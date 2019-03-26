- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 2
Price Of A Brace Brings Soccer Player To His Knees
After a sports injury, Esteban Serrano owed $829.41 for a knee brace purchased with insurance through his doctor’s office. The same kind of braces sell for less than $250 online, he says. (Paula Andalo, 3/26)
New Rules Will Ease Patients’ Access To Electronic Medical Records, Senate Panel Says
Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), head of the influential HELP committee, wants to make it easier to share and store detailed medical histories. (Fred Schulte and Erika Fry, Fortune, 3/26)
Political Cartoon: 'Lucky Charm?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Lucky Charm?'" by Rex May.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THAT COST HOW MUCH?
Soccer player cries
Foul over pricey knee brace
After injury.
- Anonymous
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if you want us to include your name. Keep in mind that we give extra points if you link back to a KHN original story.
Trump Administration Tells Court That Whole Health Law Should Be Invalidated, Giving Dems A Talking Point For 2020
The position is a change for the Justice Department after it argued last year that large parts of the 2010 law — but not all of it — should be struck in the case Texas v. U.S., which is pending before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Democrats, who used attacks on health care as a winning issue for the 2018 midterms, are already seizing on the shift. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was quick to level accusations that the Trump administration is focusing on “taking away your health care.”
The New York Times:
Trump Officials Broaden Attack On Health Law, Arguing Courts Should Reject All Of It
The Trump administration broadened its attack on the Affordable Care Act on Monday, telling a federal appeals court that it now believed the entire law should be invalidated. The administration had previously said that the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions should be struck down, but that the rest of the law, including the expansion of Medicaid, should survive. If the appeals court accepts the Trump administration’s new arguments, millions of people could lose health insurance, including those who gained coverage through the expansion of Medicaid and those who have private coverage subsidized by the federal government. (Pear, 3/25)
The Washington Post:
Trump Administration Backs Full Repeal Of Affordable Care Act In Legal Reversal
[The Justice Department] divulged its position in a legal filing Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans, where an appeal is pending in a case challenging the measure’s constitutionality. A federal judge in Texas ruled in December that the law’s individual mandate "can no longer be sustained as an exercise of Congress’s tax power” and further found that the remaining portions of the law are invalid. He based his judgment on changes to the nation’s tax laws made by congressional Republicans the previous year. (Stanley-Becker, 3/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Entire Obamacare Law Can Be Struck Down, DOJ Says
"With the amount of the tax set at zero, the remaining minimum coverage provision becomes simply precatory—precisely as the amending Congress intended," the brief stated. "It is no more constitutionally objectionable than the 'sense of the Congress' resolutions that Congress often adopts." Even without a dollar amount attached to the individual mandate, the provision can still be read as part of Congress' taxing authority, the brief continued. This is significant since the U.S. Supreme Court's Chief Justice John Roberts upheld the ACA citing congressional power to tax in a 2012 landmark ruling. (Luthi, 3/25)
Politico:
In Shift, Trump Administration Backs Judge’s Ruling That Would Kill Obamacare
Regardless of the outcome, legal experts anticipate that the 5th Circuit's ruling will be appealed to the Supreme Court. If the courts ultimately strike down Obamacare — over the objections of a group of Democrat-led states, which have spent more than a year defending the health law in court — the consequences could be substantial for patients, health care organizations and other groups that have adapted to the nine-year-old law. (Diamond, 3/25)
Bloomberg:
Trump Asks Courts To Erase Obamacare In Risky 2020 Election Move
Trump’s move, which could prove to be a gift for Democrats, prompted a swift response from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Tonight in federal court, the Trump administration decided not only to try to destroy protections for Americans living with pre-existing conditions, but to declare all-out war on the health care of the American people,” she said in a statement. (Kapur, 3/26)
CMS Touts Stability Of Exchanges As Health Law Enrollment Dips Slightly To 11.4 Million For 2019
Average premiums dropped by 1.5 percent from the year before, as well. Most of the declines came in states that relied on platforms overseen by the federal government, which has cut most of its advertising and outreach budget.
The Associated Press:
11.4M Sign Up For Obama-Era Health Plans This Year
The government says 11.4 million people have signed up for coverage this year under former President Barack Obama's health law. That's just a slight dip from 2018. Despite the Trump administration's ongoing hostility to "Obamacare," a report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released on Monday found remarkably steady enrollment— down only about 300,000 consumers. (3/25)
Reuters:
Obamacare Enrollments Drop Marginally For 2019
The agency also said it was issuing guidance to allow issuers to continue certain health plans, often referred to as "grandmothered" plans, by one year. Such plans do not meet all the rules under the Obamacare laws. "Not extending the grandmothered plan policy would ... force people to decide between buying coverage they cannot afford on the individual market or going uninsured," CMS Administrator Seema Verma said. (3/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
Affordable Care Act Sign-Ups Total 11.4 Million For This Year
Average rates for popular health plans sold on the exchanges fell about 1.5% this year, according to the Trump administration, the first such drop and a sign that the insurance markets are gaining firmer traction despite tumult in the past two years. The majority of people who obtain coverage on the exchanges get tax credits to reduce premium costs. Headed into the 2020 campaign, Democrats are divided over pursuing legislation now to shore up the exchanges or pushing for Medicare for All, a government-run health system. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office said Democrats will release health-care legislation Tuesday focused on curbing costs and protecting people with pre-existing conditions. (Armour, 3/25)
The Hill:
ObamaCare Enrollment Declines Slightly To 11.4M Sign-Ups For 2019
In the past three years, enrollment in state-run marketplaces has remained steady at 3 million people, while enrollment on the federally run marketplaces declined from 9.2 million to 8.4 million. (Sullivan, 3/25)
In other health law news —
Modern Healthcare:
Reinsurance Will Cost Feds $30 Billion To Support ACA Insurers
Adopting a nationwide reinsurance program to bolster Affordable Care Act insurers would cost the U.S. $30.1 billion over three years, according to a new study. The study published Thursday in the Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision and Financing projects that a reinsurance program with an 80% payment rate for expenditures between $40,000 to $250,000 would cost the federal government $9.5 billion in 2020 or $30.1 billion from 2020-2022. (King, 3/22)
Democrats' New Health Bill Takes Incremental Approach To Building On ACA Over Scrapping It For 'Medicare For All'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the measure, to be unveiled today, will “strengthen protections for pre-existing conditions, reverse the G.O.P.’s health care sabotage and lower Americans’ health costs.” The legislation is in contrast to the progressive push for a single-payer system. Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama warns the new freshman class of lawmakers that they need to be cognizant of the price tag that comes with ambitious goals.
The New York Times:
House Democrats To Unveil Plan To Expand Health Coverage
Democrats won control of the House in large part on the strength of their argument that Congress needs to protect people with pre-existing medical conditions and to lower the cost of health care. On Tuesday, Democratic leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi, will put aside, at least for now, the liberal quest for a government-run “Medicare for all” single-payer system and unveil a more incremental approach toward fulfilling those campaign promises. Building on the Affordable Care Act, they would offer more generous subsidies for the purchase of private health insurance offered through the health law’s insurance exchanges while financing new efforts to increase enrollment. (Pear, 3/25)
The Washington Post:
Obama Cautions Freshman House Democrats About The Price Tag Of Liberal Policies
Former president Barack Obama gently warned a group of freshman House Democrats Monday evening about the costs associated with some liberal ideas popular in their ranks, encouraging members to look at price tags, according to people in the room. Obama didn’t name specific policies. And to be sure, he encouraged the lawmakers — about half-dozen of whom worked in his own administration — to continue to pursue “bold” ideas as they shaped legislation during their first year in the House. But some people in the room took his words as a cautionary note about Medicare-for-All and the ambitious Green New Deal, two liberal ideas popularized by a few of the more famous House freshmen, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). (Bade, 3/26)
And in other news from Capitol Hill —
The Hill:
House Dems To Hold Hearing On Preventing Surprise Medical Bills
House Democrats will hold a hearing on protecting patients from surprise medical bills next week, according to a congressional aide. A subcommittee of the Education and Labor Committee will convene the hearing April 2. Witnesses have not yet been announced. The hearing, which has not yet been publicly announced, was first reported by Vox. (Weixel, 3/25)
Armed With Federal Waivers, Red States Are Steadily Chipping Away At Their Medicaid Rolls With Added Rules
Experts say that not since Republican President Ronald Reagan, who tried unsuccessfully to cap Medicaid and effectively end its entitlement status, has an administration pushed so hard to shrink the Medicaid rolls. “Generally, when you reduced in one area, you added in others,” said Thomas Scully, who led the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services during the Republican George W. Bush administration.
Stateline:
Trump Greenlights Major Medicaid Changes
In a stark departure from past administrations, the Trump administration is allowing states to enact new Medicaid rules that will curtail benefits and reduce, rather than expand, the number of people eligible for the federal-state health program for the poor. New work requirements have received most of the attention. This year, the administration has granted permission to Arizona and Ohio to impose work requirements of 80 hours a month for most able-bodied adults. (Ollove, 3/26)
CQ:
House Votes To Renew Health Programs
The House passed by voice vote a bipartisan health care bill on Monday that would extend funding for three Medicaid programs as well as fund a program for children with complex medical conditions. The bill (HR 1839) comes as some of these programs are slated to run out of funding at the end of the month on Sunday, but it’s unclear if the Senate will act before then. (Raman, 3/25)
Medicaid news comes out of Kansas, Georgia and Illinois as well —
Modern Healthcare:
Kansas Medicaid Expansion Advances, Giving Hospitals Hope
Hiawatha (Kan.) Community Hospital, in the rural northeast corner of the state, suffered an operating loss last year, driven by $2.2 million in bad debt and $1 million in repayments to Medicare. It had to cut salaries and benefits for its 245 employees. A dozen miles to the south, Horton (Kan.) Community Hospital, another critical-access facility, shut down in March, after it couldn't pay employees for six weeks. It was the third rural hospital to close in Kansas since the end of 2018. (Meyer, 3/25)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Georgia Legislature OKs Bill To Seek Federal Health Care Waivers
The Georgia Legislature on Monday approved Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal to give his office new powers to pursue “waiver” programs that could pave the way to a limited Medicaid expansion and ease insurance costs for some poor and middle-class Georgians. Senate Bill 106 cleared the Georgia House by a 104-67 vote mostly along party lines after more than an hour of tense debate. (Bluestein and Hart, 3/25)
Georgia Health News:
An Epic, Hectic Day For Health Care Legislation In Georgia
The state House passed a high-profile bill Monday that would allow Gov. Brian Kemp to seek health care “waivers’’ from the federal government to expand and improve coverage in Georgia. And in another big vote, the Senate approved a bill to change Georgia’s controversial certificate-of-need system regulating medical providers. (Miller, 3/25)
Modern Healthcare:
Illinois Sues Feds Over Medicaid Repayment Order
The state of Illinois sued the federal government to reverse an order requiring repayment of about $145 million in long-ago reimbursements to two Chicago safety-net hospitals. The CMS in 2016 required the Illinois Department of Healthcare & Family Services to repay the federal government $140 million in reimbursements to the University of Illinois Hospital and $4.5 million for payments to Mount Sinai Hospital, made between July 1996 and June 2000, according to the complaint. (Goldberg, 3/25)
'Don't Ignore Us': At Emotionally Charged Hearing Women Ask FDA To Better Regulate Breast Implants Linked To Cancer
The agency has been grappling with how to manage emerging science that shows that implants can trigger a rare form of lymphoma with the fact that for most people silicon is fairly safe. At the end of the day, the FDA panel didn't recommend any immediate restrictions on breast implants, but the issue is unlikely to disappear any time soon.
The New York Times:
Women At Breast Implant Hearing Call For Disclosure Of Safety Risks
Women with illnesses linked to breast implants challenged plastic surgeons, regulators and implant makers at an emotionally charged meeting on Monday at the Food and Drug Administration, demanding more information about the risks of the implants and calling for a ban on one that is associated with an unusual type of cancer. They asked implant makers to disclose the materials used in the devices and also called for a “black box” warning — a label that the F.D.A. can require, noting heightened problems with a drug or device. (Grady and Rabin, 3/25)
The Washington Post:
‘I Was Not Warned’ - Women Who Say They Were Sickened By Breast Implants Demand FDA Action
Telling searing stories about broken health, disrupted families and lost careers, the women pressed an FDA advisory panel to recommend more long-term research, bans or restrictions on certain products and a beefed-up informed consent process so that women have a clear understanding of the risks and benefits of the devices before they opt for surgery. “I was not warned" about the risks of implants, Jamee Cook, an advocate and former ER paramedic, told the FDA’s expert committee. Cook, who lives near Dallas, said that after getting implants in 1998, she suffered for years from swollen lymph nodes, chronic fatigue, migraines and a low-grade fever. She said she eventually had the devices removed, after which many, but not all, of her symptoms eased. (McGinley, 3/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
Patients Continue To Report Problems With Breast Implants
Jamee Cook, head of a women’s group called Breast Implant Victim Advocacy, said she was a paramedic and active when she got implants in 1998. Since then, she said, she experienced chronic fatigue, numbness and migraines—symptoms that were resolved when she had them taken out. “Women are still complaining of the exact same issues” they complained of in 1992 when silicone implants left the U.S. market, she said. “The FDA has not fulfilled its responsibility to protect patients.” Nearly three decades after the FDA first pulled silicone breast implants off the U.S. market and then allowed some back on, women continue to report debilitating conditions to the agency. The FDA is revisiting the issue again this year and is grappling with efforts to study which issues are proven and which not proven. (Burton, 3/25)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
'I Was Deceived’: Women With Breast Implant Illnesses Tell FDA Panel Of Cancers, Chronic Pain, Disability
Plastic surgeons are supposed to make certain that women getting breast implants understand the risk of fairly common problems, including rupture, breast hardening, and additional surgery.But doctors don’t have to disclose what Jamee Cook showed Monday during her presentation to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel. The advisers are reexamining the safety of breast implants in light of new concerns and evidence that the prosthetics can make some women chronically ill with numerous autoimmune conditions and even a rare cancer. (McCullough, 3/25)
The Associated Press:
US Experts: Too Soon To Pull Breast Implants Tied To Cancer
Government medical advisers said Monday it's too soon to ban a type of breast implant that has recently been linked to a rare form of cancer, saying more information is needed to understand the problem. The Food and Drug Administration panel didn't recommend any immediate restrictions on breast implants after a day reviewing the latest research on the risks of the devices, which have been subject to safety concerns for decades. (3/25)
As Products With Marijuana Extract Flood The Market, FDA Left Scrambling To Keep Up
Minutes after the farm bill, which legalized hemp in certain circumstances, was signed in December, the FDA asserted that it could police the market because it had already approved a CBD-based medicine — and could subject other products to the same strict standards. But lawmakers say the agency is just creating trouble for itself. Meanwhile, new research shows that edibles could be responsible for an increase in cannabis-triggered emergency room visits.
Politico:
Flood Of Products Containing Marijuana Extract Puts FDA In A Bind
Even by the superhyped standard of internet cures, the marijuana and hemp extract cannabidiol is unique, touted as everything from a hair conditioner to a sleep aid and a way to help manage diabetes and fight cancer. The CBD boom is also giving regulators fits, blurring the line between a drug and a dietary supplement and testing how much the government can police health claims. (Owermohle, 3/26)
The New York Times:
Marijuana Edibles May Pose Special Risks
Pot brownies and other cannabis “edibles” like gummy bears that are sold online and where marijuana is legal may seem like harmless fun, but new research indicates that edibles may be more potent and potentially more dangerous than pot that is smoked or vaped. The new study analyzed thousands of cannabis-triggered emergency room visits in the greater Denver area, and found that edibles induced a disproportionate number of pot-related medical crises. (Rabin, 3/25)
The Associated Press:
Marijuana ER Visits Climb In Denver Hospital Study
Five years after Colorado first legalized marijuana, a new study shows pot's bad effects are sending more people to the emergency room. Inhaled marijuana caused the most severe problems at one large Denver area hospital. Marijuana-infused foods and candies, called edibles, also led to trouble. Patients came to the ER with symptoms such as repeated vomiting, racing hearts and psychotic episodes. (3/25)
And in other news —
The Associated Press:
More Aging Americans Are Using Pot To Soothe What Ails Them
The group of white-haired folks — some pushing walkers, others using canes — arrive right on time at the gates of Laguna Woods Village, an upscale retirement community in the picturesque hills that frame this Southern California suburb a few miles from Disneyland. There they board a bus for a quick trip to a building that, save for the green Red Cross-style sign in the window, resembles a trendy coffee bar. The people, mostly in their 70s and 80s, pass the next several hours enjoying a light lunch, playing a few games of bingo and selecting their next month’s supply of cannabis-infused products. (Rogers, 3/25)
The CT Mirror:
Recreational Marijuana Bill Clears First Major Hurdle
Lawmakers voted Monday to advance the first of a package of bills that would legalize recreational marijuana, a step they lauded as necessary to begin upending decades of inequality in arrests and convictions against minority communities. The bill approved by the legislature’s General Law Committee would lay the foundation for a marijuana industry in Connecticut. (Carlesso, 3/25)
Johnson & Johnson And Bayer Agree To $775M Settlement Over Accusations They Didn't Warn About Blood Thinner Side Effects
The agreement that stemmed from patients who used the popular blood thinner Xarelto caps one of the more high-profile instances of product liability litigation facing the pharmaceutical industry in recent years.
The New York Times:
Bayer And Johnson & Johnson Settle Lawsuits Over Xarelto, A Blood Thinner, For $775 Million
Johnson & Johnson and Bayer said on Monday that they had agreed to pay $775 million to settle about 25,000 lawsuits involving the blood thinner Xarelto, which they jointly sell. The settlement, which will be split evenly between the two companies, resolves state and federal cases in which patients sued the companies for failing to warn about potentially fatal bleeding episodes when patients took the drug. (Thomas, 3/25)
Stat:
J&J And Bayer To Pay $775M To Settle Thousands Of Xarelto Lawsuits
In a statement, the Janssen unit at J&J explained the company wanted to avoid the “enormous” time and resources to defend the lawsuits. But the health care giant also maintained the company “always appropriately informed physicians of the information that they need to make treatment decisions” and continues to “stand behind” Xarelto. (Silverman, 3/25)
Tufts Hires Former U.S. Attorney To Thoroughly Investigate Allegations About School's Long History With Sackler Family
For years, the family was known primarily as a benefactor of the arts and sciences, with little attention paid to the key source of the family’s wealth, but that's starting to change. The university is just the latest institution to distance itself from the Sackler family, which is drawing ever-intensifying scrutiny over its involvement with the opioid crisis.
Stat:
Tufts Taps Former U.S. Attorney To Investigate Ties To Purdue Pharma
Tufts University announced Monday it had hired a former U.S. attorney to investigate its relationship with Purdue Pharma and the billionaire Sackler family that owns the maker of OxyContin and other opioid painkillers, following allegations that Purdue sought to gain influence at the school through donations. ...Scrutiny of the ties has been building amid the growing opioid crisis — which critics say OxyContin and Purdue’s aggressive marketing of its drugs helped trigger. It came to a head when a lawsuit filed last year by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey against Purdue and members of the Sackler family revealed that the company allegedly influenced educational and research programs at Tufts and sought to use the Tufts brand to bolster the company’s. (Joseph, 3/25)
The New York Times:
Museums Cut Ties With Sacklers As Outrage Over Opioid Crisis Grows
In London this weekend, visitors to the Old Royal Naval College headed to its reopened “painted hall,” an ornate masterpiece called Britain’s answer to the Sistine Chapel, and then went to the Sackler Gallery to learn its story. In Paris, at the Louvre, lovers of Persian art knew there was only one place to go: the Sackler Wing of Oriental Antiquities. Want to find the long line for the Temple of Dendur at the Metropolitan Museum of Art? Head for the soaring, glass-walled Sackler Wing. (Marshall, 3/25)
In other news on the crisis —
The Hill:
Oklahoma Supreme Court Rejects Request To Delay Opioid Trial
The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday denied a request by drugmakers to delay the start of an upcoming trial against them in the state for allegedly helping to fuel the opioid epidemic. Oklahoma’s case is expected to be the first state lawsuit against opioid manufacturers to go to trial. (Weixel, 3/25)
WBUR:
Civil Commitment For Addiction Treatment Led To Loved One's Suicide, Family Says
Massachusetts is one of a few states that uses its prisons to involuntarily commit men to addiction treatment — and it uses it more than most states. The DOC does not provide methadone or another addiction medication, buprenorphine, although it says it is working on offering it to civilly committed men. One of the three Section 35 facilities for men is overseen by the Department of Public Health, and that does provide the medications. (Becker, 3/26)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
Bucks Drug Rehab Fraud Made Millions Off Patients’ Relapses, Pa. Attorney General Charges
The cofounder of a Bucks County drug treatment company and 10 others have been charged in a wide-ranging fraud scheme that, state officials say, trapped patients suffering from drug and alcohol addiction in a cycle of ineffective treatments and near-inevitable relapse — all as the company made tens of millions of dollars off insurance reimbursements and kickbacks. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Jason Gerner, the cofounder of Liberation Way, with fraud, conspiracy, and related offenses. (Whelan, 3/25)
Duke University To Pay $112.5M Over Allegations That Researchers Submitted False Data To Secure NIH, EPA Grants
False claims were submitted in connection with 30 grants, starting in 2006, causing agencies to award funds that they would not otherwise have paid, the Justice Department said. Duke has said it has added a number of quality-control initiatives in recent years to ensure research integrity and will introduce more in the wake of the settlement.
Reuters:
Duke University Pays $112.5 Million In Fake Research Case Sparked By Whistleblower
Duke University agreed to pay $112.5 million to settle claims by a whistleblower that a former research technician knowingly submitted fake data in applications for federal research grants, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday. The accord resolves claims by a former Duke laboratory research analyst who said the Durham, North Carolina-based university knew that Erin Potts-Kant used fraudulent data to obtain grants from the National Institutes of Health, the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies. (3/25)
The New York Times:
Duke University To Pay $112.5 Million To Settle Claims Of Research Misconduct
“Taxpayers expect and deserve that federal grant dollars will be used efficiently and honestly,” Matthew G.T. Martin, United States attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, said in a statement. “May this serve as a lesson that the use of false or fabricated data in grant applications or reports is completely unacceptable.” The allegations were initially made in a whistle-blower lawsuit brought by Joseph Thomas, a research analyst who worked in Duke’s pulmonary division. He claimed that another researcher, Erin Potts-Kant, had fabricated data linked to as much as $200 million in federal research grants. (Kaplan, 3/25)
The Wall Street Journal:
Duke University Agrees To Pay $112.5 Million In Whistleblower Suit Over Grants
The settlement “demonstrates that the Department of Justice will pursue grantees that knowingly falsify research and undermine the integrity of federal funding decisions,” Assistant Attorney General Jody Hunt for the Justice Department’s civil division said in a statement. The suit, brought by a former employee, alleged that the university was aware biologist Erin Potts-Kant included fraudulent data in a number of grant applications and reports, including for some work done with Duke pulmonary researcher William Michael Foster, who was named as a defendant in the civil lawsuit. (Korn, 3/25)
In other news —
Stat:
Many Leading Universities Still Failing To Report Clinical Trial Results
Results from nearly one-third of hundreds of clinical trials have not been disclosed over the past two years by several of the most prestigious research universities in the U.S., despite federal law requirements, a new analysis has found. Specifically, findings were not posted for 31 percent — or 140 —of 450 studies that were to have been disclosed in public registries as a result of transparency requirements in the FDA Amendments Act, according to Universities Allied for Essential Medicines, a student-led organization concerned with access to medicines, and TranspariMED, a nonprofit research advocacy group. (Silverman, 3/25)
'Trauma Of Gun Violence Extends Far Beyond The Initial Tragedy': Newtown, Parkland Suicides Stun Communities
A father's suicide Monday more than six years after his young daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting and the recent suicides of two students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas School show the longterm consequences of gun violence, many say. Communities struggle about what to do next while vowing to support stronger gun laws.
Reuters:
Father Of Sandy Hook Victim Found Dead In Apparent Suicide: Police
The father of one of the children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School was found dead of an apparent suicide on Monday morning at his office in Newtown, Connecticut, police said. Jeremy Richman, 49, was the father of Avielle Richman, one of 20 children, all 6 or 7 years old, killed along with six adult staff members by a man with a semi-automatic rifle at the school in Newtown. It stands as one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (3/25)
The New York Times:
Sandy Hook Victim’s Father Dies In Apparent Suicide In Newtown
In the more than six years since his daughter Avielle was killed in the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Jeremy Richman had devoted his life to preventing families from experiencing the kind of tragic loss he did. With his wife, Jennifer Hensel, he created the Avielle Foundation to support research into brain abnormalities that could be linked to violent behavior. In this endeavor, he stressed mental health education and compassion. (Gold and Pager, 3/25)
The Associated Press:
In Parkland, Worry Increases After Student Suicides; In Newtown, Father Of 1st-Grade Victim Found Dead
The community of Parkland, Fla., is focusing attention on its suicide prevention programs after two survivors of the Florida high school massacre killed themselves in a week. Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky said Monday that community leaders, government officials, parents, police and others held an emergency meeting Sunday after a second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student apparently killed himself over the weekend. That came a week after a recent graduate, who was close friends with victim Meadow Pollack, killed herself. Her family said she suffered from survivor’s guilt. (3/25)
The Washington Post:
Parkland Suicides: Marjory Stoneman Douglas Community Faces Tragedy Again
The Parkland parents were insistent. They would not leave without a plan. It was Sunday afternoon, one year, one month and 10 days since their children had been among the 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Now their Parkland community was again coping with loss — this time death by suicide. (Rozsa, Epstein and Mettler, 3/26)
The Hill:
Parkland Students Call Suicide Deaths Of Classmates 'Another Failure By America'
Current and former Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school students are speaking out about the mental health services they received after a mass shooting in the wake of some fellow students' recent suicide deaths. Kyra Parrow, who was a senior when a gunman killed 17 students at the school in Parkland Fla., tweeted on Sunday that the suicides represented another "failure" from America. (Wise, 3/25)
Leading Medical Groups Issue Call To Arms Against Soda Industry Dubbing Sugary Drinks As 'Low-Hanging Fruit' In Obesity Wars
The American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association said lawmakers should utilize taxes and warning labels to cut down on the prevalence of sugary drinks in U.S. culture.
The New York Times:
Two Top Medical Groups Call For Soda Taxes And Advertising Curbs On Sugary Drinks
Two of the country’s leading medical groups on Monday issued a call to arms against the soda industry, urging legislators and policymakers to embrace taxes, warning labels and advertising restrictions to deter young people from consuming the sugary beverages that are increasingly linked to the nation’s crisis of obesity and chronic disease. Describing sweetened drinks as “a grave health threat to children and adolescents,” the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Heart Association issued a set of bold policy recommendations they say are necessary to stem the epidemic of Type 2 diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease and other diet-related illnesses responsible for tens of thousands of premature deaths and billions of dollars in annual health care costs. (Jacobs, 3/25)
The Hill:
Health Groups Back Proposals Taxing Sugary Drinks, Limiting Marketing To Kids
“For children, the biggest source of added sugars often is not what they eat, it’s what they drink,” said Natalie Muth, a physician and lead author of the policy statement. "As a pediatrician, I am concerned that these sweetened drinks pose real — and preventable — risks to our children’s health, including tooth decay, diabetes, obesity and heart disease. We need broad public policy solutions to reduce children’s access to cheap sugary drinks.” (Hellmann, 3/25)
Scientists Were Ready To Declare Measles All But Dead. Now, It's Come Back With A Vengeance.
Experts are absolutely frustrated that a virus that was near extinction is gaining so much ground recently. The measles vaccine is enough to do the job to kill it completely for future generations, they believe, but the resistance movement is thwarting that progress. In other public health news: autism, asthma, sonic attacks, DNA and fast food, and heart attacks.
Stat:
The Measles Virus Was Down And Out. Now It's Primed For A Comeback
Back near the start of this century, before the full damage of Andrew Wakefield’s debunked study linking measles vaccine and autism became clear and social networking sites turbo-charged the disruptive power of vaccine opponents, some experts believed the world was ready to rid itself of measles once and for all. These days, with massive outbreaks in the Philippines and Ukraine, more than 80,000 cases in the past year in Europe, and ongoing epidemics in New York, Washington, Texas, Illinois, and California, measles does not feel like an endangered virus. (Branswell, 3/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Autism Diagnosis That Isn’t Always Permanent
A growing body of evidence demonstrates that some children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, or ASD, can outgrow their diagnosis. This isn’t unqualified good news: Experts caution that those children often continue struggling with other conditions. The latest evidence was published this month in the Journal of Child Neurology. It demonstrated that among 569 children diagnosed with autism between 2003 and 2013, 38 children—or about 7%—no longer met the diagnostic criteria. (Reddy, 3/25)
Stat:
Asthma Takes A Toll On African-Americans. Can Precision Medicine Help?
Geneticist Dr. Esteban Burchard was studying asthma at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston years ago when, he recalled, “a black teenager died of an asthma attack right outside the hospital entrance. Which is ridiculous. There are 20 hospitals in Boston!” The death reflected a harsh reality in the United States: Asthma hits African-Americans particularly hard, and the health care system often fails them. An estimated 15.3 percent of black children have the disease compared with 7.1 percent of white children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Overall, African-Americans are nearly three times as likely to die from asthma as white people. (McQuaid, 3/26)
NPR:
Questions Mount About 'Sonic Attacks' On U.S. Embassy In Havana
The claim was extraordinary. More than 20 U.S. diplomats in Cuba had "suffered significant injuries" in a series of attacks that seemed to target the brain. Or at least that's what State Department officials told reporters during a briefing in September 2017. A couple of weeks later, President Trump went even further. "I do believe Cuba is responsible," he said during a Rose Garden news conference. (Hamilton, 3/25)
The Associated Press:
What My DNA Told Me: Avoid Fast Food, Eat Vegetables
Avoid fast food, eat vegetables and exercise. It sounds like generic health advice, but they're tips supposedly tailored to my DNA profile. The suggestions come from 23andme, one of the companies offering to point you toward the optimal eating and exercise habits for your genetics. As with most dieting schemes, the idea is appealing because it implies there's an elusive reason why you can't get in shape — in this case, your genes. (3/25)
The New York Times:
Americans Are Having Fewer Heart Attacks
Older Americans are having fewer heart attacks and surviving them longer than ever before. For a study published in JAMA Open Network, researchers analyzed records of 4.3 million Medicare beneficiaries hospitalized for heart attacks from 1995 through 2014 in 5,680 hospitals across the country. The number of people hospitalized declined by 38 percent over the period, 30-day mortality decreased by 38 percent, and recurrent heart attacks within a year declined by 28 percent. (Bakalar, 3/26)
Texas Bill Over 'Rights Of Living Child After An Abortion' Provokes Boycott From Democrats
“While some members of the Texas Legislature insist on attacking as well as offending women directly and indirectly, we will not join this charade by participating in this political grandstanding on issues which are already codified in Texas and Federal law,” the Texas lawmakers said. The boycott came in response to legislation that would explicitly require doctors to care for a baby who survives an abortion procedure. Abortion news comes out of Kansas and Kentucky, as well.
Texas Tribune:
Texas Abortion Bill Hearing Delayed As House Democrats Skip Meeting
A Texas House committee's attempt to consider a bill regarding "the rights of a living child born after an abortion" boiled over Monday, leading to tears from the committee chairman, frustration from Republicans and a boycott by Democrats that delayed the hearing for a few hours. At issue was House Bill 16, filed by Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano. The bill would require doctors to care for a baby who survives an abortion procedure. (Pollock and Sundaram, 3/25)
Dallas Morning News:
Four Female Texas Democrats Skipped A House Hearing On An Abortion Bill. Here's Why
Four House Democrats boycotted a committee hearing Monday, temporarily blocking debate on a bill that could result in fines of doctors who fail to provide "appropriate medical treatment" in the event that a fetus lives through an attempted abortion. The four absences and a late arrival by Republican Dallas Rep. Morgan Meyer wound up denying the nine-member panel a quorum. That frustrated Plano GOP Rep. Jeff Leach, chairman of the House Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee and the bill's author. (Gardner, 3/25)
Kansas City Star:
Kansas House Approves Controversial Abortion ‘Reversal’ Law
The Kansas House of Representatives gave first-round approval on Monday to a bill that would require health care providers to notify women that certain abortions are “reversible.” Pro-choice advocates vehemently oppose the bill, saying the “reversal” method is scientifically unproven and highly controversial in medical circles. (Korte, 3/25)
The Associated Press:
Judge Cautions Lawyers To Watch Language In Abortion Case
A federal judge in Kentucky has cautioned lawyers to watch their language in their bitter legal feud over abortion — this time over a lawsuit challenging two new state laws aimed at putting more restrictions on the procedure. U.S. District Judge David J. Hale set a Friday hearing on a motion for a preliminary injunction requested by attorneys for EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville — the only abortion clinic in Kentucky. (3/26)
State Highlights: Response To Legionnaires' Outbreak Faulty At Illinois VA Hospital, Report Finds; N.J. Governor Plans To Sign Aid-In-Dying Bill
Media outlets report on news from Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Arizona, Tennessee, Louisiana, California, Pennsylvania, Texas, Maryland, Ohio, Georgia, Virginia and Washington.
The Associated Press:
Audit: Slow Legionnaires' Response At Illinois Veterans Home
A state audit released Monday contradicted former Gov. Bruce Rauner's claim that his administration had done everything federal experts recommended to remedy a deadly 2015 Legionnaires' disease crisis at an Illinois veterans' home. Auditor General Frank Mautino reported that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recommended in December 2015 that filters be put on every water spigot. Despite Rauner's claim, the audit found that only shower and bathtub heads were outfitted with filters before 2018. (3/25)
The Associated Press:
Murphy To Sign Bill Allowing Medically Assisted Suicide
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday he will sign legislation allowing terminally ill patients to seek life-ending medication. New Jersey will join six other states and the District of Columbia that have similar laws once the bill is signed. “Allowing terminally ill and dying residents the dignity to make end-of-life decisions according to their own consciences is the right thing to do. I look forward to signing this legislation into law,” Murphy, a Democrat, said in a statement after the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate passed the measure in close votes. (3/25)
Modern Healthcare:
New York City Revives Funding For Program To Train Medical Billers
With a renewed commitment from New York City, LaGuardia Community College recently graduated the fifth class of its medical billing training program and added Mount Sinai Health System as an employer partner. The program, which started in 2016 with the help of the Harvard Business School Club of New York and Weill Cornell Medicine, has now graduated 113 people. The five-month program trains participants to work as medical billers for health systems and physicians' offices. (LaMantia, 3/25)
Arizona Republic:
Federal Government Releases 'Star' Ratings For 56 Arizona Hospitals
Eighteen Arizona hospitals had low scores of one or two stars out of five, according to new federal ratings intended to gauge patient safety and quality. One- and two-star rated Arizona hospitals represented nearly one-third of all hospitals in the state that were included in the star ratings, a recently updated federal ratings system that relied on data submitted by hospitals to the federal government. (Innes and Philip, 3/25)
Nashville Tennessean:
Nashville Based Change Healthcare Pursues Initial Public Offering
Change Healthcare, a Nashville-based health tech company, has filed for an initial public offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission in an effort to raise $100 million. Change Healthcare, which was formerly called Emdeon before it purchased Brentwood-based Change Healthcare, provides data and analytics to hospital and health care clients to cut costs and improve clinical outcomes. (McGee, 3/25)
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
Louisiana Gets 'F' Grade For Efforts To Remove Lead From School Drinking Water, Study Says
A new study puts Louisiana among a total of 22 states nationwide that have been graded poorly for efforts to reduce lead in school drinking water. A study released March 21 by the Environment America Research & Policy Center and the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (U.S. PIRG) Education Fund analyzed lead testing policies for 31 states and Washington, D.C. The states received letter grades based on their laws and policies related to lead in school drinking water. (Nobles, 3/25)
Sacramento Bee:
CA Bill Would Aid Special Needs Students At Nonpublic Schools
A state bill aimed at protecting special needs students at nonpublic schools was introduced Monday in response to the November 2018 death of a student who was restrained at his El Dorado Hills school. Assemblyman Jim Frazier, D-Discovery Bay, authored AB 1172 to expand local and state oversight of all nonpublic schools and how they operate. (Morrar, 3/25)
The Philadelphia Inquirer:
State Orders ‘Emergency Removal’ Of Remaining Boys At Glen Mills Schools After Abuse Revelations
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has issued an emergency removal order of all boys remaining at the Glen Mills Schools, the oldest existing U.S. reform school. In a Monday letter to the school’s board of managers, the state agency – which licenses and oversees the Delaware County campus – said conditions “constitute gross incompetence, negligence, misconduct in operating a facility, including mistreatment and abuse of clients, likely to constitute immediate and serious danger to the life or health of the children in care." (Gartner, 3/25)
Texas Tribune:
Texas Officials Investigating Whooping Cough At State Capitol
Texas health officials are investigating a case of whooping cough at the state Capitol — an incident that is triggering discussions about vaccine policies in the state. The Texas Department of State Health Services alerted members of the Legislature on Friday that lawmakers might have been exposed to the infection regardless of their immunization status if they were working at the Capitol the previous day. (Samuels, 3/25)
Sacramento Bee:
UC Davis Resident, Fellowship Physicians Authorize Labor Union
Less than a week after some unionized employees of the hospital took to the picket lines over stalled contract negotiations, a majority of roughly 800 medical residents, interns and fellows at UC Davis Medical Center have signed up to join a labor union, the Committee of Interns and Residents, the union announced Monday. Those employees will soon ask the state’s Public Employment Relations Board to certify the union to bargain on their behalf. (Anderson, 3/26)
The Baltimore Sun:
Come For The Fillings, Stay For The Fillers: Why Baltimore-Area Dentists Are Offering Botox, Cosmetic Treatments
For more than a decade, regulatory boards have authorized the use of botulinum toxin — known under the popular brand name Botox — and other non-surgical cosmetic procedures by dentists. In addition to its cosmetic applications, Botox can be used to treat temporomandibular joint disorders — which cause pain where the jaw and cheek bones meet — as well as conditions like migraines and teeth grinding. (Meehan, 3/26)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Small Businesses Could See Employees’ Health Claims Data Under Ohio Bill
The Ohio Senate passed a bill last week that would allow small employers to see parts of their workers’ health care claims. Senate Bill 9 is meant to help employers with fewer than 100 workers when they shop for health insurance. Small groups that buy insurance together would also be allowed to see claims data. (Hancock, 3/25)
Modern Healthcare:
NYU-CUNY Center Gets $3M To Address Health Disparities
The NYU-CUNY Prevention Center has been awarded $3 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for work in reducing health disparities among underserved populations. The center is a partnership between the NYU School of Medicine and the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health & Public Policy. It implements and evaluates projects that link clinical practice with community organizations to reduce chronic disease disparities in ethnically diverse communities. (Henderson, 3/25)
Arizona Republic:
Questions Raised After Chandler Police Break Door To Check On Feverish Toddler
After police officers busted down the door of a Chandler home to take a toddler with a spiking fever from his parents, advocates and a state legislator are questioning if a new law intended to protect families' rights is failing. Officers pointing guns forced their way into the family’s home in the middle of the night last month after the Arizona Department of Child Safety called police for a welfare check on a child with a 100 degree-plus fever and no vaccinations. (Náñez, 3/25)
Los Angeles Times:
California Lawmakers Will Consider Banning Cosmetic Genital Surgery On Intersex Children
River Gallo has prosthetic testes he says he never asked for and never wanted. Alice Alvarez says she should have been able to decide for herself before a doctor removed her testicles, which one did when she was an infant. Both are part of a group supporting a bill in the California Legislature that would ban cosmetic surgeries on children born with atypical genitals until they’re old enough to consent. California would be the first state to enact such a ban. (Gutierrez, 3/25)
The Associated Press:
Northam Plans Spending To Rebuild Psychiatric Hospital
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing a new budget amendment to replace an aging psychiatric hospital in the central part of the state. Northam took a tour of Central State Hospital outside of Petersburg on Monday before announcing plans to ask lawmakers to approve adjustments to the state’s capital budget to spend more than $300 million to rebuild the hospital. The Democratic governor says there is bipartisan support to address the urgent need to upgrade the hospital, which is a collection of several buildings spread out on a sprawling campus in Dinwiddie County. (3/25)
Arizona Republic:
Charlene And J. Orin Edson Have Donated $50 Million To Arizona State
A $50 million donation to Arizona State University will rename the nursing college and support research into dementia. Charlene and J. Orin Edson will donate $25 million to ASU’s College of Nursing and Health Innovation and $25 million to the Biodesign Institute, the university announced Monday. (Leingang, 3/25)
Seattle Times:
How A New UW Teaching Hospital Might Help Washington State’s Mental-Health Crisis
The chairman of the Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Department at the University of Washington envisions a state-of-the-art hospital, up to eight stories high, with rooms for up to 150 patients and a key role in helping the state care for its mentally ill residents. On the campus of Harborview Medical Center or Northwest Hospital, Dr. Jürgen Unützer says, the state could fund what would be a national model in treating psychiatric patients and training medical residents. (Goldstein-Street, 3/25)
Viewpoints: Healthy Ideas On Trimming Medicare Costs Need Democrats' Support; As Sandy Hook Tragedy Continues, Prayers Aren't Solving The Problem
Editorial writers focus on these health topics and others.
The New York Times:
Not All Medicare Cuts Are Bad
Senate Democrats, including several of the party’s presidential candidates, have savaged President Trump for proposing to reduce Medicare spending by several hundred billion dollars over the next decade. Senator Kamala Harris of California said the proposed changes in Medicare “would hurt our seniors.” Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tweeted, “The Trump administration wants to cut hundreds of billions of dollars from the #Medicare budget, all while giving billionaires and giant corporations huge tax breaks.” (3/25)
Hartford Courant:
Keep The Thoughts And Prayers. Ban AR-15s Instead.
Jeremy Richman was undoubtedly battling unfathomable demons before he took his life Monday, but what really killed him was the same weapon that killed his daughter, Avielle, at Sandy Hook Elementary School: An AR-15 made by Remington Arms. The two Parkland survivors who took their lives over the past week were also victims of an assault on their school by an AR-15, if indirectly. Those who twist the Second Amendment into a perverted pass for selling and buying weapons of mass destruction are willfully blind to the horror these weapons inflict on our society. Would the framers have stood by after innocent children were cut down in Newtown and cheered for the gun possession rights of Adam Lanza? It’s time to end the charade that is gun politics in the United States. (3/25)
The Hill:
Islamophobia Is A Public Health Crisis
In September 2016, just before President Trump was elected, I wrote about why Islamophobia was a looming public health crisis that would cost countless numbers of lives. In response, my family received hate mail, I received a torrent of threats for condemning discrimination against Muslims. Today, that "looming" crisis has more than arrived, as a horrific terrorist attack against Muslims is leading to a global reckoning and greater acknowledgement of Islamophobia as a global problem. Those of us who work in public health aim to fulfill individuals’ right to health and wellbeing. As I struggle with heartache for the 50 lives lost and the countless others who remain injured, it is more clear than ever that white supremacy is a public health issue. (Goleen Samari, 3/25)
The Washington Post:
As Opioid Crisis Explodes, Few Youths Get Drug Treatment — Especially Youths Of Color
Amid the roar of the opioid crisis, little is heard about the lack of drug treatment for young people. Now, a new analysis of federal survey data brings attention to a serious issue within a larger problem that is getting worse. That issue is how few children and youths who abuse drugs, including opioids, get the help they need. “Only a small percentage of youth who report pain reliever (including opioid) abuse or dependence receive addiction treatment, and youth of color are significantly less likely to receive treatment than their white peers,” according to an analysis of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. (Joe Davidson, 3/25)
The Hill:
Universal Health Care Would Benefit My Small Business
Ask someone living in Canada, the U.K., Australia or any other country that has a universal, single-payer or national health-care system and they'll certainly tell you it's far from perfect. My wife is British and her parents both live in London. As they've gotten older, they've sadly gotten sicker. They could take advantage of Britain's National Health System (NHS) but, other than the usual doctor visits, they rely on private insurance for the big ticket stuff, which is an option there. They believe the care is better and faster that way. They're right and because they live in Britain (as opposed to Canada) they have that option. (Gene Marks, 3/25)
Stat:
Ending Tuberculosis: We Can Get There With A New Roadmap
Two recent events have nudged tuberculosis, the leading infectious cause of death around the word, onto the world stage. The first was the World Health Organization’s Global Ministerial Conference on Ending TB, which was held in Moscow in 2017. The second was the United Nations High Level Meeting on tuberculosis in September 2018. At that seminal gathering of national leaders, a political declaration laid out two goals to achieve by 2022: prevent at least 30 million people from becoming ill with TB, and successfully treating 40 million people who are already infected with the disease. That’s an audacious goal, especially given the fact that most of the tools currently available to prevent, treat, and cure TB are decades old and inadequate. (Robert W. Eisigner and Anthony S. Fauci, 3/24)
The Washington Post:
Elizabeth Holmes Defrauded Investors. Why Are We Obsessed With Her Appearance?
These two things can be true at the same time: The first is that Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of the failed medical-testing company Theranos and dark protagonist of the new HBO hit documentary “The Inventor: Out for Blood,” probably lied to investors and the public, seems like a terrible person, and deserves a lengthy prison sentence. The second is that the coverage of her — which commanded, last week, pieces and segments in The New Yorker, most of the major papers, Vanity Fair, BuzzFeed, CNN, ABC’s “Nightline,” “The View” and dozens of other outlets — has been unbelievably, jaw-droppingly sexist. (Eve Fairbanks, 3/26)
Stat:
Full-Risk Models Let Health Systems Deliver What Patients Really Need
Better health usually isn’t the result of higher-quality health care. Factors outside the current health care system, social determinants like income, education, employment, food security, housing, and social inclusion, generally make a bigger difference — especially in disadvantaged communities. We need to rethink how health care organizations can help their patients stay healthy and out of the hospital by addressing these essential factors. (Griffin Myers, 3/26)