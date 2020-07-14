Editorials And Opinions

CNN: Pro Sports Starting Vast, Science-Based Experiment In Covid Re-Entry When President Donald Trump and state and local leaders cast aside well-established, science-based protocols for protecting public health, they put thousands at risk of sickness and death. For those discouraged by the recklessness of policymakers, some solace can be found in the work of a group of healthy young American millionaires who are using science to punch their way forward through the pandemic and its restrictions. Professional athletes. (Kent Sepkowitz, 7/10)

USA Today: College Football 2020: SEC In Trouble During COVID-19 Outbreak The strangest part of the last four months in college football has been watching the so-called leaders of the sport’s most powerful conference acting as if some of the fundamental facts we’ve learned about COVID-19 do not apply to their enterprise. As recently as mid-May, Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said in an interview with the SEC Network that the “hope and plan right now is to play this fall with a full schedule and a full stadium” even as construction workers at Bryant-Denny Stadium were falling ill in clusters. A month after that, Texas A&M’s Ross Bjork expressed optimism that the 50 percent capacity limit imposed by Gov. Greg Abbott for sporting events would be significantly increased by the time football season rolled around. There was even a suggestion, as states like Georgia and Florida came out of lockdown, that the SEC might play on this fall while other leagues lagged behind. (Dan Wolken, 7/14)

The Washington Post: Child-Care Centers Have Already Been Reopening. The Results Are Troubling. As Americans’ attention focuses on schools and the risks and potential rewards of reopening, a test case of sorts is playing out. With troubling results. Thousands of child-care facilities nationwide have already reopened, or tried to — and their experiences risk destroying the country’s already weak infrastructure for child care. The model is bad for everyone — parents, educators, caregivers, doctors, Republicans, Democrats — who wants children to return to campuses as quickly and safely as possible. (Catherine Rampell, 7/13)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Schools Not Opening This Fall? Let The Tears Flow I’ll admit, I cried a bit when I heard that Los Angeles Unified School District students won’t be returning to their campuses next month. Instead, students will start the new school year they way the ended the last one — online and at home.Like many parents, I’ve anxiously watched the calendar and the COVID-19 case numbers. In April, as California took its early victory lap for flattening the curve, I’d hoped my two kids could return to school full time in the fall. In June, as cases began to rise with reopening, I figured they’d have a couple days a week in the classroom and a couple days a week of distance learning. (Kerry Cavanaugh, 7/13)

USA Today: Outside COVID-19 Hot Spots, Try To Reopen Schools Where It's Possible As the nation's 13,000 school districts grapple with how and whether to resume in-person student attendance this fall, there should be one guiding principle: Try to reopen schools, with appropriate safety precautions, wherever possible. Science is unsettled on the health risk of sending children to classes during a pandemic, but there's no question about the harm that will ensue if they stay home. "The importance of in-person learning is well-documented, and there is already evidence of the negative impacts on children because of school closures in the spring," the American Academy of Pediatrics wrote in an analysis last month. (7/13)

USA Today: COVID-19 And Schools: Don't Return To Classroom Learning This Fall Abandoned by any semblance of national leadership during a raging pandemic, students, teachers and staff are being told to jump into the deep end and return to school buildings. They will be risking their lives and their families’ lives, and endangering their communities to do so. All the precious time and resources spent to implement hybrid models and social distancing protocols will be washed away with the building's first positive COVID-19 case. Then it will be a hard pivot back home, using the same scattershot remote learning practices developed in an emergency. (Christine Vaccaro, 7/13)

The New York Times: America Drank Away Its Children’s Future A brief history of the past four months in America: Experts: Don’t rush to reopen, this isn’t over. Donald Trump: LIBERATE! Covid-19: Wheee! Trump officials: Here’s our opposition research on Anthony Fauci. And we’re now faced with an agonizing choice: Do we reopen schools, creating risks of a further viral explosion, or do we keep children home, with severe negative effects on their learning? None of this had to happen. Other countries stuck with their lockdowns long enough to reduce infections to rates much lower than those prevailing here; Covid-19 death rates per capita in the European Union are only a 10th those in the United States — and falling — while ours are rising fast. As a result, they’re in a position to reopen schools fairly safely. (Paul Krugman, 7/13)

The Wall Street Journal: The Case For Reopening Schools Everything else about the coronavirus has become politicized in America, so why not a return to school as well? That’s the depressing state of play as President Trump pushes schools to reopen while Democrats heed teachers unions that demand more federal money and even then may not return. The losers, as ever, would be the children. The evidence—scientific, health and economic—argues overwhelmingly for schools to open in the fall. Start with the relative immunity of young children to the disease, which should reassure parents. (7/13)

Boston Globe: Politics Endanger COVID-19 Vaccine

Imagine being able to visit your relatives, return to school or work, open a business, go to a live concert, and take a vacation without the fear of either contracting or spreading a deadly illness. That’s the promise that a COVID-19 vaccine holds for billions of people. If scientists develop a vaccine that is safe and effective in conferring immunity to the novel coronavirus, it could change life as we’ve come to know it in this country and around the world. But for Americans to benefit from a vaccine, it won’t be enough for one to be discovered and proven to work. To return to daily life as it was before the pandemic while protecting public health, a vaccine must be broadly available, and people will need to actually take it. At present, the US president is threatening both those crucial ingredients for success. (7/14)

CNN: How To Decide Who Gets The Covid-19 Vaccine First

Last month, Moderna Health announced advancements in Covid-19 vaccine trials, prompting speculation that a vaccine might be available as early as next year. But with this increased optimism comes challenges in manufacturing and distribution. Vaccines take time to produce, and the initial supply might not meet US demands. As the race for a Covid-19 vaccine heats up, policymakers must confront a series of pressing questions: Who should get the vaccine first, and how should that decision be made? (Andrew Peterson, 7/10)

The Washington Post: Fauci Has Been An Example Of Conscience And Courage. Trump Has Been Nothing But Weak.

When historians try to identify the most shameful documents from the Trump administration, a few are likely to stand out. For unconstitutional bigotry, it is hard to beat the initial executive order banning travel to the United States from Muslim countries. For cruelty and smallness, there is the “zero tolerance” directive to federal prosecutors that led to family separations at the border. For naked corruption, there is the transcript of the quid-pro-quo conversation between President Trump and the president of Ukraine. But for rash, foolish irresponsibility, I’d nominate the opposition research paper recently circulated by the White House in an attempt to discredit the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ Anthony S. Fauci. (Michael Gerson, 7/13)

CNN: The Ludicrous Plot Against Fauci

Since 1984, scientist and physician Anthony Fauci has led America's response to infectious disease, saving countless lives and gaining the world's gratitude as he advised five prior presidents. Now, as America's coronavirus pandemic death toll passes 135,000, a sixth president needs Dr. Fauci and his expertise. Instead, aides to President Donald Trump are trashing Fauci, apparently setting him up for bureaucratic assassination. (Michael D'Antonio, 7/14)

The Washington Post: We Don’t Worry For Dr. Fauci. We Worry For The Country.

Confronted with the gravest crisis in decades, the United States needs leadership in public health and biomedicine. Anthony S. Fauci has been preparing for such a role in a lifetime of distinguished service in science and public policy. He helped develop the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, perhaps the largest public health program ever aimed at a single disease. He joined President Trump from the podium in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, Mr. Trump is leading a despicable back-alley campaign to discredit him, to the detriment of the nation. Dr. Fauci was a steady voice of calm and reason in those early, uncertain weeks, and polls show he enjoys high levels of public confidence. But Mr. Trump and his White House decided to rush pell-mell to relax restrictions and encourage states to reopen. (7/13)

The New York Times: In Some Countries, Normal Life Is Back After The Coronavirus. Not Here.

If you’re lucky enough to live in New Zealand, the coronavirus nightmare has been mostly over since June. After more than two weeks with no new cases, the government lifted almost all restrictions that month. The borders are still shut, but inside the country, normal life returned. It’s coming back elsewhere too. Taiwan, where most days this month no new cases have been reported, just held the Taipei Film Festival, and a recent baseball game drew 10,000 spectators. Italy was once the epicenter of Europe’s outbreak and remains in a state of emergency, but with just a few hundred new cases a day in the whole country, bars are open and tourists have started returning, though of course Americans remain banned. According to The New York Times’s figures, there were 321 new cases in all of Canada last Friday. And America? We had 68,241. (Michelle Goldberg, 7/13)

CNN: America Shuts Down Again -- Choosing Reality Over Trump's False Claims

While President Donald Trump obsesses about his reelection hopes in his White House bubble, state and local leaders are frantically reversing state reopenings that he demanded, which turned America into the world's biggest coronavirus hotspot. As emergency rooms filled and the virus quickened its relentless march across southern and Western states, Trump stuck to the fiction that the worst is already over: "We had to close it down; now we're opening it up," the President said of the economy at the White House, patting himself on the back for saving "millions of lives." (Stephen Collinson, 7/14)

Los Angeles Times: Oh No. It's California Lockdown 2.0

Here we go again. California is back on coronavirus lockdown. And we have no one to blame but ourselves. With the harshest of initial pandemic closures lifted around Memorial Day, many Californians seemed to think the danger from the novel coronavirus was over and rushed out to make up for three terrible months of quarantine. We partied, we protested, we patronized salons and stores. And too often, we did so without maintaining a safe distance from others or wearing a face mask. Businesses ignored infection-control rules in large numbers, and some county sheriffs refused to enforce the rules. (Mariel Garza, 7/13)

Modern Healthcare: Failing To Bridge The Digital Divide Will Deepen Health Disparities

The COVID-19 pandemic has shined a spotlight on health disparities and systemic inadequacies associated with decades-long underinvestment in public health. At the same time, the need to socially isolate has accelerated virtual solutions to address access issues, contact tracing and primary- and specialty-care services in new ways—progress that’s not likely to be reversed. (Karen Ignagni, 7/11)

Stat: In The NICU, Both Parents Need To Be At Their Child’s Bedside

As Covid-19 surged through the United States this spring, Reina and James were told they could no longer stay with their severely ill newborn in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and could visit for only a few hours — separately. “My husband was allowed to visit for just one hour a week and had to prebook his time,” Reina (the parents’ names have been changed to protect their privacy) shared with one of us. “I was allowed to visit for two hours each day. Our baby sadly gained his wings seven days after he was born.” (Jennifer Canvasser, Kurlen Payton and Elizabeth Rogers, 7/13)

Bloomberg: Covid-19, Singapore's Elections And New Normal Political Lessons - Bloomberg

The coronavirus that has upended the world's economic and social life is turning out to be a mediocre election campaigner. The lesson of recent contests in Asia is that pre-existing conditions haven’t gone away and will likely be decisive, even in the bitterly fought U.S. campaign. Singapore's general election Friday, among the first of the Covid-19 era, saw a big swing against the entrenched incumbent party that positioned itself as best placed to steer the country through the pandemic. With a history of unbroken rule since independence in 1965, four swiftly passed stimulus bills and relatively few virus deaths, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's People's Action Party banked on receiving a strong mandate. Instead, the opposition made historic gains. (Daniel Moss, 7/12)

Boston Globe: New Mass. Law Makes Voting Safer And Easier

Amid the ongoing public health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state needs to make sure residents can vote as safely and easily as possible. Recent elections in other states underscore the urgency of taking proactive measures here in Massachusetts to protect our democratic process. In Georgia, voters had to wait up to seven hours to cast a ballot in their state primary after local election authorities closed dozens of polling locations amid safety concerns and accusations of voter suppression. (Finegold and Lawn, 7/8)

The Hill: The Fog Of War

Here in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) recently ordered universal mask use in public. It is possible that mask use is more effective than previously thought, so use them. He and other governors also rolled back some reopening plans. However, after seeing about 10 cases early on (all survived) in our three geriatrician practices, we have not seen a COVID-19 case in over six weeks. Our local hospital is far from overwhelmed. (Dr. Thomas W. Lagrelius, 7/13)

Houston Chronicle: Gov. Abbott Must Act On Shutdown Requests As Coronavirus Surges In Texas

The delays and denials must end. It is time for Gov. Greg Abbott to give elected officials in the Houston region and other parts of Texas being overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic the power to issue stay-at-home orders. COVID-19 deaths in the state are rising, hospitals are running out of ICU beds, respirators and other crucial supplies are running low again and the U.S. military announced last week that it is deploying medical and support personnel to the state to try to deal with a growing health-care crisis. (7/13)