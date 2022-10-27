- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 3
Montana Backs Away From Innovative Hospital Payment Model. Other States Are Watching.
Montana has been a national model for how employers could gain control and transparency over medical bills. Upcoming changes to its model have health care price experts wondering whether the state is making improvements or losing focus. (Katheryn Houghton, )
Employers Are Concerned About Covering Workers’ Mental Health Needs, Survey Finds
Nearly half of large employers report that increasing numbers of their workers were using mental health services, according to a KFF annual employer survey. Yet almost a third of those employers said their health plan’s network didn’t have enough behavioral health care providers for employees to have timely access to the care they need. (Michelle Andrews, )
Readers and Tweeters Take Positions on Sleep Apnea Treatment
KHN gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. ( )
Summaries Of The News:
People Tend To Die Earlier In Conservative States: Study
The Hill and USA Today cover a new 50-state study that shed surprising light on how American political choices impact health: In states with more conservative policies, people die younger. Data also show that changing state policies to fully liberal could have saved over 171,000 lives in 2019.
The Hill:
Americans Die Younger In States With Conservative Policies: Study
Americans die younger in states with more conservative policies, while states with more liberal policies are associated with lower mortality rates, according to a new study published Wednesday in the scientific journal PLOS One. Researchers analyzed mortality rates for all causes of death in all 50 states from 1999 to 2019 among adults aged 25 to 64. They compared that to state data on policy measures such as gun safety, labor, marijuana policy, economic taxes and tobacco taxes. (Dress, 10/26)
USA Today:
More Americans Die Younger In States With Conservative Policies, Study Finds
The analysis revealed changing state policies to fully liberal could have saved more than 171,000 lives in 2019, while changing them to fully conservative may have cost over 217,000 lives. (Rodriguez, 10/26)
FDA Puts Off Decision On OTC Birth Control Pill
A decision on allowing prescription birth control pill Opill to be available over the counter has been pushed back, reports say. A Food and Drug Administration spokesperson told Axios the delay doesn't reflect on any decision it may make. "Period pills" and abortion issues across the country are also in the news.
FiercePharma:
OTC Birth Control Pill Delayed As FDA Postpones Expert Meeting For Perrigo Drug
The FDA has pushed back a decision date on a proposed over-the-counter switch of Perrigo’s prescription birth control drug Opill by 90 days, Perrigo said Wednesday. Perrigo had previously expected an approval in the first half of 2023, but the exact original FDA action date was never disclosed. Perrigo’s HRA Pharma applied for the Rx-to-OTC switch on July 11, and such reviews typically take 10 months. In addition to its decision delay, the FDA also postponed a planned joint meeting by its Nonprescription Drugs Advisory Committee and the Obstetrics, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee to discuss Perrigo’s application. The conference was previously scheduled for Nov. 18. No new date has been set, Perrigo said. (Liu, 10/26)
Axios:
FDA Postpones Meeting To Review Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pills
"Protection of women’s health is of high importance to FDA," an FDA spokesperson told Axios. "The postponement does not indicate or affect any decision regarding the application," the spokesperson said, and added that the agency "remains committed to a timely review of this application." (Gonzalez, 10/26)
Also —
Scientific American:
These Drugs Could Restore A Period Before Pregnancy Is Confirmed
Imagine this situation: A woman misses her period and worries she might be pregnant. She doesn’t want to be, so she schedules an appointment with a health care provider and tells them she wishes to get her period back. The provider prescribes her a course of “period pills.” She gets her period again, and that’s the end of it. Such a scenario is not purely hypothetical. Period pills are the same ones used in medication abortion—misoprostol alone or in combination with mifepristone—which could imply that menstrual regulation is just another name for early abortion. But the drugs might not be considered abortion medication because the patient never learns whether they were pregnant in the first place. (Lenharo, 10/26)
In abortion news from Pennsylvania, New Mexico, and Texas —
AP:
Abortion Providers Challenge Medicaid Ban In Pennsylvania
Abortion providers across Pennsylvania urged the state’s highest court on Wednesday to overturn a longtime ban on Medicaid funding for the procedure. Planned Parenthood and other providers say the 1982 law violates the state’s Equal Rights Amendment by treating women’s health care needs differently than those of men. (Dale, 10/26)
Reuters:
New Frontline Of U.S. Abortion Battles Emerges In New Mexico
The new frontline of the U.S. abortion battle is on the remote plains of New Mexico, where two conservative towns are set to outlaw the medical procedure despite it remaining legal in the state after Roe v. Wade was struck down. The towns of Clovis and Hobbs do not even have abortion clinics but are strategic, activists and clinicians say, because they are near the border with Texas, to the east. Texas was one of the first states to impose a near-total ban on abortion and providers could face up to life in prison there. (Brooks, 10/26)
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Supreme Court To Rule In Defamation Case Against Anti-Abortion Activist
The Texas Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday over whether a defamation case brought by several abortion funds against prominent anti-abortion activist Mark Lee Dickson should be dismissed. (Nguyen, 10/26)
Majority Of Hospitalized Monkeypox Patients Also Had HIV
A report in The New York Times says "nearly all" those hospitalized for monkeypox had weakened immune systems due to HIV. Monkeypox deaths in the U.S., meanwhile, have hit 10. Separately, RSV cases are rising across the country, straining some hospitals.
The New York Times:
Most Hospitalized Monkeypox Patients In The U.S. Were H.I.V.-Positive
Nearly all Americans hospitalized for monkeypox infection had weakened immune systems, most often because of H.I.V. infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday. Of 57 hospitalized patients described in the report, 82 percent had H.I.V. More than two-thirds of the patients were Black and nearly one-quarter were homeless, reflecting racial and economic inequities seen in the outbreak overall. (Mandavilli, 10/26)
The Washington Post:
Monkeypox Deaths In U.S. Hit 10; Danger Highest With Untreated HIV
Monkeypox is causing devastating outcomes for people with severely weakened immune systems, even as new cases continue to decline in the United States, according to a federal report released Wednesday. At least 10 people hospitalized with monkeypox have died. More than 28,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported since the U.S. outbreak began in May. While the vast majority recover within weeks, some patients with untreated HIV experienced especially dire consequences, such as losing function of their brain or spinal cord, eyes and lungs despite being given antiviral medication. (Sun and Nirappil, 10/26)
On RSV —
ABC News:
Some US Hospitals Report Beds Are Full Among Increase In Respiratory Infections In Children
Some hospitals across the United States say their beds are full as cases of respiratory viruses continue to increase among children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infections due to respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, have spiked by 69% over the last four weeks from 4,667 to 7,917 and are appearing earlier than usual. (Kekatos, 10/27)
The Hill:
What To Know About RSV Symptoms And Transmission
Adults with RSV typically have symptoms of the common cold, but babies, young children and older adults who are infected with the virus can develop more serious illnesses like pneumonia. ... RSV is primarily transmitted through contact with bodily fluids, and less commonly through the air or skin to skin contact. (Hou, 10/26)
CNN:
The RSV Surge Didn't Come Out Of Nowhere, But Gaps In Data Made It Tougher To Predict
Public health experts expected a break from typical seasonal trends amid a pandemic that has disrupted “normal” in so many ways. Some outcomes were bound to be unpredictable. But one thing that could help public health officials better prepare for and respond to these unusual surges is more complete and real-time disease surveillance that more acutely tracks trends in transmission and other key data points. It’s especially critical now, as the country faces what’s expected to be an especially rough winter when virus trends have shifted. (McPhillips and Howard, 10/27)
On Ebola —
The Boston Globe:
Moderna Nears US Deal To Develop Shots For Ebola, Other Biological Threats
Moderna declined to comment on the pending contract, and financial terms were not available. The company “continues to explore potential Ebola vaccines, based on earlier research conducted with academic partners,” a spokesperson said in an email. Moderna has said earlier that it’s committed to advancing clinical studies of 15 vaccine programs targeting emerging or neglected infectious diseases by 2025. (Muller and Griffin, 10/26)
'Immune Imprinting': How It Affects Booster Shots — And Spoiled The Party
As Fortune explains, immune imprinting is a phenomenon in which an initial exposure to a virus — such as the original strain of covid, by infection or vaccination — limits a person’s future immune response against variants. In 2021, Australian scientists warned that repeatedly updating vaccines “might not be fully effective” because of it. Even so, health experts stress that the booster drastically reduces your risk of dying from covid.
Fortune:
High Hopes Were Riding On The New Omicron Boosters This Autumn. But They May Not Work Any Better Than The Original
Both papers cite “immune imprinting” as a potential reason for the new booster’s inability to outperform the original vaccine. It’s a phenomenon in which an initial exposure to a virus—say, the original strain of COVID, by infection or vaccination—limits a person’s future immune response against new variants. ... Immune imprinting “may pose a greater challenge than currently appreciated for inducing robust immunity” to COVID variants, the Harvard-affiliated authors wrote in their new paper. The authors of the other paper expressed the same concern, but cautioned that a second dose of the new booster may lead to a better antibody response. (Prater, 10/26)
CNN:
Updated Covid-19 Boosters Offer Protection, But New Studies Suggest They Don't Offer An Edge Against Omicron
When the US Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorizations for new bivalent Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna at the end of August, it did so on the basis of studies in mice and previous human trials with a different two-strain booster formulation. Little was known about the how protective the shots might be in people; full data from clinical trials testing the BA.4 and BA.5 bivalent vaccines in humans hasn’t yet been made public. But modeling data suggested that getting the boosters out in September could save tens of thousands of lives if the country had another winter surge, so the FDA authorized the shots, ahead of results from clinical trials, in order to get them to the public more quickly. (Goodman, 10/26)
Boston.com:
Dr. Ashish Jha: If You're Boosted, COVID Almost Definitely Won't Kill You. That's The Good News
Are you vaccinated and boosted? Your risk of dying from COVID-19 is “close to zero,” according to a top White House official — but studies show the newest booster may not be as effective as advertised. Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House COVID task force, said the U.S. has come a long way since the early days of the pandemic when thousands of people were dying daily from the virus. (McCourt, 10/26)
More on the spread of covid —
The Boston Globe:
Meet The COVID-19 Variants That Experts Say Could Fuel A Surge This Winter
“It is this constant evolutionary arms race we’re having with this virus,” Jonathan Abraham, an assistant professor of microbiology at Harvard Medical School, told The Washington Post last week. Two particular strains have received an increased amount of attention recently, BQ.1 and XBB. (Finucane, 10/26)
The Washington Post:
Still Afraid Of Covid: The People Who Are Still Isolating And Masking
[Many] Americans are still going very far out of their way to avoid the virus. They don’t dine indoors at restaurants. They continue to practice social distancing. They wear highly protective masks if they must visit a doctor or stop at a pharmacy. Some are home-schooling their kids. Others are refusing to return to the office. They populate the dozens of social media groups whose members identify as “Still COVIDing.” Many of them would like the unmasked masses to know that this isn’t easy and that it’s only gotten harder. (McCarthy, 10/26)
Wired:
Where Did Omicron Come From? Maybe Its First Host Was Mice
It's one of the perplexing mysteries of the Covid pandemic: Where did Omicron emerge from, almost one year ago? The fast-moving, extremely contagious variant arrived just after Thanksgiving 2021, bristling with weird mutations. When scientists untangled the array, they found that Omicron wasn’t related to Delta or Alpha, the two waves that preceded it. Instead, its divergence from its closest common ancestor dated back more than a year, to the first few months of the pandemic—practically a geologic era in viral-replication time. (McKenna, 10/27)
Bloomberg:
Covid-19 Forced Architects To Rethink Hospital Designs
UC Health is constructing an emergency department that can be easily switched to “pandemic mode,” which includes a separate entrance, triage space and treatment area for patients that may have respiratory illness. The hospital is also building a so-called alternate-care site, a separate area that can accommodate even more patients in the event of a pandemic or mass emergency. When it’s not being used for emergencies, the area can be used for other purposes, including as a public event space. Construction is expected to be completed by 2024. (Rutherford, 10/27)
News Media Slammed For Ableist Headlines After Fetterman-Oz Debate
Some news outlets said the Pennsylvania Democrat "struggled" and gave a "painful" performance. Disability advocates and neurologists point out that even though Lt. Gov. John Fetterman "may not be good at delivering a speech” right now, it is not indicative of his intelligence or his ability to serve.
Stat:
For Experts On Stroke, Fetterman-Oz Debate Is A Teachable Moment
At a Senate debate Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, at times stumbled over his words, jumbled his answers, and noticeably paused. In the political press, Fetterman’s performance was met with headlines about his “painful debate” and “struggles.” (Joseph, 10/26)
The Hill:
Fetterman Stroke Sparks Debate Over What’s Seen As A Disability
Advocates for people with disabilities have watched the debate over Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman’s (D) with interest, and say that regardless of his health, it raises questions about how people view those with disabilities. “I think that most of us … conjure up an image of what it is to be disabled and oftentimes that is some sort of physical mobility disability,” said Emily Blum, executive director of Disability Lead. “That’s an image that a lot of us are very comfortable with because it’s visible.” (Budryk and Daniels, 10/26)
In other election news —
AP:
Herschel Walker Faces Abortion Allegation From 2nd Accuser
A woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion — an accusation that came just weeks after a former girlfriend said he did the same for her in 2009. Walker dismissed the newest allegation as “foolishness” and “a lie,” similar to his vehement denials earlier this month of the abortion alleged to have happened 13 years ago. ... "I also did not kill JFK,” Walker said in a statement later Wednesday. (Barrow and Dazio, 10/27)
NPR:
Republicans Recast Drug Debate As Issue Of Crime And Borders
On a recent evening, Ryan Hampton stood in front of a crowd of people in Spokane, Wash., urging them to see drugs and addiction as a key issue in the midterm elections. "We see these overdose numbers hitting new historic highs," Hampton said, referring to the 107,622 Americans who died after using illicit drugs last year. (Mann, 10/27)
Stat:
Republican Ideas To Reform Medicare Could Rile Health Care Industry
Democrats are suddenly blasting Republicans on the campaign trail over a surprising new topic: their plans to reform Medicare. (Cohrs, 10/27)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Froedtert Sues Michels Campaign Over Use Of The Hospital's Logo In Ads
A Wisconsin health system is suing Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels alleging his campaign refused to stop using the system's logo in campaign ads without consent, potentially jeopardizing the system's status as a tax-exempt organization. (Beck and Hess, 10/26)
Menthol Vapes Don't Help People Quit Smoking, FDA Says
The FDA said Logic Technology Development had not shown its menthol products were more likely than non-flavored ones to help people quit smoking, and also said the products risked enticing young people. An epilepsy treatment, OptumRx, and more are in the news.
USA Today:
FDA Rejects Menthol Flavored E-Cigarettes In Latest Vaping Knock-Down, Cites Harm To Youth
The FDA said Logic Technology Development didn't show its menthol products are more likely than non-flavored products to help people quit or reduce smoking. Combined with the risk of enticing youth vapers who like menthol vapes, the agency rejected the company's marketing of Logic Pro and Logic Power menthol e-liquid packages. (Alltucker, 10/26)
In other pharmaceutical news —
The New York Times:
Gene Treatment For Rare Epilepsy Causes Brain Side Effect In 2 Children
Weeks after Valeria Schenkel took an experimental drug named after her, the daily seizures that had afflicted her from birth became less frequent. But the drug caused fluid to build up in her brain, and a year later, she died at age 3. The drug was given to only one other child, and she experienced the same side effect and nearly died last year. (Hayden, 10/26)
Fierce Healthcare:
Health Tech Startup Ixlayer Partners With CVS Health On Home Tests
Initial home sample collection kits will target vitamin D, Lyme disease, sexually transmitted infections and thyroid function with a plan to expand early next year, executives told Fierce Healthcare. In addition to the kits, users will have access to a platform that transmits test results and resources for understanding them. (Gliadkovskaya, 10/26)
Columbus Dispatch:
OptumRx To Pay Ohio $15 Million To Settle Suit. The PBM Denies Such
"We have not reached a final agreement with the Ohio Attorney General. We continue to dispute his allegations and are honored to have delivered access to more affordable prescription medications for the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation and Ohio taxpayers,” said Andrew Krejci, spokesperson for the company. (Wu, 10/26)
CNBC:
How Organ Donation Works In The United States
There are more than 100,000 people in the United States waiting for an organ transplant, according to the United Network for Organ Sharing, known as UNOS. (Morabito, 10/26)
Job-Based Premiums Stay Flat For 2022, But Increases Expected Ahead
Also in the news on health insurance: rates in Colorado and Montana, Medicaid remote patient care, uninsured kids, and more.
CNN:
Health Insurance Premiums At Work Didn't Rise In 2022 Amid Soaring Inflation, But The Good Times Won't Last
Even though the price of gas, groceries and other essentials shot up in 2022, health care premiums for employer-sponsored coverage remained essentially flat, according to a survey released Thursday. Job-based policies for families cost an average of roughly $22,500 in 2022, with workers contributing an average of about $6,100, the Kaiser Family Foundation Employer Health Benefit Survey found. That is basically the same as last year. (Luhby, 10/27)
Axios:
Premiums Stayed Stable In 2022, But Next Year Expect Increases
It cost an average of $22,463 to cover a family through employer-sponsored health insurance in 2022, according to an annual benefits survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation that found premiums remained relatively flat year-to-year while wages and inflation surged. (Dreher, 10/27)
More on health insurance coverage and rates —
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Health Insurance Rates Will Increase For Many In 2023
Prices for people who buy health insurance on their own are set to increase next year in Colorado — but not quite by as much as initially proposed. (Ingold, 10/26)
KHN:
Montana Backs Away From Innovative Hospital Payment Model. Other States Are Watching.
Montana is signaling it might step away from an innovative way of setting the prices its public employee health plan pays hospitals for services, an approach that has saved the state millions of dollars and become a model for health plans nationwide. The plan gained national renown among employers and health care price reform advocates when, in 2016, it established maximum amounts the health plan would pay for all inpatient and outpatient services. Those amounts were pegged to Medicare reimbursement rates. The adoption of that model, known as reference-based pricing, has saved the state tens of millions of dollars. Taxpayers help fund the medical plan, which insures public employees and their families, for a total of about 28,800 people. (Houghton, 10/27)
Houston Chronicle:
HHS Secretary Becerra Touts Rise In ACA Coverage Among Black, Latino Populations In Houston Visit
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday visited Houston to shed light on a recent rise in Affordable Care Act insurance coverage in the Black and Latino population nationwide, and to encourage Texans to find a health plan when open enrollment starts Nov. 1. (Gill, 10/26)
On Medicaid and Medicare —
Politico:
Why Medicaid Is Blocking Patient Home Monitoring
Many state Medicaid offices are stymieing the use of remote patient care, refusing coverage for low-income residents who suffer from chronic diseases at higher rates than Americans with private insurance, POLITICO’s Ruth Reader reports. Even as successive administrations have touted remote patient monitoring programs as a key to improving Americans’ health and reducing unnecessary government spending, many states have declined to pay for them. (Mahr, Payne, Banco and Leonard, 10/26)
Bloomberg:
Some States Push To Limit Health Coverage For Poor Children
About 4 million children in the US have no health insurance. That’s about 5% of Americans 18 and younger. The number of uninsured kids declined for years, until it began edging up at the end of the 2010s. New research blames that reversal on state policies that made it harder to get safety-net coverage. That’s likely to have useful lessons for the year ahead. ... The debate over who should be permitted to get Medicaid, the safety-net insurance for low-income families, has largely been on hold since the Covid-19 pandemic. (Tozzi, 10/26)
Fierce Healthcare:
CMS To Restrict Medicare Advantage TV Ads Amid High Complaints
Starting next year, insurers will not be able to air any television ads for Medicare Advantage (MA) plans before getting approval from federal regulators. The new requirement is part of a larger effort by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to address concerns in MA marketing practices. The new effort, announced in a memo released Oct. 19, comes as a Senate panel is also investigating how MA plans reach customers. (King, 10/26)
Pressure Grows For Congress To Ban Asbestos
Public health advocates and two lawmakers, ProPublica reports, are pressing for a ban on the carcinogen because people are still dying due to asbestos, which has never been fully banned in the U.S. Separately, a study finds a link between seniors watching TV and dementia.
ProPublica:
Lawmakers And Public Health Advocates Call For Congress To Finally Ban Asbestos
Days after ProPublica detailed dangerous working conditions at a chlorine plant that used asbestos until it closed last year, public health advocates and two U.S. lawmakers are renewing calls for Congress to ban the carcinogen. “American workers are dying from asbestos. It is way past time to end its use,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon. “This ProPublica report confirms our worst fears: workers dealing with asbestos are often left vulnerable to this deadly, dangerous substance.” Merkley and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., are sponsoring the Alan Reinstein Ban Asbestos Now Act, which would permanently ban the importing and use of asbestos. (Bedi and McGrory, 10/27)
In other health and wellness news —
The Washington Post:
Watching TV Could Increase Seniors’ Risk Of Dementia, Study Says
How older adults spend their sedentary time — what they do while sitting — makes a difference in their chances of developing dementia, according to research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. It found that those whose time sitting was primarily spent watching television had a 24 percent increased risk for dementia, whereas those who spent that time on a computer had a 15 percent reduced risk for dementia. The researchers explained that TV watching is cognitively passive, meaning little thinking is required, while computer use is cognitively active, meaning it (like reading) is more intellectually stimulating. (Searing, 10/25)
Bloomberg:
TikTok Found Not Liable For Child Dying In ‘Blackout Challenge’
TikTok isn’t liable for the death of a 10-year-old girl who watched a so-called Blackout Challenge video that encouraged people to choke themselves, a judge ruled.US District Judge Paul Diamond in Philadelphia said a federal law shielded the video-sharing platform from liability in the death of Nylah Anderson, even if the company’s app recommended the video to her. (Burnson, 10/26)
NPR:
Concussion Protocols Are Based On Research Of Mostly Men. What About Women?
Lindsay Simpson still has questions about her concussions. Her first one came when she was 16. At the time, she was playing for a club soccer team in Atlanta, as a promising high school goalkeeper with aspirations of a Division I scholarship and – in her biggest dreams – a professional playing career. (Sullivan, 10/27)
KHN:
Employers Are Concerned About Covering Workers’ Mental Health Needs, Survey Finds
Almost three years after the covid-19 pandemic upended workplaces, mental health coverage remains a priority for employers, according to an annual employer survey fielded by KFF. Nearly half of surveyed large employers — those with at least 200 workers — reported that a growing share of their workers were using mental health services. Yet almost a third of that group said their health plan’s network didn’t have enough behavioral health care providers for employees to have timely access to the care they need. (Andrews, 10/27)
KHN:
Readers And Tweeters Take Positions On Sleep Apnea Treatment
KHN gives readers a chance to comment on a recent batch of stories. (10/27)
Two recalls are announced —
The Washington Post:
Clorox Recalls Millions Of Pine-Sol Bottles That May Contain Bacteria
Clorox is recalling around 37 million units of Pine Sol multi-surface cleaner that may contain bacteria, posing a risk of infection for people with weakened immune systems. (Salcedo, 10/26)
Axios:
Sausage Recall: Bob Evans' Recalled Italian Pork Sausage Sold At Some Walmart Stores
Bob Evans Farms Foods is recalling close to 7,600 pounds of Italian pork sausage that may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber," according to an alert posted by the USDA. (Tyko, 10/26)
Judge In Capitol Riot Case Cites Md. Man's Autism During Sentencing
U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden found that a rioter with Asperger's syndrome was susceptible to mob persuasion and therefore won't serve jail time. Also in the news: States dropping the teen mental health survey, a North Carolina nurse charged with murder, and more.
Politico:
Jan. 6 Rioter Gets Probation Not Prison After Judge Finds Autism Played A Role
A Jan. 6 rioter who wielded a hatchet and smashed two windows with a flagpole will serve no jail time, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, finding that Asperger’s syndrome made him susceptible to the influence of the mob. Nicholas Rodean of Frederick, Md., attempted to address U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden Wednesday and visibly struggled to complete thoughts and sentences while explaining and apologizing for his Jan. 6 conduct. At one point, he clutched his head in frustration. McFadden ultimately chose to sentence Rodean to 240 days of home confinement. But he said he was convinced that Rodean’s severe mental illness significantly mitigated “the blameworthiness of your conduct.” (Cheney, 10/26)
In other health news from the states —
Health News Florida:
'Enormous Loss': Advocates Lament States Like Florida Dropping The Teen Mental Health Survey
In April, the Florida Department of Education announced it would not participate in a key part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Youth Risk Behavior surveys that reaches more than 80,000 students. Over the past 30 years, the state-level surveys, conducted anonymously during each odd-numbered year, have helped elucidate the mental health stressors and safety risks for high school students. (Chang, 10/26)
AP:
NC Nurse Charged With Murder In Deaths Of 2 Patients
A former nurse at a North Carolina hospital has been charged in the deaths of two patients after officials said he injected them with lethal doses of insulin. Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced at a news conference Tuesday that Johnathan Howard Hayes, a registered nurse, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, news outlets reported. Hayes worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. (10/26)
San Diego Union-Tribune:
San Diego Doctor Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter In Jail Death
A doctor accused of neglecting a critically ill woman incarcerated in a San Diego County jail was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter. (Davis, 10/26)
Bangor Daily News:
Kennebunk Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Prescribing Unnecessary Opioids
A Maine doctor was arrested on Wednesday in Kennebunk on charges that she unnecessarily prescribed opioids and provided other controlled substances outside of her professional practice. (Stockley, 10/26)
Research Roundup: Covid; Vitamin D Deficiency; Lyme; Colonoscopy
Each week, KHN compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Alpha, Delta, And Omicron Patients May Exhale More Viruses
A study today from researchers at the University of Maryland determined that patients infected with COVID-19 variants Alpha, Delta, and Omicron—including those fully vaccinated and boosted—shed significantly more viral RNA copies into exhaled breath aerosols than patients infected with ancestral strains and other variants. The study appears in Clinical Infectious Diseases and adds to evidence of increased transmissibility of the Alpha, Delta, and Omicron variants. (10/26)
CIDRAP:
Omicron BA.2 Subvariant Appears To Be Less Severe Than Other Strains
A study yesterday in JAMA Network Open suggests that the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.2 subvariant carries a significantly lower risk of death than that of Delta and the original Omicron strain, B.1.1.529. (10/26)
CIDRAP:
Study Reveals Racial Disparities In COVID-19 Therapy But Not Death
Among more than 43,000 US veterans hospitalized for COVID-19, Black veterans had lower odds of receiving steroids, immunomodulatory drugs, and antivirals than their White counterparts, but the treatment disparities weren't tied to higher rates of death or readmission, finds a study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 10/26)
ScienceDaily:
Vitamin D Deficiency Linked To Premature Death
New research gives strong evidence that vitamin D deficiency is associated with premature death, prompting calls for people to follow healthy vitamin D level guidelines. (University of South Australia, 10/26)
ScienceDaily:
Neuroimaging Study Reveals Functional And Structural Brain Abnormalities In People With Post-Treatment Lyme Disease
In a study using specialized imaging techniques, researchers report distinctive changes in the 'white matter' and other brain tissue physiology of those with post-treatment Lyme disease, a condition affecting 10% to 20% of the nearly half a million Americans who contract Lyme disease annually. (John Hopkins Medicine, 10/26)
New England Journal of Medicine:
Effect Of Colonoscopy Screening On Risks Of Colorectal Cancer And Related Death
Although colonoscopy is widely used as a screening test to detect colorectal cancer, its effect on the risks of colorectal cancer and related death is unclear. (Bretthauer, M.D., Ph.D., et al, 10/27)
Viewpoints: Where Will Kids Go When A Pediatric Hospital Is Full?
Editorial writers tackle this public health issue and more.
The Boston Globe:
Who Will Care For Our Sickest Children? Pediatric Hospitals Are Turning Some Of Them Away.
Emergency physicians like us are comfortable with the initial stabilization and diagnosis of seriously ill or injured children. We do it all year long. But eventually we need to transfer the care of these children to pediatric specialists. (Jon Roberts and Matt Bivens, 10/26)
Bloomberg:
What Can Parents Do As RSV Spikes Among Children?
A surge in cases of a common respiratory virus is filling up pediatric hospital beds around the US. The early and swift arrival of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is stretching the limits of an already exhausted health care system. (Lisa Jarvis, 10/26)
Stat:
Kids With Cancer Deserve More Than A Cure
As an oncologist and a leader at a national cancer organization, I’ve watched countless families celebrate the incredible news that their child has defeated a pediatric cancer. But I often don’t have the heart — at least not right away — to tell them what’s coming next: a lifetime of doctor’s visits, health issues, and stress, much of it related to the treatments that were used to ensure their child’s survival. (Gwen Nichols, 10/27)
Scientific American:
To Fight Misinformation, We Need To Teach That Science Is Dynamic
To become competent outsiders, students need to learn how science produces reliable knowledge. But here our educational system is falling short. (Carl T. Bergstrom, Daniel R. Pimental and Jonathan Osborne, 10/26)
The New York Times:
Protesters So Ill, They Couldn’t Get Arrested
M.E./C.F.S. (myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome), a condition that’s often postviral and similar to what some long Covid sufferers appear to have, can be so debilitating that it leaves those who have it with a sense of desperation. (Zynep Tufekci, 10/27)
The Baltimore Sun:
Hopkins V. CareFirst: A Resolution Has Been Reached, But Not Before Significant Damage Was Done
This clash of the titans — Hopkins health care system is Maryland’s largest provider, and CareFirst its largest insurer — was finally resolved Wednesday, when the two entities reached a new, multi-year contract. (10/26)