Kaiser Health News Original Stories
An Unexplained Injury Discovered After Eye Surgery. What Should Happen Next?
Some doctors and medical practices voluntarily give rebates on a bill if an injury occurs during a procedure, while others will not, an expert says. Here’s how patients can respond. (Fred Clasen-Kelly, )
Rural Colorado Tries to Fill Health Worker Gaps With Apprenticeships
A Grand Junction program is training and retaining nurse and personal care aides in areas where the aging population is creating a need for them. But challenges remain for these workers. (Kate Ruder, )
KHN is now on TikTok! Watch our videos and follow along here as we break down health care headlines and policy.
Phasing In Mpox, WHO Renames Monkeypox To Lessen Stigma
"Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out," the World Health Organization announced.
Stat:
WHO To Phase Out The Name 'Monkeypox' For 'Mpox'
The World Health Organization said Monday it will phase out the name of the disease monkeypox over the next year, replacing it with the term mpox. The decision follows widespread calls for changing the name since the current international outbreak of the disease was first detected last May. (Branswell, 11/28)
NPR:
Monkeypox Renamed Mpox By World Health Organization, Citing Racist Stigma
"Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while 'monkeypox' is phased out," WHO said. The announcement drew a mixed response from Dr. Ifeanyi Nsofor, a global health equity advocate and senior New Voices fellow at the Aspen Institute who has backed changing the name. (Chappell, 11/28)
The New York Times:
Monkeypox Has A New Name: Mpox
Monkeypox was always a bit of a misnomer, because monkeys have almost nothing to do with the disease and its transmission. (Rats are the most likely animal reservoir for the virus.) The name was inspired by a colony of caged lab monkeys in Denmark, where the virus was first identified by researchers more than a half-century ago. Since 2015, the W.H.O. has promoted new criteria for naming infectious diseases. According to the recommendations, names should aim to reduce unnecessary negative impact on travel, tourism or animal welfare, and “avoid causing offense to any cultural, social, national, regional, professional or ethnic groups.” (Jacobs, 11/28)
Also —
The Atlantic:
The Future Of Monkeypox
In the United States, the request seems to be arriving late. The outbreak here has been in slow retreat for months—and has already left many Americans’ minds. (Wu, 11/28)
Reuters:
Factbox: Mpox Cases And Deaths Around The World
Around 100 countries where mpox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, which the World Health Organization has declared a global health emergency. (11/28)
Flu Hospitalizations Up 30% In 1 Week; Vaccines Still A Good Match, CDC Says
NBC News reported that of the samples reported to the CDC, about 76% are the H3N2 strain, and the rest are H1N1. Meanwhile, in North Texas, there are more people hospitalized for flu than for covid — a first since the pandemic began.
CNBC:
Flu Hospitalizations Increase Nearly 30% As U.S. Enters Holiday Season
Flu hospitalizations have increased nearly 30% in a week as the spread of respiratory illnesses remains high across most of the U.S. More than 11,200 people were hospitalized with the flu during the week ending Nov. 19, compared to about 8,700 patients admitted during the prior week, according to data from the Health and Human Services Department. (Kimball, 11/28)
NBC News:
Flu Continues To Spread Across The U.S., Infecting Millions, CDC Reports
Of the samples reported to the CDC this season, about 76% are the H3N2 strain of influenza A. The rest are H1N1. Both versions of the flu can result in severe illness. (Edwards, 11/28)
CIDRAP:
Flu Activity Climbs Higher, More Pediatric Deaths Reported
But so far, the CDC said the majority of flu viruses tested are similar to the viruses included in this year's seasonal flu vaccines. (Schnirring, 11/28)
In North Texas, there's more flu than covid —
Dallas Morning News:
Flu Hospitalizations Outpace Coronavirus Hospitalizations In North Texas
Flu hospitalizations now outnumber COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Texas for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic as multiple respiratory viruses continue to spread across the region. North Texas hospitals reported nearly 479 flu patients and 444 COVID-19 patients on Monday, a significant increase from the nearly 296 flu patients and 306 COVID-19 patients reported on Nov. 23, according to Dallas-Fort Worth Hospital Council data. (Wolf, 11/29)
Also —
USA Today:
Experimental Flu Shot Could Target 20 Viruses With A Single Vaccine
For a half-century, scientists have been trying to develop a vaccine that would protect against the most dangerous flu viruses. Now, researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have a new approach, based on the mRNA technology that proved so effective against COVID-19. Their idea is to target all 20 different types of influenza viruses in a single shot. (Weintraub, 11/28)
The New York Times:
One Step Closer To A Universal Flu Vaccine?
Imagine a single dose of vaccine that prepares your body to fight every known strain of influenza — a so-called universal flu vaccine that scientists have been trying to create for decades. A new study describes successful animal tests of just such a vaccine, offering hope that the country can be protected against future flu pandemics. Like the Covid vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the experimental flu vaccine relies on mRNA. (Mandavilli, 11/29)
Clock Ticks On Plans To Pass Bill To Protect Pregnant Workers
With the Democrats' majority in both legislative chambers expiring at end of term, Senate Democrats are being urged to move on the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act. But the measure's future is tied up with other spending negotiations.
Politico:
Crunch Time For Democrats Is Holding Up Bipartisan Bill To Protect Pregnant Workers
Legislation that would give pregnant workers more job protections has all the ingredients for success in a narrowly divided Congress — robust bipartisan support, momentum in both chambers, backing from business and unions — except the most crucial one: a firm plan to pass it before Democrats’ time is up. Senate leadership has thus far declined to bring the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act — which has already passed the House — to the floor, imperiling the legislation, infuriating its supporters and illustrating just how much Democrats must juggle in their waning hours of controlling the House, Senate and White House. (Mueller, 11/28)
The 19th:
The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act Could Offer Relief From Extreme Heat
In Minnesota, a pregnant letter carrier said she had to use sick time to avoid working outside on hot days, draining her time off before her baby was even born. A Missouri retail worker quit her job after she said she was denied access to water, fearing that heat could impact her pregnancy. (Kutz, 11/28)
In related news from Capitol Hill —
Axios:
Republicans Face Thorny Path Ahead On Fertility Policy
Former Vice President Mike Pence's recent support for fertility treatments like IVF as well as a national abortion ban surfaced what could become a dilemma for 2024 Republican hopefuls staking out reproductive health platforms. Republicans have largely insisted that fertility treatments aren't at risk from the proliferation of new state abortion restrictions. But anti-abortion groups remain deeply concerned with the use of embryos in IVF and back tighter regulations on providers. (Owens and Gonzalez, 11/29)
Stateline.org:
Abortion Advocates Aim To Outflank Lawmakers Using 2024 Ballot Measures
Encouraged by six victories — and zero defeats — in this month’s midterm elections, abortion rights advocates are considering another round of ballot measures in 2024 that would enshrine reproductive freedom in state constitutions. This time, they’re mostly aiming at states with tight abortion restrictions already on the books, hoping to outflank anti-abortion state lawmakers and courts that are out of step with most residents. (Vestal, 11/28)
'Nothing To Suggest' Alito Violated Ethics Standards: Supreme Court Letter
In a letter to Congress, the Supreme Court's lawyer defended Justice Samuel Alito following a New York Times report related to a 2014 decision Alito wrote that was leaked in advance of its public announcement. Alito had already denied that he or his wife were involved.
The New York Times:
Supreme Court Defends Alito After Breach Allegation
The Supreme Court on Monday defended Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. against allegations that a former anti-abortion leader had been tipped off in 2014 to a landmark contraception ruling written by the justice. The court also sidestepped questions from lawmakers about whether the claim would be investigated further. (Kantor and Becker, 11/28)
AP:
Letter: 'Nothing To Suggest' Alito Violated Ethics Standards
The letter was in response to an inquiry from lawmakers following a New York Times report earlier this month. That report said that a former anti-abortion leader was told in advance the outcome of the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores case involving health care coverage of contraception. In a 5-4 decision, Alito wrote that some companies with religious objections can avoid the contraceptives requirement in President Barack Obama’s health care legislation. Earlier this year, Alito’s opinion in a different case, the court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, was leaked. But while that leak was a public disclosure of the text, the new report alleged that in the 2014 case, the disclosure wasn’t as broad. (11/28)
The Wall Street Journal:
Supreme Court’s Lawyer Dismisses Ethics Allegations Against Justice Samuel Alito
The Supreme Court isn’t required to follow the ethical codes that bind lower federal courts, a fact that congressional Democrats aim to change with legislation. (Bravin, 11/28)
Also —
AP:
High Court Opening Its Doors To Public On Non-Argument Days
The Supreme Court is making a fuller reopening to the public following more than two and a half years of closures related to the coronavirus pandemic. Beginning Dec. 1, the high court will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Supreme Court’s website. The high court closed to the public in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. (11/28)
Telemedicine Abortions Allowed In Kansas As Judge Blocks Ban
Shawnee County District Court Judge Teresa Watson granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday that blocked enforcement of a Kansas law banning telemedicine abortions. Meanwhile, in Colorado, Kaiser Permanente says it will offer more abortion services because of long waits at clinics.
KMUW / KCUR:
Judge Blocks Kansas Law That Banned Prescribing Abortion Pills Over Telemedicine
Kansas women could soon be able to seek abortion pills through telemedicine appointments after a judge blocked a state law banning the practice. Abortion providers and abortion rights advocates say the decision will help expand access to abortion for people across the state, particularly in areas like western Kansas that might be several hours from the nearest clinic. The state’s five clinics are clustered around Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas. (Conlon, 11/28)
In abortion news from Colorado, Utah, and Idaho —
Colorado Public Radio:
Kaiser Permanente To Offer Abortion Services In Response To Long Planned Parenthood Wait Times
Kaiser Permanente in Colorado is now offering expanded abortion services to its patients in response to long wait times at abortion clinics. In a statement, the healthcare provider said that in the past, patients were referred to external partners, including Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, for care. But when neighboring states passed restrictive abortion laws after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the wait times at those clinics have become longer, limiting options and creating complications for patients. (Cleveland, 11/28)
Idaho Capital Sun:
Idaho Seeks To Dismiss Satanic Temple Abortion Lawsuit, Says A Suit Requires A Pregnant Woman
Attorneys representing the state of Idaho have asked a court to dismiss a lawsuit from the Satanic Temple over Idaho’s abortion laws, saying the organization lacks standing to pursue the case and refuting its legal arguments. ... The Satanic Temple’s lawsuit also does not name specific individuals who have been harmed by Idaho’s abortion laws, Church said, and did not describe any injuries that have taken place. (Moseley-Morris, 11/29)
Salt Lake Tribune:
Here’s How Many Abortions Were Performed In Utah In 2020
Fewer abortions were performed in Utah in 2020 than in 2019, according to a new study released Wednesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The report tallied abortions from across the U.S. during the year that the COVID-19 pandemic began. Data is not yet available from 2021, or so far this year. But the CDC report shows that of the 630,327 abortions performed nationally, 2,362 were recorded in Utah — 560 fewer than in 2019. (Miller, 11/28)
From Texas —
Slate:
Without Abortion, Doctors in Texas Are Forced to Witness Horrible Outcomes
Usually, articles in medical journals are about science; they bring data to their readers, who can use them to provide evidence-based care to their patients. But sometimes, evidence is an expression of grief or even rage. A recent journal article, “Maternal Morbidity and Fetal Outcomes Among Pregnant Women at 22 Weeks’ Gestation or Less with Complications in 2 Texas Hospitals After Legislation on Abortion,” contains such evidence. (Karkowsky, 11/28)
The New York Times:
Was She Ready To Be A Mother? A Judge Got To Decide
On a hot Texas morning in 2020, Giselle, who goes by G, slipped her arms into a borrowed blazer, flipped up the nose ring in her septum so it couldn’t be seen and walked into the Coryell County Courthouse. It was the first time she had ever been to court. She was 17, 11 weeks pregnant and already beginning to show. She was going to ask a judge for authorization to seek an abortion. Her lawyer had explained that she needed to prove that she was mature enough to make this decision. G squeezed her lips around her braces, reminding herself not to smile. She didn’t want the judge to see her as a child. Because G was a minor, her access to an abortion was governed by the state’s “parental involvement” law. (Presser, 11/29)
Vice News:
A Woman Wanted An Abortion To Save One Of Her Twins. She Had To Travel 1,000 Miles
Early one Friday morning, about six weeks into her pregnancy, a woman started throwing up and didn’t stop for more than 36 hours. She tried drink after drink—ginger ale, tea, Pedialyte—to rehydrate, but the woman kept vomiting. Once chills started to wrack her body, she decided enough was enough. The woman, who VICE News is calling A. for privacy reasons, needed to go to the emergency room. A., who already has a toddler son, had already been nervous about being pregnant in her home state of Texas. Although A. and her husband had planned for this pregnancy, A. worried that if anything went wrong, Texas’ ban on abortion would prevent her from getting help. (Sherman, 11/28)
Also —
The Guardian:
Googling Abortion? Your Details Aren’t As Private As You Think
In the wake of the US supreme court’s overturning of Roe v Wade, Google pledged fresh policies to protect people’s abortion-related data. But new research has shown the way our location and other personal data is stored remains largely unchanged, raising fears that intimate details of a person’s abortion search could be used to penalize them. (Bhuiyan, 11/29)
NPR:
How Abortion Bans—Even With Medical Emergency Exemptions—Impact Healthcare
Christina Zielke went to an ER in Ohio bleeding profusely while experiencing a miscarriage. This was in early September, before the state's 6-week abortion ban was put on hold by a judge. What happened to her next is an example of how new state abortion laws can affect medical care in emergency situations. Doctors who run afoul of these laws face the threat of felony charges, prison time and the loss of their medical license. (11/28)
Fox News:
Getting Pregnant Soon After Abortion Or Miscarriage Might Have Lower Risks Than Previously Suspected: Study
A new medical study conducted in Europe is suggesting there may be fewer "adverse pregnancy outcomes" for women who get pregnant weeks after they’ve had a miscarriage or an abortion. (Moore, 11/28)
Corticosteroid Shots For Arthritis May Be Making It Worse, Studies Find
The two small, unpublished studies will be presented Tuesday at the Radiological Society of North America’s annual meeting, NBC News reported. The researchers found that on average, knee arthritis progressed more quickly among people who got the injections than those who didn’t. Other news is on Lyme disease, organ donation, and colon cancer.
NBC News:
Common Treatment For Joint Pain May Be Linked To Faster Arthritis Progression, Research Suggests
Two small unpublished studies, to be presented Tuesday at the Radiological Society of North America’s annual meeting, found that on average, knee arthritis advanced more quickly among patients who got corticosteroid injections than those who didn’t. By contrast, hyaluronic acid injections were associated with slower progression of the disease relative to a control group. (Yang, 11/29)
On advances in Lyme disease —
The Washington Post:
Scientists Identify Biomarkers That Could Help Diagnose Lyme Disease
Researchers say they’ve identified a set of biomarkers that could make early diagnosis of Lyme disease easier, a possible first step for more effectively treating the estimated 476,000 people diagnosed with, and treated for, the tick-borne illness every year in the United States. In a study in Cell Reports Medicine, researchers explain how they pinpointed a specific set of genes that are activated in people with long-term Lyme disease. Up to 20 percent of patients suffer long-term symptoms. (Blakemore, 11/28)
Masslive.com:
Mass. Volunteers Sought For Lyme Disease Vaccine Trial By Pfizer, Valneva
Pfizer and the specialty vaccine company Valneva have partnered in developing VLA 15, a potential Lyme disease vaccine. As they conduct the third of four required phases of human trials, 6,000 volunteers are needed, according to Pfizer. (Mancini, 11/25)
In other public health news —
The New York Times:
Organ Donations Rise Around Motorcycle Rallies
This summer, when half a million bikers clogged the streets of tiny Sturgis, S.D., for one of the country’s largest motorcycle rallies, there might have been a small unexpected benefit for nearby patients desperately awaiting organ transplants. Major motorcycle rallies are associated with increases in organ donors involved in motor vehicle crashes, according to a study published this week in JAMA Internal Medicine. (Alcorn, 11/28)
USA Today:
Colonoscopy, Cologuard, Other Stool Tests: Which Detects Colon Cancer?
What if you didn't have to get a colonoscopy every decade from ages 45 to 75? No, this isn't an excuse to skip screening for colon cancer, which has been proven to save lives. But there are several alternatives, which most people don't know much about. (Weintraub, 11/29)
Protections At Stake In Medicaid Case To Be Decided By Supreme Court
Stateline explores what's at stake in the case heard earlier this month by the Supreme Court that could curtail or narrow legal protections for Medicaid beneficiaries. Other Medicaid news is reported out of New Mexico, Michigan, Florida, and Georgia.
Stateline:
Supreme Court Case Could Curtail Rights Of Medicaid Patients
Gorgi Talevski did not live long enough to see his case argued before the U.S. Supreme Court this month. A Macedonian-born resident of Indiana, Talevski operated a crane for three decades, raised a family and loved to dance before his dementia deepened, and he died last year. (Ollove, 11/28)
In other Medicaid news —
Albuquerque Journal:
End Of The Line: Why Some New Mexicans May No Longer Qualify For Medicaid Next Year
Samuel Perez received a letter a couple of months back with some unwelcome news. The letter, sent from the New Mexico Human Services Department in late August, read in part: “Once the (COVID-19) crisis ends, you may not get Medicaid. Your case may be closed.” For the 65-year-old Albuquerque man, who no longer works due to a litany of health issues, and who has a limited income, the news was shocking. (Narvaiz, 11/27)
The Detroit News:
Michigan Medicaid To Reimburse For Doula Services Starting In 2023
Starting next year, Michigan Medicaid will begin reimbursing for doula services and create a division to support doula workers, which leaders hope will positively affect social determinants of health, and decrease health and racial disparities in the state. (Rahal, 11/27)
Florida Politics:
The Mother Of All Contracts: A Seismic Shift In Medicaid Program Could Be Ahead
Florida’s mammoth health care agency is moving forward with one of the state’s biggest — and most expensive — contracts. And it’s going to be quite an undertaking. The Agency for Health Care Administration will ultimately be tasked with awarding new six-year contracts to a handful of managed care companies, making them responsible for the health care of more than 4.24 million residents. (Sexton, 11/28)
WABE:
Georgia Could Be Only State To Have Medicaid Expansion Come With Work Requirement
A recent federal court ruling has cleared the path for Georgia to move forward with its limited expansion of Medicaid. The idea, originally proposed by Republican Governor Brian Kemp when he took office in 2019, would require new participants to work or volunteer 80 hours each month. Following the federal court’s decision and Kemp’s winning reelection, it appears the plan will move forward unless the federal government chooses to intervene. (Burress, 11/28)
In Medicare news —
Stat:
'Skinny Labels' On Biosimilars Saved Medicare $1.5 Billion In 5 Years
A hotly contested provision of a federal law designed to speed copycat drugs to market and foster competition saved Medicare $1.5 billion from 2015 to 2020 — or nearly 5% of the $30.2 billion spent by the health care program — on just five medicines during that period, according to a new analysis. (Silverman, 11/28)
Axios:
Standalone Drug Plans Broached For Frail Seniors In Community-Based Care
Patient advocates are pressing Congress to use the lame duck session to give standalone Medicare drug coverage to some senior citizens who qualify for nursing-level care. Why it matters: The "fix" would make up for how the Inflation Reduction Act's drug price controls stopped short of applying to the PACE Program, a comprehensive care alternative to nursing homes. (Dreher, 11/29)
The Motley Fool:
Why You Could Pay $4,747 Extra For Medicare In 2023
For most people, the Medicare Part B monthly premium for 2023 will cost $164.90, which is actually down $5.20 per month from what it was in 2022. However, there are a significant number of Medicare participants who'll have to pay more than that -- and could end up spending as much as $4,747 extra for their coverage over the course of the year. (Caplinger, 11/29)
CNBC:
Medicare Open Enrollment Ends Dec. 7. Be Sure To Review Your 2023 Plan
Despite how prevalent changes are to plans each year, most beneficiaries do not compare their current coverage with other available plans. Just 29% did in 2020, according to a recent study from the Kaiser Family Foundation. “Even without a change made by their plan or a change in health status, beneficiaries may be able to find a plan that better meets their individual needs or lowers their out-of-pocket costs,” the study said. (O'Brien, 11/28)
Fierce Healthcare:
Google Rolls Out Search Features For Medicaid, Medicare Patients
When many people are looking to enroll in health benefits, they turn to Google as a source of key information on eligibility, the application process and in-network providers. In this spirit, the Google Search team has quietly rolled out multiple features for its search engine that aim to make it easier for users to access key information about obtaining Medicaid and Medicare benefits, as well as which doctors locally accept those types of coverage. (Minemyer, 11/23)
Covid Deaths Skewing Older: Nearly 90% Among Over-65s
The Washington Post reminds us that covid is still killing many more people than the flu does, with over 300 people dying every day. But data show that those deaths are increasingly among older generations. Separately, a study found lower sperm counts are found after covid infections.
The Washington Post:
Nearly 9 Out Of 10 Covid Deaths Are People Over 65
More than 300 people are still dying each day on average from covid-19, most of them 65 or older, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While that’s much lower than the 2,000 daily toll at the peak of the delta wave, it is still roughly two to three times the rate at which people die of the flu — renewing debate about what is an “acceptable loss.” And while older Americans have consistently been the worst hit during the crisis, as evident in the scores of early nursing home deaths, that trend has become more pronounced. Today, nearly 9 in 10 covid deaths are in people 65 or older — the highest rate ever, according to a Washington Post analysis of CDC data. (Cha and Keating, 11/28)
More on the spread of covid —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Lower Sperm Count Seen In Men Who Have Had COVID Than In Those Never Infected
Men who had been infected with COVID-19 experienced a 53% lower sperm count three or more months after testing positive for the coronavirus compared to men who had not been infected, according to a study published in the Medical Journal of Virology. (Vaziri and Beamish, 11/28)
Bloomberg:
Fauci Says Covid Shows Endless Threat Of Infectious Disease
The worldwide Covid-19 crisis shows that infectious diseases present a “perpetual challenge,” and officials have to be better prepared for them, outgoing presidential adviser Anthony Fauci said in an opinion piece. (John Milton, 11/28)
Bangor Daily News:
New COVID Variants Are Taking Over In Maine
Maine is seeing new variants of COVID-19 become the dominant strains circulating in the state, but health experts don’t believe they will be any more severe than their predecessors or cause a massive spike in hospitalizations during the holiday season. (O'Brien, 11/28)
San Francisco Chronicle:
COVID In California: Infections In State Jump More Than 63% In 1 Month
California is now averaging 10.6 new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents — marking a 63% increase in one month, according to the latest health department data. The state’s test-positive rate also continues to push up, reaching 7.6%, up from 4.2%, over the same period. (Vaziri and Beamish, 11/28)
On long covid —
CIDRAP:
Survey: Stigma, Discrimination Add To Long-COVID Hurdles
People experiencing long COVID often experience job or relationship repercussions due to their condition, and many feel a sense of shame, according to new survey findings published in PLOS One. The numbers of people experiencing long-term COVID complications is high and growing as high infection rates persist. For example, the United Kingdom's Office for National Statistics estimated that 2.3 million residents are living with long COVID. (Schnirring, 11/28)
Second Recipient Of Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's Trial Treatment Dies
Media outlets report on mounting concerns over the safety of Eisai and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment lecanemab. Separately, Axsome Therapeutics says its drug reduces agitation in Alzheimer's patients. Nestle and PhRMA are also in the news.
Fierce Biotech:
Eisai, Biogen Rocked By 2nd Lecanemab Death Report Ahead Of Alzheimer's Data Reveal
Concerns are mounting about the safety of Eisai and Biogen’s Alzheimer’s disease prospect lecanemab. Ahead of the presentation of the full phase 3 dataset on Tuesday, Science has reported on the death of a second recipient of the anti-amyloid antibody who suffered a brain hemorrhage. (Taylor, 11/28)
Bloomberg:
Biogen Stock Falls On Report That Patient Died In Eisai’s Alzheimer Trial
The case involved a 65-year-old woman who died of a massive brain hemorrhage after suffering a stroke and a type of brain swelling and bleeding in an Eisai trial, according to a report in Science magazine. The bleeding began after the patient received an anti-clotting drug, the report said. Brain swelling and bleeding have previously been linked to medicines that work like the Biogen-Eisai treatment. (Kresge, 11/28)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Stat:
Axsome Drug Reduces Agitation In Alzheimer’s Patients, Data Show
A drug developed by Axsome Therapeutics significantly reduced a common side effect of Alzheimer’s disease — agitation — the company announced Monday. The therapy, AXS-05, met its primary goal of delaying time to relapse and preventing patients from relapsing. Patients taking the drug had a 3.6-fold lower risk of relapse overall, compared to placebo. (DeAngelis, 11/28)
Bloomberg:
Nestle May Sell Allergy Unit In Health-Strategy U-Turn
Nestle SA put its Palforzia peanut-allergy treatment up for sale only two years after buying it, as Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider reverses course on one of his biggest acquisitions beyond the Swiss company’s traditional food and beverage operations. (Afanasieva, 11/29)
Stat:
PhRMA, Once Invincible In Washington, Has Lost Its Edge
PhRMA has a reputation in Washington for might, for money, for scorched-earth tactics, and for fighting even the tiniest of policy changes. The pharmaceutical industry’s lobbying arm raised hell, for example, when lawmakers asked it to cover a slightly larger share of seniors’ drug costs. It spent years refusing to concede even minimal tweaks to an obscure bill related to generic competition. Over the last year, however, something changed. PhRMA, once a titanic lobbying powerhouse, lost its edge. (Cohrs, 11/29)
Study: 70% Want To Age At Home, But Only 10% Have Long-Term Insurance
A study from HCG Secure/Arctos Foundation shows a disconnect between people's plans for funding "aging in place" and the mechanisms to ensure care. Separately, Children's Wisconsin's is working to place a therapist in all pediatrician's offices in Wisconsin.
CNBC:
How To Fund Home Health Care If You Want To 'Age In Place'
Some 70% of people want to age at home, yet only 10% have long-term care insurance, a recent HCG Secure/Arctos Foundation study found. Furthermore, about half of respondents had no idea how much in-home care would cost. With the median annual cost of a home health aide nationally estimated at $61,776, how are folks going to fund this? (Nason, 11/28)
Reuters:
The Caregiver's Lament: How To Handle The Costs Of Care
You might know P.J. Byrne from the movies, most likely as one of the fast-living brokers alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in "The Wolf of Wall Street." But these days Byrne's most important role is closer to home: that of son and caregiver. His 79-year-old father has suffered from dementia for about 10 years, which currently requires 24/7 home care from not just one but often two health aides. It adds up to about $200,000 a year in costs for the family. (Taylor, 11/29)
Home Health Care News:
What Home-Based Care Agencies Should Know About The Independent Contractor Proposed Rule
The independent-contractor pendulum in home-based care could be swinging back in favor of pro-union policies. Providers should take note of potential changes coming down the pike. For instance, there are currently proposed changes that would have an impact on the test used to determine whether someone is an independent contractor or an employee. Those changes would – in part – affect the analysis of whether a potential employer is exerting control over a caregiver. (Filbin, 11/28)
In other health care industry news —
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Children's Wisconsin Putting Therapists In All Pediatrician Offices
Matthew Duncan, 12, sat in an room at his pediatrician's office one day in mid-October, sifting through a small heap of colorful suction toys piled up on the table in front of him. His doctor was not the reason he was there. Physically, Matthew was fine. But mentally, he'd been rattled. (Shastri, 11/28)
KHN:
Rural Colorado Tries To Fill Health Worker Gaps With Apprenticeships
During her 12-hour overnight shift, Brianna Shelton helps residents at BeeHive Homes Assisted Living go to the bathroom. Many of them have dementia, and some can’t get out of bed on their own. Only a few can remember her name, but that doesn’t matter to her. “They’re somebody’s mom, somebody’s grandma, somebody’s great-grandmother,” Shelton said. “I want to take care of them like I would take care of my family.” (Ruder, 11/29)
KHN:
An Unexplained Injury Discovered After Eye Surgery. What Should Happen Next?
When Jerry Bilinski, a 67-year-old retired social worker, scheduled cataract surgery with Carolina Eye Associates near his home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, he expected no drama, just a future with better vision. Cataract procedures are among the most common surgeries in the U.S. — nearly 4 million take place annually — and generally take about 30 minutes under light sedation. At the same time, the surgeon scheduled the placement of a little stent inside Bilinski’s eye to relieve pressure from his diabetes-related glaucoma, also a routine procedure to preserve his eyesight. (Clasen-Kelly, 11/29)
To Protect Substance Abuse Patients, HHS Looks At Records Privacy
Axios reports on how efforts to marry HIPAA with CARES Act standards could prevent providers unknowingly prescribe opioids for those with a history of addiction. Plans for old opioid disposal, plus stemming the flow of chemicals from India for making fentanyl, and more, are also in the news.
Axios:
HHS Moves To Overhaul Privacy Rules For Substance Abuse Patients
The federal health department is trying to harmonize privacy protections covering the records of patients being treated for substance use disorder. Syncing the landmark 1996 privacy law HIPAA with tougher standards Congress passed in the CARES Act more than two years ago could prevent instances in which providers unknowingly prescribe opioids as treatment for someone with a history of addiction. (Moreno, 11/28)
In other government news about opioids —
Stat:
Resistance To Opioid-Disposal Plan Raises Questions About CADCA
At its surface, it seems like a simple problem with a simple solution. Across the country, medicine cabinets are littered with unused, potentially addictive opioids. So the federal government wants to distribute prepaid envelopes alongside new painkiller prescriptions, allowing Americans to mail back their leftovers. (Facher, 11/29)
The Courier-Journal:
US Drug Czar Wants India To Stem Flow Of Chemicals Used By Mexican Cartels For Fentanyl
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the U.S. drug czar, returned to his native country this month to meet with Indian officials on a joint mission to reduce the illegal flow of chemicals used to make deadly fentanyl. For years, Mexican cartels have bought precursor chemicals from China and used them to make synthetic drugs like fentanyl and meth in Mexican super labs. The drugs are then smuggled into the U.S. But in the last few years, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has cautioned in its National Drug Threat Assessments that cartels are increasing the amounts they get from India. It's capital, New Delhi, has significant pharmaceutical and chemical industries and international ports. (Warren and Pandey, 11/29)
More on the opioid crisis —
Indianapolis Star:
Indiana Opioid Settlement: Cities, Counties Have Yet To Receive Funds
The state of Indiana and all of its cities, towns and counties are set to receive up to $507 million as part of a massive settlement from lawsuits against drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and national distributors Cardinal Health, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen for their roles in the opioid crisis. (Phillips, 11/29)
AP:
Fentanyl's Scourge Plainly Visible On Streets Of Los Angeles
In a filthy alley behind a Los Angeles doughnut shop, Ryan Smith convulsed in the grips of a fentanyl high — lurching from moments of slumber to bouts of violent shivering on a warm summer day. When Brandice Josey, another homeless addict, bent down and blew a puff of fentanyl smoke his way in an act of charity, Smith sat up and slowly opened his lip to inhale the vapor as if it was the cure to his problems. (Hong and Melley, 11/28)
WGCU:
Here Are Some Ways To Protect Sobriety During The Holidays
The holidays can be a challenge for people in recovery from drugs or alcohol. Dr. Alta DeRoo, chief medical officer of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, says it’s important to protect sobriety this time of year. (Barbor, 11/28)
Trans Care Lawsuit In Illinois Could Impact Insurer-Employer Relationship
Modern Healthcare reports on a legal battle between a patient and Blue Cross and Blue Shield which could affect third-party administrators’ potential liability under the ACA's anti-discrimination provisions. Other transgender care legal matters, veteran suicides, and more are in the news.
Modern Healthcare:
Blue Cross Transgender Care Lawsuit Tests ACA Anti-Discrimination Policy
A legal fight between a patient and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois could drastically increase third-party administrators’ potential liability under the Affordable Care Act's anti-discrimination provisions. (Tepper, 11/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Trans Care, Abortion Bans Recast Debate On Provider And Patient Rights
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) took the stage at the "Rally to End Child Mutilation" in Nashville, Tennessee, last month in front of demonstrators, including far-right Proud Boys, to endorse the message that Vanderbilt University Medical Center was maiming children and needed to be stopped. (Hartnett, 11/28)
AP:
Landmark Trial Over Arkansas Youth Gender Care Ban Resumes
A psychiatrist called to the stand by Arkansas as the state defends its ban on gender-affirming care for children said Monday he was concerned about the impact the law could have on some transgender youth who would see their treatments cut off. Dr. Stephen Levine, a psychiatrist at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Ohio, testified as the nation’s first trial over such a ban continued before a federal judge after a five-week break. (DeMillo, 11/29)
In other health news from Florida, North Carolina, and California —
Pensacola News Journal:
Hotel Chain Is Training Workers In Escambia To Help Reduce Veteran Suicides
Veterans are 1.5 times more likely than the general population to die by suicide, with 20 veterans on average taking their own lives each day. To help combat this crisis, Innisfree Hotels has started its own in-company initiative to train employees working with veterans or individuals experiencing mental health problems with the help of Fire Watch’s Watch Stander program in Northwest Florida. (Morgan, 11/28)
North Carolina Health News:
In-Jail Mental Health Treatment Producing A ‘Night And Day’ Difference For Some In Forsyth County
On a recent Friday morning, 13 men dressed in bright yellow jumpsuits sitting across five tables participate in a group sharing exercise. The prompt: What parts of daily life cause stress, frustration or sadness? One man raises his hand and says being out of touch with family and friends. (Crumpler, 11/29)
Los Angeles Times:
Los Angeles County Health Officials Issue Cold Weather Alert
“Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside,” Dr. Muntu Davis, the county’s health officer, said in a statement. “There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities.” (Newberry, 11/27)
From Texas —
Houston Chronicle:
Houston Hospitals Mostly Unaffected By Boil Water Notice
The Harris Health System — which includes Ben Taub Hospital, Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, community health centers and same-day clinics — keeps a supply of bottled water for emergencies, said John Martinez, a senior public and media relations specialist for the system. The hospital currently has enough water to keep operating as normal for about one week, he said. (MacDonald, 11/28)
Houston Chronicle:
Why Is Houston Under A Boil Water Notice? Texas Rules Require It
State rules based on federal law require boil water advisories to be issued if the water drops below 20 psi for even a moment, TCEQ spokesman Ryan Vise said. A drop in the system for any length of time automatically triggers the requirement. (Foxhall, Satija and Cheng, 11/28)
Viewpoints: Should There Be Age Limits For Doctors?; We Need Higher Standards For Maternal Mortality
Editorial writers discuss aging in doctors, the renaming of monkeypox to "mpox," preventable maternal deaths and more.
The New York Times:
How Would You Feel About A 100-Year-Old Doctor?
I read an article recently about a 100-year-old doctor named Howard Tucker who is still practicing medicine in Cleveland. Dr. Tucker began working as a neurologist in 1947, when Harry Truman was president. (Sandeep Jauhar, 11/28)
Newsweek:
Most Maternal Deaths Are Preventable. Why Aren't We Preventing Them?
As global maternal mortality declines, the U.S. is the only developed country where it's on the rise. (Adrianne Nickerson and Elaine Purcell, 11/28)
Newsweek:
Abortion Saved My Life. That's Why I Voted For John Fetterman
6 weeks into my pregnancy, my doctor told me some heartbreaking news: My fetus could not survive outside the womb due to a fatal medical complication. This was a baby that I desperately wanted. (Victoria Schiano, 11/28)
Newsweek:
Biden's Mystifying Failure To Back Next-Generation Vaccines
While many Americans live lives that closely resemble 2019, the failure to prioritize investment in new vaccines and treatments means that the situation remains both far worse than it could be, and deeply vulnerable to another variant that could upend the rickety apple cart of relative normalcy. (David Faris, 11/28)
VC Star:
Science, Misinformation And Health
Science uncovers new information that may refine or even contradict prior teachings, sometimes so ingrained as to be dogma. It’s called learning. If new data arise that change a prior precept, it does not mean that doctors were lying before, or were ignorant, or other negative characterizations of experts who alter their positions based on new evidence. (Dr. Irving Kent Loh, 11/26)