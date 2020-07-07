Public Health And Education

The New York Times: In Nick Cordero’s Death, A Reminder Of Covid-19’s Unknowns The death of the Broadway actor Nick Cordero from Covid-19 has shaken people far beyond the theater world, in large part because he was just 41 and reportedly had no underlying health conditions. Medical experts said that Mr. Cordero’s death underscored a multitude of unknowns about the coronavirus — including the ways it could imperil even young, healthy people who did not appear to be at increased risk of contracting severe disease. (Wu, 7/6)

AP: The Latest: Young People Most Of Arizona's Confirmed Cases The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona has now surpassed 100,000 and younger people, not the elderly, have comprised more than half of them, state health officials said Monday.The Department of Health Services said in a statement that more than 62,000 of the 101,441 reported cases involve people younger than 44. (7/7)

Los Angeles Times: 'Young Invincibles' Increasingly Infected By Coronavirus, Newsom Says Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that the surge in coronavirus cases hitting California was due in part to younger people who might believe “they are invincible” but nonetheless are becoming sick from COVID-19. These are younger adults — who Newsom called “the young invincibles” — who are testing positive for the disease, a trend that has become apparent as the economy has reopened and working-aged adults return to work and had resumed social gatherings. (Lin II, Shalby, Kambhampati and Lee, 7/6)

CNN: About A Fifth Of Adults In The US Have Moved Due To Covid-19 Or Know Someone Who Did, A New Study Shows When the coronavirus pandemic began its rapid spread from country to country and eventually state to state, what once felt like home was no longer a safe haven for millions of people. Around one-in-five adults in the US have either moved or know someone who did because of the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a new study published by the Pew Research Center on Monday. (Elassar, 7/7)

Kaiser Health News: Life Beyond COVID Seclusion: Seniors See Challenges And Change Ahead Months into the coronavirus pandemic, older adults are having a hard time envisioning their “new normal.” Many remain fearful of catching the virus and plan to follow strict precautions — social distancing, wearing masks and gloves, limiting excursions to public places — for the indefinite future. (Graham, 7/7)

CIDRAP: Older People As Unwilling As Youth To Isolate During Pandemic A survey of 72,417 adults in 27 countries, including the United States, suggests that, despite their increased risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes, people older than 60 years are no more willing to comply with infection-prevention measures than younger people. The results, published late last week in PLOS One, involved a 16-question Imperial College London and YouGov poll. It asked respondents if they would isolate themselves for 7 days if they felt unwell and had certain symptoms of COVID-19 or if they would do so if urged to by a healthcare or public health professional. It also asked how often they had taken infection-prevention measures such as handwashing, avoiding public transportation, and cleaning often-touched surfaces. (Beusekom, 7/6)

The New York Times: Airborne Coronavirus: What You Should Do Now

The coronavirus can stay aloft for hours in tiny droplets in stagnant air, infecting people as they inhale, mounting scientific evidence suggests. This risk is highest in crowded indoor spaces with poor ventilation, and may help explain super-spreading events reported in meatpacking plants, churches and restaurants. (Mandavilli, 7/6)

Reuters: Coronavirus Survivor Tom Hanks Does Not 'Have Much Respect' For People Who Shun Basic Precautions

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks, who recovered after being infected with the novel coronavirus earlier this year, said he does not hold much respect for people who decline to practice precautions such as wearing a mask in public. Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, disclosed in March that they had tested positive for the coronavirus while in Australia for a film shoot. (Ross, 7/6)

The Wall Street Journal: Hospitals Struggle To Contain Covid-19 Spread Inside Their Walls

The University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago thought it was ready when the pandemic reached its emergency room in early March. Staff wearing protective gear whisked the first coronavirus patient into isolation, allowing the hospital to stay open for urgent operations. “We have response plans in place to minimize any continued risk to patients, staff or students,” the university said in a campuswide letter. (Gold and Evans, 7/6)

Kaiser Health News: COVID Catch-22: They Got A Big ER Bill Because Hospitals Couldn’t Test For Virus

Fresh off a Caribbean cruise in early March, John Campbell developed a cough and fever of 104 degrees. He went to his primary care physician and got a flu test, which came up negative. Then things got strange. Campbell said the doctor then turned to him and said, “I’ve called the ER next door, and you need to go there. This is a matter of public health. They’re expecting you.” (Appleby, 7/7)

Stateline: Coronavirus Fraudsters Keep Prosecutors Busy

A Hollywood film producer allegedly tried to use $1.7 million from the federal coronavirus business relief fund to pay personal credit card bills. Two New England men allegedly applied for more than half a million in refundable loans through the program by claiming to have dozens of employees at four businesses. They had none.Many fraudsters have submitted false state unemployment claims. In Washington state, the unemployment system temporarily crashed under the weight of hundreds of millions of dollars in payments for fake claims. These are just a few examples of what prosecutors say are tens of thousands of attempts to rip off governments by fraudulently filing for expanded unemployment benefits or lying on applications for the Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to assist small businesses forced to close or drastically cut back due to the pandemic. (Povich, 7/7)

USA Today: Despite COVID-19 Increase, Insurance Companies To Pull Back Telehealth

Cynthia Peeters' stomach started hurting in mid-February as COVID-19 began dominating the news. By April, the pain was overwhelming, but she was too anxious about the virus to go to the doctor. Her gastroenterologist did a cellphone video visit with her and suggested a diet change. When it got worse last month, Dr. Christopher Ramos did another video call and told Peeters to come in for a colonoscopy. The diagnosis: Colon cancer, caught just in time. (O'Donnell and Alltucker, 7/3)

WBUR: 'We Need Help': People At Higher Coronavirus Risk Fear Losing Federal Unemployment

Many people with underlying medical conditions are worried about what's going to happen at the end of the month. It's not currently safe for many of them to go back to work. The COVID-19 death rate is 12 times higher for people with underlying conditions. But an extra $600 a week in federal unemployment benefits, which has been enabling them to pay their rent and other bills, will stop coming at the end of July. (Arnold, 7/6)

NBC News: How Blood Type May Affect Your Coronavirus Risk

Recent studies have suggested that people's blood types may affect their risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus or developing a serious case of the disease. Overall, the findings indicate that people with Type O blood seem to be more protected and that those with Type A appear more vulnerable. So does that mean some people can slack off on preventive measures while others need to ratchet them up? (Stenson, 7/7)

Kaiser Health News: Lost On The Frontline

America’s health care workers are dying. In some states, medical personnel account for as many as 20% of known coronavirus cases. They tend to patients in hospitals, treating them, serving them food and cleaning their rooms. Others at risk work in nursing homes or are employed as home health aides. “Lost on the Frontline,” a collaboration between KHN and The Guardian, has identified 765 such workers who likely died of COVID-19 after helping patients during the pandemic. (7/7)

The Washington Post: MLB's Restart Upended By Coronavirus Testing Delays

As if Major League Baseball’s degree of difficulty in attempting to launch a 2020 season this summer amid a global pandemic was not already high enough, a critical apparatus underpinning the endeavor — the novel coronavirus testing program designed to prevent large outbreaks — has shown signs of failing just days into the opening of training camps. The Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, last year’s World Series participants, chose to cancel workouts Monday after having failed to receive results from coronavirus tests administered Friday — which they had expected to receive by Sunday. The St. Louis Cardinals also canceled their workout later Monday over testing delays, and the Oakland Athletics were waiting on test results before deciding whether to work out Monday evening. (Sheinin, 7/6)

AP: MLB Releases Pandemic-Shortened Schedule Amid Testing Delays

Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule Monday, featuring a tantalizing season opener between the New York Yankees and World Series champion Washington Nationals, even as some teams were still bogged down by coronavirus concerns. By the time MLB revealed each team’s 60-game slate Monday evening, the Nationals and Houston Astros — last year’s pennant winners — had canceled workouts because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the season. The St. Louis Cardinals also scrubbed their practice for the same reason. (Wilson, 7/7)