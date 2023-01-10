Covid-19 Crisis

White House Lays Groundwork For What Could Be Last Renewal Of Covid Emergency

With covid again surging, the Biden administration will extend the public health emergency this week. But it could be for the last time — a decision that would have a cascade effect across insurance programs and other public health initiatives. In Congress, House Republicans are using their new majority to launch pandemic-related probes.

Politico: Biden Team Preps For End To Covid's Public Health Emergency — After One More Extension

When the Biden administration renews the Covid public health emergency this week, it will mark the 11th time since the coronavirus arrived that the government declared its presence a national crisis. It may also be the last. (Cancryn, 1/10)

Bloomberg Law: HHS Pressed On Next Crisis, Equity As Covid Emergency Lingers

Health policy leaders say the Biden administration needs to ensure vulnerable populations are protected before it calls an end to the Covid public health emergency, which is set to renew this week for what may be the last time. (Lopez, 1/10)

The Washington Post: House GOP To Launch Probe On Coronavirus Origin And Federal Response

House Republicans on Monday commissioned a special investigative panel focused on the coronavirus pandemic, hoping to leverage their new, powerful majority to press scientists and federal officials about the origin of the public health crisis and the government’s response to it. (Romm, 1/9)

Stat: GOP Redirects Covid Committee To Focus On Virus Origins, Spending

The House’s coronavirus committee will continue in a Republican-controlled chamber — but with a vastly different mandate, reflecting GOP frustration with the federal pandemic response. (Owermohle, 1/9)

More pandemic news —

CNBC: Applying For Social Security Disability With Long Covid Is Complicated

To date, the Social Security Administration has flagged about 44,000 disability claims that include some mention of Covid-19, though that is not necessarily the primary reason for those applications. That represents just about 1% of disability applications received since the agency started tracking those claims. Yet it is possible that future disability benefit applications due to long Covid may increase. (Konish, 1/9)

ABC News: More US Schools Institute Mask Mandates As COVID Cases Rise

More schools across the United States are putting mask mandates in place as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Before winter break, districts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania announced they would temporarily be requiring masks among students and staff members amid a surge of respiratory illnesses. Now schools in Massachusetts and Michigan are following suit while Chicago schools are asking students to take rapid tests before classes start. (Kekatos, 1/9)

On developments relating to vaccines —

The Wall Street Journal: Moderna Considers Price Of $110-$130 For Covid-19 Vaccine

Moderna Inc. said it is considering pricing its Covid-19 vaccine in a range of $110 to $130 per dose in the U.S. when it shifts from government contracting to commercial distribution of the shots. The range is similar to the one Pfizer Inc. said in October it was considering for the Covid-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE. (Loftus, 1/9)

CBS News: COVID-19 Vaccines: From Nasal Drops To A Redesign, What 2023 Could Have In Store

Several vaccine companies say they are expecting breakthroughs as early as this year as they pursue new ways to protect people against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. (Tin, 1/9)

Meanwhile, China's covid situation worsens —

The Washington Post: China’s Crematoriums In Demand As Covid Surges, Satellite Images Show

A Washington Post examination of satellite imagery, firsthand videos posted to social media and witness accounts suggests that China’s covid death toll is far higher than the government’s tally, undermining Beijing’s claim that the outbreak remains under control. (Oakford, Kuo, Chiang, Pipier and Li, 1/9)