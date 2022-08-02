Editorials And Opinions

Stat: WTO: Don't Grant IP Waivers For Covid-19 Therapeutics The World Trade Organization recently agreed to suspend patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines. The trade body is now considering going one step further: extending the intellectual property waiver to Covid-19 therapeutics and diagnostics. (Kenneth E. Thorpe, 7/31)

The Washington Post: Biden Has Tested Positive Again. That’s No Reason To Avoid Paxlovid President Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus again, which is being attributed to his use of the antiviral pill Paxlovid. While a second round of isolation is inconvenient, the possibility of such a rebound should not deter Americans from making use of this highly effective treatment. (Leana S. Wen, 8/1)

The Baltimore Sun: Monkeypox Became An Emergency Because We’ve Neglected LGBTQ Community Health The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23, but in New York we’ve been seeing the outbreak’s effects for weeks. As gay men working in medicine, watching the monkeypox virus spread through our community has been devastating. (Eric Kutshcer and Lala Tanmoy Das, 8/1)

Los Angeles Times: What Is Monkeypox? The Latest Global Outbreak Caused By Indifference The recent discovery by Stanford scientists that wastewater in Palo Alto, Sacramento and other cities in the Bay Area contains monkeypox DNA means that the outbreak has gained traction in California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a monkeypox emergency on Monday. (Wendy Orent, 8/2)

The Washington Post: Monkeypox Is The Latest Epidemic The U.S Is Handling Badly We have yet to put the coronavirus pandemic behind us, and already we are facing another public health crisis. New York has declared monkeypox a public health emergency as U.S. cases of the disease tick upward. Once again, the United States is unprepared to keep an emerging virus at bay — and just as unprepared to talk about it. (Katrina vanden Heuvel, 8/2)

Viewpoints: Many Hospitals Not Being Transparent; Abortion Rights Advocates Must Revamp Approach

Editorial writers delve into these public health topics.

The New York Times: How Much Does Your M.R.I. Cost? Buy It First To Find Out

Martin Schoeller, a photographer who is best known for his portraits of famous and powerful people, aims his lens at a different population: ordinary Americans who have been crushed by exorbitant hospital bills they didn’t see coming. (Martin Schoeller, 8/2)

The New York Times: You Can Support Abortion Rights And Feel A Pregnancy Is More Than A Clump Of Cells

The demise of Roe v. Wade is causing harms that extend well beyond abortion patients. In places where abortion is heavily restricted, women with ectopic pregnancies and those experiencing inevitable miscarriages have reported delays in care that have risked their health, life and future fertility. Some have struggled to get medications to treat miscarriage because those drugs are also used for abortion. (Greer Donley and Jill Wieber Lens, 8/2)

Newsweek: 'Inflation Reduction Act' Main Impact Is To Cut Health, Not Inflation

The new deal would use the "savings" from imposing price controls on drugs to extend the already-enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, which took effect last year. This would lead to a massive loss of life, due to foregone medical innovation, and a reduction in the quality of care, due to the government gaining more control over people's insurance coverage. (Tomas J. Philpson, 8/2)

The Charlotte Observer: Gov. Cooper: NC Hospitals Should Step Up Instead Of Holding Up Medicaid Expansion

It’s rare and positive in politics when elected leaders are willing to change their position on issues in the face of overwhelming facts. But that’s what Republican legislative leaders have done on Medicaid expansion. After years of opposing it, Republicans now support it. That’s a big deal. And it’s real progress that they’re now saying what we’ve said for years: Medicaid expansion will help save rural hospitals, take pressure off businesses, increase mental health care, and provide insurance for hundreds of thousands of working North Carolinians at no cost to the state. It will save lives and livelihoods. Of course, as usual, there’s a hitch. (Gov. Roy Cooper, 8/2)

Stat: Hospitals, Health Systems Play Vital Roles In Real-World Data Efforts

Since the start of the pandemic, the health care and life sciences sectors have relied more heavily on real-world data and real-world evidence as they work to develop new drugs and devices and survey the world outside of clinical trials. Hospitals and health systems are key to these efforts. (Victor Wang, 8/2)

Stat: Climate Change Provisions Are Key To The Budget Reconciliation Act

Last week’s surprise agreement between Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) makes the pending budget reconciliation act —now called the Inflation Reduction Act — perhaps the most important health care bill considered by the Congress since the Affordable Care Act of 2010. (David Blumenthal, 8/1)