NBC News: Coronavirus Prompts A Dozen Schools In Washington State To Close, Others Weigh Options A growing number of schools in western Washington state and Oregon are scrambling this week to temporarily close and sanitize classrooms following the confirmation of additional cases of coronavirus and at least six deaths linked to the disease in Washington. The decision to cancel classes Monday in at least a dozen schools in the greater Seattle area indicates how essential it is for school districts to have contingency plans and could be a preview for communities across the country weighing what preventative steps to take, health experts say. (Ortiz, 3/2)

The Wall Street Journal: Firefighters In Isolation After Responding To Nursing Home With Virus Outbreak Firefighter Jessica Brassfield donned gloves as she entered the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., not long after midnight Wednesday. But she didn’t wear a mask. The Life Care Center, health authorities later discovered, was harboring the new coronavirus. Now, Ms. Brassfield and 18 other Kirkland firefighters who responded to health-related calls at the facility in recent weeks are under isolation by public-health officials. Eight more are quarantined, according to a union official. (Evans and Carlton, 3/2)

Bloomberg: Six Dead Of Virus In Washington; State Readies For Outbreak The outbreak in the counties near Seattle is the most concentrated of the coronavirus clusters detected so far in the U.S. While other areas have reported single cases or small groups, many in travelers returning from abroad, the Washington state illnesses appear to represent an outbreak with transmission going on in the community. “As we test more, we will see more,” Duchin said. “It is impossible for me to predict what the peak of this outbreak may be.” Many new confirmed cases will be mild as testing expands." (Langreth and Cortez, 3/2)

CNN: 6 People Have Died From Novel Coronavirus In The US As Cases Nationwide Surge "Current residents and associates continue to be monitored closely, specifically for an elevated temperature, cough and/or shortness of breath," officials said in a statement on the Life Care website. "Any resident displaying these symptoms is placed in isolation. Associates are screened prior to beginning work and upon leaving." (Silverman, Yan and Almasy, 3/3)

The New York Times: ‘When Is It Going To End?’: Where Coronavirus Has Turned Deadly In The U.S. Movie nights have been canceled. Residents are restricted to their rooms, their meals delivered by workers in protective gear. Ambulances come and go, taking elderly patients who have fallen ill to the hospital two miles away. Life Care Center, which advertises a “homelike and welcoming atmosphere” in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland, has become the focal point of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Four of the six people who have died of the virus in this country were residents of the 190-bed nursing care facility. Several other residents and at least one employee have tested positive. One-quarter of the city’s firefighters are in quarantine as a result of recent visits, and officials said on Monday that some have developed flu-like symptoms. (Baker and Weise, 3/2)

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Climbs To Six As Virus Spreads World-Wide The nursing home was the site of four of the nation’s deaths and has four other confirmed cases, including one woman in her 80s who is in critical condition, according to King County’s public health department. New cases were also reported in California, Massachusetts, Oregon, New Hampshire and Illinois on Monday as state officials attempted to quell fears. At least 50 people have been diagnosed with the novel infection within the U.S., not including repatriated Americans. (Calfas, Carlton and Craymer, 3/2)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Has Claimed Six U.S. Lives; Patients Being Treated In At Least 15 States The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus rose to six on Monday, and patients were being treated in at least 15 states, deepening fears about the outbreak's rapid spread and the medical, psychological and economic toll it will exact on the United States. Four deaths announced Monday and two others this weekend all occurred in Washington state, the center of the nation’s most serious outbreak. Eight of the state’s 18 cases, as well as four of the deaths, are linked to the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., and at least 50 other residents and staff members have reported coronavirus-like symptoms. (Sacchetti, Hernandez, O'Grady and Wan, 3/2)

Eight of Washington state's 18 cases, as well as four of the deaths, are linked to the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Wash. After declaring a state of emergency, King County officials announced highly unusual plans to purchase a motel that could be converted into an isolation center for people who get sick.

The Washington Post: Efforts To Control Coronavirus May Be Hurt By Worries About Medical Bills, Lost Pay The race to curb the spread of the new coronavirus could be thwarted by Americans fearful of big medical bills if they get tested, low-income workers who lose pay if they take time off when sick, and similar dilemmas that leave the United States more vulnerable to the epidemic than countries with universal health coverage and sturdier safety nets. As the test for the virus becomes more widely available, health-care experts predict that some people with flu-like illnesses — or those who may have been exposed — will avoid finding out whether they have been infected because they are uninsured or have health plans that saddle them with much of the cost of their care. (Goldstein, 3/2)

CBS News: Co-Diagnostics Now Selling Coronavirus Test In U.S. Medical testing company Co-Diagnostics said Monday that its coronavirus test kits are now available for sale to laboratories in the U.S., an announcement that sent its stock soaring nearly 35%. The tests from Co-Diagnostics, which has also developed screening technology for Zika and tuberculosis, said the tests are available for purchase by labs in the U.S. that are certified under Food and Drug Administration guidelines called the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). (Cerullo, 3/2)

NPR: Coronavirus Testing: What To Know As It Becomes Available Across The U.S. The most common initial symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, a dry cough and shortness of breath. Call your doctor or your local health department if you believe you might have the virus, and you'll be advised of the best course of action. It's important to remember that not everyone who gets infected gets sick and symptomatic. Also, it's flu season, so lots of people with flu-like symptoms have just that: the flu. (Wamsley, 3/2)

Politico: Azar In The Crosshairs For Delays In Virus Tests Even as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention takes blame for testing delays that may have led to hundreds of Americans being infected with the coronavirus, officials inside the health agency and the White House are increasingly pointing the finger at one leader: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, who they say failed to coordinate the response, as agency chiefs waited for instructions that came too late and other deputies were largely cut out of the process. (Diamond and Cancryn, 3/2)

The New York Times: As Coronavirus Numbers Rise, C.D.C. Testing Comes Under Fire The coronavirus has found a crack in the nation’s public health armor, and it is not one that scientists foresaw: diagnostic testing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention botched its first attempt to mass produce a diagnostic test kit, a discovery made only after officials had shipped hundreds of kits to state laboratories. A promised replacement took several weeks, and still did not permit state and local laboratories to make final diagnoses. And the C.D.C. essentially ensured that Americans would be tested in very few numbers by imposing stringent and narrow criteria, critics say. (Rabin, Sheikh and Thomas, 3/2)

The Hill: FDA Official Expects 1M Coronavirus Tests To Be Available By Week's End Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn told reporters at the White House that new regulatory guidance will allow academic centers and private companies to more quickly develop and verify their own tests for public use. (Samuels and Hellmann, 3/2)

The New York Times: Close To A Million Could Be Tested For The Coronavirus This Week, Health Official Says The Trump administration said on Monday that nearly a million tests could be administered for the coronavirus in the United States by the end of this week, a significant escalation of screening as the American death toll reached six and U.S. infections topped 100. Private companies and academic laboratories have been pulled in to develop and validate their own coronavirus tests, a move to get around a government bottleneck after a halting start, and to widen the range and number of Americans screened for the virus, Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, said Monday at a White House briefing. (Weiland and Cochrane, 3/2)

The Trump administration and the CDC face criticism that its testing strategy and other decisions in the early days of the outbreak exacerbated the spread of the virus within the states. Now, the government is calling on private companies and academic labs to develop their own tests.

CBS News: Trump Considers New Travel Restrictions To Prevent Spread Of Coronavirus President Trump said amid the coronavirus outbreak that there may be more travel restrictions coming, "from certain countries where they're having more of a breakout." He did not specify which countries, however. On Saturday, Mr. Trump announced restrictions on visitors from Iran and further screening of people traveling from South Korea and Italy. Monday's disclosure came during a meeting he and Vice President Mike Pence were having with top pharmaceutical company representatives at the White House, as the federal government and private industry scramble to come up with a vaccine and treatment for coronavirus as quickly as possible. (3/2)

The Hill: Trump Defends Coronavirus Response, Warns Democrats Against 'Political Attacks' President Trump defended his administration’s response to the coronavirus during a campaign rally on Monday and accused Democrats of trying to politicize the issue. “Washington Democrats are trying to politicize the coronavirus, denigrating the noble work of our public health professionals, but honestly not so much anymore,” Trump told a crowd of supporters in Charlotte, North Carolina. “Everyone appreciates these are the greatest professionals in the world at what they do. We’re actually helping a lot of other countries.” (Chalfant, 3/2)

The Washington Post: Trump Calls For Fed Rate Cut As U.S. Deaths Rise; Finance Chiefs Plot Economic Rescue With the coronavirus spreading unpredictably and Americans bracing for an increasing impact at home, pressure mounted for global policymakers to respond with financial crisis-style stimulus measures to ward off the threat to the world economy. As the U.S. death toll rose to six, President Trump in a tweet early Tuesday called for a “big” interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve “to make up for China’s coronavirus situation and slowdown,” while Group of Seven finance chiefs prepared to discuss how to counter the gathering storm. (Taylor, 3/3)

Stat: The Coronavirus Could Help Pharma Reset Its Reputation In Washington The coronavirus outbreak could be the pharmaceutical industry’s ticket to saving its reputation in Washington. Already, the fervid crusade to contain the epidemic refocused a White House meeting centered on high drug prices onto the industry’s ostensibly more commendable work to develop vaccines and therapies that target the virus. And there are early indications the industry is leveraging the shift in the conversation: new ads from the industry trade group PhRMA, featured recently in several D.C. health policy newsletters, implore readers to “See how the industry is helping.” (Florko, 3/3)

Reuters: Pfizer Identified Some Antiviral Compounds With Potential As Coronavirus Treatments Drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Monday that it identified certain antiviral compounds it had in development that have the potential to inhibit coronaviruses and is engaging with a third party to screen the compounds. The company said it hopes to have the results from that screening by the end of March and if any of the compounds are successful, it would hope start testing them by the end of the year. (3/2)

Stat: A Detailed Guide To The Coronavirus Drugs And Vaccines In Development In the months since the novel coronavirus rose from a regional crisis to a global threat, drug makers large and small have scrambled to advance their best ideas for thwarting a pandemic. Some are repurposing old antivirals. Some are mobilizing tried-and-true technologies, and others are pressing forward with futuristic approaches to human medicine. (Garde, 3/2)

CNN: Trump Contradicted By Task Force Health Expert About Coronavirus Vaccine Timing Trump was asked about a timeline for a vaccine during the Cabinet Room meeting with pharmaceutical executives and members of his task force. "I don't know what the time will be. I've heard very quick numbers, that of months. And I've heard pretty much a year would be an outside number. So I think that's not a bad range. But if you're talking about three to four months in a couple of cases, a year in other cases," Trump said. But Dr. Antony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, immediately corrected the President: "Let me make sure you get the ... information. A vaccine that you make and start testing in a year is not a vaccine that's deployable." (Vazquez, 3/3)

ABC News: Trump To Meet With Pharmaceutical Companies On Vaccine As Coronavirus Spreads “We've asked them to accelerate whatever they're doing in terms of the vaccine, absolutely,” Trump said of drug-making company executives during an Oval Office photo op. He was previously scheduled to meet with them Monday on the topic of drug pricing, though the top agenda item in the meeting has since developed to focus on the virus. (Phelps, 3/2)

Stat: Seeking Help With Coronavirus, Trump Shifts His Tone Toward Pharma President Trump had billed the meeting with pharmaceutical executives as a scolding waiting to happen. The gathering was intended to pressure the industry to bring drug prices “way down,” he said on Friday, suggesting it had only later morphed into a “convenient” opportunity to discuss the development of a coronavirus vaccine. But seated across from 10 pharmaceutical executives in the Cabinet Room on Monday, Trump’s long-simmering contempt for the drug industry melted away. (Facher, 3/2)

Reuters: Trump Administration Says Drug Makers Will Work Together To Combat Coronavirus The Trump administration said on Monday it had secured commitments from top pharmaceutical companies to work together to develop a vaccine and treatments to fight the coronavirus. At a meeting with industry executives at the White House, President Donald Trump exhorted the companies to collaborate to speed the process of getting a vaccine and therapeutics to victims of the virus. (Mason, 3/2)

Roll Call: House OKs Constituent Mailings On Coronavirus Despite Blackout Period The House has eased the strict ban on franked mass mailings ahead of elections to allow lawmakers to communicate with constituents about the coronavirus. A Dear Colleague Letter from the House Administration Committee, referenced by Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the weekend, specified that coronavirus is a significant enough threat to trigger an exception to the mailing standards. (Tully-McManus, 3/2)

The Associated Press: Pence Tells Governors Money For Coronavirus Costs Is Coming The Trump administration on Monday reassured governors that they will be reimbursed for at least some of the costs of responding to the spread of the coronavirus, as several states began setting aside millions of dollars to head off a public health crisis. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Vice President Mike Pence addressed state needs for equipment and funding to fight the spread of the coronavirus during a call with governors. He told them the administration would find the money to reimburse them. (Gomez Licon, 3/2)

USA Today: 'This Is Not Sustainable': Public Health Departments, Decimated By Funding Cuts, Scramble Against Coronavirus As state and local public health offices scramble to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, they do so against a backdrop of years-long budget cuts, leaving them without the trained employees or updated equipment to adequately address the virus' growing threat, former public health officials say. In the last 15 years, public health, the country's frontline defense in epidemics, lost 45% of its inflation-adjusted funding for staff, training, equipment and supplies. (O'Donnell, 3/2)

Roll Call: Jayapal Warns Against Mixing Coronavirus Aid And Surveillance Extension How difficult could the vote counting be for an emergency spending bill to respond to the coronavirus if leadership tries to attach an extension of expiring surveillance powers? Just ask one of the lawmakers whose constituents have been near the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. Seattle-area Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal told reporters at the Capitol on Monday that the question of whether to tie up the expected $7 billion to $8 billion supplemental spending package for the COVID-19 response with the debate over extending Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act authorities “really just drives me nuts because I had six people die today and over the last couple of days from coronavirus.” (Lesniewski and Tully-McManus, 3/2)

Roll Call: Coronavirus Funding Talks Held Up Over Drug Price Language Disagreement over provisions intended to ensure affordability of vaccines and other medications is holding up agreement on an emergency funding package to fight the novel coronavirus-caused illness that has killed over 3,000 worldwide, sources familiar with the talks said. Republicans are raising concerns that Democrats’ proposals would chill research and development and interfere with the development of a vaccine, according to sources who spoke without being identified so they could talk freely. Republicans say they share the goal of making sure a vaccine is affordable, but do not want to suppress its development. (Krawzak, 3/2)

Politico: Hill Leaders Close To Striking Emergency Coronavirus Funding Deal In a sign of the gravity of the situation, Republicans and Democrats appear likely to sidestep a major political fight over reauthorizing FBI surveillance powers that are set to expire on March 15, which had threatened to complicate the passage of any funding package on the floor this month. And GOP leaders have agreed to drop any demand that Congress fully pay for the package, eliminating another major hurdle for the bill’s passage. Both chambers are also moving at a much faster clip than typical funding packages, with the House slated to vote mid-week, followed by a Senate vote as soon as this week. (Ferris and Emma, 3/2)

The Hill: Congress Closes In On Deal For $7.5 Billion In Coronavirus Funding Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said they were "that close" to the deal, while holding up two fingers close together to indicate the small space left to negotiate. "I think we're so close that we're going to get a deal," Shelby said, adding that he hoped the agreement could be finalized as soon as Monday night. Shelby was cagey on what the final figure could be, only telling reporters when pressed about going above $7 billion that he would support a "high" number. (Carney, 3/2)

The Washington Post: Congress Closes In On $7.5 Billion Coronavirus Emergency Spending Package Bipartisan negotiators on Capitol Hill are closing in on a $7.5 billion emergency spending bill to fight the coronavirus, two people familiar with the negotiations said Monday. The legislation is likely to be made public on Tuesday and pass the House later this week, before moving to the Senate. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of its public release. Negotiators worked through the weekend to try to finalize the spending bill, working with a sense of urgency as the deadly new virus spreads inside the United States and worldwide. On Monday, health officials in Washington state reported six deaths from the virus. (Werner, 3/2)

The Washington Post: Major Airlines, U.S. Officials Clash Over Passenger Tracking Related To Coronavirus Cases U.S. officials are pressuring airline executives to turn over the email addresses and phone numbers of international passengers as the Trump administration tries to track who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to five people briefed on the situation. Government officials have said they need the data so they can warn local authorities about who might have been exposed to the virus. But the airline industry has balked, saying the federal government should instead share information it already collects among different agencies and come up with a system for obtaining the rest. (Stein, Sun and Aratani, 3/2)

Los Angeles Times: What Can The Government Force People To Do To Fight Coronavirus? What policy measures are available to stop the spread of disease in the United States? From the nation’s borders to the thresholds of our homes, public health officials have a range of options for slowing or stopping the spread of an infectious disease. Think of it as a layered defense. Generally speaking, as those measures get closer to home, they sweep in more people and become more controversial. (Healy, 3/2)

The New York Times: Defense Secretary Warns Commanders Not To Surprise Trump On Coronavirus Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper has urged American military commanders overseas not to make any decisions related to the coronavirus that might surprise the White House or run afoul of President Trump’s messaging on the growing health challenge, American officials said. Mr. Esper’s directive, delivered last week during a video teleconference call with combatant commanders around the world, is the latest iteration of Mr. Trump’s efforts to manage public fears over the disease, even as it continues to spread around the world. (Schmitt and Cooper, 3/2)

CNN: Spread Of Coronavirus Gives White House A Grave Stress Test The White House's capacity to control the coronavirus crisis, the credibility of its upbeat messaging and its efforts to build public trust are about to face a grave test as health officials report a spike in confirmed cases and new deaths on US soil. Reassurances by President Donald Trump and his top aides that Americans should remain calm went only so far on a day when the number of American fatalities jumped to six, the total of cases topped 100 and experts warned that the true scale of infections was likely far higher than the spotty medical testing carried out so far shows. (Collinson, 3/3)

Politico: HHS Taps Kadlec To Run Department’s Coronavirus Response HHS is putting its top emergency preparedness official in charge of coordinating the department’s coronavirus response — a sign of renewed urgency toward combating the worsening outbreak, according to an internal announcement obtained by POLITICO. The directive circulated this afternoon designated Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Robert Kadlec with managing the response across the government’s health agencies. (Cancryn, 3/2)

Politico: Trump's Team Shifts Tone From Preventing Coronavirus To Containing It Top Trump administration officials are shifting their message on the coronavirus outbreak, emphasizing efforts to contain, rather than prevent, the disease. The tone at a Monday afternoon White House briefing with Vice President Mike Pence and members of Trump's coronavirus task force marked a notable change from earlier efforts to tamp down fear of community spread of the disease — a tacit acknowledgment of a surge in new cases over the past two days and six reported deaths. There are currently 43 confirmed cases in the U.S., including 26 involving people who had no known exposure to the virus. (Ehley, 3/2)

Politico: 'You Don't Want To Go To War With A President' Anthony Fauci might be the one person everyone in Washington trusts right now. But at 79, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is in the thick of one of the biggest battles of 35 years in the role: The race to contain coronavirus when the nation is deeply polarized and misinformation can spread with one tweet — sometimes, from the president himself. (Owermohle, 3/3)

The New York Times: Pence Says Risk To Americans From Coronavirus Remains Low Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday the risk to Americans from coronavirus remains low, after authorities in Washington state announced the deaths of four more people, raising the U.S. death toll to six. (3/2)

Politico: ‘This Is The Equivalent Of War’: Pence Faces The Toughest Test Of The Trump Era Behind Vice President Mike Pence’s steady demeanor and steely look since taking charge of the U.S. government response to coronavirus is a cruel truth: He will emerge either as the architect of a successful containment strategy — boosting his own resumé and President Donald Trump’s reelection odds — or deal a potentially fatal blow to his political aspirations. In the days since Trump tapped his right-hand man to lead the administration’s coronavirus task force, people in Pence’s orbit have been warning him of the gravity of this moment. Some have offered encouragement and advice from afar. Others have used Twitter and TV appearances to tamp down concerns about public health risks and economic disruptions. (Orr, 3/2)

The New York Times: Worship In The Age Of Coronavirus: Prayer, Elbow Bumps, Hand Sanitizer When it came time for the sign of peace ritual during Sunday Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church in southeastern Wisconsin, hundreds of parishioners did exactly what their pastor had asked. Instead of reaching across the pews to shake hands, they greeted each other with gentle bows. Fear of the coronavirus has rippled across the country and directly into places of worship. (Bosman and Smith, 3/3)

PBS NewsHour: Will COVID-19 Will Ruin Your Travel Plans? Follow These 3 Tips After top U.S. health officials warned last week that the spread of COVID-19 “might be bad,” many Americans began to ponder whether it was safe to take upcoming vacations and work trips. Since then, cases have cropped up in Washington state, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and California — some of which are linked to travel. Governments, companies and institutions have also taken new actions to limit the spread of the illness. (Santhanam, 3/2)

Los Angeles Times: Coronavirus Prevention: How Planes Fight The Outbreak The coronavirus outbreak has spurred Delta Air Lines to new heights of cabin cleaning: spritzing the interior of flights from Asia and Italy with a mist of “a highly effective, EPA-registered disinfectant.” The Atlanta-based carrier plans to expand the “fogging technique” to all inbound international flights from countries where coronavirus infections have been reported. Linen, dishes, headphones and food carts are also getting an extra round of disinfecting on those planes, the carrier said, adding that the jets’ high-efficiency air filters already are capable of removing coronavirus from cabin air. (Martin, 3/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: What Should I Do If I Think Have Coronavirus Symptoms? With the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbing each day, many are wondering: What should I do if I have coronavirus-like symptoms, such as fever, cough and trouble breathing? It’s likely a cold or the flu, but here are recommendations from public health officials and infectious disease experts on what to do if you are experiencing symptoms. (Ho, 3/2)

WBUR: Lessons From U.S. Hospitals Caring For COVID-19 Patients As Americans begin to cope with the prospect that the novel coronavirus could spread more widely in the U.S., there are questions about how prepared and sufficiently funded most hospitals are to handle severe cases in a major outbreak. So far, several dozen people or so, across the country have been hospitalized with the virus, and at least six people in the U.S. have died. Government health officials now say they expect significantly more cases could arise, which means that hospitals need to be ready. (Neighmond, 3/2)

The New York Times: Surfaces? Sneezes? Sex? How The Coronavirus Can And Cannot Spread A delicate but highly contagious virus, roughly one-900th the width of a human hair, is spreading from person to person around the world. The coronavirus, as it’s known, has already infected people in at least 60 countries. Because this virus is so new, experts’ understanding of how it spreads is limited. They can, however, offer some guidance about how it does — and does not — seem to be transmitted. (Murphy, 3/2)

CNN: As Coronavirus Cases Worldwide Pass 90,000, WHO Chief Warns 'We Are In Uncharted Territory' The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said that public health officials are operating in "uncharted territory" as they combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 90,000 people across 73 countries and territories as of Monday evening. The virus has spread to every continent except Antarctica since it was first identified in December last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan. Medical workers are now battling deadly outbreak clusters in South Korea, Iran and Italy, while other countries are working furiously to avoid a similar fate by readying public health authorities, alerting their citizens and enacting travel restrictions to affected areas. (Berlinger, 3/3)

Detroit Free Press: Coronavirus Outbreak: Seniors, The Sick Are Most Vulnerable The outbreak in Washington state has killed six people, all older than 50, and at least some of whom had underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, or a weakened immune system. (Shamus, 3/2)

Stat: Who Is Getting Sick, And How Sick? A Breakdown Of Coronavirus Risk By Demographic Factors The new coronavirus is not an equal-opportunity killer: Being elderly and having other illnesses, for instance, greatly increases the risk of dying from the disease the virus causes, Covid-19. It’s also possible being male could put you at increased risk. For both medical and public health reasons, researchers want to figure out who’s most at risk of being infected and who’s most at risk of developing severe or even lethal illness. (Begley, 3/3)

CBS News: Coronavirus May Infect Up To 70% Of World's Population, Expert Warns The coronavirus death toll now tops 3,000 worldwide, with nearly 90,000 cases. But even those numbers are nothing compared to what could happen in the months ahead. CBS News spoke to one of the country's top experts on viruses, Marc Lipsitch from Harvard University, who cautions that 40-70% of the world's population will become infected — and from that number, 1% of people who get symptoms from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, could die. The virus can spread rapidly and people can transmit it before they know they are infected. (Axelrod, 3/2)

CNN: Not Sure What The Future Holds For The Coronavirus? Here Is How 3 Other Infectious Outbreaks Ended It has been more than a month since the World Health Organization declared the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern. Since the outbreak began, there have been more than 90,000 cases of the virus worldwide and more than 3,100 deaths from it. As officials work to stop the virus's spread, it is hard not to wonder what will happen next. When and how will this end? Here's a look back at what happened during other infectious outbreaks. (Holcombe, 3/3)

The Washington Post: How Is The Coronavirus Outbreak Going To End? Here’s How Similar Epidemics Played Out. When severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) hit Asia in 2002, it was pretty scary — with a fatality rate of about 10 percent and no drugs shown to be effective against it. (The current coronavirus by comparison has an estimated fatality rate of 2.3 percent.) But within months, SARS was brought under control, and for the most part stamped out, by international cooperation and strict, old-school public health measures such as isolation, quarantine and contact tracing. This would be an ideal outcome. But the difference is that SARS had more severe symptoms than the current coronavirus, so people went to the hospital shortly after being infected. (Wan, 3/2)

The Associated Press: More Testing Sheds Light On How Virus Is Spreading In US

An increase in testing for the coronavirus began shedding light Monday on how the illness has spread in the United States, including in Washington state, where four people died at a nursing home and some schools were closed for disinfection. New diagnoses in several states pushed the tally of COVID-19 cases past 100, and New Hampshire reported its first case, raising the total of affected states to 11. Seattle officials announced four more deaths, bringing the total in the U.S. to six. (Johnson, 3/2)

NPR: Which U.S. States Have Confirmed Coronavirus Cases?

U.S. health officials have identified and tested 43 cases of COVID-19 as of March 2. In addition, 48 cases were found among people who flew back to the U.S. on flights chartered by the U.S. State Department, including those who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Renken, 3/2)

ABC News: As Coronavirus Spreads In The US, Employers Gear Up For Massive Work-From-Home Experiment

As the U.S. braces for possible wider spread of the novel coronavirus, health officials are warning business leaders to make preparations for managing a workforce that can't come into the workplace. "We’re trying to figure out how to keep the business going when people can't get to the office," Peter Cappelli, a professor of management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and the director of Wharton's Center for Human Resources, told ABC News. (Thorbecke, 3/3)

The New York Times: Coronavirus In N.Y.: Outbreak Will Spread In City, Officials Warn

New York officials warned on Monday that the coronavirus was likely to spread in New York City, a day after confirming that a Manhattan woman had contracted the virus while traveling in Iran and was now isolated in her home. “Community spread is going to be real,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said at a news conference, alongside Mayor Bill de Blasio. “That is inevitable.” The patient, the city’s first confirmed case, is not in serious condition, the governor added. (McKinley and Goldstein, 3/2)

The Hill: New York Insurers Ordered To Waive Costs Associated With Coronavirus Testing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) announced Monday evening that he would direct state health insurers to waive fees related to coronavirus testing in the state amid fears of an outbreak in the U.S. In a series of tweets, Cuomo wrote that cost should not be a barrier for New Yorkers receiving screenings for the novel form of coronavirus behind an outbreak that began in China and has since killed more than 3,000 people worldwide, infecting tens of thousands more. (Bowden, 3/2)

Reuters: Texas Mayor Declares Emergency In Bid To Keep Cruise Passengers In Quarantine

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Monday declared a health emergency for his city in a bid to force those in a federal coronavirus quarantine at a nearby air force base to remain locked down until more testing is done. (3/2)

Politico: Texas Governor Slams CDC For Releasing San Antonio Coronavirus Patient

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday criticized a CDC decision to release a San Antonio patient who later tested positive for the coronavirus, highlighting growing tensions between federal and local officials as new cases of the respiratory disease are reported. The patient, who had been in Wuhan, China, was treated and tested negative twice before being discharged from the Texas Center for Infectious Disease, according to a Facebook post from San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. (Rayasam, 3/2)

Houston Chronicle: CDC: Coronavirus Patient Released In San Antonio Later Turned Up Positive For Infection

An evacuee from Wuhan, China, believed to have recovered from the coronavirus was released from a San Antonio medical facility Saturday and went to a local hotel before officials learned she had again tested positive for the virus, possibly exposing up to a dozen people in the meantime. On Sunday, health officials said they are tracing the woman’s contacts with people and notifying them of their potential risk of infection, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement issued to the San Antonio Express-News. (Christenson, 3/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: Bay Area Coronavirus Cases Quadruple In Four Days As Testing Ramps Up

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Bay Area has more than quadrupled over the past four days since local laboratories started testing more people for illness, and public health officials expect the numbers to keep climbing dramatically over the coming days and weeks. There were only three local cases of COVID-19 — the illness caused by the new virus — between Jan. 31, when the first Bay Area resident tested positive, and Thursday, when local labs began testing. In the four days since, 11 more people have tested positive — seven in Santa Clara County alone. (Allday, 3/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: ‘Not A Matter Of If, But When:’ SF Officials Plan For Local Spread Of Coronavirus

San Francisco officials said Monday that the city was moving to further bolster its ability to respond to what increasingly appears to be an imminent local diagnosis of coronavirus.Mayor London Breed, along with health and emergency management officials, said that amid a widening outbreak of the respiratory infection across the globe and a still-rising death toll, San Francisco was now able to test for coronavirus locally, drastically cutting down the time it takes to confirm a potential diagnosis. (Fracassa, 3/2)

San Francisco Chronicle: ‘Uneasy And Frustrated’: California Health Workers Worry As Coronavirus Spreads

A third Northern California health care worker tested positive for the new coronavirus Monday, exacerbating concerns among already-worried nurses and staffers that hospitals need to better protect workers on the front lines of the growing public health crisis. All three health care workers, who are self-quarantining at home, are employees at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital in Vacaville, which initially treated the first known case of community spread in the United States — a Solano County woman who had neither traveled to countries where the virus is spreading, nor been in contact with a known coronavirus patient. (Ho, 3/2)

The Hill: Two Test Positive For Coronavirus In Georgia

Two people have tested positive in Georgia for a novel form of coronavirus behind a global outbreak, the state's Department of Health said Monday. At a press conference reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and state officials said that two state residents tested positive for the virus after returning from a trip to Italy, which is experiencing a significant outbreak. “I want to reassure you that they’re at home, in home isolation with other household members, with minimal symptoms so they’re not hospitalized,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, head of the Department of Health. (Bowden, 3/2)

The New York Times: A School Administrator Contracted Coronavirus On A Class Trip. A Week Later, Parents Found Out.

Students and teachers at the private St. Raphael Academy in Rhode Island had recently returned from a study trip to Italy and two other countries last week when a travel advisory was issued warning of a coronavirus outbreak there. Few were worried, until reports began circling that a school administrator who had gone on the trip was sick, possibly with the flu or pneumonia. (Barry, 3/2)

Georgia Health News: Two In Fulton County Test Positive For Coronavirus

The new coronavirus has hit Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday night that two individuals in the state are confirmed as having the virus, known as COVID-19. The two are in the same household, and one had traveled recently to Milan, Italy, where there is a significant outbreak of the disease. “Georgians should remain calm,’’ Kemp said in a late-evening news conference. (Miller, 3/2)

The Associated Press: Authorities Confirm New Hampshire's 1st Case Of Coronavirus

A hospital employee who recently traveled to Italy is the first person in New Hampshire to test positive for the new coronavirus, state officials said Monday. The male patient is experiencing mild symptoms and remains at home in Grafton County while health officials investigate, according to Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist. Hospital officials confirmed the patient is an employee of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, which has set up an incident command center. (3/2)

Houston Chronicle: Houston-Area Retailers Struggle To Keep Face Masks In Stock Amid Coronavirus 'Pandemonium'

Retailers across the Houston area are struggling to keep up with a sudden spike in demand for face masks amid fears of the coronavirus. Face masks are flying off the shelves at local home improvement stores, pharmacies and medical supply shops, causing shortages at some locations, price gouging by unscrupulous resellers and forcing at least one major retailer to put a cap on customer purchases. (Takahashi, 3/2)

Atlanta Journal -Constitution: Coronavirus Convinces Some Metro Atlantans To Shop And Prepare

Shoppers — some sheepish and some emphatic — have packed at least some local stores in recent days for items to deal with a possible pandemic. Hot sellers included cases of water, hand sanitizer, disinfecting alcohol and cleaning wipes, facial tissues and paper towels, leaving some store shelves temporarily depleted, though more supplies are on the way, said workers at two local Costcos and a local Walmart. (Kempner, 3/2)