides and overcome the stigma that prevents people with mental health problems from seeking help. (Yeginsu, 10/10)
State Highlights: Spike Of Paralysis Cases In Minn. Children; Potential Beth Israel-Lahey Merger Faces New Conditions From Mass. Officials
Media outlets report on news from Minnesota, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Kansas, California, Colorado, Arizona, Louisiana, Wisconsin and Florida.
The New York Times:
Rare Paralysis Cases In Children Are Investigated In Minnesota
Health authorities in the United States said this week that they were investigating an unusual spike in cases of a rare condition that causes limb paralysis and severe muscle weakness in children.Since mid-September, six cases of the condition, acute flaccid myelitis, in children under 10 years old have been reported to the Minnesota Department of Health, the agency said. Another two possible cases are pending confirmation, officials said. (Hauser, 10/10)
Boston Globe:
State Officials Set New Conditions On Beth Israel-Lahey Merger
State public health officials Wednesday imposed new conditions on the planned merger of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health aimed at requiring the hospitals to contain costs and maintain access to low-income patients. Officials said the conditions were necessary after the state Health Policy Commission reported in September that the transaction could raise spending significantly — at least $128.4 million to $170.8 million per year — by allowing the merging hospitals to charge more for their services. (Dayal McCluskey, 10/10)
WBUR:
Beth Israel-Lahey Merger Passes Hurdle But With 'Unprecedented' Conditions
The merger of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Lahey Health would create the state's second health care giant, almost on a par with Partners HealthCare. The council gave the merger a green light but included conditions aimed at keeping costs down and protecting health care access for lower-income patients. (Goldberg, 10/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak Kills One And Sickens 15 In Northern Manhattan
One person has died of Legionnaires’ disease in a cluster of 16 cases in the Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, New York City health officials confirmed on Wednesday. The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said in a phone call with reporters on Wednesday that seven people remain hospitalized due to the outbreak, seven have been discharged from the hospital and one person was seen on an outpatient basis. Health officials have said that the ages of those stricken range from 40 to over 80 years old. (West, 10/10)
Columbus Dispatch:
Ohio's 91 Domestic-Violence Deaths In Year Provide Case For Believing Survivors, Group Says
Ohio’s 91 domestic-violence deaths over the past year provide case for believing survivors, group says. Though statewide figures decreased slightly from the prior year, Franklin County’s numbers climbed to 16, up from 11 in 2016-17. (Price, 10/10)
KCUR:
Rankings Show Wildly Different Views Of Nursing Home Quality In Missouri And Kansas
Kansas City and St. Louis have some of the worst-rated nursing homes in the country, while Topeka, Overland Park and Wichita have some of the best. That’s according to rankings published by FamilyAssets, a New York-based company that offers assessments and planning for people seeking home health care services. The rankings are based on hundreds of thousands of customer reviews across the web, according to FamilyAssets. The company looked at the prevalence of “bad” reviews (1 or 2 stars) and “good” ones (4 or 5 stars) and ignored average ones. (Margolies, 10/10)
California Healthline:
Thousands Of Medi-Cal Patients Regain Access To UC Davis In Deal With Insurer
The on-again, off-again access for Sacramento Medi-Cal patients to UC Davis Medical Center and its affiliated clinics is open once more for some patients, in light of a new agreement between UC Davis Health and the insurer Health Net. The health system and the insurer struck a deal that will allow as many as 5,000 people enrolled in Health Net’s Medi-Cal plan in Sacramento County to receive primary care and other medical services through UC Davis Health, according to an announcement by the university. The deal comes about three years after UC Davis and Health Net canceled a previous primary care contract covering Medi-Cal enrollees. (Waters, 10/10)
Denver Post:
Kaiser Permanente Colorado Blames Hospitals For $65 Million In Losses
Kaiser Permanente Colorado, the largest insurer in the state, says skyrocketing hospital prices are the main reason it has recorded losses of $65 million in the last three years, forcing a top-to-bottom review of operations that will herald a more confrontational approach with hospitals. Ron Vance, Kaiser’s new president of its Colorado operations, did not rule out filing antitrust lawsuits against those Colorado hospitals he contends have “refused to enter into reasonable contracts” with Kaiser. (Osher, 10/10)
MPR:
Authorities Investigate Medications Sold At St. Paul's Hmong Village
Federal agents seized items from the Hmong Village in St. Paul on Wednesday as part of an investigation into medications sold at the market. The market, near Lake Phalen on the city's east side, features individual vendors selling everything from dresses to food. (Yuen, 10/10)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Cleveland Heights "Tobacco 21" Legislation Up For Final Approval
City Council could approve legislation Monday (Oct. 15) raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco, "e-cigs" and other nicotine "vape" products from 18 to 21. If passed, it would not take effect until January 2019. (Jewell, 10/10)
Arizona Republic:
'We're Assuming The Worst': Arizona Schools Target Youth Vaping In Wake Of FDA Crackdown
The Food and Drug Administration has declared e-cigarette use by young people an "epidemic" and Tempe high school student Brach Drew agrees. ... Drew and fellow members of his school's anti-vape committee recently helped create a new Tempe Union High School District campaign called "Vanish the Vape," which emphasizes that the use of e-cigarettes results in school suspension in addition to health consequences. (Innes, 10/10)
The Associated Press:
Louisiana Hospice Company Buys New Jersey-Based Chain
A Louisiana-based home health and hospice company says it’s buying a nationwide hospice company based in New Jersey, and will become the nation’s third-largest hospice provider. Amedisys, Inc. of Baton Rouge said Wednesday that it is buying Compassionate Care Hospice of Parsippany, New Jersey, for $340 million. (10/10)
Los Angeles Times:
3 Women Sue Huntington Hospital, Accusing Gynecologist Of Sexual Misconduct
Three women filed a federal lawsuit against Huntington Memorial Hospital and one of its longest-serving obstetricians Wednesday, alleging that the physician subjected them to unwanted sexual remarks during exams in the 1990s. The suit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles comes a week after The Times reported that Dr. Patrick Sutton had been accused of sexual misconduct by five other patients. Sutton, 64, settled four of those accusations without admitting any sexual wrongdoing, and he has said through a lawyer that he plans to contest the fifth pending complaint. (Ryan and Hamilton, 10/10)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
McDonald House Charities Looking To Fund Mobile Healing Clinic
As soon as next year, a 40-foot-long, half-million-dollar vehicle customized with examination rooms and a reception area could be parking itself in city neighborhoods that otherwise are devoid of mental health professionals, social workers and child psychologists. The proposal emerged Wednesday at a monthly meeting of clinics, nonprofits, universities, therapists and social welfare agencies, which collectively want to tackle the epidemic of psychological trauma that ravages Milwaukee and cities like it. (Schmid, 10/10)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. Prepares To Begin Crackdown On Homeless Camps, Under Fire From Civil Rights Lawyers
Outreach workers went tent to tent early Wednesday with offers of homeless services as the city launched a crackdown on encampments around a new shelter in downtown Los Angeles’ El Pueblo historic district. The city plans five-day-a-week cleanups and increased police presence in “special enforcement zones” around a network of 15 shelters it hopes to build by the middle of next year. (Holland, 10/10)
Tampa Bay Times:
Medical Marijuana Treatments Extend To Pets
Concerned about the side effects of prescription medication, entrepreneur Angela Ardolino took a holistic approach to treating her nasty case of rheumatoid arthritis. She tried using CDB oil. When it worked for her, she reasoned that it would have similar benefits for her senior schnauzer, Odie, who also suffered from arthritis - but couldn’t find any natural products for pets in the United States. So she set out to make her own. (Baldwin, 10/10)
Longer Looks: Medicaid And The Georgia Election; Rising Health Cost Worries; Timing Your Flu Shot
Each week, KHN's Shefali Luthra finds interesting reads from around the Web.
The New Yorker:
Rural Georgians Want Medicaid, But They’re Divided On Stacey Abrams, The Candidate Who Wants To Expand It
Georgia remains one of seventeen states to reject expanded federal Medicaid funding. In November, Stacey Abrams, a Democrat, will face the Republican Brian Kemp in the state’s gubernatorial election, which could change the landscape of rural health care in forgotten places like Fort Gaines and throughout Georgia. (In a poll released earlier this month, Kemp led Abrams by two points, within the margin of error.) The number of Georgians unable to afford insurance, without Medicaid expansion, is nearly half a million. (Charles Bethea, 10/9)
FiveThirtyEight:
Even People Insured By Their Employer Are Worried About Rising Health Care Costs
It’s 2018, and Americans still want their politicians to do something about their health care. Which tells you something about Americans’ health care. (Anna Maria Barry-Jester, 10/5)
The Atlantic:
Everyday Discrimination Raises Women’s Blood Pressure
It goes like this. On her walk to work, a driver wolf-whistles at her. She sits in a meeting and gets interrupted when she speaks. She is also told, with a hint of surprise, that she’s pretty articulate. She vents on social media and is told by strangers to go back to the kitchen. She frowns at this—and is told to smile more. (Ed Yong, 10/9)
FiveThirtyEight:
Make A Flu Shot Your Halloween Tradition
A flu shot can cut your risk of influenza infection and reduce the chance of spreading the virus. While it’s true that the flu vaccine isn’t nearly as effective as childhood immunizations like the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, that’s not a reason to skip it, said Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. (Christie Aschwanden, 10/8)
Wired:
So Much Genetic Testing. So Few People To Explain It To You
Today, with precision medicine going mainstream and an explosion of apps piping genetic insights to your phone from just a few teaspoons of spit, millions of Americans are having their DNA decoded every year. That deluge of data means that genetic counselors—the specialized medical professionals trained to help patients interpret genetic test results—are in higher demand than ever. With two to three job openings for every new genetic counseling graduate, the profession is facing a national workforce shortage. (Megan Molteni, 10/10)
Perspectives On Trump's 'Medicare For All' Op-Ed: Sets 'New Standard' For Lies
Columnists react to the opinion piece President Donald Trump wrote in USA Today attacking the Democrats' "Medicare For All" plan.
The Washington Post:
Trump And The Republicans Offer Ridiculous Lies About Medicare
President Trump lies so frequently that, as the cliche goes, if he says the sky is blue, it’s best to look out your window and confirm that fact. Glenn Kessler of The Post’s Fact Checker says Trump has averaged 8.3 lies per day since taking office. So it’s saying something that, even by Trumpian standards, the president’s op-ed in Wednesday’s USA Today attacking Medicare-for-all and claiming he’ll defend Medicare from the Democrats sets a new standard for mendacity. As Kessler himself points out, Trump’s op-ed is one where “almost every sentence contained a misleading statement or falsehood.” (Helaine Olen, 10/10)
USA Today:
Trump Knows Nothing About Medicare, Health Care Or Democrats: Talker
President Donald Trump’s column attacking "Medicare for All" was filled with falsehoods to distract voters from the truth: He and his party are on a wildly unpopular mission to gut Medicare and protections for pre-existing conditions. This year, House Republicans proposed to cut Medicare spending by $537 billion over the next 10 years. For many years, they have proposed to radically privatize Medicare into a voucher system, shifting costs to beneficiaries. (10/10)
The Washington Post:
Trump’s Op-Ed Confirms It: The Central Issue Of 2018 Is Health Care
At his numerous campaign rallies, President Trump frames the November midterm election in sweeping terms. The Democrats, he has said, want to erase the country’s borders and allow crime to flourish. If they take power, the country will “plunge … into gridlock, poverty and chaos.” What’s more, he claimed on Twitter last week, the fight over Brett M. Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court was “having an incredible upward impact on voters.” Republicans not motivated by concerns about the apocalypse that would result from Democrats having slight majorities on Capitol Hill were instead motivated by the Democrats' efforts to block Kavanaugh’s confirmation. (Philip Bump, 10/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
Is Trump Making Democrats Regret Their Bernie Sanders Crush?
For political professionals, one of the most bizarre aspects of this bizarre era is the speed at which Vermont socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders has gone from near irrelevance as the Senate’s resident kook to the most influential policy maker in one of America’s two major political parties. Now comes the moment when Democrats who have largely adopted Sanders positions may have to explain them to voters. (James Freeman, 10/10)
USA Today:
Democratic House Agenda: More Jobs, Less Corruption, Lower Health Costs
In less than four weeks, Americans will go to the polls and choose who will lead us. This time, it’s not hyperbole to say that this is the most important election of our lifetimes. For the past two years, Republicans have had total control over the House, the Senate and the White House. What do they have to show for their leadership? A tax scam that pads the pockets of millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the middle class. (Cheri Bustos, Hakeem Jeffries and David Cicilline, 10/11)
Viewpoints: If Nothing Else, Obamacare Cemented Americans' Insistence For Preexisting Conditions Protections
Editorial pages offer looks at the health law, industry deals, Trump administration moves and more.
Stat:
Coverage For Pre-Existing Conditions Lives On, Though The ACA Was Doomed
The most enduring legacy of the Affordable Care Act may be emerging now in midterm races across the country, and our health care system may never be the same.For the first time in our history, Americans are agreeing that even if you are sick you should be able to find private health insurance coverage you can afford. Not only do 81 percent of voters now think it should be illegal for insurance companies to deny coverage to people with pre-existing conditions, but both political parties have embraced this central tenet of Obamacare. (David Blumenthal, 10/10)
Bloomberg:
CVS-Aetna Deal Wins Approval Only To Face Debt Cliff
Well, this seems to make it official: The Trump administration only cares about vertical mergers in media. Or at the very least, it has no problem when it comes to these types of deals and health care. CVS Health Corp.’s $69 billion purchase of insurer Aetna Inc. — the fifth-largest health-care deal ever — got conditional approval from the Department of Justice on Wednesday. The DOJ only requires the already in-progress divestiture of Aetna’s Medicare drug plans in order to approve the deal. The decision comes less than a month after the approval of Cigna Corp.’s purchase of Express Scripts Holding Co., another so-called vertical deal that will join together an insurer and pharmacy benefit manager — not direct competitors, but both players in the health-care process. (Max Nisen, 10/10)
The New York Times:
A Tortured Choice For Immigrants: Your Health Or Your Green Card?
Scrolling down the list of my primary care patients, I wondered who might be affected. A pregnant woman from Cameroon. An elderly woman with brittle bones from the Dominican Republic. A man with cancer from Ecuador. The Trump administration’s proposal to deny green card status to people who use services like food assistance and Medicaid threaten several of my patients with a harrowing choice: their health, or their immigration status. (Douglas Jacobs, 10/10)
The Wall Street Journal:
Government Can’t Rescue The Poor
The measured poverty rate has remained virtually unchanged only because the Census Bureau doesn’t count most of the transfer payments created since the declaration of the War on Poverty. The bureau measures poverty using what it calls “money income,” which includes earned income and some transfer payments such as Social Security and unemployment insurance. But it excludes food stamps, Medicaid, the portion of Medicare going to low-income families, Children’s Health Insurance, the refundable portion of the earned-income tax credit, at least 87 other means-tested federal payments to individuals, and most means-tested state payments. If government counted these missing $1.5 trillion in annual transfer payments, the poverty rate would be less than 3%. (Phil Gramm and John F. Early, 10/10)
USA Today:
Maternal Deaths Climb In The U.S. While Barriers Remain For Mothers
The United States is at a moment of reckoning when it comes to women’s lives and safety. The avalanche of outrage we’re witnessing — brought on by #MeToo moments, stubborn gender pay inequities and unconscionable maternal death rates — has shaken us from our slumber. What matters now is what we do about these systemic failures.Plenty of issues divide us. But prioritizing the health of women, mothers and babies should not be among them. Politics has no place in the maternity ward or the neonatal intensive care unit. (Stacey D. Stewart, 10/11)
The New York Times:
When Doctors Deny A Woman’s Pain
I have stopped telling doctors that I am in pain. I have stopped telling doctors that I spend days each month so dizzy I have to sit down, that I miss work because of nausea. I have stopped telling doctors that my birth control is making my day-to-day life hellish. Six years ago — three days after my Paragard IUD was inserted — my knees slammed into the linoleum floor of my kitchen as I fell to the ground in pain, screaming. I got myself to the emergency room, where nurses gave me morphine, Percocet, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories. It was not enough to ease my pain. When I told the nurses, they refused to increase my dosage. (Katie Simon, 10/11)
The Hill:
Cure For Cancer Would Become More Likely If FDA Streamlined The Drug Approval Process
The Biden Cancer Initiative recently hosted a meeting in Washington, D.C., pursuant to former vice president Joe Biden’s campaign to create a better cancer research and care system. As the conference came to a close, I marked the 10th anniversary of my youngest brother’s death from cancer, which came only the month after his first grandchild was born. (Edward Hudgins, 10/10)
Sacramento Bee:
Trump Administration Is Working To Reduce Violent Crime
Keeping the American people safe is government’s most important duty. After all, we can’t have a strong economy, an effective education system or a functioning democracy if it is not safe to leave your home or walk the streets of your neighborhood. In recent years, this obligation has taken on even greater importance. From 2014 to 2016, violent crime increased by more than 8 percent nationwide, and murders spiked by 21 percent. The increase in the murder rate in 2015 was the largest one-year increase since 1968. (Rod Rosenstein, 10/8)
Bloomberg:
Scans Of Surgeons' Brains Raise Questions For Training And Beyond
It was one of those findings that brings on thoughts of the future — both scary and exciting: Scientists showed they could use brain imaging to sort out experienced surgeons from novice students. There’s been a history of extraordinary, often dubious, claims involving brain-imaging studies — everything from finding the seat of love to religion to attachment to one’s iPhone — but this claim looks plausible and potentially useful. Studying expertise this way became possible once there were imaging devices portable enough to monitor peoples’ brain activity while engaged in complex tasks. And so a team of doctors and engineers set up an experiment to monitor the brains of medical students and doctors performing in a simulator developed to test surgical skills. (Faye Flam, 10/10)
Sacramento Bee:
Academic Pressure Can Cook Up Dubious Science Research
The public’s waning faith in science is only partly a reflection of our social and political times. Yes, there are the willfully ignorant people who refuse to admit that climate change is real and caused in large part by human activity, because that would mean giving up gas guzzlers and other polluting comforts of life. Others get their woeful information about vaccines from social media instead of finding out the facts about the billions of lives that have been saved by immunization – half a billion from smallpox alone, compared with the last century before its eradication. (Karin Klein, 10/10)