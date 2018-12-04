- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 1
In Grandma’s Stocking: An Apple Watch To Monitor Falls, Track Heart Rhythms
The new-generation gadget is designed to alert and protect wearers from falls and heart problems, expanding Apple’s target audience beyond the usual, tech-savvy, early adopters to those with older tickers. (Rachel Bluth, 12/4)
Political Cartoon: 'Have Designs On?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Have Designs On?'" by Jeff Koterba, Omaha World Herald.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHAT WILL SANTA BRING?
Will new Apple watch
That monitors health be on
Christmas lists this year?
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Health Care, Gun Control, And Other Legislation Should Be Prioritized Over Trump Investigations, Incoming Dems Say
The message was delivered in a letter that 46 House freshmen to the Democratic leadership team. Their request for a bipartisan focus on legislation is one of several. Others include holding monthly meetings between top leaders and freshmen and more committee hearings held outside of Washington. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, in a nod to the new power structure in Congress, has begun reaching out to Democrats.
The Associated Press:
Freshmen House Dems Prefer Bills Over Investigations
Forty-six newly elected House Democrats pressed party leaders Monday to focus next year on legislative priorities like health care and infrastructure over investigations of President Donald Trump and his administration. "We must heed the call from our constituents," the group wrote in a letter to their leadership. The letter demonstrates how the huge class of freshman Democrats in the new Congress hopes to use its clout. (Fram, 12/3)
The Washington Post:
Freshman Democrats: Legislation, Not Investigations, Should Be House Priority
“While we have a duty to exercise oversight over the Executive Branch, particularly when the Administration crosses legal lines or contravenes American values, we must prioritize action on topics such as the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, our crumbling infrastructure, immigration, gun safety, the environment, and criminal justice reform,” the freshmen wrote. “While we may not always agree on how to approach every issue, we are united in the belief that we have a mandate to debate, draft, and work across the aisle to pass legislation.” (DeBonis, 12/3)
The Washington Post:
Trump Begins Making Overtures To Democrats Amid Skepticism It Will Lead To Any Deals
President Trump, facing a Congress that will become dramatically more antagonistic toward him in January, has begun courting Democrats who could determine whether his next two years are spent scoring legislative deals or staving off an onslaught of congressional investigations. Trump’s charm offensive was on display Monday when he hosted Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) at the White House for a meeting that the two men had spent days trying to schedule. (Kim and Dawsey, 12/3)
Claim That $21 Trillion In 'Accounting Errors' From Pentagon Could Fund 'Medicare-For-All' Is Misleading
The figures that Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) cited refer to nearly two decades of internal financial adjustments, not actual spending. For starters, the combined Pentagon budget from 1998 to 2015 was only $9.2 trillion. Fact checkers from media outlets explain.
The New York Times Fact Check:
The Misleading Claim That $21 Trillion In Misspent Pentagon Funds Could Pay For ‘Medicare For All’
Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat who has become a darling of the progressive left, was quoting from an article in The Nation about “massive accounting fraud” committed by the Pentagon from 1998 to 2015. But her suggestion that the $21 trillion in military transactions could have “already” paid two-thirds the cost of a “Medicare for all” health care system goes beyond what the article reported — and is misleading. For starters, the combined Pentagon budget from 1998 to 2015 was $9.2 trillion. One study by a libertarian economic think tank found that “Medicare for all” legislation by Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, would cost the federal government $32.6 trillion over 10 years. So where did the $21 trillion figure originate? (Qiu, 12/3)
The Washington Post Fact Checker:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s $21 Trillion Mistake
Regardless, in the situation Skidmore is describing, the $21 trillion is not one big pot of dormant money collecting dust somewhere. It’s the sum of all transactions — both inflows and outflows — for which the Defense Department did not have adequate documentation. “The same dollar could be accounted for many times,” as Philip Klein wrote in the Washington Examiner. (Rizzo, 12/4)
Vox:
The $21 Trillion Pentagon Accounting Error That Can’t Pay For Medicare-For-All, Explained
The US military budget is such a bloated monstrosity that it contains accounting errors that could finance two-thirds of the cost of a government-run single-payer health insurance system. All Americans could visit an unlimited array of doctors at no out of pocket cost. At least that’s a notion spreading on left-wing Twitter and endorsed and amplified by newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Democrats’ biggest 2018 sensations and an undeniable master at the fine art of staying in the public eye. Unfortunately, it’s not true. The idea spread like a game of telephone from a Nation article to the US Congress while losing a crucial point of detail: The Pentagon’s accounting errors are genuinely enormous, but they’re also just accounting errors — they don’t represent actual money that can be spent on something else. (Yglesias, 12/3)
'It’s In Many Ways All Theater': China Vows To Stem Flood Of Fentanyl Into U.S., But It Promised That Under Obama Too
Although the Trump administration is touting the promises, experts say there's nothing new to get excited about. “There are economic incentives for the Chinese to let opioid production flourish and fewer incentives to restrict their economy to cooperate with foreign law enforcement. We will have to wait and see how much the Chinese government cracks down on fentanyl producers," said Jeffrey Higgins, a retired special supervisory agent with the DEA.
The New York Times:
Trump Says China Will Curtail Fentanyl. The U.S. Has Heard That Before.
China vows to stem the supply of the powerful opioid fentanyl flowing into the United States. It pledges to target exports of fentanyl-related substances bound for the United States that are prohibited there, while sharing information with American law-enforcement authorities. Such promises, echoed in the recent meeting between the countries’ presidents, ring familiar. (Wee, 12/3)
The Washington Post:
U.S.-China Fentanyl Pact Is Not Expected To Produce Immediate Results
“I think it’s a very good thing,” said Vanda Felbab-Brown an expert on illicit economies at the Brookings Institution. “However, I wouldn’t hold my breath on how big that impact will be.” Trump and some U.S. politicians are describing the deal in sweeping terms, issuing statements that China plans to completely control the substance, said Bryce Pardo, an associate policy researcher at the Rand Corp. The Chinese, by contrast, have said they’re going to enforce existing regulations. Both appear to be playing to powerful domestic interests. (Bernstein and Zezima, 12/3)
In other news on the epidemic —
Bloomberg:
The Opioid Epidemic’s First Corporate Casualty May Be A Drugmaker That Helped Fuel The Crisis
Insys had bribed doctors and their employees with payments for sham medical events that often turned out to be parties. Physicians who didn’t write prescriptions for the company’s powerful opioid were cut off from the company’s money. There were lavish dinners, strip-club visits and gun-range outings, all of which led to booming sales of one of the world’s most powerful — and dangerous — pain drugs. (Griffin, 12/4)
The Washington Post:
Study: Dental Painkillers May Put Young People At Risk Of Opioid Addiction
Dentists who prescribe opioid painkillers to teenagers and young adults after pulling their wisdom teeth may be putting their patients at risk of addiction, a new study finds. The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine Monday, shines a light on the largely overlooked role dental prescriptions play in an epidemic of addiction that has swept the United States, leading to a record 70,237 drug overdose deaths in 2017. (Cohen, 12/3)
St. Louis Public Radio:
4 Years In, NCADA's Substance-Related Counseling Program Is Helping Hundreds Of St. Louis-Area Teens
On Monday, NCADA announced that of the nearly 600 St. Louis-area adolescents who have participated in its Transitional Counseling Program since 2014, more than 75 percent successfully abstain from substance use throughout their enrollment in the grant-funded program, and more than 65 percent are still abstaining six months later. (Hemphill, 12/3)
Justice Department Wants Whistleblower Case Against Gilead To Be Tossed By Supreme Court
The long-running suit involves allegations that Gilead misled regulators about contaminated ingredients used in various HIV medicines and falsified data to win marketing approval for the drugs. In its brief, the Justice Department argued the case may burden the FDA, but otherwise did not explain how it would not be in the public's interest for the Supreme Court were to take up the case. Other pharmaceutical news looks at gift giving and gene therapy.
Stat:
Justice Departments Tells Supreme Court It Wants To Scuttle Case Against Gilead
In a surprising development, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a brief telling the U.S. Supreme Court that it wants to end a closely watched whistleblower lawsuit filed against Gilead Sciences because it is “not in the public interest.” Moreover, the Justice Department further indicated it would seek to dismiss the case if the Supreme Court were to send it back for further review by a federal circuit court, even though the agency appeared to support the legal theory underpinning the case. (Silverman, 12/3)
Stat:
Philly City Council Committee Eases Ordinance To Restrict Sales Reps
After lobbying by the pharmaceutical industry, a Philadelphia City Council committee late last week agreed to amend a controversial ordinance that would ban drug makers from giving gifts to doctors and also require all sales reps to become licensed in hopes of blunting the opioid crisis. The key concession by the lawmakers was to offer an exemption for conventions, while yet another exemption would delay enforcement for 180 days after the ordinance becomes law. As it so happens, the BIO trade group has such an event scheduled in Philadelphia in early June. (Silverman, 12/3)
Stat:
Bluebird’s Gene Therapy Improved Outcomes For Patients In Clinical Trial
Bluebird Bio presented data Wednesday that for the first time links its gene therapy for sickle cell disease to improved clinical outcomes for patients. It’s part of a plan to speed up a regulatory filing for the one-time treatment called LentiGlobin. In many ways, Bluebird is following the successful sickle cell disease regulatory playbook written by Global Blood Therapeutics. Both companies are seeking to take advantage of flexibility at the Food and Drug Administration and a desire to see new sickle cell treatments reach the market. (Feuerstein, 12/3)
A Federal Judge Is Making Noise About Halting CVS-Aetna Deal, But What Can He Actually Do About It?
Under the law, when the Justice Department strikes an agreement with companies, the deal must be cleared by a federal judge to provide a layer of oversight for those negotiations. In the CVS-Aetna case specifically, that means Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia can decide whether the agreement Justice struck with CVS and Aetna on their Medicare Part D businesses addresses anti-competitive issues. If he finds it does not, the companies can either appeal or renegotiate.
CNBC:
How A Judge Can Rule On Justice Department's Deal With CVS, Aetna
A federal judge is considering halting the integration of CVS Health and Aetna — even though the two companies closed their merger last week. Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in a hearing Monday floated the idea that CVS and Aetna keep their companies separate until he can determine whether the agreement the Justice Department struck with the companies clears anti-competitive concerns, according to a transcript of the hearing. (LaVito, 12/3)
The Wall Street Journal:
Federal Judge Voices Concerns About Justice Dept. Approval Of CVS-Aetna Deal
It is highly unusual for a judge to make such an announcement, since Justice Department antitrust enforcers had approved the deal in October under the condition the companies sell Aetna’s Medicare drug business to preserve competition. The companies sold those assets to WellCare Health Plans Inc. When the Justice Department identifies concerns with a merger—and reaches an agreement with the merging companies to address them—a federal law called the Tunney Act requires the government to file the proposed settlement for approval by a federal court, which determines whether the deal is in the public interest. (Kendall, 12/3)
Bloomberg:
CVS Ordered By U.S. Judge To Defend Consummating Aetna Deal
The ruling complicates CVS’s plans for the Aetna acquisition, a $68 billion deal that creates a health-care giant with a hand in insurance, prescription-drug benefits and drugstores across the U.S. CVS closed the takeover on Nov. 28 after obtaining final regulatory approvals and now faces the prospect that its plans for the combined company will be put on hold. “CVS Health and Aetna are one company, and our focus is on transforming the consumer health experience,” CVS said in a statement, without commenting further. (McLaughlin, 12/3)
Conservative Group Projects That Adding Medicaid Work Requirements Will Increase Beneficiaries' Lifetime Earnings
The group argued that expanding Medicaid to low-income adults under the Affordable Care Act has had the unintended consequence of causing healthy, single adults to leave the labor force or reduce their work hours to keep or qualify for Medicaid benefits. Meanwhile, a left-leaning think tank warns that millions of children could lose health insurance because of the "public charge" policy.
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid Work Requirements Could Boost Lifetime Earnings, Study Claims
A conservative study group has projected that establishing a work requirement for Medicaid eligibility could significantly boost lifetime earnings for enrollees. The Columbus, Ohio-based Buckeye Institute reported Monday that implementing a work requirement, as Ohio and other states have proposed, could increase lifetime earnings by nearly $1 million for non-disabled people who leave Medicaid. It could boost earnings by more than $200,000 for women who stay on the program, and by more than $300,000 for men who remain. (Meyer, 12/3)
Dallas Morning News:
Millions Of U.S. Citizen Children Risk Losing Health Insurance Under Rule Change Affecting Immigrants, Study Says
A proposed rule change affecting immigrants seeking green cards could put medical insurance coverage at risk for millions of U.S. citizen children with noncitizen parents, a D.C.-based think tank says in a new study. The government has proposed redefining who might be declared a “public charge” -- a federal designation for people it believes are overly dependent on federally funded social services. Under the proposed changes, immigrants who are "likely at any time" to become a public charge could be ineligible to get visas and green cards that give them legal permanent residency. (Solis, 12/4)
And in other Medicaid news —
The Wichita Eagle:
Kansas House GOP Picks Leader Who Opposes Medicaid Expansion
A staunch opponent of Medicaid expansion will lead Republicans in the Kansas House next year – a possible obstacle to Gov-elect Laura Kelly’s promise to change the program. House Republicans elected Rep. Dan Hawkins as Majority Leader on Monday. The Wichita lawmaker has worked next to Kelly for years on health and welfare issues, but the two often hold sharply different views. (Shorman, 12/3)
Miami Herald:
Feds Let Florida Trim Retroactive Medicaid Eligibility
Floridians will now have less time to apply for Medicaid coverage if they want healthcare costs retroactively covered, after federal officials approved a state request Friday to shorten how far back the state’s program can pick up the bill. The change, which critics have charged will limit access to healthcare for the poor, elderly and those with disabilities, means those who qualify for the safety-net program now have up to 30 days of retroactive eligibility once they qualify for Medicaid, as opposed to the original 90 days. (Koh, 12/3)
Richmond Times-Dispatch:
Optima Gives $250,000 To Health Care Foundation For Medicaid Outreach
Optima Health is giving a $250,000 boost to Virginia’s efforts to spread the word about expanded eligibility in the state’s Medicaid program for those who need health care. The private health plan is making the donation to the Virginia Health Care Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Richmond that works to expand access for Virginians. (Martz, 12/3)
Trump Administration Tells States To Scale Back Their Certificate-Of-Need Laws And Scope Of Practice Rules
And the White House called on the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission to "monitor the competitive landscape" of providers to "prevent anti-competitive behavior." In other hospital news: CMS star ratings, community benefit reporting, ER violations, and more.
Modern Healthcare:
White House Urges States To Repeal Certificate-Of-Need Laws
The Trump administration on Monday urged states to scale back their certificate-of-need laws and scope of practice rules, as the executive branch promised to push back against hospital consolidations. In a sweeping 120-page report encompassing more than 50 policy recommendations, the White House blamed government and commercial insurance for putting up barriers to patients and hurting price transparency. (Luthi, 12/3)
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Changes To Hospital Star Ratings Don't Address Concerns
The CMS will update star ratings to Hospital Compare in February after a 14-month delay to resolve issues, but the agency did not address some of critics' biggest concerns. The changes to the star ratings methodology, which was released to hospitals on Friday in a preview report, were minimal as the CMS maintains its use of the latent variable model, which analysts and hospitals have taken issue with for the way it assigns hospitals star ratings. (Castellucci,12/3)
Modern Healthcare:
Flaws In Hospital Community Benefit Reporting Create Knowledge Vacuum
The academic medical center uses the information to inform its community health needs assessment, which the Internal Revenue Service began to require in 2016 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It also directs Rush [University Medical Center's] movement into population health management as the industry recognizes that housing conditions, education and job opportunity directly impact a person's health. But without explicit rules guiding hospitals' interventions or setting a baseline level of funding, community benefit programs and their spending vary wildly. And as not-for-profit systems grow, public officials, community leaders and healthcare researchers have questioned whether community benefit programs justify providers' tax exemptions. (Kacik, 12/3)
Georgia Health News:
Lives Lost Amid ER Violations, Investigation Finds
WebMD and Georgia Health News analyzed 10 years of EMTALA violations by hospitals around the United States from March 2008 to March 2018. The records, obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request, show cases where complaints were substantiated by investigators for the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, meaning the hospital was found to be at fault. Our investigation found: More than 4,300 violations from 1,682 hospitals in total over 10 years. (Goodman and Miller, 11/29)
Chicago Tribune:
Seven Illinois Hospitals Among Top 118 In The Nation
Seven Illinois hospitals are among the top 118 in the country, though two of Chicago’s most well-known institutions didn’t make the cut, according to the nonprofit Leapfrog Group’s annual list. The seven hospitals are Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Amita Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Amita Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, and University of Chicago Medical Center. (Schencker, 12/4)
When Buying Your Own Health Plan, There's Still A Big Ouch Factor If There's No Subsidy
The least expensive health plan for a Wisconsin couple earning $125,000 costs $14,821.44 a year and has a $15,800 deductible. Another story examines options and the upcoming deadlines during open enrollment.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Without Subsidy, People Can't Afford Buying Their Own Health Insurance
The health plans sold on the marketplaces set up through the Affordable Care Act may work very well for people with low incomes, said Mark Rakowski, vice president of Children's Community Health Plan. But they are expensive for many people who receive subsidies and largely beyond the reach of those who don’t. (Boulton, 12/3)
Nashville Tennessean:
Do You Need Health Insurance? Open Enrollment Ends Dec. 15
There are just two weeks left to sign up for health insurance coverage for 2019 on the Affordable Care Act marketplace. Open enrollment ends Dec. 15, and after this deadline, many consumers will not be able to sign up for comprehensive coverage without experiencing a qualifying event. However, there is some conflicting information out there about the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. Due to changes in the policy enacted by President Trump’s administration, some consumers may think the law is no longer in place, which is not exactly correct. (Tolbert, 12/2)
'Our Friends Were Dying And The Government Was Ignoring It': LGBTQ Community Reflects On George H.W. Bush's Legacy On AIDS
Although former President George H.W. Bush, who died over the weekend, took two major steps to address the AIDS epidemic, advocates say they fell far short of what was needed at the time. “I know this week it feels like we’re the skunk at the ‘Celebrate George Bush’ party, but this was our reality: We were kids and our friends were dying and the government was ignoring it because they were gay,” said Hilary Rosen, who lobbied for the Human Rights Campaign during the Bush administration. “He just didn’t lead at a time when we were desperate for leaders.”
The New York Times:
‘He Did Not Lead On AIDS’: For Bush, Activists See A Mixed Legacy
The death of George Bush on the eve of World AIDS Day was a painful reminder for some of the most lethal days of the epidemic, when people — predominantly gay and bisexual — were struck down by an illness that few in the White House seemed to lose sleep over. For them, the 41st president was a slow-moving leader whose response to the crisis was hard to separate from his public uneasiness with gay men and lesbians. “If one was being charitable one could say it was a mixed legacy, but in truth it was a bad legacy of leadership,” said Urvashi Vaid, who led the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force from 1989 to 1992. “He did not lead on AIDS.” (Stack, 12/3)
In other news —
The Associated Press:
Kansas Sees LGBT Milestones, Yet Big Change May Come Slowly
Kansas will swear in its first two openly LGBT state lawmakers next month and the new Democratic governor promises to end a ban on discrimination over sexual orientation or gender identity in state hiring and employment decisions once she takes office. Yet other goals for LGBT-rights activists, such as expanding the state's anti-discrimination law covering landlords and private employers, might not be much closer to fruition — despite a historic national wave of victories by LGBT candidates and Gov.-elect Laura Kelly's promise to break with Republican predecessors on policy. (Hanna, 12/3)
Chinese Scientist Under Investigation For Gene-Editing Human Embryos Is Missing, Reports Claim
He Jiankui hasn't been seen publicly since making an appearance at a scientific summit on Wednesday. He rocked the scientific community last week by announcing that he edited genes in human embryos, an ethical line that had yet to be crossed prior to his work.
The Hill:
Chinese Scientist Who Claimed Gene-Editing Success Now Missing: Report
The Chinese scientist who claimed to have created the world's first gene-edited babies, He Jiankui, is missing after his former employers denied that he was detained over the weekend, the South China Morning Post reports. A spokeswoman for his former workplace, the Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, denied reports that He was being detained. “Right now nobody’s information is accurate, only the official channels are," the spokeswoman told the newspaper, while also declining to elaborate. (Keller, 12/3)
Daily Mail Online:
Chinese Gene-Editing Scientist Is Missing Amid Rumours Of Arrest
Reports claimed He was placed under effective house arrest in Shenzhen after making an appearance at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing in Hong Kong last Wednesday. However, claims of He's detention were dismissed by his former-employer, Southern University of Science and Technology, according to South China Morning Post. The university declined to elaborate further. (Cheng, 12/3)
The Associated Press:
World Health Organization Wants Panel To Study Gene Editing
The chief of the World Health Organization says his agency is assembling experts to consider the health impacts of gene editing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that gene editing "cannot be just done without clear guidelines" and experts should "start from a clean sheet and check everything." Tedros' comments followed Chinese scientist He Jiankui's announcement last week that he had helped alter the DNA of newborn twins in hopes of making them resistant to the AIDS virus. (12/3)
Stat:
Chinese Lab Sought Help Editing PCSK9 Gene In Human Embryos
Scientists were stunned because editing the human germline — the genomes of embryos, eggs, and sperm — has been considered taboo or at least not ready for reproductive use, because such changes would be inherited by descendants. And CRISPR’s safety, including the potential for unintended health effects, remains very much unknown. The birth announcement made [Dr. Kiran] Musunuru dig out his old emails — which he shared with STAT — and do some sleuthing. The University of Pennsylvania researcher quickly found that the student, Feifei Cheng, worked with He and presented a paper written with him at a meeting on genome editing this past April in China sponsored by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. That paper reported editing PCSK9 in human, monkey, and mouse embryos. (Begley, 12/4)
Statins Are Overprescribed For Heart Disease Prevention, And Harms Could Outweigh Benefits, Researchers Say
While the cholesterol-lowering drugs are generally safe, a new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that 15 to 20 percent of older adults should be taking statins – far less than the 30 or 40 percent of older adults suggested by current medical guidelines. Other heart health news examines the benefits of weight lifting.
NPR:
Statin Rethink: Who Should Take The Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs?
A study published Monday is pushing back against the notion that up to 40 percent of Americans should be taking statin drugs to reduce the risk of heart disease. The study, in the Annals of Internal Medicine, argues that current medical guidelines haven't adequately considered the risks from these widely used drugs. "Some harms are mentioned, but it's entirely unclear how they were considered when coming up with the recommendations," says Milo Puhan, a physician and epidemiologist at the University of Zurich and senior author of the new study. "In our approach we very explicitly considered the harms." (Harris, 12/3)
CNN:
Why The Risks And Benefits Of Statins Are So Complex
As with any medication, statins can come with side effects. Statins, drugs typically used to lower cholesterol, are relatively safe for most people. When they are taken specifically to prevent cardiovascular disease, a new study suggests, the side effects just might outweigh the benefits, depending on your age, sex and the specific statin you're taking. (Howard, 12/3)
The New York Times:
Even A Little Weight Training May Cut The Risk Of Heart Attack And Stroke
Despite the muscle-building, flab-trimming and, according to recent research, mood-boosting benefits of lifting weights, such resistance exercise has generally been thought not to contribute much to heart health, as endurance workouts like jogging and cycling do. But a study published in October in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise provides evidence for the first time that even a little weight training might reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke. People appear to gain this benefit whether or not they also engage in frequent aerobic exercise. (Reynolds, 12/4)
CDC Says Cases Of Mysterious, Polio-Like Illness Are Expected To Decline For Remainder Of 2018
A new task force is starting to understand the underlying cause of Acute Flaccid Myelitis, which appears to be following the same patterns as past years when cases have spiked in the fall.
The Washington Post:
Polio-Like Disease In U.S. Kids Appears To Have Peaked For 2018, CDC Says
Federal health officials said Monday that cases of the paralyzing, polio-like illness that was spiking in children in the United States this year appears to have peaked. In 2018, 134 cases of acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, have been confirmed in 33 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Another 165 cases are under investigation. In a statement, the CDC said officials expect the number of cases to decline for the remainder of the year. Most of the latest confirmed cases occurred in September and October. (Sun, 12/3)
CNN:
AFM: CDC Says Illness 'Appears To Have Peaked' In US For 2018
According to the CDC, in 2014, there were 120 confirmed cases between August and December; in 2015, there were 22 confirmed cases; in 2016, there were 149 confirmed cases; and in 2017, 35 confirmed cases were reported. The agency said Monday that it has previously seen a drop in cases in November. "That pattern appears to be repeating in 2018 because states have reported fewer PUIs [patients under investigation] over the past couple of weeks. CDC expects this decline to continue," it said on its AFM investigation website. (Goldschmidt, 12/3)
The Hill:
Cases Of Polio-Like Illness On The Decline, CDC Says
Over 90 percent of confirmed cases of AFM have been in children, and since 2014, AFM cases have occurred in 46 states and the District of Columbia, the CDC said. (Weixel, 12/3)
Advance Directives Allow Patients With Mental Illness To Shape Their Own Care Before They're Too Sick To Do So
While some doctors worry the documents could limit treatments, they are legal in 27 states and “could be a very important tool to minimize hospitalization and minimize involuntary commitment,” said Cherene Allen-Caraco, chief executive officer of Promise Resource Network. Other public health news focuses on loss of parental rights, ADHD diagnoses, rare diseases, 5G wireless safety, shingles vaccine shortage, personalized cancer medicine, Apple watches and more.
The New York Times:
Giving Patients A Voice In Their Mental Health Care Before They’re Too Ill To Have A Say
Steve Singer, who has bipolar and borderline personality disorders, knows when he’s on the verge of a mental health crisis. The female voice he hears incessantly in his head suddenly shuts up, and the hula hoop he gyrates while walking to the grocery store stops easing his anxieties. That’s when he gets to a hospital. Usually, talking briefly with a nurse or social worker calms him enough to return home. But this year a hospital placed him on a locked ward, took his phone, and had an armed guard watch him for 20 hours before a social worker spoke with him and released him. (Belluck, 12/3)
The Washington Post:
Parenthood Lost: How Incarcerated Parents Are Losing Their Children Forever
Lori Lynn Adams was a mother of four living in poverty when Hurricane Floyd struck North Carolina in 1999, flooding her trailer home and destroying her children’s pageant trophies and baby pictures. No stranger to moneymaking scams, Adams was convicted of filing a fraudulent disaster-relief claim with FEMA for a property she did not own. She also passed dozens of worthless checks to get by. Adams served two year-long prison stints for these “blue-collar white-collar crimes,” as she calls them. Halfway through her second sentence, with her children — three toddlers and a 14-year-old — temporarily under county supervision, Adams said she got a phone call from a family court attorney. Her parental rights, he informed her, were being irrevocably terminated. (Hager and Flagg, 12/3)
The Wall Street Journal:
A Reason To Think Twice About Your Child’s ADHD Diagnosis
Diagnosing attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is inherently subjective. New research highlights how this can get especially tricky with young children. It shows that ADHD rates are significantly higher among children who are the youngest in their class compared with those who are the oldest. ADHD is characterized by difficulty concentrating and constantly active, sometimes disruptive behavior. (Reddy, 12/3)
KQED:
Medical Detectives: The Last Hope For Families Coping With Rare Diseases
All over the country, specialized strike teams of doctors are giving hope to families who are desperately searching for a diagnosis. The medical sleuths have cracked more than a third of the 382 patient cases they're pursuing, according to a recent paper in the New England Journal of Medicine. The specialists, scattered across 12 clinics nationwide, form the Undiagnosed Disease Network (UDN). Since the program began in 2014 they've identified 31 previously unknown syndromes. (McClurg, 12/3)
The CT Mirror:
Blumenthal Wants FCC To Prove 5G Wireless Technology Is Safe
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is leading a campaign to determine whether new “5G” wireless technology is safe and is asking the federal government for proof the cutting edge radiofrequency does not pose health risks – including cancer. ...Blumenthal said 5G technology “is a vast improvement” over the 2G and 3G radio waves that allow wireless devices like cell phones and computers to operate. (Radelat, 12/3)
Boston Globe:
Frustration Mounts Over Waits For Shingles Vaccine
The Metro Minute’s recent primer on the causes and symptoms of shingles prompted e-mails from over a dozen local readers who expressed frustration about long waits to be vaccinated for the often painful condition. The vaccine, Shingrix, has been so popular that clinics and pharmacies are having trouble keeping it in stock. (Fernandez, 12/3)
Boston Globe:
Cambridge Biotech's Cancer Test Turns Out To Be A ‘Lifesaver’
Then scientists at Foundation Medicine, a Cambridge biotech, ran a new diagnostic test to sequence the DNA of cancer cells in his prostate gland, which had been surgically removed. The bad news was that he had a rare form of the disease, marked by an extraordinary number of genetic changes in the cancerous cells. The good news: The new test showed that he might respond to any of three new immunotherapy drugs. (Saltzman, 12/4)
PBS NewsHour:
Why The U.S. Ban On Female Genital Mutilation Was Ruled Unconstitutional
In his 28-page decision, U.S. District Judge Bernard Friedman said Congress “overstepped its bounds” in prohibiting the practice in 1996, adding that FGM is a “’local criminal activity’ which, in keeping with long-standing tradition and our federal system of government, is for the states to regulate, not Congress.” The judge’s decision voided the charges of FGM and conspiracy against two Michigan doctors accused of cutting at least nine minor girls in a Detroit clinic: Dr. Jumana Nagarwala, the Michigan physician accused of performing FGM on the girls, and Dr. Fakhruddin Attar, who was accused of allowing Nagarwala use his clinic for the procedures. (Thoet, 12/3)
The Associated Press:
WHO Says It Can Fight Ebola Outbreak Despite US Withdrawal
The head of the World Health Organization said Monday it can fight the deadly Ebola outbreak in Congo despite the withdrawal of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, insisting: "We can cover it." The comments by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus came in the wake of commentaries in two medical journals appealing to the CDC to return to the epidemic zone in Congo — saying its expertise is needed. The U.S. experts have been sidelined for weeks, ordered away from the region because of State Department security concerns. (12/3)
Kaiser Health News:
In Grandma’s Stocking: An Apple Watch To Monitor Falls, Track Heart Rhythms
For more than a decade, the latest Apple products have been the annual must-have holiday gift for the tech-savvy. That raises the question: Is the newest Apple Watch on your list — either to give or receive — this year? At first glance, the watch appears to be an ideal present for Apple’s most familiar market: the hip early adopters. Its promotional website is full of svelte young people stretching into yoga poses, kickboxing and playing basketball. (Bluth, 12/4)
Want To Get A Gun? This Proposed Law Could Have Police Checking Your Social Media Activity First
New York state Sen. Kevin Parker's bill would require a social media check for those applying for handgun licenses. But free-speech watchdogs and even some gun-control advocates are raising privacy concerns about the measure.
The Associated Press:
Should Social Media Check Be Required To Get A Gun License?
Should authorities be able to deny handgun licenses for hateful tweets? A New York lawmaker is raising the question with a bill that would require police to scrutinize the social media activity and online searches of handgun license applicants, and disqualify those who have published violent or hateful posts. (Hill, 12/4)
In other gun violence news —
Miami Herald:
Miami Mom Grieves. She’s Lost Two Children To Bullets
Barnes said she paid attention to the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland and felt horrible for the kids and their families. But it was impossible, she said, not to compare the media and political attention to that horrible spasm of gunfire in white suburbia to the reaction to chronic gun violence in mostly black Opa-locka or Liberty City, two of Miami-Dade’s most crime-ridden neighborhoods. (Rabin, 12/3)
These Cities Have Effectively Ended Veteran Homelessness. Can Others Follow Their Models?
Rockford, Illinois, is one of a handful of cities that have effectively tackled the problem of veteran homelessness. While higher rents in other places could pose a bigger challenge in other cities, advocates are hopeful the strategies employed can be applied elsewhere.
The Wall Street Journal:
A City Solves Veteran Homelessness
Rockford, about 90 miles northwest of Chicago, is one of the first cities to effectively end homelessness among veterans, according to the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Officials consider its programs a model for other cities. Its goal is now to eliminate all homelessness by 2020. Rockford and dozens of other cities accepted a challenge posed by then-First Lady Michelle Obama in June 2014 to end veteran homelessness, creating a network for city officials to brainstorm and share ideas. Since then, some 63 communities and three states have followed Rockford’s lead to be certified as having solved the problem, including bigger cities like Miami, which was certified last summer. Other major metros, including Chicago, Los Angeles and New York have also signed on to the challenge. (Snow, 12/4)
In other veterans' health care news —
The Wall Street Journal:
Agent Orange’s Other Legacy—A $12 Billion Cleanup And A Fight Over Who Pays
The Ironbound neighborhood of Newark, N.J., has been revitalized. The tree-lined river that runs beside it has not. Half a century ago, the herbicide Agent Orange was manufactured along the banks of the Passaic River. Poison hosed off factory floors drained into the waterway, where it sank to the bottom and became toxic sludge. The estimated cost of cleaning it up and compensating for environmental damage could run as high as $11.8 billion. (Brickley and Morgenson, 12/3)
State Highlights: Extent And Breadth Of Newark's Water Crisis Still Unfolding; Study Finds Emergency Medical Services Take 10% Longer To Arrive In Poor Neighborhoods
Media outlets report on news from New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, Connecticut, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, Hawaii, California, Maryland, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Ohio.
The New York Times:
A Water Crisis In Newark Brings New Worries
As evidence mounted that Newark’s drinking water was contaminated by lead, top officials began an urgent giveaway of tens of thousands of filters and told residents that the problem was limited to one of the city’s two treatment plants. But city documents and other records show that an engineering study that led to the distribution of filters, which was made public in October, only focused on one plant. Now the state is directing Newark to assess whether treatment methods at the second plant are protecting water from being contaminated by lead. Since 2017, samples of tap water taken at residences served by that plant have shown elevated lead levels. (Leyden, 12/3)
The Hill:
Study: Emergency Medical Services Take 10 Percent Longer To Get To Poor Neighborhoods
Emergency medical services take 10 percent longer to arrive on the scene in poor neighborhoods compared to wealthy areas, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). People in poor neighborhoods waited on average four minutes longer to receive medical assistance for cardiac arrest in 2014, the study's researchers found. They used 2014 data because it was the most recent available as of June of last year. (Brinbaum, 12/3)
The Associated Press:
Health Chief: Pediatric Deaths Show Communication Problem
Nearly two dozen children at a long-term care facility showed symptoms of a viral infection and two had died by the time New Jersey’s health department was notified about the outbreak this fall, said Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the department’s top official. At a hearing Monday on the deaths of 11 children at the facility, Elnahal told a legislative committee that he has formed new internal policy requiring him and his principal deputy to be notified of any outbreaks where pediatric deaths have occurred. (12/3)
The Associated Press:
Florida Deputies Fatally Shoot Armed Psychiatric Patient
Deputies fatally shot a psychiatric patient who they say was threatening to harm people with a sharp piece of glass at a South Florida behavioral health center. News outlets report the shooting happened late Saturday at the University Hospital center in Tamarac, which is near Fort Lauderdale. (12/3)
Nashville Tennessean:
TennCare Chief Wendy Long Offered Nashville Health Director Job
Nashville is planning to hire the current head of TennCare as the city’s top health official. The Nashville Metro Public Health Department announced Monday that it has chosen Dr. Wendy Long, the director of the state’s TennCare program, to serve as the city’s new director of health. Long’s hiring is conditional on a vote by the city’s Board of Health on Dec. 13, but board leadership is already foreshadowing approval. (Kelman, 12/3)
The Hill:
Yale University Installing Emergency Contraception Vending Machine: Reports
Yale University is installing a vending machine that sells emergency contraception including the "morning-after pill," or Plan B, along with other over-the-counter medications and items aimed at improving sexual health, the university's newspaper, the Yale Daily News, reported. The college will reportedly launch the vending machine before winter break. The Plan B will be sold for $49.99, a price comparable to the contraceptive's cost at local pharmacies, Yale College Council representative Ileana Valdez told the newspaper. (Birnbaum, 12/3)
Denver Post:
Colorado's Care Of The Intellectually And Developmentally Disabled Is Flawed, State Audit Finds
Colorado’s care of the intellectually and developmentally disabled is riddled with oversight problems that are wasting taxpayer dollars and leaving clients in jeopardy, a state audit released Monday found. The audit reviewed care and spending at the state’s 20 Community Centered Boards. The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which administers the state’s Medicaid program, contracts with those boards to provide services. (Osher, 12/3)
Georgia Health News:
Pregnant Women Face Risk Despite Federal ER Law
Despite their special protection for pregnancy under the 1986 law, the records show that pregnant women remain vulnerable to violations, though not for all the same reasons. Now, instead of not treating patients who don’t have insurance, a practice called patient dumping, some hospitals turn away women in labor because they no longer have dedicated obstetrical units or enough staff who are properly trained to handle pregnancy and labor complications. (Goodman and Miller, 12/3)
Dallas Morning News:
First Look At Baylor Scott & White's Huge New East Dallas Office Campus
Developer KDC has released details about the new office campus it's building for health care giant Baylor Scott & White. The 300,000-square-foot office project is under construction on the edge of Dallas' Deep Ellum district. The more than $70 million project is in the 3700 block of Elm Street near Baylor's East Dallas hospital campus. (Brown, 12/3)
Nashville Tennessean:
The Asian Longhorned Tick Has Tennessee Surrounded. Are We Next?
First, they found it on a dog in New Jersey. Then, it spread beyond the Garden State, latching on to pets, people and livestock throughout the northeast and into Appalachia. As of this week, this invasive species has spread to Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and both Arkansas and North Carolina – two states that border Tennessee. ...The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention last week issued a warning about this invasive tick species, which appears to be spreading widely through the United States and has been known to carry pathogens. No ticks have been found in Tennessee yet, but the CDC warns the tick is serious threat to livestock, so Tennessee’s farmers should be wary of the creepy-crawly bug. (Kelman and May, 12/3)
The Washington Post:
Preschoolers Served Pine Sol Instead Of Apple Juice
Officials at a preschool in Hawaii have apologized after young children were given Pine-Sol instead of apple juice to drink during a morning snack time, a mix-up that health officials said occurred because the two liquids were “the same color.” The incident involving the household cleaning liquid took place on Tuesday at the preschool at Kilohana United Methodist Church in Honolulu. (Wang, 12/3)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Data Breach At San Mateo Medical Center: Patient Records Not Shredded
In a public notice posted Friday, hospital administrators said housekeeping staff at the public hospital’s Daly City clinic on Nov. 6 mistakenly recycled a box of medical records instead of shredding them. A hospital staffer had left the box under her desk overnight. (Ho, 12/3)
Pioneer Press:
Minnesota Sues Indiana Firm, Blames Lax Security After Hackers Steal Health Patient Data
Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson filed a lawsuit Monday against an Indiana medical services company after hackers stole more than 8,000 health records of Minnesota patients in 2015. In the federal court filing, Swanson alleged that Medical Informatics Engineering violated Minnesota’s consumer protection and data privacy laws when they failed to use “basic” security measures to protect their web-based electronic health records services from hackers. (Achterling, 12/3)
The Baltimore Sun:
Franklin Square Breaks Ground On New Surgical Pavilion
MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center broke ground Monday on a $70 million surgical pavilion that will house 14 state-of-the-art operating rooms. They will replace older, undersized rooms that are now spread over two areas in the adjacent hospital. The Rosedale facility won approval from state regulators last year for the new 80,000-square-foot, two-story building that connects directly to the existing hospital. The hospital joins others in the region in modernizing older buildings and equipment and seeking to offer patients and their families better and safer experiences. (Cohn, 12/3)
MPR:
Twin Cities Mom's Full-Time Job: Finding Help For Son With Rare Neurological Illness
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, AFM is a rare but serious condition. It affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord called gray matter, which causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. (Moini, 12/4)
The Washington Post:
A Turtle-Obsessed Boy Had His 22nd Surgery, And People From All Over Sent Him Turtle Photos
In Oklahoma, there is a 4-year-old boy named Jack Mickey who adores turtles. He carries around a stuffed turtle that he has had since birth. He has turtle stickers, turtle coloring books and turtle fact-books. For Halloween, he went as a turtle, of course. So last week, before Jack underwent his 22nd surgery to treat a rare spinal disease called early onset progressive infantile scoliosis, his mother pulled up Twitter and asked if fellow users might be willing to tweet a few images, videos or facts about turtles that she could share with her son to cheer him up. (Bittel, 12/3)
The Star Tribune:
Minnesota Medical Marijuana Expanding To Add Alzheimer's
Alzheimer’s disease will become eligible for treatment with medical marijuana in Minnesota next year, making it the 14th health condition approved since the state’s cannabis program began in 2015. The Minnesota Department of Health announced Monday that it was adding the degenerative neurological disorder to the program, despite limited evidence on the effectiveness of treatment with cannabis. Some studies have found that marijuana inhibits the formation of tau proteins that accelerate dementia and memory loss related to the disease. (Olson, 12/3)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Ohio Medical Marijuana Patient And Caregiver Registry Is Open Today
Ohio’s medical marijuana Patient and Caregiver Registry went live Monday, as state officials anticipate product will soon be for sale in dispensaries. The registry is for physicians who have state approval to recommend medical marijuana for patients with any of 21 qualifying ailments, such as cancer, Multiple sclerosis or post-traumatic stress disorder. (Hancock, 12/3)
Viewpoints: Voters Showed They Like The Health Law, So Make It Even Stronger; Lessons On Benefits Of Work Requirements For Medicaid
Editorial pages focus on these health care topics and others.
Seattle Times:
Forget ‘Trumpcare,’ Time To Shore Up Affordable Care Act
One of the clear messages of the midterm elections was the enthusiasm Americans have for the Affordable Care Act. Now that more people have better access to individual health insurance, they want to keep it. It’s time for Congress to move on from fighting Obamacare and work to improve it. (12/3)
The Hill:
Data Proves That Medicaid Needs Work Requirements
Lost in the current debate over imposing “work requirements” for Medicaid eligibility has been how such requirements might actually benefit recipients and what “work-free Medicaid” actually costs them. It is time for states to reassess those true costs and benefits. (Rea S. Hederman Jr. and Andrew J. Kidd, 12/3)
USA Today:
Doctors, Providers Must Provide Patients Treatment Cost Information
Going to the doctor in the United States is like dining at a restaurant where the menus don’t list prices. At this restaurant, the chef decides what you should eat, and someone else entirely calculates the bill. The chef is considered an artist unencumbered by financial details so he or she can focus on preparing the best food possible. Yet with no consideration of cost, the chef decisions could result in a surprising and shocking bill that you cannot afford and which potentially goes unpaid, bankrupting the restaurant in the process. (Deb Gordon, 12/3)
Stat:
Anomalies Shed Light On Doctors' Compensation
The term “physician compensation” could be among the top phrases in health care this year. Though it’s always been a hot topic, it got hotter when the Trump administration announced a proposal that would affect nearly 40 percent of Medicare payments. That plan would replace a fee scale that compensated doctors more for seeing sicker patients with a flat-fee model that reimburses them at the same or similar rates regardless of the condition being treated or complexity of the visit. (Halee Fischer-Wright and Todd Evenson, 12/4)
The Hill:
There's A Shortage Of Psychiatrists For Those Most In Need
The shortage of psychiatrists who accept insurance in the United States is a serious problem. Suicide rates are climbing in the U.S. and nearly one in five Americans lives with mental illness. Yet among the 43.4 million people with a mental illness in the U.S., only about 43 percent received treatment in the past year. Psychiatrists not accepting insurance is a major barrier to receiving treatment. (Kelly A. Kyanko and Susan H. Busch, 12/3)
The Washington Post:
Technology Will Soon Be Able To Tinker With Who We Are. Are We Ready?
Sometimes the future arrives in waves, advancing abruptly and then withdrawing. Last week, a Chinese researcher named He Jiankui announced that he had successfully altered the genetic code of a pair of twin girls born this month. He said that while they were still embryos, he had edited the babies’ genes to make them resistant to HIV infection, but offered few further details. (Elizabeth Bruenig, 12/3)
The Hill:
In The Wake Of The Opioid Epidemic, Let’s Not Forget About Alcohol
Recently, the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) published an article commenting on the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommendation for a "drinking check-up" for all adults when they visit their primary care doctors. For those who consume alcohol above recommended limits, the task force advised doctors to “provide ‘brief counseling’ to help patients reduce their drinking.” (Sandeep Kapoor, 12/3)
The New York Times:
Can We Finally Stop Talking About ‘Male’ And ‘Female’ Brains?
In 17th and 18th century Europe, the rise of egalitarian ideals created the need for a scientific account of women’s inferior status. Thus was born gender biological complementarity — the notion that, as historian of science Londa Schiebinger explains in The Mind Has No Sex, “Women were not to be viewed merely as inferior to men but as fundamentally different from, and thus incomparable to, men.” It has been with us in one way or another, roping in science to explain the gender status quo, ever since. (Daphna Joel and Cordelia Fine, 12/3)
Sacramento Bee:
California Must Improve Conditions For The Workers Who Help Prevent Fires
California’s latest mega-fire disasters have refocused attention on the state’s challenge of the future: how to manage forests and scrubland so wildfires will be less frequent and catastrophic. But often missing from the discussion are the underpaid, marginalized laborers who make up much of the state’s wildlands management workforce. The work of thinning forests, clearing brush, replanting timberland and restoring ecosystems involves backbreaking work with chainsaws and other tools. These jobs typically come with low pay, dangerous work conditions, no job security, little labor law enforcement and scarce training for increasingly complex tasks. (Collier and Wilmsen, 11/27)