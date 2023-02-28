Covid-19 Crisis

The Washington Post: A Condition Called POTS Rose After Covid, But Patients Can’t Find Care A life-changing condition called POTS, which can cause fainting, irregular heartbeats and dizziness, particularly among young women, appears to be on the rise as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. But the condition isn’t well understood, and many patients are dismissed as having anxiety, delaying diagnosis. Once diagnosed, many patients face waiting lists as long as two years to get treatment from specialists. (Morris, 2/27)

Detroit Free Press: Report: Michigan Closed The Gap On COVID-19 Racial Disparities Early in the coronavirus pandemic, it became clear that Michigan had a problem: Black residents were getting infected by the virus and dying at far higher rate than white Michiganders — representing more than 40% of deaths from COVID-19 in March and April of 2020, while making up just 13.6% of the state's population. (Jordan Shamus, 2/27)

CIDRAP: COVID May Be More Likely To Spread In And Beyond Bars, Clubs Than Other Settings A case-series investigation of more than 44,000 COVID-19 patients in Tokyo in 2020 reveals that SARS-CoV-2 transmission events in healthcare and nightlife settings (eg, bars and nightclubs) were most likely to involve at least five infections, with nightlife cases more likely to generate further spread. (Van Beusekom, 2/27)

The Boston Globe: Lawsuit Filed In Chelsea Soldiers’ Home Deaths From COVID Army Staff Sergeant Joseph “Red” Terenzio helped rescue more than two dozen fellow soldiers from enemy territory while serving in the South Pacific during World II, despite being wounded. Maurice “Master Chief” Poulin served in the Coast Guard for 24 years, participating in nine invasions during World War II. And John Sullivan enlisted in the Navy after graduating high school and served as a second class machinist mate during the Vietnam War. (Murphy, 2/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: CDC Death Certificate Guidance Now Includes Long COVID The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded in its guidance for certifying deaths due to the coronavirus to include complications of long COVID. “Emerging evidence suggests that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, can have lasting effects on nearly every organ and organ system of the body weeks, months, and potentially years after infection,” the new guidance says. (Vaziri, 2/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: California’s COVID Emergency Ends This Week. What Happens Next? California will lift its sweeping COVID-19 state of emergency on Tuesday — nearly three years to the day after it was put in place, giving Gov. Gavin Newsom broad power to impose strict mandates and lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Vaziri, 2/27)

AP: Final State Emergencies Winding Down 3 Years Into Pandemic California’s coronavirus emergency officially ends Tuesday, nearly three years after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order and just days after the state reached the grim milestone of 100,000 deaths related to the virus. As California’s emergency winds down, such declarations continue in just five other states — including Texas and Illinois — signaling an end to the expanded legal powers of governors to suspend laws in response to the once mysterious disease. President Joe Biden announced last month the federal government will end its own version May 11. (Beam, 2/28)

Most of the remaining states with pandemic emergencies still in place have plans to wind them down over the coming months. Texas' governor will likely extend his until the Legislature passes a law that stops cities from then enacting their own virus measures.

No White House Consensus Yet On Covid's Origins With Intel At Odds

So far U.S. intelligence agencies have reached different conclusions on the pandemic's origins, including the Energy Department's most recent report pointing to a likely lab leak. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, “the president made trying to find the origins of Covid a priority right when he came into office and he has a whole government effort designed to do that."

Politico: Still No Consensus On Covid’s Origins, White House Says

The U.S. government still has not reached a consensus on how the coronavirus pandemic started, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters Monday — despite news reports that the Energy Department has concluded the virus most likely leaked from a lab in China. “The intelligence community and the rest of the government is still looking at this,” Kirby said. “There’s not been a definitive conclusion, so it’s difficult for me to say — nor should I feel like I should have to defend press reporting about a possible preliminary indication here. What the president wants is facts.” (McCarthy, 2/27)

The Boston Globe: ‘We May Not Ever Know’: Fauci Says Origin Of Coronavirus Could Remain A Mystery

The pandemic’s true origin may never be uncovered, despite a new assessment favoring the lab leak theory from the US Department of Energy, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday. ... The “fireside chat” between Fauci and Anna Kuchment, the Globe’s medical and biotechnology editor, was the first event in the Globe’s series of online seminars celebrating advances in science and technology. In December, Fauci stepped down as NIAID chief and also as President Biden’s chief medical adviser. (Freyer, 2/27)

San Francisco Chronicle: Former CDC Director Says “People Will Realize” Virus Came From Lab

Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the Trump administration, on Monday backed a controversial reported assessment from the Department of Energy “low confidence” finding that COVID-19 likely began with a lab leak in Wuhan, China. U.S. media organizations cited unnamed sources saying the department had such a report based on new intelligence. (Vaziri, 2/27)

AP: China Says It's Been 'Open And Transparent' On COVID Origins

China on Tuesday said it has been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and dismissed U.S. criticism as politicizing the issue. China had “shared the most data and research results on virus tracing and made important contributions to global virus tracing research,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao told reporters at a daily briefing. (2/28)

Also —

The Washington Post: Little-Known Scientific Team Behind New Assessment On Covid-19 Origins

Even at low confidence, however, the Energy Department’s analysis carries weight. For its assessment, the department drew on the expertise of a team assembled from the U.S. national laboratory complex, which employs tens of thousands of scientists representing many technical specialties, from physics and data analysis to genomics and molecular biology. The labs were established as part of the U.S. nuclear weapons program and operate largely in the classified realm. The department’s cadre of technical experts includes members of the Energy Department’s Z-Division, which since the 1960s has been involved in secretive investigations of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons threats by U.S. adversaries, including China and Russia. (Warrick, Nakashima and Harris, 2/27)

USA Today: COVID Lab Leak Theory From The Energy Department, Explained

National security adviser Jake Sullivan declined to confirm or deny the news of the Energy Department report to media outlets. Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that President Biden has requested the Department of Energy's national labs to be "brought into this assessment," because he "wants to put every tool at use to be able to figure out what happened here." (2/27)

AP: Coronavirus Origins Still A Mystery 3 Years Into Pandemic

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on the report. All 18 offices of the U.S. intelligence community had access to the information the DOE used in reaching its assessment. Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard, said she isn’t sure what new intelligence the agencies had, but “it’s reasonable to infer” it relates to activities at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. She said a 2018 research proposal co-authored by scientists there and their U.S. collaborators “essentially described a blueprint for COVID-like viruses.” (Ungar and Jalonick, 2/28)