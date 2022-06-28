After Roe V. Wade

NBC News: There's Another War Between The States Coming Over Abortion The Supreme Court’s abortion decision is likely to set off a wave of legal and political disputes among states and the federal government unlike anything seen since the years before the Civil War, legal experts say. With some states allowing private lawsuits against out-of-state abortion providers — and other states prohibiting cooperation with abortion investigations — the abortion issue is likely to pit state law enforcement agencies and court systems against one another in dramatic fashion. The federal government, meanwhile, faces a choice over how to deal with states that seek to ban Food and Drug Administration-approved abortion medication, now used in about half of pregnancy terminations. And whatever the Biden administration does, federal policy could change dramatically if the Republicans take the White House. (Dilanian, 6/27)

The Guardian: Fears Of Violence Against Pro-Choice Protests Intensify Amid Wave Of Attacks Across the country, hundreds of thousands of people have gathered at protests objecting to the ruling. The protests have been overwhelmingly peaceful but some have seen incidents of police violence – including attacks on protesters – and an incident of a car driving dangerously through marchers. Law enforcement cracked down on protests in multiple states, wielding batons and forcibly removing protesters from public spaces and firing teargas in Arizona. Over two dozen pro-choice activists were arrested in New York City as protests took place in Washington Square Park, Union Square and in front of the NewsCorp building in midtown, home to Fox News studios. (Salam, 6/28)

Politico: The Major Abortion News In The 4 Days Since Roe V. Wade Was Overturned It’s been four days since the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade — dismantling a constitutional right that’s been in place for a half-century and granting states the green light to ban abortion — and a lot has happened. (Berg and Olander, 6/27)

The New York Times: Abortion Rights Groups Take Up The Fight In The States “It’s all about the states from here on out,” said Jessie Hill, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University who has worked on abortion rights cases. “We can fantasize about federal solutions to this issue or nationwide settlements of the abortion question, but I think that after Dobbs, I don’t see a lot of possibilities at the federal level.” ... Professor Hill is part of a team of lawyers challenging in federal court an Ohio law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. A judge allowed that law to take effect after the Supreme Court ruling. But Professor Hill said she believed that protections for individual rights in Ohio’s Constitution could make for a compelling argument that abortion is protected in the state. (Hubler and Smith, 6/27)

The Wall Street Journal: Uncertainty Over Abortion Access Grows After Supreme Court Ruling Abortion access has continued to evolve almost by the hour since the court on Friday overruled Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that for almost half a century protected a woman’s right to choose an abortion. Abortions are now largely unavailable in about a dozen states, either because of new bans or legal uncertainty, while another half dozen or more states could ban or restrict abortion in the coming days and weeks. ... Several early post-Roe legal developments came Monday, with state judges in Louisiana and Utah issuing restraining orders that temporarily blocked abortion bans in those states, while a federal judge cleared the way for South Carolina to enforce a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. (Kusisto, Calfas and Paul, 6/27)

State capitols and courtrooms are the new frontlines of the abortion fight after last week's Supreme Court decision reshaped the landscape. Meanwhile, women struggle to figure out where to obtain services.

AP: Pennsylvania House Targets Colleges' Fetal Research In Bill A proposal to require Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities to promise they are not conducting research or experiments with fetal tissue from elective abortions was added to a state budget bill by House Republicans on Monday. The chamber voted 108-92, with three Republicans crossing party lines, for the amendment to legislation that will send more than $597 million combined next year to Penn State, Lincoln, Temple and Pitt. (Scolforo, 6/27)

Houston Chronicle: Texas Abortion Funds Freeze Indefinitely As Supreme Court Shakes Landscape Texas abortion funds have played a critical role over the past 10 months for women trying to evade the state’s new six-week abortion ban, helping them pay for and travel to providers in states where the procedure is still legal. But when the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, upending nearly 50 years of federal abortion protections, those same groups were not offering help. Many announced instead they are “pausing” their operations while they reviewed the ruling and existing state laws. “We want to protect our abortion fund staff and volunteers to the greatest degree possible from the risk of arrest and involvement with the racist criminal justice system,” the Lilith Fund, the oldest abortion fund in the state, said in a statement. (Blackman and Goldenstein, 6/27)

Dallas Morning News: Tarrant County DA Says Office Will Prosecute Abortion Law Violations Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson said she will enforce Texas laws on abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. In a statement posted to Twitter on Friday, Wilson said her office will review all cases submitted to it; if facts warrant prosecution, she will present cases to a grand jury for consideration. (Bahari, 6/27)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Abortion Groups File Last-Ditch Suit To Hold Off Ban For A Bit Longer Texas abortion providers are making a last-ditch effort to temporarily resume procedures by challenging a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban that has not been enforced for nearly a half-century, but that some abortion opponents argue could be enforced after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the constitutional right to an abortion. The providers filed a lawsuit on Monday, and a Harris County judge will hear arguments on Tuesday for implementing a temporary restraining order to block enforcement of the old ban, which criminalized both performing abortions and assisting anyone who performs abortions in Texas. (Oxner and Douglas, 6/27)

NBC News: Wisconsin Gov. Vows To Grant Clemency To Doctors Charged Under State Abortion Ban Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, vowed over the weekend to grant clemency to anyone charged under the state’s 1849 law banning most abortions. That law, enacted more than a century before Roe v. Wade, has remained on the books in the state and has technically retaken effect following the Supreme Court ruling Friday overturning the landmark case. (Edelman, 6/27)

AP: Anti-Abortion Groups Look To Update 1849 Wisconsin Ban Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they’ll work with lawmakers next year to pass legislation that will update or replace the state’s 1849 abortion ban, which led doctors across Wisconsin to stop providing abortions on Friday after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark abortion rights decision in Roe v. Wade. Some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of a law that had been on the books for 173 years but wasn’t enforced due to the Roe decision. (Venhuizen, 6/27)

AP: ACLU Lawsuit: Abortion Ban Violates Kentucky Constitution Kentucky’s new abortion ban is being challenged by abortion-rights supporters, who filed a lawsuit Monday that says women are being “forced to remain pregnant against their will” in violation of the state’s constitution. The state’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, responded by vowing to fight any “baseless claim” made against enforcing the abortion ban. The suit takes aim at a 2019 Kentucky law that called for an immediate halt to nearly all abortions in the event that the Roe v. Wade ruling were to be overturned. The state law went into effect Friday — and abortions ended abruptly in Kentucky — when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to end federal constitutional protections for abortions. (Schreiner and Lovan, 6/27)

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Georgia Anti-Abortion Law Likely To Remain On Hold Through At Least Mid-July A federal appeals court has asked attorneys on both sides of the challenge to Georgia’s anti-abortion law to file additional documents in response to last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade. Reproductive rights groups and abortion providers sued Georgia in 2019 after the Legislature passed an abortion law outlawing the procedure in most cases once a doctor can detect fetal cardiac activity, typically about six weeks into a pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. (Prabhu, 6/27)

AP: Florida Judge Hears Arguments On State's New Abortion Law Reproductive health providers on Monday asked a Florida judge to block a new 15 week abortion ban from taking effect this week, arguing that the state constitution guarantees access to the procedure. Planned Parenthood and other health centers are seeking a temporary emergency injunction to stop the law approved this year by Florida’s GOP-controlled legislature and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. It is set to go into effect Friday. (Izaguirre, 6/27)

Detroit Free Press: Whitmer To Michigan Supreme Court: End Confusion Over Abortion Gov. Gretchen Whitmer again pressed the Michigan Supreme Court for quick action on her abortion lawsuit Monday, citing confusion — including from the state's largest hospital system — that has emerged in Michigan since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. Friday's ruling "has already resulted in uncertainty, confusion, and efforts to contract abortion access in Michigan," despite a court order in another lawsuit that is supposed to temporarily maintain the status quo, Whitmer said in a court filing. (Egan and Boucher, 6/27)

Crain's Detroit Business: Beaumont-Spectrum Reverses Course, Will Maintain Pre-Ruling Abortion Policies BHSH System reversed course Saturday after blowback from a previous decision to ban abortion at its 22 hospitals a day earlier. Michigan's largest health system had previously said Friday in a memo to employees it planned to follow a 1931 abortion ban on Michigan that is currently on hold under a judge's injunction. That court order means abortion remains legal in Michigan even after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. But after immediate backlash, BHSH said in a statement posted late Saturday on its website that its thinking has "evolved." (Walsh, 6/27)

The 19th: Abortions Can Continue In Louisiana And Utah For Now Louisiana and Utah’s abortion trigger bans were blocked Monday after lawsuits were filed in separate state courts. A state district judge in New Orleans temporarily blocked an immediate statewide abortion ban until July 8, when the court will consider the legal challenge. A judge in Utah also blocked a ban for the next 14 days after Planned Parenthood filed against its trigger law. More lawsuits are coming in other states with trigger laws and pre-Roe bans on abortion. (Padilla, 6/27)

Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson Abortion Clinic Sues State Over Abortion Trigger Law Jackson Women's Health Organization, Mississippi's only abortion clinic, filed suit against the state Monday afternoon in an attempt to halt the trigger law that would ban abortion in 10 days. The lawsuit comes only hours after Attorney General Lynn Fitch certified that Roe v. Wade had been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, setting the trigger law into motion. The clinic, often called the Pink House, is being represented by a number of firms including the Mississippi Center for Justice, the Center for Reproductive Rights and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. (Perlis, 6/27)

Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi Trigger Law Certified By Attorney General Abortion will be illegal in Mississippi starting July 7, after Attorney General Lynn Fitch certified that the Supreme Court had overturned Roe v. Wade Monday morning. The state's abortion trigger law, passed in 2007, bans abortion 10 days after the attorney general certifies the court's decision. Once the ban takes effect, anyone who performs or attempts to perform an abortion will be charged with a felony punishable by a prison sentence of up to 10 years. (Perlis, 6/27)

AP: Court Allows SC To Enforce More Restrictive Abortion Law A law restricting abortions in South Carolina after six weeks of pregnancy can take effect immediately in the state, a federal court ruled Monday. The U.S. District Court in South Carolina lifted its prior hold on the enforcement of a state law passed last year that bans most abortions if an ultrasound detects a so-called fetal heartbeat, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy. (Collins, 6/27)

Here And There, Some Abortion Protections Begin To Crystallize

In California, the State Assembly voted to amend Article 1 of the California Constitution to implicitly protect reproductive freedoms, and residents can vote on the change in November. In New Mexico, the Democratic governor signed an order prohibiting cooperation with states seeking to interfere with abortion access. In Maryland, donations poured into abortion-assisting groups. And in Massachusetts, the governor touted the state's strong pro-choice position as attractive to employers.

NPR: Californians Can Vote To Make Abortion A Part Of The State's Constitution

Residents of California will be able to vote to add abortion rights to their state's constitution on their midterm election ballots in November. The state Assembly voted Monday to amend Article 1 of the California Constitution to say, "The state shall not deny or interfere with an individual's reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and their fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives." Midterm elections are Nov. 8. The bill passed the state Senate last Monday, and does not need the governor's approval. (Archie, 6/28)

AP: New Mexico Governor Orders Safeguards For Abortion Access

New Mexico’s Democratic governor took steps Monday to ensure safe harbor to people seeking abortions or providing abortions at health care facilities within the state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order that prohibits cooperation with other states that might interfere with abortion access in New Mexico, declining to carry out any future arrest warrants from other states related to anti-abortion provisions. The order also prohibits most New Mexico state employees from assisting other states in investigating or seeking sanctions against local abortion providers. (Lee, 6/28)

The Baltimore Sun: Money Pours Into Maryland Groups And Others Assisting With Abortions Since Roe Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade precedent has prompted donations large and small to aid those in Maryland and from out of state seeking an abortion. Abortion remains legal in Maryland, and providers are gearing up to accept a larger influx of people from other states seeking care here. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott pledged $300,000 to help that cause immediately after the ruling was issued last week, with the money going to create an account at the Baltimore Civic Fund to provide grants to organizations that provide abortion and family planning services. (Cohn, 6/28)

Bloomberg: Roe V. Wade: Massachusetts Sees Abortion Access Attracting More Employers

Strong support in Massachusetts for abortion rights could prove attractive to employers as they grapple with how the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade affects their employees, Governor Charlie Baker said Monday. “I do believe that -- having listened to and heard from a lot of companies over the course of the past several days about what this decision means with respect to their work forces and their benefit plans -- that there may in fact be a big opportunity here for Massachusetts,” Baker told reporters. (Goldberg, 6/27)

In news from Ohio —

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley Pledges To Avoid Criminalizing Abortion

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley has joined dozens of prosecutors from across the country in pledging to avoid charging those who seek or provide abortions. “Prosecuting individuals who seek or provide abortion care makes a mockery of justice; prosecutors should not be part of that,” says a letter signed by about 90 county and district attorneys. The letter comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, enabling the states to decide the issue. Within minutes of the ruling Friday, the office of Ohio Attorney General asked U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett to dissolve a three-year-old injunction on the state’s “heartbeat bill.” (6/27)

Columbus Dispatch: Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein Pledges To Not Prosecute Abortions

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Monday that he will join a group of prosecutors from across the country in pledging not to prosecute abortion cases after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Ohio all but banned the procedure. Late Friday, an Ohio law set to take effect if Roe v. Wade was overturned that makes providing an abortion in the state after cardiac activity can be detected, or about six weeks into pregnancy, a fifth-degree felony punishable by up to one year in prison. (Laird, 6/27)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Ohio GOP Attorney General’s Son, Daughter-In-Law Publicly Split With Dave Yost On Abortion Rights

While Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, has led the fight in limiting abortion rights in the state, his son and daughter-in-law feel differently -- posting publicly on Facebook that they believe abortion should remain a woman’s choice. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade -- which had generally offered women nationwide the right to an abortion. Within an hour of the high court’s decision, Yost’s office filed paperwork in federal court, seeking to limit abortion rights to around six weeks. Since 2019, U.S. District Court Judge Michael R. Barrett had blocked the state’s “heartbeat” law from going into effect. By Friday evening, however, Barrett was persuaded by Yost’s arguments and dissolved the injunction, meaning that abortion is now illegal when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is before many woman know they are pregnant. Now women with abortion appointments in Ohio are having to seek care in other states. (Hancock, 6/27)

More companies say they'll help employees who need abortions —

The New York Times: Companies Scramble To Work Out Policies Related To Employee Abortions

There is no clear blueprint for corporate engagement on abortion. After numerous companies came forward to announce that they would cover travel expenses for their employees to get abortions, executives have had to move swiftly to both sort out the mechanics of those policies and explain them to a work force concerned about confidentiality and safety. Few companies have commented directly on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which ended nearly 50 years of federal abortion rights. Far more have responded by expanding their health care policies to cover travel and other expenses for employees who can’t get abortions close to home, now that the procedure is banned in at least eight states with other bans set to soon take effect. (Goldberg, 6/27)

Des Moines Register: Wells Fargo, Bridgestone Cover Abortion Travel; Hy-Vee Among Undecided

Some companies with large Iowa operations will cover travel expenses for employees seeking abortions in the wake of Friday's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gave states the ability to ban the procedure. The human resources department of Wells Fargo & Co. sent workers an email Monday, informing them that the banking giant's health care plan will reimburse them for "reasonable and necessary" transportation and lodging expenses tied to abortions beginning July 1. The announcement follows similar policy changes at other national employers, including companies with prominent central Iowa locations like Amazon.com and Bridgestone Americas. (Jett, 6/27)

CBS News: Google Tells U.S. Workers They Can Move To States Where Abortion Is Legal: Report

Technology giant Google says workers who live in parts of the country where abortion is no longer legal after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade may relocate to states where their rights are protected, no questions asked, according to reports. Google's health insurance will also cover the cost of employees' out-of-state abortion procedures for workers who travel across state lines to seek care. (Cerullo, 6/27)

Also —