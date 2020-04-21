Editorials And Opinions

The Washington Post: Trump’s Reckless Incitement To ‘Liberate’ States Endangers Lives

Public fatigue with stay-at-home orders to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic is inevitable and understandable. Not understandable, nor forgivable, is the president of the United States inciting disrespect for his own government’s guidelines, which are unquestionably essential for the public health. Relatively small protests have broken out in the United States in recent days against the strictures designed to slow the spreading virus. People have a right to protest, if they conduct themselves without endangering others. But leaders have an obligation to point out that the behavior the protesters are encouraging could reignite the virus and cost lives.Tens of millions of Americans in recent weeks have willingly complied with stay-at-home guidelines put out by President Trump and by governors, a commendable showing of cohesion and collective good judgment. (4/20)

The New York Times: Trump Is Asking Us To Play Russian Roulette With Our Lives

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA.” With these three short tweets last week, President Trump attempted to kick off the post-lockdown phase of America’s coronavirus crisis. It should be called: “American Russian roulette: The Covid-19 version.’’ (Thomas L. Friedman, 4/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Seven Fateful Coronavirus Decisions

Facing a once-in-a-century pandemic, a crisis that some have likened to a world war, the U.S. is fortunate to have President Trump in charge. I have witnessed him make the tough decisions necessary at every turn to keep America safe. Seven of these decisions stand out. (Robert O'Brien, 4/20)

Fox News: Coronavirus Reopening – Democrats Resisting For This Reason

Only someone who has watched Democrats try to topple President Trump for three years with no success but ever-increasing desperation. Having failed to oust him by alleging conspiracy with Russia and then through a partisan and unfair impeachment, now they pray that a devastated economy will demolish his best argument for reelection. That could happen, especially if blue and purple state governors around the country keep the lid on activity, demand that small businesses remain shuttered, and enforce the general misery, all in the name of keeping us “safe.” Mayor Bill de Blasio is threatening to keep New York City’s municipal swimming pools closed this coming summer, for budget and health reasons. Can you imagine what impact that might have city kids who have been cooped up for months, and who are desperate to play outside? (Liz Peek, 4/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Stocking Shelves In Covid-19 America

Calls to reopen the economy are becoming more serious. And the mood in Indiana, which averages fewer Covid-19 cases than the nation as a whole, is passing resentment and edging toward defiance. Saturday brought protests at the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis. So I could stay at work and possibly get the virus. And the country could stay in shutdown and risk another Great Depression—not to mention a soft rebellion leading to the arrest of normally law-abiding citizens. If widespread testing doesn’t become available soon, things could get ugly. (Daniel Lee, 4/20)

St. Louis Post Dispatch: Trump Still Doesn't Get It. Testing Must Happen Before Any Reopening.

President Donald Trump’s one consistency during this pandemic has been his failure to understand the central necessity of widespread testing and tracing — a failure upon which he doubled-down last week, wrongly suggesting some states don’t need it. Specific characteristics of the coronavirus, including its aggressive transmission and the fact that many who are infected never show symptoms, make testing a non-negotiable requirement. (4/20)

Los Angeles Times: 'Live Free Or Die' Isn't A Hypothetical Choice With Coronavirus

The small groups of people who have gathered, and continue to gather, to protest coronavirus restrictions in this state and many others are right about one big thing: The damage being done by the stay-at-home orders is enormous. ...Things are worse than most of us have ever seen. On that we can all agree. But does the pain and suffering justify the immediate lifting of restrictions as the “Operation Gridlock” protesters demand? Absolutely not. There’s too much at stake. (4/21)

The Washington Post: America ‘Has Been Abused By This President,’ Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele Says

Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, has been on my “Cape Up” podcast five times. Each time, he has been clear-eyed and unsparing in his views on his party and the president. This time was no different. We talked about what he thought the press should say to President Trump at his daily rally from the White House. “You know what I’m looking forward to … just to put it out here,” Steele told me in the latest episode of “Cape Up,” “[a] reporter stands up when the president says something like he’s done over the last few weeks and looks at the president and says, ‘Mr. President, this is my last day on the job, you are full of s--- because what you just said is a bold-faced lie to the American people.” And Steele talked about how he thinks Trump has treated the nation during the coronavirus pandemic. “America, in some respects, has been abused by this president,” said Steele. (Jonathan Capehart, 4/21)

The New York Times: Essential Workers Deserve Better Protection From OSHA

Shelter-in-place orders are an effective means to slowing the spread of the coronavirus, yet millions of Americans have no choice but to leave home to go to work every day. Deemed essential for their jobs in manufacturing, grocery stores, pharmacies, warehouses, retailing and restaurants, they face daily risks by working alongside colleagues and customers who may be carriers of the coronavirus. At grocery stores and sprawling warehouses, workers say not enough is being done to protect them from exposure. Walmart employees, for instance, say they lack sufficient sanitizing supplies and protective gear and are forced to congregate in spaces that put them well within a six-foot radius of co-workers. At meat processing plants, where production lines often require working shoulder to shoulder, the risks are particularly acute. And mass-transit workers say they haven’t been provided masks or personal cleaning supplies. (4/20)

The Washington Post: Our People Are Hungry. We Need A Leader Who Will Feed Them.

They say you cannot see hunger. But what do you see in thousands of cars outside a food bank in San Antonio? Or cars lined up for hours outside supermarkets in Puerto Rico when people heard about food and water deliveries after Hurricane Maria? I am a cook. Over the past few years, I have learned a lot by feeding the many, not the few, after disasters across the world. (Jose Andres, 4/20)

The Hill: Local Officials Are In The Dark On Federal Efforts To Distribute Medical Supplies

As cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) rage across the country and peak in some areas, one thing remains clear — the federal government’s efforts to get critical medical equipment to health professionals have come up short. In this unprecedented public health crisis, we need clear leadership and coordination, but what we have is a system marred by confusion and competition. And it’s taking its toll. (Jeffrey McKay and Matthew Wellington, 4/20)

Detroit Free Press: Gov. Whitmer Must Do More To Safeguard People, Workers In Prisons

There has been an virtual silence from our state government around the 38,000 people in Michigan’s state prisons. Maybe it is because this is a segment of the population that is often ignored. Maybe it is because this is a burgeoning burden too big to really wrap our heads around. (Natalie Holbrook, 4/20)