NH Times Union: NH Scrambles To Avoid Losing Millions From Feds For Medicaid Services In Schools The state has created an emergency rule to avoid the threatened loss of millions in federal funding over how New Hampshire delivers Medicaid services in public schools. Gov. Chris Sununu wrote to local school officials to assure them the state is revamping the program in compliance with guidance from the federal Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services. (Landrigan, 10/2)

Concord (N.H.) Monitor: Sununu At Odds With Feds Over Medicaid In Schools New Hampshire officials are moving to quell concerns about the state’s “Medicaid to Schools” program, months after a federal agency issued new restrictions over how the program can be used. ... The Medicaid to Schools program allows New Hampshire schools to be reimbursed for services through Medicaid – a federal health care program primarily targeted to low-income people. The program was expanded under a 2017 law that allowed schools to use it for all students who qualify for Medicaid, not just those with Individualized Education Plans. But this spring, a new guidance issued by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), which oversees Medicaid, restricted that reimbursement. (DeWitt, 10/2)

Kaiser Health News: Tenn. Block Grant Experiment Would Boost Federal Funding, State Medicaid Chief Says Tennessee wants to be the first state to test a radical approach for federal financing of Medicaid, the federal-state health care program for low-income people. The proposal, Tennessee Medicaid Director Gabe Roberts said, would increase the federal government’s contributions by millions of dollars and allow Tennessee to improve care for enrollees, perhaps offering additional services such as limited dental care for some people. But critics fear the plan will harm the poor. (Galewitz, 10/2)

The Tennessean: Residents, Advocates Raise Concerns Over Tennessee's Medicaid Block Grant Proposal In First Public Hearing More than 150 people gathered Tuesday for the first of a series of public hearings on a plan to transform the funding model of Tennessee's Medicaid program, a forum where nearly every speaker expressed concern with the state's TennCare block grant proposal. ... Under the proposal, the state would receive a $7.9 billion block grant to use on some of its Medicaid services, rather than receiving an unspecific but unlimited amount of funding based on claims filed. The block grant amount would increase on a per-capita basis for each new member enrolled in the future, and would be adjusted each year for inflation. The state then hopes to split the cost savings for running the program more efficiently with the federal government. (Allison, Kelman and Wadhwani, 10/1)

Oklahoman: Republican Former House Speaker Endorses Medicaid Expansion For Oklahoma Kris Steele, a Republican who was speaker of the Oklahoma House during a period of intense GOP resistance to the Affordable Care Act, came out Monday night for a key feature of that health care law. Speaking at a forum on mental health care in south Oklahoma City, Steele endorsed Medicaid expansion. In fact, he recited the main points of those now pushing for a state ballot question on expanding the state-federal health care insurance. “When people are healthier, they tend to commit less crime,” Steele said. “When people are healthier, it tends to improve the quality of life. (Casteel, 10/2)

The New York Times: After Hospitals’ Big Donation To N.Y. Democrats, A $140 Million Payout With Medicaid costs soaring in New York, the Greater New York Hospital Association was pushing for the seemingly impossible: more state reimbursement money. It was a big ask, and for years, it had gone nowhere. Medicaid spending already represented a massive and ever-growing share of the state budget, and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had taken steps to keep the program in check. Then things changed. (Goodman, 10/3)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Abortion Law, While Blocked, Will Figure In 2020 Races Political strategists are readying a fight for seats in the Georgia Legislature next year where the debate over access to abortion will likely remain front and center, despite Tuesday’s decision by a federal judge to block the state’s new law. The judge’s decision to temporarily block Georgia’s new anti-abortion law from taking effect as scheduled in January sets up a legal battle that could play out while the Legislature is in session. The next filing deadline in the court case is Jan. 18, less than a week after lawmakers return to Atlanta for the 2020 legislative session. (Prabhu, 10/2)

CBS News: Inside Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic One of the most difficult places to get an abortion is Missouri, a state home to just one abortion clinic and a bevy of restrictions for patients and their providers. CBS News was granted exclusive access to the lone clinic in St. Louis and spent weeks reporting on what it's like for women seeking the procedure. Sarah allowed CBS News to document her experience getting an abortion in the state, asking her real name not be used. "This has been a really emotional process for me," Sarah told CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver in June. "It's been really hard." (Oliver and Smith, 10/2)

Kansas City Star: What New Illinois Abortion Clinic Means For Missouri With its sole clinic for abortions in Missouri facing a restrictive new state law, Planned Parenthood announced Wednesday it will expand across the border to Illinois with a new 18,000-square-foot facility. The new building, which cost about $7 million, will replace an existing “tiny storefront along a strip mall” in Fairview Heights, Ill., that offered only medication abortions, according to Jesse Lawder, spokesman for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. (Thomas, 10/2)

Belleville News Democrat: New Planned Parenthood Abortion Clinic In Fairview Heights Was Built In Secret Planned Parenthood is taking a step to increase access to abortions in the metro-east and the region with a new state-of-the-art center in Fairview Heights. Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region will expand abortion services in the new facility, providing both surgical and medication abortions. It is expected to begin seeing patients in late October. (Mansouri, Bustos and Cortes, 10/2)

The Associated Press: New Abortion Clinic Being Built In Illinois, Near St. Louis “While health care access in Missouri continues to hang on by a thread, Illinois is well-positioned to serve as a health care hub in the region,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. Planned Parenthood has been battling Missouri’s health department for months to try and keep open its St. Louis clinic. The state has refused to renew its license to perform abortions, citing concerns that include “failed abortions” that required additional surgeries. (Salter, 10/2)

The Washington Post: As Missouri Restricts Abortion, Planned Parenthood Opens Massive New Clinic Across The Border Missouri has some of the most severe abortion restrictions in the country, while neighboring Illinois has expanded access to its residents. Planned Parenthood operates the only remaining abortion provider in Missouri, located in St. Louis. That clinic will remain open, according to the organization. (Epstein, 10/2)

NPR: Planned Parenthood To Open Large New Facility In Illinois Near Missouri Border Planned Parenthood announced it will continue to provide "medication abortion and a full range of family planning services, including birth control, annual exams, cancer screenings, STI testing, and HIV prevention, including PrEP." The new facility will also provide access to surgical abortions, in addition to the services previously listed. (Zialcita, 10/2)

CBS News: Planned Parenthood Has Been Building A Secret Abortion "Mega-Clinic" In Illinois After over a year of secret construction, Planned Parenthood announced its newest abortion facility on Wednesday: an 18,000-square-foot mega-clinic in southern Illinois. The new location is just 13 miles away from Missouri's last remaining abortion clinic, a facility in St. Louis fighting to keep its license. Since August 2018, Planned Parenthood has used a shell company to construct the facility, leaving no public trace that the former medical office would become one of the largest abortion clinics in the country. CBS News first visited the site in August, while it was still being built. (Smith, 10/2)

Stateline: As Rural Groceries Fade Away, Lawmakers Wonder Whether To Act

Some states are trying to tackle their rural grocery gaps. Supporters of such efforts point to tax incentives and subsidies at various levels of government that have enabled superstores to service larger areas and squeeze out local independent grocers. Now, dollar stores are opening in rural regions and offering items at lower prices, posing direct competition to local groceries. Critics see that development as a threat to public health, since dollar stores typically lack quality meat and fresh produce. But every town and every store is different, making statewide solutions elusive. (Simpson, 10/2)

USA Today: Thousands Of California Seniors Are 'One Disaster Away' From Homelessness. What Can The State Do?

Homelessness experts say California’s low-income seniors are especially vulnerable because of the state's housing affordability crisis: With fixed income and high rent prices, an illness or job loss can quickly put them on the streets. The state already accounts for about a quarter of the nation's homeless population, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and 69% of the 130,000 homeless Californians were unsheltered on a single night last year. (Lam, 10/2)

Dallas Morning News: In Dallas County, People Of Color Are More Likely To Be Drowning In Debt From Medical Bills

People of color, like Torres, are more likely to face medical debt because they lack health insurance coverage and have lower incomes, according to a report that the left-leaning Center for Public Policy Priorities published last month. Nearly 4.3 million Texans living in ZIP codes where more than 60% of the residents were not white had unpaid medical debt sent to a collections agency, according to an analysis of credit reports and 2017 U.S. Census data. (Méndez, 10/2)

The New York Times: N.Y. Declares That The End Of The AIDS Epidemic Is Near

There was a time when the diagnosis of H.I.V. was a death sentence, when thousands of New Yorkers, primarily gay men, succumbed to AIDS-related illnesses, and the end of the epidemic seemed both medically and mentally impossible. On Wednesday, however, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared that New York is on track to meet its goal to end the AIDS epidemic in the state by 2020. (McKinley, 10/2)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: HHS Awards $492,370 To State Toward Ending HIV Epidemic

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has awarded $492,370 to Georgia to conduct state and local planning and kick off community involvement for the proposed federal initiative, Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America, which seeks to reduce new HIV infections in America by 90% by 2030. The funding includes two parts. (Miller, 10/3)

The Associated Press: EPA Issues Violation Notice To San Francisco

The Trump administration ratcheted up its feud with California on Wednesday as the Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice accusing San Francisco of violating the federal Clean Water Act. Last month, President Donald Trump warned of a potential violation notice, saying the city was allowing needles and human waste to go through storm drains to the Pacific Ocean -- an allegation fervently denied by city officials. The violation notice came in the form of a letter to Harlan Kelly, Jr., general manager of the city’s Public Utilities Commission. (10/2)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Kids With Asthma: Black Children May Need Different Treatment

Deaths from asthma are disproportionately higher among black patients than among white patients, but black patients constitute the minority of participants in trials informing treatment. As a result, recommended treatments might not work well enough for African Americans. (Clanton, 10/2)

Los Angeles Times: Health Officials Confirm First West Nile Virus Death In L.A. County This Year

A South Bay resident has died from a neuroinvasive illness caused by West Nile virus, marking the first confirmed death this year from the mosquito-borne disease in Los Angeles County. Public health officials confirmed Wednesday that the patient was hospitalized and died from a West Nile virus-associated illness that affects the central nervous system but did not provide details about the person’s age or when they got sick. (Cosgrove, 10/2)

The Advocate: Impacts Of Students Misdiagnosed With Mental Health Conditions At Iberville School Unknown

Records from a health center that's accused of misdiagnosing Iberville Parish students as having serious mental health disorders will follow those students for years, authorities say, but the full impact of the false reporting — part of an alleged scheme to maximize Medicaid payments — remains unknown. Federal prosecutors allege that from 2011 to 2015, St. Gabriel Health Clinic Inc. officials gave schoolchildren bogus mental health diagnoses, without informing their parents, and offered group therapy sessions during classroom hours, all to collect Medicaid reimbursement. (Rddad and Lussier, 10/2)

Los Angeles Times: Vaccine Bill Protester Threw Blood On California Senators, Investigation Confirms

A red liquid thrown by a protester from the visitors gallery of the California Senate chamber in an “unanticipated attack” on state lawmakers during the final night of the legislative session was found to be blood, according to the state Senate. Secretary of the Senate Erika Contreras sent an email to staff members on Wednesday that said “lab tests confirmed that the substance thrown from the Senate gallery was human blood.” Safety precautions were taken in hiring a company certified in hazard cleanup to sanitize the chamber, and the blood tested negative for any blood-borne pathogens or infections, Contreras wrote. (Luna, 10/2)

Austin American-Statesman: Gov. Greg Abbott Threatens State Intervention Over Austin's Homeless Ordinances

Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday threatened to send state troopers to Austin if the city’s inaction over tent camps for the homeless continues. In a letter to Mayor Steve Adler, Abbott promised state action that included posting Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in areas of the capital city “that pose greater threats” and deploying Texas Department of Transportation staff to clean up the encampments. (Jankowski, 10/2)

The New York Times: James Robinson, 79, Dies; Filled An Ambulance Gap In Brooklyn

The incident prompted Mr. Robinson to start a volunteer ambulance corps in Bedford-Stuyvesant that has answered calls ever since, cutting response times to only a few minutes. The group, one of more than 30 volunteer emergency service agencies in New York City today and one of nearly that many certified to give basic life support, has also trained more than 1,000 emergency medical technicians. Mr. Robinson, who was known as Rocky, died on Friday at 79. The cause was heart failure, said a son, Antoine Robinson. (Barron, 10/2)

WBUR: Sheriff's Deputy Sues Her County To Get Health Coverage For Transgender-Related Care

A sheriff's deputy in Perry, Ga., filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against the county where she works for refusing to allow her health insurance plan to cover her gender-affirmation surgery. Sgt. Anna Lange came out as transgender in 2017, after working in the Houston County Sheriff's Office since 2006. (Landman, 10/2)

The Associated Press: Man Sues Oregon Clinic Over Donated Sperm Used For 17 Kids

A man who says his donated sperm was used to father at least 17 children in violation of an agreement that allowed for no more than five has sued an Oregon fertility clinic. Dr. Bryce Cleary believes it’s possible that he has many more children from his sperm donations 30 years ago, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported. (10/2)