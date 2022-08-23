Administration News

Fauci Leaving Federal Government Post In December

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor and a chief adviser to President Joe Biden, will step down after decades of working for the federal government. "The idea of walking away from it obviously is bittersweet," he told the AP.

Politico: 'Bittersweet': Fauci Will Leave Government, Excited For What Comes Next

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who in his effort to lead the response to Covid-19 became one of the most divisive public health figures in recent memory, announced he will step down later this year. Fauci, who has led the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years, told POLITICO on Monday that leaving his government post was “bittersweet” but he was also excited for what comes next. (Lim, Cancryn, Gardner and Ward, 8/22)

The New York Times: Fauci Says He Will Step Down In December To Pursue His ‘Next Chapter’

The announcement by Dr. Fauci, 81, was not entirely unexpected. He has hinted for some time that he was thinking of retiring, saying last month that he would “almost certainly” do so by 2025. In an interview Sunday evening, he said he was “not retiring in the classic sense” but would devote himself to traveling, writing and encouraging young people to enter government service. “So long as I’m healthy, which I am, and I’m energetic, which I am, and I’m passionate, which I am, I want to do some things outside of the realm of the federal government,” Dr. Fauci said in the interview, adding that he wanted to use his experience and insight into public health and public service to “hopefully inspire the younger generation.” (Stolberg, 8/22)

The Washington Post: Fauci Plans To Step Down In December After Half A Century In Government

He joined the National Institutes of Health in 1968 as a 27-year-old doctor who had just finished medical residency and was quickly identified as a rising star. Most recently, Fauci has also served as President Biden’s chief medical adviser since the start of his administration. Fauci’s tenure as director of the infectious-diseases institute made him an adviser to seven presidents and put him on the front lines of every modern-day scourge, including AIDS, the 2001 anthrax scares, Ebola, Zika and the coronavirus pandemic. During the nearly four decades Fauci led the agency, it grew from a little-known institute with a $350 million annual budget to a globally recognized powerhouse with a budget exceeding $6 billion. (Abutaleb, 8/22)

AP: Fauci To Step Down After Decades As Top US Infection Expert

“I’ve been able to call him at any hour of the day for his advice,” President Joe Biden said in a statement. “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him.” (Neergaard and Miller, 8/22)

The Wall Street Journal: Anthony Fauci To Step Down After More Than 50 Years Of Government Service

In addition to his role as Mr. Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Fauci is director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of NIAID’s Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He will step down from all three roles. ... Dr. Fauci’s departure will add to the list of empty health posts within the Biden administration. The White House is currently weighing candidates to direct ARPA-H, a new entity meant to speed health research and collaborate with the private sector, and to replace Dr. Francis Collins, the former NIH director. (Restuccia and Whyte, 8/22)

Read Fauci's own words —

National Institutes Of Health: Statement By Anthony S. Fauci, M.D.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges. I am very proud of our many accomplishments. I have worked with — and learned from — countless talented and dedicated people in my own laboratory, at NIAID, at NIH and beyond. To them I express my abiding respect and gratitude. (Anthony S. Fauci, 8/22)

Some Republicans blasted his retirement as an attempted cover-up —

Fox News: Pandemic Politics: Fauci Praised, Pummeled As He Announces His Exit

Soon after Anthony Fauci announced he will be stepping down in December, White House chief of staff Ron Klain hailed the doctor: "I cannot think of a public servant who has done as much to save as many lives for as long a period as Dr. Tony Fauci. And he is a gem of a person." Just as quickly, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted that Fauci was giving up his post as President Biden’s chief medical adviser "likely to avoid being questioned by a GOP controlled house on how he got everything so wrong for so long!" The dueling narratives were under way. (Kurtz, 8/23)