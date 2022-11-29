After Roe V. Wade

AP: High Court Opening Its Doors To Public On Non-Argument Days The Supreme Court is making a fuller reopening to the public following more than two and a half years of closures related to the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning Dec. 1, the high court will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Supreme Court’s website. The high court closed to the public in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (11/28)

AP: Letter: 'Nothing To Suggest' Alito Violated Ethics Standards The letter was in response to an inquiry from lawmakers following a New York Times report earlier this month. That report said that a former anti-abortion leader was told in advance the outcome of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores case involving health care coverage of contraception. In a 5-4 decision, Alito wrote that some companies with religious objections can avoid the contraceptives requirement in President Barack Obama’s health care legislation. Earlier this year, Alito’s opinion in a different case, the court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, was leaked. But while that leak was a public disclosure of the text, the new report alleged that in the 2014 case, the disclosure wasn’t as broad. (11/28)

The New York Times: Supreme Court Defends Alito After Breach Allegation The Supreme Court on Monday defended Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. against allegations that a former anti-abortion leader had been tipped off in 2014 to a landmark contraception ruling written by the justice. The court also sidestepped questions from lawmakers about whether the claim would be investigated further. (Kantor and Becker, 11/28)

Telemedicine Abortions Allowed In Kansas As Judge Blocks Ban

KMUW / KCUR: Judge Blocks Kansas Law That Banned Prescribing Abortion Pills Over Telemedicine

Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas. (Conlon, 11/28)

In abortion news from Colorado, Utah, and Idaho —

Colorado Public Radio: Kaiser Permanente To Offer Abortion Services In Response To Long Planned Parenthood Wait Times

Kaiser Permanente in Colorado is now offering expanded abortion services to its patients in response to long wait times at abortion clinics. In a statement, the healthcare provider said that in the past, patients were referred to external partners, including Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, for care. But when neighboring states passed restrictive abortion laws after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the wait times at those clinics have become longer, limiting options and creating complications for patients. (Cleveland, 11/28)

Idaho Capital Sun: Idaho Seeks To Dismiss Satanic Temple Abortion Lawsuit, Says A Suit Requires A Pregnant Woman

Attorneys representing the state of Idaho have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple over Idaho’s abortion laws, saying the organization lacks standing to pursue the case and refuting its legal arguments. ... The Satanic Temple’s lawsuit also does not name specific individuals who have been harmed by Idaho’s abortion laws, Church said, and did not describe any injuries that have taken place. (Moseley-Morris, 11/29)

Salt Lake Tribune: Here’s How Many Abortions Were Performed In Utah In 2020

Fewer abortions were performed in Utah in 2020 than in 2019, according to a new study released Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report tallied abortions from across the U.S. during the year that the COVID-19 pandemic began. Data is not yet available from 2021, or so far this year. But the CDC report shows that of the 630,327 abortions performed nationally, 2,362 were recorded in Utah — 560 fewer than in 2019. (Miller, 11/28)

From Texas —

Slate: Without Abortion, Doctors in Texas Are Forced to Witness Horrible Outcomes

Usually, articles in medical journals are about science; they bring data to their readers, who can use them to provide evidence-based care to their patients. But sometimes, evidence is an expression of grief or even rage. A recent journal article, “Maternal Morbidity and Fetal Outcomes Among Pregnant Women at 22 Weeks’ Gestation or Less with Complications in 2 Texas Hospitals After Legislation on Abortion,” contains such evidence. (Karkowsky, 11/28)

The New York Times: Was She Ready To Be A Mother? A Judge Got To Decide

On a hot Texas morning in 2020, Giselle, who goes by G, slipped her arms into a borrowed blazer, flipped up the nose ring in her septum so it couldn’t be seen and walked into the Coryell County Courthouse. It was the first time she had ever been to court. She was 17, 11 weeks pregnant and already beginning to show. She was going to ask a judge for authorization to seek an abortion. Her lawyer had explained that she needed to prove that she was mature enough to make this decision. G squeezed her lips around her braces, reminding herself not to smile. She didn’t want the judge to see her as a child. Because G was a minor, her access to an abortion was governed by the state’s “parental involvement” law. (Presser, 11/29)

Vice News: A Woman Wanted An Abortion To Save One Of Her Twins. She Had To Travel 1,000 Miles

Early one Friday morning, about six weeks into her pregnancy, a woman started throwing up and didn’t stop for more than 36 hours. She tried drink after drink—ginger ale, tea, Pedialyte—to rehydrate, but the woman kept vomiting. Once chills started to wrack her body, she decided enough was enough. The woman, who VICE News is calling A. for privacy reasons, needed to go to the emergency room. A., who already has a toddler son, had already been nervous about being pregnant in her home state of Texas. Although A. and her husband had planned for this pregnancy, A. worried that if anything went wrong, Texas’ ban on abortion would prevent her from getting help. (Sherman, 11/28)

Also —

The Guardian: Googling Abortion? Your Details Aren’t As Private As You Think

In the wake of the US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, Google pledged fresh policies to protect people’s abortion-related data. But new research has shown the way our location and other personal data is stored remains largely unchanged, raising fears that intimate details of a person’s abortion search could be used to penalize them. (Bhuiyan, 11/29)

NPR: How Abortion Bans—Even With Medical Emergency Exemptions—Impact Healthcare

Christina Zielke went to an ER in Ohio bleeding profusely while experiencing a miscarriage. This was in early September, before the state's 6-week abortion ban was put on hold by a judge. What happened to her next is an example of how new state abortion laws can affect medical care in emergency situations. Doctors who run afoul of these laws face the threat of felony charges, prison time and the loss of their medical license. (11/28)