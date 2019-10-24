- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 5
- As Vaping Devices Evolve, New Potential Hazards Scrutinized
- Washington State Law On Behavioral Care Balances Parental Rights, Teens’ Autonomy
- Compression Garments Can Ease Lymphedema. Covering Costs? Not So Easy.
- A Million-Dollar Marketing Juggernaut Pushes 3D Mammograms
- For Boomers Reframing Aging, Age-Proofing A Home Won’t Come Cheap
- Political Cartoon: 'And The Bill Is...?'
- Health Law Premiums Drop For Second Straight Year And More Insurers Enter Fray As Marketplace Corrects Itself
- Verma Dodges Pointed Questions From Dems About ACA Contingency Plan, Defends Medicaid Work Requirements
- If Raising Taxes On Middle Class Is A Political Third-Rail, How Will Warren Pay For Health Plan? She Has Some Options.
- North Carolina's Grand Experiment May Lay Out A Road Map For Transforming How Health Care Is Delivered
- Continued Pressure On Medicaid Business Dampens Some Enthusiasm About Anthem's Better-Than-Expected Profits
- Amazon Buys Health Navigator Further Fueling Fevered Speculation About Its Entrance Into Health Landscape
- Officials Say Trend Of Kids Dropping From Medicaid Rolls Is Success Story. Advocates Fear It's Much Darker Than That.
- Stephen Hahn Of Texas' M.D. Anderson Cancer Center To Be Nominated As Head Of FDA, Reports Say
- FDA Wants Women To Receive Stronger Warnings About Risks Associated With Breast Implants
- HHS Had Great Hopes For This Medicare Diabetes Program. Last Year Only 200 People Were Enrolled In It.
- Many Taking Biogen's Enthusiasm Over Revived Alzheimer's Drug With Largest Grain Of Salt Possible
- Suboxone Takes Center Stage In Massive Drug Settlement, But Experts Wonder If It Should Have Such An Outsized Role
- A New Privacy Threat?: Study Shows How Facial Recognition Software Identifies Patients From MRI Scans
- As More Conservative States Chip Away At Abortion Access, Clinics Near The Borders Start Thinking Regionally
- Nation's Attention Has Been Caught By Current Vaping-Related Outbreak, But Long-Term Effects Likely To Be Far Worse
- 'Very Worrying': Climate Change Fueling Deadly Rise Of Malaria In New Parts Of Africa, Advocates Caution
- To Stop Mass Shootings, Law Enforcement Should Employ Anti-Terrorism Tactics, Barr Tells FBI
- Additional Power Shutoffs, Evacuations Under Way In Parts Of California Due To Critical Fire Danger Forecast
- State Highlights: Colorado Mother Arrested On Murder Charges After Making Up Daughter's 'Rare' Medical Conditions; Lists Of Connecticut Schools Short On Vaccines Grows To 134
- Excited Pharma Execs Eye Ingredient As A Hero Of Sorts But Patients Worry About Potent Side Effect: Financial Toxicity
- Perspectives: We're At A Crossroads For Medical Innovation And Pelosi's Drug Bill Directs Country Down Wrong Path
As Vaping Devices Evolve, New Potential Hazards Scrutinized
The technology for vaping has changed over the years, and researchers are finding more evidence that the way vaping devices and e-liquids interact could harm consumers. (Carmen Heredia Rodriguez, 10/24)
Washington State Law On Behavioral Care Balances Parental Rights, Teens’ Autonomy
Many states have rules that keep parents from knowing about or consenting to certain types of care for their children, including mental health and drug and alcohol treatment. Washington state, however, has revised its policies. (Michelle Andrews, 10/24)
Compression Garments Can Ease Lymphedema. Covering Costs? Not So Easy.
Private insurance plans vary in coverage for compression garments, and some fall short of meeting patients’ needs. Although Medicaid programs cover some of these expenses, Medicare does not. (Carmen Heredia Rodriguez, 10/23)
A Million-Dollar Marketing Juggernaut Pushes 3D Mammograms
Companies are aggressively touting 3D mammograms, although there’s no evidence they save lives. (Liz Szabo, 10/22)
For Boomers Reframing Aging, Age-Proofing A Home Won’t Come Cheap
More baby boomers look forward to aging in place — in their homes, rather than in a care facility. But the costs of retrofitting a house is likely prohibitive for many Americans. (Sharon Jayson, 10/21)
Political Cartoon: 'And The Bill Is...?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'And The Bill Is...?'" by Signe Wilkinson .
Health Law Premiums Drop For Second Straight Year And More Insurers Enter Fray As Marketplace Corrects Itself
Twenty more insurers are joining the federal exchanges and the average premium for the benchmark plan will drop by 4% next year in the 38 states using the federal Obamacare exchanges. While the Trump administration credits its own efforts, health experts were quick to push back on that, saying instead that the marketplace is stronger because insurers have raised rates high enough in recent years to make selling plans on the exchanges a profitable businesses.
The New York Times:
Obamacare Premiums To Fall And Number Of Insurers To Rise Next Year
Nearly three years into President Trump’s aggressive efforts to undermine the Affordable Care Act, prices for the most popular type of health insurance plan offered through the health law’s federal marketplace will actually drop next year, and the number of insurers offering plans will go up. Administration officials credited Mr. Trump with the resiliency of the law even as they echoed his contempt for it. (Goodnough, 10/22)
The Associated Press:
More Choices And Stable Premiums For 'Obamacare' Next Year
For now, the Department of Health and Human Services is touting a second consecutive year of positive-sounding numbers. An additional 20 insurers will participate for 2020, expanding consumer choice in many states, officials said. Nearly 70 percent of customers will have three or more insurers from which to pick a plan. (Alonso-Zaldivar, 10/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
Premiums For ACA Health Plans Are Set To Drop In 2020
Average rates for the most popular, middle-priced plan will fall 4% in 2020 for a 27-year-old buying health insurance on the federal exchange, although premiums will vary widely by location, federal health officials said Tuesday. Rates had also declined 1.5% in 2019, after years of double-digit-percentage premium increases. (Armour, 10/22)
CNN:
Obamacare Premiums Are Dropping 4% For 2020 Plans
States that run their own exchanges are also seeing improvements for 2020. In California, for instance, rates are rising by a record low 0.8%. The Golden State restored the individual mandate, requiring residents to have insurance or pay a penalty, and expanded subsidies to middle-income Californians. Washington will see two new health insurers enter the market and rates will drop an average of 3.25%. "Despite the Trump administration's effort over the last two years to sabotage the Affordable Care Act, the record average rate decrease and interest by insurers is evidence that our market is stabilizing," said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. (Luhby, 10/22)
The Washington Post:
Rates For The Most Common ACA Health Plans Drop For A Second Year
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma persisted in tarring the system of individual insurance created under the health-care law as unwieldy, unaffordable for too many and in need of replacement. They also praised President Trump’s guidance for making the law’s insurance exchanges work better. “The president who was supposedly trying to sabotage the law has been better at running it than the guy who wrote the law,” Azar said during a phone briefing for reporters, alluding first to Trump and then to his predecessor, President Barack Obama, who regarded the ACA as one of his main domestic accomplishments. (Goldstein, 10/22)
Politico:
Premiums For Popular Obamacare Plans To Drop 4 Percent
Obamacare supporters have said the improving marketplaces are largely a sign of the law's maturing, and that the Trump administration has taken steps to undermine the law. The administration "deserves zero credit" for the law's success, said Protect Our Care, a Democratic-aligned group formed to defend Obamacare. Premiums rose sharply in the first years of Obamacare as insurers adjusted to new rules. Insurers also hiked their rates in Trump's first year amid congressional Republicans’ failed effort to repeal the law and numerous steps taken by the administration seen as undermining the marketplaces. (Goldberg, 10/22)
The Advocate:
Louisiana Insurance Premiums For ACA Market To Increase By Double-Digit Percentage In 2020
Health insurance rates are going up an average 10% in the individual marketplace in Louisiana in 2020, reversing a drop in premium costs that policyholders experienced this year. On average, rates are going down 4% in 2020 among states served by the federal healthcare.gov website. About a dozen states run their own sign-up websites, but most like Louisiana rely on the healthcare.gov market, the web portal created by the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. Annual enrollment in the program starts Nov. 1 for 2020 coverage. The program offers income-based, taxpayer-subsidized private health insurance plans for people who aren't covered on the job. (Mosbrucker, 10/23)
Maryland Daily Record:
Exchange Readies For Open Enrollment After Premiums Decrease Again
Maryland’s individual health insurance market, which will begin open enrollment next week, stands to gain from a second straight year of premium rate declines. Last year, premiums on the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange fell by about 11%, the first premium decrease in years, while enrollment rose 2% despite a projected decrease. (Curtis, 10/23)
The Associated Press:
Pennsylvania's Individual Health Plan Premiums To Rise 4 Percent
Premiums for health insurers’ individual policies in Pennsylvania for 2020 will reflect an aggregate statewide increase of 4 percent, with an increase of 10 percent in the small group market. (10/20)
Meanwhile —
The Associated Press:
Consider A Side Of Insurance With Your Health Insurance
Health insurance costs have climbed so high, there's insurance for it. More employers are offering their workers supplemental coverage for expenses that crop up when an unexpected illness or injury hits. These additional policies can help make up for lost wages due to disability leave and pay bills that regular health insurance doesn't cover. (Murphy, 10/23)
Verma Dodges Pointed Questions From Dems About ACA Contingency Plan, Defends Medicaid Work Requirements
CMS Administrator Seema Verma faced a hostile House Energy and Commerce Committee and defended the Trump administration's action on health care. However, she wouldn't give specifics on a plan for what happens if the Affordable Care Act is ruled unconstitutional. Meanwhile, some states are crafting contingency plans in case the health law falls.
Modern Healthcare:
Verma To Democrats: Some Insurance ‘Better Than No Insurance At All'
CMS Administrator Seema Verma on Wednesday defended the Trump administration's actions on healthcare, telling the U.S. House of Representatives' Energy and Commerce Committee that her agency is trying to provide greater access to care in the face of rising healthcare costs. Verma touted the CMS' efforts on a range of healthcare issues from health IT interoperability to opioid abuse throughout her testimony, but the committee's Democratic members met her with fierce criticism. They said that under the Trump administration, the healthcare system is heading in the wrong direction and that the Affordable Care Act is succeeding "despite" the administration's best efforts to undermine it. (Brady, 10/23)
CQ:
Democrats Press Health Official On Health Care Law Court Case
Democrats argued that premiums would have gone down more if the Trump administration had not taken certain actions, such as expanding the sale of short-term insurance plans that do not have to comply with all of the law's requirements. "In reality, it is you and the Trump administration who have done everything you can to sabotage the ACA and reverse the lost historic gains in health coverage," said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. "Imagine how much more money Americans could have saved if you were uplifting the ACA and helping them to get coverage." (McIntire, 10/23)
CBS News:
Seema Verma, Trump CMS Administrator, Dodges Questions On Obamacare's Future At Oversight Hearing Today
At Wednesday's hearing, Verma refused to answer how many people would lose insurance if the ACA is struck down. Representative Diana DeGette, the subcommittee's Democratic chairwoman, placed the number at 21 million. DeGette also asked Verma if the Trump administration has a contingency plan to protect people with preexisting conditions, considering Obamacare required insurers to cover them. Verma refused to answer, telling DeGette she was "not going to get into any specifics of the plan." Degette was just one of many members to press or criticize Verma about the existence of a contingency plan. (Cournoyer, 10/23)
The Hill:
Trump Health Chief Declines To Detail ObamaCare Replacement Plan
Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), the chairman of the full committee, also pressed Verma for details about what the administration would do in a post-ObamaCare environment. “Does the president have a plan and what is the plan? It sounds like he has a secret plan he doesn’t want to reveal,” Pallone said. “Could you just tell us some information … in the event that he is successful in this awful lawsuit?” “I’m not going to get into specifics about the plan,” Verma said. “We have planned for a number of different scenarios, but we need to hear from the courts." (Weixel, 10/23)
The Hill:
Rep. Kennedy Presses Trump Health Official On Medicaid Work Requirements
Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) in a tense exchange Wednesday pressed the head of the Medicare and Medicaid programs to explain why she has allowed states to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries. Kennedy asked Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, to point to any study that backs up the administration’s argument that work requirements make people healthier. (Weixel, 10/23)
CNBC:
Democrats Grill CMS Administrator Verma Over Medicaid Enrollment Declines
Verma contends that the drop stems from more people gaining jobs that carry employer health coverage — not new rules in Republican-led states that require recipients to work to receive the aid. “When we look at the Medicaid program it’s natural to see fluctuations in enrollment,” Verma explained during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing, adding “because we’re in a booming economy, less people in poverty, we’re going to see that in the Medicaid program.” (Coombs, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Medicare Chief, Congressional Democrats Square Off Over Health Law
The hearing was a rare opportunity for congressional Democrats who have been eager to publicly question Trump administration health officials on White House efforts to roll back the ACA, part of a messaging battle ahead of the 2020 election. Democrats, many of whom will seek re-election by promising to preserve the ACA, say the administration has adopted policies it knew would raise health-care costs and leave more people without coverage. They point to work requirements in Medicaid, the end of billions in payments to insurers that drove up premiums, and the Trump administration’s backing of a GOP-led lawsuit to strike down the ACA. (Armour, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
As Court Case Imperils Affordable Care Act, Some States Prepare Contingency Plans
A federal appeals court decision that could strike down the Affordable Care Act as soon as this month has rattled officials in several states who are pursuing legislation to preserve some coverage in the absence of any Trump administration contingency plan. Lawmakers in states including Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico and California have passed bills or are reviewing action aimed at dealing with the fallout if the ACA is overturned. Many of these lawmakers are also facing re-election campaigns this fall in some of the very states that brought the lawsuit. (Armour, 10/21)
St. Louis Post Dispatch:
After Democrat Calls It 'Pure Politics' Missouri Attorney General Defends Health Care Lawsuit
Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Wednesday defended his decision to keep Missouri on the list of states challenging the Affordable Care Act — a day after his possible Democratic opponent in next year’s general election blasted the move as “pure politics.” ... Schmitt said Wednesday he had always “fought to make health care more available, more affordable and more portable, including fighting for our most vulnerable as it relates to insurance.” (Suntrup, 10/23)
If Raising Taxes On Middle Class Is A Political Third-Rail, How Will Warren Pay For Health Plan? She Has Some Options.
Experts weigh in on how Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) could pay for Medicare for All, something she took flak over dodging during the last debate. Those options include taxing the wealthy, raising payroll taxes, and slashing spending elsewhere.
Politico:
How Warren Could Pay For 'Medicare For All'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s pledge to reveal how she'd pay for her "Medicare for All" plan carries big risks, no matter which path she takes. Taxing the wealthy won’t cover the trillions in cost. Raising taxes on the middle class is a political third rail. Other options, like reducing health care benefits or raising payroll taxes are also politically dicey. Small wonder then that the top-tier Democrat — whose motto is that she has a plan for everything — doesn’t have one yet for how to pay for universal health care. (Ollstein, 10/21)
Reuters:
Democratic 2020 Hopeful Warren Still Weighing Medicare For All Financing Options
One explanation, according to sources close to Warren’s campaign, is that the U.S. senator from Massachusetts is still considering financing options and at least one under review does not include a middle-class tax hike. “I’ve been working for a long time on this question about what the costs will be and how to pay for it and I’m getting close. It’s just got a little more work that it needs on it before it’s ready,” Warren told reporters in Indianola, Iowa, on Sunday, adding that she will be “ready to put out a plan soon on exactly what the costs will be.” (Becker, 10/21)
WBUR:
Health Care Reform, From Baker's Bill To The Economics Of 'Medicare For All'
Gov. Charlie Baker's new health care bill focuses on primary care, behavioral health and prescription drug prices. On the national stage, Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Medicare for All proposal is facing deeper scrutiny over its potential cost. A WBUR poll released today found that while Warren is currently the top choice for Massachusetts voters in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, her health care proposal is not. (Dearing and Citorik, 10/23)
Meanwhile, in other elections news —
Des Moines Register:
Pete Buttigieg Seeks To Carve Out Lane For Himself Over Health Care
The South Bend, Indiana, mayor is betting other Iowans are also scrutinizing Medicare for All, the policy idea that's dominated the health care conversation this election cycle. He's used television appearances and ads in recent weeks to proclaim that Medicare for All will take away choice for Americans. "Iowans, by nature, are practical," [Mayor Pete] Buttigieg told the Des Moines Register. "I think this is a state where people are strong in progressive values, and also looking for a way to deliver on those values that's not polarizing." (Rodriguez, 10/23)
North Carolina's Grand Experiment May Lay Out A Road Map For Transforming How Health Care Is Delivered
Politico takes a look at how health leaders in North Carolina, with bipartisan buy-in, are improving how health care is delivered and addressing the underlying social and economic drivers of poor health and high costs.
Politico:
Why North Carolina Might Be The Most Innovative Health Care State In America
Two top Obamacare officials spent years in their Washington offices, right next door for a time, thinking about how to fix health care. Then both came to North Carolina, determined to put their ideas to the test in the real world. One runs the state Health and Human Services Department, including Medicaid. The other led the state’s dominant private insurer. Combined, they cover well over 6 million people, more than half the state. Together, they made North Carolina arguably the most innovative state in the country when it comes to improving how health care is delivered and addressing the underlying social and economic drivers, like homelessness, of poor health and high costs. (Kenen, 10/24)
Politico:
When Reform Hits Real Life
North Carolina has embarked on an ambitious attempt to shift health care payments so they reward the value of care, not the volume. Working largely through Medicaid and North Carolina’s dominant private health insurer, the state is also addressing social and economic drivers of poor health, like homelessness. Here’s how that’s working in practice for three providers: an urban safety net hospital, a small-town family doctor and a community clinic. (Kenen, 10/24)
Continued Pressure On Medicaid Business Dampens Some Enthusiasm About Anthem's Better-Than-Expected Profits
Anthem's medical-loss ratio was higher than anticipated. The company said that the MLR has been pushed up by its Medicaid business, an issue it also flagged last quarter.
The Associated Press:
Anthem 3Q Profit Jumps 23%, Helped By Enrollment Gains
Anthem's third-quarter profit jumped 23%, and the Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer raised its 2019 forecast after pulling in more people covered by Medicare Advantage and Medicaid. Anthem also gave investors an initial glimpse into next year's profit expectations. (Murphy, 10/23)
Reuters:
Health Insurer Anthem Signals Better-Than-Feared 2020 Earnings, Shares Rise
Anthem said on Wednesday medical costs in its Medicaid business, which manages health plans for low-income Americans, improved in the quarter even as overall costs rose and came in higher than Wall Street targets. "We're very positive about the overall Medicaid environment business going forward," Boudreaux said. The insurer reported third-quarter profit ahead of estimates and raised its full-year earnings forecast, riding on higher sales of its government-backed health plans. (Mathias and Humer, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Anthem Lifts Profit Target
The health insurer also gave some initial projections for 2020, suggesting that adjusted earnings per share growth will be around the low end of its 12% to 15% targeted rate. Anthem also said it still expects its new pharmacy-benefit manager, IngenioRx, to produce gains of at least $800 million, or around $2.30 per share, next year. (Wilde Mathews and Sebastian, 10/23)
Amazon Buys Health Navigator Further Fueling Fevered Speculation About Its Entrance Into Health Landscape
Those in the health industry are closely watching the giant's move as it dips its toes into the health care space.
Reuters:
Amazon Buys Healthcare Start-Up Health Navigator
Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it bought healthcare start-up Health Navigator, its second purchase in the healthcare services industry. The deal comes after the company acquired online pharmacy PillPack last year, pitting itself against drugstore chains, drug distributors and pharmacy benefit managers. (10/24)
Bloomberg:
Amazon Buys Startup Health Navigator For Employee Clinic
The company’s ambitions in health care have been the subject of fevered speculation in the industry and among investors well versed in Amazon’s record of disrupting established industries. Amazon has partnered with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. to launch Haven, a nonprofit working on ways to halt the rise in employee health-care costs. (Day, 10/23)
Officials Say Trend Of Kids Dropping From Medicaid Rolls Is Success Story. Advocates Fear It's Much Darker Than That.
More than a million children have been dropped from state Medicaid rolls since 2017. While government officials tend to frame that as a success story resulting from a stronger economy, advocates say instead that many of those children are probably going without any insurance at all. In other Medicaid news: Arizona hits pause on work requirements; a look at gubernatorial races that could be swayed by Medicaid issues; and more.
The New York Times:
Medicaid Covers A Million Fewer Children. Baby Elijah Was One Of Them
The baby’s lips were turning blue from lack of oxygen in the blood when his mother, Kristin Johnson, rushed him to an emergency room here last month. Only after he was admitted to intensive care with a respiratory virus did Ms. Johnson learn that he had been dropped from Medicaid coverage. The 9-month-old, Elijah, had joined a growing number of children around the country with no health insurance, a trend that new Census Bureau data suggests is most pronounced in Texas and a handful of other states. Two of Elijah’s older siblings lost Medicaid coverage two years ago for reasons Ms. Johnson never understood, and she got so stymied trying to prove their eligibility that she gave up. (Goodnough and Sanger-Katz, 10/22)
The Associated Press:
Arizona Quietly Suspends Medicaid Work Requirement
Arizona quietly suspended plans to require about 120,000 people to work, volunteer or go to school to receive Medicaid benefits, as courts have taken a dim view of similar mandates in other states. The decision is another setback to efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies in many Republican-led states to put conditions on low-income people seeking taxpayer funded benefits. (Cooper, 10/21)
CQ:
Differences Over Medicaid At Issue In 2019 Governors' Races
Three governors’ races next month could affect the medical coverage of hundreds of thousands of people and offer test cases of how voters might view health care issues — particularly Medicaid for lower-income people. In Mississippi, the Democratic candidate vows to expand Medicaid under the health care law (PL 111-148, PL 111-152), while the Republican opposes that. The Kentucky GOP governor wants to scale back coverage that his Democratic opponent’s father, a former governor, expanded. And in Louisiana, the incumbent Democratic governor touts his expansion of Medicaid while his GOP challenger would freeze enrollment. (McIntire, 10/24)
The Star Tribune:
Hundreds Lose Health Coverage Over New Minn. Medicaid Rules
In late August, the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) began requiring that people on Medical Assistance, Minnesota's version of Medicaid, fill out a two-page form that enables the state to verify that their assets do not exceed eligibility limits. However, people were given just a 10-day grace period if they failed to return the form by mid-September. Many were unable to meet the tight deadline and were "disenrolled" from Medicaid, creating turmoil for those with urgent or life-threatening medical needs. (Serres, 10/23)
North Carolina Health News:
Budget Impass May Stall NC Medicaid Switch
No one said it would be easy to move 1.6 million Medicaid recipients away from the existing fee-for-service system that’s been in place for decades, to a new system with a different management and payment model. And that message – it’s not easy — is what state lawmakers heard Wednesday as top officials from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, including Sec. Mandy Cohen, updated lawmakers on the switch to managed care, which is supposed to go into effect Feb. 1. (Ovaska-Few, 10/24)
Kansas City Star:
Denning Medicaid Expansion Plan Takes Heat From Both Parties
After years spent opposing past efforts to expand Medicaid, Kansas Senate Republican Leader Jim Denning now has a plan of his own. But the Johnson County lawmaker’s proposal drew tough reviews from both Democrats and members of his own party. (Shorman, 10/23)
Stephen Hahn Of Texas' M.D. Anderson Cancer Center To Be Nominated As Head Of FDA, Reports Say
Dr. Stephen M. Hahn has been long eyed as a contender for the spot, and would replace acting chief Ned Sharpless if he was nominated. Current and former colleagues of Hahn’s describe him as being collegial, funny and intensely smart.
The Wall Street Journal:
Trump To Nominate Texas Doctor To Lead FDA
President Trump plans to nominate Stephen M. Hahn, a radiation oncologist and chief medical executive at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, as the next Food and Drug Administration commissioner, according to people familiar with the situation. Dr. Hahn, 59, would replace acting FDA commissioner Norman “Ned” Sharpless, whose acting term expires on Nov. 1. He took the acting position after the departure in April of previous commissioner Scott Gottlieb. The appointment requires confirmation by the Senate. (Burton, 10/23)
In previous coverage: FDA Candidate’s Track Record Of Emerging From High-Profile Scandals Unscathed Highlights Political Savvy, Backers Say
In other news from the administration —
ProPublica:
How Donald Trump Turned To A Comics Titan To Shape The VA
President Donald Trump personally directed administration officials to report to one of his largest donors, Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter, according to a new book by former Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin. Starting with Shulkin’s interview for the cabinet post, Trump routinely dialed Perlmutter into meetings and asked if the secretary was keeping Perlmutter informed and happy, Shulkin wrote. Perlmutter would call Shulkin as often as multiple times a day, and White House officials such as Stephen Miller would scold Shulkin for not being in close enough contact with Perlmutter and two of his associates at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Florida. (Arnsdorg, 10/22)
FDA Wants Women To Receive Stronger Warnings About Risks Associated With Breast Implants
The FDA proposed on Wednesday that manufacturers detail possible complications from the devices, including rare cancers, a range of other symptoms and the need for additional surgeries. The move is a response to complaints from patients who said they weren’t adequately told about potential problems before surgery.
The New York Times:
Women Should Be Warned Of Breast Implant Hazards, F.D.A. Says
Women considering surgery to receive breast implants should be warned in advance of the risk of serious complications, including fatigue, joint pain and the possibility of a rare type of cancer, the Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday. Agency officials are urging manufacturers to print a boxed warning on the packaging of the implants, and to provide a checklist spelling out the risks for prospective patients to review before making a decision and putting down a deposit on the surgery. It will be left to doctors to review those risks with women seeking breast implants. (Rabin, 10/23)
The Associated Press:
FDA Wants Stronger Warning On Breast Implants About Risks
The agency is also recommending patients complete a checklist to make sure they understand all the possible side effects of the implants, such as scarring, pain, rupture and even a rare form of cancer. "We have heard from many women that they are not fully informed of the risks when considering breast implants," the agency said in a statement detailing the recommendations. (Perrone, 10/23)
The Washington Post:
FDA Recommends New Warning For Breast Implants
The FDA’s steps are the latest effort to deal with reports of complications involving devices that have been at the center of sometimes angry debate and legal actions for decades. The devices are used in about 400,000 surgeries in the United States every year, with 75 percent of the women involved getting implants for cosmetic reasons. Most of the rest get them as part of reconstruction after surgery for breast cancer. Over the past few years, patients who say they were harmed by the devices have become increasingly active on social media sites that have enabled tens of thousands of patients to exchange information. (McGinley, 10/23)
In other news on women's health —
Kaiser Health News:
A Million-Dollar Marketing Juggernaut Pushes 3D Mammograms
When Dr. Worta McCaskill-Stevens made an appointment for a mammogram last year, she expected a simple breast cancer screening ― not a heavy-handed sales pitch. A receptionist asked if she wanted a free upgrade to a “3D mammogram,” or tomosynthesis. “She said there’s a new approach and it’s much better, and it finds all cancer,” said McCaskill-Stevens, who declined the offer. (Szabo, 10/22)
HHS Had Great Hopes For This Medicare Diabetes Program. Last Year Only 200 People Were Enrolled In It.
The possible failure of the program to launch as successfully as health officials had hoped could signal struggles ahead with similar initiatives targeting the social detriments of health.
Politico:
Languishing Medicare Diabetes Program Frustrates Providers
A flagship Medicare program that HHS expected to engage up to 110,000 people annually each year in measures to help them avert Type 2 diabetes only managed to enroll about 200 people last year, according to an analysis of CMS data. People familiar with the program said a heavy regulatory burden had kept many providers from offering the diabetes prevention service. CMS’s rollout of the program, these sources said, could presage difficulties for any future programs aimed at paying providers of so-called social determinants of health, ranging from housing payments to job training or mold abatement. (Tahir, 10/22)
In other news on diabetes —
Stat:
The Country’s Only Diabetes-Focused Venture Fund Brings On A New Partner
The only type 1 diabetes-focused venture firm has a new dealmaker. Dr. Steven St. Peter will join the JDRF T1D Fund as a managing director, the fund announced Wednesday morning. ...As managing director, St. Peter will help decide the fund’s next wave of investments — which could define which early-stage diabetes therapeutics companies get attention and funding. (Sheridan, 10/23)
NPR:
Diabetes And Alzheimer's Disease Risk: Scientists Explore The Link
Brain scientists are offering a new reason to control blood sugar levels: It might help lower your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. "There's many reasons to get [blood sugar] under control," says David Holtzman, chairman of neurology at Washington University in St. Louis. "But this is certainly one." Holtzman moderated a panel Sunday at the Society for Neuroscience meeting in Chicago that featured new research exploring the links between Alzheimer's and diabetes. (Hamilton, 10/21)
Many Taking Biogen's Enthusiasm Over Revived Alzheimer's Drug With Largest Grain Of Salt Possible
The Alzheimer's research field has been littered with crushing disappointments and there aren't many who are convinced Biogen's drug will produce anything but another one.
The New York Times:
That New Alzheimer’s Drug? Don’t Get Your Hopes Up Yet
Biogen, the drug company, said on Tuesday that it would ask the Food and Drug Administration to approve an experimental drug, aducanumab, to treat people with mild cognitive impairment and the earliest signs of Alzheimer’s disease. About 10 million Americans might qualify for treatment if the drug were approved, according to Michel Vounatsos, the company’s chief executive. Even so, it is not quite time for these patients to celebrate. (Kolata, 10/22)
Stat:
7 Burning Questions After Biogen Resurrected Its Alzheimer's Drug
Biogen’s aducanumab was the last great hope for treating Alzheimer’s disease through an approach that the leading lights in the field have believed in for 30 years: siccing a lab-made monoclonal antibody on amyloid plaques in the brain. Now that aducanumab is back from the dead, with the company announcing on Tuesday that additional data overturned its earlier conclusion that the drug had no chance of working, the “amyloid hypothesis” also has a new lease on life — and Biogen has a potentially zillion-dollar moneymaker, should the Food and Drug Administration be persuaded. (Begley, 10/23)
Stat:
Experts Parse Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Data: An Effective Drug Or A Mirage?
Beyond the grabby headlines, punchy tweets, and stock market bounces, Biogen’s surprise resuscitation of a once-doomed treatment for Alzheimer’s disease drew a hefty dose of caution — and even some skepticism. The basis for Biogen’s decision was a re-analysis of data from late-stage studies of its drug, aducanumab. Those data, the company said, showed the treatment reduced the rate of patients’ cognitive decline. (Begley and Garde, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Revelation Isn’t So Simple
With a data picture this cloudy, it isn’t hard to imagine the FDA asking for another late-stage efficacy study before any approval. That would likely push any possible approval back by years, quelling today’s optimism. What’s more, even if regulators sign off, insurance companies will likely need to be persuaded that the drug can slow disease progression before they pay for it. (Grant, 10/22)
Suboxone Takes Center Stage In Massive Drug Settlement, But Experts Wonder If It Should Have Such An Outsized Role
In a $260 million settlement between drug companies and two Ohio counties, the plan to donate the drug that helps treat addiction makes up a big chunk of that money. Experts, however, say the primary barrier to getting more people into treatment is not the cost of the drug. On top of that, an analysis shows that for Teva Pharmaceuticals, the donation of the drug will not cost the company as much as it seems like it will.
Stateline:
In Opioid Settlements, Suboxone Plays A Leading Role
In this week’s $260 million settlement between drug companies and two Ohio counties hit hard by the opioid crisis, $25 million worth of the addiction medication known as Suboxone is a big part of the deal. Suboxone would make up a much larger share of a proposed national settlement announced shortly afterward by a bipartisan group of state attorneys general: an estimated $26 billion over 10 years out of a $48 billion overall settlement. (Vestal, 10/23)
Reuters:
Teva’s Proposed Opioid Settlement Could Cost Drugmaker Pennies On The Dollar
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd's proposed $23 billion drug giveaway to settle thousands of U.S. opioid lawsuits will likely cost the company a fraction of that figure due to how it has valued those medicines, according to a Reuters review of pricing data and industry analysts. When Teva announced the value of the donated medicine - a generic version of opioid addiction treatment Suboxone - it based the figure on the drug's list price, which does not account for significant discounts routinely provided by the drugmaker. (Erman and Raymond, 10/23)
Reuters:
J&J Slashes Third-Quarter Profit By $3 Billion Over Proposed Opioid Deal
Johnson & Johnson on Wednesday lowered its previously reported third-quarter profit by $3 billion to account for a proposed opioid settlement payment. A framework settlement, announced on Monday, was hammered out by some drugmakers and distributors and attorneys general in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas. The proposed deal will need broad support among all the state attorneys general and local governments that have sued the companies over the opioid crisis. (10/23)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Ohio To Receive $39 Million From Drug Company Following Investigation Into Opioid Addiction Treatment Medication Suboxone
The state of Ohio will receive $39.4 million from a $700 million settlement between the federal government and states with a U.K.-based drug manufacturer over the marketing of an opioid addiction treatment medication. Reckitt Benckiser Group agreed in July to pay $1.4 billion to resolve criminal and civil investigations into its marketing of the medication Suboxone. (Heisig, 10/23)
In other news on the crisis —
Reuters:
New York, States Reach $700 Million Settlement With Reckitt Over Opioid Probes
New York and other states have reached a $700 million settlement deal with Reckitt Benckiser over allegations that the drug distributor improperly marketed a drug to treat opioid addiction, New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Wednesday. The deal is a part of an up to $1.4 billion settlement agreed to in July to resolve U.S. state and federal claims that Reckitt Benckiser's former pharmaceuticals business Indivior, before it was spun out, carried out an illegal scheme to boost sales of opioid addiction treatment Suboxone. (10/23)
The Hill:
DEA Unveils New Rule On Opioid Manufacturers After Criticism
A new policy from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) aims to improve the agency’s quotas of controlled substances, with the intent of preventing manufacturers from overproducing opioids. A proposed rule published Wednesday would further limit excess quantities of medications that might be vulnerable to diversion for illicit distribution and use, the agency said in a statement. (Weixel, 10/23)
A New Privacy Threat?: Study Shows How Facial Recognition Software Identifies Patients From MRI Scans
While there's a big push to mine medical data from patient records, research, medical devices and technology such as smartwatches, privacy protections don't appear to go far enough, according to new research. Other news on health technology is on finding jobs for autistic people, anti-vaccine Facebook content, substitutes for stethoscopes, stress from social media use, and a Montana data breach, as well.
The New York Times:
You Got A Brain Scan At The Hospital. Someday A Computer May Use It To Identify You.
Thousands of people have received brain scans, as well as cognitive and genetic tests, while participating in research studies. Though the data may be widely distributed among scientists, most participants assume their privacy is protected because researchers remove their names and other identifying information from their records. But could a curious family member identify one of them just from a brain scan? Could a company mining medical records to sell targeted ads do so, or someone who wants to embarrass a study participant? (Kolata, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Facial-Recognition Software Was Able To Identify Patients From MRI Scans
Researchers at the Mayo Clinic used commercially available facial-recognition software to match photographs of about 80 volunteers to unidentified MRI images that show outlines of the head in addition to the brain itself. The software correctly matched 83% of the images, they reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. Results are the latest to find technology has outflanked privacy protections in health care, where an aggressive push is under way to amass and mine medical data from patient medical records, research, medical devices and consumer technology such as smartwatches. (Evans, 10/23)
The New York Times:
Using Technology To Close The Autism Job Gap
Byran Dai was 24 when he promised his mother, who passed away less than two months later, that he would look out for his younger brother Brandon, who is autistic. Brandon, 15 at the time, was receiving special education and social services, but Mr. Dai knew that by 22, his brother would phase out of the services and education provided by the state. “In the autism community, we call that ‘falling off the cliff,’” Mr. Dai said. “It’s what a lot of families are worried about.” (Rosen, 10/24)
The Hill:
Republican Lawmaker Tells Zuckerberg Facebook Should Allow Anti-Vaccine Content
Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) on Wednesday pressed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the social media platform's efforts to reduce the spread of anti-vaccine material. Posey used his five minutes during Zuckerberg's appearance before the House Financial Services Committee to ask the CEO why Facebook cracks down on anti-vaccine content if believes in freedom of expression. (Birnbaum, 10/23)
The Associated Press:
Is The Stethoscope Dying? High-Tech Rivals Pose A Threat
Two centuries after its invention, the stethoscope — the very symbol of the medical profession — is facing an uncertain prognosis. It is threatened by hand-held devices that are also pressed against the chest but rely on ultrasound technology, artificial intelligence and smartphone apps instead of doctors' ears to help detect leaks, murmurs, abnormal rhythms and other problems in the heart, lungs and elsewhere. Some of these instruments can yield images of the beating heart or create electrocardiogram graphs. (10/23)
NPR:
1 In 5 Teens Use Social Media For 5+ Hours A Day And May Be Losing Sleep Over It
Today's teens have a lot on their plate. They strive for perfect grades, college-essay worthy volunteer gigs, trophies in multiple sports — and many of them still find hours a day to spend on social media. "This is an incredibly stressful time to be a teenager," says pediatrician Megan Moreno, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. (Vaugh, 10/22)
Modern Healthcare:
130,000 Patients Hit In Phishing Scam At Montana Health System
A phishing scam targeting employees at Kalispell Regional Healthcare may have compromised health information of nearly 130,000 patients, the Montana health system confirmed. Kalispell discovered the phishing incident, in which several employees unknowingly provided login credentials to hackers in response to a "well-designed email," this summer, according to a notification the system posted online Tuesday. Those hackers may have gained unauthorized access to Kalispell's IT systems as early as May 24. (Cohen, 10/23)
As More Conservative States Chip Away At Abortion Access, Clinics Near The Borders Start Thinking Regionally
As Missouri works to shut down its last remaining clinic, a new Planned Parenthood facility in Illinois -- 15 miles from downtown St. Louis -- prepares to absorb the patients beyond its own borders. Meanwhile, a judge blocks an Oklahoma law that would have allow doctors to face felony charges if they didn't inform their patient about abortion reversals.
The New York Times:
New Illinois Abortion Clinic Anticipates Post-Roe World
When it opens just across the river from St. Louis this week, the new Planned Parenthood clinic in Illinois will be one of the largest abortion clinics in the Midwest, set up to serve around 11,000 women a year with various health services, double the capacity of the clinic it is replacing. Its size says as much about the future as the present: With the Supreme Court’s shift to the right, activists on both sides of the abortion divide are adjusting their strategy, anticipating that Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that extended federal protections to abortion, might eventually be overturned and that some states would jump at the chance to ban abortions. (Tavernise, 10/22)
The Associated Press:
Oklahoma Judge Blocks New Abortion Law From Taking Effect
An Oklahoma judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a new law that would allow doctors who perform medication abortions to face felony charges for not informing women about the possibility of reversing the process. Oklahoma County District Judge Don Andrews issued a temporary injunction that prevents the law from taking effect Nov. 1. The injunction will remain in place while the case is fully litigated before the judge. (10/23)
Nation's Attention Has Been Caught By Current Vaping-Related Outbreak, But Long-Term Effects Likely To Be Far Worse
Only a small percentage of vapers have been effected by the current outbreak. It's more likely that the true extent of the negative health effects will be seen in the future. In other vaping news: increased scrutiny of the devices; marijuana and vaping's tangled past; an increase in cigarette use; a look at the black market; and more.
Los Angeles Times:
The Recent Vaping Deaths Are Bad. The Long Term Toll Will Be Even Worse
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked vaping to 1,479 cases of a mysterious lung disease over the last six months. At least 33 people have died since the outbreak began. The illness is marked by chest pain, shortness of breath and vomiting, and it has largely affected young people. The vast majority of cases, almost 80%, involve e-cigarette users younger than 35, and another 15% are younger than 18. (Baumgaertner, Greene and Mukherjee, 10/23)
USA Today:
'Something Has Changed': People Have Been Vaping For Years But Now They're Dying. Could It Be The Devices?
Dr. Mangala Narasimhan carefully inserted the long, thin probe down Gregory Rodriguez's throat, snaking it past his vocal cords and deep into his damaged lungs. A ventilator breathed for the 22-year-old college student as Narasimhan began sucking out the yellow, jelly-like clots that had nearly killed him. "It really was gross," said Narasimhan, a lung specialist and director of critical care medicine at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York. (Hughes and O'Donnnell, 10/23)
Kaiser Health News:
As Vaping Devices Evolve, New Potential Hazards Scrutinized
The smokeless tobacco industry that began with low-voltage cigarette look-alikes has evolved to include customizable, high-wattage machines capable of generating enormous clouds of vapor ― and potentially toxic substances. As the technology continues to change, researchers are finding more evidence that the way vaping devices and e-liquids interact could harm consumers. High-powered devices may overheat vaping liquids to produce toxic chemicals, tobacco experts warn, and the aerosol that is inhaled may be contaminated with dangerous metals from the device. (Heredia Rodriguez, 10/24)
The New York Times:
Marijuana And Vaping: Shadowy Past, Dangerous Present
For years, a divisive debate has raged in the United States over the health consequences of nicotine e-cigarettes. During the same time, vaping of a more contentious substance has been swiftly growing, with scant notice from public health officials. Millions of people now inhale marijuana not from joints or pipes filled with burning leaves but through sleek devices and cartridges filled with flavored cannabis oils. People in the legalized marijuana industry say vaping products now account for 30 percent or more of their business. (Richtel, 10/21)
Bloomberg:
Vaping Illness Gives Cigarettes A Second Wind
Numerous U.S. states have put bans on some types of the products, and federal regulators have also signaled that tighter curbs on vaping are coming soon. If the crackdown endures, tobacco companies will find themselves in an unusual situation in 2020: While the vaping controversy may cloud the future of different cigarette alternatives that they’ve spent billions of dollars to develop, it may also mean their staple products—the cigarettes that made them into globe-spanning behemoths but also left them on the hook for hundreds of billions for smoking-related illnesses—stage a bit of a comeback. (Kary, 10/23)
The Associated Press:
US Endorses Tobacco Pouches As Less Risky Than Cigarettes
For the first time, U.S. health regulators have judged a type of smokeless tobacco to be less harmful than cigarettes, a decision that could open the door to other less risky options for smokers. The milestone announcement on Tuesday makes Swedish Match tobacco pouches the first so-called reduced-risk tobacco product ever sanctioned by the Food and Drug Administration. (Perrone, 10/22)
CQ:
Vaping Tax Bill Approved By House Panel After Partisan Dispute
The powerful Ways and Means Committee advanced, 24-15, a bill that would tax nicotine used in e-cigarettes to the House floor Wednesday. The legislation (HR 4742), sponsored by New York Democrat Tom Suozzi, would establish a $27.81 tax per gram of nicotine used in vaping devices. Traditional cigars and cigarettes, which already face a similar tax, are exempt. Smoking cessation therapies are also excluded. (Clason, 10/23)
California Healthline:
Los Angeles Vape District A Black-Market Gateway
A five-block section of downtown Los Angeles that used to be part of the city’s Toy District has become ground zero for the nation’s counterfeit cannabis trade. While a few remaining stores sell fidget spinners and stuffed animals, the majority are hawking vape cartridges, e-juice flavors, vaporizers and other wholesale smoking and vaping supplies — including knockoffs that originated in China. (De Marco, 10/18)
NPR:
Teen Vapers Turn To Social Media And Texting For Help Quitting
It all started at the mall when a friend offered her a puff from a JUUL e-cigarette. "It was kind of peer pressure," says Beth, a Denver-area 15-year-old who started vaping in middle school. "Then I started inhaling it," she says. "I suddenly was, like, wow, I really think that I need this — even though I don't." (Daley, 10/23)
Kaiser Health News:
For Generation Juul, Nicotine Addiction Happens Fast And Is Hard To Shake
When Will tried his first vape during his sophomore year, he didn’t know what to expect. It was just something he had vaguely heard about at his high school. “I just sort of remember using it a bunch of times, like in a row,” he said. “And there’s this huge buzz-sensation-like head rush. And I just … didn’t really stop.”Will kept vaping nicotine addictively for the next year and a half. He was part of a trend. (Yu, 10/21)
Boston Globe:
Baker Says Vaping Ban Lawsuit Poses ‘Bigger Question’ About His Authority To Issue Public Health Emergencies
Governor Charlie Baker faced questions Wednesday on Boston Public Radio about the merits of his four-month ban on all vaping products that has come under fire by consumers, regulators, industry experts, and much of the wider community. The ban, which Baker implemented late last month, is on shaky ground this week after a state judge ruled Monday that the governor’s administration has until next week to properly re-file the ban as an emergency regulation, or nicotine vape sales will resume. (Gans, 10/23)
Boston Globe:
Plaintiffs Also Appeal Vape Sales Ban Ruling
The plaintiffs in the case challenging Governor Charlie Baker’s four-month ban on the sale of nicotine and marijuana vaping products have also filed an appeal of a Superior Court judge’s ruling that partially sided with the vaping industry. The Vapor Technology Association on Tuesday asked the Appeals Court to impose an immediate injunction based on Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins’s conclusion that the plaintiffs were likely to prevail in their lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban. (Murphy, 10/23)
Health News Florida:
State Seeks ‘Best Route’ To Deal With Vaping Illnesses
Despite the spread of vaping-related illnesses, Florida’s top health official told legislators the state isn’t taking dramatic steps at this time to address the issue. Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees said Tuesday the state has had 68 cases of vaping-related illnesses in 21 counties and one confirmed death. (Sexton, 10/23)
State House News Service:
DeLeo Says Action On Vaping Bill Is Possible Before Legislature Breaks
A vote could come within the next month on legislation aimed at curbing youth tobacco and e-cigarette use, House Speaker Robert DeLeo suggested Tuesday as advocates met with lawmakers to make their case for quick action to ban flavored tobacco. A day after a Superior Court judge allowed the Baker administration’s temporary ban on vaping product sales to stay in place for at least another week, DeLeo said that vaping is an “evolving issue” and that he hopes lawmakers use the coming weeks to “take a more comprehensive look beyond just a plain vaping ban.” (Lannan, 10/23)
'Very Worrying': Climate Change Fueling Deadly Rise Of Malaria In New Parts Of Africa, Advocates Caution
The Global Fund, attempting to end epidemics of malaria, TB and HIV by 2030, cites the need for additional funding of $46 billion in part because of how climate change impacts the diseases. Other news on public health reports on the "white-male-genius" stereotype, traffic deaths, Halloween safety, racial disparity in research funding, polio, C-sections, PTSD, cancer treatments, blood pressure, and more.
Reuters:
Climate Change Hampers Progress On Fighting Epidemics: Global Fund
Climate change is making it harder to eradicate deadly epidemics, with rising temperatures helping mosquitoes spread malaria in higher places in Africa, the head of a global health fund said on Tuesday. Other potential deadly consequences of climate change include more intense cyclones which leave an increased risk of infections in their wake, said Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. (Farge, 10/22)
Los Angeles Times:
By Age 6, Kids Tend To See White Men As More 'Brilliant' Than White Women
Albert Einstein. Benjamin Franklin. Thomas Edison. Steve Jobs. Picture a brilliant person and odds are a white man will come to mind. That idea gets into kids’ heads as early as the age of 6, a new study finds. Researchers who polled more than 200 New York kindergartners and first-graders found that they had already begun to believe that white men are more “brilliant” than white women. (Khan, 10/23)
The New York Times:
Deadliest Year For Pedestrians And Cyclists In U.S. Since 1990
More pedestrians and cyclists were killed last year in the United States than in any year since 1990, according to a report released on Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Most of the news about traffic safety has been good in recent decades, as vehicle manufacturers have added safety features, drunken driving deaths have fallen and seatbelt use has climbed to nearly 90 percent. But in recent years, pedestrian and cyclist deaths have been a disturbing outlier. (Bogel-Burroughs, 10/22)
The Washington Post:
THC, Poison, Razor Blades And Halloween Candy: How Urban Myths Taught Parents To Fear Trick-Or-Treating
A semi-viral Facebook post from a Pennsylvania police department has become the latest example of an exhausting Halloween tradition: the spread of super-scary — but largely unfounded — warnings about poisoned Halloween candy. This time, the police in Johnstown, Pa., warned people that “drug laced edibles are package [sic] like regular candy and may be hard to distinguish from the real candy” and urged parents to check their kid’s hauls for edibles containing THC. (Ohlheiser, 10/23)
The New York Times:
Black Scientists Held Back By Perceptions Of Their Priorities
Scientific research ideally is colorblind, with merit the only factor in hiring, publishing or the awarding of research grants. But the reality often falls short. Eight years ago, a study published in Science found that black researchers were 10 percentage points less likely than white ones to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health, even after controlling for factors like educational background, previous research awards and publication record. Its authors theorized that the difference might reflect an accumulation of slight advantages over the course of white scientists’ careers. (Goldberg, 10/23)
The New York Times:
Two Strains Of Polio Are Gone, But The End Of The Disease Is Still Far Off
In another milestone on the long, expensive and sometimes discouraging road to wiping out polio, global health officials announced Wednesday that two of the three strains of wild polio virus have officially been eliminated. Although that brings the world another step closer to eradication, the effort has taken far longer than was ever anticipated. When the campaign began in 1988, most public health officials and donors expected the battle to be over by 2000. (McNeil, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Advice To Give Women Blood Thinners After C-Sections Draws Fire
Doctors are criticizing a recent recommendation from medical experts to give blood-thinning drugs to nearly all women who give birth by caesarean section, saying the advice may be unsafe and tainted by potential conflicts of interest. Hospitals across the U.S. have been adopting the recommendation—aimed at preventing fatal blood clots—since it was published in the medical journal Obstetrics & Gynecology in 2016. But many doctors say there isn’t any evidence to support such widespread blood thinner use and it could harm some women. (Hopkins, 10/23)
The Washington Post:
Women Are More Than Twice As Likely As Men To Suffer From PTSD. Studies Are Underway To Find Out Why.
In 1991, Karestan Koenen was a recent college graduate and Peace Corps volunteer who arrived in a village in Niger eager to help local women start small businesses. When her sister came to visit during Christmas, the two decided to travel north to Agadez, a city in the Sahara. There, on the morning of Dec. 27, two male traders stopped by, trying to sell them jewelry. Koenen’s sister went to the market with one of men to have a look. While she was gone, the second man grabbed Koenen, held her down and raped her. (Cimons, 10/19)
Health News Florida:
Childhood Cancer Treatment Threatened By Lack Of Medication
The shortage of a crucial drug that fights childhood cancers has left both families and hospitals in a desperate search for treatment. In July, Teva Pharmaceuticals discontinued the production of vincristine, an injection vital to the treatment of children suffering from a number of different cancers. (Bakst, 10/23)
The New York Times:
The Best Time To Take Your Blood Pressure Drugs May Be At Night
Blood pressure medicines may work better if they are taken at night. Spanish researchers randomized 19,084 men and women with diagnoses of high blood pressure, half to take their medicine at bedtime and the other half when they awoke. Over a six-year follow-up, there were 3,246 coronary events — stroke, heart attack, heart failure, angina and others — and 310 deaths from cardiovascular disease. (Bakalar, 10/23)
The New York Times:
Always Removes Female Symbol From Sanitary Pads
In a nod to transgender and nonbinary customers, Procter & Gamble said this week that it was removing the Venus symbol, which has historically been associated with womanhood and the female sex, from the wrappers of Always brand sanitary pads. “For over 35 years Always has championed girls and women, and we will continue to do so,” the company said in a statement. “We’re also committed to diversity and inclusion and are on a continual journey to understand the needs of all of our consumers.” (Murphy, 10/22)
The New York Times:
When The Menu Turns Raw, Your Gut Microbes Know What To Do
It was a challenge unlike any other the chef-turned-graduate student had faced: Vayu Maini Rekdal had to create a menu where every ingredient could be eaten either raw or cooked. No pickling was allowed, nor fermented toppings like soy sauce or miso. Nothing could be processed in any way, so things like tofu were out. And the more sweet potatoes he could serve up, the better. “It was extremely challenging,” said Mr. Rekdal, a chemistry graduate student at Harvard. (Greenwood, 10/23)
The New York Times:
How Children Get Hooked On Sugary Drinks
Slave to your sweet tooth? Researchers say the predilection for sweetened drinks — a major driver of the nation’s obesity crisis — begins in childhood. That’s one reason health experts recommend children under 2 never be given fruit juice. When it comes to children 2 to 18, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends a daily limit of 25 grams of sugar, or six teaspoons. Nice try. (Jacobs, 10/22)
The New York Times:
Something In The Way We Move
Each of us appears to have a unique way of moving, a physical “signature” that is ours alone, like our face or fingerprints, according to a remarkable new study of people and their muscles. The study, which used machine learning to find one-of-a-kind patterns in people’s muscular contractions, could have implications for our understanding of health, physical performance, personalized medicine and whether and why people can respond so differently to the same exercise. (Reynolds, 10/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Diagnostic Errors Most Common Safety Mistake In Outpatient Care
Diagnostic errors are the most frequent adverse safety event patients can experience in outpatient care, according to a new ECRI Institute report. The analysis, published Wednesday, found that diagnostic testing errors represented 47% of all patient safety events reported in an outpatient setting over a one-year period. The second-most common safety event was medication errors, accounting for 27% of total events. (Castellucci, 10/23)
The Washington Post:
Burnout Is Affecting Doctors And Nurses At Alarming Rates, National Study Finds
Imagine a health-care system in which doctors and nurses are so exhausted and beaten down that many of them work like zombies — error-prone, apathetic toward patients and at times trying to blunt their own pain with alcohol or even suicide attempts. That is what America’s broken health care system is doing to its health workers, according to a 312-page report released Tuesday by the National Academy of Medicine, one of the country’s most prestigious medical institutions. (Wan, 10/23)
NPR:
Doctors' Expectations Make Pain Treatments More Effective, Research Finds
If there's one thing you do want to catch from a trip to your doctor, it's her optimism. A new study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behavior, finds that patients can pick up on subtle facial cues from doctors that reveal the doctor's belief in how effective a treatment will be. And that can have a real impact on the patient's treatment outcome. (Vaughn, 10/21)
The Washington Post:
Schools Are Now Letting Students Take Mental-Health Days Off
In the face of rising rates of depression, anxiety and suicide among young people, some states and school systems have started allowing students to take mental sick days off from school. Last year, Utah changed its definition of valid excuses for absences to include mental health issues. This summer, Oregon enacted a law — driven by a group of high school student activists — that allows students to take days off for mental health. (Wan, 10/22)
NPR:
Police Say It Can Be Hard To Tell A Meth Case From Mental Illness
The dispatch call from the Concord, N.H., police department is brief. A woman returning to her truck spotted a man underneath. She confronted him. The man fled. Now the woman wants a police officer to make sure her truck is OK. "Here we go," mutters Officer Brian Cregg as he steps on the gas. In less than three minutes, he's driving across the back of a Walmart parking lot, looking for a man on the run. (Bebinger, 10/22)
The New York Times:
Air Pollution Worsened In Recent Years, Leading To More Deaths, Study Says
New data reveals that damaging air pollution has increased nationally since 2016, reversing a decades-long trend toward cleaner air. An analysis of Environmental Protection Agency data published this week by researchers at Carnegie Mellon University found that fine particulate pollution increased 5.5 percent on average across the country between 2016 and 2018, after decreasing nearly 25 percent over the previous seven years. (Popovich, 10/24)
The New York Times:
Trans Fats, Bad For The Heart, May Be Bad For The Brain As Well
Trans fatty acids, known to increase the risk for heart disease, stroke and diabetes, have now been linked to an increased risk for dementia. Researchers measured blood levels of elaidic acid, the most common trans fats, in 1,628 men and women 60 and older and free of dementia. Over the following 10 years, 377 developed some type of dementia. (Bakalar, 10/23)
Reuters:
As Population Grows, Human Diet Must Cut Down On Meat, Sugar, Salt-Nestlé Exec
Nestlé SA, one of the world's largest food processors, believes population growth will require human diets to adapt, reducing consumption of sugar, salt and meat products, an executive said on Wednesday. "We have 7.5 billion people and the population continues to grow, so there is a need to eat more vegetables, cereals, and less sugar, meat products," said Laurent Freixe, Executive Vice President and head of operations in the Americas. (10/23)
Kaiser Health News:
Compression Garments Can Ease Lymphedema. Covering Costs? Not So Easy.
Every morning, Britta Vander Linden dons compression stockings, a cumbersome process she calls “putting on my legs.” She relies on the garments to stand and walk without intense leg pain and swelling. That’s because Vander Linden, 44, was born with lymphedema. The condition affects the lymphatic system, a network of lymph nodes and vessels that move infection-fighting liquid through the body. (Heredia Rodriguez, 10/23)
Kaiser Health News:
For Boomers Reframing Aging, Age-Proofing A Home Won’t Come Cheap
Dennis and Chris Cavner, in their early 70s, are preparing to move less than two blocks away into a 2,720-square-foot, ranch-style house they bought this year. But first a renovation is underway, taking the 45-year-old property all the way back to its studs. When the work is finished, these baby boomers are confident the move will land them in their forever home. “We wanted to find a house that we could live in literally for the rest of our lives,” Dennis Cavner said. “We were looking specifically for a one-story house and one that had a flat lot, to age in place.” (Jayson, 10/21)
To Stop Mass Shootings, Law Enforcement Should Employ Anti-Terrorism Tactics, Barr Tells FBI
Attorney General William Barr's memo to the FBI focused on utilizing "effective disruption and early engagement tactics that were born of the posture we adopted with respect to terrorist threats." In other news, while some schools are hardening their security, others are looking for a more holistic approach to keeping kids safe.
The Wall Street Journal:
Barr Wants To Adopt Terrorism-Prevention Tactics To Stop Mass Shootings
The same tactics that law-enforcement officials developed to stop terrorists should be adopted to prevent mass shootings, Attorney General William Barr said in a memo released Wednesday directing the FBI to find ways to better identify and thwart such attacks. Authorities should include psychologists, community groups and “intervention teams” when trying to gauge whether someone is gearing up for mass violence, in much the same way the FBI’s terrorism squads seek to identify people as they radicalize, Mr. Barr wrote in the memo to the nation’s federal prosecutors. (Gurman, 10/23)
The New York Times:
After School Shootings, A Push For Openness Over Barricades
Repeated school shootings have yet to force action on gun control in Washington, but safety advocates are trying to build support for another strategy to keep children safe: smart school design. Two bills pending in Congress would provide school districts with more information about safe school design, as well as money to pay for design services. As districts focus more intently on safety, some architects are pushing back against a rush to load up schools with security equipment by promoting community over technology. (Prevost, 10/22)
Additional Power Shutoffs, Evacuations Under Way In Parts Of California Due To Critical Fire Danger Forecast
The second round of blackouts are going into effect and while some might be shorter than the last time, more customers might be affected this weekend when stronger winds are forecast. News on California wildfires looks at the slow recovery efforts in Paradise, as well.
Los Angeles Times:
Large, Fast-Moving Wildfire Explodes In Sonoma County, Prompting Evacuations
A rapidly spreading wildfire driven by strong winds exploded in Sonoma County late Wednesday, prompting evacuation orders for residents east of Geyserville. The Kincade fire is an estimated 7,000 acres and has no containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and local officials. It is being driven by strong north winds and is moving south, a Cal Fire spokeswoman said Wednesday night. It started in a mountainous area near Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, according to preliminary information. (Cosgrove and Lin, 10/24)
Los Angeles Times:
Extreme Or Critical Fire Danger Forecast For Thursday In California
Strong offshore winds and extremely dry conditions will result in widespread critical fire weather conditions throughout California on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Strong surface high pressure in the Great Basin will promote strong northeasterly Santa Ana winds. (Duginski, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Second Round Of Blackouts Begins In California, With More On Horizon
PG&E Corp. on Wednesday began shutting off power to 179,000 customers in 17 California counties, its second major intentional blackout this month meant to head off potential wildfires. The shut-offs began at 2 p.m. local time in the Sierra Nevada foothills and 3 p.m. in some counties north of San Francisco. More were planned for 1 a.m. Thursday in parts of San Mateo County, between San Francisco and San Jose, and Kern County, in the southern part of the state’s Central Valley. (Carlton, 10/24)
Los Angeles Times:
California Braces For More Power Outages As Dangerous Winds Pick Up
More than half a million utility customers could lose power this week as California braces for hot weather, strong winds and the heightened potential for fast-moving wildfires. Southern California Edison said more than 308,000 customers in seven counties — Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Orange, Kern and Santa Barbara — could face blackouts starting Wednesday night and rolling into midday Thursday. (Fry and Cosgrove, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
A Year After Fire Destroyed Paradise, A Gutsy Group Fights To Rebuild
Public schools Supt. Michelle John greeted a gym full of teachers for a kickoff breakfast a day before the start of the 2019-20 school year. She spoke of loss, perseverance and duty. Ms. John expected about a third of the students from last year. Many would be ferried into Paradise by families living outside of town. “It’s been, of course, the toughest summer of my life and we just have to keep going,” she said, her voice wavering. “We have kids coming.” (Ailworth, 10/21)
State Highlights: Colorado Mother Arrested On Murder Charges After Making Up Daughter's 'Rare' Medical Conditions; Lists Of Connecticut Schools Short On Vaccines Grows To 134
Media outlets report on news from Colorado, Connecticut, California, Pennsylvania, Washington, New York, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Massachusetts, Iowa, Utah and Arizona.
The New York Times:
Woman Charged With Murder After Claiming Her Daughter Was Terminally Ill
After the Make-a-Wish Foundation was told that Olivia Gant, who was 6, had a terminal illness, it made one of her dreams come true. In 2017, the girl was transformed into a superhero Bat Princess for a day so she could save other princesses from evil villains. A local CBS station in Denver captured a heartwarming scene as Olivia, dressed in a blue Batman mask, shiny purple cape and custom logo, walked through a cheering crowd holding swords above her head and battled with a volunteer dressed as Ursula, Disney’s sea witch from “The Little Mermaid.” Olivia later sang “Part of Your World” with Ariel. (Rueb and Padilla, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Connecticut Had 134 Schools That Fell Short Of U.S. Measles-Vaccination Rate Guideline
The number of Connecticut schools with vaccination rates that don’t meet federal health guidelines has grown, according to newly released data. There were 134 schools in the state with immunization rates for measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations of kindergartners that dipped below 95% during the 2018-19 school year, up from 102 from the previous year, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Public Health. (De Avila, 10/21)
The New York Times:
Disneyland Visitor With Measles May Have Exposed Hundreds To Infection
Measles, which was declared eliminated from the United States in 2000, has returned with a vengeance this year, with 1,250 individual cases confirmed in 31 states so far in 2019. Though no other measles cases have yet been linked to last week’s visit, places that have a high volume of visitors, like Disneyland, strike a special fear among public health officials. (Hassan, 10/23)
The Associated Press:
Disneyland Visitor Had Measles, May Have Exposed Others
Los Angeles County health officials say a visitor to Disneyland this month may have exposed others to measles. The Department of Public Health says a county resident with a confirmed case of measles visited the theme park on Oct. 16 from 9:15 a.m. to 8:35 p.m. (10/23)
The New York Times:
As Homelessness Surges In California, So Does A Backlash
Insults like “financial parasites” and “bums” have been directed at them, not to mention rocks and pepper spray. Fences, potted plants and other barriers have been erected to keep them off sidewalks. Citizen patrols have been organized, vigilante style, to walk the streets and push them out. California may pride itself on its commitment to tolerance and liberal values, but across the state, record levels of homelessness have spurred a backlash against those who live on the streets. (Fuller, Arango and Keene, 10/21)
Modern Healthcare:
Kaiser Permanente Mental Health Workers Vote To Strike
Nearly 4,000 Kaiser mental health workers in California represented by the National Union of Healthcare Workers voted to strike the week of Nov. 11, the union announced Wednesday. The union described Kaiser's mental health employees as the "proverbial stepchild," citing fragmented care amid an otherwise integrated system, overwhelming caseloads, excessive wait times for appointments and inadequate pay and benefits. (Kacik, 10/23)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
A Brutal Summer For Philly Hospital Workers Is Driving Nurses To Fight For ‘Successorship’
This year, the nurses at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children celebrated a major victory. They had won powerful staffing guidelines in their new union contract, the first in the state with enforceable standards for how many patients one nurse could be required to care for at a time. ... But now, the fate of the contract is in question. As St. Christopher’s is purchased for $50 million by Tower Health and Drexel University as part of a bankruptcy sale, Tower says it will not honor a contract it didn’t negotiate — a standard move for a buyer — and nurses are readying for a fight to get its new owners to do so. (Reyes, 10/23)
Kaiser Health News:
Washington State Law On Behavioral Care Balances Parental Rights, Teens’ Autonomy
When Ben Packard met with the 16-year-old girl a little over a year ago, she was a patient at Seattle Children’s Hospital, where she’d been admitted after trying to kill herself. Her parents were distraught. “They wanted to know what was going on, and why their kid wanted to die,” said Packard, a mental health therapist on the psychiatric unit who worked with her and her family. But Washington is one of many states that carved out exceptions to the rights of parents to know about or consent to certain types of care their minor children receive, including mental health and drug and alcohol treatment as well as reproductive health services such as birth control and abortion. (Andrews, 10/24)
The Associated Press:
NYC, California Sue Postal Service Over Smuggled Cigarettes
California and New York City sued the U.S. Postal Service on Tuesday to stop tens of thousands of cigarette packages from being mailed from foreign countries to U.S. residents, saying the smugglers are engaging in tax evasion while postal workers look the other way. The lawsuit in Brooklyn federal court blames the Postal Service for deliveries from Vietnam, China, Israel and other countries, saying the failure to enforce a federal law aimed at banning cigarette mail deliveries costs California an average of $19 million annually in tax revenues and New York City and state over $21 million each year. (10/22)
The Baltimore Sun:
Number Of Maryland Children Tested Positive For Lead Poisoning Fell 11% In 2018
The number of Maryland children who tested positive for lead poisoning fell 11% in 2018, state health and environmental officials said Wednesday. The number of children with at least 5 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood, the standard benchmark for determining lead poisoning, fell from 2,049 in 2017 to 1,825 last year. But the number of children found with the highest levels of lead contamination was virtually unchanged, at nearly 400 cases. (Dance, 10/23)
North Carolina Health News:
New Hanover Regional Weighs Potential Sale
New Hanover Regional Medical Center serves six counties. At 647 beds, as of the state’s last count, it’s also the largest county-owned hospital in North Carolina. But last month, the county signaled that may soon change. The New Hanover County commissioners, by a vote of 3-2, passed an “intent to sell” resolution at a Sept. 16 meeting. County and hospital officials stressed that the resolution is about exploring a range of options for the medical institution’s future. Those options include remaining a nonprofit in county ownership or affiliating with a larger health care system. But they also haven’t ruled out an outright sale either. (Engel-Smith, 10/23)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Ex-Cuyahoga County Jail Director Indicted On New Charges That Accuse Him Of Making Jail Unsafe During String Of Inmate Deaths
Former Cuyahoga County Jail director Kenneth Mills was charged Wednesday and accused of making the jail unsafe during a period of time when seven inmates died. A Cuyahoga County grand jury handed up an indictment charging Mills with two second-degree misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty. (Ferrise, 10/23)
Boston Globe:
2 Children In Boston Infected With Meningococcal Disease
Two young children in Boston were diagnosed with meningococcal disease, which is infectious and can lead to meningitis, a bacterial infection of the brain and spinal cord, officials announced Wednesday.“ Both cases have been associated with day care centers specializing in serving children who have experienced homelessness, however it is not currently known if the two cases are connected,” Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the Boston Public Health Commission said in a statement. (Lovato, 10/23)
Des Moines Register:
Iowa Hospital Association Executive Fired For Comments On Social Media
An executive of one of Iowa’s most influential medical associations was fired after he criticized Gov. Kim Reynolds for the state's Medicaid “mess” in what he said was a satirical a Facebook post, records obtained by the Des Moines Register this week show. Thomas “Scott” McIntyre's 18-year career with the Iowa Hospital Association ended after his response in March to a coworker’s post that he said also was critical of Reynolds' handling of Medicaid. (Clayworth, 10/23)
WBUR:
A College Specializes In Medicine And Health — And Finds Itself Revived
Many liberal arts colleges in a demographic and financial trap have sought escape by seeking applicants elsewhere — traveling the country, accepting more international students or adjusting their programming or their pitch. But Regis College, based in Weston, has thrived over the past 15 years, in part by becoming more than a college. (Larkin, 10/24)
The Washington Post:
Premarital Exam Demand In Utah Worries Sexual Health Experts
Jennifer Gunter said she nearly fell off her chair when she saw the headline on the University of Utah’s medical center website. Getting ready for your wedding night with a premarital exam. Gunter, an OB/GYN and the author of “The Vagina Bible,” says she had never heard of a premarital exam. And, she said, some of the medical advice it seemed to offer was concerning. (Iati, 10/23)
Arizona Republic:
Banner Health CEO Peter Fine Tops List Of Highest Paid Health Executive
A debate over hiking the salary of Phoenix-based Valleywise Health CEO Steve Purves raises the question of what a nonprofit Arizona health system leader is paid these days. Generally, it's a lot. Leading the earnings for executives leading nonprofit health systems in Arizona is Peter Fine, the CEO of Phoenix-based Banner Health. Fine's most recent salary data available, listed on Schedule J of the company's IRS Form 990, shows he earned a total of $25.5 million in gross pay in 2017. That's a significant leap from his prior year earnings of $8.7 million.The increase was driven by a one-time executive retirement plan payment of $17 million, Banner officials said. (Innes, 10/23)
Health News Florida:
A Drug Treatment For Humans Is Working To Detox Red Tide-Affected Turtles
Toxic blooms of red tide are the scourge of Southwest Florida’s sea turtles, who often find themselves stranded onshore or killed after ingesting too many of their deadly brevitoxins. But researchers and wildlife veterinarians around the state are finding that what treats toxicity in humans – namely, a treatment used for drug overdoses – also works on the four-legged flippers. (Fox, 10/23)
Excited Pharma Execs Eye Ingredient As A Hero Of Sorts But Patients Worry About Potent Side Effect: Financial Toxicity
A weekly round-up of stories related to pharmaceutical development and pricing.
Stat:
Before Signing Up For Drug Trial, She Wants To Know: Can I Afford It?
It was an alluring pitch. Patidegib was chemically similar to Erivedge but supposedly safer: By rubbing the stuff on to skin, the thinking went, you could avoid the taste loss, hair loss, and muscle cramps that came when you swallowed it — reactions that kept some from taking the pills. ...To scientists, it’s still an exuberant story of discovery against the odds. To patients like [Kaylene] Sheran, it’s a story tempered with worry: Every side effect, it seems, has been prepared for except financial toxicity. (Boodman, 10/23)
Stat:
A Toxic Weed Fuels A Cancer-Drug Gold Rush — And A Quandary
It all began with a hypothesis: That the biology behind Gorlin might hold the secret to other cancers. After tracing this rare disorder to a mutation in one of the hedgehog genes, which help shape bodies during development, researchers began to look for the same clue elsewhere. They found it in the tumors of patients who didn’t have the syndrome but who grew the same sorts of cancers: A molecular lock was missing, allowing hedgehog proteins to proliferate unchecked. In many other cancers, the signs they found were subtler. There were traces of hedgehog proteins but no telltale mutations, a whiff of smoke but no gun. Still, smoke was smoke, and the news wafted from conference to conference, lab to lab. (Boodman, 10/24)
Stat:
How Joe Grogan Upended Trump’s Drug Pricing Agenda
As the Marine Band warmed up and White House aides scurried to set up chairs in a sun-soaked Rose Garden for perhaps the most consequential health care address of the Trump presidency, a brazen mid-level budget aide was battling to jettison the entire event. President Trump was set to take the stage in barely an hour to unveil a “blueprint” to lower prescription drug prices. But on that afternoon in May 2018, Joe Grogan refused to sign off on either the remarks or the policy rollout. (Facher, 10/22)
CNBC:
Pelosi's Drug Pricing Bill Passes Through Committees To House Floor For Vote
The House Ways and Means Committee late Tuesday approved Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s drug pricing bill, sending the legislation to the full House floor for a vote expected before the end of this month. The legislation, which passed three committees along partisan lines, has a high chance of approval in the House, where Democrats control the chamber with 234 seats versus 197 held by Republicans. The Education and Labor Committee and the Energy and Commerce Committee made few changes to the bill last week, despite Republican members expressing concerns that the legislation was rushed and dead on arrival in the Senate. (Lovelace, 10/22)
The Hill:
Drug Companies Spend Millions On Lobbying As Congress Tries To Rein In High Drug Prices
Prescription drug companies and trade groups shelled out millions of dollars to lobby Congress as it considered legislation aimed at reining in skyrocketing drug prices, according to new lobbying disclosure reports. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) — the trade group representing branded drug companies — spent $6.2 million on lobbying in the third quarter of 2019, which ran from July through the end of September. (Hellmann, 10/22)
Politico Pro:
Generic Drug Industry Pushing For Exclusion From House Drug Plan
The Association for Accessible Medicines wants generic medicines excluded from new Medicare rebates the bill mandates if companies raise their prices above the rate of inflation, the trade group's leader Chip Davis said during a press briefing today. The Senate Finance Committee's drug pricing package, S. 2543 (116), excluded generics from a similar provision. (Karlin-Smith, 10/23)
Stat:
More New Medicines Had Publicly Supported Research Than You Might Think
As debate grows over the role that taxpayer dollars play in drug discovery, an analysis finds one in four new medicines approved by regulators over the past decade benefited from publicly supported late-stage research or spinoff companies that were created by public sector research institutions. Moreover, drugs that were approved following major public financing were more likely to have won speedier approvals by the Food and Drug Administration. These medicines were also more likely to be so-called first-in-class treatments, suggesting they offered novel approaches to therapeutic care and therefore were potentially more clinically important. (Silverman, 10/23)
The Wall Street Journal:
Medicare Funding Weighs On Eli Lilly’s Revenue
Eli Lilly Co. posted lower-than-expected revenue as the pharmaceutical company provided more funding for Medicare participants according to a change in federal requirements this year. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue of $5.48 billion, up 3.2% from a year earlier but below the $5.5 billion analysts polled by FactSet had expected. Lilly said an 8% volume increase drove revenue. (Sebastian and Loftus, 10/23)
Reuters:
Sales Of Eli Lilly Diabetes Drug Trulicity Fall Short, Shares Drop
Eli Lilly and Co third-quarter sales missed Wall Street estimates on Wednesday as rebates limited revenue from its top-selling diabetes drug Trulicity, and its shares fell about 4%. The Indianapolis-based drugmaker has been banking on newer drugs such as Trulicity and psoriasis therapy Taltz as it faces competition from cheap generic versions of erectile dysfunction treatment Cialis and other older medicines. (10/23)
Modern Healthcare:
Generic-Drug Price-Fixing Targeted In Humana Lawsuit
Humana is suing a slew of pharmaceutical companies for allegedly fixing the prices of widely used generic drugs to boost their profits at the expense of insurers. The Louisville, Ky.-based health insurer alleged in the lawsuit that the drug companies violated antitrust laws by conspiring to obstruct competition among generic manufacturers that would normally lead to reduced prices for those drugs. (Livingston, 10/21)
The Wall Street Journal:
Novartis Lauds Launch Of World’s Most Expensive Drug
Novartis reported a strong launch for its new gene therapy Zolgensma—the world’s most expensive drug—overcoming concerns about whether insurers would cover the treatment and a data-manipulation scandal at the unit that makes it. Zolgensma, which costs $2.1 million per patient, brought in $160 million in the three months to Sept. 30, its first full quarter of sales. That was well above analyst expectations of around $98 million. (Roland and Martuscelli, 10/22)
Reuters:
Novartis Data Suggest Payers Getting Breaks On Gene Therapy Zolgensma
Novartis sales data on Tuesday suggested the Swiss drugmaker is reaping less than the $2.1 million U.S. list price for its gene therapy Zolgensma, as insurers may be getting breaks on the world's most-expensive one-time treatment. The spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) treatment, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May, has reaped $175 million in revenue this year, including $160 million in the third quarter. (10/22)
Stat:
'A Game-Changer': How Vertex Delivered On Cystic Fibrosis
On Monday, Vertex (VRTX) Pharmaceuticals secured approval of a new cystic fibrosis drug. Margot Cleveland bought steaks. She was in the mood to celebrate. Cleveland’s son, 10, was born with cystic fibrosis. He recently started taking an older Vertex medicine, but hopes to switch soon to the newly approved drug, called Trikafta. Life with cystic fibrosis was about to get a lot less stressful. (Feuerstein and Herper, 10/23)
Stat:
Sean Parker, Billionaire And Philanthropist, Gets An Immunotherapy Company Off The Ground
Silicon Valley billionaire Sean Parker, founder of Napster and an early investor in Facebook (FB), has more recently recast himself as a scientifically minded philanthropist, spending much of his vast fortune to fund academic scientists working on new treatments that harness the immune system to attack cancer. Now, Parker is taking on a new role: creating biotech companies. His Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy played a key role in the creation of ArsenalBio, a new biotech startup debuting Thursday that aims to use CRISPR genome editing tools, synthetic biology, and other technologies to engineer immune cell therapies that can better find and kill cancer cells. (Feuerstein, 10/17)
Stat:
NIH And Gates Foundation Launch Effort To Bring Genetic Cures For HIV, Sickle Cell Disease To World’s Poor
The National Institutes of Health and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will together invest at least $200 million over the next four years to develop gene-based cures for sickle cell disease and HIV with an attribute even rarer in the world of genetic medicine than efficacy, the groups announced on Wednesday: The cures, they vowed, will be affordable and available in the resource-poor countries hit hardest by the two diseases, particularly in Africa. The effort reflects growing concerns that scientific advances in genetic medicine, both traditional gene therapies and genome-editing approaches such as CRISPR, are and will continue to be prohibitively expensive and therefore beyond the reach of the vast majority of patients. (Begley, 10/23)
The Washington Post:
Throwing Old Prescription Drugs Into The Trash Isn’t Safe Or Ecological. There Are Better Options.
Do you have expired or unused prescription medicine at home? Get rid of it on Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The nationwide event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies nationwide, helps people dispose of drugs safely. (Blakemore, 10/22)
Reuters:
Canadian Election Clears Path For Universal Drug Plan
Canada's Liberal government is more likely to pass a universal prescription drug plan after losing its majority in Monday's election, setting the stage for what would be the biggest shakeup of the country's public healthcare system since it was created in the 1960s. The Liberals won the most seats in the election but fell short of a majority, which means Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will need the support of rivals like the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) to govern. Both the Liberals and NDP have promised a new national drug plan. (10/22)
Perspectives: We're At A Crossroads For Medical Innovation And Pelosi's Drug Bill Directs Country Down Wrong Path
Read recent commentaries about drug-cost issues.
Stat:
Pelosi's Bill To Cut Drug Costs Puts Medical Innovation At Risk
The future of medical innovation in America is at a crossroads.Biopharmaceutical science is accelerating at a record pace, leading to new discoveries that are radically reshaping our ability to fight disease. At the same time, politicians in Washington, D.C., are considering legislation to lower drug costs this week that threatens this progress and would put us on a path to government-run health care. (Stephen J. Ublo, 10/17)
Los Angeles Times:
Big Pharma Pushes Back As Pelosi Tries To Cut Drug Prices
A measure being pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) is challenging the Washington assumption that bringing down drug prices is an impossible task — and its approach has been validated by nonpartisan legislative analysts. The bill is H.R. 3, which was advanced Thursday by two House committees on party line votes. The bill would require Medicare authorities to negotiate lower drug prices directly with manufacturers, using a benchmark based on prices for the target drugs in six developed countries, which generally have lower prices than the United States. (Michael Hiltzik, 10/18)
Time:
Americans Deserve Better Than Speaker Pelosi's New Drug Plan
Matt Hiznay was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. He was a non-smoker and just 24 years old.Unfortunately for Matt, the cancer was an aggressive form caused by a gene mutation. Thankfully, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved a new chemotherapy drug on the day he was diagnosed. (Scott Walker, 10/22)
The Washington Examiner:
Sens. Grassley And Cramer: How Congress Can Fix High Drug Prices
Washington is consumed with wall-to-wall coverage of impeachment, Ukraine, and transcripts. Every question we receive from the D.C. press corps is about that. But do you know who isn’t obsessed with this? Our constituents. Every day, we hear from people across North Dakota and Iowa. Most of them are not talking to us about impeachment. They are coming to us because they worry about being able to afford the medications they need to live. They face heartbreaking calculations, trying to figure out if they can pick up their prescriptions and still afford to put food on the table or pay for their housing. (Sens. Chuck Grassley and Kevin Cramer, 10/21)
Fox News:
Pelosi’s Drug Pricing Plan Doesn’t Add Up – Past Health Care Cost Estimates Wildly Inaccurate
The headlines were bold, trumpeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s new legislation to lower drug prices, H.R. 3. Many mainstream media outlets said the drug plan would save Medicare $345 billion. Wow. However, each breathless story included the phrase “according to the Congressional Budget Office.” Well, that’s a horse of a different color. (Jason Chaffetz, 10/23)
Stat:
International Pricing Index 'Accomplishes Nothing It Sets Out To Do'
Even with all of the political chatter in Washington, D.C., talk about controlling prescription drug prices is still rising above the din. Of all the proposals being batted around, one that bases prices on an international average of prices in mostly European countries has bipartisan support. This strategy, known as the international pricing index, is particularly worrisome. (Susan Peschin and Duane Schulthess, 10/21)
Viewpoints: Pros And Cons Of Biogen's Decision To Reevaluate Alzheimer's Drug; Isn't It Really Time To Criminally Prosecute Companies Behind Opioid Epidemic?
Editorial writers express views on these health issues and others.
Stat:
Aducanumab News Could 'Open The Floodgates' For Alzheimer's Drugs
One of the many things I’ve learned during four decades of doing research on Alzheimer’s disease is that the work always brings surprises. Biogen’s announcement on Tuesday about its experimental Alzheimer’s drug, aducanumab, was a big one. ...Not long after Biogen’s decision to stop the trials, I wrote in Nature Reviews Neurology that when Biogen had a chance to look more closely at the data, it would likely observe some participants who benefited from aducanumab. At the time, I didn’t think the later analyses would be as good as what I heard Tuesday morning, which is that one of the two trials fully achieved its primary and secondary endpoints. (Dennis J. Selko, 10/23)
The Washington Post:
Beware Biogen’s Alzheimer’s Drug Resurrection
Biogen’s rescue mission is in part a different spin on the story; the company says its new data means that one of its trials should never have been labeled a failure in the first place. The attempt to put a positive spin on the second badly failed trial is the same sort of cherry-picking that gets drugmakers in trouble. The world badly needs an Alzheimer’s drug, and the company’s engagement with the FDA may mean the agency is inclined to be open-minded. Biogen still has an uphill battle to prove that it actually has one. (Max Nisen, 10/22)
The Wall Street Journal:
An Alzheimer’s Drug Surprise
Despite many promising leads, more than 120 drug treatments for Alzheimer’s disease have failed. But Cambridge-based biotech company Biogen revived hope on Tuesday with its announcement that it would seek Food and Drug Administration approval for a drug it abandoned earlier this year. Biogen’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab targets beta-amyloid proteins that form plaque in the brain, which many scientists believe contributes to the debilitating disease. Investors and doctors considered Biogen’s drug the best hope in years for patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s, and the FDA in 2016 granted it fast-track designation for approval. But Biogen in March abruptly suspended its drug trials after a “futility analysis” based on data from December indicated patients were unlikely to show meaningful improvement. That judgment may have been premature. (10/23)
The New York Times:
Making Drug Companies Pay For The Opioid Epidemic
Emily Walden’s son T.J. was 11 when he was first prescribed painkillers after breaking his arm. One prescription led to another, and by the time he was 18 he had become addicted to OxyContin. In an interview with The Courier-Journal of Louisville, Ky., Ms. Walden recalls him saying, “Mom, I don’t want to die from this.” In 2012, he did, at the age of 21. (Spencer Bokat-Lindell, 10/22)
The Hill:
Our Nation's Deadly Disregard For Sexual Health
Our failure to prioritize sexual health in the United States is making people sick, and for some of us it will be deadly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new data showing that STDs have reached record highs, after five straight years of increases. Most STDs can be treated, and many are curable, but if they go undetected, they can have life-changing and life-threatening consequences, including cancer, infertility, ectopic pregnancy, and increased risk for HIV. Thousands of Americans die every year as a result of STDs, even though every single one could be prevented. (David C. Harvey, 10/22)
USA Today:
'Medicare For All' Would Make Health Care Cheaper, Simpler And Better
With costs rising painfully, insurance companies denying care and nearly 30 million people still uninsured, America desperately needs an honest health policy discussion. That’s why it has been so disappointing over the past several weeks to watch multiple candidates parrot right-wing attacks on "Medicare for All," like claiming that it will greatly increase spending on health care or ringing alarms about raising taxes on the middle class. The truth is the opposite: Medicare for All would sharply reduce overall spending on health care. (Donald M. Berwick, 10/22)
The Hill:
Why Elizabeth Warren Won't Talk About The Cost Of 'Medicare For All' l
A great divide has appeared in the Democratic presidential primary between traditional candidates and populists who have latched onto proposals that sound great — at least to anyone who doesn’t do the math. The current frontrunner, Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), is among the candidates trading on the proposed policy of “Medicare for All” plan. Make no mistake: Medicare for All makes for a great soundbite but probably would never be approved even by a Democratic House, let alone a Republican Senate. (David Grazzo, 10/21)
The Hill:
We Should Scrap Medicare Site Neutrality
This past week the U.S. District Court in D.C. refused to modify its September decision that found CMS’ 2019 expansion of its Medicare site neutral payment policy illegal. Instead of appealing the decision, CMS should rethink how the Medicare program can become a prudent purchaser of health-care services. The Medicare site-neutral payments were based on a 2012 MedPAC recommendation that CMS made payments the same between higher paid hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs) and lesser-paid freestanding physician offices. (David Introcaso, 10/23)
The New York Times:
My Day As An Abortion Care Provider
I became an obstetrician-gynecologist 20 years ago because I wanted to be a source of compassion and expertise for patients and their families as they navigate a wide range of reproductive experiences, including when they seek abortion care. I wanted to be someone my patients could turn to when others might abandon or judge them. (Lisa H. Harris, 10/22)
Los Angeles Times:
California's Battle With Trump Over Contraception Isn't Just About Contraception
California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra’s many lawsuits against the Trump administration are policy fights, at the simplest level — legal battles by a blue state to impede a Republican president’s deregulatory and socially conservative agenda.But a more interesting subtext is the work by California and its allies to limit the power of the federal government, and in particular the executive branch of the federal government. (John Healey, 10/22)