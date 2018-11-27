- Kaiser Health News Original Stories 1
- One Twin's Difficult Birth Puts A Project Designed To Reduce C-Sections To The Test
- Political Cartoon: 'Beck And Call?'
- Pharmaceuticals 2
- Trump Administration Seeks To Expand Medicare's Negotiating Power In Effort To Curb High Drug Prices
- Pricey 'Precision Medicine' Drug Gets Green Light From FDA, But Now Company Has To Find Patients Who Could Use It
- Veterans' Health Care 1
- Government Watchdog To Investigate Allegations Of Shadowy Mar-A-Lago Trio's Improper Influence On VA
- Public Health And Education 3
- Scientific Community Lashes Out At Scientist Who Used CRISPR To Alter Embryos, Calling Practice 'Deeply Unethical' And 'Crazy'
- Blanket Warning Against All Romaine Lettuce Narrowed Down To Products Coming From Areas In California
- Vocal Anti-Vaccination Doctor Has Now Become A Frequent Expert Witness For Parents Accused Of Abuse
- Government Policy 1
- Trump Says Obama Had An Immigration Policy To Separate Families, But That's Not True
- Marketplace 1
- CVS-Aetna Merger Expected To Go Forward This Week After Securing Final Approval From New York Regulators
- Women’s Health 1
- Policies To Protect Religious Hospitals From Having To Perform Abortions Tie Hands Of Doctors Who Want To In Their Free Time
- State Watch 1
- State Highlights: Texas Nursing Homes Braced For Influx Of Residents As Baby Boomers Age; There Was An Exodus Of Medical Professional At Ohio Jail Before Inmates Deaths'
One Twin's Difficult Birth Puts A Project Designed To Reduce C-Sections To The Test
A woman had twins in a hospital south of Boston, and for doctors aiming to reduce cesarean sections, the second baby's tricky arrival tested the limits of teamwork. (Martha Bebinger, WBUR, 11/27)
Political Cartoon: 'Beck And Call?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Beck And Call?'" by Darrin Bell.
Trump Administration Seeks To Expand Medicare's Negotiating Power In Effort To Curb High Drug Prices
Currently, Medicare plans are required to cover all or "substantially all" drugs in six protected classes. As part of the Trump administration's proposal, plans would be allowed to exclude protected drugs with price increases that are greater than inflation, as well as certain new drug formulations that are not a “significant innovation” over the original product.
The New York Times:
Trump Moves To Lower Medicare Drug Costs By Relaxing Some Patient Protections
The Trump administration proposed on Monday to cut costs for Medicare by reducing the number of prescription drugs that must be made available to people with cancer, AIDS, depression, schizophrenia and certain other conditions. Under the proposal, health insurance plans that provide drug coverage to Medicare beneficiaries would no longer have to cover all of the drugs in six “protected classes.” The change would take effect in 2020 and would lead to lower out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries, the administration said. (Pear, 11/26)
The Hill:
Trump Administration Looks To Give Private Medicare Plans Negotiating Power On Drugs
Currently, private Medicare health plans are required to cover all or “substantially all” drug in six “protected” classes, such as HIV treatments, antidepressants and cancer drugs, regardless of cost. This gives pharmaceutical companies little incentive to make the drugs affordable, administration officials said. “The lack of any ability for Part D plans to manage drugs in the protected classes has allowed the pharmaceutical industry to command high prices on protected class drugs in Part D, without patients getting a good deal,” Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma said in a statement. (Weixel, 11/26)
The Associated Press:
Proposed Changes On Medicare Drugs Create Winners And Losers
Verma said the changes, if finalized, would ultimately save money for beneficiaries by sharpening competition among the insurers who deliver Medicare Advantage and prescription coverage. "At the end of the day, the patient remains in the driver's seat," she said. "They decide which plan to pick." (Alonso-Zaldivar, 11/26)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Considers Passing Pharmacy Rebates To Part D Patients
The CMS in a financial breakdown of the policy said beneficiaries would save between $7 billion and $9.2 billion in cost-sharing over a decade, but that their gains would be offset by higher premiums. It would cost the government between $13.6 billion and $16.6 billion in the same time frame, however, while pharmaceutical companies would save up to $5.8 billion. (Luthi, 11/26)
Stat:
HHS Proposes Letting Private Medicare Plans Exclude New Types Of Drugs
It was the first in a series of changes that the Trump administration put forth in a new regulation late on Monday, all of which largely nibble around the edges of the underlying problem of high drug prices. Each of the polices are nonetheless likely to inflame drug companies and allied patient advocates who have said similar policy proposals could limit patient access to medicines. Under current law, private Medicare drug plans are required to cover “all or substantially all” drugs in six classes: 1) antidepressants; 2) antipsychotics; 3) anticonvulsants; 4) immunosuppressants for treatment of transplant rejection; 5) antiretrovirals; and 6) antineoplastics. The original intent was to make sure insurers did not deny vulnerable patients access to potentially life-saving drugs. (Florko, 11/26)
Stat:
Trump Team Takes Aim At Pharmacy Fees In Complex New Proposal
The Trump administration wants to tweak Medicare rules to lower patients’ out-of-pocket costs at the pharmacy counter. It sounds simple, but the policy proposal it outlined on Monday is anything but. The actual idea takes aim at the fees some pharmacies pay to some drug makers as part of their contracts with insurance companies or pharmacy benefit managers. It’s separate from the administration’s other hints at changing Medicare “rebates” that flow from drug makers to PBMs to negotiate favorable treatment on a drug formulary. (Florko, 11/26)
Pricey 'Precision Medicine' Drug Gets Green Light From FDA, But Now Company Has To Find Patients Who Could Use It
Only an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people a year in the United States develop the type of cancers that the drug is approved to treat.
The Washington Post:
FDA Approves ‘Precision Medicine’ Drug For Different Cancers With Same Mutation
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved a drug for a wide range of cancers based on a shared mutation, rather than the tumors' locations — an advance for the sometimes controversial field of “precision medicine.” The medication, called Vitrakvi, is the second treatment to receive FDA clearance based on a common biomarker found in an array of cancers. The drug, also called larotrectinib, was approved simultaneously for adults and children. Typically, oncology drugs are considered much later for children. (McGinley, 11/26)
Stat:
Loxo Oncology's Cancer Drug Wins A Pioneering FDA Approval
The drug, larotrectinib, is designed to kill off tumors by attacking a protein called TRK, which becomes hyperactive in people with certain genetic mutations. Whereas nearly all cancer drugs are approved to fight malignancies in the lung, breast, or pancreas, Loxo’s therapy is cleared for any advanced cancer that expresses TRK, making it the first drug developed as a tumor-agnostic treatment, according to the FDA. (Garde, 11/26)
WBUR:
'The Beautiful Cure' Reveals The 'Profound' Power Of The Immune System
Immunologist Daniel Davis says scientists are harnessing the power of the immune system to create new medications to fight cancer, auto-immune conditions and other diseases. (Gross, 11/26)
Government Watchdog To Investigate Allegations Of Shadowy Mar-A-Lago Trio's Improper Influence On VA
Th three men are said to be confidantes of President Donald Trump. "Membership in President Trump's private club, alone, is not sufficient to have an informed opinion on the best way to deliver care and benefits to our nation's veterans," said Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), the lawmakers who requested the GAO investigation.
Politico:
Watchdog Office To Probe Mar-A-Lago Members' Influence At VA
The Government Accountability Office will investigate whether members of Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida, improperly influenced the Department of Veterans Affairs, including over a $10 billion contract to modernize veterans’ health records, according to a letter from the watchdog office released by Democratic lawmakers Monday. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) had requested an investigation in August following reports that Trump confidant Ike Perlmutter, chairman of Marvel Entertainment, and Bruce Moskowitz, a West Palm Beach doctor, used their access to the club — and the president — to delay and shape a plan to overhaul digital health records at the VA. (Woellert, 11/26)
NPR:
Connecticut VA Opens Its Doors To 'Bad Paper' Veterans
For an estimated 500,000 veterans, being put out of the military with an other than honorable discharge is a source of shame and an obstacle to employment. "Bad paper," in most cases, means no benefits or health care from the Department of Veterans Affairs — even when the problems that got them kicked out were linked to PTSD, traumatic brain injury or military sexual assault. But last month, Connecticut opened state VA resources to vets who can show that one of those conditions is linked to their discharge. For veterans like Thomas Burke, now a youth minister at Norfield Congregational Church, it's part of a long path to recovery. (Lawrence, 11/26)
Scientific Community Lashes Out At Scientist Who Used CRISPR To Alter Embryos, Calling Practice 'Deeply Unethical' And 'Crazy'
He Jiankui of Shenzhen says he altered the embryos to change a gene so that it might provide the resulting babies with a trait few people naturally have — protection against future infection from the AIDS virus. The research is unsubstantiated, but it created an immediate and fierce outcry among scientists who have been grappling with the ethics of gene editing long before the technology even existed.
The New York Times:
Chinese Scientist Claims To Use Crispr To Make First Genetically Edited Babies
Ever since scientists created the powerful gene editing technique Crispr, they have braced apprehensively for the day when it would be used to create a genetically altered human being. Many nations banned such work, fearing it could be misused to alter everything from eye color to I.Q. Now, the moment they feared may have come. On Monday, a scientist in China announced that he had created the world’s first genetically edited babies, twin girls who were born this month. (Kolata, Wee, and Belluck, 11/26)
Los Angeles Times:
Why Geneticists Say It's Wrong To Edit The DNA Of Embryos To Protect Them Against HIV
The ethical debate over “designer babies” has focused on using gene-editing to select such traits as eye color, intelligence or athletic prowess. But He focused on another trait that is highly prized in China: resistance to HIV. He had recruited seven couples in which the prospective father was HIV-positive and the mother was not. The couples were offered free fertility treatments and the chance to have a gene called CCR5 disabled in their embryos. The edit was made when the woman’s eggs were fertilized with her husband’s sperm in a laboratory dish. Of 22 embryos created, 16 got the experimental treatment. Eleven of those embryos were implanted into six women before the twin pregnancy was achieved, He told the Associated Press. (Healy, 11/26)
NPR:
Chinese Researcher Used CRISPR To Edit Embryonic DNA Of Twin Girls
He is now facing investigation by a local medical ethics board to see whether his experiment broke Chinese laws or regulations. The university where He worked issued a statement that officials were "deeply shocked" by the experiment, which it stressed was conducted elsewhere. He, the statement says, has been on unpaid leave from the university. (Stein, 11/26)
Stat:
What We Know — And Don’t — About Claim Of The First Gene-Edited Babies
No one knows exactly how He Jiankui, on leave from Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen, did it. Scientists gathered in Hong Kong at an international summit on human genome editing will have to wait until Wednesday to hear He describe his work in more detail. Here’s what we do know. (Cooney, 11/26)
Reuters:
More Than 100 Scientists In China Say Baby Gene Editing Is 'Crazy'
More than 100 scientists, most of them in China, have condemned as "crazy" and unethical altering human genes after a geneticist claimed he had changed the genes of twin girls to create the first gene-edited babies. In an open letter circulating online, the scientists said the use of CRISPR-Cas9 technology to edit the genes of human embryos was risky, unjustified and harmed the reputation and development of the biomedical community in China. (11/27)
The Associated Press:
Q&A On Scientist's Bombshell Claim Of Gene-Edited Babies
There is wide scientific agreement that rewriting DNA before birth — to prevent an inherited disease or to give a baby some "designer" trait — isn't yet safe to try outside laboratory experiments that do not lead to human births. "Grossly premature and deeply unethical," is how noted U.S. bioethicist Henry Greely of Stanford University characterized the claim. (Neergaard and Ritter, 11/26)
The Washington Post:
Chinese Scientist’s Claim Of Gene-Edited Babies Creates Uproar
The unverified claim by He came on the eve of an international summit dedicated to discussing the emerging science and ethics around powerful tools that give scientists unprecedented potential to tweak traits and eliminate genetic diseases — but that have raised fears of “designer babies.” By editing the DNA of human embryos, scientists change not just the genes in a single person, but also their potential offspring — in effect, altering the human species. (Johnson, 11/26)
Stat:
An Outsider Claimed Genome-Editing History; The World Snapped To Attention
“I am trying to understand what may have motivated the work he describes,” said a scientist who helped organize a major Hong Kong summit on human genome editing that starts Tuesday and who asked not to be named. “As far as I can tell, it was a combination of hubris, naivete, and perhaps a genuine desire to help people in need. He does not seem to have anticipated the profound public backlash against his work and the way it was conducted and publicized.” He clearly knew the attention that his announcement would get. He reportedly worked with an American public relations specialist; gave advance interviews to the Associated Press, which has a global reach; timed the big reveal to the start of the summit; and posted a series of YouTube videos in English celebrating the achievement. (Joseph, Robbins and Begley, 11/26)
Stat:
Rice Opens Investigation Into Researcher Who Worked On CRISPR'd Babies
Rice University said Monday that it had opened a “full investigation” into the involvement of one of its faculty members in a study that purportedly resulted in the creation of the world’s first babies born with edited DNA. Michael Deem, a bioengineering professor at Rice, told the Associated Press in a story published Sunday that he helped work on the research in China. (Joseph, 11/26)
Boston Globe:
Boston-Area Scientists Criticize Chinese Researcher Who Edited Twin Babies’ Genes
A Chinese scientist’s claim that he used a powerful new gene-editing technique to change the embryonic DNA of twins drew fire Monday from ethicists and doctors in Massachusetts and from a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who helped invent the tool. The scientist’s work was carried out in secrecy, and the results were not published in a peer-reviewed journal, prompting some to question the claim. But if it’s true, several ethicists and physicians said, the experiment could threaten the babies’ health and represent an alarming step toward a new world of so-called designer babies. (Saltzman and Freyer, 11/27)
Blanket Warning Against All Romaine Lettuce Narrowed Down To Products Coming From Areas In California
People can eat romaine again, but if there isn't information on the label about where it came from, they should play it safe, the FDA says.
The New York Times:
Only Romaine Lettuce From Central And Northern California Is Unsafe, F.D.A. Says
It’s O.K. to eat romaine lettuce again, federal health officials said on Monday — as long as you’re sure it wasn’t grown on California’s north and central coast. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said investigators had traced the romaine lettuce associated with an outbreak of E. coli that has sickened 65 people in 12 states and Canada to “end of summer” romaine lettuce harvested from that region. (Kaplan, 11/26)
The Associated Press:
US Officials: It’s OK To Eat Some Romaine, Look For Labels
People shouldn’t eat romaine that doesn’t have the label information, the FDA said. For romaine that doesn’t come in packaging, grocers and retailers are being asked to post the information by the register. Romaine harvesting recently began shifting from California’s Central Coast to winter growing areas, primarily Arizona, Florida, Mexico and California’s Imperial Valley. Those winter regions weren’t yet shipping when the illnesses began. The FDA also noted hydroponically grown romaine and romaine grown in greenhouses aren’t implicated in the outbreak. (Choi, 11/26)
The Washington Post:
Only Romaine Lettuce From Certain Parts Of Calif. Should Be Avoided, FDA Says In New Warning
The new warning from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came as the number of people sickened by the outbreak grew to 43 people in 12 states. Sixteen of those people have been hospitalized, including one person with severe kidney failure. No deaths have been reported. The updated information follows an unusually broad warning that federal health officials issued two days before Thanksgiving, telling consumers to throw away any romaine lettuce they may already have purchased. (Sun, 11/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
Regulators Tie Tainted Romaine Lettuce To California
The current E. coli outbreak is the third linked to leafy greens within the past year. The FDA said 11 more people had been sickened in the outbreak, bringing the total to 43 people in 12 states. Sixteen people have been hospitalized, and one has developed a form of kidney failure, according to the CDC. Twenty-two people have also fallen ill in Canada, and officials in that country have advised people in Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick to avoid eating the lettuce. (Newman, 11/26)
Vocal Anti-Vaccination Doctor Has Now Become A Frequent Expert Witness For Parents Accused Of Abuse
Over the past decade, David Ayoub estimates that he has testified in about 80 child abuse cases in the United States, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Ayoub, though, doesn’t specialize in treating children, and most of his information on the conditions he says can be misinterpreted as child abuse come from research and textbooks. In other public health news: pollution, autism, the flu, fear, cancer, diabetes, and more.
ProPublica:
An Anti-Vaxxer’s New Crusade
Over the last decade, Ayoub, who is 59, has become one of the most active expert witnesses in the United States on behalf of accused child abusers. ...Ayoub, though, doesn’t specialize in treating children. He is not a pediatrician or a pediatric radiologist. Much of his knowledge about rickets in infants comes from reading studies and textbooks, he has said on the stand, rather than formal training. (Armstrong, 11/27)
The New York Times:
How Pollution Can Hurt The Health Of The Economy
One argument for rolling back environmental regulations — as is occurring under the Trump administration — is that a lighter touch on industry will lift investment and economic growth. But increased pollution can also have long-term negative economic consequences. The effects on health are bad enough on their own, and are well understood. ... Less well understood is how this can affect things like educational and economic outcomes. Many studies, some focused on regions of the United States, others on cities elsewhere, have documented this kind of relationship: It’s harder to perform well at work or school if you don’t feel well. Additionally, if school performance suffers as a result of health problems, that threatens long-term work and earnings prospects. (Frakt, 11/27)
The Wall Street Journal:
A Lab Tests Playing To Help Children With Autism
Otis Grimm is squealing with joy as he swings, lying belly-down in a blue net swing, trying to reach the ladder before him. The 7-year-old’s goal: to pull himself up a few rungs and grab a bean bag from the bucket dangling enticingly above him. This isn’t gymnastics class or a playground—it’s a therapy session. Otis is part of a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Health System where researchers are testing two autism therapies and how they affect the brain. “The bean bags are all the way up there. How are you going to go up there?” Tim Conly, a senior occupational therapist at Montefiore, asks Otis. (Reddy, 11/26)
The New York Times:
Probiotics Do Not Ease Stomach Flu
Probiotics, the beneficial bacteria that live in our digestive tracts, are widely used to treat gastroenteritis or “stomach flu,” an inflammation of the stomach and intestines usually caused by a virus or bacterium. But a randomized clinical trial has found that the treatment is ineffective. Researchers studied 971 children 3 months to 4 years old who arrived in emergency rooms with the typical symptoms of gastroenteritis — nausea, vomiting, watery diarrhea and dehydration, stomach pain and cramps. They were randomly assigned to a five-day course of Lactobacillus rhamnosus, a commonly studied probiotic, or a placebo. (Bakalar, 11/26)
The Washington Post:
Your Imagination Could Help Conquer Your Fears
Therapists often use a technique that involves exposing patients to the source of their fears to conquer them, but a new study suggests that guided imagining of the source of fear can be just as effective. The traditional method, called threat extinction, relies on triggering areas of the brain involved in perception, memory, learning and imagination, and the authors of the new study show the same processes occur when the fear source is “simulated” by imagining it. (Carroll, 11/27)
NPR:
China Pours Money Into Research, Luring U.S. Scientists And Students
In 2003, Jay Siegel was up for a new challenge. Siegel was a tenured professor of chemistry at the University of California, San Diego, but he took a job at the University of Zurich. "When I first moved, people said, 'Oh, you're crazy to leave San Diego; it's a paradise. Why would you go to Europe? Blah, blah blah,' "recalls Siegel. "And after 10 years people were saying, 'Oh, man, that was the smartest thing you ever did. Zurich is wonderful.' " (Palca, 11/27)
The New York Times:
Cancer Pushes New York’s ‘First Girlfriend,’ Sandra Lee, Onto Political Stage
She strolled slowly through the neighborhood, a down-to-earth sprawl of sun-blasted ranch houses, and Sandra Lee was in her element. In contrast to her high-gloss public persona, Ms. Lee wore a simple, loose-fitting dress, no makeup, the only thing adorning her face a pair of oversized sunglasses. Still, she could not contain her inner rah-rah: Whenever a jogger passed, she stopped to cheer them on. And then she resumed the conversation, back to the art of the undersell. (McKinley, 11/27)
Miami Herald:
Pfizer Announces ThermaCare Wrap Recall 7 Weeks After Recall
Pfizer recalled six lots of eight-hour Thermacare HeatWraps, used for joint, muscle and menstrual pain, after finding the wraps might leak. ... If this sounds familiar, Publix announced the recall of the lots it sells Oct. 3 after Pfizer told retailers of the recall. (Neal, 11/26)
The Star Tribune:
Diabetes Hits Young Adults Harder, State Report Finds
Diabetes is taking a harsher-than-recognized toll on young adults, who struggle with blood sugar control and end up in hospital care more often than older adults with the chronic disease. The finding, reported Monday by the Minnesota Department of Health, didn’t surprise doctors who work daily with young and old patients, but it suggests that health officials may need to rethink the state’s diabetes support programs, which tend to target people 45 or older. (Olson, 11/26)
Kaiser Health News:
One Twin’s Difficult Birth Puts A Project Designed To Reduce C-Sections To The Test
The tiny hand and forearm slipped out too early. Babies are not delivered shoulder first. Dr. Terri Marino, an obstetrician in the Boston area who specializes in high-risk deliveries, tucked it back inside the boy’s mother. “He was trying to shake my hand and I was like, ‘I’m not having this — put your hand back in there,'” Marino would say later, after all 5 pounds, 1 ounce of the baby lay wailing under a heating lamp.This is the story of how that baby, Bryce McDougall, tested the best efforts of more than a dozen medical staffers at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Mass., that day last summer. (Bebinger, 11/27)
St. Louis Public Radio:
New Rules For Pediatricians Say Light Exercise, Phone Use OK For Children With Concussions
Children with concussions should be able to continue exercising and using electronics, according to new treatment guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics. For years, doctors have recommended children who suffered a concussion stay in a dark room with few distractions with the belief it would speed up healing. The new guidance encourages pediatricians to recommend that children engage in moderate exercise and electronics use. (Fentem, 11/26)
Trump Says Obama Had An Immigration Policy To Separate Families, But That's Not True
It was President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy that resulted in families being separated, reports The Associated Press fact checker. Zero tolerance remains in effect, but Trump signed an executive order June 20 that stopped separations.
The Associated Press Fact Check:
Obama Didn't Have Family Separation Policy
President Donald Trump is falsely asserting that the federal policy that split migrant families at the border was practiced by his predecessor, Barack Obama, as well. The Obama and Trump administrations operated under the same immigration laws but the "zero tolerance" policy that drove children from their parents was Trump's. (Woodward, 11/27)
The Associated Press:
Fights, Escapes, Harm: Migrant Kids Struggle In Facilities
In one government facility for immigrant youth, a 20-year-old woman who had lied that she was 17 sneaked a needle out of a sewing class and used it to cut herself. In another, cameras captured a boy repeatedly kicking a child in the head after they got into an argument on the soccer field. One 6-year-old tried to run away from the same facility after another boy threw his shoes into the toilet. Three employees had to pull the boy off a fence and carry him back into a building. (Merchant, 11/24)
Napa Valley Register:
Napa Families Consider Sacrificing Health Care To Stay In America
Local nonprofits worry that a growing number of foreign-born residents are forgoing health care, fearing medical help could jeopardize their immigration status. It’s difficult to quantify the number of immigrants who are choosing to decline health care because evidence is anecdotal. But OLE Health, the Napa Valley’s second-largest health care provider behind Kaiser Permanente, says it may have statistics that offer a glimpse into the problem. The organization serves many immigrants. More than 900 OLE Health clients have disenrolled from Partnership Health Plan, a Northern California health care organization that manages benefits for 560,000 low-income residents on the state-run insurance plan Medi-Cal. Most of those patients were children. (Teague, 11/25)
Las Vegas Review-Journal:
Nevada Health Exchange Easing Fears Over Proposed Change
Nevada Health Link staff members are fielding calls from Obamacare health plan consumers who worry that accepting subsidies on their otherwise expensive plans could affect their chances to obtain citizenship. It’s one side effect of the Trump administration’s proposed public charge rule, which would consider use of public programs as a basis for denial of an immigrant’s petition to legally enter the United States, obtain a green card or adjust their immigration status. The rule wouldn’t apply to subsidies on the health insurance exchange, which sells plans through the Affordable Care Act, nor would it apply to green card holders seeking citizenship. (Bekker, 11/25)
FDA To Revamp Long-Criticized System For Approving Medical Devices
“We believe that it’s time to fundamentally modernize an approach first adopted in 1976,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in a statement, noting that the changes under consideration would push companies to compare their devices to more up-to-date technology. And The Associated Press reports on the challenges of tracking devices.
The Associated Press:
FDA Says It Will Overhaul Criticized Medical Device System
U.S. health officials said Monday they plan to overhaul the nation's decades-old system for approving most medical devices, which has long been criticized by experts for failing to catch problems with risky implants and related products. The Food and Drug Administration announced plans aimed at making sure new medical devices reflect up-to-date safety and effectiveness features. The system targeted by the actions generally allows manufacturers to launch new products based on similarities to decades-old products, not new clinical testing in patients. (Perrone, 11/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
FDA Is Revamping Clearance Procedures For Medical Devices
“It’s time to fundamentally modernize an approach first adopted in 1976, when Congress considered the vast diversity of devices” entering the U.S. market, senior FDA officials said in a statement disclosed Monday. The officials are FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb and Jeffrey Shuren, director of the agency’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health. Drs. Gottlieb and Shuren said the agency plans to drive companies “toward reliance on more modern predicate devices or objective performance criteria.” Their plan is to shift companies, if they continue with the use of predicate devices, toward those no older than 10 years rather than the 40-year precedents now. (Burton, 11/26)
The Associated Press:
Improving Medical Device Tracking A Slow, Imperfect Process
For nearly two decades, health advocates have pushed to standardize the way medical devices are tracked and studied. They eventually landed on a solution that others, including other parts of the medical industry, already had adopted — a unique code to help track the type, manufacturer and other key information about a device. In 2007, Congress asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to create the system, and the FDA passed a final rule establishing it in 2013. (Hoyer, 11/26)
The Associated Press:
Breast Implants Reveal Problems In Tracking Device Safety
To all the world, it looked like breast implants were safe. From 2008 to 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration publicly reported 200 or so complaints annually — a tiny fraction of the hundreds of thousands of implant surgeries performed each year. Then last fall, something strange happened: Thousands of problems with breast implants flooded the FDA's system. More than 4,000 injury reports filed in the last half of 2017. Another 8,000 in the first six months of 2018. (Hoyer, 11/26)
CVS-Aetna Merger Expected To Go Forward This Week After Securing Final Approval From New York Regulators
One of the last hurdles on the $69 billion deal was met Monday when New York regulators signed after CVS agreed to several requirements, including that acquisition costs will not be passed onto consumers or to affiliated insurers covering New Yorkers.
The Associated Press:
CVS, Aetna Draw Closer To Closing $69B Combination
Shares of CVS Health and Aetna are rising with the companies now saying they expect to close their $69 billion tie-up later this week. The companies say in regulatory filings that they have the final regulatory approval needed and expect to close on or around Wednesday. CVS Health Corp. had told investors earlier this month that it expected to close the deal for the nation's third-largest health insurer before Thanksgiving. But its shares slipped last week after the drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager said it still lacked approval from two states. (11/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
CVS Health Secures Final Approval For $70 Billion Aetna Deal
On Monday, the New York State Department of Financial Services announced it would approve the deal after CVS and Aetna Health Insurance Co. of New York agreed to a range of consumer protections and said they would spend $40 million on health insurance education measures. CVS said in a securities filing Monday it may complete the deal on Nov. 28. A CVS spokeswoman confirmed the company now has all state-level permissions for the merger in place. (Maidenberg, 11/26)
The Hill:
CVS To Complete Aetna Merger After Clearing Final Hurdle
Aetna and CVS say that the merger will improve health-care outcomes and reduce costs immediately. They have plans to turn CVS’s 10,000 pharmacies and clinics into community-based sites of care with nurses and other health professionals available to give diagnoses or do lab work. The merger also means that there will no longer be any independent pharmacy benefit managers in the U.S. (Weixel, 11/26)
Modern Healthcare:
CVS-Aetna Merger Imminent After Clearing Final State Regulatory Hurdle
The deal was cleared by the U.S. Justice Department in October with the condition that Aetna divest its Medicare prescription drug business. On Monday, New York—one of the remaining regulatory holdouts—approved the combination with several conditions, including limits on raising health insurance premiums and a promise to invest in insurance education and enrollment activities. (Livingston, 11/26)
Privatizing Medicaid Program Only Saved Iowa About Half Of What Had Been Projected
When Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's administration changed the system for overseeing health care for more than 600,000 poor and disabled Iowans, he projected it would produce $232 million in savings. A report by the outgoing Republican state auditor found that only $126 million has been saved. Meanwhile, Democrats, who are troubled by what they see as deteriorating care under the new system, question if the state really saved anything. Medicaid news comes out of Virginia, Tennessee and Kansas, as well.
The Associated Press:
Audit: Iowa Medicaid Savings Barely Half What Was Projected
Iowa saved $126 million this year from privatizing its Medicaid system, barely half what former Gov. Terry Branstad projected when he forced the change in 2016, according to an audit released Monday. The report by Auditor Mary Mosiman also found officials and lawmakers have failed to file quarterly financial reports as required by state law. (Pitt, 11/26)
Des Moines Register:
Audit: Privatized Medicaid Is Saving Iowa Taxpayers $126 Million Per Year
State Auditor Mary Mosiman said the May 2018 estimate of $141 million in annual savings was more accurate than earlier state estimates of $234 million and $47 million. Using the most recent estimation method with updated financial information, Mosiman's office estimates the fiscal year 2018 savings at $126 million. The auditor chided the Iowa Department of Human Services for failing to have an accurate way to estimate the savings when the state made the shift to private Medicaid management in 2016. (Leys and Rodriguez, 11/26)
The Associated Press:
Virginia Submits Medicaid Work Requirement Proposal To Feds
Virginia has submitted its proposed work requirement plan for some Medicaid recipients to the federal government for approval. Department of Medical Assistance Services Director Jennifer Lee told lawmakers Monday that the state submitted its proposal to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services last week. Virginia lawmakers voted to expand eligibility for the publicly funded health care program earlier this year that also included work requirement and copay provisions for certain newly eligible recipients. (11/27)
Richmond Times-Dispatch:
Virginia Looks To Boost Medicaid Reimbursement To Attract More Doctors
With Virginia’s Medicaid program poised to expand coverage for hundreds of thousands of people, the state is considering a proposal to increase reimbursement rates for doctors to encourage them to provide care to more patients under the program. The Department of Medical Assistance Services has asked Gov. Ralph Northam to include $19.1 million in his proposals next month for the two-year budget to boost Medicaid reimbursements for primary care doctors and reduce the gap with the federal Medicare program for the elderly. (Martz, 11/26)
Nashville Tennessean:
Tennessee Families Hurt Financially While Caring For Kids With Disabilities
In Tennessee, nearly all children with severe disabilities who come from middle- and high-income families do not qualify for the state's Medicaid program. As a result, many parents shoulder the burden of thousands of dollars in medical bills for the therapies and vital equipment that private insurance does not cover. Others simply cannot provide their children the care they need because the cost is too much and the state will not help. (Bliss, 11/26)
Kansas City Star:
Medicaid Expansion 2020 Ballot Initiative Filed In Missouri
Gary Peterson’s petition drive to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot in Missouri this year never really got off the ground.But Peterson is not giving up, for one compelling reason: Pretty much everywhere it gets on the ballot, it passes. (Marso, 11/27)
Policies To Protect Religious Hospitals From Having To Perform Abortions Tie Hands Of Doctors Who Want To In Their Free Time
Part-time work is common for outpatient physicians, but providers on the hunt for jobs are sometimes shocked to discover that their potential employer could limit that work based on ethical and moral grounds.
NPR:
Catholic Hospitals Restrict Doctors From Moonlighting As Abortion Providers
Doctors who are opposed to abortions don't have to provide them. Since the 1970s, a series of federal rules have provided clinicians with "conscience protections" that help them keep their jobs if they don't want to perform or assist with the procedure. Religious hospitals are also protected. Catholic health care systems, for example, are protected if they choose not to provide abortions or sterilizations. Doctors who work for religious hospitals usually sign contracts that they'll uphold religious values in their work. (Gordon, 11/26)
Dallas Morning News:
Could Having Brett Kavanaugh On The Supreme Court Affect Abortion Laws In Texas?
When Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court this year, the bench tipped to the right, leading abortion rights supporters and opponents to wonder about the fate of the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision. Mary Volcansek, a political science professor at Texas Christian University, said despite abortion being legal for the last 45 years, many states — including Texas — have passed highly restrictive laws, making Roe almost irrelevant. (Stone, 11/26)
State Highlights: Texas Nursing Homes Braced For Influx Of Residents As Baby Boomers Age; There Was An Exodus Of Medical Professional At Ohio Jail Before Inmates Deaths'
Media outlets report on news from Texas, Ohio, Georgia, Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and California.
Houston Chronicle:
Silver Tsunami Set To Hit Texas Nursing Homes
As Baby Boomers reach retirement, a perfect storm is set to hit nursing homes as a surge in the number of aging Texans, known as the Silver Tsunami, is projected to affect long term care services across the state. More than 12 percent of the Texas population is over 65, and that number is growing. According to the Texas Demographic Center, the over-65 population across the state is projected to increase by more than 262 percent by 2050. (11/27)
Cleveland Plain Dealer:
Medical Officials Fled Cuyahoga County Jail As Conditions Worsened, Before And After Inmates Began Dying
Seven inmates died from June 10 to Oct. 2, including three who committed suicide. The U.S. Marshals issued a scathing report Wednesday that said the conditions in the jail are “inhumane” and dangerous for both inmates and corrections officers. The understaffing of mental health providers at the jail has drawn criticism from Cuyahoga County judges and scrutiny from FBI agents, who are looking into possible civil right violations at the jail, according to two people interviewed by the FBI. (Ferrise and Astolfi, 11/26)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Ex-Prison Hospital Doctor Claims Whistleblowing Cost Him His Job
The doctor who publicly criticized the operation of Georgia’s prison hospital when he resigned earlier this year has filed a lawsuit accusing state officials of forcing him out of his job for previously leaking information to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The federal lawsuit filed by Dr. Timothy Young asserts that those responsible for managing Augusta State Medical Prison suspected that he was a source for AJC articles about the facility and made his already “deplorable” working conditions so difficult he had to resign. (Robbins, 11/26)
Texas Tribune:
Advocates Say Time Is Right For Independent Oversight Of Texas Prisons
After a recent slew of damning headlines regarding conditions within Texas prisons, reform advocates and lawmakers are hopeful that the timing is right to get legislation passed creating independent oversight of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. State Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, and state Sen. Borris Miles, D-Houston, filed identical bills in their respective chambers last week calling for a governor-appointed, independent ombudsman's office to oversee and investigate complaints against the prison agency. (Wiley, 11/26)
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Acupuncture Eases Pain Without Using Painkillers, West Allis ER Finds
The West Allis emergency room started offering patients acupuncture as an option in January 2017. The more than 50 percent of patients who accepted acupuncture treatments reported pain reduction of up to 50 percent, said John Burns, manager of acupuncture for the Aurora Healthcare system. That's up there with Oxycodone in terms of effectiveness, although it would take a head-to-head study to do a scientific comparison, he said. (Ford-Stewart, 11/26)
Des Moines Register:
Warren County's New Mobile Crisis Response Team Responds To Dozens Of Mental Health Emergency Calls
Warren County's mobile crisis response team responded to 44 cases in its first four months of operation. The unit was launched in July by Central Iowa Community Services, a mental health and disability services agency that operates in 11 counties. ...The team is staffed by therapists, nurses and social workers from Eyerly Ball Community Mental Health Services, who respond to calls for support from local police and family members concerned a loved one might be experiencing a mental health crisis. (Albertson, 11/26)
The Star Tribune:
CentraCare Adding Redwood Falls Hospital
CentraCare expects to close in January on a deal that would transfer ownership of Redwood Area Hospital to a subsidiary of the St. Cloud-based health care system, in a transaction that calls for a $60 million capital investment over the next 10 years. First announced earlier this year, the deal for the hospital in the town of Redwood Falls is the latest in a series of transactions that has grown the size and scope of CentraCare, which includes St. Cloud Hospital. (Snowbeck, 11/26)
Iowa Public Radio:
Feds Find Kentucky Fails To Meet Standards For Worker Safety
Every year, federal OSHA conducts an audit of all 28 state plans to ensure they are "at least as effective" as the federal agency at identifying and preventing workplace hazards. According to this year's audit of Kentucky, which covered fiscal year 2017, KY OSH is not meeting that standard. In fact, federal OSHA identified more shortcomings in Kentucky's program than any other state. (Kibanoff, 11/26)
MPR:
Minnesota Faces Challenge In Halting Deadly Colon Infection's Spread
For years, a bacteria known as Clostridium difficile that can cause intestinal infections, crippling diarrhea and even death was thought to be a problem confined to hospitals and care facilities. But some evidence suggests that more cases of C. diff, as it's more commonly known, are occurring outside of hospital settings, posing a challenge for health care professionals working to prevent its spread. (Marohn, 11/26)
KQED:
As Fire Trauma Lingers, Santa Rosa Health Care Center Takes The Long Road
The Santa Rosa City Schools District started the center temporarily in an empty school building during the holidays last year after the Tubbs fire when it was clear families were going to continue to need help during the school break. It's since become a permanent community clinic of sorts, open three days a week after school. (McEvoy, 11/26)
The Star Tribune:
Ramsey County To Stop Using Contractors To Manage Health Care For Inmates
Tired of quick turnover and of losing nurses to other employers, Ramsey County will start providing in-house health care for inmates at the county jail and other detention facilities. The county will essentially create a new health division for its four correctional facilities, adding five full-time nurses, three mental health professionals, four clerical workers as well as a part-time physician and part-time psychiatrist to its existing staff. (Stanley, 11/26)
Austin American-Statesman:
Austin's ClearData Lands $26 Million In Latest Funding Round
Austin-based technology company ClearData has raised $26 million to help the company continue to modernize health care through its cloud computing platform. ClearData, which moved its headquarters from Tempe, Arizona to Austin in 2016, provides cloud computing services to health care companies, helping them store and protect patient data and other applications. (Cobler, 11/26)
Columbus Dispatch:
Cancer Patients Get Education On Healthy Eating Through OhioHealth Foundation Grant
The program at the Delaware Kroger this month was funded by the OhioHealth Foundation Home in Ohio initiative with a $7,000 grant that also funded a cooking demonstration at the OhioHealth Delaware Health Center. The goal was to help cancer patients learn tricks for finding healthy foods that they can make and eat when treatment leaves them underweight, malnourished, fatigued, nauseated or with new sensitivities to smells or tastes, said Maria Tucker, an administrative nurse manager in oncology and infusion care at the Delaware Health Center. (Viviano, 11/27)
Different Takes: Time To Reverse Rules Allowing Denial Of Birth Control; Make Reproductive Care A Priority For Veterans
Opinion writers weigh in on women's heath care issues.
Seattle Times:
New Rules Let Too Many Employers Deny Birth Control Coverage
Access to birth control is crucial to ensuring women can control their lives, plan their families and, in many cases, manage ongoing medical conditions. Yet by pushing to let more employers deny insurance coverage for contraceptives, the Trump administration is treating birth control as some kind of novelty, rather than the medical necessity it is for millions of women. Final rules issued by the federal government this month will let many more employers claim religious or moral exemptions from providing birth-control coverage. (11/25)
The Hill:
Congress Should Enhance Reproductive Health Care For Women Veterans
The incoming 116th Congress will contain not only the highest ever number of women, but also a record number of women veterans. As they consider what issues to take on, expanding reproductive health care access for women veterans should be a priority: currently, women veterans do not receive equitable care on multiple fronts. Increasing their coverage goes beyond symbolic moves to change VA’s motto by providing tangible benefits. There are three key areas requiring Congressional attention: in vitro fertilization (IVF), contraception, and abortion. (Kayla Williams, 11/26)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Late-Term Abortion I Didn’t Want
A federal judge last week struck down a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Even supporters of abortion rights may wonder why a woman would need an abortion so late.I was 24 when I accidentally got pregnant. I come from a family of well-educated New York feminists who had babies in their 30s, and many of my friends were scandalized by the idea that I would carry the child to term. Some even suggested I have an abortion. But by the time I went to the obstetrician, I was prepared to be a mother. I was delighted to see the fetal heartbeat and that little round smudge of a nose. The doctor did some routine blood work. Later I got a call from a nurse: I needed to come in. (Molly Jong-Fast, 11/26)
Viewpoints: If True, First Gene-Editing Of Babies Is Seriously Wrong On Many Fronts; Lessons On The Burden Of Caregiving
Editorial pages focus on these health topics and others.
Newsweek:
China Announces First Gene-Edited Babies: Scientist's Claim Is Premature, Dangerous And Irresponsible
A scientist in China claims to have produced the world’s first genome-edited babies by altering their DNA to increase their resistance to HIV. ...If true, this is a significant advance in genetic science, but there are some very serious problems with this news. First, the research has not yet been published in a peer-reviewed journal so we cannot be sure of the exact details of what has been done. Instead, the scientist made the claims to the Associated Press, and the journalists involved haven’t been able to independently verify them. The parents of the allegedly gene-edited babies declined to be interviewed or identified. (Joyce Harper, 11/27)
Arkansas Democrat Gazette:
Building The Perfect Beast
A scientist on mainland China claims to have altered the DNA of twin girls in an attempt to make them more resistant to HIV, the AIDS virus. He says he's been tinkering with DNA for several couples, resulting in that one pregnancy. Gene editing is banned in the United States, but that's not keeping scientists awake at night in China. ..If what this scientist claims is true, then mankind could be looking at a revolution of sorts. Of course the practice of ethics will have to be revolutionized, too. Or should we think about that minor detail? Can we safely leave all of that up to scientists, or lawmakers in various countries? Yes, some will see this as a form of medicine, and genetic diseases will be a thing of the past, like polio. Others see a slippery slope--and eugenics. (11/27)
Stat:
Gene Drive Should Be A Nonprofit Technology — At Least For Now
Gene drive and other methods of editing the genomes of wild organisms could save millions of lives and prevent billions of animals from suffering each year. But advances that are intended to alter the shared environment must be developed and used wisely, if at all. For the foreseeable future, that means by nonprofits. Gene drive is a ubiquitous natural phenomenon in which genetic elements are inherited more often than usual, allowing them to quickly spread through wild populations even if they don’t help organisms reproduce. Engineered gene drives use modern genome editing tools such as CRISPR to duplicate this effect. Unlike a normal edit, gene drive systems could lastingly alter or suppress local or global populations of a target species, potentially eradicating insect-borne diseases, healing damaged ecosystems, and preventing animal suffering. (Kevin M. Esvelt, 11/27)
Stat:
'What Choice Do We Have?': The Difficult Burden Of Family Caregivers
The meeting with my patient’s family is about to start. Her father smiles hopefully in my direction while her mother clutches her purse to her chest. They must be anxious. Their daughter, Nohely, is nearly 30 years old, with cerebral palsy and learning disabilities. It sounds like she had a good life before things went downhill: a day program that she enjoyed during the week, friends and teachers who cared about her, Zumba class with her father on the weekends, and loving parents. Then a cough turned into pneumonia. (Daniela Lamas, 11/27)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Gavin Newsom Will Not Fulfill His Health Care Promise
Candidate Gavin Newsom promised the people of California that he would get them universal health care. Gov. Gavin Newsom is not going to fulfill that promise. And that’s fine. He won’t be the first politician to make a commitment on the campaign trail that didn’t happen once he took office. He certainly won’t be the last. (Dan Schnur, 11/26)
News & Record:
Expand Medicaid
As many as 670,000 North Carolinians could gain sorely needed Medicaid coverage if Gov. Roy Cooper and members of both parties in the legislature will work together to help them.Now that voters have restored some balance to the state’s power structure, that idea isn’t so far-fetched anymore. Voters elected enough Democrats on Nov. 6 to break the Republican supermajorities in the legislature, meaning that Cooper now has a credible threat of veto and Republicans won’t necessarily get their way on every issue. (11/25)