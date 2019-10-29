Public Health And Education

Marketplace: Who Pays For California's Wildfires? Wildfire season across the entire western part of the country is becoming more intense and more expensive every year. The federal government spent more than $2.4 billion on fire suppression in 2017. That’s the most expensive year on record, and costs are expected to rise further as climate change contributes to more frequent and severe wildfires. (Adams, 10/28)

Los Angeles Times: Getty Fire: L.A.'s Westside Residents Grab Their 'Apocalypse Bag' And Flee Rhonda Taylor got back to her Palisades home around 1 a.m. Monday and was getting ready for bed when she saw images of a fire on the TV. Taylor assumed it was burning somewhere in the Valley, and even if it was closer, she reasoned, the blaze that broke out in the Palisades last week hadn’t prompted an evacuation of her neighborhood. She fell asleep. Taylor woke around 3 a.m. to her phone ringing and the smell of smoke. Her throat was parched and her head hurt. She answered to a Los Angeles County phone alert, telling her she needed to leave. (Ormseth and Sahagun, 10/28)

The New York Times: Maps: Kincade And Getty Fires, Evacuation Zones And Power Outages Two major wildfires burned through hundreds of acres in Sonoma County and Los Angeles County on Monday, forcing evacuations and prolonging planned blackouts meant to deter future fires. (Bloch and Lai, 10/28)

KQED: How To Wear Your Protective Mask When The Air Is Bad Online or in hardware stores, look for masks marked as either N95 or P100. The designation indicates that the respirator blocks at least 95-99% of particulate matter floating in the air. Those microscopic specks can cause respiratory issues and trigger heart attacks. Do not use dust or surgical masks; they're not up to the job. (McClurg, 10/28)

The New York Times: Should You Wear A Face Mask For Wildfire Smoke? With wildfires raging up and down the state of California on Monday, smoke filled the air in many places, ash fell from the sky, and residents were once again left to wonder whether the very air they were breathing was safe. The largest, the Kincade fire in Sonoma County north of San Francisco, nearly doubled in size in 24 hours and was just 5 percent contained on Monday, prompting volunteers downwind in the Bay Area to scramble to hand out masks and check on homeless residents. (Mervosh, 10/28)

Los Angeles Times: Getty And Kincade Fires Pollute Air From LA To Bay Area Even for those miles away from the flames and power outages, smoke plumes from California’s wildfires are disrupting people’s lives, degrading air quality from the Bay Area to L.A.'s Westside and contributing to widespread school closures. More than 10,000 students across the Santa Monica and Malibu areas were forced to stay home Monday after being alerted about 6:30 a.m. that all schools in their district would be closed because of the Getty fire. (Barboza, 10/28)

The Wall Street Journal: California Fires: Tens Of Thousands Flee Los Angeles Blaze Collectively, the fires and blackouts contributed to a sense of a state under siege, with almost nowhere in California operating free from threat. The brush fire in Los Angeles began Monday before 2 a.m. and spread to 618 acres by noon, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. More than 10,000 homes and businesses in West Los Angeles were under mandatory evacuation orders as more than 1,000 firefighters battled flames on the ground and in the air. (Lovett, Calfas and Carlton, 10/28)

The New York Times: California Blackouts Hit Cellphone Service, Fraying A Lifeline California’s recent power shut-offs, meant to reduce the risk of potentially catastrophic fires, have had an unwelcome side effect. The blackouts have also cut power to many cellphone towers, blocking the main communications source for many in harm’s way. “You don’t appreciate how essential cellphone service is until you lose it,” said Chris Ungson, deputy director for communications and water policy for the California Public Advocates Office, an independent agency within the state’s Public Utilities Commission. “It’s not just a matter of inconvenience; it’s a matter of public health and safety. It’s a lifeline to many, many people.” (Pogash and Chen, 10/28)

The Washington Post: California Wildfires Are Getting Worse, But People Are Taking Evacuations More Seriously As fire blazed just eight miles away from Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, its chief executive Mike Purvis received a phone call from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and Cal Fire, the state’s fire agency. The hospital was officially being ordered to evacuate. Within minutes of the Saturday evening call, his staff was in motion. They went into an incident command center in an empty conference room and started calling other hospitals to find a place for each patient. (Kelly, Wilson and Lanzendorfer, 10/28)

The New York Times: With California Ablaze, Firefighters Strain To Keep Up At one smoldering end of California, Capt. Alex Arriola and hundreds of other firefighters charged up flaming hillsides in the middle of the night Monday to battle a brush fire that exploded on the tinder-dry edge of West Los Angeles. As helicopters doused the hills to protect the priceless artworks at the nearby Getty Center and homes went up in flames, the fire crews on the ground began attacking the blaze to keep it from leaping across the street and taking out other multimillion-dollar houses. (Arango, Fuller, Del Real, Healy, 10/28)

Beyond fighting the flames, Californians face a myriad of negative health impacts from the large wildfires. From smoke pollution to power and cellphone outages to mandatory evacuations, the natural disasters are hitting vulnerable residents who are barely recovered from last year's blazes.

BBC News: 'Game Changing' Tuberculosis Vaccine A Step Closer Dr Lewinsohn estimates that, if if all goes well, the vaccine should reach people who most need it by about 2028. Researchers say proving that the vaccine works often requires studies that are much larger than required for viral diseases such as measles. Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has been working on the TB vaccine for nearly 20 years. (Biswas, 10/29)

The Associated Press: Vaccine Shows Promise For Preventing Active TB Disease There is a TB vaccine now, but it's given only to very young children and partly prevents severe complications. Researchers have been seeking a vaccine that also works in adults, to curb spread of the disease. GlaxoSmithKline's experimental vaccine was tested in nearly 3,600 adults in Africa. Results were reported Tuesday at a conference in India and published by the New England Journal of Medicine. (10/29)

The New York Times: New TB Vaccine Could Save Millions Of Lives, Study Suggests In what may be a watershed moment in the fight against tuberculosis, the world’s most lethal infectious disease, an experimental new vaccine has protected about half the people who got it, scientists reported on Tuesday. While a 50 percent success rate is hardly ideal — the measles vaccine, by contrast, is about 98 percent protective — about 10 million people get tuberculosis each year, and 1.6 million die of it. Even a partly effective vaccine may save millions of lives. (McNeil, 10/29)

Reuters: GlaxoSmithKline Starts Late-Stage Trial For Experimental Antibiotic GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Monday it has begun a late-stage study testing its experimental antibiotic in patients with urinary tract infection and gonorrhoea, a type of sexually transmitted infection. The antibiotic, gepotidacin, is the first of a new class of drugs and is expected to treat the two common infections caused by bacteria - identified as antibiotic resistant threats by U.S. health regulators. (10/28)

The New York Times: Is Crispr The Next Antibiotic? For decades, scientists and doctors have treated common bacterial and viral infections with fairly blunt therapies. If you developed a sinus infection or a stomach bug, you would likely be given a broad-spectrum antibiotic that would clear out many different types of bacteria. Antiviral drugs help treat viral illnesses in much the same way, by hindering the pathogen’s ability to reproduce and spread in the body. (Sheikh, 10/28)

CRISPR has been making waves with its success in fighting rare genetic diseases, but could it also help turn bacterium’s machinery against itself? In the era of superbugs, scientists are hopeful the technology can be a game-changer. Meanwhile, GSK has announced a late-stage study for its new antibiotic to fight urinary tract infections and gonorrhea.

Pediatricians More Likely To Ask About Smoke Alarm Safety Than Safe Storage Of Guns, Study Reports

Suicide rates among young people are rising and about 4.6 million of U.S. children live in households with at least one gun that is loaded and unlocked, according to the study. Yet discussing gun safety is avoided by many pediatricians. Public health news is on opponents of assisted death, sugary drinks bans, tattoo risks, infant genome sequencing, social media and teens, eye tests for Alzheimer's, childhood anxiety, seniors' heavy duty flu shots, bedtime blood pressure meds, and more.

CNN: Pediatricians Are More Likely To Ask Families About Smoke Alarm Safety Than Gun Safety, Study Says

Talking about guns can be difficult, even for physicians. That's according to a new study published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics. The study found that pediatricians and pediatric residents were less likely to ask their patients about gun storage safety than smoke alarm safety — indicating an overall hesitation in bringing up gun safety with their patients. (Asmelash, 10/28)

The Associated Press: Christians, Muslims, Jews Unite Against Assisted Suicide

Leaders from three of the world's major religions have joined forces against assisted suicide and euthanasia, in a declaration issued at the Vatican. The declaration, backed by leaders of Christianity, Islam and Judaism, states that no health care provider should be "coerced or pressured" into providing assisted suicide or any form of euthanasia. (10/28)

The New York Times: Sugary Drink Ban Tied To Health Improvements At Medical Center

In recent years, hospitals and medical centers across the country have stopped selling sugar-sweetened beverages in an effort to reduce obesity and diabetes. Now a new study carried out at the University of California, San Francisco, has documented the health impact of a soda sales ban on its employees. Ten months after a sales ban went into effect, U.C.S.F. workers who tended to drink a lot of sugary beverages had cut their daily intake by about half. (O'Connor, 10/28)

CNN: Tattoo Healing: Common Risks And What You Should Know

If you clicked on this story, you likely either have or are thinking about getting some ink. It might be your first embellishment (in tattoo-speak, you're a tenderfoot), or maybe it's your sixth (on your way to being a showcase). And you're part of a massive trend. Nearly four in 10 millennials ages 18 to 29 have a tattoo; half of those have two to five tats, the vast majority hidden under clothing, according to a 2010 Pew Research Center report. (LaMotte, 10/29)

NPR: Genome Sequencing In NICU Can Speed Diagnosis Of Rare Inherited Diseases

When Nathaly Sweeney launched her career as a pediatric heart specialist a few years ago, she says, it was a struggle to anticipate which babies would need emergency surgery or when. "We just didn't know whose heart was going to fail first," she says. "There was no rhyme or reason who was coming to the intensive care unit over and over again, versus the ones that were doing well." (Harris, 10/28)

The Wall Street Journal: When The Prescription For Teens Is More Social Media, Not Less

Psychologists have a new directive for anxious teens: Post selfies on Instagram and Snapchat. Most teens, it can seem to grown-ups, need to be pulled away from social media. Teens with anxiety disorders, however, may need to be pushed toward it. Social media and texting can be a minefield for any teen, but it is particularly daunting for those who struggle with anxiety: They might worry excessively about posting the “right” picture or comment, count the number of likes on their posts, or negatively compare their Saturday night at home with their peers’ festive party pictures. (Petersen, 10/28)

Boston Globe: Can A Simple Eye Exam Replace Costly And Invasive Alzheimer’s Diagnostic Procedures?

Could a simple eye exam detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease? Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital have begun a study to find out. Dr. Gad Marshall, associate professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, is testing a special retina camera and software developed by a Canadian startup to determine whether it can identify bits of amyloid plaques in the back of the eye that may indicate Alzheimer’s. (Saltzman, 10/28)

NPR: How To Help A Child With Anxiety

Childhood anxiety is one of the most important mental health challenges of our time. One in five children will experience some kind of clinical-level anxiety by the time they reach adolescence, according to Danny Pine, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the National Institute of Mental Health and one of the world's top anxiety researchers. Pine says that for most kids, these feelings of worry won't last, but for some, they will — especially if those children don't get help. (Turner, 10/29)

Boston Globe: Seniors Clamor For High-Dose Flu Shot, But It’s Not Always Easy To Find

A powerful flu shot that provides extra protection for older people with weaker immune systems is becoming a hot commodity for health-minded seniors. But as a new flu season gets underway, it’s not always easy to find. (Weisman, 10/28)

The Washington Post: Study: Taking Hypertension Meds At Bedtime Cuts Health Risks Significantly

When people take their hypertension medications at bedtime, blood pressure is better controlled during the night and the risk of death or illness due to cardiovascular disease is significantly lowered, a new study suggests. Researchers who followed nearly 20,000 patients for a median of six years found that patients who took their medications at bedtime cut their overall risk of dying from cardiovascular causes during the study nearly in half compared with those taking the drugs in the morning, the study found. (10/29)

Stat: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Is Fiction, But Its Actors Hear From Real People In Pain

[Alex] Boniello’s experience reflects a tricky problem for shows and plays that portray suicide. Even if producers have tried to handle the issue with sensitivity — by hiring mental health consultants for the script, adding the suicide prevention hotline to their program, or partnering with nonprofits to provide mental health resources — they are still left to grapple with the deeply personal fan mail that pours in after it premieres. (Thielking, 10/29)

The Wall Street Journal: New York Kids Living Near Fast-Food Restaurants Have Higher Obesity Rates

The closer a child in New York City lives to a fast-food restaurant, the more likely the child is to be overweight or obese, according to a new analysis by researchers at New York University School of Medicine. It is the small distances—a half block or a block from a fast-food outlet—that matter the most, said Brian Elbel, of the Department of Population Health, NYU School of Medicine and Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. (West, 10/29)