Think ‘Medicare For All’ Is The Only Democratic Health Plan? Think Again
The Democratic presidential candidates have hit hard on health care, but generally the debates have centered on what kind of system candidates propose. The candidates’ ideas on many other issues, such as mental health and gun safety, have attracted much less attention. (Emmarie Huetteman, 10/15)
California Governor’s Bill-Signing Marathon Offers Glimpse Of 2020 Issues
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed off on an array of health care bills that will significantly affect the lives of Californians, including many college students, pregnant women, schoolchildren and dialysis patients. (Ana B. Ibarra, 10/15)
Political Cartoon: 'Sliding Scale Of Health?'
Kaiser Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Sliding Scale Of Health?'" by Steve Kelley, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
'Medicare For All' Talk Likely To Be Center Stage At Dem Debate. But What About Other Health Topics?
While much of the health campaigning in the primaries has focused on how the different candidates will ensure health care coverage, there's large swaths of the cost conversation that haven't been touched -- such as hospital spending, health care deserts and even decisions over drug development. Abortion, as well, has been one of the least talked about topics in the previous debates. Will that change at Tuesday night's debate in Ohio when 12 Democratic presidential candidates take the stage?
Axios:
Four Health Care Questions For Tonight's Democratic Debate
If tonight’s Democratic debate is anything like the earlier ones, it will feature an extended back-and-forth about whether to eliminate private health insurance, and then move on from health care. But there’s a whole lot more that’s also worth asking about. (Baker, 10/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
Democratic Debates: What The Presidential Candidates Are (And Aren’t) Saying
A close viewer of the Democratic primary debates so far this year might come away with an informed understanding of the presidential candidates’ views on certain policy areas, such as immigration and health care. ... Everyone in the 2020 Democratic field has taken sides on Sen. Bernie Sanders’s Medicare for All plan. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has said she’s “with Bernie” on expanding government-run health insurance, while former Vice President Joe Biden and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have argued in favor of letting Americans keep their private insurance plans. Pete Buttigieg: “I propose Medicare for all who want it. We take a version of Medicare, we make it available for the American people, and if we are right, as progressives, that that public alternative is better, then the American people will figure that out for themselves. I trust the American people to make the right choice for them. Why don’t you?” (Secada and Stephenson, 10/15)
CNN:
Democratic Debate: 12 Candidates Face High Stakes On Biggest Primary Debate Stage Ever
Addressing the health care system -- perhaps the most important issue for progressive voters -- could offer an opening for Sanders, who is keen to reestablish himself as the dominant liberal in the race. He hinted at a more aggressive approach toward Warren in an interview with ABC News' "This Week on Sunday." "There are differences between Elizabeth and myself," he said. (Collinson, 10/14)
Kaiser Health News:
Think ‘Medicare For All’ Is The Only Democratic Health Plan? Think Again
If you tuned in for the first five nights of the Democratic presidential debates, you might think “Medicare for All” and providing universal care are the only health care ideas Democrats have. With four months to go before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses, proposals on issues like the opioid epidemic have attracted less attention. That is because big-ticket policy ideas ― like enrolling all U.S. residents into a Medicare-style program and eliminating private insurance ― can help candidates stand out in the eyes of voters during a primary, said Robert Blendon, a professor of health policy and political analysis at Harvard University and director of the Harvard Opinion Research Program. (Huetteman, 10/15)
Video From KHN: Defining The Debate On Health Care Coverage Options
The Hill:
Progressives Fume At Buttigieg, Warn Him Not To Attack Warren At Debate
Progressives are warning South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg not to attack Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at Tuesday night’s Democratic debate in Ohio. Buttigieg, who has emerged as a center-left contender for the Democratic presidential nomination, has drawn the ire of progressives in recent days for remarks viewed as swipes against more liberal contenders like Warren and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas). (Easley, 10/14)
CNN:
2020 Democratic Candidates: Voter's Guide To Where They Stand On The Issues
Democratic presidential candidates are unified in their goal of defeating President Donald Trump in 2020. But they differ on what they’d do if they reach the White House. Some are seeking to restore the country to where it was when President Barack Obama left office and build on his legacy, while others are proposing policies – the Green New Deal and "Medicare for All" chief among them – that would move the country in a new direction. (10/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Elizabeth Warren Flaunts Fitness As Candidates' Health Becomes Issue
As hundreds of people gathered for a recent Elizabeth Warren rally in Rock Hill, S.C., the heat built so much that one woman in the crowd passed out before the event started. The 90-degree day did not appear to slow Warren: She bounded up the steps to the stage and gave a kinetic, full-body wave to the crowd. Without saying a word, the 70-year-old presidential candidate sent a message: Her physical stamina belies her age. (Hook, 10/14)
Politico:
When Elizabeth Warren Ducked And Dodged On Medicare For All
Seven years before Elizabeth Warren said “I’m with Bernie on Medicare for All," she was campaigning for the Senate and didn’t want to talk about single-payer health care. Running a tough race against Republican incumbent Scott Brown, the first-time candidate repeatedly distanced herself from the idea. In one interview, she was grilled by New England Cable News host Jim Braude: He wanted to know if she’d support single-payer if she were “the tsarina” — in other words, if politics weren’t an obstacle. (Otterbein, 10/14)
The Hill:
Support Drops For Medicare For All But Increases For Public Option
Support is dropping for Sen. Bernie Sanders' (I-Vt.) "Medicare for All" health care plan, according to a poll released Tuesday. The Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll found that 51 percent of those surveyed in October favored Medicare for All, a proposal in which all Americans would get their insurance from a single government plan, compared to the 53 percent who said they supported it last month. (Hellmann, 10/15)
Politico:
Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Found New Meaning In The Gun Debate. But Is He Hurting The Cause?
Tom Sullivan, a Colorado state lawmaker whose son, Alex, was killed in the Aurora theater shooting in 2012, met Beto O’Rourke one cloudless morning in September and, inside a glass-and-brick office building in downtown Denver, introduced him to several other people whose friends or relatives had been killed in mass shootings. They were seated at a table in a third-floor conference room of the Colorado Trial Lawyers Association, beside a largely untouched basket of bagels and a box of Starbucks coffee. Jane Dougherty, whose sister Mary Sherlach was murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012, brought up the moment, at a presidential debate in Houston the previous week, when O’Rourke had said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.” (Siders, 10/15)
Trump Promised To Replace Health Law 'Piece By Piece.' What Does That Look Like Two Years Later?
NPR looks at the five biggest changes made beneath the Trump administration, including the zeroing out of the individual mandate and allowing the addition of work requirements to some states' Medicaid programs.
NPR:
Trump Is Trying Hard To Thwart Obamacare. How's That Going?
The very day President Trump was sworn in — Jan. 20, 2017 — he signed an executive order instructing administration officials "to waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay" implementing parts of the Affordable Care Act, while Congress got ready to repeal and replace Barack Obama's signature health law. Months later, repeal and replace didn't work, after the late Arizona Sen. John McCain's dramatic thumbs down on a crucial vote (Trump still frequently mentions this moment in his speeches and rallies, including in his recent speech on Medicare). (Simmons-Duffin, 10/14)
In case you missed it: A Decision On The Future Of The Health Law Is Poised To Drop Soon. This Is What’s On The Line.
Modern Healthcare:
Stark, Anti-Kickback Rules Aren’t Only Obstacles To Volume-To-Value Transition
In two proposed rules from the CMS and HHS’ Office of Inspector General, the agencies said the current regulations limit data-sharing and care coordination in their attempts to root out fraud. Under the proposed framework, doctors and hospitals could more freely share data across the continuum, and hospitals could pay physicians incentives as part of CMS-sponsored models. The agencies also offered more clarity on fair levels of compensation, among other provisions aiming to ease compliance burdens and facilitate payment models where physicians and hospitals share the financial rewards for delivering lower costs and higher quality. (Kacik and Brady, 10/11)
Modern Healthcare:
Proposed Accounting Rule Would Move Some Debt To Current
A proposed accounting rule would flip certain debt from non-current to current, and some hospital leaders say the change—affecting tens of millions of dollars in some cases—could throw their debt ratios out of whack. The Financial Accounting Standards Board says the proposed standard, Topic 470, is meant to simplify debt classification on balance sheets, and comes after stakeholders complained the current method is unnecessarily complex. In essence, the rule would replace current guidance with uniform principles for determining debt classification, according to a FASB explainer. (Bannow, 10/14)
How A Small-City West Virginia Lawyer Became One Of The Attorneys Leading National Opioids Lawsuit
Lawyer Paul Farrell Jr. helped mastermind the use of the "public nuisance" code that lies at the heart of the consolidated cases against the drug companies and distributors. “They broke it. So they need to fix it,” Farrell said. “I want them to stop killing people. I want mothers to stop giving birth to babies addicted to opium. ... I want to stop going to funerals.” Meanwhile a new poll finds that nearly half of Americans have someone in their family affected by substance abuse.
The Washington Post:
A Hometown Lawyer Is Suing The Nation’s Largest Drug Companies Over The Opioid Crisis
Paul Farrell, Jr. was looking through the West Virginia Code a few years ago when he came across a statute saying a county has the legal right to abate a “public nuisance.” Typically, that would mean things like trash heaps in someone’s front yard. But Farrell decided it might also describe prescription opioids. Farrell is a small-city lawyer in a place often described as the epicenter of the opioid crisis. His hometown has been flooded by pills — “a tsunami,” he says. A thousand people have died of drug overdoses here in less than two decades. (Achenbach, 10/14)
Los Angeles Times:
Massive Opioid Case May End With Huge Settlement. Where Would The Money Go?
The largest civil trial in U.S. history is scheduled to begin in a matter of days, putting those who made, marketed, distributed and dispensed prescription painkillers under the legal spotlight. But those on the front lines of the opioid epidemic are already looking beyond the courtroom to the massive settlement they expect will ultimately resolve the case. Experts have little doubt it would be the most complex payout the country has ever seen. It would exact so much, from so many companies. And it would need to do so much for so many people, starting with the 2 million Americans ensnared in addiction. (Healy, 10/14)
The Hill:
Almost Half Of Americans Have Dealt With Substance Abuse In Family: Gallup
Nearly half of U.S. adults say that substance abuse problems have affected someone in their family, according to a new Gallup poll released Monday. Forty-six percent of respondents said they have experienced substance abuse in their family overall, with 18 percent reporting just alcohol problems, 10 percent reporting only drug problems and 18 percent reporting problems with both, according to Gallup. (Budryk, 10/14)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
As Presidential Hopefuls Offer Addiction Solutions, N.H.'s Experience Is At The Forefront
Drug recovery centers first became a stop on the campaign trail in the 2016 New Hampshire primary, and they’re playing an especially important role this year, as presidential hopefuls unveil their plans to tackle the opioid crisis. As part of our series, “Where They Stand,” which takes a closer look at candidates’ policy proposals, NHPR’s Sarah Gibson looks at how candidates say they’ll combat addiction, and how their time in New Hampshire is shaping their message. (Gibson and Plourde, 10/15)
Military Times:
Combat Troops At Higher Risk For Opioid, Heroin Addiction, Study Says
Combat exposure puts U.S. troops and veterans at substantial risk for abusing prescription opioids and even heroin — more so than service members who deployed but never saw a firefight, according to a working paper published last month by the National Bureau of Economic Research. In the study, entitled “Did the War on Terror Ignite an Opioid Epidemic?” economists with NBER, a non-profit that conducts economic research and disseminates it to policy makers, corporations and academia, determined that opioid abuse among combat-exposed veterans was 7 percentage points higher than among those who deployed but didn’t see combat. (Kime, 10/14)
WBUR:
Mass. Is Now Collecting Data To Measure Quality Of Opioid Abuse Treatments
Data collection begins today for what organizers hope will become the first national rating system for opioid addiction treatment programs. Massachusetts is one of six states in a pilot program collecting the information from insurance claims, surveys from treatment programs and patients sharing their experiences. (Becker, 10/14)
'This Is Truly A Nightmare Situation': Where There's No Substitute, Drug Shortages Cripple Life-Saving Care
A shortage of a chemotherapy drug used to treat cancer in children highlights the serious perils of the rampant shortage problem facing the industry. "It’s our bread and butter," said Dr. Yoram Unguru, a pediatric oncologist. "There is no substitution ... You either have to skip a dose or give a lower dose — or beg, borrow or plead." While the FDA has been trying to address the issue of shortages it's fallen short in its efforts to grant addition approval of generics. Meanwhile, companies are trying other methods to combat the problem.
The New York Times:
Faced With A Drug Shortfall, Doctors Scramble To Treat Children With Cancer
A critical drug that serves as the backbone of treatment for most childhood cancers, including leukemias, lymphomas and brain tumors, has become increasingly scarce, and doctors are warning that they may soon be forced to consider rationing doses. Persistent shortages of certain drugs and medical supplies have plagued the United States for years, but physicians say the loss of this medication, vincristine, is uniquely problematic, as there is no appropriate substitute. (Rabin, 10/14)
Stat:
FDA Bid To Bolster Generics, Combat Shortages Isn't Working — Yet
Although the Food and Drug Administration has maintained that additional generic approvals should promote competition and alleviate shortages, the proportion of approvals for drugs that could address those concerns has actually remained steady, according to a new report. From July 2016 to December 2018, the total number of generic drug applications approved by the agency gradually increased during most quarters, from 133 to 262. Of the 1,832 generics approved during that time, 20.4% faced limited competition at the time of the approval, and 39.1% had experienced a shortage in the previous five years. (Silverman, 10/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Drugmaker To Test Machine Learning To Prevent Drug Shortages
Merck KGaA plans to use analytics and machine learning to predict and prevent drug shortages, a move that could also save it money. Currently, the Germany-based pharmaceuticals company needs to stockpile medications to make sure it has enough on hand, meaning some of them expire before they can be used. Merck said its supply-and-demand forecasts are about 85% accurate today. (Castellanos, 10/14)
Women Fill Many Lower-Ranking Positions In Health Care Industry. Yet They're Notably Absent From Executive Offices.
It's "not because they don’t want the positions, it’s not because they don’t work hard enough, it’s not because they’re not qualified for the positions,” says Julie Silver, a physician and director of Harvard’s leadership course. But at the very early stages of health careers, opportunities for mobility decline, in part because of strict credential requirements for jobs in clinical care and patient management. In other health industry news: Amazon's efforts to control health spending on employees, Johnson & Johnson's legal woes, executive pay at big insurers and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
A Lot Of Women Work In Health Care. But Not At The Top. Why Is That?
Every year for the past four years, Harvard Medical School’s three-day workshop on career advancement and leadership skills for women in health care has sold out. More than 700 women will attend next month in Boston. For women in health, the ambition is there. The numbers are not. The health-care services industry has the highest share of women working in entry-level roles, according to new data from LeanIn.Org and McKinsey& Co. (Weber, 10/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
What ‘Women’s Work’ Looks Like
A half-century after women began streaming into the workforce in large numbers, they have made significant gains in some fields once the domain of men, such as law and science. But the blurring of gender lines has been uneven, and many jobs continue to be done overwhelmingly by one sex or the other. To see which occupations have experienced the most change — and the least — The Wall Street Journal analyzed nearly five decades of data from IPUMS-CPS, a project by the University of Minnesota to enable analysis of Census and Labor Department data. (Bentley and Oh, 10/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
Amazon Joins Trend Of Sending Workers Away For Health Care
Employers are increasingly going the distance to control health spending, paying to send workers across the country to get medical care and bypassing local health-care providers. One of the latest is Amazon.com Inc., AMZN 0.26% which will pay travel costs for workers diagnosed with cancer who choose to see doctors at City of Hope, a Los Angeles-area health system. More than 380,000 of the Seattle-based company’s employees and families across the U.S. are eligible for the travel benefit. (Evans, 10/15)
The Wall Street Journal:
Johnson & Johnson’s Legal Challenges Mount
Johnson & Johnson, JNJ -0.46% facing lawsuits from more than 100,000 plaintiffs over its product safety and marketing tactics, has taken the aggressive strategy of battling many of the cases in court. And it is losing. A lot. Juries and judges have ordered the health-products giant to pay billions of dollars in several recent trials over claims that J&J’s signature baby powder and certain drugs and medical devices injured people, and that its marketing practices fueled the opioid-addiction epidemic. (Loftus, 10/14)
Modern Healthcare:
Health Care Service Corp. Bosses Rake In The Green
Growing pressure to bring down health care costs hasn't pinched pay for top brass at the nation's sixth-largest health insurer. Eight of the 10 highest-paid executives—including former leaders—at Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Illinois parent company Health Care Service Corp. got raises in 2018. So did seven of the company's nine returning outside directors. (Goldberg, 10/14)
WBUR:
Everybody Needs A Health Care Proxy. Even You
A health care proxy and a guardian are not the same thing, although the distinctions are often nuanced. Anyone can appoint a person as a health care proxy agent by completing a form in the presence of two witnesses. The form takes just minutes to fill out, but it is critically important. If you are incapacitated, the health care proxy agent is empowered to make decisions you would have been able to make as a patient. (Leiter, 10/15)
'It's The Athletes. It's The Nerds. It's Everybody': Vaping Is A Culture For Teens, Which Can Make Addiction Harder To Break
"It's infiltrated every social clique, every type of person knows someone — or maybe they are that person — who is vaping," said Phoebe Chambers, a junior at a Maryland high school. Meanwhile, a study finds that although vaping has seen a sharp rise among young people, the same trend isn't reflected in adults. In other news: an update on the deaths related to the vaping illness, local bans, and more.
NPR:
High School Vape Culture Can Be Almost As Hard To Shake As Addiction, Teens Say
When Will tried his first vape during his sophomore year, he didn't know what to expect. It was just something he had vaguely heard about at school. "I just sort of remember using it a bunch of times, like in a row," he says. "And there's this huge buzz-sensation-like head rush. And I just ... didn't really stop." Will kept vaping nicotine addictively for the next year and a half. He was part of a trend. Teens' use of e-cigarettes has doubled since 2017, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, with 1 in 4 high school seniors reporting use of a vape in the past month. (Yu, 10/14)
CNN:
Vaping Is Increasing Among Younger People -- But Not So For Older Adults, Study Says
Vaping, often described as an "epidemic" in middle and high schools, was not significantly different among adults in the United States in 2014 vs. 2018, according to survey results published Monday. However, those numbers had been declining from 2014 to 2017, preceding an uptick largely attributable to the increasing popularity of vaping among 18- to 24-year-olds. In that age group, prevalence of e-cigarette use rose from 5.2% in 2017 to 7.6% in 2018. (Nedelman, 10/14)
Reuters:
Vaping Illness, Deaths Likely Very Rare Beyond U.S., Experts Say
E-cigarette or vaping-linked lung injuries that have killed 29 and sickened more than 1,000 people in the United States are likely to be rare in Britain and other countries where the suspect products are not widely used, specialists said on Monday. Experts in toxicology and addiction said they are sure that the 1,299 confirmed and probable American cases of serious lung injuries linked to vaping are "a U.S.-specific phenomenon," and there is no evidence of a similar pattern of illness in Britain or elsewhere. (Kelland, 10/14)
The New York Times:
How Investigators Could Pursue A Case Against Juul
The rise of vaping-related illnesses and deaths has put Juul squarely in the government's sights. Juul has dominated the e-cigarette market in the United States through its sales of flavored nicotine products. Michigan, Massachusetts and Rhode Island have banned sales of flavored e-cigarettes, while a similar move by New York was temporarily blocked by a court. The Trump administration also has announced that it wants to keep flavored e-cigarettes away from teenagers. (Henning, 10/14)
The Hill:
Former Top Trump Health Official Says THC Vaping Should Be Banned
Former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Monday called for banning THC-based vaping products, as lung injuries tied to vaping have sickened more than a thousand people in the U.S. “Hardware marketed explicitly for vaping THC oils helped popularize consumption through vaping. This vaping has dangerous consequences and should be prohibited,” Gottlieb, who stepped down in April, said on Twitter. (Weixel, 10/14)
CNBC:
Ex-FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb 'Skeptical' That Vaping Causes Lung Cancer
Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb told CNBC he isn’t convinced that vaping nicotine is carcinogenic, calling out a study that pointed toward the opposite conclusion. “I’m skeptical that nicotine causes cancer,” Gottlieb, a trained physician, said Monday on “Squawk Box.” “It might be a tumor promoter, [researchers] have said that there’s a potential that nicotine is a tumor promoter, but it doesn’t cause cancer.” (Bursztynsky, 10/14)
The Star Tribune:
Minnesota Is Trying To Rule Out Medical Pot In Vaping Lung-Injury Outbreak
At least two Minnesotans using legal medical cannabis have suffered vaping-related lung injuries, but health officials aren't blaming legal pot or limiting access to state-sanctioned products because those users also vaped illicit products containing THC. While all vaping-related lung injuries are checked to see if the patients are on the state's medical cannabis registry, most cases involved patients who used illicit forms of THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana, said Dr. Ruth Lynfield, epidemiologist for the Minnesota Department of Health. (Olson, 10/14)
Significant Link Between Miscarriages And Air Pollution Adds Urgency For Cities To Address Problem
A study in China found that the way air pollution affects pregnancies goes beyond premature labor and low birth weights. In other public health news: organ donation, plant-based meat, hot flashes, urine tests, CBD products, and more.
The New York Times:
Air Pollution Is Linked To Miscarriages In China, Study Finds
Researchers in China have found a significant link between air pollution and the risk of miscarriage, according to a new scientific paper released on Monday. While air pollution is connected to a greater risk of respiratory diseases, strokes and heart attacks, the new findings could add more urgency to Beijing’s efforts to curb the problem, which has long plagued Chinese cities. Faced with a rapidly aging population, the government has been trying to increase the national birthrate, which dropped last year to the lowest level since 1949. (Qin, 10/14)
CNN:
Exposure To Pollution Linked To 'Silent Miscarriages'
Other research has found that pollution can breach a mother's placenta and potentially reach fetuses in the womb, raising the possibility of miscarriage or, if the woman is able to carry the baby to term, future health problems for the child. A 2017 study of women in London found that exposure to pollution from traffic led to giving birth to low birth weight babies. Babies born with a low birth weight are at a much greater risk of dying than healthy weight babies and face a much greater risk of chronic disease later in life, such as cardiovascular problems. (Christensen, 10/14)
The Associated Press:
Where You Die Can Affect Your Chance Of Being An Organ Donor
If Roland Henry had died in a different part of the country, his organs might have been recovered. And lives could have been saved. But the local organ collection agency said no. It gave no reason, no explanation to his family, though the Connecticut man appeared to be a well-qualified donor despite advancing age: He died in a hospital, on a ventilator, previously healthy until a car crash that led to a stroke. (10/14)
The New York Times:
The New Makers Of Plant-Based Meat? Big Meat Companies
Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, scrappy start-ups that share a penchant for superlatives and a commitment to protecting the environment, have dominated the relatively new market for vegetarian food that looks and tastes like meat. But with plant-based burgers, sausages and chicken increasingly popular and available in fast-food restaurants and grocery stores across the United States, a new group of companies has started making meatless meat: the food conglomerates and meat producers that Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods originally set out to disrupt. (Yaffe-Bellany, 10/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
A New Way To Treat Hot Flashes—With Talk Therapy
A promising new treatment for menopause symptoms is using psychological techniques to change how women experience hot flashes. In a 12-week program at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton here, women learn to challenge the thoughts that can make hot flashes feel worse (everyone can see I’m having one) and replace them with more helpful ones (most likely no one will notice and they usually pass within a few minutes). They learn behavioral strategies like deep breathing to quell anxiety that can make hot flashes more distressing. (Petersen, 10/14)
The New York Times:
Rx For Doctors: Stop With The Urine Tests
It’s such a common routine in a doctor’s office or clinic or hospital that patients tend to comply without thinking: Step on the scale, roll up your sleeve for the blood pressure cuff, urinate into a cup. But that last request should prompt questions, at the least. The urine test is the first step into what’s sometimes called “the culture of culturing.” (Span, 10/14)
The New York Times:
CBD Or THC? Common Drug Test Can’t Tell The Difference
In June of 2018, Mark Pennington received troubling news from his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shared custody of their 2-year-old son. She had taken a hair follicle from the boy, she said, and had it analyzed at a lab. A drug test had returned positive for THC, the intoxicating compound in marijuana; evidently their son had been exposed to it, presumably in Mr. Pennington’s presence. He was told that, from then on, he would be permitted to see the child only once a week, and under supervision. (Lewis, 10/15)
North Carolina Health News:
NC Study: AM Waves May Cure Liver Cancer
Radio waves can entertain and inform you when driving around, but tweak the frequency and amplitude just right and it could save lives, according to a new study by researchers from Wake Forest Baptist Health. Researchers are working on getting FDA approval for a treatment device that kills tumor cells of hepatocellular carcinoma, a kind of liver cancer, by using amplitude-modulated (AM) radio waves–the same type of varying-height waves that transmit to car radios. (Duong, 10/15)
The New York Times:
Improve Your Bedtime Routine With These Five Luxurious Tips
When my better angels are in charge of my schedule — instead of the insatiable gremlin that won’t get off Instagram — I end the day by starting my bedtime routine: lighting candles; eating early, (three-ish hours before going to sleep, in a knockoff version of intermittent fasting, it makes for better digestion and for me, fewer nightmares); molting daytime clothes and obligations (no screens, so no social media, no texting, no email), and then floating around for 20 minutes of Vedic meditation; some at-home hypnotherapy; a little journaling; reading a book that asks nothing of me; and listing five “happinesses,” just some small things that I want to keep close. (Carraway, 10/15)
The Washington Post:
Regularly Working Long Hours Is Linked To Increase Stroke Risk
For people who regularly work long hours — defined as more than 10 hours a day for at least 50 days a year — a recent study suggests an increased risk of stroke. According to research published in the American Heart Association journal Stroke, working such long hours is associated with 29 percent greater risk stroke than are those who work less. (Searing, 10/14)
Experts Weigh In On The Great Hopes For Artificial Intelligence In Medicine And The Ethical Pitfalls That Come With It
Artificial intelligence has the potential to better patient care while creating cost-efficiencies that would be impossible without it. But it could also worsen racial disparities, have profit outweighing patient care, or simply lead to mistakes that a human wouldn't make. In other news at the intersection of health care and technology: video games, virtual reality for nursing home patients and ways to identify bacteria's genetic makeup.
The Wall Street Journal:
The Ethical Dilemmas AI Poses For Health Care
Could a machine-learning algorithm diagnose your next illness? Artificial intelligence can make diagnoses from digitized images such as mammograms and diabetic retinal scans. More sophisticated interventions might also be possible someday: algorithms that guide robots through surgery, for example, or even help restore motor control in paralyzed patients. (Ward, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
Video Games Help People With Disabilities Find Friends And Transcend Real-World Limitations
When Jackson Reece lost his arms and legs to sepsis after already being paralyzed, he thought his life was over. It was video games that brought him back. “I don’t think about being disabled when I’m in my gaming setup and talking to everyone,” Reece, 33, said. “Just Jackson ‘pitbullreece,’ just sitting here playing, and that’s what makes me me.” In the United States, one in four people have a disability, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Miller, 10/14)
The Washington Post:
A Recent College Graduate Helps Nursing-Home Residents See The World — Without Leaving Home
Jim Halsey, 83, has traveled in his life to Japan and South Korea, through Europe and Central America. One recent day, he squatted in a narrow, wooden boat and watched as an elephant trudged through a swamp in Botswana. Halsey, who was an intellectual-property lawyer before he retired, didn’t have to leave his wheelchair at Powhatan Nursing Home in Falls Church, Va., to make the trip. He and about a half-dozen other residents at the retirement facility strapped on virtual-reality goggles and journeyed to the country in southern Africa, as well as to Antarctica. (Lumpkin, 10/14)
WBUR:
New Technology Can Identify Bacteria's Genetic Make-Up, Fight Drug Resistance
That resistance is wreaking havoc with patients suffering from urinary tract infections, leading to hospitalizations and even deaths, as well as lower respiratory tract infections, which doctors say patients are being routinely over-treated for before a correct diagnosis is made. (Young, 10/14)
State Highlights: Workers At N.C. Assisted Living Home Charged With Setting Up Fights Between Patients With Dementia; Tests Of Calif. Water Find Widespread Contamination From Toxic Chemicals
Media outlets report on news from North Carolina, California, Tennessee, Minnesota, Mississippi, Arizona, Missouri, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire, Louisiana, New York and Iowa.
The Washington Post:
Three N.C. Elderly Care Employees Charged With Assault For Encouraging Dementia Patients To Fight
Three women have been charged with creating their own makeshift fight club in North Carolina. Their fighters were the dementia patients under their care at an assisted living facility, police say. Marilyn Latish McKey, 32, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, were arrested and charged with assault on an individual with a disability in early October, according to authorities. (Beachum, 10/14)
Los Angeles Times:
California Finds Widespread PFAS Contamination In Water Sources
Nearly 300 drinking water wells and other water sources in California have traces of toxic chemicals linked to cancer, new state testing has found. Testing conducted this year of more than 600 wells across the state revealed pockets of contamination, where chemicals widely used for decades in manufacturing and household goods have seeped into the public’s water supply. An analysis by the Los Angeles Times found that within this class of chemicals, called perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, the two most common compounds were detected in 86 water systems that serve up to 9 million Californians. (Phillips and Pesce, 10/14)
Nashville Tennessean:
One In Four Tennesseans Has Medical Debt, New Report Finds
A new report from a Nashville-based nonprofit think tank released Tuesday found one in four Tennesseans has medical debt while recommending a series of actions for lawmakers to take to address the issue. For its latest report, The Sycamore Institute, which was founded in 2015, examined the issue of medical debt and how it affects everyday Tennesseans. (Ebert, 10/15)
The New York Times:
Indiana Mother Faces 6 Felony Charges After Son Attempted A School Shooting
An Indiana woman who called the police in December and told them that her 14-year-old son had threatened to shoot up his former school will face criminal charges if prosecutors have their way. Prosecutors in Wayne County filed an affidavit on Friday recommending six felony charges against the woman, Mary York, 43, in the episode, which ended when her son killed himself at David W. Dennis Intermediate School in Richmond, Ind. The police did not release the boy’s name because of his age. (Padilla, 10/15)
Modern Healthcare:
California Limits Dialysis Reimbursement In Some Cases
California's governor dealt a blow to dialysis companies over the weekend when he signed into law a bill that limits the reimbursement they receive for kidney disease patients who get insurance premium assistance from third-party organizations. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill, known as Assembly Bill 290, in the face of intense opposition from dialysis companies DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care, which together control most of California's dialysis clinics. (Livingston, 10/14)
MPR:
Johns Hopkins Opens American Indian Health Hub In Duluth
Walls will lead a staff of 13 researchers exploring preventive interventions for obesity, diabetes, substance use, mental disorders and other public health issues. Her team also includes 104 community-based tribal members who work as researchers in tribal communities throughout the Great Lakes region, collecting data and helping to interpret it. (Kraker, 10/14)
The Associated Press:
Suit Challenges Speech Rules At Mississippi Abortion Clinic
Abortion opponents in Mississippi have filed a lawsuit challenging a local ordinance that will restrict noise levels and require protesters to remain a certain distance from the entrance of health care facilities. The lawsuit says the Jackson ordinance unconstitutionally limits free-speech rights as people try to persuade women not to end pregnancies. (10/14)
Arizona Republic:
Judge Orders Lawyers To Decide Fate Of Arizona Prison Health Care Deal
Five years after the Arizona Department of Corrections reached a settlement involving the health care of people in state prisons, a federal judge has ordered the agency to decide what it will do next about its non-compliance with the order. U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver gave the corrections department three options in her order: comply with the settlement, create a new settlement, or ask for a trial to be held on DOC's inability or refusal to comply with the settlement. (Castle, 10/14)
St. Louis Public Radio:
More Than 1 In 10 Missouri Children Are Obese, But The Rate Is Stabilizing
More than 12% of Missouri children are obese, but the 2018 rate held steady from the year before, according to a report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Although obesity among Missouri kids age 10-17 is relatively unchanged, doctors say the stabilizing rate is a sign public awareness campaigns and other health initiatives are working. (Fentem, 10/15)
Los Angeles Times:
Will Later School Start Times Mean More Sleep Or More Hassles For California?
Atussa Kian, 17, a senior at Arcadia High School, said she and many classmates are short on sleep because of schoolwork — an extra half hour of shut-eye would be welcomed. “It is quite common to hear others complain about their lack of sleep or the all-nighter they had to pull the night before,” Atussa said. “Students are encouraged to take up time-consuming extracurriculars and challenging schedules, which is decent advice. However, the physical and mental health of students is rarely factored into the discussion.” (Blume, Agrawal and Kohli, 10/14)
Atlanta Journal-Constitution:
Hepatitis A Outbreak Threatens Georgia, Beaten Back So Far
Hepatitis A, a potentially fatal liver infection, is ravaging states around Georgia. Last year, it crossed the border here, then exploded.And public health workers beat it down. The victory is only partial as cases continue to arise. (Hart, 10/14)
Detroit Free Press:
EEE In Michigan: 5th Person Dies; Risk Still High Despite Frost
A fifth person has died in Michigan from the rare but dangerous mosquito-borne Eastern equine encephalitis virus, state health officials said Monday. The death was reported in an adult from Cass County in the southwestern corner of the state, which has been hit hard by EEE this year. Nine other Michiganders have had confirmed cases of the virus in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren counties, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. (Shamus, 10/14)
New Hampshire Union Leader:
HHS Chief Moving On, Not Seeking Another Term
Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeffrey Meyers has confirmed he will step down in December at the conclusion of his four-year term running the state’s largest agency. In an email to staff Monday, Meyers said he told Gov. Chris Sununu “some weeks ago” that he was not seeking reappointment and would end his work for HHS on Dec. 6. (Landrigan, 10/14)
Concord Monitor:
Top State Health Official To Step Down, Pursue Private Sector Opportunities
Aided by legislative appropriations in Concord and Washington, he helped roll out a $46 million “hub and spoke” opioid treatment program, a blueprint for a new forensic psychiatric hospital, and a dramatic expansion of workers at the state Division for Children, Youth and Families. But he also endured his share of rough patches, from the attempted implementation of a Medicaid work requirement program recently invalidated by a federal judge, to a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union over involuntary boarding of patients.(DeWitt, 10/14)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
Held For 20 Days: How N.H.'s Shortage Of Mental Health Beds Erodes Patients' Rights
Imagine you are forced to go to a hospital to receive psychiatric treatment that you don’t think you need. What rights would you have? That’s the question at the heart of a court battle between the state of New Hampshire, the ACLU, and nearly two-dozen hospitals. A ruling in the case could have profound impacts on how New Hampshire treats people who are in a mental health crisis. (Moon, 10/14)
New Orleans Times-Picayune:
UTC Labs' Owners Agree To Pay Fine To Bring Long-Running Federal Fraud Case To A Close
Tarun Jolly and the other owners of UTC Laboratories, which did business as Renaissance Rx and was once a darling of New Orleans' bio-technology sector, agreed last week to settle a long-running legal battle with federal authorities by paying a $1 million fine. The case stemmed from a whistleblower complaint filed five years ago by one of the lab's doctor clients in Rhode Island. The complaint alleged that UTC/RenRx had violated the False Claims Act by paying kickbacks in exchange for referrals for testing, and charging for tests that were not medically necessary. (McAuley, 10/14)
The Wall Street Journal:
New York Nail-Salon Workers Say Poor Conditions Persist
New York City nail-salon employees are protesting what they say are poor working conditions, despite stricter state regulations aimed at improving safety. Yanelia Ramirez, a 38-year-old manicurist at Envy Nails in the Bronx, said she puts in long hours, gets paid only on commission and doesn’t get breaks to rest or eat lunch. “Basically, we just want to be treated like human beings,” she said through an interpreter. She said she gets headaches and skin irritation from the chemicals she handles. (King, 10/14)
Iowa Public Radio:
'Housing First' Initiatives Gaining Momentum In Iowa
Providing permanent, stable housing without requirements such as sobriety or employment has become a growing priority for organizations working with individuals struggling with addiction. This philosophy, known broadly as "housing first" functions on the idea that housing is a human right, and it's growing in popularity here in Iowa. (Kieffer, Harrop and DiGiacomo, 10/14)
The Hill:
Physicians To Trump: Immigration Detention Centers Must Close
On Saturday, Oct. 19, thousands of doctors and medical students will gather on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Donning our white coats, we will stand together to deliver a simple and firm message: Immigration detention centers must close.As physicians who have worked with detained migrants and asylum seekers, we have seen firsthand the harm that detention can have on the physical and mental health and wellbeing of all migrants, especially children and pregnant women. (Katherine McKenzie, Ranit Mishori and Kate Sugarman, 10/14)
Bloomberg:
Migrant Children Detained At U.S. Border Need Flu Vaccine
Every child older than six months should get a flu vaccine. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The American Academy of Pediatrics agrees. The science is clear: Vaccination against flu saves children’s lives.Meanwhile, in the past year three migrant children have died of illnesses related to influenza in U.S. government custody. With flu season here, will the government follow its own recommendations and vaccinate the children in its care? Earlier this year a group of public-health experts asked that question in a letter to lawmakers. U.S. Customs and Border Protection gave its answer: No. (10/11)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Too Many Unanswered Questions About Vaping
One needn’t be an anti-smoking or anti-weed zealot to be concerned about the apparent dangers of vaping electronic cigarette cartridges that have been illicitly modified to deliver THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis. The unregulated addition of THC oils, as well as additives found to be toxic, to the liquid inside commercially manufactured or underground cartridges has been associated with many of the 30 deaths and 1,300 cases of lung injuries nationwide, including many among young people. Fatalities include a Pennsylvania resident and a woman in Northern New Jersey; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use any THC-infused vaping product, especially those purchased on the street. (10/15)
Stat:
Mean Survival Gain Is A Better Metric For Pricing New Cancer Drugs
We need a better measure to resolve the raging debate over the value of new and highly effective cancer therapies compared to their high costs. Over the last two decades, the rise in cancer drug launch prices in the U.S. has quickly surpassed the growth in household incomes. Almost all new cancer drugs that enter the market have price tags higher than $100,000 per year of treatment. Notably in 2017, Kymriah, a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, launched at $475,000 per treatment. Even with negotiated discounts, such a cost poses challenges to anyone responsible for the bill. (Alice Chen and Dana Goldman, 10/14)
Georgia Health News:
We Must Fix Federal Drug Discount Program
340B is administered by HRSA within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HRSA has failed to set proper regulations in order to ensure that this program is used appropriately, rather than being misused by DSH hospital systems. Hospitals are not required to report how the savings are being used within the hospital – allowing that money to go virtually anywhere. (Kim Schofield, 10/14)
Stat:
Using CRISPR To Edit Eggs, Sperm, Or Embryos Does Not Save Lives
The startling announcement by He Jiankui almost one year ago that he had created the first genetically modified human beings unleashed a torrent of criticism. It also brought to the surface common misunderstandings — even among scientists and ethicists — that reproductive uses of this genome-modifying tool have therapeutic value, will treat people with genetic disorders, will save lives, and will eradicate disease. None of those are true. (Tina Rulli, 10/15)
Kansas City Star:
Clay County Legal Bills Climb In Push To Starve Jail Inmates
Clay County commissioners Luann Ridgeway and Gene Owen have stuck taxpayers with more than $150,000 in legal bills in their bizarre effort to starve Sheriff Paul Vescovo of money for inmate food and health care. That’s just for the billing period covering late July and the month of August. There was no word Monday, a government holiday, on how much more the battle cost taxpayers in September. (10/15)
Charlotte Observer:
The Weak Republican Case Against Expanding Medicaid In NC
State Sen. Jim Perry, a Republican from Lenoir County, was appointed to his seat only in January after Sen. Louis Pate resigned because of ill health, but the freshman senator has quickly taken on his party’s most daunting challenge — trying to make the Republicans’ irrational opposition to Medicaid expansion sound reasonable.Perry gets credit for making a new argument. Unfortunately, it’s also the weakest. In a News & Observer op-ed last week, he said Medicaid expansion would be too much of a good thing. He said that’s because “adding hundreds of thousands of additional people to the Medicaid rolls will only further exacerbate the primary care shortage that already exists in the state.” (10/13)
Philadelphia Inquirer:
Pennsylvania’s Opioid Crisis Has Made More Grandparents Primary Caregivers. They Need State Support.
All across Pennsylvania, grandparents are stepping up to provide care for their grandchildren as a result of the devastating opioid crisis or other difficult circumstances. Right now, there are currently an estimated 89,000 households statewide where older Pennsylvanians are caring for approximately 100,000 grandchildren.Children who can’t be with their parents are better off both physically and emotionally when they are cared for by their grandparents or other relatives. Having grandparents serve as caregivers eliminates the need for foster care and gives children improved odds of a brighter, healthier, and safer future. (Robert Torres and Bill Johnston-Walsh, 10/14)